SHADY BUSINESS
Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle sport sunglasses as they attend the 2017 Invictus Games on Monday.
2 of 171
OFF TO WORK
Selena Gomez is a sartorial superstar as she heads to the New York City set of Woody Allen's newest film project.
3 of 171
CRAZY FOR COLOR
Devon Aoki and Karlie Kloss hang backstage at the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week.
4 of 171
WHERE THERE'S A WILL…
Will & Grace stars Megan Mullally, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes dish on the series reboot at SiriusXM in New York City on Monday.
5 of 171
LONG HAIR, DON'T CARE
All eyes are on Jared Leto (and his long mane!) as he takes a stroll through Brazil.
6 of 171
GOING GREEN
Eva Longoria is spotted out in a green dress Monday in Beverly Hills.
7 of 171
GET LOWE
Rob Lowe and sons Matthew and John enjoy a night out at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Friday in Las Vegas.
8 of 171
REAL LIFE
UnREAL costars Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby soak up the Miami Beach sun on Wednesday.
9 of 171
WHEN IN MUNICH
Kevin Spacey gets in on the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich Saturday.
10 of 171
READY TO COMMIT
On Saturday in Santa Monica, Natalie Portman accepts the Ongoing Commitment Awards at the Environmental Media Association Awards.
11 of 171
SHORTS & SWEET
Wearing red carpet-ready shorts, Olivia Munn poses at the Laura Basci and de Sede Los Angeles showroom opening on Saturday.
12 of 171
PICKING UP THE PRIZE
Andrew Garfield accepts the Best International Designer award on behalf of Tom Ford Sunday at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan.
13 of 171
ON THE DAILY
Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth and Trevor Noah attend a Daily Show event during the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on Sunday.
14 of 171
SIDE TO SIDE
Ariana Grande works the stage on Sunday at A Concert for Charlottesville.
15 of 171
SONG TO SING
Also at the Charlottesville concert: Justin Timberlake plays the guitar and sings in the spotlight.
16 of 171
WHY SO BLUE?
On Sunday, Eva Longoria strikes a pose while attending Padres Contra El Cancer's 17th Annual "El Sueño De Esperanza" Celebration.
17 of 171
HUG IT OUT
Colin Hanks and Josh Malina are caught in a candid moment at the Pablove Foundation Benefit on Sunday in L.A.
18 of 171
A MAJOR HELP
New York governor Andrew Cuomo is joined by Jennifer Lopez during a press conference to announce that the singer is donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show to aid hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean
19 of 171
GLAMOUR GIRL
Elsa Pataky attends the Glamour Sport Summit in Madrid, Spain.
20 of 171
FAB FOUR
Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, Kristin Chenoweth and Liev Schreiber catch up at the N.Y.C. screening of My Little Pony: The Movie on Sunday.
21 of 171
WALK THE WALK
New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk head to a friend's party in Malibu, California on Sunday.
22 of 171
EMPIRE STATE OF MIND
Evan Ross, Terrence Howard, Demi Moore, Rumer Wills and Howard's wife Miranda enjoy a night in New York City as they celebrate the upcoming season of Empire on Saturday.
23 of 171
SEALED WITH A KISS
On Saturday, Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder take the red carpet at the 27th Annual EMA Awards after apologizing for their birth control controversy.
24 of 171
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Tina Fey and Patti LuPone get animated backstage at the Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS benefit concert performance of Deconstructing Patti on Sunday.
25 of 171
FASHIONABLE PAIR
On Sunday, Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego are total style stars as they celebrate the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week.
26 of 171
SIGN LANGUAGE
The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday.
27 of 171
LUNCH DATE
Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa go out to lunch in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood.
28 of 171
LOOKING FLY
Rihanna is a total beauty queen as she makes her way to her Fenty Beauty presentation in Madrid, Spain on Saturday.
29 of 171
PUPPY LOVE
Miley Cyrus cuddles with a furry friend while attending Saturday's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
30 of 171
DOING GOOD
Lupita Nyong'o, Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Monaghan squeeze in for a photo opp at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday.
31 of 171
BUMPIN' IT
Jaime Pressley embraces her growing baby bump at the 6th Annual Celebrity Red Carpet Safety Awareness event.
32 of 171
KISS TO CHEEK
Eric McCormack plants a kiss on his Will & Grace costar, Debra Messing's cheek at a party, hosted by NBC and Vanity Fair, at N.Y.C.'s Mr Purple.
