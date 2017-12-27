Star Tracks
Olivia Munn Meets Up with Pregnant Eva Longoria, Plus Ellen DeGeneres, Dakota Johnson & More!
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 127
CHEERS!
With juice in hand, Olivia Munn is spotted leaving a Miami restaurant after grabbing lunch with parents-to-be Eva Longoria and José Bastón.
2 of 127
WHEN IN ASPEN
Kevin Costner and wife Christine are all smiles as they go for a walk in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday.
3 of 127
FUNNY BUSINESS
A radiant Ellen DeGeneres is seen out and about in Beverly Hills.
4 of 127
ON A STROLL
Katy Perry steps out with a mystery man in Denmark.
5 of 127
HUG IT OUT
Dierks Bentley shares an embrace with the Phoenix Suns mascot during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.
6 of 127
WE ARE FAMILY
Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand as they visit Aspen, Colorado.
7 of 127
LIFE'S A BEACH
Bachelor in Paradise alumna Corinne Olympios spends Christmas Day with family on Miami Beach.
8 of 127
A QUICK BREAK
Talk about an epic holiday! Hailee Steinfeld goes paddleboarding with her family on Christmas Day in Hawaii.
9 of 127
SHEER PERFECTION
Karrueche Tran is glowing as she enjoys her holiday party in Hollywood.
10 of 127
SITTING PRETTY
Priyanka Chopra takes the stage during a UNICEF event on Saturday.
11 of 127
MOMMY & ME
Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
12 of 127
TERRIFIC TRIO
Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.
13 of 127
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.
14 of 127
SNOW BUNNY
Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.
15 of 127
FLOWER POWER
With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.
16 of 127
WORK IT OUT
Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.
17 of 127
YES THEY CAN
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin supports the New York Jets during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
18 of 127
HAVING A BALL
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take the comedian's kids — Hendrix and Heaven — to watch a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
19 of 127
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Mom-to-be Eva Longoria gives a peek at her growing baby bump while heading to a grocery store in Miami Beach on Saunday.
20 of 127
BEAUTIFULLY BUNDLED
Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith keep their cool on Sunday during their families' annual visits to Aspen.
21 of 127
BLUE CHRISTMAS
Blac Chyna stands out in all-blue on Sunday night while leaving Karrueche Tran's holiday party at Paloma in West Hollywood.
22 of 127
GROCERY GAL
Emma Stone totes her bags following a grocery store run in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
23 of 127
ORDER UP!
A smiling Christina El Moussa serves guests on Friday at the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas celebration.
24 of 127
FRONT-ROW FANS
Heidi Klum and her son score the best seats in the house to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Saturday in L.A.
25 of 127
HAMILTON HOPS THE POND
Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage with three cast members of the London production of Hamilton after premiering it to the press there on Thursday night.
26 of 127
ALL CLEANED UP
Milla Jovovich is snapped in front of a dry cleaners on Friday while running errands in L.A.
27 of 127
MOM'S NIGHT OUT
After sharing her adorable family Christmas card, Blac Chyna hits the Poppy Club in West Hollywood on Friday night.
28 of 127
GOLDEN GIRLS
Goldie Hawn and her daughter-in-law continue their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with matching smiles on Friday.
29 of 127
SMILES FOR MILES
Issa Rae beams on Friday while heading to the hot seat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
30 of 127
LUNCH BUNCH
Kirsten Dunst also flashes a big grin on Friday during a lunch outing with family in Beverly Hills.
31 of 127
FRIDAY FUNDAY
Squeezing in some last-minute shopping? Selma Blair totes her packages and a coffee on Friday while out in L.A.
32 of 127
SANTA'S HELPERS
Are they on the nice list? Mike Will Made It, Eearz and Slim Jxmmi pose with Santa Claus at 2nd Annual Mike Will's Wish Fest at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Marietta on Thursday in Marietta Georgia.
33 of 127
KEEP IT POSITIVE
Rebel Wilson can't help but smile during a Friday out in New York City.
34 of 127
BLENDING IN
Kanye West sports a camo jacket for his visit to a Milan showroom on Friday.
35 of 127
JINGLE ALL THE WAY
Robin Thicke gets in the Christmas spirit during an impromptu photoshoot with Santa Claus on Thursday at A Children's Miracle Holiday event.
