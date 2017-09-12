Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Carrie Underwood Works on Her Fitness, Plus Naomi Watts, Heidi Klum & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By

Posted on

More

1 of 167

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

FUNNY BUSINESS

Pro basketball player Russell Westbrook cracks up while stopping by The Tonight Show on Monday.

2 of 167

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

READY FOR FASHION WEEK

A smiling Ashley Graham preps for her walk down the Addition Elle runway during New York Fashion Week.

3 of 167

Jennifer Graylock/SIPA

SISTER, SISTER

Bella Hadid shows older sister Gigi some love at the Anna Sui show during New York Fashion Week.

4 of 167

Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

CUDDLE BUDDIES

Nina Agdal gets cozy with an adorable pup on Monday in New York City.

5 of 167

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

PEACE OUT

Idris Elba keeps the peace during a Monday outing in N.Y.C.

6 of 167

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Hailey Baldwin struts her stuff on the Zadig & Voltaire runway during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

7 of 167

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FAVORITE

Cameron Dallas attends the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

8 of 167

Christopher Peterson/Splash News<

COAT OF ARMS

Nicki Minaj rebels against the warm N.Y.C. weather by slipping on a fur coat at the Oscar de la Renta show during New York Fashion Week.

9 of 167

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ellen Page and Samantha Thomas cuddle up at the My Days of Mercy premiere party, hosted by GREY GOOSE Vodka and Soho House, in Toronto on Monday.

10 of 167

PA/SIPA

SECOND CHANCE

On Tuesday, Prince William and Sporting Chances founder, Tony Adams, meet at the organization's residential center in Liphook, Hampshire.

11 of 167

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Ellen DeGeneres fixes Heidi Klum's lipstick smudge during the America's Got Talent judge's appearance on the talk show.

12 of 167

Craig Barritt/Getty

STRETCH SESH

Carrie Underwood and her road trainer, Eve Overland, lead a group workout to celebrate CALIA's Fall/Winter 2017 collection on Monday in N.Y.C.

13 of 167

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

PEACE OUT

Rosario Dawson hilariously squats as she arrives at the Anna Sui fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

14 of 167

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

DOUBLE THE CUTENESS

Naomi Watts walks her two dogs in New York City.

15 of 167

Eugene Gologursky/WireImage

FASHIONABLE COUPLE

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bruan Abasolo attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

16 of 167

Shawn Goldberg/Variety/Shutterstock

CELEBRITY TASTEMAKER

Gary Oldman digs in at the Variety Studio during the Toronto Film Festival on Monday.

17 of 167

Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty

AMERICAN DREAM

The newly-minted Miss America Cara Mund celebrates her win with a trip to the beach on Monday. 

18 of 167

Michael Simon/Startraks

HAIRY SITUATION

Kim Kardashian West exits the Nexxus salon in N.Y.C. after picking up protein treatments for her newly bleached hair.

19 of 167

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

FULL OF COLOR

Ellie Kemper brightens up her day with a colorful ensemble at the Lela Rose presentation at New York Fashion Week on Monday.

20 of 167

Theo Wargo/Getty

GIGGLES GALORE

Jake Gyllenhaal can't keep a poker face while participating in Annual Charity Day, hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI, in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

21 of 167

Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

SCENE & HEARD

Selena Gomez chats with director Woody Allen on the New York City set of his new film on Monday.

22 of 167

Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

PARTY GIRLS

Kate Mara and Chloë Sevigny pose for photos at the Saks Fifth Avenue presentation and cocktail party on Friday.

23 of 167

George Pimentel/WireImage

FAMILY DAY

It's a family affair for Angelina Jolie and her kids as they strike poses at The Breadwinner premiere during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

24 of 167

Jackson Lee/WireImage

MATCH DAY

Christie Brinkley squeezes in for a selfie with son Jack and his girlfriend Nina Agdal at the US Open on Sunday.

25 of 167

Jackson Lee/WireImage

HAVING A BALL

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus break out in a giggle fit at the US Open on Sunday.

26 of 167

JP Yim/Getty

STYLE MAVEN

Victoria Beckham pairs her white tee and denim with lilac pumps at her eponymous fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

27 of 167

Emma McIntyre/Getty

MOVIE MAN

George Clooney, who has been very open about his new role as dad, is all smiles during a Suburbicon press conference at the Toronto Film Festival.

28 of 167

Noam Galai/Getty

FOOTBALL FEVER

Jerry Ferrara and Vanessa Hudgens attend gameday kickoff at the Booking.com Football House on Sunday.

29 of 167

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

COOL & CASUAL

Spotted: Jennifer Garner is out and about on Sunday in L.A.

30 of 167

Christian Vierig/Getty

FASHION DARLING

Karlie Kloss goes for a minimalistic look as she makes show rounds during New York Fashion Week on Monday.

31 of 167

Splash News Online

FAMILY MATTERS

At the Prabal Gurung fashion show, Yolanda Hadid and model-daughters Bella and Gigi prove once again that good genes run in their family.

32 of 167

Michelle Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

SAY CHEESE

Elle Fanning can't help but smile at the Variety studio during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

33 of 167

David M. Benett/Getty

COMMUNICATION IS KEY

Keira Knightley, representing the SMA Trust, hilariously makes a trade at the GBC Charity Day on Monday in London.

34 of 167

Angela Pham/BFA.com

BACK IN BLACK

Halsey attends the official launch for the limited edition Moët & Chandon x Public School bottle in New York City.

