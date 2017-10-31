Star Tracks
Star Tracks: A Dapper Chris Hemsworth Heads to Good Morning America, Plus Laura Prepon, John Leguizamo & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 153
MORNING DUTY
Chris Hemsworth leaves the N.Y.C. Good Morning America studios after a Monday appearance.
2 of 153
COOL MOM
An expectant Nicky Hilton Rothschild goes all-black in New York City on Monday.
3 of 153
COFFEE FOR TWO
Ben Foster and fiancée Laura Prepon, who welcomed a baby together in August, step out in New York City on Monday.
4 of 153
LET'S CHAT
Jeremy Piven stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
5 of 153
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
John Leguizamo and Mario Batali join forces on Monday's episode of The Chew.
6 of 153
NOT SO SIRIUS
Thomas Sadoski is all smiles as he poses for pictures at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
7 of 153
TWO OF A KIND
Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron attend the TWO X TWO for AIDS and Art 2017 event on Saturday in Dallas.
8 of 153
PAIRED OFF
Also at the TWO X TWO event: Thomas Hartland-Mackie and wife Nasib Hartland-Mackie pose with Elizabeth Chambers and husband Armie Hammer.
9 of 153
PLAYING DRESS-UP
On Friday, Paris and Prince Jackson get into the Halloween spirit for the annual Costume For A Cause celebration in Los Angeles.
10 of 153
GOOD LOOKING OUT
Karina Smirnoff has some fun on a Santa Monica lifeguard tower on Sunday.
11 of 153
LOVE & LAUGHTER
Jamie Bell and wife Kate Mara share a giggle at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in L.A.
12 of 153
LEGENDS ONLY
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West channel Michael Jackson and Madonna on Saturday.
13 of 153
SEEING IS BELIEVING
Benedict Cumberbatch sports an eyepatch on the Glasgow set of Melrose.
14 of 153
OPEN COURT
Jack Brooksbank, girlfriend Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding react to the action at Friday's Nets vs. Knicks game in N.Y.C.
15 of 153
HAND-IN-HAND
Gabrielle Union meets fans and signs copies of her book, We're Going to Need More Wine, in Coral Gables on Friday.
16 of 153
FEELING STRONGER
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman, whom the actor portrays in Stronger, attend the 12th Rome Film Fest on Saturday.
17 of 153
MAKING WAVES
Heidi Klum greets photographers at the TWO X TWO for AIDS event on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
18 of 153
PACKING A PUNCH
John Legend perfects his boxing stance at Round 3 of the Philly Fights Cancer event on Saturday.
19 of 153
WHEN IN VENICE
On Saturday, Eddie Redmayne enlists wife Hannah as his date at the OMEGA Aqua Terra Palazzo Pisani Moretta event in Venice, Italy.
20 of 153
LOOK BACK AT IT
Fergie delivers a show-stopping performance during Q100's Q-Topia on Friday.
21 of 153
HOT WHEELS
David Beckham cruises around Beverly Hills on Friday.
22 of 153
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Pitbull feels the music while performing onstage at The Forum on Friday.
23 of 153
RUNNER'S HIGH
On Saturday, Matthew McConaughey works on his fitness by going for a jog around Miami.
24 of 153
BACK IN TIME
Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford channel the 1970s in glamorous ensembles on Friday.
25 of 153
HYPE MAN
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gets excited for his new movie Jumonji: Welcome to the Jungle at an Entertainment Weekly event for Los Angeles Comic-Con on Saturday.
26 of 153
SPOOKY FAMILY FUN
James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly brought their four kids together for a fun day of spooky Halloween fun at the Cybex by Jeremy Scott Cherub Halloween Launch Celebration on Saturday.
27 of 153
MAKING AN ENTRANCE
Naomi Campbell wore a show-stopping outfit to attend the 2017 amfAR & the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair on Saturday.
28 of 153
COUPLE ALERT
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor got into the Halloween spirit to attend M. Night Shyamalan 'Shyamaween' party in Philadelphia on Saturday.
29 of 153
THE FIGHT FOR OUR RIGHTS
Taylor Schilling and Uzo Aduba attend the 21st Annual HRC National Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday.
30 of 153
FEELING MOUSY
Joan Smalls dressed up as Minnie Mouse at the Met’s first ever All Hallow’s Eve benefit on Thursday.
31 of 153
CHAINED TO YOU
Willow Smith attended the Hello Soho! Bershka Bsk pop-up in New York City on Friday.
32 of 153
SET LIFE
Priyaka Chopra sat on steps while filming Quantico in New Yotk City on Friday.
33 of 153
CENTER STAGE
JAY-Z performed at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Friday.
34 of 153
PICTURE THIS
Aziz Ansari posed next to a portrait of himself at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards, presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday.
35 of 153
DENIM DREAM
Heidi Klum wore a denim-on-denim look while arriving at LAX on Friday.
36 of 153
CENTER STAGE
Rachel Platten is all smiles as she performs in New York City's Rockefeller Plaza on Friday on Today.
37 of 153
FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHT
Rose McGowan takes a stand while delivering a powerful speech at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit on Friday.
38 of 153
FAB FOURSOME
It's a Glee reunion! Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss and Ryan Murphy come together at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Television Game Changers event.
39 of 153
RUN THIS TOWN
Margot Robbie and Finn Cole are in a hurry as they film scenes for their movie, Dreamland, in New Mexico.
40 of 153
FRIENDS FOREVER
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini stick together while filming scenes for the movie, Second Act, in Queens, New York.
41 of 153
WALK IT OUT
James Corden goes out for a walk in L.A.
