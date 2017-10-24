Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Jennifer Lopez Heads Back to the Block for Second Act, Plus Prince Harry, Anna Faris & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Lydia Price•@lydsprice and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
BEAUTY & THE BUS
Jennifer Lopez is spotted filming her new movie Second Act in N.Y.C.
TWO BY TWO
On Monday, Dakota Fanning and a mystery man step out together in New York City.
S'MORE & MORE
On Monday, Prince Harry warms up by a fire with the young people of Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston, England.
GRAND ENTRANCE
Catherine Zeta-Jones sparkles as she strikes a dramatic pose on the red carpet at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 on Monday in London.
SITTING PRETTY
Anna Faris is all smiles as she stops by the AOL Build Studios in New York City on Monday to discuss her new book, Unqualified.
RIDE THE WAVE
Ana de Armas, Harrison Ford, director Denis Villeneuve and Sylvia Hoeks greet the gathered press as they arrive at a conference for their film, Blade Runner 2049, in Tokyo on Sunday.
BELT IT OUT
After joining all five living presidents in order to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria victims in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands., Lady Gaga takes the stage to perform at a benefit concert in College Station, Texas, on Saturday.
DOG DAYS
Naomi Watts keeps it cozy as she takes her dog for a walk in New York City on Friday.
PUPPY LOVE
Katy Perry holds on tight to her dog, Nugget, as she hugs Ryan Seacrest during a puppy-themed surprise birthday party thrown for her by her American Idol costars in Nashville.
SEEING DOUBLE
Kaia Gerber poses for a selfie alongside a giant photo of herself as she attends the Hudson Jean SS18 Preview event on Friday in N.Y.C.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Angelina Jolie and children Shiloh and Zahara pose with the cast of The Breadwinner during the film's Hollywood premiere on Friday.
COLD SHOULDER
Zendaya plays coy with photographers on Friday as she attends the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday.
HANDS UP!
Lindsay Price and Curtis Stone put a smile on their faces — and their hands! — as they arrive at the 7th Annual Baby Ball Gala on Saturday in L.A.
IN THE NUDE
Bella Hadid keeps it monochromatic in an all-neutral outfit while out and about in New York on Saturday.
TWO OF A KIND
Katharine McPhee and David Foster strike a pose as they arrive at the David Foster Foundation Gala on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.
CHEERING SECTION
Dakota Fanning and a guest cuddle up to one another as they watch the New York Knicks take on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
MONSTER MASH
Gwyneth Paltrow, GOOD+ founder Jessica Seinfeld and host Jerry Seinfeld get into the Halloween spirit as they attend the GOOD+ Foundation Halloween Bash on Sunday in Culver City, California.
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Matt Damon is all smiles as he signs autographs for fans at the Westwood, California premiere of his new film, Suburbicon, on Sunday.
FAMILY MAN
Director George Clooney is supported by wife Amal Clooney and mother-in-law Baria Alamuddin at the Los Angeles premiere of Suburbicon on Sunday.
SOMEONE TO LEAN ON
On Sunday in Los Angeles, Laverne Cox and Rita Moreno share a sweet moment at the Outfest Legacy Awards.
SPOOKTACULAR
Jordana Brewster dresses up with sons Julian, 4, and Rowan, 1, for the GOOD + Foundation's Halloween Bash Sunday in Culver City, California.
DEAD OR ALIVE
Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan celebrate The Walking Dead's 100th episode in Los Angeles on Sunday.
MANI UP
On Sunday, Peyton List gets primped at OPI's 150-foot long manicure bar in Santa Monica.
ON THE TOWN
Garrett Hedlund, Brit Marling and Jason Clarke come out for Town & Country Magazine's November issue celebration on Saturday in L.A.
PEACHY-KEEN
Kate Hudson shines Sunday at a Valentino and InStyle cocktail party in Los Angeles.
ONE DOWN
In New York City Saturday, Nev Schulman and wife Laura Perlongo throw a first birthday party for daughter Cleo.
WHAT A GEM
Ruby Rose attends the grand opening of Bulgari's N.Y.C. flagship store on Friday.
BRIGHT EYES
On Friday, composers Edie Brickell and Steve Martin arrive at the opening night of their musical Bright Star at L.A.'s Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.
ALL I'M ASKIN'
Kerry Washington and Rosario Dawson pose at the GLSEN Respect Awards on Friday in Beverly Hills.
