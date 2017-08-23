Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Jennifer Garner Steps Out in L.A., Plus Diplo, Ben Affleck & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 179
SHADY LADY
A sunglasses-clad Jennifer Garner is spotted in L.A.
2 of 179
QUITE THE ENTRANCE
On Tuesday, Diplo visits The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show with a NERF N-Strike Mega Blaster in hand.
3 of 179
SUN'S OUT, GUNS OUT
Kip Moore (and his biceps!) stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
4 of 179
A LOOK BACK
Ben Affleck gears up to take flight as he heads to the airport in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
5 of 179
FEEL THE MUSIC
Chris Martin of Coldplay jams away during a show in Toronto on Monday.
6 of 179
I SEE YOU
Brett Eldredge poses with his solar eclipse glass following a performance for SiriusXM's The Highway on Monday.
7 of 179
LADY IN RED
Chrissy Metz makes a bright style statement in a crimson dress while attending the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration on Monday.
8 of 179
KEEPING THE PEACE
While gearing up for her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show audition in N.Y.C., Hailey Baldwin is seen snapping a selfie.
9 of 179
POWER TO THE PEOPLE
Common delivers a memorable performance during his Imagine Justice concert on Monday.
10 of 179
WALK THIS WAY
Hello, gorgeous! Izabel Goulart (and her insane abs) makes her way to call backs for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Monday in N.Y.C.
11 of 179
KEEPING UP WITH CHYNA
Blac Chyna opts for a sheer dress at Tao restaurant in Hollywood.
12 of 179
CONSCIOUS COUPLING
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka hold on to one another at LAX Airport on Monday.
13 of 179
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Narcos star Pedro Pascal attends the show's season 3 screening in N.Y.C. on Monday.
14 of 179
FOR THE LOVE OF TV
On Monday, Kathryn Hahn attends the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration.
15 of 179
FLYING HIGH
A bare-faced (and happy!) Heidi Klum is spotted at LAX Airport on Monday.
16 of 179
AN ANGEL AMONG US
Model Martha Hunt is all smiles as she attends call backs for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Monday in N.Y.C.
17 of 179
LET'S GET IN FORMATION
Laverne Cox poses for a portrait at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event with the Orange Is The New Black cast on Monday in L.A.
18 of 179
GOOD VIBES
Wladimir Klitschko, who's engaged to actress Hayden Panettiere, gives the Sport Bild Awards a thumbs up on Monday in Hamburg, Germany.
19 of 179
IN FOCUS
Isla Fisher stands out in her bright ensemble as she exits London's ITV Studios on Tuesday.
20 of 179
AQUAMEN
Boomer Phelps, 15 months, takes a ride on dad Michael Phelps at the Huggies Little Swimmer Swim Class on Monday in New York City.
21 of 179
THINK PINK
Kate Mara is spotted toting a bouquet of flowers in Studio City, California on Monday.
22 of 179
BUZZ AROUND TOWN
Kate Hudson (and her freshly shaven head!) is all smiles as she films scenes for Sia's next project, Sister, in L.A.
23 of 179
THE BIG NIGHT
Costars Adam Driver and Channing Tatum get in position at the London premiere of Logan Lucky on Monday.
24 of 179
ON PLATFORM
Anna Kendrick gets a boost in blue pumps as she arrives at Good Morning America on Monday in New York City.
25 of 179
WALK IT OUT
Shortly after it was confirmed that he is expecting his first child, Cameron Douglas takes his dog out for a walk in N.Y.C.
26 of 179
HEY THERE
Following their dinner date, Ben Affleck greets photographers as he is seen leaving Lindsay Shookus's house in N.Y.C.
27 of 179
DOUBLE THE FURRY FUN
Gavin Rossdale brings along with dogs to celebrate son Zuma's birthday on Sunday.
28 of 179
BEACH BABE
Christina Milian glows as she enjoys a day out in Miami Beach on Sunday.
29 of 179
FEELING APP-Y
Nina Agdal shares a laugh with CEO Tarik Sansal in N.Y.C., where he's previewing the new Romio app.
30 of 179
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Dressed to impress! Chanel Iman sports a matching ensemble as she spends time in N.Y.C. with family.
31 of 179
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
Margot Robbie looks completely unrecognizable as she transforms into Queen Elizabeth I for her new film, Mary Queen of Scots.
32 of 179
BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE
Bow down! Pink performs during V Festival 2017 in Chelmsford, England on Saturday.
33 of 179
MIRROR, MIRROR
On Friday, Mackenzie Davis and Gugu Mbatha-Raw attend a Q&A for their Emmy-nominated limited series, Black Mirror: San Junipero.
34 of 179
SHE MEANS BUSINESS
Topping off her chic-casual look with a hat, Kate Upton is spotted grabbing lunch with friends (not pictured) at Sarabeth's in N.Y.C. on Friday.
35 of 179
BORN TO PERFORM
DJ Khaled carries son Asahd at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival on Sunday.
36 of 179
BEST ON BROADWAY
Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato meet Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Michael Park at a Saturday performance in New York City.
37 of 179
THAT'S A RAP
JAY-Z performs at the V Festival in Chelmsford, England on Sunday.
38 of 179
GIRL TO GIRL
Tyra Banks and Willow Smith hang at the Girl Cult Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.
39 of 179
OUT OF THE HOUSE
John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier reunite at the Hollywood Forever screening of Some Like It Hot on Saturday.
40 of 179
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Mariah Carey brings her son Moroccan, 6, to the Madison Square Garden stage on Saturday.
41 of 179
ORANGE & BLACK
Tinashe takes the stage at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival Saturday in Wantagh, New York.
42 of 179
OFF THE MARKET
OFF THE MARKETBachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrate their engagement in Miami on Saturday.
43 of 179
A NIGHT AT THE THEATER
On Friday in London, Hayley Atwell attends the press night performance of Against.
44 of 179
TAKE THE LEAP
Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Leap!, on Saturday.
45 of 179
GOOD TIME GIRL
Selena Gomez hosted a Saturday Q&A for Good Time with the film's director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear at the Arclight Hollywood.
46 of 179
JUST LANDED
Channing Tatum was spotted arriving in London on Saturday.
47 of 179
GOOD FORM
Bella Thorne attended Billboard Hot 100 Festival in Jones Beach, New York, on Saturday.
48 of 179
GOLDEN GIRLS
Christie Brinkley (left) and Reese Witherspoon attend a screening of Home Again in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.
49 of 179
BOOK CLUB
Anna Kendrick promoted her new book, Scrappy Little Nobody, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City on Saturday.
50 of 179
DATE NIGHT
Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian attend Cinespia's screening of Some Like It Hot held at Hollywood Forever on Saturday.
51 of 179
BOSTON PRIDE
Matt Damon touched down in Los Angeles on Friday.
52 of 179
JET-SETTER
Heidi Klum was spotted at LAX in Los Angeles on Friday.
53 of 179
PARTY PALS
America Ferrera and Lin-Manuel Miranda posed for a photo at the 32nd Annual Imagen Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.
54 of 179
RAIN OR SHINE
Demi Lovato got cover from the rain while out in New York City on Friday.
55 of 179
POSTER BOY
Ansel Elgort showed off a signed poster during a screening for Baby Driver in Tokyo on Saturday.
56 of 179
FULL OF WONDER
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.
57 of 179
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.
58 of 179
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.
59 of 179
DOLL FACE
Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.