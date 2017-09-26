Star Tracks

Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

SHADY BUSINESS

Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle sport sunglasses as they attend the 2017 Invictus Games on Monday.

Splash News Online

OFF TO WORK

Selena Gomez is a sartorial superstar as she heads to the New York City set of Woody Allen's newest film project.

Best Image/BackGrid

CRAZY FOR COLOR

Devon Aoki and Karlie Kloss hang backstage at the Jeremy Scott show during New York Fashion Week. 

Cindy Ord/Getty

WHERE THERE'S A WILL

Will & Grace stars Megan Mullally, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes dish on the series reboot at SiriusXM in New York City on Monday.

Leo Marinho/Splash News Online

LONG HAIR, DON'T CARE

All eyes are on Jared Leto (and his long mane!) as he takes a stroll through Brazil.

BackGrid

GOING GREEN

Eva Longoria is spotted out in a green dress Monday in Beverly Hills.  

David Becker/Getty

GET LOWE 

Rob Lowe and sons Matthew and John enjoy a night out at the iHeartRadio Music Festival Friday in Las Vegas. 

Pacific Coast News

REAL LIFE

UnREAL costars Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby soak up the Miami Beach sun on Wednesday. 

Gisela Schober/Getty

WHEN IN MUNICH 

Kevin Spacey gets in on the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich Saturday.

Jerod Harris/Getty

READY TO COMMIT 

On Saturday in Santa Monica, Natalie Portman accepts the Ongoing Commitment Awards at the Environmental Media Association Awards. 

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

SHORTS & SWEET 

Wearing red carpet-ready shorts, Olivia Munn poses at the Laura Basci and de Sede Los Angeles showroom opening on Saturday.

Dave Benett/Getty

PICKING UP THE PRIZE 

Andrew Garfield accepts the Best International Designer award on behalf of Tom Ford Sunday at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan. 

Ben Gabbe/Getty

ON THE DAILY

Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth and Trevor Noah attend a Daily Show event during the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on Sunday. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

SIDE TO SIDE

Ariana Grande works the stage on Sunday at A Concert for Charlottesville. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

SONG TO SING 

Also at the Charlottesville concert: Justin Timberlake plays the guitar and sings in the spotlight. 

JB Lacroix/Getty

WHY SO BLUE?

On Sunday, Eva Longoria strikes a pose while attending Padres Contra El Cancer's 17th Annual "El Sueño De Esperanza" Celebration.

Randy Shropshire/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Colin Hanks and Josh Malina are caught in a candid moment at the Pablove Foundation Benefit on Sunday in L.A.

courtesy

A MAJOR HELP

New York governor Andrew Cuomo is joined by Jennifer Lopez during a press conference to announce that the singer is donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show to aid hurricane relief in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean

Splash News Online

GLAMOUR GIRL

Elsa Pataky attends the Glamour Sport Summit in Madrid, Spain.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

FAB FOUR

Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, Kristin Chenoweth and Liev Schreiber catch up at the N.Y.C. screening of My Little Pony: The Movie on Sunday.

BackGrid

WALK THE WALK

New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk head to a friend's party in Malibu, California on Sunday.

Frank Micelotta/Fox/PictureGroup

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND

Evan Ross, Terrence Howard, Demi Moore, Rumer Wills and Howard's wife Miranda enjoy a night in New York City as they celebrate the upcoming season of Empire on Saturday.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

SEALED WITH A KISS

On Saturday, Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder take the red carpet at the 27th Annual EMA Awards after apologizing for their birth control controversy.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

SURPRISE, SURPRISE

Tina Fey and Patti LuPone get animated backstage at the Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS benefit concert performance of Deconstructing Patti on Sunday.

Riccardo Giordano/IPA/INSTARimages.com

FASHIONABLE PAIR

On Sunday, Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego are total style stars as they celebrate the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during Milan Fashion Week.

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

SIGN LANGUAGE

The Weeknd (née Abel Tesfaye) attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Friday.

Splash News Online

LUNCH DATE

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa go out to lunch in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood.

Angel Manzano/WireImage

LOOKING FLY

Rihanna is a total beauty queen as she makes her way to her Fenty Beauty presentation in Madrid, Spain on Saturday.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

PUPPY LOVE

Miley Cyrus cuddles with a furry friend while attending Saturday's iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

DOING GOOD

Lupita Nyong'o, Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Monaghan squeeze in for a photo opp at the 2017 Global Citizen Festival on Saturday.

Alison Buck

BUMPIN' IT

Jaime Pressley embraces her growing baby bump at the 6th Annual Celebrity Red Carpet Safety Awareness event.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC

KISS TO CHEEK

Eric McCormack plants a kiss on his Will & Grace costar, Debra Messing's cheek at a party, hosted by NBC and Vanity Fair, at N.Y.C.'s Mr Purple.

Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com

ON SET

Selena Gomez was spotted in New York City filming her new movie on Friday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

TV TIME

Oprah Winfrey attended the premiere of Released at the Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on Friday.

J. Merritt/Getty Images

RED HOT

Katy Perry performed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday as part of her Witness tour.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

GRAND EXIT

Kate Hudson left her hotel in New York City on Friday.

Venturelli/WireImage

GOING GOLD

Claudia Schiffer attends her book launch at the Versace boutique in Milan on Saturday.

Splash News Online

SHOPPING TRIP

Rooney Mara picks up a few things at an L.A. store.

Venturelli/WireImage

THE ORIGINAL SUPERMODELS

We're getting '90s flashbacks! Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen come together at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Venturelli/WireImage

RUNWAY PRO

Also at the Versace show: Kendall Jenner, who makes her presence known during Milan Fashion Week.

Splash News Online

BABY ON BOARD

James Corden and expectant wife Julia walk hand-in-hand near their Brentwood, California home.

Cindy Ord/Getty

WOMAN IN THE MIRROR

Who's the fairest of them all? On Friday, Coco Rocha comes face-to-face with herself at the Mastercard and Marie Claire launch event of the Next Big Thing Concept Shop.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

TAKE YOUR PIC

Alicia Vikander documents a moment with a fan at the Submergence photo call during Spain's 65th San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday.

Robin Marchant/Getty

OH, MOTHER!

After giving mother! haters the finger, Jennifer Lawrence addresses the audience at a special N.Y.C. screening of the film on Thursday.

VCG/Getty

SELFIE EXPRESSION

Orlando Bloom snaps an epic selfie with a group of fans while attending the S.M.A.R.T. Chase press conference on Thursday.

Chris Jackson/Getty

COMING TOGETHER

Say cheese! Prince Harry poses with friends at the True Patriot Love Symposium on Friday.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

MODEL SQUAD

Talk about a star-studded group! Models Hailey Clauson, Hailey Baldwin, Jourdan Dunn, Karolina Kurkova, Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shaik, Jasmine Sanders, Caroline Vreeland, Izabel Goulart, Lottie Moss and Alessandra Ambrosio squeeze in for a photo at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

Liam Neeson is all smiles at the Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House premiere in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News Online

DOUBLE THE CUTENESS

Minka Kelly has some quality time with her pups at an L.A. dog park.

Todd Williamson/Getty

FEELING STRONGER

Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Marathon survivor Jeff Bauman, who the actor portrays in Stronger, attend a special L.A. screening of the film on Thursday.

Tristan Fewings/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION

Gigi Hadid channels a bouquet of flowers during Jeremy Scott's (pictured) Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

Splash News Online

IN SYNC

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who "are inseparable," enjoy a beach day together in Miami.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

CUDDLY COSTAR

Kristen Schaal, Jon Lovett, Will Forte and the trio's adorable furry friend attend Beef Relief, a special benefit for the International Rescue Committee, on Thursday.

Dominique Charriau/Getty

SNAP DECISION

Groups of people snaps photos of Rihanna as she makes her way through her Fenty Beauty launch party in Paris on Thursday.

Taylor Hill/Getty

GUITAR HERO

Paul McCartney feels the music during his Thursday performance at Barclays Center in New York.

Jacopo Raule/Getty

FOLLOWING IN MOM'S FOOTSTEPS

Kaia Gerber is a total stunner as she walks down the Moschino runway during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday.

David Livingston/Getty

BACK IN BLACK

On Thursday, Sharon Stone attends the premiere of Alex Israel's "SPF-18" in L.A.

Splash News Online

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Fergie enjoys herself on stage during her performance on Today.

Splash News Online

LADY IN RED

Amal Clooney looks stunning in red following a United Nations Security Council meeting in N.Y.C.

Kevin Tachman/Getty

GLAMOUR GIRL

Hailey Clauson walks the red carpet at the amfAR Gala in Milan, Italy on Thursday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

LACED UP

Halle Berry struts her stuff as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

INSTARimages.com

RIP GIRL

Ariel Winter rocks a ripped crop top and sweats for a day at Escape Hotel Hollywood with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden on Wednesday.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

HOME TEAM

A bleach-blonde Michael Sheen and Reese Witherspoon arrive at a London screening of Home Again on Thursday.

The Image Direct

WE GO TOGETHER

Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon match in red, white and black for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Venturelli/Getty

BETTER IN BLACK TIE 

Cara Santana and fiancé Jesse Metcalfe pose at the amfAR Gala Milano on Thursday in Milan. 

