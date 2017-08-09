Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Jennifer Lopez Works on Her Fitness, Plus Mariska Hargitay, Jessica Simpson & More

POWER TRIO

Chloë Grace Moretz, John Boyega and Zendaya laugh together at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

'AFTERPARTY' ADVENTURES

Rita Ora and "After the Afterparty" singer Charli XCX strike a pose at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

THIS IS (YOUNGER) US

The youthful cast members of This Is Us — Faithe Herman, Lonnie Chavis, Niles Fitch, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Logan Shroyer and Parker Bates — squeeze together on a couch at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

PREMIERE PERFECTION

For the New York City premiere of their new film Ingrid Goes West, costars Meredith Hagner, Wyatt Russell, Aubrey Plaza, director Matt Spicer and Elizabeth Olsen gather for a photo at Alamo Drafthouse on Tuesday evening.

CYCLING IN THE CITY

Dressed in a camouflage hat and hiking boots, Shia LaBeouf goes biking in New York City on Tuesday.

GLASS CASTLE ROYALTY

Brie Larson, The Glass Castle author Jeannette Walls, Naomi Watts and director Destin Daniel Cretton are all smiles in New York City on Tuesday as they promote the film adaptation of Walls's memoir, in which Larson portrays the journalist with a turbulent childhood.

BOMBSHELL ON BOARD

In Vancouver to shoot her series, SIX, Olivia Munn tops her outfit off with sunglasses on Tuesday.

FUNNY FRIENDS

Adam Scott and Craig Robinson share a meal during a Television Critics Association summer press tour event in Los Angeles on Tuesday to promote their upcoming paranormal buddy comedy, Ghosted.

RIDE ON

David Beckham takes his vintage motorcycle out for a spin in Hollywood on Tuesday afternoon.

VICTORIOUS BEAUTY

Victorious alum Victoria Justice stylishly flashes her abs while on a walk in New York City on Tuesday.

MOMMY-TO-BE MINDY

A glowing Mindy Kaling dons a floral dress as she dines at Italian restaurant Madeo in Hollywood on Tuesday.

GREAT TIMES

At the New York City premiere of his new film, Good Times, Robert Pattinson stops for selfies with starstruck fans outside the SVA Theatre on Tuesday.

IN SYNC

Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean — better known as Alexander Jean — kick off the relaunch of the Mondrian Sessions with a performance in L.A. on Tuesday.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Jussie Smollet and his Empire costar and onscreen dad Terrence Howard get serious as they speak onstage at the FOX portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Tour in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

LEAN ON ME

Derek Hough and John Cena goof around during an appearance on Today on Tuesday in New York.

TOP OF THE WORLD

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo make their love Instagram official while celebrating at Bar SixtyFive at the Rainbow Room in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

PEACE OUT

This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia waves to photographers as he leaves Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.

RIDING DIRTY

Rapper 50 Cent embraces the sunny N.Y.C. weather by going for a drive with the top down on Tuesday.

DÉJÀ VU

This looks familiar! Bill Murray stops backstage to visit with Barrett Doss and Andy Karl after taking in a Broadway performance of Groundhog Day on Tuesday.

HAVING A WINE TIME

Eva Longoria proves that it's always 5 o'clock somewhere during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday.

HAPPY CAMPERS

Justin Timberlake, Billy Crystal and Jimmy Fallon crack each other up during a "Camp Winnipesaukee" sketch on Tuesday's taping of The Tonight Show.

SWEAT SESH

Nick Jonas recharges after his workout in L.A. on Tuesday with a smoothie.

RED-Y OR NOT

Behati Prinsloo is all smiles as she leaves an SK-II event in Tokyo on Tuesday.

SEALED WITH A KISS

Vanessa Hudgens puckers up as she arrives at the FOX Summer All-Star Party on Tuesday in L.A.

STAR POWER

Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor is shocked and awed as he sees his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during Tuesday's ceremony in L.A.

JENNY ON THE BLOCK

After her morning workout, Jennifer Lopez looks both ways before crossing the street on Tuesday in New York City.

