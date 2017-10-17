Star Tracks

Star Tracks

Blake Lively Suits Up, Plus Ryan Reynolds, Demi Moore & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @dianapearl_ and @lydsprice

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

SILVER FOX

Ryan Reynolds goes for a walk in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

James Devaney/GC Images

SUIT UP

Also in N.Y.C., Blake Lively rocks a menswear ensemble.

Splash News Online

ON THE GO

Miles Teller and his fiancé Keleigh Sperry take a stroll through New York's East Village neighborhood on Monday.

ON THE RADIO 

Halsey stops by Z-100's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show for a chat in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

MEGA

KEEP IT CASUAL

Demi Moore rocks a tee and bold green pants while running errands in West Hollywood.

Alberto Terenghi/IPA/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks sleek and chic in a black dress at a photo call for new film Cocaine Godmother in Cannes on Monday. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Americares

UP, UP AND AWAY

Tony Goldwyn boards a plane at the 2017 Americares Airlift Benefit in Armonk, N.Y. on Saturday.

Hannah Thomson Photography

CELEBRATE

Pals Molly Sims and Jennifer Garner pose together at a Friday night party for Sims's new book, Everyday Chic, at her home.

MEGA

PUPPY LOVE

Simon Baker carries his adorable dog during a walk on Sydney's Bondi Beach on Monday. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

BRUNCH BUNCH 

Common joins Oprah Winfrey at her Gospel Brunch in celebration of her new book, Wisdom of Sundays, in Montecito, California, on Sunday. The rapper was there with Andra Day to perform "Stand Up for Something," the original song he co-wrote with Diane Warren for the new movie Marshall.

Pacific Coast News

WALK N' ROLL 

Nina Dobrev takes her dog for a Sunday stroll in Los Angeles.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

RED HOT

Natalie Dormer is bold in a red pantsuit for the Woman Of The Year Awards Lunch in London on Monday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

ON PATROL 

Mario Lopez treats kids Gia, 7, and Dominic, 4, to PAW Patrol Live! in Hollywood on Sunday. 

Paul Zimmerman/Getty

DRINK TO THAT

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney raise a glass on Saturday night at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Welcome to Brooklyn kick-off, hosted by SMIRNOFF vodka, at Pioneer Works in N.Y.C.

Al Pereira/WireImage

FAMILY FUN

...with football! Liev Schreiber, his son Sasha Schreiber and brother Pablo Schreiber stand on the sidelines of the New York Jets vs. New England Patriots game in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

Splash News Online

PLAY BALL!

Kate Upton cheers on her fiancé, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander as they take on the New York Yankees in Houston.

MEGA

LET'S DANCE

Princess Kate gets a twirl from Paddington Bear at a Charities Forum event in London on Monday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

GLAMOUR GIRLS

January Jones, Priyanka Chopra and Ellen Pompeo are chic in a photo opp at the Hammer Museum's annual gala (supported by Bottega Veneta) in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Steve Granitz/Getty

KEEP IT CLASSIC

Also at the Hammer Museum, Jessica Chastain rocks a little black dress. 

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

BIG SMILES

Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion cozy up at the Hammer Museum's Gala. 

Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock

LAUGH IT OFF

Rosario Dawson and Jamie Foxx share a giggle at the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in L.A. on Saturday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

GALA GALS (AND GUY)

Goldie Hawn, James Corden and Melanie Griffith embrace at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles on Friday. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

GET DOWN

Also at the amfAR Gala, Fergie entertains the crowd with a performance. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

CENTER STAGE

Honoree Julia Roberts takes the podium at the amfAR Gala. 

Rick Diamond/Getty

BRING YOUR KID TO WORK DAY 

DJ Khaled brings son Asahd, 11 months, on stage at his One Voice: Somos Live! performance in Miami on Saturday. 

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

MOTHER-DAUGHTER DATE

Courteney Cox poses with her daughter Coco Arquette at the 15th Annual LA County Walk to Defeat ALS in L.A. on Sunday.

BackGrid

BEACH BOD

Chris Hemsworth shows off his muscular abs on the beach in Australia's Gold Coast on Monday. 

Pacific Coast News

YOGI

Charlize Theron leaves her West Hollywood yoga class in a good mood on Sunday. 

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

THEY'VE GOT THIS FEELIN'

Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet ham it up at the premiere of their film, Wonder Wheel, in New York City.

