Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Jennifer Garner Steps Out in L.A., Plus Diplo, Ben Affleck & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 179

Splash News Online

SHADY LADY

A sunglasses-clad Jennifer Garner is spotted in L.A. 

2 of 179

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

QUITE THE ENTRANCE

On Tuesday, Diplo visits The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show with a NERF N-Strike Mega Blaster in hand.

3 of 179

Bennett Raglin/Getty

SUN'S OUT, GUNS OUT

Kip Moore (and his biceps!) stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

4 of 179

Splash News Online

A LOOK BACK

Ben Affleck gears up to take flight as he heads to the airport in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

5 of 179

Brian Patterson/REX/Shutterstock

FEEL THE MUSIC

Chris Martin of Coldplay jams away during a show in Toronto on Monday.

6 of 179

John Shearer/Getty

I SEE YOU

Brett Eldredge poses with his solar eclipse glass following a performance for SiriusXM's The Highway on Monday.

7 of 179

JB Lacroix/WireImage

LADY IN RED

Chrissy Metz makes a bright style statement in a crimson dress while attending the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration on Monday.

8 of 179

Splash News Online

KEEPING THE PEACE

While gearing up for her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show audition in N.Y.C., Hailey Baldwin is seen snapping a selfie. 

9 of 179

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

POWER TO THE PEOPLE

Common delivers a memorable performance during his Imagine Justice concert on Monday.

10 of 179

GC Images

WALK THIS WAY

Hello, gorgeous! Izabel Goulart (and her insane abs) makes her way to call backs for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Monday in N.Y.C. 

11 of 179

Splash News Online

KEEPING UP WITH CHYNA

Blac Chyna opts for a sheer dress at Tao restaurant in Hollywood.

12 of 179

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

CONSCIOUS COUPLING

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka hold on to one another at LAX Airport on Monday.

13 of 179

Theo Wargo/Getty

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Narcos star Pedro Pascal attends the show's season 3 screening in N.Y.C. on Monday.

14 of 179

JB Lacroix/WireImage

FOR THE LOVE OF TV

On Monday, Kathryn Hahn attends the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration.

15 of 179

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FLYING HIGH

A bare-faced (and happy!) Heidi Klum is spotted at LAX Airport on Monday.

16 of 179

GC Images

AN ANGEL AMONG US

Model Martha Hunt is all smiles as she attends call backs for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Monday in N.Y.C.

17 of 179

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

LET'S GET IN FORMATION

Laverne Cox poses for a portrait at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event with the Orange Is The New Black cast on Monday in L.A.

18 of 179

Tristar Media/WireImage

GOOD VIBES

Wladimir Klitschko, who's engaged to actress Hayden Panettiere, gives the Sport Bild Awards a thumbs up on Monday in Hamburg, Germany.

19 of 179

REX/Shutterstock

IN FOCUS

Isla Fisher stands out in her bright ensemble as she exits London's ITV Studios on Tuesday.

20 of 179

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

AQUAMEN 

Boomer Phelps, 15 months, takes a ride on dad Michael Phelps at the Huggies Little Swimmer Swim Class on Monday in New York City. 

21 of 179

NSTARimages.com

THINK PINK

Kate Mara is spotted toting a bouquet of flowers in Studio City, California on Monday.

22 of 179

BackGrid

BUZZ AROUND TOWN

Kate Hudson (and her freshly shaven head!) is all smiles as she films scenes for Sia's next project, Sister, in L.A.

23 of 179

Dave Benett/Getty

THE BIG NIGHT 

Costars Adam Driver and Channing Tatum get in position at the London premiere of Logan Lucky on Monday. 

24 of 179

Raymond Hall/GC Images

ON PLATFORM 

Anna Kendrick gets a boost in blue pumps as she arrives at Good Morning America on Monday in New York City. 

25 of 179

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

WALK IT OUT

Shortly after it was confirmed that he is expecting his first child, Cameron Douglas takes his dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. 

26 of 179

Splash News Online

HEY THERE

Following their dinner date, Ben Affleck greets photographers as he is seen leaving Lindsay Shookus's house in N.Y.C.

27 of 179

MEGA

DOUBLE THE FURRY FUN

Gavin Rossdale brings along with dogs to celebrate son Zuma's birthday on Sunday.

28 of 179

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

BEACH BABE

Christina Milian glows as she enjoys a day out in Miami Beach on Sunday.

