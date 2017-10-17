Star Tracks
Blake Lively Suits Up, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Demi Moore & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Diana Pearl•@dianapearl_ and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 146
SILVER FOX
Ryan Reynolds goes for a walk in N.Y.C. on Monday.
2 of 146
SUIT UP
Also in N.Y.C., Blake Lively rocks a menswear ensemble.
3 of 146
ON THE GO
Miles Teller and his fiancé Keleigh Sperry take a stroll through New York's East Village neighborhood on Monday.
4 of 146
ON THE RADIO
Halsey stops by Z-100's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show for a chat in N.Y.C. on Monday.
5 of 146
KEEP IT CASUAL
Demi Moore rocks a tee and bold green pants while running errands in West Hollywood.
6 of 146
Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sleek and chic in a black dress at a photo call for new film Cocaine Godmother in Cannes on Monday.
7 of 146
UP, UP AND AWAY
Tony Goldwyn boards a plane at the 2017 Americares Airlift Benefit in Armonk, N.Y. on Saturday.
8 of 146
CELEBRATE
Pals Molly Sims and Jennifer Garner pose together at a Friday night party for Sims's new book, Everyday Chic, at her home.
9 of 146
PUPPY LOVE
Simon Baker carries his adorable dog during a walk on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Monday.
10 of 146
BRUNCH BUNCH
Common joins Oprah Winfrey at her Gospel Brunch in celebration of her new book, Wisdom of Sundays, in Montecito, California, on Sunday. The rapper was there with Andra Day to perform "Stand Up for Something," the original song he co-wrote with Diane Warren for the new movie Marshall.
11 of 146
WALK N' ROLL
Nina Dobrev takes her dog for a Sunday stroll in Los Angeles.
12 of 146
RED HOT
Natalie Dormer is bold in a red pantsuit for the Woman Of The Year Awards Lunch in London on Monday.
13 of 146
ON PATROL
Mario Lopez treats kids Gia, 7, and Dominic, 4, to PAW Patrol Live! in Hollywood on Sunday.
14 of 146
DRINK TO THAT
Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney raise a glass on Saturday night at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Welcome to Brooklyn kick-off, hosted by SMIRNOFF vodka, at Pioneer Works in N.Y.C.
15 of 146
FAMILY FUN
...with football! Liev Schreiber, his son Sasha Schreiber and brother Pablo Schreiber stand on the sidelines of the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.
16 of 146
PLAY BALL!
Kate Upton cheers on her fiancé, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander as they take on the New York Yankees in Houston.
17 of 146
LET'S DANCE
Princess Kate gets a twirl from Paddington Bear at a Charities Forum event in London on Monday.
18 of 146
GLAMOUR GIRLS
January Jones, Priyanka Chopra and Ellen Pompeo are chic in a photo opp at the Hammer Museum's annual gala (supported by Bottega Veneta) in Los Angeles on Saturday.
19 of 146
KEEP IT CLASSIC
Also at the Hammer Museum, Jessica Chastain rocks a little black dress.
20 of 146
BIG SMILES
Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion cozy up at the Hammer Museum's Gala.
21 of 146
LAUGH IT OFF
Rosario Dawson and Jamie Foxx share a giggle at the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in L.A. on Saturday.
22 of 146
GALA GALS (AND GUY)
Goldie Hawn, James Corden and Melanie Griffith embrace at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Friday.
23 of 146
GET DOWN
Also at the amfAR Gala, Fergie entertains the crowd with a performance.
24 of 146
CENTER STAGE
Honoree Julia Roberts takes the podium at the amfAR Gala.
25 of 146
BRING YOUR KID TO WORK DAY
DJ Khaled brings son Asahd, 11 months, on stage at his One Voice: Somos Live! performance in Miami on Saturday.
26 of 146
MOTHER-DAUGHTER DATE
Courteney Cox poses with her daughter Coco Arquette at the 15th Annual LA County Walk to Defeat ALS in L.A. on Sunday.
27 of 146
BEACH BOD
Chris Hemsworth shows off his muscular abs on the beach in Australia's Gold Coast on Monday.
28 of 146
YOGI
Charlize Theron leaves her West Hollywood yoga class in a good mood on Sunday.
29 of 146
THEY'VE GOT THIS FEELIN'
Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet ham it up at the premiere of their film, Wonder Wheel, in New York City.
