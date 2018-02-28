Star Tracks

Gigi Hadid Hits All the Style Notes, Plus Kaia Gerber, Benedict Cumberbatch & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 120

INSTARimages.com

JE T'AIME PARIS

Gigi Hadid steps out on Tuesday as she takes some time for herself before hitting the runway during Paris Fashion Week. 

2 of 120

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SLAYING THE GAME

Kaia Gerber struts her stuff during the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

3 of 120

Andrew Toth/Getty

TV TALK

All eyes are on Morena Baccarin as she stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her show, Gotham, on Tuesday.

4 of 120

Rachel Murray/Getty

LADIES WHO BRUNCH

Padma Lakshmi, former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer and Chelsea Handler squeeze in for a group selfie at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch.

5 of 120

Rachel Murray/Getty

WHO RUN THE WORLD?

Also in attendance at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch? Emmy Rossum and Kathryn Hahn, who are all smiles at the Tuesday event.

6 of 120

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

PERFECT PAIR

Cute couple alert! Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie complement each other's styles at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday in Monaco.

7 of 120

Shutterstock

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Jennifer Lawrence strikes a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Red Sparrow on Monday.

8 of 120

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News Online

PINK LADY

Janelle Monáe thinks pink at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

9 of 120

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Famke Janssen and Cuba Gooding Jr. attend the Avión and Watchbox's screening of Louisiana Caviar at Mailroom in N.Y.C.

10 of 120

Marcus Ingram/WireImage

LAUGH IT OFF

Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry come together at the premiere of Atlanta Robbin' on Monday.

11 of 120

Kevin Winter/Getty

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay takes a selfie with a fan at the film's L.A. premiere.

12 of 120

Anna Maria Tinghino/Soevermedia/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

Bella Thorne makes it out to the photocall for her film, Midnight Sun, on Tuesday.

13 of 120

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

A DUET TO REMEMBER

Jimmy Fallon joins Tonight Show guest Kelly Clarkson in belting out the Google Translate version of "Stronger" on Monday.

14 of 120

Christopher Polk/Getty

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Eva Longoria joyfully cradles her growing baby bump at the Monday premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in L.A.

15 of 120

Dave Benett/Getty

STRONG WOMEN

On Monday, Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler strike poses at the launch of Bob Roth's 'Strength in Stillness,' hosted by the stars, in London.

16 of 120

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

MAKING WAVES

Anne Hathaway greets photographers while making her way through the AHC photocall on Tuesay in Seoul, South Korea.

17 of 120

James Devaney/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF SELFIES

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan squeeze in for a group selfie as the comedians squeeze together while sitting courtside at Monday's New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game.

18 of 120

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Coolest mom ever! Reese Witherspoon brings her look-alike daughter, Ava, as her date to the L.A. premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

19 of 120

Cindy Ord/Getty

HOLD ME CLOSER

Rachael Ray and her pup share a cuddly embrace as the pair celebrate the 10th anniversary of her pet food brand, Nutrish (available in PetSmart stores now), on Monday in N.Y.C.

20 of 120

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

DREAM COME TRUE

Salma Hayek treats her daughter, Valentina, to the ultimate celeb perk: getting to meet Oprah Winfrey (!) at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.

21 of 120

BackGrid

BACK TO WORK

Mary Elizabeth Winstead gear up to film scenes for her upcoming movie, Gemini Man, on Monday.

22 of 120

Splash News Online

BALLIN' TIME

Joined by brother Nick (not pictured), Joe Jonas is seen enjoying a game of lawn bowls at the Bondi Beach bowling club.

23 of 120

Shutterstock

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Kate Middleton visits the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) on Tuesday to learn more about the college's global health programs aimed to reduce maternal and newborn mortality worldwide.

24 of 120

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa bring daughters Natalia and Gianna to the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

25 of 120

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

AT THE MIC

Laverne Cox speaks on a panel at the exclusive premiere event for Lifetime's new show, Glam Masters, on Monday.

26 of 120

Michael Simon/StarTraks

CHEERS!

