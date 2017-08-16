Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Eva Longoria Takes Flight, Plus Olivia Wilde, Nick Jonas & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

1 of 143

The Image Direct

BACK TO WORK

Anna Kendrick heads to the Toronto set of her new movie, A Simple Favor, on Wednesday. 

2 of 143

Backgrid

BEACHIN' IT

I Feel Pretty costars Amy Schumer and Rory Scovel hang out on Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts.

3 of 143

Timur Emek/GC Images

STREET STYLE STAR

Alessandra Ambrosio is mad about plaid as she walks N.Y.C. streets on Tuesday.

4 of 143

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

PAW-SOME PALS

Alan Cumming is treated to a surprise visit from his dog, Lala, on the N.Y.C. set of Instinct.

5 of 143

Backgrid

PUPPY LOVE

Johnny Depp takes a moment out to pose with his furry friend during a driving scene for the film Richard Says Goodbye in Vancouver.

6 of 143

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

FUNNY TALK

Leslie Jones, host Jimmy Fallon and actor Keegan-Michael Key play "True Confessions" on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

7 of 143

The Image Direct

TERRIFIC TRIO

Jake Gyllenhaal is spotted out in N.Y.C. walking with a friend and his dog, Atticus, on Monday. 

8 of 143

London Entertainment/Splash News Online

CARRY ON

Eva Longoria keeps in casual for a flight out of LAX Airport.

9 of 143

Splash News Online

FUELING UP

Emily Ratjkowski looks flawless as ever as she gears up to pump gas in L.A.

10 of 143

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GOING LIVE

A smiling Chrissy Metz makes waves as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.

11 of 143

J. Webber/Splash News Online

FULLY CONNECTED

A bundled-up Leonardo DiCaprio plugs in as he walks through N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Village.

12 of 143

Noam Galai/Getty

LOUD & CLEAR

Following her performance in Broadway's 1984, Olivia Wilde joins Michael Moore and a group of protesters outside Trump Tower on Tuesday.

13 of 143

Barry King/Getty

GETTING COZY

Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell embrace at the L.A. screening of Shot Caller on Tuesday.

14 of 143

Robert Kamau/GC Images

OH, BROTHER

Nick and Kevin Jonas catch up during a walk in New York City on Tuesday.

15 of 143

Pacific Coast News

MINDFUL MOVEMENT

Kaley Cuoco sports a "Heavily Meditated" muscle tank following a yoga class on Tuesday in L.A.

16 of 143

Pacific Coast News

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF

Sarah Hyland dresses the part as she dodges golf balls while filming a scene for Modern Family on Monday in L.A.

17 of 143

Pacific Coast News

LET'S BOOGIE

Dwyane Wade hits the ocean with his boogie board in Malibu on Tuesday.

18 of 143

Splash News

PHONING IT IN

Jennifer Garner takes a phone call while heading to a spa in L.A.

19 of 143

Splash News

HAT'S OFF

Jenna Dewan Tatum enjoys her day following a breakfast date with her friend in Sherman Oaks, California.

20 of 143

Splash News

THIS IS FAMILY

Brian Tyree, Sterling K. Brown and the actor's son, Andrew, attend a FYC Panel Event for This Is Us in L.A.

21 of 143

Nick Swift

CRUISE CONTROL

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line reach new heights on Saturday night while performing at Wrigley Field on the Chicago stop of their Smooth tour, presented in part by Old Camp Whiskey. 

22 of 143

BACKGRID

TRAVEL BU

After being spotted with ex Katy Perry at an Ed Sheeran concert, Orlando Bloom catches a flight out of LAX Airport.

23 of 143

Neil Mockford/GC Images

COOL KIDS CLUB

Liam Payne and Zedd feel the music while shooting the music video for "Get Low" in London on Tuesday.

24 of 143

Ben Gabbe/Getty

GUITAR HERO

Glee alum Chord Overstreet performs during The Elvis Duran Morning Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

25 of 143

REX/Shutterstock

A WALK TO REMEMBER

Reese Witherspoon is spotted out and about in L.A. on Monday.

26 of 143

Splash News

DINNER DATE

James Corden and wife Julia Carey, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, exit Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood after dinner.

27 of 143

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

HAPPY DAYS

UnREAL costars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Constance Zimmer reunite on the red carpet at Andrew Fitzsimon's Trans Cosmetic Donation Program launch event on Monday.