30 of 146
STARS WHO CARE
Selena Gomez (left) and Vanessa Hudgens help man the phone lines at the One Voice: Somos Live! telethon for Puerto Rico.
31 of 146
GARDEN GIRLS
Laura Dern (left) and Tracee Ellis Ross are stylist spectators at the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles.
32 of 146
LADIES' NIGHT OUT
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise took in a New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers hockey game on Saturday — but their eyes were focused on mom's phone.
33 of 146
GLAM AT THE GALA
From left: Rashida Jones, Jessica Chastain and Jess Weixler pose together at the Hammer Museum 15th Annual Gala in the Garden with Generous Support from Bottega Veneta in Los Angeles.
34 of 146
RED HOT
Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend Variety's Power of Women event (sponsored by the Venetian) in Los Angeles on Friday.
35 of 146
RETAIL THERAPY
Katie Holmes shopped at A.P.C. in New York City on Friday.
36 of 146
FESTIVAL PALS
Kate Winslet (left) and Juno Temple attend New York Film Festival's "A Conversation with Kate Winslet" at the Francesca Beale Theater in New York City on Friday.
37 of 146
GIRL POWER
(From left) Melanie Griffith, Connie Britton, Goldie Hawn and Sophia Bush attend the amfAR gala 2017 at Ron Burkle's Green Acres estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
38 of 146
SELFIE TIME
Chris Hemsworth greets fans at the Australian premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Gold Coast, Australia, on Friday.
39 of 146
PEP IN YOUR STEP
Rihanna holds a pep rally to celebrate the launch of her new, collegiate-themed FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdale's in New York City on Friday.
40 of 146
PRETTY IN PINK
Nina Dobrev struts her stuff in a skintight dress while filming Dog Days in Los Angeles on Friday.
41 of 146
FALL IN STEP
Friendly exes Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge enjoy a crisp fall afternoon on Friday while on their way to the dog park in New York City.
42 of 146
GET REAL
UnREAL costars Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer get together as they attend the Variety Power of Women event on Friday in L.A.
43 of 146
FULL BLOOM
Meanwhile, one of Variety's cover stars, Priyanka Chopra, strikes a pose on the carpet as she arrives at the event.
44 of 146
ON THE ROAD
Victoria Beckham and son Brooklyn stick close together as they arrive at JFK airport in New York City on Friday.
45 of 146
SPIN CYCLE
Travis Scott gets behind the turntables and celebrates at the Ksubi x Travis Scott capsule launch party on Thursday in N.Y.C.
46 of 146
SIGN HER UP
Graves star Sela Ward makes her mark on Thursday night during a TV Guide Magazine party at The Rickey at Dream Midtown in N.Y.C.
47 of 146
FRIENDS FOREVER
Monica and Rachel forever! Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite on Thursday, joining Sara Foster at the Tabitha Simmons by Jennifer Aniston dinner at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.
48 of 146
MOUTH TO MOUTH
Lovebirds Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara can't help but get snuggly on the red carpet Thursday night at the Tie the Knot 5-Year Anniversary celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood.
49 of 146
WACHA THIS WAY
Andy Cohen leads his pooch Wacha outside Bravo headquarters in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.
50 of 146
FRIDAY FEELS
A blonder Ashley Greene cracks a smile during a Thursday shopping trip in West Hollywood.
51 of 146
ARMS WIDE OPEN
It's Betty! White addresses the crowd at the Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women in Television at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
52 of 146
BRUCE'S BOW
Bruce Springsteen gets some support from wife Patti Scialfa on Thursday night at the opening of his Springsteen on Broadway show in N.Y.C.
53 of 146
SHOW PEOPLE
In the star-studded crowd: Tina Fey, who enjoys a night out on the town with husband Jeff Richmond at the opening night performance of Springsteen on Broadway on Thursday.
54 of 146
PICTURE THIS
Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell and Virgil Williams ham it up for a quick selfie as they celebrate at the afterparty for a screening of their film, Mudbound, on Thursday during the New York Film Festival.
55 of 146
THAT'S A WRAP
Mario Lopez throws his arms around good friend Eva Longoria on Thursday night at a dinner benefiting her eponymous foundation in Los Angeles.
56 of 146
DERULO DOWN UNDER
Jason Derulo keeps it casual as he relaxes on a boat in Sydney, Australia, on Friday.
