Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Jennifer Lopez Heads Back to the Block for Second Act, Plus Prince Harry, Anna Faris & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @lydsprice and @julesemm

Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

BEAUTY & THE BUS

Jennifer Lopez is spotted filming her new movie Second Act in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct

TWO BY TWO

On Monday, Dakota Fanning and a mystery man step out together in New York City.

Shutterstock

S'MORE & MORE

On Monday, Prince Harry warms up by a fire with the young people of Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston, England.

EPA

GRAND ENTRANCE

Catherine Zeta-Jones sparkles as she strikes a dramatic pose on the red carpet at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 on Monday in London.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Anna Faris is all smiles as she stops by the AOL Build Studios in New York City on Monday to discuss her new book, Unqualified.

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

RIDE THE WAVE

Ana de Armas, Harrison Ford, director Denis Villeneuve and Sylvia Hoeks greet the gathered press as they arrive at a conference for their film, Blade Runner 2049, in Tokyo on Sunday.

LM Otero/AP

BELT IT OUT

After joining all five living presidents in order to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria victims in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands., Lady Gaga takes the stage to perform at a benefit concert in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

DOG DAYS

Naomi Watts keeps it cozy as she takes her dog for a walk in New York City on Friday.

Mark Levine/Getty

PUPPY LOVE

Katy Perry holds on tight to her dog, Nugget, as she hugs Ryan Seacrest during a puppy-themed surprise birthday party thrown for her by her American Idol costars in Nashville.

Cindy Ord/Getty

SEEING DOUBLE

Kaia Gerber poses for a selfie alongside a giant photo of herself as she attends the Hudson Jean SS18 Preview event on Friday in N.Y.C.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

FAMILY AFFAIR

Angelina Jolie and children Shiloh and Zahara pose with the cast of The Breadwinner during the film's Hollywood premiere on Friday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

COLD SHOULDER

Zendaya plays coy with photographers on Friday as she attends the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday.

David Livingston/Getty

HANDS UP!

Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone put a smile on their faces — and their hands! — as they arrive at the 7th Annual Baby Ball Gala on Saturday in L.A.

GC Images

IN THE NUDE

Bella Hadid keeps it monochromatic in an all-neutral outfit while out and about in New York on Saturday.

Andrew Chin/Getty

TWO OF A KIND

Katharine McPhee and David Foster strike a pose as they arrive at the David Foster Foundation Gala on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.

James Devaney/GC Images

CHEERING SECTION

Dakota Fanning and a guest cuddle up to one another as they watch the New York Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

MONSTER MASH

Gwyneth Paltrow, GOOD+ founder Jessica Seinfeld and host Jerry Seinfeld get into the Halloween spirit as they attend the GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash on Sunday in Culver City, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

Matt Damon is all smiles as he signs autographs for fans at the Westwood, California premiere of his new film, Suburbicon, on Sunday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

FAMILY MAN 

Director George Clooney is supported by wife Amal Clooney and mother-in-law Baria Alamuddin at the Los Angeles premiere of Suburbicon on Sunday. 

Phillip Faraone/Getty

SOMEONE TO LEAN ON 

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Laverne Cox and Rita Moreno share a sweet moment at the Outfest Legacy Awards. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

SPOOKTACULAR 

Jordana Brewster dresses up with sons Julian, 4, and Rowan, 1, for the GOOD + Foundation's Halloween Bash Sunday in Culver City, California. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

DEAD OR ALIVE

Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan celebrate The Walking Dead's 100th episode in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Sara Jaye Weiss/StarTraks

MANI UP 

On Sunday, Peyton List gets primped at OPI's 150-foot long manicure bar in Santa Monica. 

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

ON THE TOWN

Garrett Hedlund, Brit Marling and Jason Clarke come out for Town & Country Magazine's November issue celebration on Saturday in L.A. 

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

PEACHY-KEEN

Kate Hudson shines Sunday at a Valentino and InStyle cocktail party in Los Angeles.

Splash News Online

ONE DOWN

In New York City Saturday, Nev Schulman and wife Laura Perlongo throw a first birthday party for daughter Cleo.

Richard Buxo/Splash News Online

WHAT A GEM

Ruby Rose attends the grand opening of Bulgari's N.Y.C. flagship store on Friday.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

BRIGHT EYES

On Friday, composers Edie Brickell and Steve Martin arrive at the opening night of their musical Bright Star at L.A.'s Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

ALL I'M ASKIN'

Kerry Washington and Rosario Dawson pose at the GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday in Beverly Hills.

Prince Williams/WireImage

BOOK WORMS

Gabrielle Union celebrates with Monyetta Shaw at her book tour afterparty in Atlanta on Friday.

