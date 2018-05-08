Candace Cameron Bure & Luke Bryan Feel the Music, Plus Michelle Obama, Ashley Olsen and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
Grace Gavilanes
May 08, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>On Sunday, Dave Chappelle attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party.</p>
pinterest
LAUGHING MATTERS

On Sunday, Dave Chappelle attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Colin Firth and wife Livia are one cute couple at the N.Y.C. screening of the Forever&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GETTING COZY

Colin Firth and wife Livia are one cute couple at the N.Y.C. screening of the Forever 

Ben Gabbe/Getty
<p>On Saturday,&nbsp;Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie look glamorous as ever while they catch up at the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
POWER WOMEN

On Saturday, Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie look glamorous as ever while they catch up at the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party. 

Rich Polk/Getty
<p>All eyes are on Michelle Obama as she chats onstage with Tracee Ellis Ross&nbsp;at The United State of Women Summit on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
LET'S TALK

All eyes are on Michelle Obama as she chats onstage with Tracee Ellis Ross at The United State of Women Summit on Saturday.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
<p>Natasha Lyonne and Jordin Sparks fawn over their adorable new furry friend at the premiere of <em>Show Dogs</em> on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
TOO CUTE

Natasha Lyonne and Jordin Sparks fawn over their adorable new furry friend at the premiere of Show Dogs on Saturday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p><em>Fuller House</em> star Candace Cameron Bure poses with Luke Bryan backstage at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
COUNTRY STRONG

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure poses with Luke Bryan backstage at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Stephen Colbert and Ethan Hawke get in their positions while arriving&nbsp;at the Montclair Film Festival on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
HOLD UP

Stephen Colbert and Ethan Hawke get in their positions while arriving at the Montclair Film Festival on Sunday.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty
<p>Jack Black takes the stage with Kyle Gass of Tenacious D during a performance at the Shaky Knees Festival on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
STAGE PRESENCE

Jack Black takes the stage with Kyle Gass of Tenacious D during a performance at the Shaky Knees Festival on Sunday.

Scott Legato/Getty
<p>On Saturday, while promoting his new film, <em>Deadpool 2</em>, Ryan Reynolds shows off his dance moves with Samantha Togni on the Italian version of <em>Dancing with the Stars</em>, in Rome, Italy.</p>
pinterest
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

On Saturday, while promoting his new film, Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds shows off his dance moves with Samantha Togni on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars, in Rome, Italy.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty
<p>Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli celebrate achievements in the LGBTQ community at the&nbsp;29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
LOOK OF LOVE

Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli celebrate achievements in the LGBTQ community at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday.

Ben Gabbe/Getty
<p>Ali Fedotowsky, who is currently expecting her second child, attends The Open Heart Foundation&#8217;s event in Malibu with husband Kevin Manno and daughter Molly, 22 months, on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
FEELING THE LOVE 

Ali Fedotowsky, who is currently expecting her second child, attends The Open Heart Foundation’s event in Malibu with husband Kevin Manno and daughter Molly, 22 months, on Sunday.

Amanda Edwards/Getty
<p>Amal and George Clooney celebrate the actor&#8217;s birthday with a&nbsp;Sunday night dinner in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BIRTHDAY BOY

Amal and George Clooney celebrate the actor’s birthday with a Sunday night dinner in New York City. 

BACKGRID
<p>Emilia Clarke enjoys a&nbsp;Sunday out in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUNDAY SMILES

Emilia Clarke enjoys a Sunday out in N.Y.C. 

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Diane Kruger steps out in New York City on&nbsp;Sunday.</p>
pinterest
SHADY LADY 

Diane Kruger steps out in New York City on Sunday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, Sarah Paulson and partner Holland Taylor head back to their N.Y.C. hotel.</p>
pinterest
LOVE STORY 

On Sunday, Sarah Paulson and partner Holland Taylor head back to their N.Y.C. hotel.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
<p>Diane Keaton is supported by daughter Dexter and son Duke at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie,&nbsp;<i>Book Club</i>.</p>
pinterest
BY THE BOOK 

Diane Keaton is supported by daughter Dexter and son Duke at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Book Club.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Selma Blair and Ashley Olsen pose at the Dia Beacon Spring Benefit&nbsp;Saturday in New York.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SPRING FORWARD 

Selma Blair and Ashley Olsen pose at the Dia Beacon Spring Benefit Saturday in New York. 