36 of 127
SHORT & SWEET
Sporting shorts and tights while running errands, Gwen Stefani bundles up in her coat.
37 of 127
COFFEE BREAK
Benji Madden goes on a coffee run with brother Joel (not pictured) on Friday.
38 of 127
WHEN IN SPAIN
On Thursday, Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attend the opening of the new Porcelanosa store in Madrid, Spain.
39 of 127
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Kristen Stewart fuels up before an hours-long search for Christmas gifts during a shopping trip with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.
40 of 127
WALK IT OUT
A sunglasses-clad Cameron Diaz shops for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills.
41 of 127
REAL TALK
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, opens up about her early modeling career during a Revolve event in L.A. on Thursday.
42 of 127
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
As his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, prepares to welcome her first child with boyfried Travis Scott, rapper Tyga squeezes in some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.
43 of 127
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Stella Maxwell cradles her adorable pup as she heads to grab lunch with girlfriend Kristen Stewart in West Hollywood.
44 of 127
UNFORGETTABLE
Legends! Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar deliver a memorable performance at the TDE Annual Christmas Concert, a free event, in Watts, California.
45 of 127
PUPPY PAL
Ellen Pompeo totes her fur baby around L.A. on Thursday.
46 of 127
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Absolo pack on the PDA during a beach outing in Miami.
47 of 127
CURTAIN CALL
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage after the opening night performance of Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theater on Thursday.
48 of 127
PICTURE PERFECT
Disney Channel's Peyton List shows Daisy Duck some love during a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Wednesday.
49 of 127
A WHOLE NEW WORLD
Olivia Holt makes a new friend while visiting The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida on Thursday.
50 of 127
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and Emma Greenwell flank executive producer Jessica Goldberg at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday at the Paley Center in L.A.
51 of 127
BALL SO HARD
Nick Cannon shows off his skills on the court at a photo shoot for She Ball on Thursday in Venice, California.
52 of 127
CHEERING SECTION
Anthony Bourdain shows some team spirit while watching the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
53 of 127
CHILLING COURTSIDE
Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothée Chalamet cheer on the home team at the Knicks game on Thursday.
54 of 127
WHAT A KNOCKOUT
UFC fighter Chuck Liddell faces off against cosplayer Lito Velasco as Spider-Man at A Children's Miracle Holiday, sponsored by Amity Medical Group and Vitamin Patch Club, on Thursday at the Foothill Regional Medical Center Tustin, California.
55 of 127
SITTING PRETTY
LaLa Anthony gets into the holiday spirit while hosting a Winter Wonderland charity event on Thursday in New York.
56 of 127
NEW YORK MINUTE
Hilary Duff bundles up against the cold New York City weather while out with on-again boyfriend, Matthew Koma, on Thursday.
57 of 127
CHECKING HER LIST
Molly Sims gets some shopping done in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
58 of 127
BEACHY KEEN
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo enjoy some fun in the sun while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.
59 of 127
SO FLY
Heidi Klum keeps it casual as she makes her way to LAX on Thursday.
60 of 127
READY TO ROCK
Ashlee Simpson leaves her Studio City, California, gym on Thursday in a Metallica sweatshirt.
61 of 127
HALLOWEEN IN DECEMBER?
A happy Bella Thorne is spotted out in orange and black in Los Angeles on Thursday.
62 of 127
TWO TO TANGO
Mariah Carey cozies up to boyfriend and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka while performing her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" holiday show on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
63 of 127
WATER WORLD
Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman, relax with a Jet Ski ride while on vacation in Barbados on Tuesday.
64 of 127
SWEATER WEATHER
Olivia Wilde makes a statement with a red Christmas sweater bearing the word "Impeach," while shopping in New York City on Wednesday.
65 of 127
RUNNING FOR IT
A smiley Hugh Jackman gets his heart rate up during a beach day in Sydney.
66 of 127
DOG DAYS
Jerry O'Connell gives a furry friend a lift while on the set of Extra on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The actor is hosting the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin this New Year’s Day.
67 of 127
MOTOR SPORT
Drake feels the need for speed while on vacation in Miami Beach with fellow rappers DJ Khlaed and Diddy (not pictured) on Wednesday, before Khaled got into a Jet Ski accident and called on his pals for help.
