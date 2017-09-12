Star Tracks
FUNNY BUSINESS
Pro basketball player Russell Westbrook cracks up while stopping by The Tonight Show on Monday.
READY FOR FASHION WEEK
A smiling Ashley Graham preps for her walk down the Addition Elle runway during New York Fashion Week.
SISTER, SISTER
Bella Hadid shows older sister Gigi some love at the Anna Sui show during New York Fashion Week.
CUDDLE BUDDIES
Nina Agdal gets cozy with an adorable pup on Monday in New York City.
PEACE OUT
Idris Elba keeps the peace during a Monday outing in N.Y.C.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Hailey Baldwin struts her stuff on the Zadig & Voltaire runway during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
FRONT ROW FAVORITE
Cameron Dallas attends the Carolina Herrera show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
COAT OF ARMS
Nicki Minaj rebels against the warm N.Y.C. weather by slipping on a fur coat at the Oscar de la Renta show during New York Fashion Week.
Ellen Page and Samantha Thomas cuddle up at the My Days of Mercy premiere party, hosted by GREY GOOSE Vodka and Soho House, in Toronto on Monday.
SECOND CHANCE
On Tuesday, Prince William and Sporting Chances founder, Tony Adams, meet at the organization's residential center in Liphook, Hampshire.
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Ellen DeGeneres fixes Heidi Klum's lipstick smudge during the America's Got Talent judge's appearance on the talk show.
STRETCH SESH
Carrie Underwood and her road trainer, Eve Overland, lead a group workout to celebrate CALIA's Fall/Winter 2017 collection on Monday in N.Y.C.
PEACE OUT
Rosario Dawson hilariously squats as she arrives at the Anna Sui fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
DOUBLE THE CUTENESS
Naomi Watts walks her two dogs in New York City.
FASHIONABLE COUPLE
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bruan Abasolo attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
CELEBRITY TASTEMAKER
Gary Oldman digs in at the Variety Studio during the Toronto Film Festival on Monday.
AMERICAN DREAM
The newly-minted Miss America Cara Mund celebrates her win with a trip to the beach on Monday.
HAIRY SITUATION
Kim Kardashian West exits the Nexxus salon in N.Y.C. after picking up protein treatments for her newly bleached hair.
FULL OF COLOR
Ellie Kemper brightens up her day with a colorful ensemble at the Lela Rose presentation at New York Fashion Week on Monday.
GIGGLES GALORE
Jake Gyllenhaal can't keep a poker face while participating in Annual Charity Day, hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI, in N.Y.C. on Monday.
SCENE & HEARD
Selena Gomez chats with director Woody Allen on the New York City set of his new film on Monday.
PARTY GIRLS
Kate Mara and Chloë Sevigny pose for photos at the Saks Fifth Avenue presentation and cocktail party on Friday.
FAMILY DAY
It's a family affair for Angelina Jolie and her kids as they strike poses at The Breadwinner premiere during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.
MATCH DAY
Christie Brinkley squeezes in for a selfie with son Jack and his girlfriend Nina Agdal at the US Open on Sunday.
HAVING A BALL
Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus break out in a giggle fit at the US Open on Sunday.
STYLE MAVEN
Victoria Beckham pairs her white tee and denim with lilac pumps at her eponymous fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.
MOVIE MAN
George Clooney, who has been very open about his new role as dad, is all smiles during a Suburbicon press conference at the Toronto Film Festival.
FOOTBALL FEVER
Jerry Ferrara and Vanessa Hudgens attend gameday kickoff at the Booking.com Football House on Sunday.
COOL & CASUAL
Spotted: Jennifer Garner is out and about on Sunday in L.A.
FASHION DARLING
Karlie Kloss goes for a minimalistic look as she makes show rounds during New York Fashion Week on Monday.
FAMILY MATTERS
At the Prabal Gurung fashion show, Yolanda Hadid and model-daughters Bella and Gigi prove once again that good genes run in their family.
SAY CHEESE
Elle Fanning can't help but smile at the Variety studio during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.
COMMUNICATION IS KEY
Keira Knightley, representing the SMA Trust, hilariously makes a trade at the GBC Charity Day on Monday in London.
BACK IN BLACK
Halsey attends the official launch for the limited edition Moët & Chandon x Public School bottle in New York City.
CAST OF CHARACTERS
The Disobedience cast — Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola — and director Sebastian Lelio field questions during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.