BOOK WORMS
Gabrielle Union celebrates with Monyetta Shaw at her book tour afterparty in Atlanta on Friday.
PERFECT IN PINK
Rihanna keeps her look perfectly pink in New York City, wearing a bra-like top with a matching mini-skirt.
WHEN IN ROME
Gerard Butler looks suave while attending a photocall for his movie Geostorm in Rome, Italy.
MAKE IT POP
Kesha rocks out onstage during the "We Can Survive" concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
FUN IN PHILLY
American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor hit the town in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PAINT IT BLACK
Selena Gomez kept her ensemble monochromatic for dinner with friends at hotspot the Spotted Pig in New York City.
HEARING FROM HANKS
Tom Hanks chats with Ken Burns at the National Archives Foundation Gala in Washington, D.C.
CAPTIVATING THE CARPET
Colin Farrell and costar Nicole Kidman pose at a screening of their new movie, The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
A KALEIDOSCOPE OF CONFIDENCE
"Confident" singer Demi Lovato looked glam at Friday's Bulgari flagship store opening celebration in New York City.
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Gabrielle Union signs copies of her latest book We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated, and True at the SCADshow Friday in Atlanta, Georgia.
SEEING DOUBLE
Kaia Gerber hosted the Hudson Jean SS18 Preview in New York City Friday, where she posed in front of a giant photo of herself from the company's new campaign.
RED CARPET RESPECT
Rosario Dawson, Imani Sims, Marisa Matias, Marcus Breed, Em Gentry, Nate Fulmer and Danny Charney smile together on the red carpet at the GLSEN Respect Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.
LAUGHING OFF THE HATERS
Colleen Ballinger and Angela Kinsey were all smiles at the premiere party for the new season of their Netflix Series, Haters, Back Off! in Los Angeles on Friday.
COLOR RUSH
Julianne Hough brightens up a neutral outfit with a bright red lip while out in L.A. on Friday.
COFFEE KLATCH
Former Life costars (and super-close pals) Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal catch up over coffee on Friday in New York City.
MIAMI NICE
Olivia Culpo keeps up her parade of cute bikinis while filming a new project in Miami on Friday.
TOTAL BUZZ
But first ... lots of coffee! A makeup-free Jennifer Lopez totes her supersized drink in N.Y.C. on Friday.
CHECK, MATE!
Emma Stone gets into the chess action while filming her latest movie, Maniac, in New York City on Friday.
SHOP TO IT
A casual Sofia Vergara leaves N.Y.C.'s Saks Fifth Avenue (empty-handed!) on Thursday.
BIKINI BABE
Olivia Culpo is on red alert while filming in Miami Beach on Thursday.
ON THE LOOSE
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get all dressed up on Thursday night for the Los Angeles opening of the play, Turn Me Loose.
FASHION'S FINEST
Priyanka Chopra, Karlie Kloss, Fergie and Kate Hudson get together on Thursday night at a Bumble dinner party in N.Y.C.
HOLDING COURT
Kendall Jenner snags a courtside seat to watch boyfriend Blake Griffin and his Los Angeles Clippers take on the L.A. Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday night.
FIGHTING CHANCE
Also at the game: Floyd Mayweather, who brings along kids Koraun, Iyanna and Zion.
THAT'S A RAP
Pitbull gets the crowd going Thursday night at the Daniel E. Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade in N.Y.C., where guests raised $4 million for Hurricane Maria relief.
ARM-Y OF ONE
Gabrielle Union waves hello to the crowd in Philadelphia on Thursday as she continues promoting her new book, We're Going to Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated and True.
JUST COAST(ER)
Brie Larson and fiancé Alex Greenwald have their game faces on during a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.
GIRLS' NIGHT OUT
Stella Maxwell, Tallulah Belle Willis, Rainey Qualley, Jaime King and Georgie Flores huddle up Thursday night at the Alice McCall spring/summer 2018 launch at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Chelsea Clinton mans the mic on Thursday at the 2017 National Design Awards at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in N.Y.C.
LEAN ON ME
Matthew Broderick and Harvey Fierstein share a cozy red carpet moment on Thursday night at the N.Y.C. opening night of Torch Song.
COMFORT IS KEY
Dakota Fanning goes for a low-key look during a stroll around New York City on Thursday.
SUIT YOURSELVES
Joe Pesci finds himself in handcuffs on Thursday on the New York City set of The Irishman.