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens work side by side on the New York City set of <i>Second Act</i>.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
CAUGHT IN THE ACT

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens work side by side on the New York City set of Second Act

RTNY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Reese Witherspoon enjoys the Los&nbsp;Angeles sun on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DENIM DARLING 

Reese Witherspoon enjoys the Los Angeles sun on Sunday. 

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Michael B. Jordan is spotted out in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BENCHED

Michael B. Jordan is spotted out in N.Y.C. 

Splash News
<p>Kaia Gerber joins mom Cindy Crawford at the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pre-Met Gala party in New York City on&nbsp;Saturday.</p>
pinterest
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER 

Kaia Gerber joins mom Cindy Crawford at the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pre-Met Gala party in New York City on Saturday.

Splash News
<p>Jennifer Lopez and&nbsp;Alex Rodriguez couldn&#8217;t stop smiling while holding hands in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
LOVEBIRDS

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez couldn’t stop smiling while holding hands in New York City on Saturday. 

Splash News
<p>Lady Gaga wore an all-black ensemble for her Saturday in Malibu, California.</p>
pinterest
JAVA TIME 

Lady Gaga wore an all-black ensemble for her Saturday in Malibu, California.

Ability Films/Splash News
<p>Whitney Port had a good laugh while holding her son,&nbsp;Sonny Rosenman, next to Gray Malin at the photographer&#8217;s celebration of his first children&#8217;s book,&nbsp;<em>Be Our Guest!</em>, in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MOMMY JOY

Whitney Port had a good laugh while holding her son, Sonny Rosenman, next to Gray Malin at the photographer’s celebration of his first children’s book, Be Our Guest!, in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
<p>Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox, Ross Matthews, Alexis Michelle and Dusty Ray Bottoms attended the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PROUD

Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox, Ross Matthews, Alexis Michelle and Dusty Ray Bottoms attended the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday. 

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
<p>Taylor Kitsch checked out a Ram truck at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BUILT LIKE A TRUCK

Taylor Kitsch checked out a Ram truck at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. 

Daniel Boczarski/Ram
<p>Rihanna worked a beige crop top and matching pants while stepping out in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WERK

Rihanna worked a beige crop top and matching pants while stepping out in New York City on Saturday. 

PapCulture/Splash News
<p><em>Empire</em> star&nbsp;Gabourey Sidibe was all smiles on Friday at the hit Broadway musical <em>Hello, Dolly! </em>posing with star Bernadette Peters&nbsp;backstage at The Shubert Theatre.</p>
pinterest
HELLO GABBY!

Empire star Gabourey Sidibe was all smiles on Friday at the hit Broadway musical Hello, Dolly! posing with star Bernadette Peters backstage at The Shubert Theatre.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Kid Rock, Richie Sambora and Travis Tritt performed together Friday at the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Kentucky.</p>
pinterest
READY TO ROCK

Kid Rock, Richie Sambora and Travis Tritt performed together Friday at the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Kentucky.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
<p>Actor Seth Rogen hung with Shepard Fairey, American contemporary street artist and founder of OBEY Clothing, at the Beyond The Streets Showcase of Graffiti, Street Art and Beyond in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
pinterest
ART MATTERS

Actor Seth Rogen hung with Shepard Fairey, American contemporary street artist and founder of OBEY Clothing, at the Beyond The Streets Showcase of Graffiti, Street Art and Beyond in Los Angeles on Friday.

Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Uma Thurman and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke visited the Prada Resort 2019 Show in New York City on Friday.</p>
pinterest
MOTHER-SON FASHION 

Uma Thurman and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke visited the Prada Resort 2019 Show in New York City on Friday.

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Carrie Underwood celebrates her new CALIA Mother&#8217;s Day campaign on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
WORK IT OUT

Carrie Underwood celebrates her new CALIA Mother’s Day campaign on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p><i>Rise </i>star Auli&#8217;i Cravalho hams it up for the cameras as she arrives at the Rising Stars at the GLAAD Media Awards event in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
RISE AND SHINE  

Rise star Auli’i Cravalho hams it up for the cameras as she arrives at the Rising Stars at the GLAAD Media Awards event in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber take a stroll through N.Y.C.&#8217;s Soho neighborhood.</p>
pinterest
CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber take a stroll through N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood.

Splash News
<p>Rihanna makes a major style statement while arriving at JFK Airport in New York on Friday.</p>
pinterest
ARRIVE IN STYLE

Rihanna makes a major style statement while arriving at JFK Airport in New York on Friday.