28 of 143

Janet Mayer/Star Max/GC Images

LONG HAIR, DON'T CARE

Dylan Sprouse lets his hair flow in N.Y.C. on Monday.

29 of 143

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

FILM FRIENDS

Alan Cumming and Bridget Everett attend the N.Y.C. film screening of Patti Cake$ on Monday.

30 of 143

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

WORK IT OUT

Scandal's Scott Foley joins trainer Gunnar Peterson for a workout at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

31 of 143

Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Sarah Paulson and girfriend Holland Taylor go shopping in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Monday.

32 of 143

MEGA

DRIVER'S SEAT

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland is all smiles as she films scenes for the new season of the comedy show.

33 of 143

Splash News

THEATER TALK

Sienna Miller is spotted leaving The Apollo Theatre in London following her performance in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

34 of 143

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FIT & FAB

The couple who works out together, sticks together! Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French go for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.

35 of 143

Splash News

HELLO THERE

AnnaLynne McCord greets fans and photographers during a shopping trip in Venice Beach.

36 of 143

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

FLOAT ON

Wearing a doughnut float around his waist, Justin Bieber meets with fans ahead of the 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game on Sunday.

37 of 143

INSTAR

DENIM DIVA

Demi Lovato makes her message loud and clear with the help of her embellished denim jacket at LAX Airport on Monday.

38 of 143

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart fits right into her bright environment on Monday in N.Y.C.

39 of 143

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

STRETCH IT OUT

Shay Mitchell works on her fitness during a workout with trainer Harley Pasternak at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in L.A.

40 of 143

ABC

COME TOGETHER

One big happy family! The cast and crew of Black-ish celebrates the start of production for the show's fourth season on Sunday.

41 of 143

Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

THIS IS THEM

Onscreen couple Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia discuss the upcoming season on a TV panel of This Is Us on Monday.

42 of 143

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

POWER WOMEN

They're here! The Handmaid's Tale cast — Samira Wiley, Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel and Reed Morano — laugh it off while attending a reception in honor of the show on Monday.

43 of 143

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages

FEELING BLUE

Tia Mowry makes a style statement in a head-to-toe blue ensemble on Monday.

44 of 143

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Susan Sarandon stops by The Tonight Show on Monday.

45 of 143

INSTAR

PAY YOUR DUES

Kate Mara feeds her parking meter on Saturday in L.A.

46 of 143

Denise Truscello/Getty

HEAR ME OUT

The Weeknd basks in concertgoers' praise during his performance at the PUMA x XO Launch Event on Monday.

47 of 143

Splash News

TAKING FLIGHT

Gisele Bündchen stylishly makes her way through Guarulhos Airport in Sāo Paulo, Brazil.

48 of 143

MOVI Inc./Splash News

GINGHAM GAL

Emma Roberts sips on her iced coffee while taking a stroll through Studio City, California on Monday.

49 of 143

Splash News

IN SYNC

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel hold onto one another during a romantic stroll in N.Y.C.

50 of 143

Johnny Louis/WENN

LET'S CHAT

Adrian Grenier speaks out at the "WE RISE TOUR," hosted by Van Jones, on Monday.

51 of 143

MEGA

MANIAC MONDAYS

Emma Stone chows down her lunch as she films scenes for her upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, on Monday in N.Y.C.

52 of 143

Tony Gutierrez/AP

PLAY BALL

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay throws out the first ceremonial pitch as her fiancé, Bryan Absolo, documents the moment at a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers on Friday.

53 of 143

Europa Press via Getty

HAND TO HOLD

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand in Formentera, Spain on Friday.

54 of 143

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

BEAUTY QUEEN

Simone Biles strikes a pose at the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival in L.A. on Sunday.

55 of 143

Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

DIGGING IN

Breakfast of champions! Taraji P. Henson enjoys a bowl of Special K cereal backstage of the Today show on Sunday.

56 of 143

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

WORK BUDDIES 

Lorde and Jack Antonoff take the stage at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco Sunday. 

57 of 143

Bobby Bank/Getty I

RIDE ALONG 

On Sunday in Lambertville, New Jersey, Tia Mowry hosts a "Family Dinner with Dawn" event. 

58 of 143

Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

DOUGH IT RIGHT 

Chrissy Teigen gets a sugar rush at the Los Angeles Beautycon Festival on Sunday.