33 of 171
ON SET
Selena Gomez was spotted in New York City filming her new movie on Friday.
34 of 171
TV TIME
Oprah Winfrey attended the premiere of Released at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on Friday.
35 of 171
RED HOT
Katy Perry performed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday as part of her Witness tour.
36 of 171
GRAND EXIT
Kate Hudson left her hotel in New York City on Friday.
37 of 171
GOING GOLD
Claudia Schiffer attends her book launch at the Versace boutique in Milan on Saturday.
38 of 171
SHOPPING TRIP
Rooney Mara picks up a few things at an L.A. store.
39 of 171
THE ORIGINAL SUPERMODELS
We're getting '90s flashbacks! Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen come together at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.
40 of 171
RUNWAY PRO
Also at the Versace show: Kendall Jenner, who makes her presence known during Milan Fashion Week.
41 of 171
BABY ON BOARD
James Corden and expectant wife Julia walk hand-in-hand near their Brentwood, California home.
42 of 171
WOMAN IN THE MIRROR
Who's the fairest of them all? On Friday, Coco Rocha comes face-to-face with herself at the Mastercard and Marie Claire launch event of the Next Big Thing Concept Shop.
43 of 171
TAKE YOUR PIC
Alicia Vikander documents a moment with a fan at the Submergence photo call during Spain's 65th San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday.
44 of 171
OH, MOTHER!
After giving mother! haters the finger, Jennifer Lawrence addresses the audience at a special N.Y.C. screening of the film on Thursday.
45 of 171
SELFIE EXPRESSION
Orlando Bloom snaps an epic selfie with a group of fans while attending the S.M.A.R.T. Chase press conference on Thursday.
46 of 171
COMING TOGETHER
Say cheese! Prince Harry poses with friends at the True Patriot Love Symposium on Friday.
47 of 171
MODEL SQUAD
Talk about a star-studded group! Models Hailey Clauson, Hailey Baldwin, Jourdan Dunn, Karolina Kurkova, Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Sanders, Caroline Vreeland, Izabel Goulart, Lottie Moss and Alessandra Ambrosio squeeze in for a photo at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.
48 of 171
MAN OF THE HOUR
Liam Neeson is all smiles at the Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
49 of 171
DOUBLE THE CUTENESS
Minka Kelly has some quality time with her pups at an L.A. dog park.
50 of 171
FEELING STRONGER
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman, who the actor portrays in Stronger, attend a special L.A. screening of the film on Thursday.
51 of 171
FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION
Gigi Hadid channels a bouquet of flowers during Jeremy Scott's (pictured) Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.
52 of 171
IN SYNC
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who "are inseparable," enjoy a beach day together in Miami.
53 of 171
CUDDLY COSTAR
Kristen Schaal, Jon Lovett, Will Forte and the trio's adorable furry friend attend Beef Relief, a special benefit for the International Rescue Committee, on Thursday.
54 of 171
SNAP DECISION
Groups of people snaps photos of Rihanna as she makes her way through her Fenty Beauty launch party in Paris on Thursday.
55 of 171
GUITAR HERO
Paul McCartney feels the music during his Thursday performance at Barclays Center in New York.
56 of 171
FOLLOWING IN MOM'S FOOTSTEPS
Kaia Gerber is a total stunner as she walks down the Moschino runway during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.
57 of 171
BACK IN BLACK
On Thursday, Sharon Stone attends the premiere of Alex Israel's "SPF-18" in L.A.
58 of 171
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Fergie enjoys herself on stage during her performance on Today.
59 of 171
LADY IN RED
Amal Clooney looks stunning in red following a United Nations Security Council meeting in N.Y.C.
60 of 171
GLAMOUR GIRL
Hailey Clauson walks the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Milan, Italy on Thursday.
61 of 171
LACED UP
Halle Berry struts her stuff as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.
62 of 171
RIP GIRL
Ariel Winter rocks a ripped crop top and sweats for a day at Escape Hotel Hollywood with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden on Wednesday.
63 of 171
HOME TEAM
A bleach-blonde Michael Sheen and Reese Witherspoon arrive at a London screening of Home Again on Thursday.
64 of 171
WE GO TOGETHER
Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon match in red, white and black for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
65 of 171
BETTER IN BLACK TIE
Cara Santana and fiancé Jesse Metcalfe pose at the amfAR Gala Milano on Thursday in Milan.