The Image Direct
<p>Sun&#8217;s out, legs out! Paris Jackson enjoys the sunny New York weather with a stroll throw Central Park on Friday.</p>
pinterest
SUNNY DAZE

Sun’s out, legs out! Paris Jackson enjoys the sunny New York weather with a stroll throw Central Park on Friday.

Splash News
<p>Eugenio Derbez and Jaime Camil make a good point on the set of <i>Despierta Am&eacute;rica</i> in Miami on Friday to promote the film <i>Overboard. </i></p>
pinterest
DOS AMIGOS

Eugenio Derbez and Jaime Camil make a good point on the set of Despierta América in Miami on Friday to promote the film Overboard.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Elle Fanning smiles for the camera while on the N.Y.C. set of a photo shoot on Friday.</p>
pinterest
SMILEY FACE

Elle Fanning smiles for the camera while on the N.Y.C. set of a photo shoot on Friday.

Splash News
<p>All eyes are on Trevor Noah as he speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast presentation at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
RADIO HEAD

All eyes are on Trevor Noah as he speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast presentation at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
<p>Kate Upton runs errands around New York City while sipping on&nbsp;a High Brew Coffee.</p>
pinterest
FUEL UP

Kate Upton runs errands around New York City while sipping on a High Brew Coffee.

Tom McGovern Photography
<p>Cara Delevingne and Scott Eastwood celebrate the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
TIME TO CELEBRATE

Cara Delevingne and Scott Eastwood celebrate the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening on Thursday.

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie come together at the Chanel Cruise Collection in Paris, France.</p>
pinterest
COOL GIRLS CLUB

Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie come together at the Chanel Cruise Collection in Paris, France.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty
<p>Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber poses alongside the cast of &#8220;School of Rock&#8221; on the opening night of the show in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
ROCKING OUT

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber poses alongside the cast of “School of Rock” on the opening night of the show in Los Angeles.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kevin Hart enjoys his night out at a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
LAUGHING MATTER

Kevin Hart enjoys his night out at a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday.

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty
<p>Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis laugh it off at a special screening of <em>Tully</em> on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
STARRY NIGHT

Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis laugh it off at a special screening of Tully on Thursday in N.Y.C.

John Lamparski/WireImage
<p>Ava DuVernay speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation 30th Annual Gloria Awards.</p>
pinterest
LISTEN UP

Ava DuVernay speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation 30th Annual Gloria Awards.

Monica Schipper/Getty
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker brings her daughters, Marion and Tabitha, on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
GIRLS NIGHT OUT

Sarah Jessica Parker brings her daughters, Marion and Tabitha, on Thursday.

John Nacion/Startraks
<p>Pierce Brosnan strikes a pose as he arrives at the Women&#8217;s Guild Cedars-Sinai 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala event on Thursday in Beverly Hills.</p>
pinterest
SHARP DRESSED MAN

Pierce Brosnan strikes a pose as he arrives at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala event on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Chrissy Hampton/Getty
<p>Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are an adorably coordinating couple as they speak onstage at WE Day 2018 in Seattle on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
BLUE 'EM AWAY

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are an adorably coordinating couple as they speak onstage at WE Day 2018 in Seattle on Thursday.

Xander Deccio/ImageSPACE/SilverHub/Shutterstock
<p>Gabrielle Union enjoys some bonding time with her mother as the pair arrive at VH1&#8217;s 3rd Annual <i>Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms</i> cocktail reception on Thursday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Gabrielle Union enjoys some bonding time with her mother as the pair arrive at VH1’s 3rd Annual Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms cocktail reception on Thursday in L.A.

Leon Bennett/Getty
<p>Gina Rodriguez goofs off with co-star Lakeith Stanfield on Thursday as the pair film scenes for the upcoming Netflix movie, <i>Someone Great</i>, in New York City.</p>
pinterest
HAM IT UP

Gina Rodriguez goofs off with co-star Lakeith Stanfield on Thursday as the pair film scenes for the upcoming Netflix movie, Someone Great, in New York City.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Sebastian Stan stops by the BUILD Studios in New York on Thursday in order to promote <i>Avengers: Infinity War</i>.</p>
pinterest
GRIN AND BEAR IT

Sebastian Stan stops by the BUILD Studios in New York on Thursday in order to promote Avengers: Infinity War.