57 of 146
DATE NIGHT
Newlyweds Jamie Bell and Kate Mara cuddle up to one another as they attend the PORTER & Lionsgate afterparty for the Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool premiere on Thursday in London.
58 of 146
SHOULDER ON
Katie Holmes gets all dressed up at the Holt Renfrew 180th Anniversary gala hosted by Vogue at the fashion label's flagship Toronto store on Thursday.
59 of 146
SITITNG PRETTY
Rihanna makes a major style statement as she speaks onstage during Vogue's Forces of Fashion Conference in New York City on Thursday.
60 of 146
RAY OF SUNSHINE
Renée Zellweger brightens up the red carpet in a sunny yellow dress as she arrives at the premiere of Same Kind of Different As Me on Thursday in Westwood, California.
61 of 146
MAMA MINDY
Mindy Kaling waves to fans during a Thursday visit to the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host treated her to a helping of her pregnancy craving: jelly doughnuts!
62 of 146
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Naomi Watts and her pups brave some windy conditions on Thursday during a walk through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.
63 of 146
WHAT A CHARACTER
Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer hits her mark as she poses for photos in character as Vanda Jordan at the Venus in Fur photo call on Thursday in London.
64 of 146
READY TO ROCK
Pink is all smiles as she joins Axl Rose of Guns & Roses for a performance on the New York City stop of the band's Not in This Lifetime … tour on Thursday.
65 of 146
FASHION FUN
Suki Waterhouse, Ava Phillippe and Poppy Jamie hang tight at the Pop & Suki x Nordstrom dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
66 of 146
STRIKE A POSE
Laverne Cox and Sam Smith beam as they pose for photos at Thursday night's Attitude Awards in London.
67 of 146
MEET & GREET
On Thursday, Gerard Butler waves at photographers and fans as he leaves Good Morning America.
68 of 146
TAKE A BACKSEAT
Alison Pill gets animated on the L.A. set of Backseat on Thursday.
69 of 146
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Bella Hadid shows off her toned physique in New York City.
70 of 146
AMERICAN GIRLS
Halsey, Ciara and Robin Roberts share a laugh at the American Music Awards nomination announcements in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
71 of 146
RED CARPET SUPERSTARS
Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman are one stylish pair as they strike a pose at the Headline Gala Screening & UK Premiere of Killing of a Sacred Deer during the 61st BFI London Film Festival.
72 of 146
UNDER THE WEATHER
Victoria Beckham gets shielded from the rain on Thursday as she leaves a New York City store.
73 of 146
FRINGE-TASTIC
Chrissy Teigen arrives to her Revolve clothing launch event in style.
74 of 146
SAY CHEESE
Josh Brolin and Jennifer Connelly are all smiles at the Denver screening of Only the Brave on Wednesday.
75 of 146
BOW DOWN
And the fans go wild! Demi Lovato feels the praise during the YouTube premiere of her documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated on Wednesday.
76 of 146
PUPPY LOVE
The more pups, the better! Cara Santana can't help but smile while toting around her adorable puppies to The Glam App offices in West Hollywood.
77 of 146
SELFIE EXPRESSION
Angelian Jolie and JR come together to snap a selfie with fellow director Agnes Varda at the West Hollywood premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday.
78 of 146
THE EX FILES
On Wednesday, Naomi Watts and ex Liev Schreiber reunite at the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction in N.Y.C.
79 of 146
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Using crutches, Ryan Phillippe makes his way through LAX Airport on Wednesday.
80 of 146
LADY IN RED
Kelly Rowland performs during RNB Fridays Live on Thursday in Sydney, Australia.
81 of 146
CUDDLE BUDDIES
Liv Tyler clocks in some bonding time with an adorable puppy in London.
82 of 146
A MAGICAL PROPOSAL
Katy Perry helps fans Katy and Becky get engaged during one of her shows on National Coming Out Day on Wednesday.
83 of 146
SHORT & SWEET
Agnes Varda and Jennifer Lawrence pose at the West Hollywood premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday.
84 of 146
THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS
On Wednesday in London, Idris Elba attends The Princes Trust's International Day of the Girl Gala.
85 of 146
MONEY MAKERS
Prince Harry joins powerhouses including Amanda Pullinger and Sonia Gardner at the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner in support of Wellchild Wednesday in London.
86 of 146