29 of 179

Michael Simon/StarTraks

FEELING APP-Y

Nina Agdal shares a laugh with CEO Tarik Sansal in N.Y.C., where he's previewing the new Romio app.

30 of 179

Splash News Online

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Dressed to impress! Chanel Iman sports a matching ensemble as she spends time in N.Y.C. with family.

31 of 179

Splash News Online

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Margot Robbie looks completely unrecognizable as she transforms into Queen Elizabeth I for her new film, Mary Queen of Scots.  

32 of 179

Samir Hussein/WireImage

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE

Bow down! Pink performs during V Festival 2017 in Chelmsford, England on Saturday.

33 of 179

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

MIRROR, MIRROR

On Friday, Mackenzie Davis and Gugu Mbatha-Raw attend a Q&A for their Emmy-nominated limited series, Black Mirror: San Junipero.

34 of 179

MEGA

SHE MEANS BUSINESS

Topping off her chic-casual look with a hat, Kate Upton is spotted grabbing lunch with friends (not pictured) at Sarabeth's in N.Y.C. on Friday.

35 of 179

Kevin Mazur/Getty

BORN TO PERFORM

DJ Khaled carries son Asahd at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival on Sunday. 

36 of 179

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BEST ON BROADWAY 

Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato meet Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Michael Park at a Saturday performance in New York City. 

37 of 179

Jim Dyson/Getty

THAT'S A RAP

JAY-Z performs at the V Festival in Chelmsford, England on Sunday. 

38 of 179

Christopher Polk/Getty

GIRL TO GIRL

Tyra Banks and Willow Smith hang at the Girl Cult Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

39 of 179

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty

OUT OF THE HOUSE

John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier reunite at the Hollywood Forever screening of Some Like It Hot on Saturday. 

40 of 179

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

ALL IN THE FAMILY 

Mariah Carey brings her son Moroccan, 6, to the Madison Square Garden stage on Saturday. 

41 of 179

Kevin Mazur/Getty

ORANGE & BLACK

Tinashe takes the stage at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival Saturday in Wantagh, New York. 

42 of 179

Pacific Coast News

OFF THE MARKET

OFF THE MARKETBachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrate their engagement in Miami on Saturday. 

43 of 179

Dave Benett/Getty

A NIGHT AT THE THEATER

On Friday in London, Hayley Atwell attends the press night performance of Against. 

44 of 179

Todd Williamson/Getty

TAKE THE LEAP

Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Leap!, on Saturday. 

45 of 179

Eric Charbonneau

GOOD TIME GIRL

Selena Gomez hosted a Saturday Q&A for Good Time with the film's director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear at the Arclight Hollywood.

46 of 179

Steve Bagness/Splash News

JUST LANDED

Channing Tatum was spotted arriving in London on Saturday.

47 of 179

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

GOOD FORM

Bella Thorne attended Billboard Hot 100 Festival in Jones Beach, New York, on Saturday.

48 of 179

Patrick Lewis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

GOLDEN GIRLS

Christie Brinkley (left) and Reese Witherspoon attend a screening of Home Again in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.

49 of 179

John Lamparski/Getty Images

BOOK CLUB

Anna Kendrick promoted her new book, Scrappy Little Nobody, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City on Saturday.

50 of 179

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

DATE NIGHT

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian attend Cinespia's screening of Some Like It Hot held at Hollywood Forever on Saturday.

51 of 179

INSTARimages.com

BOSTON PRIDE

Matt Damon touched down in Los Angeles on Friday.

52 of 179

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

JET-SETTER

Heidi Klum was spotted at LAX in Los Angeles on Friday.

53 of 179

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

PARTY PALS

America Ferrera and Lin-Manuel Miranda posed for a photo at the 32nd Annual Imagen Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.

54 of 179

Robert Kamau/GC Images

RAIN OR SHINE

Demi Lovato got cover from the rain while out in New York City on Friday.

55 of 179

AFLO/INSTARimages.com

POSTER BOY

Ansel Elgort showed off a signed poster during a screening for Baby Driver in Tokyo on Saturday.

56 of 179

Splash News Online

FULL OF WONDER

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.

57 of 179

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

SHOPPER'S WORLD

Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.

58 of 179

JP Yim/Getty

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.

59 of 179

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

DOLL FACE

Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.