Desiree Navarro/Getty
<p>Melissa McCarthy makes a grand entrance thanks to an Ellen-covered-onesie as she stops by the <i>Ellen DeGeneres Show </i>on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
PARTY ANIMALS

Melissa McCarthy makes a grand entrance thanks to an Ellen-covered-onesie as she stops by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser are royally adorable as they arrive at the Beverly Hills premiere and afternoon tea celebration for their Lifetime movie, <i>Harry &amp; Meghan: A Royal Romance. </i>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
REAL-LIFE FAIRY TALE

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser are royally adorable as they arrive at the Beverly Hills premiere and afternoon tea celebration for their Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.  

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Mario Cantone is all smiles before tucking into the Cantone Panini at the opening day event of the new Sergimmo Salumeria on Thursday in New York.</p>
pinterest
SNACK ATTACK

Mario Cantone is all smiles before tucking into the Cantone Panini at the opening day event of the new Sergimmo Salumeria on Thursday in New York.

John Nacion/Startraks
<p>Enrique Iglesias keeps it casual while stopping by the Hits 97.3 FM radio station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
IN THE SHADE

Enrique Iglesias keeps it casual while stopping by the Hits 97.3 FM radio station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock
<p>Sandra Bullock gets serious while speaking onstage at the Beverly Hills Bar Association&#8217;s 2018 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year Dinner on Thursday evening.</p>
pinterest
TALK THAT TALK

Sandra Bullock gets serious while speaking onstage at the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s 2018 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year Dinner on Thursday evening.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
<p><em>Bachelorette</em> star JoJo Fletcher and fianc&eacute; Jordan Rodgers hold on tight to each another during a romantic stroll along the Santa Monica pier on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
NEVER LET GO

Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers hold on tight to each another during a romantic stroll along the Santa Monica pier on Thursday.

MEGA
<p>Danielle Haim rocks out onstage during the Boston stop of Haim&#8217;s Sister, Sister, Sister Tour on Thursday evening. &nbsp;</p>
pinterest
RED-Y TO ROCK

Danielle Haim rocks out onstage during the Boston stop of Haim’s Sister, Sister, Sister Tour on Thursday evening.  

Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Sir Paul McCartney meets with Queen Elizabeth II, who makes the legendary musician a Companion of Honour during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.</p>
pinterest
ROYAL WELCOME

Sir Paul McCartney meets with Queen Elizabeth II, who makes the legendary musician a Companion of Honour during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>Kendall Jenner keeps things subtle at the Tiffany &amp; Co. Paper Flowers event on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
SITTING PRETTY

Kendall Jenner keeps things subtle at the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Cruise Collection in Paris, France.</p>
pinterest
FASHION FAVORITE

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Cruise Collection in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Jason Derulo takes the stage at the Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where he was being honored, during the BGCA 2018 National Conference.</p>
pinterest
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Jason Derulo takes the stage at the Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where he was being honored, during the BGCA 2018 National Conference.

Sandy Huffaker/AP
<p>Mila Kunis comes out to support friend Zo&euml; Saldana at the actress&#8217; Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
STARS AMONG US

Mila Kunis comes out to support friend Zoë Saldana at the actress’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday.

Vince Flores/Startraks
<p><em>Breaking Bad</em> alum RJ Mitte speaks onstage during the Ability panel&nbsp;at the 4th Annual Bentonville Film Festival.</p>
pinterest
AT THE MIC

Breaking Bad alum RJ Mitte speaks onstage during the Ability panel at the 4th Annual Bentonville Film Festival.

Phillip Faraone/Getty
<p>Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one happy couple as they attend the All Access program at The Country Music Hall Of Fame and Museum&#8217;s CMA Theater.</p>
pinterest
POWER COUPLE

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one happy couple as they attend the All Access program at The Country Music Hall Of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Ava Phillippe makes her way around N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
UPTOWN GIRL 

Ava Phillippe makes her way around N.Y.C. 

Splash News
<p>Busy Philipps joins Allswell and moms across the country to #BanTheBrunch and spend Mother&#8217;s Day in bed.</p>
pinterest
MOM'S THE WORD

Busy Philipps joins Allswell and moms across the country to #BanTheBrunch and spend Mother’s Day in bed.

Allswell
<p>Justin Timberlake performs during the Inglewood stop of his Man of the Woods tour, powered by Verizon&#8217;s rewards program, Verizon Up.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MAN OF THE STAGE

Justin Timberlake performs during the Inglewood stop of his Man of the Woods tour, powered by Verizon’s rewards program, Verizon Up. 