Brooke Shields celebrates at the launch party for her QVC clothing line, Brooke Shields Timeless, at N.Y.C.'s Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room.

27 of 120

Michael Simon/StarTraks

WINE ABOUT IT

It's wine-o'clock for Christie Brinkley, who brought along a bottle of prosecco to promote her skincare line on Good Day New York on Monday.

28 of 120

Monica Schipper/Getty

THE GOOD LIFE 

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore attends a Monday BUILD Studio event in New York City. 

29 of 120

Monica Schipper/Getty

NOT SO SIRIUS 

Laverne Cox stops by SiriusXM's "Sway in the Morning" in New York City on Monday.

30 of 120

PA Images/Sipa USA

BACK IN BLACK

Rooney Mara, who stars in Mary Magdalene, opts for an all-black ensemble for a special screening of the film at London's National Gallery.

31 of 120

Splash News Online

COFFEE BREAK

Taking a break from hitting the runways during Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid fuels up with a to-go cup of coffee.

32 of 120

MEGA

RUNNING ERRANDS

Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo go grocery shopping in West Hollywood on Monday.

33 of 120

BackGrid

IN THE GAMES 

On Monday in Monaco, Benedict Cumberbatch speaks at a press conference ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards. 

34 of 120

TheImageDirect.com

OUT & ABOUT

Justin Theroux is photographed with his bike in New York City for the first time since he and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation.

35 of 120

John Photography/Shutterstock

GOING GLOBAL 

Spider Sharpless brings Alanis Morissette on the court during the Harlem Globetrotters' Los Angeles game on Sunday. 

36 of 120

John Photography/Shutterstock

RIGHT 'ROUND 

Miles Brown hangs with the Harlem Globetrotters at their L.A. game. 

37 of 120

South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

CHOW HOUNDS 

Katie Lee and her dog, Gus, take the stage at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Sunday. 

38 of 120

Art Garcia/Sipa USA

GLAM GUILD

Anna Camp arrives at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Saturday in L.A

39 of 120

The Image Direct

LOVERS' LANE 

On Sunday, Dianna Agron and husband Winston Marshall walk hand-in-hand in New York City.

40 of 120

Venturelli/WireImage

READY TO RIDE 

Eva Herzigova plays with props at the race car-themed Tommy Hilfiger Milan Fashion Week show. 

41 of 120

INSTARimages.com

TOMMY'S GIRL 

Gigi Hadid greets fans at the Tommy Hilfiger store during Milan Fashion Week. 

42 of 120

Laura Cowart

YOU GOLD, GIRL 

Issa Rae and Tameka Foster pose at the American Black Film Festival Honors, sponsored in part by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège and Hennessy X.O, in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

43 of 120

MEGA

PINK & PLUSH 

Jada Pinkett-Smith leaves her Sunday dinner with a handful of roses in Los Angeles.

44 of 120

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

YOUR TIME 

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Lena Waithe presents A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay with an award at the American Black Film Festival Honors.  

45 of 120

JD Images/Shutterstock

KEEPING IT COOL 

Matthew Rhys attends a N.Y.C. Red Wings vs. Rangers game with girlfriend Keri Russell and her son River, 10. 

46 of 120

BackGrid

AND SHE'S OFF!

Kate Beckinsale gets animated as she makes her way through London's Heathrow Airport.

47 of 120

Vivien Killilea/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, gets candid about pregnancy and post-partum depression at L.A.'s Create & Cultivate conference.

48 of 120

Ari Perilstein/Getty

SIGN LANGUAGE

Nick Lachey and son Camden are mirror images of each other as they strike poses at the Monster Jam Celebrity Event on Saturday.

49 of 120

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

PARTNERS IN SONG

Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste belt it out at the Montclair Film '70s Mixtape Party on Saturday.

50 of 120

Dan Istitene/Getty

MEDAL HEADS

On Sunday, Olympic athletes — Lindsey Vonn of the United States and Pita Taufatofua of Tonga, among others — attend the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

51 of 120

Vivien Killilea/Getty

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Kim Kardashian West, who opened up about her favorite (and least favorite!) parts about being famous, opts for a blazer for her appearance at L.A.'s Create & Cultivate conference on Saturday.

