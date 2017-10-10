Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Ben Affleck & Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Go Shopping in N.Y.C., Plus Hilaria Baldwin, Christie Brinkley & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

Posted on

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus go shopping for artwork in N.Y.C.

On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Carmen, 4, play at the launch of the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxing Video Booth at Toys "R" Us in New York City. 

Lee Chan, will.i.am, Mike Dennison chat during the 4th Annual Fashion Tech Forum Conference on Friday.

On Monday, actors Luke Evans, Bella Heathcote, Rebecca Hall and director Angela Robinson of Professor Marsto and the Wonder Woman talk about their new movie at BUILD Studio in New York City. 

Oh happy day! Christina Milian is in good spirits as she runs errands in Beverly Hills.

Christie Brinkley celebrates World Smile Day with Smile Trains supporters in Chicago on Friday. 

Bella Hadid is all smiles as she celebrates her 21st birthday with friends in N.Y.C. on Monday.

This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz come together to attend The Rape Foundation Annual Brunch on Sunday.

Say cheese! Saoirse Ronan snaps a selfie with a fan at the On Chesil Beach premiere during the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.

Michael Caine and wife Shakira attend an afterparty for My Generation in London on Sunday.

On Sunday, Jeff Bridges greets police officers at the L.A. premiere of Only the Brave.

Diane Kruger attends the In the Fade premiere during the 25th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival.

Janet Jackson and Ja'net Dubois are all smiles on Sunday at Jackson's State of the World Tour afterparty.

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner take the stage at a Wind River Q&A on Sunday.

Busy Philipps, whose BFF Michele Williams dyed her hair pink, spends quality time with her daughter at the P.S. ARTS Express Yourself event.

New mom Amanda Seyfried goes paddleboarding in Croatia.

Sonequa Martin-Green strikes a pose at New York City's PaleyFest on Sunday.

BC Jean and husband Mark Ballas pose at Sunday's Jump Jive & Thrive event in L.A.

Jaimie Alexander attends New York City Comic Con on Sunday. 

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny enjoy themselves on the Comic Con panel for The X-Files on Sunday. 

On Sunday, former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele perform together at Elsie Fest in New York City. 

Auli'i Cravalho and Alan Cumming share an embrace at Elsie Fest on Sunday. 

Nas performs at Atlanta's A3C Festival on Sunday. 

Chris Martin holds up an America flag at a Sunday concert in San Diego. 

On Sunday in London, Elizabeth Hurley attends the Future Dreams "Make Your Mark" ladies lunch. 

Costars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer pose at a BFI London Film Festival photo call for Call Me By Your Name on Monday. 

Pippa Middleton keeps it casual during a shopping trip in London on Saturday. 

Natalie Portman (left) and Rashida Jones attend the L.A. Dance Project Gala in Los Angeles on Satuday.

John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish are interviewed on stage at Amazon Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Comic Con 2017 panel at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on Saturday.

Jamie Dornan takes part in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Sunday.

Demi Lovato makes a fashion statement in New York City on Friday.

Aubrey Plaza leaves BBC Radio One Studios in London on Sunday.

Connie Britton, Mariska Hargitay and Sophia Bush embrace their friend Debra Messing as she's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles Friday. 

Cate Blanchett swings by the BFI London Film Festival in England on Friday, wearing a white blouse with black ruffle details and matching black pants. 

Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach' Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, where Cardi B won big — picking up the awards for single of the year, best new hip-hop artist and hustler of the year.

Katie Holmes relaxes on a green satin couch while attend Intimissimi On Ice 2017 in Verona, Italy Friday.

Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe pose on the red carpet for The Tribes of Palos Verdes at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during day two of the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in New York Friday. 

Elijah Wood and Samuel Barnett take a few minutes to sign autographs outside of BUILD Studios in N.Y.C.

…let me take a selfie! Kerry Washington, wearing a pair of a bright red boots, poses with fans in N.Y.C.

Don Lemon and Norman Lear shake hands while celebrating the People For the American Way Foundation in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Rosario Dawson goofs off at Comic Con 2017 in New York City.

Ellen DeGeneres gives Ryan Gosling a lift on his way to the stage at her talk show in Burbank, Calif.

Meryl Streep and her daughter Grace Gummer pose with a bag featuring a photo of Michelle Obama's face at the N.Y.C. premiere of Spielberg on Thursday.

Jamie King looks chic in a pair of statement earrings at the William Vintage x Farfetch Unveiling of Gianni Versace Archive in L.A. on Thursday.

Also at the event, Amal Clooney and Isla Fisher cozy up and catch up.

Susan Kelechi Watson rocks an all-jean ensemble for the Levi's Trucker 50th Anniversary at Levi's Haus of Strauss in L.A. on Thursday.

Also at the Levi's event, Karlie Kloss points to a photo of herself on the wall.

Pals Chance The Rapper, Solange, Snoop Dogg catch up during the Levi's event.

Jared Leto speaks at the Code Blade Runner 2049 screening in San Francisco on Thursday.

Josh Safdie and Robert Pattinson hang with a life-size Oscar to celebrate at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences New Members Party in London on Thursday.

Also at the party, Carey Mulligan, Andy Serkis and Andrew Garfield catch up.

Salma Hayek focuses all her attention on the Oscar while posing for pictures at the London event.

Trevor Noah and Jordan Klepper hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Opposition W/ Jordan Klepper on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Nina Agdal is all smiles at the launch of St. Vincent & Peroni Nastro Azzurro`s "The House of Peroni" in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Kathryn Hahn laughs as she kicks off the Febreeze Live Naughty Smell Nice holiday campaign on Thursday in L.A.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave the gym after getting their sweat on in L.A. on Thursday.

Keanu Reeves discusses Replicas onstage at 2017 New York Comic Con on Thursday.

Rita Ora hams it up on the New York City set of her new music video on Thursday.

Pink gives her husband Carey Hart a big hug at a surprise event in support of Carey Hart's Good Ride Rally benefiting Infinite Hero Foundation on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Americans co-stars and real-life couple Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell enjoy a night outat Thursday’s Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy Brooklyn Black Tie Ball in Brooklyn, New York.

Fergie is all good vibes as she arrives at the Tribute To Bambi on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.

Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost rocks a big smile as he lights up the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call Day on Thursday in New York.

Mario Lopez and DJ Steve Aoki strike a pose as they arrive at the premiere of Aoki's new music for STRONG by Zumba on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Zendaya keeps it casual while out shopping with a friend in New York City on Thursday.

Brooke Shields rocks seasonal accessories as she heads home from the New York premiere of her film, Daisy Winters, with a pair of pumpkins on Thursday.

Simon Baker talks to reporters at the premiere of Breath at the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on Thursday.

Julianne Moore enjoys a Wednesday Triumph event in Berlin. 

Jake Gyllenhaal greets photographers at a Stronger photo call in London on Thursday.

On Wednesday in New York City, Elle Fanning is seen on the move with a snack. 

Scarlett Johansson's leading man, Colin Jost, visits the top of the Empire State Building in honor of Answer the Call.

Mudbound stars Jason Clarke, Mary J. Blige, Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan and Garrett Hedlund celebrate at the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Wednesday. 

New parents Laura Prepon and Ben Foster make their red carpet debut since welcoming their daughter on Wednesday at a New York City screening of Una.

73 of 161