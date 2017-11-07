Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Blake Lively Is Unrecognizable in N.Y.C., Plus Kate Moss, Gina Rodriguez & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

Splash News Online

NEW LOOK 

Blake Lively is nearly unrecognizable as she films The Rhythm Section in Dublin. 

2 of 174

Splash News Online

SWEET DREAMS 

On Monday, Kate Moss takes her puppy shopping at a London pet store. 

3 of 174

Splash News Online

CALIFORNIA GIRL 

Rachel Bilson is spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday. 

4 of 174

Sheraton

… AND BEYOND 

Shameless star Shanola Hampton films the new Sheraton Hotels series Beyond the Scenes.

5 of 174

Dave J Hogan/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC

Simon Cowell attends the 26th annual Music Industry Trust Awards on Monday in London.

6 of 174

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MELLOW IN YELLOW

Gina Rodriguez is spotted walking in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.

7 of 174

MEGA

BEACH BABE

Bethenny Frankel kicks off her Monday at Miami Beach.

8 of 174

Steve Mack/FilmMagic

SPOTLIGHT ON ... 

Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr. and Tom Bateman discuss Murder on the Orient Express while stopping by BUILD Studios on Monday.

9 of 174

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

PLAYING AROUND

Tiffani Thiessen and daughter Harper are in good spirits as the pair donate toys at the 18th Annual Mattel Party on The Pier on Sunday.

10 of 174

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

WHAT AN HONOR

Brad Pitt attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas, presented by Gucci, on Saturday.

11 of 174

Christopher Polk/Getty

FULL SUPPORT

Amy Adams reunites with her Nocturnal Animals costar, Jake Gyllenhaal, at the Hollywood Film Awards, where the actor scooped up a trophy for his work in Stronger.

12 of 174

Kevin Mazur/Getty

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Fergie holds onto Liev Schreiber during a performance at the weekend opening of The NEW Ultra-Luxury Cove Resort on Saturday.

13 of 174

Kevin Winter/Getty

MAKING A POINT

Mark Hamill and wife Marilou York pose together at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas on Saturday.

14 of 174

Handout

OUT & ABOUT

David Foster and rumored girlfriend Katharine McPhee attend the F.I.D.F. charity event together.

15 of 174

David Livingston/Getty

PUPPY LOVE

Kaley Cuoco cradles an adorable pooch at the 7th annual Stand Up For Pits event on Sunday in Hollywood.

16 of 174

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

KISSY FACE

Kurt Russell plants a kiss on longtime love Goldie Hawn's cheek at the actress's Goldie's Love In For Kids event on Friday.

17 of 174

Kevin Winter/Getty

SMOOCH ALERT

All in good fun! Kate Winslet and Allison Janney share a kiss while onstage at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday.

18 of 174

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

PLAYING ROUGH 

Nikki Bella fools around with fiancé John Cena as the pair hit up the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Daddy's Home 2

19 of 174

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

I WANT CANDY

Andra Day satisfies her sweet tooth as she arrives at the Sunday Hollywood Film Awards. 

20 of 174

Karwai Tang/WireImage

WORK & PLAY 

Jason Isaacs and Sonequa Martin-Green tease Star Trek: Discovery costar Shazad Latif at a London photocall on Sunday. 

21 of 174

Karwai Tang/WireImage

SHARING IS CARING 

Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant enjoy the toys at the London premiere of Paddington 2 on Sunday.

22 of 174

Splash News Online

GOING THE DISTANCE

Kevin Hart partakes in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

23 of 174

Splash News Online

FUN RUN 

Karlie Kloss also proved her athleticism at the New York City Marathon. 

24 of 174

Pacific Coast News

LIFE'S A BEACH

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel shows off her super-toned physique while hitting the beach in Miami on Sunday.

25 of 174

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

SILVER SCREEN

Angelina Jolie arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday.

26 of 174

MEGA

SUPER SIGNALS

Elizabeth Olsen rocks a Batman T-shirt on a Sunday juice run. 

27 of 174

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A MOTHER'S TOUCH 

Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk the LACMA Art + Film gala red carpet together Saturday in Los Angeles. 

28 of 174

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

STEALING KISSES 

Sam Rockwell kisses girlfriend Leslie Bibb at the Friday premiere of his movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in Los Angeles. 

29 of 174

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

KEEPING UP QUEENS

Kim Kardashian West (left) and mom Kris Jenner attend the 2017 LACMA Art + Film gala in California.

WITH THE SQUAD

Jennifer Lopez poses with the University of Miami's Sunsations dance team.

31 of 174

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

GIRL POWER

(From left) Issa Rae, Natasha Rothwell and Yvonne Orji attend the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County's Politics, Sex, & Cocktails at NeueHouse Hollywood.