52 of 120

Ari Perilstein/Getty

KIDDING AROUND

Chris Pratt and son Jack show their approval and excitement while attending the Monster Jam Celebrity Event on Saturday.

53 of 120

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

MAJOR KEY ALERT

The first-ever Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Jaret Winokur poses with housekey votes at the show's afterparty in Hollywood.

54 of 120

Christopher Polk/Getty

BOSS LADIES

Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ming-Na Wen, Maurissa Tancharoen, Elizabeth Henstridge and Chloe Bennet are all smiles as they attend the 100th episode celebration of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Saturday in Hollywood.

55 of 120

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

CENTER STAGE

All eyes are on Oprah Winfrey as the legendary talk show host takes the stage with A Wrinkle in Time costar Reese Witherspoon and director Ava DuVernay at the film's Sunday press conference.

56 of 120

Jerod Harris/Getty

FRIENDS TO THE END 

Mario Lopez makes a new friend in Snoopy as the Extra host and his family head to an event honoring Peanuts characters at Knotts Berry Farm on Sunday.

57 of 120

Scott Dudelson/Getty

HAVING FUN

Katy Perry looks joyful as ever as she performs onstage during the One 805 Kick Ash Bash, benefitting first responders at Bella Vista Ranch on Sunday.

58 of 120

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

ALL BUTTONED UP

Jennifer Lawrence attended the 20th Century Fox x The Wing event in N.Y.C. on Friday.

59 of 120

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

POSE AND TURN

Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin posed together at the Create & Cultivate Los Angeles conference on Saturday.

60 of 120

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

HAVING A GOOD TIME

Jordan Peele and comedian LilRel Howery answered questions at a special screening of Get Out in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

61 of 120

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

SELFIE TIME

Jenna Dewan Tatum took a selfie with Derek Hough and Sofia Carson at the Los Angeles Ballet Gala on Saturday.

62 of 120

Mr. Canon/Splash News

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Floyd Mayweather (far right) celebrates his birthday with Mariah Carey and Jamie Foxx (left) inside the Reserve in downtown Los Angeles.

63 of 120

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

MUST LOVE DOGS

Gigi Hadid held a dog as she walked the runway at the Tod's fashion show in Milan on Friday.

64 of 120

BG005/Bauergriffin.com

DENIM DAYS

Emmy Rossum stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week.

65 of 120

Flynet/Splash News

DINNER TIME

Drake grabbed dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday.

66 of 120

JC Olivera/Getty Images

LATINA PRIDE

Aubrey Plaza spoke onstage during the 20th Annual National Hispanic Media Coalition in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

67 of 120

Don Arnold/WireImage

TAKE THE MIC

On Saturday, David Duchovny performed at Metro Threatre in Sydney.

68 of 120

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

MUSIC MAN

Ed Sheeran attends a photocall for his film, Songwriter, at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday.

69 of 120

Michael Loccisano/Getty

GET LOW

Game Night's Billy Magnussen gets down while stopping by BUILD Studios on Friday.

70 of 120

BackGrid

CALL ME

Bethenny Frankel takes a phone call during a walk through Miami Beach on Friday.

71 of 120

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

TAKING THE STAGE

All eyes are on Amal Clooney as she speaks onstage at the Watermark Conference for Women on Friday.

72 of 120

Splash News Online

SPOTTED!

Wearing a leopard-print coat, Jennifer Lawrence bundles up in New York City.

73 of 120

MEGA

SURF'S UP

Joe Jonas embarks on a surfind sesh while at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

74 of 120

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

STRIKE A POSE

Heather Graham stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new film, Half Magic, on Friday.

75 of 120

Shutterstock

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Bella Hadid takes lead at the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

76 of 120

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

SALT AND PEPPER

Josh Duhamel looks devilishly handsome at the premiere of Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. on Thursday in Hollywood.

77 of 120

Michael Kovac/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Michelle Monaghan and Peter White get cozy at a screening of The Vanishing of Sidney Hall on Thursday in L.A.