68 of 127
GROWTH SPURT
Robert De Niro wears some serious platform shoes while filming The Irishman alongside Al Pacino on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
69 of 127
AS GOOD AS IT GETS
Helen Hunt enjoys the surf in Maui on Wednesday.
70 of 127
CLOWNING AROUND
Liam Neeson goofs off while visiting the New York City Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday.
71 of 127
LEAN ON ME
Rapper G-Eazy gets some support from girlfriend Halsey at the release party for his album, The Beautiful and Damned, on Tuesday in New York City.
72 of 127
UNDER COVER
Emma Stone tries to stay incognito while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
73 of 127
BODAK ... GREEN?
Cardi B wears a festive green look for a Wednesday Tonight Show appearance in New York City.
74 of 127
SHAPING UP
Elle Fanning fits in a Wednesday workout in L.A.
75 of 127
PEANUT(S) GALLERY
Andy Cohen rocks a festive Snoopy sweater in New York City on Wednesday.
76 of 127
PURCHASE PROTECTION
On Wednesday, Justin Bieber does some shopping in West Hollywood.
77 of 127
PUP WALK
Ethan Hawke keeps it casual while walking his dogs in New York City on Wednesday.
78 of 127
RED-Y OR NOT
Suki Waterhouse stops traffic in an all-red outfit as she heads to the #FREEPERIODS march to 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday.
79 of 127
SEASON'S GREETINGS
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco get into the holiday spirit as they distribute presents to schoolchildren on Wednesday in Monaco.
80 of 127
WORK IT OUT
Vanessa Hudgens exits her Pilates class in L.A.
81 of 127
LACY LADY
Wearing a lace dress with a denim jacket, Kate Hudson is pictured heading into a theatre workshop on Tuesday.
82 of 127
ON HOLIDAY
Having fun in paradise! Simon Cowell and longtime love Lauren Silverman go jet skiing in Barbados.
83 of 127
HAND IT TO ME
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand as they arrive at JFK Airport in New York.
84 of 127
KNOW YOUR VOICE
Blake Shelton embraces The Voice winner Chloe Kohanski at the show's finale on Tuesday.
85 of 127
RUNNING ERRANDS
Ashley Greene goes grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
86 of 127
PAWS-ITIVELY AWESOME
Parker Posey brings along her dog, Gracie, to the first annual Paw Prints Paw-liday screening at IFC Center on Tuesday.
87 of 127
SEEN & HEARD
Lea Michele plugs in during a walk in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
88 of 127
LET'S CHAT
Christian Slater stops by London's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.
89 of 127
STARS OF THE SHOW
Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill are all smiles as they arrive at the Chinese premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Wednesday at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
90 of 127
SHINE BRIGHT
Noomi Rapace, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton strike a pose at the press conference for their new Netflix movie, Bright, on Wednesday in Tokyo.
91 of 127
HANG TEN
Helen Hunt catches some waves with her daughters (not pictured) while out surfing in Maui on Tuesday.
92 of 127
TEAM SPIRIT
Bella Hadid bundles up against New York's chilly weather in hockey gear as she heads to the Rangers game on Tuesday night with sister Gigi (not pictured).
93 of 127
LA VITA BELLA
Rebel Wilson shows off her Bella pride as she leaves a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.
94 of 127
CAFFEINE RUSH
Dakota Fanning keeps warm in a gray coat while spending time with her boyfriend in New York City on Tuesday.
95 of 127
ABS-OLUTELY FABULOUS
Kaia Gerber shows off her toned abs in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
96 of 127
VEGAS, BABY!
Lady Gaga toasts with a glass of champagne after signing a deal for a Las Vegas residency at MGM's Park Theater in 2018 on Tuesday.
97 of 127
NO BONES ABOUT IT
Jerry O'Connell goofs around with a furry friend while hosting the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin — which will premiere on New Year's Day on Animal Planet — on Saturday in Orlando.
98 of 127
HAIRY SITUATION
Zac Efron debuts some new facial hair at the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman on Wednesday.
99 of 127
WHEN IN AUSTRALIA ...
Stick your tongue out! Right? Zendaya got in touch with her silly side while snapping selfies with fans on Wednesday at the Sydney premiere of The Greatest Showman.
100 of 127
RUFF DAY
Kate Upton clocks in some hiking time with her dog on Tuesday.
101 of 127