32 of 174

Splash News

UNDERCOVER 

Blake Lively looks unrecognizable while she films The Rhythm Section in Ireland.

33 of 174

Jackson Lee/Splash News

SNL SWEETHEARTS

Liam Hemsworth and fiancée Miley Cyrus head to the SNL afterparty, following the singer's gig as the sketch series' musical guest on Saturday night.

34 of 174

Deby/Splash News

DATE NIGHT

Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault grabbed dinner at Mastros in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

35 of 174

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

BELLE OF THE BALL

Lady Gaga performed onstage during her Joanne tour stop in Montreal on Friday.

36 of 174

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

SUPER FRIENDS

(From left) Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill posed for a photo during a Justice League photocall in London on Satuday.

37 of 174

Joe Maher/Getty Images

SMILES IN LONDON

Jodie Foster spoke at a Silence of the Lambs Q&A in London on Friday.

38 of 174

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

WHEN IN ROME

Orlando Bloom signed autographs at the premiere of Romans at the 12th annual Rome Film Festical on Friday.

39 of 174

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Kelly Clarkson discusses her album, Meaning of Life, during its listening session event on Friday in N.Y.C.

40 of 174

Shahar Azran/Getty

BELT IT OUT

Seal slays his performance at the FIDF Western Region Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

41 of 174

Splash News

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Josh Groban goes for a casual stroll in New York City.

42 of 174

Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

TAKE YOUR PIC

Paddington 2 stars Hugh Bonneville and Hugh Grant pose for pics at the film's photocall in London on Friday.

43 of 174

Chris Jackson/Getty

A TRIP TO REMEMBER

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visits children at Pusat Anak Permata Negara (PAPN) Putrajaya during her trip to Malaysia on Friday. 

44 of 174

Noam Galai/WireImage

AT THE MIC

Sarah Gadon stops by BUILD Studios to discuss Alias Grace on Friday.

45 of 174

Splash News

RIDE ON

Brooklyn Beckham rides his bike through New York City in between classes.

46 of 174

Emma McIntyre/Getty

KEEPING IT 'REEL'

Chrissy Metz takes the stage at the 6th Annual Reel Stories, Real Lives event benefiting MPTF on Thursday.

47 of 174

Kevin Winter/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Demi Lovato embraces DJ Khaled during a performance at the Fan Luv event on Thursday in L.A.

48 of 174

Myrna Suarez/Getty

CHEERS!

Christie Brinkley raises a glass while attending a cocktail party celebrating the supermodel's duty as spokesperson for Xeomin and Ultherapy on Thursday.

49 of 174

Mike Pont/Getty

FAB FOUR

Padma Lakshmi, Gabrielle Union, Alonzo Mourning and Julianna Margulies are all smiles as they attend the Inspire a Difference Honors event, hosted by Investigation Discovery and PEOPLE, on Thursday in N.Y.C.

50 of 174

Shutterstock

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Prince William speaks at a gala night for the conservation charity Tusk in London on Thursday.

51 of 174

Yui Mok/Getty

SCI-FI TIME

On Friday, Prince Charles visits Dr. Who's Tardis during his visit to Worq Co-working Space for Young Entrepreneurs.

52 of 174

Splash News Online

BRIGHT LIGHTS

Kelly Rowland sports a neon ensemble as she goes furniture shopping in L.A.

53 of 174

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Hailey Baldwin gets glam for an appearance at the #REVOLVE Awards on Thursday in Hollywood.

54 of 174

Courtesy

STARS AMONG US

Kelly Clarkson, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts come together at the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity event, where the talk show host received its inaugural Legacy Award on Wednesday.

55 of 174

Steve Jennings/WireImage

MIC DROP

Fergie slays her performance at Live in the Vineyard on Thursday in Napa, California.

56 of 174

Andrew Toth/Getty

TALK ABOUT IT

Jon Bon Jovi chats with Goldie Hawn backstage at the Samsung Annual Charity Gala on Thursday.

57 of 174

MEGA

GOING GREEN

Justin Theroux fuels up with green juice 

58 of 174

Steve Lucero/BFA/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen enjoys herself at the #REVOLVE Awards (sponsored by Fiji Water and Tequila Avión) in L.A.

59 of 174

Splash News Online

MAKING WAVES

Kim Kardashian West makes waves as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she was interviewed by guest host Jennifer Lawrence, in L.A.

60 of 174

Splash News Online

LADIES WHO LUNCH

Reese Witherspoon and her Big Little Lies costar, Zoë Kravitz, head out to lunch in New York City.

61 of 174

MEGA

SITTING PRETTY

Following her reunion with ex Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez hits the swings at a local park in Burbank, California on Thursday.

62 of 174

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

STYLE STARS

Édgar Ramírez, Noomi Rapace and Sebastian Stan look dapper as ever while attending GQ Style and Hugo