Evans Vestal Ward /NBCUniversal/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images

STARS WHO CARE

Selena Gomez (left) and Vanessa Hudgens help man the phone lines at the One Voice: Somos Live! telethon for Puerto Rico.

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

GARDEN GIRLS

Laura Dern (left) and Tracee Ellis Ross are stylist spectators at the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles.

JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

LADIES' NIGHT OUT

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise took in a New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers hockey game on Saturday — but their eyes were focused on mom's phone.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

GLAM AT THE GALA

From left: Rashida Jones, Jessica Chastain and Jess Weixler pose together at the Hammer Museum 15th Annual Gala in the Garden with Generous Support from Bottega Veneta in Los Angeles.

Andreas Branch/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RED HOT

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis attend Variety's Power of Women  event (sponsored by the Venetian) in Los Angeles on Friday.

© LGjr-RG/PacificCoastNews

RETAIL THERAPY

Katie Holmes shopped at A.P.C. in New York City on Friday.

Todd Williamson/Getty Image

FESTIVAL PALS

Kate Winslet (left) and Juno Temple attend New York Film Festival's "A Conversation with Kate Winslet" at the Francesca Beale Theater in New York City on Friday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

GIRL POWER

(From left) Melanie Griffith, Connie Britton, Goldie Hawn and Sophia Bush attend the amfAR gala 2017 at Ron Burkle's Green Acres estate in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

SELFIE TIME

Chris Hemsworth greets fans at the Australian premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in Gold Coast, Australia, on Friday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

PEP IN YOUR STEP

Rihanna holds a pep rally to celebrate the launch of her new, collegiate-themed FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdale's in New York City on Friday.

WENN

PRETTY IN PINK

Nina Dobrev struts her stuff in a skintight dress while filming Dog Days in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Image Direct

FALL IN STEP

Friendly exes Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge enjoy a crisp fall afternoon on Friday while on their way to the dog park in New York City.

Andreas Branch/Variety/Shutterstock

GET REAL

UnREAL costars Shiri Appleby and Constance Zimmer get together as they attend the Variety Power of Women event on Friday in L.A.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

FULL BLOOM

Meanwhile, one of Variety's cover stars, Priyanka Chopra, strikes a pose on the carpet as she arrives at the event.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

ON THE ROAD

Victoria Beckham and son Brooklyn stick close together as they arrive at JFK airport in New York City on Friday.

David X Prutting/BFA.com

SPIN CYCLE

Travis Scott gets behind the turntables and celebrates at the Ksubi x Travis Scott capsule launch party on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Tony Behar/Picture Group

SIGN HER UP

Graves star Sela Ward makes her mark on Thursday night during a TV Guide Magazine party at The Rickey at Dream Midtown in N.Y.C.

 

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

FRIENDS FOREVER

Monica and Rachel forever! Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite on Thursday, joining Sara Foster at the Tabitha Simmons by Jennifer Aniston dinner at the Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

MOUTH TO MOUTH

Lovebirds Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara can't help but get snuggly on the red carpet Thursday night at the Tie the Knot 5-Year Anniversary celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Curtis Means/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com

WACHA THIS WAY

Andy Cohen leads his pooch Wacha outside Bravo headquarters in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.

MEGA

FRIDAY FEELS

A blonder Ashley Greene cracks a smile during a Thursday shopping trip in West Hollywood.

David Livingston/Getty

ARMS WIDE OPEN

It's Betty! White addresses the crowd at the Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women in Television at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BRUCE'S BOW

Bruce Springsteen gets some support from wife Patti Scialfa on Thursday night at the opening of his Springsteen on Broadway show in N.Y.C. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

SHOW PEOPLE

In the star-studded crowd: Tina Fey, who enjoys a night out on the town with husband Jeff Richmond at the opening night performance of Springsteen on Broadway on Thursday. 

Jason Kempin/Getty

PICTURE THIS

Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell and Virgil Williams ham it up for a quick selfie as they celebrate at the afterparty for a screening of their film, Mudbound, on Thursday during the New York Film Festival.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

THAT'S A WRAP

Mario Lopez throws his arms around good friend Eva Longoria on Thursday night at a dinner benefiting her eponymous foundation in Los Angeles. 

BackGrid

DERULO DOWN UNDER

Jason Derulo keeps it casual as he relaxes on a boat in Sydney, Australia, on Friday.