DRESSED TO IMPRESS
Busy Philipps stops for a snap at the Creatures of Comfort Silverlake opening in Los Angeles.
HAIR APPARENT
Amber Heard is almost unrecognizable on Friday while filming scenes for Aquaman in Australia.
STANDING OUT
Bella Thorne and rumored love interest Mod Sun hold hands during a walk around Los Angeles on Thursday.
DODGING DROPS
Elle Fanning and Jude Law keep cozy under an umbrella while shooting scenes for their new Woody Allen film in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
BEARDED BEN
After debuting his new rescue dog, Ben Affleck steps out in Los Angeles solo on Thursday.
FORWARD FACING
Claudia Schiffer keeps her cool while leaving her New York City hotel on Thursday.
SCENE STEALER
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson takes a quick break Thursday on the Vancouver, Canada, set of his new film Skyscraper.
HOLD THE CONE
Nina Agdal leads the way for her cone-sporting dog in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
DENIM DAYS
Julianne Moore looks anything but blue on Thursday while arriving to The View in New York City.
BLACK AND TAN
Elizabeth Olsen is ready for fall as she hits the New York City streets on Thursday.
NIGHT BITES
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand into N.Y.C.'s Blue Ribbon Brasserie on Tuesday night.
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Padma Lakshmi stuns on Wednesday night while arriving to the 28th Annual Adweek Brand Genius Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway in N.Y.C.
WITH HONORS
CMT Artists of the Year honorees Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean beam on Wednesday night while backstage at the show in Nashville. Instead of going the traditional awards show route, producers transformed the evening into a night of hope and healing, remembering those affected by the recent hurricanes and the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting.
FAB FOUR
Joining in the CMT ceremony: Keith Urban, Lionel Richie, Nicole Kidman and Common.
COUNTRY BOYS
The Backstreet Boys lend their voices to the CMT Artists of the Year event, as well.
PERFECT PICK
Ashley Greene gets into the Halloween spirit on Wednesday, picking a perfect pumpkin at a West Hollywood grocery store.
BACK LOT
Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson stroll to the Los Angeles set of their Netflix show The Ranch on Wednesday.
GOING GLAM
Jennifer Garner dons a cool cape and a smoky eye for a night out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
MOST GIRLS
Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson attend the Believer Spirit Day concert, presented by Justin Tranter and GLAAD, at Sayer's Club in L.A. on Wednesday. Spirit Day, Thursday, brings attention to bullied LGBTQ youth.
PURPLE PRIDE
Also there: Glee and American Crime Story star Darren Criss.
AND ... ACTION
Screen legends Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro get into character on the upstate New York set of their new film, The Irishman.
PUP PATROL
Joanna Krupa and a furry friend celebrate California's new ban of puppy mill dog sales at Healthy Spot in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
POINT MADE
Days after appearing in a PSA about gun control laws, Julianne Moore continues to share her message on Wednesday at an N.Y.C. press conference for Everytown for Gun Safety's #RejectTheNRA Campaign.
FUN IN THE SUN
Karrueche Tran shows off her body in a black bikini during a beach day with friends in Miami on Wednesday.
SWING THING
It's game, set, match for Natalie Portman, who takes a tennis lesson in L.A. on Wednesday.
PHOTO FINISH
A polka-dot-clad Olivia Wilde attends the 5th Annual Save The Children Illumination Gala at The American History Museum on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
ALL THE QUEEN'S HORSES
Days after reportedly meeting Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle for tea, Queen Elizabeth reviews The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery on the 70th anniversary at London's Hyde Park on Thursday.
SHOW OF AFFECTION
Shailene Woodley gives reported new boyfriend Ben Volavola, a New Zealand rugby player, a shoulder to lean on while joining him on the sidelines at a recent match.
HEADS TOGETHER
Melanie Griffith and Sharon Stone attend the VIP Conversation for Women's Brain Health Initiative, hosted by Stone, at Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
CITY SLICKER
Jennifer Garner flashes a smile as she leaves her hotel on Wednesday in New York City.
MIC CHECK
Gabrielle Union cracks up during a conversation with Sway Calloway while stopping by the Sway in the Morning show at New York City's SiriusXM studios on Wednesday.
AWARD WORTHY
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays coy with photographers as she arrives at the Q Awards 2017, in association with Absolute Radio, on Wednesday in London.