78 of 120

Janice Yi/NBC

GOLDEN GIRL

Gold medal Olympian snowboarder Chloe Kim debuts her new Corn Flakes box during a Wenesday episode of The Tonight Show.

79 of 120

Todd Wawrychuk/Disneyland

GIRL GANG

A Wrinkle In Time stars Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid and Reese Witherspoon hit up Disneyland on Thursday ahead of their film's upcoming premiere.

80 of 120

Zacharie Scheurer/Getty

CHEERS!

Idris Elba sips a Grey Goose espresso martini at an afterparty for his new film, Yardie, in Berlin, Germany on Thursday.

81 of 120

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

WATCH THE THRONE

Laverne Cox perches on a blue velvet chair during a visit to Macy's in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

82 of 120

Vincenzo Lombardo/Getty

SUITED UP

Chloë Grace Moretz rocks a printed pantsuit for the The Next Green Talents event in Milan on Thursday.

83 of 120

Flight

DO THE WAVE

Kelly Bensimon rocks a bikini on the beaches of Miami on Wednesday.

84 of 120

BackGrid

WORKING LATE

Selena Gomez is spotted on her way to the studio for a late night at work — while sporting a sweatshirt repping her birth season and year — in Westwood, Calif. on Thursday. 

85 of 120

MEGA

BABY ON BOARD

Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child, wears a black dress for a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Thursday.

86 of 120

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

OFF TO BROADWAY

Date night! Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick check out a Thursday night performance of Broadway's Hello Dolly.

87 of 120

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

TWINNING MOMENT

Sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis are mirror images of each other as the sibling pair attend Shopbop + Levi's Made & Crafted event celebrating their exclusive capsule collection in L.A.

88 of 120

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

TAKE A SEAT

Saoirse Ronan pays close attention during an appearance on London's This Morning.

89 of 120

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock

TERRIFIC TRIO

They clean up real nice! Olivia Munn plays a glamorous third-wheel to newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at Thursday's Breitling "Global Roadshow" event in New York City.

90 of 120

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

DAD KNOWS BEST

Harry Connick Jr. enlists daughter Charlotte as his date to the opening night celebration for Broadway's Hello Dolly at New York City's Sardis.

91 of 120

Davide Maestri/WWD/Shutterstock

CUDDLE BUDDY

Add this to your "Reasons Why Supermodels Are the Luckiest" list: Gigi Hadid got to walk down Tod's show during Milan Fashion Week with an adorable pup in hand.

92 of 120

MOVI Inc.

YOU GLOW, GIRL

Lucy Hale, an Avon ambassador, comes out to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Glow collection on Thursday.

93 of 120

MEGA

IT'S ALL GOOD

Emma Roberts is emiting nothing but "good vibes" as she leaves her dance class on Thursday.

94 of 120

Splash News Online

DREAM BIG

Common shows his support for Dreamers with his tee during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

95 of 120

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock

POINT IT OUT

Darren Criss and Armie Hammer come together at the Breitling "Global Roadshow" event in New York City on Thursday.

96 of 120

Matthias Nareyek/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Idris Elba's newly-minted fiancée Sabrina Dhowre can't help but stare at her love at the Thursday premiere of Yardie during the Berlin Film Festival.

97 of 120

Nicole Kubelka/Future Image/WENN

A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM 

On Thursday, Gael García Bernal attends the Berlin Film Festival premiere of Museum

98 of 120

Jose Perez/INSTAR

CAFFEINE BOOST 

Hilary Duff grabs a coffee while filming Younger in New York City. 

99 of 120

Katrin Stroz/DDP/INSTAR

PRETTY IN PINK

Naomi Watts thinks pink at Thursday's Golden Camera Awards in Hamburg.

100 of 120

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age

FUN WITH FASHION

Lily Cole joins Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age, at the VIP preview of the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange exhibition.

101 of 120

IBRAHIM OT/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

GOLDEN HOUR 

Liam Nesson attends the Golden Camera Awards in Hamburg on Thursday. 

102 of 120