Rich Fury/Forum Photos
<p><i>Kinky Boots</i> star David Cook gets support from Carrie Underwood backstage at a&nbsp;Wednesday performance in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'STEP ONE' 

Kinky Boots star David Cook gets support from Carrie Underwood backstage at a Wednesday performance in N.Y.C. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Christie Brinkley parties at the Las Vegas launch of her Bellissima Apertifs and Bambinos on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DRINK TO THAT 

Christie Brinkley parties at the Las Vegas launch of her Bellissima Apertifs and Bambinos on Wednesday. 

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty
<p><i>Lobby Hero</i> stars Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry gather at the Tony Awards Meet The Nominees event.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THEATER KIDS 

Lobby Hero stars Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry gather at the Tony Awards Meet The Nominees event. 

Walter McBride/WireImage
<p>On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Lena Waithe and Justin Simien celebrate at the <i>Dear White People Vol. 2</i> premiere afterparty.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
MY DEAR

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Lena Waithe and Justin Simien celebrate at the Dear White People Vol. 2 premiere afterparty. 

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Helena Christensen is photographed at a Huawei masterclass even in London on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PHOTO OPP 

Helena Christensen is photographed at a Huawei masterclass even in London on Wednesday. 

Jeff Spicer/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Claire Danes, who is pregnant with her second child, and husband Hugh Dancy attend Art21&#8217;s 21st Birthday Gala&nbsp;Tuesday in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ART LOVERS

Claire Danes, who is pregnant with her second child, and husband Hugh Dancy attend Art21’s 21st Birthday Gala Tuesday in New York City. 

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/Shutterstock
<p><i>World of Dance</i> co-stars Jenna Dewan Tatum and Derek Hough show off their skills at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IN THE PALM OF MY HAND 

World of Dance co-stars Jenna Dewan Tatum and Derek Hough show off their skills at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day. 

Vince Flores/Startraks
<p>Liam Hemsworth takes a page out of Tyra Banks&#8217; smizing handbook while posing for pics at the world premiere of <em>Andy Iron&#8217;s Kissed By God</em> on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
LOOK FIERCE

Liam Hemsworth takes a page out of Tyra Banks’ smizing handbook while posing for pics at the world premiere of Andy Iron’s Kissed By God on Wednesday.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Jimmy Fallon gets to hold an alligator with the help of the Irwin family &mdash;&nbsp;comprised of Bindi, Terri and Robert &mdash;&nbsp;on <em>The Tonight Show</em>.</p>
pinterest
SEE YA LATER, ALLIGATOR

Jimmy Fallon gets to hold an alligator with the help of the Irwin family — comprised of Bindi, Terri and Robert — on The Tonight Show.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Selma Blair smiles at photographers after a lunch date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
SAY CHEESE

Selma Blair smiles at photographers after a lunch date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

Flight Photo Agency
<p>Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlin are caught in an adorably candid moment at the For Your Consideration event for Showtime&#8217;s <em>Twin Peaks</em> on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
TWINNING STARS

Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlin are caught in an adorably candid moment at the For Your Consideration event for Showtime’s Twin Peaks on Wednesday.

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Lead actor nominee Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
NOMINATION STATIONS 

Lead actor nominee Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Jenny Anderson/Getty
<p>Matthew Modine and Cote de Pablo pose at the Riviera International Film Festival in Sestri Levante, Italy on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
BY SEA

Matthew Modine and Cote de Pablo pose at the Riviera International Film Festival in Sestri Levante, Italy on Wednesday. 

Jacopo Raule/Getty
<p><em>The Con Is On</em> costars Alice Eve and Uma Thurman enjoy each other&#8217;s company at the New York screening of their new film, presented by Cinema Society, on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
CON WOMEN

The Con Is On costars Alice Eve and Uma Thurman enjoy each other’s company at the New York screening of their new film, presented by Cinema Society, on Wednesday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child with husband Jos&eacute; Bast&oacute;n, is full of love as she runs some errands in L.A.</p>
pinterest
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón, is full of love as she runs some errands in L.A.

Flight Photo Agency
<p>The <em>Fast &amp; Furious</em> cast &mdash; Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson &mdash; come together at Universal Studios to debut the franchise&#8217;s new ride, Fast &amp; Furious &mdash;&nbsp;Supercharged.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IT GOES FAST

The Fast & Furious cast — Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson — come together at Universal Studios to debut the franchise’s new ride, Fast & Furious — Supercharged. 