42 of 153
HAT'S OFF
Eddie Murphy takes to the stage at the Variety Business Managers Elite Breakfast in L.A. on Friday.
43 of 153
TAKING THE STAGE
Rita Ora gets into the Halloween spirit during her performance at the Kiss FM Haunted House Party in London on Thursday.
44 of 153
UNDER MY UMBRELLA
Priyanka Chopra takes a walk during a break from filming Quantico in New York City.
45 of 153
OFF TO BROADWAY
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan pose with the cast of Broadway's Come From Away at the show backstage.
46 of 153
KISS, KISS
Melissa Leo smooches Denis O'Hare at Miu Miu & The Cinema Society's screening of Novitiate on Thursday in New York City.
47 of 153
LAUGH IT OFF
Julianne Hough shows off her megawatt smile on the set of her new film, Bigger, on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.
48 of 153
WHAT AN HONOR
Hillary Clinton accepts the WMC Wonder Woman Award at the 2017 Women's Media Awards on Thursday.
49 of 153
POPCORN FOR THOUGHT
Pooch Hall and Dash Mihok attend Vulture + Showtime's celebration for the season finale of Ray Donovan in West Hollywood on Thursday.
50 of 153
NO HAIR, DON'T CARE
Alexander Skarsgård debuts his new hair (or lack thereof) at the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening on Thursday.
51 of 153
WONDER WOMEN
Ashley Judd strikes a pose at the 2017 Women's Media Awards on Thursday.
52 of 153
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Bella Thorne flaunts her leg on the red carpet of GQ Mexico's Men of the Year Awards on Thursday.
53 of 153
JUSTICE FOR ALL
Producer Charles Roven and the cast of Justice League —Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa — come together at the Temple of Heaven on Friday.
54 of 153
MOD-ERN LADY
Kerry Washington gets graphic in a black and white dress and angular bob while attending the the Fashion Group International's 34th Annual Night of Stars Gala on Thursday in N.Y.C.
55 of 153
PARTY PEOPLE
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West keep it monochromatic as they arrive at her 37th birthday dinner in Los Feliz, California, on Thursday.
56 of 153
IN THE SHADOWS
Megan Fox gets serious while filming scenes for Shadow Girl in Brooklyn on Thursday.
57 of 153
DOGGIE DUTY
Matt Bomer gives his furry friend a lift while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.
58 of 153
THREE'S COMPANY
Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown and Caleb McLaughlin kick back and relax at the Los Angeles premiere for the show's season 2 on Thursday.
59 of 153
RIDE WITH ME
Amber Rose holds on tight to boyfriend 21 Savage as they enjoy a jet ski ride while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.
60 of 153
HUG IT OUT
Margaret Qualley and Dianna Agron show each other plenty of love at the afterparty for The Cinema Society & Miu Miu screening of their new film, Novitiate, on Thursday at The Lambs Club.
61 of 153
FRIENDLY FACES
Lea Michele and Evan Peters stop for a quick chat on the red carpet as they arrive at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association panel discussion on Thursday in L.A.
62 of 153
FRIGHT NIGHT
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams trade White Walkers for zombies while attending The Walking Dead: A Living Nightmare Halloween event at Thorpe Park in Chertsey, England, on Thursday.
63 of 153
TALK IT OUT
Kate Hudson speaks onstage for the 'Listen To Your Customers: Lessons From Fabletics' event on Thursday in New York City.
64 of 153
LONDON CALLING
Jason Derulo is spotted out and about in London on Thursday.
65 of 153
FILM FANATICS
Julianne Nicholson, Melissa Leo, Dianna Agron, Maggie Betts and Margaret Qualley celebrate at the Thursday premiere of Novitiate in New York City.
66 of 153
BAG BOY
Alexander Skarsgård steps out in New York City on Thursday.
67 of 153
MAKING HIS MARK
On Thursday, Kenneth Branagh is honored with a hand and footprince ceremony at L.A.'s famous Chinese Theatre.
68 of 153
KEEPING THE PEACE
Khloé Kardashian (and her baby bump!) attends the Good American press luncheon on Thursday.
69 of 153
READY TO FLY
Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Head Skis press conference ahead of the Alpine Ski World Cup in Solden, Austria on Thursday.
70 of 153
DO THE WAVE
Director Scott Cooper and Rosamund Pike arrive on the red carpet for their new movie, Hostiles, at Rome Film Fest on Thursday.
71 of 153
SIGN LANGUAGE
Shemar Moore discusses his new TV series, S.W.A.T., at BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.
72 of 153
WHAT'S THE TEA?
Vanessa Hudgens films her new movie, Second Act, in Brooklyn.
73 of 153
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry attend the Cinema Society & Avion screening of the actor's new film, Thank You for Your Service at The Landmark in N.Y.C.
74 of 153
FAMILY DAY
Wearing a cheeky "Gym and Tonic" tee, a smiling Rachel Bilson heads to the California Science Center with her mom and daughter Briar Rose (not pictured) on Wednesday.
75 of 153
TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME
On Wednesday, Jason Bateman gets animated during Game 2 of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
76 of 153
SMIZE AWAY
Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown takes a page out of Kaia and Presley Gerber's book and channels her inner supermodel at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show on Wednesday.
77 of 153
LET'S TALK
Former First Lady Michelle Obama and host David Letterman have a conversation onstage at The Streicker Center on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
78 of 153
SARTORIAL SUPERSTARS
Laverne Cox and Brittany Snow strike poses at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show in L.A.
79 of 153
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
A casually dressed Justin Theroux spends his Wednesday in N.Y.C.
80 of 153