LOVE ALL AROUND

Mariska Hargitay embraces costar Dean Winters and a crew member while filming scenes for Law and Order: SVU's 19th season in New York City on Tuesday.

'IRRESISTIBLE' OUTFIT

Taking a stroll in New York City’s SoHo on Tuesday, Jessica Simpson steps out wearing large red sunglasses — eyewear worth upward of $2,500.

CANDY CRAZY

This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis enjoys complimentary sweets at a Television Critics Association Awards Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles on Monday.

TAKING IT EASY

Justin Bieber is spotted attending a practice round ahead of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina on Tuesday, approximately two weeks after canceling the remainder of his tour.

THE RADIO DUDE

On Tuesday, Jeff Bridges stops by Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway on Eminem’s Shade 45 at N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios, where he promoted his upcoming film, The Only Living Boy in New York.

MASTER OF MASCOTS

Metallica members Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo pose with the San Francisco Giants mascot Lou Seal at their Monday home game  against the Chicago Cubs.

LEAVING HER MARK

Kate Beckinsale meets with fans and gives her autograph at the New York City premiere of The Only Living Boy in New York.

SMOOCHES FROM SHAQ

Shaquille O'Neal plants a kiss on Carpool Karaoke host James Corden as wife Julia Carey looks on, at the series launch party.

IN FULL COSTUME

Josh Brolin channels his Deadpool 2 character, Cable, on the film's set on Monday.

GIRLFRIENDS GATHERING

Lisa Edelstein discusses the upcoming season of her show, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, at BUILD Studios on Monday.

FUNNY PEOPLE

The most hilarious squad there ever was! Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Jeff Ross and Donnell Rawlings come out to support Dave Chappelle at his eponymous show in N.Y.C. 

SWEET TREATS 

Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah shows off trays of doughnuts during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Monday. 

HELLO THERE

Wendi McLendon-Covey channels her The Goldbergs character at the Sony Pictures Television and Crackle TCA Studio Day on Monday.

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Natasha Bedingfield attends the Carpool Karaoke launch party in L.A.

ON THE SMALL SCREEN

Alex, Inc. star Zach Braff attends the Sony Pictures Television and Crackle TCA Studio Day on Monday.

SO EXCITED

Billy Eichner is as enthusiastic as ever during an appearance on Late Night with host Seth Meyers on Monday.

GOING LIVE

On Monday, Emily Ratajkowski greets photographers as she makes her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

SISTER, SISTER

On Monday, Este and Danielle Haim of the band Haim enjoy a night out at the Carpool Karaoke launch party in L.A.

OH, BOY

The Only Living Boy in New York costars Cynthia Nixon and Kiersey Clemons cozy up to one another at the afterparty following the N.Y.C. premiere of their new film on Monday.

ROCKIN' OUT

Victoria Justice joins designer Betsey Johnson at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE Awards on Monday. 

TALK IT OUT

Adam Brody takes the stage to discuss Crackle's StartUp on Monday.

PARTNERS IN CRIME

Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza strike a pose at the New York Times-hosted ScreenTimes event on Monday.

'MOORE' TRAVEL

Demi Moore sports a chic jet-set outfit as she enters LAX Airport on Monday.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

All the attention is on Eva Longoria, who takes the stage at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE Awards on Monday. 

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

Singer JJ Lin snaps a selfie with Kate Mara at Haute Living's event, honoring the actress, on Monday in L.A.

GOING UP

Sarah Silverman smiles as she makes her way through LAX Airport on Monday.

BETTER MOMENT

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk takes the mic at a screening for the series on Monday.

FAB FOUR

The cast of Atypical — Brigette Lundy-Paine, Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport — attend a screening of the Netflix series on Monday in L.A.

FAMILY FUN

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, husband Kevin and their daughter, Molly, head to the Best Friends Animal Society Pet Adoption Center on Monday.

MOMMY & ME

Molly Sims goes for a swing at the goop x Despicable Me 3 Capsule Collection on Sunday.

KEEPING TRACK

Vanessa Hudgens keeps comfy in a tracksuit while out in Los Angeles on Monday. 