Peter Parker/Splash News

PERFECT IN PINK

Rihanna keeps her look perfectly pink in New York City, wearing a bra-like top with a matching mini-skirt.

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

WHEN IN ROME

Gerard Butler looks suave while attending a photocall for his movie Geostorm in Rome, Italy.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

MAKE IT POP

Kesha rocks out onstage during the "We Can Survive" concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ouzounova/Splash News

FUN IN PHILLY

American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor hit the town in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@PapCultureNYC / Splash New

PAINT IT BLACK

Selena Gomez kept her ensemble monochromatic for dinner with friends at hotspot the Spotted Pig in New York City.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

HEARING FROM HANKS

Tom Hanks chats with Ken Burns at the National Archives Foundation Gala in Washington, D.C.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

CAPTIVATING THE CARPET

Colin Farrell and costar Nicole Kidman pose at a screening of their new movie, The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

A KALEIDOSCOPE OF CONFIDENCE

"Confident" singer Demi Lovato looked glam at Friday's Bulgari flagship store opening celebration in New York City.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

Gabrielle Union signs copies of her latest book We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True at the SCADshow Friday in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

SEEING DOUBLE

Kaia Gerber hosted the Hudson Jean SS18 Preview in New York City Friday, where she posed in front of a giant photo of herself from the company's new campaign.

REX/Shutterstock

RED CARPET RESPECT

Rosario Dawson, Imani Sims, Marisa Matias, Marcus Breed, Em Gentry, Nate Fulmer and Danny Charney smile together on the red carpet at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.

MOVI Inc.

LAUGHING OFF THE HATERS

Colleen Ballinger and Angela Kinsey were all smiles at the premiere party for the new season of their Netflix Series, Haters, Back Off! in Los Angeles on Friday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

COLOR RUSH

Julianne Hough brightens up a neutral outfit with a bright red lip while out in L.A. on Friday.

StarTraks

COFFEE KLATCH

Former Life costars (and super-close pals) Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal catch up over coffee on Friday in New York City.

Pacific Coast News

MIAMI NICE

Olivia Culpo keeps up her parade of cute bikinis while filming a new project in Miami on Friday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

TOTAL BUZZ

But first ... lots of coffee! A makeup-free Jennifer Lopez totes her supersized drink in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Splash News Online

CHECK, MATE!

Emma Stone gets into the chess action while filming her latest movie, Maniac, in New York City on Friday.

Splash News Online

SHOP TO IT

A casual Sofia Vergara leaves N.Y.C.'s Saks Fifth Avenue (empty-handed!) on Thursday.

MEGA

BIKINI BABE

Olivia Culpo is on red alert while filming in Miami Beach on Thursday.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

ON THE LOOSE

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get all dressed up on Thursday night for the Los Angeles opening of the play, Turn Me Loose.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

FASHION'S FINEST

Priyanka Chopra, Karlie Kloss, Fergie and Kate Hudson get together on Thursday night at a Bumble dinner party in N.Y.C.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

HOLDING COURT

Kendall Jenner snags a courtside seat to watch boyfriend Blake Griffin and his Los Angeles Clippers take on the L.A. Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday night.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FIGHTING CHANCE

Also at the game: Floyd Mayweather, who brings along kids Koraun, Iyanna and Zion.

Diane Bondareff/AP

THAT'S A RAP

Pitbull gets the crowd going Thursday night at the Daniel E. Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade in N.Y.C., where guests raised $4 million for Hurricane Maria relief.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

ARM-Y OF ONE

Gabrielle Union waves hello to the crowd in Philadelphia on Thursday as she continues promoting her new book, We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated and True.

MEGA

JUST COAST(ER)

Brie Larson and fiancé Alex Greenwald have their game faces on during a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

GIRLS' NIGHT OUT

Stella Maxwell, Tallulah Belle Willis, Rainey Qualley, Jaime King and Georgie Flores huddle up Thursday night at the Alice McCall spring/summer 2018 launch at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Chelsea Clinton mans the mic on Thursday at the 2017 National Design Awards at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

LEAN ON ME

Matthew Broderick and Harvey Fierstein share a cozy red carpet moment on Thursday night at the N.Y.C. opening night of Torch Song.

The Image Direct

COMFORT IS KEY

Dakota Fanning goes for a low-key look during a stroll around New York City on Thursday.

Philip Vaughan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

SUIT YOURSELVES

Joe Pesci finds himself in handcuffs on Thursday on the New York City set of The Irishman.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

DRESSED TO IMPRESS

Busy Philipps stops for a snap at the Creatures of Comfort Silverlake opening in Los Angeles.