59 of 143

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

BREAK IT DOWN 

Star Tituss Burgess speaks at an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt For Your Consideration event Saturday in Los Angeles. 

60 of 143

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

FACE IT 

Tyra Banks poses in the Variety Portrait Studio Saturday at the L.A. Beautycon Festival. 

61 of 143

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

ALL SMILES

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Candace Cameron Bure poses with Happy the Dog on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.

62 of 143

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

BEST OF THE BEST

Also at the Teen Choice Awards: Millie Bobby Brown and friend Maddie Ziegler share a sweet hug. 

63 of 143

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

FEELING GOOD

Cole Sprouse gives a thumbs up on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.

64 of 143

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

SAY 'CHEESE'

Rita Ora shows off her pearly whites at the Teen Choice Awards. 

65 of 143

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto

PIECE OF PIE

Sweet moment! Al Roker joins Waitress The Musical star Betsy Wolfe on Broadway on Friday.

66 of 143

Kevin Winter/Getty

HONORABLE MENTION

In his first appearance since announcing his split from wife Anna Faris, Chris Pratt holds up his Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

67 of 143

GV Cruz/Getty

GANG'S ALL HERE

Carmelo Anthony is all smiles while getting acquainted with SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star as part of Worldwide Day of Play on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

68 of 143

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty

TREE HUGGER

Tina Fey hugs it out with Groot of Guardians of the Galaxy fame outside of the film's "Mission: Breakout" attraction at Disneyland on Sunday.

69 of 143

Emma McIntyre/Getty

WHAT'S NEXT?

America Ferrera shares her approval as she takes the stage at the 2017 Sundance NEXT FEST on Saturday in L.A.

70 of 143

Noel Vasquez/Getty

FEELING EXTRA

Marlon Wayans squeezes in a group selfie with fans on the set of Extra on Friday.

71 of 143

Kevin Mazur/Getty

WHY SO SERIOUS?

Michael Peña and Kumail Nanjiani are mirror images of one another at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

72 of 143

Kevin Mazur/Getty

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Tyler Posey grabs a handful of confetti as fellow actor Tyler Hoechlin smiles for the camera at the Teen Choice Awards.

73 of 143

Adam Bettcher/Getty

KEEP ME POSTED

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas makes her message clear during a Post-It event on Sunday.

74 of 143

Kevin Mazur/Getty

FAB FOUR

So much star power! On Saturday, Alicia Keys Justin Timberlake, Rashida Jones and Chris Rock come together for a group photo at the Apollo in Hamptons 2017 event.

75 of 143

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

PURR-FECT PALS

Nicky Hilton Rothschild cuddles with a kitten at the Roller Rabbit Charity Shopping Event, benefitting Animal Haven, on Saturday.

76 of 143

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE

Say cheese! Chance the Rapper gets animated while documenting the 88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade on Saturday in Chicago.

77 of 143

ZUMA

REACHING OUT

Pink lends a hand during her performance in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

78 of 143

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

PARTY PEOPLE

(From left) Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2017, hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks, on Saturday in East Hampton, New York. 

79 of 143

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Image

BOOK CLUB

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend Authors Night 2017 at the East Hampton Library in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.

80 of 143

Splash News

LEAP OF FAITH

Tom Cruise films a stunt for Mission Impossible: 6 in London.

81 of 143

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

GARDEN PARTY

Frieda Pinto looked chic at the Elephant Family Benefit in New York City on Saturday.

82 of 143

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

FAN LOVE

Zendaya poses with a young fan at BeautyCon in Los Angeles on Saturday.

83 of 143

Splash News

SEEING DOUBLE 

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans seeing double when talking with her lookalike stunt double on the New York City set of her hit NBC series Shades of Blue.

84 of 143

Media-Mode/Splash News

DOWN UNDER AND OFF FOR A RUN 

A shirtless Hugh Jackman (right) and his Speedo-wearing trainer jog on Bondi Beach in New South Wales, Australia.

EXTRA! EXTRA!

Gabrielle Union looks extra beautiful in a long blue floral jacket and matching pants while visiting Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood.

86 of 143

Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

GET THIS PARTY STARTED 

Pink performs her new single "What About Us?" live on stage during a concert at the Waldbuehne in Berlin, Germany.

87 of 143

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

QUANTIC-OH

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a plunging white gown while stopping by the Guild Hall Summer Gala 2017 in East Hampton, New York.

88 of 143