35 of 167

Michelle Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

CAST OF CHARACTERS

The Disobedience cast — Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola — and director Sebastian Lelio field questions during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

36 of 167

J. Countess/WireImage

HELLO, BEAUTY

Kate Winslet is effortlessly chic at the Toronto Film Festival premiere on The Mountain Between Us on Sunday.

37 of 167

William Snyder

A PERFORMANCE TO REMEMBER

Alfie Boe and Pete Townshend go all out during their performance of "Drowned" at The Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

38 of 167

Todd Williamson/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

It's a The Help reunion! Former costars Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer come together during an impromptu photoshoot with Sally Hawkins at Fox Searchlight's Toronto Film Festival Party on Sunday.

39 of 167

Jackson Lee/WireImage

SPORTY COUPLE

Diane Kruger and boyfriend Norman Reedus pack on the PDA while attending the US Open on Sunday in N.Y.C.

40 of 167

Earl Gibson III/Getty

HOLDING ONTO YOU

On Sunday, Tracy Morgan and wife Megan are caught in a sweet moment as they make their way to Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam 25 Netflix event.

41 of 167

Rich Fury/Getty

SEEING DOUBLE

Jessica Chastain meets her match at the Woman Walks Ahead premiere during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.

42 of 167

HGL/GC Images

MELLOW IN YELLOW

Tess Holliday brightens up her day with a yellow dress in London on Monday.

43 of 167

David Livingston/Getty

WINNING BIG

Alexis Bledel poses with her outstanding guest actress Emmy for her work in The Handmaid's Tale on Sunday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

44 of 167

James Devaney/GC Images

STYLE STATEMENT

All eyes are on Bella Thorne as she takes New York City in a pink cropped sweater and body glitter.

45 of 167

Paul Morigi/WireImage

EPIC ENDING

What a finale! Rihanna greets attendees at her Fenty Puma show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

46 of 167

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

CHECK 'EM OUT

Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba joked around at the premiere party (hosted by Grey Goose Vodka) for Molly's Game at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday.

47 of 167

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

PARTY PALS

(From left) Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nicole Kidman attend Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party during the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 at the Thompson Hotel on Saturday.

48 of 167

George Pimentel/Getty Image

GIRLS' NIGHT

(Fom left) Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney and Sarah Silverman attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and InStyle's annual celebrations of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday.

49 of 167

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

SHEER PERFECTION

Selena Gomez and Jared Leto attend the the #BoF500 party during New York Fashion Week at Public Hotel on Saturday.

50 of 167

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

WANGOVER

Kendall Jenner walked in Alexander Wang's Spring/Summer '18 fashion show in New York City on Saturday.

51 of 167

Michael Tran/Getty Images

KEEPING IT BOLD

On Friday, Lady Gaga made a bold arrival when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

52 of 167

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

SISTER, SISTER

Kendall Jenner (left) and Kim Karadashian West attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday.

53 of 167

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

PARTY PEOPLE

Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the Stronger premiere party hosted by Grey Goose vodka at Soho House in Toronto on Fruday.

54 of 167

Splash News and Pictures

GRIN AND BEAR IT

Bella Thorne posed for photos at the Daily Front Row 5th Annual Media Award in New York City on Friday.

55 of 167

XactpiX / Splash

IN LIVING COLOR

Heidi Klum brightens up the day in an all-blue ensemble while out and about in New York City on Friday.

56 of 167

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

SHE'S BACK!

Kelly Clarkson performs her new music during the Today show's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Friday morning.

57 of 167

Barrera / Splash News

WHAT A BEAUTY

Rihanna waves her adoring fans on Friday as she celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.  

58 of 167

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

CIAO, BELLA!

Zoë Kravitz stuns on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday ahead of the premiere of the film Racer and the Jailbird.

59 of 167

Rich Polk/Getty

CHIT CHAT

Across the pond on the festival circuit, Margot Robbie stops by the IMDb Studio on Friday at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada, where she's promoting her film I, Tonya.

60 of 167

J. Merritt/GC Images

MOTHER MONSTER

Also in Toronto is Lady Gaga, who greets photographers on Friday in a pair of sky-high heeled booties. 

61 of 167

Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty

LOOKING FOX-Y

Megan Fox shows off her toned post-baby body in a sheer, cutout dress while walking the runway at Fashion Fest in Mexico City on Thursday.

62 of 167

Splash News

SWEATER WEATHER

Mom-to-be Jessica Alba keeps it comfy and casual while leaving her New York City hotel on Friday.

63 of 167

RTimages / Splash News

FLOWER POWER

Kate Bosworth rocks florals for the fall on her way to a Friday New York Fashion Week event.

64 of 167

WWD/Shutterstock

SLEEK & CHIC

Bella Hadid slicks her hair back for the Jason Wu runway show during New York Fashion Week on Friday. 

65 of 167

WPA Pool/Getty

TEAM WILLIAM

After taking his son Prince George to his first day of school, Prince William — the president of Britain's Football Association — hosts the Under-20 England Football Team for a reception at Kensington Palace on Thursday.

66 of 167

Charles McQuillan/Getty

LUCK OF THE IRISH

And not so far away, Prince Harry laughs with a crowd during his first visit to Northern Ireland. He toured St. Anne's Square in Belfast during the start of his visit on Thursday. 

67 of 167

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

RED CARPET READY

Michelle Rodriguez can't contain her excitement as she arrives at a screening of The Zookeeper's Wife on Thursday during the 43rd Deauville Film Festival in France.

68 of 167