Dave Benett/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Newlyweds Jamie Bell and Kate Mara cuddle up to one another as they attend the PORTER & Lionsgate afterparty for the Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool premiere on Thursday in London.

George Pimentel/WireImage

SHOULDER ON

Katie Holmes gets all dressed up at the Holt Renfrew 180th Anniversary gala hosted by Vogue at the fashion label's flagship Toronto store on Thursday. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

SITITNG PRETTY

Rihanna makes a major style statement as she speaks onstage during Vogue's Forces of Fashion Conference in New York City on Thursday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

RAY OF SUNSHINE

Renée Zellweger brightens up the red carpet in a sunny yellow dress as she arrives at the premiere of Same Kind of Different As Me on Thursday in Westwood, California.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

MAMA MINDY

Mindy Kaling waves to fans during a Thursday visit to the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host treated her to a helping of her pregnancy craving: jelly doughnuts!

Splash News Online

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Naomi Watts and her pups brave some windy conditions on Thursday during a walk through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood.

Tristan Fewings/Getty

WHAT A CHARACTER

Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer hits her mark as she poses for photos in character as Vanda Jordan at the Venus in Fur photo call on Thursday in London.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

READY TO ROCK

Pink is all smiles as she joins Axl Rose of Guns & Roses for a performance on the New York City stop of the band's Not in This Lifetime … tour on Thursday.

Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock

FASHION FUN

Suki Waterhouse, Ava Phillippe and Poppy Jamie hang tight at the Pop & Suki x Nordstrom dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday night. 

Dave Benett/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

Laverne Cox and Sam Smith beam as they pose for photos at Thursday night's Attitude Awards in London.

James Devaney/GC Images

MEET & GREET

On Thursday, Gerard Butler waves at photographers and fans as he leaves Good Morning America.

TheImageDirect.com

TAKE A BACKSEAT

Alison Pill gets animated on the L.A. set of Backseat on Thursday.

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Bella Hadid shows off her toned physique in New York City.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

AMERICAN GIRLS

Halsey, Ciara and Robin Roberts share a laugh at the American Music Awards nomination announcements in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

John Phillips/Getty

RED CARPET SUPERSTARS

Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman are one stylish pair as they strike a pose at the Headline Gala Screening & UK Premiere of Killing of a Sacred Deer during the 61st BFI London Film Festival. 

James Devaney/GC Images

UNDER THE WEATHER 

Victoria Beckham gets shielded from the rain on Thursday as she leaves a New York City store. 

All Access Photo/Splash News Online

FRINGE-TASTIC

Chrissy Teigen arrives to her Revolve clothing launch event in style.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

SAY CHEESE

Josh Brolin and Jennifer Connelly are all smiles at the Denver screening of Only the Brave on Wednesday.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

BOW DOWN

And the fans go wild! Demi Lovato feels the praise during the YouTube premiere of her documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated on Wednesday.

Splash News Online

PUPPY LOVE

The more pups, the better! Cara Santana can't help but smile while toting around her adorable puppies to The Glam App offices in West Hollywood.

Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

SELFIE EXPRESSION

Angelian Jolie and JR come together to snap a selfie with fellow director Agnes Varda at the West Hollywood premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday.

BackGrid

THE EX FILES

On Wednesday, Naomi Watts and ex Liev Schreiber reunite at the Take Home a Nude Art Party and Auction in N.Y.C.

Shutterstock

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Using crutches, Ryan Phillippe makes his way through LAX Airport on Wednesday.

Don Arnold/WireImage

LADY IN RED

Kelly Rowland performs during RNB Fridays Live on Thursday in Sydney, Australia.

BackGrid

CUDDLE BUDDIES

Liv Tyler clocks in some bonding time with an adorable puppy in London.

Splash News Online

A MAGICAL PROPOSAL

Katy Perry helps fans Katy and Becky get engaged during one of her shows on National Coming Out Day on Wednesday.

Bauer-Griffin

SHORT & SWEET

Agnes Varda and Jennifer Lawrence pose at the West Hollywood premiere of Faces Places on Wednesday. 

Dave Benett/Getty

THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS 

On Wednesday in London, Idris Elba attends The Princes Trust's International Day of the Girl Gala.

Victoria Jones/Getty

MONEY MAKERS 

Prince Harry joins powerhouses including Amanda Pullinger and Sonia Gardner at the 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner in support of Wellchild Wednesday in London. 