HELLO, BEAUTY
Kate Winslet is effortlessly chic at the Toronto Film Festival premiere on The Mountain Between Us on Sunday.
A PERFORMANCE TO REMEMBER
Alfie Boe and Pete Townshend go all out during their performance of "Drowned" at The Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
TERRIFIC TRIO
It's a The Help reunion! Former costars Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer come together during an impromptu photoshoot with Sally Hawkins at Fox Searchlight's Toronto Film Festival Party on Sunday.
SPORTY COUPLE
Diane Kruger and boyfriend Norman Reedus pack on the PDA while attending the US Open on Sunday in N.Y.C.
HOLDING ONTO YOU
On Sunday, Tracy Morgan and wife Megan are caught in a sweet moment as they make their way to Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam 25 Netflix event.
SEEING DOUBLE
Jessica Chastain meets her match at the Woman Walks Ahead premiere during the Toronto Film Festival on Sunday.
MELLOW IN YELLOW
Tess Holliday brightens up her day with a yellow dress in London on Monday.
WINNING BIG
Alexis Bledel poses with her outstanding guest actress Emmy for her work in The Handmaid's Tale on Sunday at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
STYLE STATEMENT
All eyes are on Bella Thorne as she takes New York City in a pink cropped sweater and body glitter.
EPIC ENDING
What a finale! Rihanna greets attendees at her Fenty Puma show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday.
CHECK 'EM OUT
Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba joked around at the premiere party (hosted by Grey Goose Vodka) for Molly's Game at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday.
PARTY PALS
(From left) Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas and Nicole Kidman attend Entertainment Weekly's Must List Party during the Toronto International Film Festival 2017 at the Thompson Hotel on Saturday.
GIRLS' NIGHT
(Fom left) Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney and Sarah Silverman attend The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and InStyle's annual celebrations of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on Saturday.
SHEER PERFECTION
Selena Gomez and Jared Leto attend the the #BoF500 party during New York Fashion Week at Public Hotel on Saturday.
WANGOVER
Kendall Jenner walked in Alexander Wang's Spring/Summer '18 fashion show in New York City on Saturday.
KEEPING IT BOLD
On Friday, Lady Gaga made a bold arrival when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, at the Toronto International Film Festival.
SISTER, SISTER
Kendall Jenner (left) and Kim Karadashian West attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday.
PARTY PEOPLE
Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the Stronger premiere party hosted by Grey Goose vodka at Soho House in Toronto on Fruday.
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Bella Thorne posed for photos at the Daily Front Row 5th Annual Media Award in New York City on Friday.
IN LIVING COLOR
Heidi Klum brightens up the day in an all-blue ensemble while out and about in New York City on Friday.
SHE'S BACK!
Kelly Clarkson performs her new music during the Today show's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C. on Friday morning.
WHAT A BEAUTY
Rihanna waves her adoring fans on Friday as she celebrates the launch of her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.
CIAO, BELLA!
Zoë Kravitz stuns on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Friday ahead of the premiere of the film Racer and the Jailbird.
CHIT CHAT
Across the pond on the festival circuit, Margot Robbie stops by the IMDb Studio on Friday at the Toronto Film Festival in Canada, where she's promoting her film I, Tonya.
MOTHER MONSTER
Also in Toronto is Lady Gaga, who greets photographers on Friday in a pair of sky-high heeled booties.
LOOKING FOX-Y
Megan Fox shows off her toned post-baby body in a sheer, cutout dress while walking the runway at Fashion Fest in Mexico City on Thursday.
SWEATER WEATHER
Mom-to-be Jessica Alba keeps it comfy and casual while leaving her New York City hotel on Friday.
FLOWER POWER
Kate Bosworth rocks florals for the fall on her way to a Friday New York Fashion Week event.
SLEEK & CHIC
Bella Hadid slicks her hair back for the Jason Wu runway show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.
TEAM WILLIAM
After taking his son Prince George to his first day of school, Prince William — the president of Britain's Football Association — hosts the Under-20 England Football Team for a reception at Kensington Palace on Thursday.
LUCK OF THE IRISH
And not so far away, Prince Harry laughs with a crowd during his first visit to Northern Ireland. He toured St. Anne's Square in Belfast during the start of his visit on Thursday.
RED CARPET READY
Michelle Rodriguez can't contain her excitement as she arrives at a screening of The Zookeeper's Wife on Thursday during the 43rd Deauville Film Festival in France.