FEEL THE RAIN

Brett Eldredge embraces the rain while performing on NBC's Today Show on Monday in N.Y.C.

OUT OF OFFICE

Michael Strahan leaves the New York City Good Morning America studios on Monday. 

WORKING IT 

Magge Gyllenhaal films The Kindergarten Teacher in New York City. 

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Rita Ora's happy mood can't be ruined by the N.Y.C. rain on Monday.

HUG IT OUT

Jeff Bridges and his The Only Living Boy in New York costar, Callum Turner, share a candid moment at a special screening of their film on Sunday.

HAVING A BALL

Shay Mitchell attends the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Inaugural Play LA Fundraiser event on Saturday.

DRUMMER BOY

Tom Holland bangs a drum during the Spider-Man: Homecoming film premiere in Tokyo, Japan.

SMILES ALL AROUND

On Saturday, Solange speaks onstage during the Black Girls Rock! event. 

OH, BABY

Beverly Mitchell brings along daughter Kenzie to The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature on Saturday.

STYLE TWEAK

Jason Ritter gets down on one knee for the sake of fashion at the ABC TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A. on Monday.

LISTEN UP

A plugged-in Orlando Bloom sports a bright jacket in L.A.

WEDDING GUESTS

All dressed up! Hillary and Bill Clinton head to the wedding of a friend in N.Y.C.

GIVING ME 'LIFE'

Adrien Brody accepts the Pardo Life Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival Friday in Switzerland.

PEACE OUT 

Brandy attends the Lucky Brand's City Jam event in Chicago Saturday. 

BRING THE DRAMA

Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown get emotive at the Television Critics Association Awards on Saturday in Beverly Hills. 

FASHION FORWARD 

Host Kristin Chenoweth channels The Handmaid's Tale at the TCA Awards.

NATURAL WOMAN 

On Saturday in Los Angeles, Maya Rudolph walks the red carpet at The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature premiere with a four-legged friend.

SQUIRREL FRIENDS 

Also at The Nut Job 2 premiere: Will Arnett meets an IRL likeness of his character, Surly. 

READY TO ROCK 

Black-ish costars Yara Shahidi and Anthony Anderson pose at Saturday's Black Girls Rock! event in Newark. 

SPIN ME RIGHT 'ROUND 

Rumer Willis serves as DJ at The Bed Head Hotel at Lollapalooza on Saturday. 

FIGHT LIKE A GIRL 

Boxer Laila Ali hangs with kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Play LA Fundraiser on Saturday. 

SUN & SMILES 

Malin Akerman also has a ball at the Children's Hospital event.

LAUGHING MATTER 

Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn dish on The Middle during the ABC press tour in Beverly Hills. 

MAIDS OF HONOR 

The Handmaid's Tale stars Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel attend the Summer TCA Awards Saturday in Beverly Hills. 

LIFE'S A BEACH

Eva Longoria keeps it breezy in a white shirt that doubles as her bikini cover-up in Miami on Sunday.

TAKING THE STAGE

Ryan Seacrest serves as speaker of the house at the BCRF Paddle and Party for Pink Benefit event on Saturday in N.Y.C.

FAMILY MATTERS

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott enjoy family bonding time with their kids — Hattie, Finn and Stella — at The Lion King Sing-Along film screening on Saturday.

JETTING OFF

Emmy Rossum keeps it casual at LAX Airport on Saturday in L.A.

PUMP UP THE MUSIC

Taraji P. Henson pumps up the crowd from the DJ booth onstage at 2017 Black Girls Rock Award in New Jersey on Saturday.

PARTY PAIR

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor cozy up at the BCRF Paddle and Party for Pink Benefit on Saturday in the Hamptons.

WHAT AN HONOR

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes join hundreds of fans to help set the Guiness World Record for the largest gathering of Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash cosplayers ever.

CRAFT TIME

Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe and Molly Sims have some crafty fun with their mini-mes at the Honest Company and The Great. celebrate The Great Adventure on Saturday in the Hamptons.

COMING TOGETHER

Lebron James and Drake don't look quite ready for a dip at their Pool Party in Toronto, Canada, for Caribana 2017 on Saturday.