Andrew Carlile/MEGA

HAIR APPARENT

Amber Heard is almost unrecognizable on Friday while filming scenes for Aquaman in Australia.

Pacific Coast News

STANDING OUT

Bella Thorne and rumored love interest Mod Sun hold hands during a walk around Los Angeles on Thursday.

MEGA

DODGING DROPS

Elle Fanning and Jude Law keep cozy under an umbrella while shooting scenes for their new Woody Allen film in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BEARDED BEN

After debuting his new rescue dog, Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles solo on Thursday.

FORWARD FACING

Claudia Schiffer keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Thursday.

Atlantic Images/MEGA

SCENE STEALER

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes a quick break Thursday on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his new film Skyscraper.

The Image Direct

HOLD THE CONE

Nina Agdal leads the way for her cone-sporting dog in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

GC Images

DENIM DAYS

Julianne Moore looks anything but blue on Thursday while arriving to The View in New York City.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

BLACK AND TAN

Elizabeth Olsen is ready for fall as she hits the New York City streets on Thursday.

BackGrid

NIGHT BITES

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand into N.Y.C.'s Blue Ribbon Brasserie on Tuesday night.

John Lamparski/Getty

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Padma Lakshmi stuns on Wednesday night while arriving to the 28th Annual Adweek Brand Genius Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway in N.Y.C.

 

Rick Diamond/Getty

WITH HONORS

CMT Artists of the Year honorees Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean beam on Wednesday night while backstage at the show in Nashville. Instead of going the traditional awards show route, producers transformed the evening into a night of hope and healing, remembering those affected by the recent hurricanes and the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting.

John Shearer/Getty

FAB FOUR

Joining in the CMT ceremony: Keith Urban, Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman and Common.

John Shearer/Getty

COUNTRY BOYS

The Backstreet Boys lend their voices to the CMT Artists of the Year event, as well.

Splash News Online

PERFECT PICK

Ashley Greene gets into the Halloween spirit on Wednesday, picking a perfect pumpkin at a West Hollywood grocery store.

The Ranch

BACK LOT

Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson stroll to the Los Angeles set of their Netflix show The Ranch on Wednesday.

GC Images

GOING GLAM

Jennifer Garner dons a cool cape and a smoky eye for a night out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Rachel Murray/Getty

MOST GIRLS

Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson attend the Believer Spirit Day concert, presented by Justin Tranter and GLAAD, at Sayer's Club in L.A. on Wednesday. Spirit Day, Thursday, brings attention to bullied LGBTQ youth.

Rachel Murray/Getty

PURPLE PRIDE

Also there: Glee and American Crime Story star Darren Criss.

MEGA

AND ... ACTION

Screen legends Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro get into character on the upstate New York set of their new film, The Irishman.

JC Olivera/Getty

PUP PATROL

Joanna Krupa and a furry friend celebrate California's new ban of puppy mill dog sales at Healthy Spot in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Eli Winston/Everett

POINT MADE

Days after appearing in a PSA about gun control laws, Julianne Moore continues to share her message on Wednesday at an N.Y.C. press conference for Everytown for Gun Safety's #RejectTheNRA Campaign.

Splash News Online

FUN IN THE SUN

Karrueche Tran shows off her body in a black bikini during a beach day with friends in Miami on Wednesday.

BackGrid

SWING THING

It's game, set, match for Natalie Portman, who takes a tennis lesson in L.A. on Wednesday. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

PHOTO FINISH

A polka-dot-clad Olivia Wilde attends the 5th Annual Save The Children Illumination Gala at The American History Museum on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

ALL THE QUEEN'S HORSES

Days after reportedly meeting Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle for tea, Queen Elizabeth reviews The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery on the 70th anniversary at London's Hyde Park on Thursday.

MEGA

SHOW OF AFFECTION

Shailene Woodley gives reported new boyfriend Ben Volavola, a New Zealand rugby player, a shoulder to lean on while joining him on the sidelines at a recent match. 

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

HEADS TOGETHER

Melanie Griffith and Sharon Stone attend the VIP Conversation for Women's Brain Health Initiative, hosted by Stone, at Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Broadimage/Rex

CITY SLICKER

Jennifer Garner flashes a smile as she leaves her hotel on Wednesday in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

MIC CHECK

Gabrielle Union cracks up during a conversation with Sway Calloway while stopping by the Sway in the Morning show at New York City's SiriusXM studios on Wednesday.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

AWARD WORTHY

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays coy with photographers as she arrives at the Q Awards 2017, in association with Absolute Radio, on Wednesday in London.