Gerardo Mora/Getty
<p>Kaia Gerber strikes a pose at the&nbsp;OMEGA Tresor Event on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
HAPPY TO BE HERE

Kaia Gerber strikes a pose at the OMEGA Tresor Event on Wednesday.

Franziska Krug/Getty
<p>Charlize Theron takes the stage at a TimesTalks event to discuss her newest film, <em>Tully</em>, on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
TALKING POINTS

Charlize Theron takes the stage at a TimesTalks event to discuss her newest film, Tully, on Wednesday.

Nancy Rivera/INSTAR
<p>On Wednesday, Mark Ruffalo keeps the peace at the&nbsp;SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event for <em>Anything</em>.</p>
pinterest
GOOD VIBES

On Wednesday, Mark Ruffalo keeps the peace at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event for Anything.

Desiree Navarro/Getty
<p>Tony Award nominees Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond &nbsp;celebrate at the Meet the Nominees Luncheon event on Tuesday in New York City.</p>
pinterest
MEET THE PRESS

Tony Award nominees Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond  celebrate at the Meet the Nominees Luncheon event on Tuesday in New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Sarah Silverman strikes her fiercest pose while attending the 2018 Hulu Upfront Brunch in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
LET'S BRUNCH

Sarah Silverman strikes her fiercest pose while attending the 2018 Hulu Upfront Brunch in New York City on Tuesday.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Brooklyn Beckham proves he&#8217;s a pro at smizing at Levi&#8217;s Tailor Shop launch event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
TAILOR MADE

Brooklyn Beckham proves he’s a pro at smizing at Levi’s Tailor Shop launch event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Ben Gabbe/Getty
<p><i>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale </i>co<i>&#8211;</i>stars Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley pose for photos at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday in New York.</p>
pinterest
MAIDS OF HONOR

The Handmaid’s Tale costars Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley pose for photos at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday in New York.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Melissa Benoist breaks into a giggle fit as she gears up to film the latest episode of <em>Supergirl</em> on the show&#8217;s Vancouver set on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
TAKING FLIGHT

Melissa Benoist breaks into a giggle fit as she gears up to film the latest episode of Supergirl on the show’s Vancouver set on Wednesday.

Pacific Coast News
<p>Priyanka Chopra keeps the peace while out and about in New York.</p>
pinterest
PURPLE REIGN

Priyanka Chopra keeps the peace while out and about in New York.

Splash News
<p>Bradley Cooper takes the stage at Temple University, where he is invited to speak on College Signing Day on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
BACK TO COLLEGE

Bradley Cooper takes the stage at Temple University, where he is invited to speak on College Signing Day on Wednesday.

Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Geena Davis wows on the blue carpet at the&nbsp;4th Annual Bentonville Film Festival on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
NAVY LADY

Geena Davis wows on the blue carpet at the 4th Annual Bentonville Film Festival on Tuesday.

Phillip Faraone/Getty
<p>NE-YO, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough attend the FYC event for NBC&#8217;s <em>World of Dance</em> on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
FAB FOUR

NE-YO, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough attend the FYC event for NBC’s World of Dance on Tuesday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Justin Theroux and longtime friend Amy Sedaris (not pictured) hail a cab in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
NEW YORKER AT HEART

Justin Theroux and longtime friend Amy Sedaris (not pictured) hail a cab in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Who run the world? Moms! Joined by Ali Larter and Vanessa Lachey, Ciara hosts a special Mother&#8217;s Day Brunch to celebrate Pandora&#8217;s new jewelry collection on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
FLOWER POWER

Who run the world? Moms! Joined by Ali Larter and Vanessa Lachey, Ciara hosts a special Mother’s Day Brunch to celebrate Pandora’s new jewelry collection on Tuesday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Adam Rippon and <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> partner Jenna Johnson strike a pose during their appearance at the Young Hollywood Studio on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
JUST DANCE

Adam Rippon and Dancing with the Stars partner Jenna Johnson strike a pose during their appearance at the Young Hollywood Studio on Tuesday.

Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty
<p><i>The Americans </i>star Matthew Rhys indulges in a nice glass of red wine while chatting with Seth Meyers during a taping of <i>Late Night </i>on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
WINE ABOUT IT

The Americans star Matthew Rhys indulges in a nice glass of red wine while chatting with Seth Meyers during a taping of Late Night on Tuesday.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>After the announcement of her new late-night talk show, Busy Philipps is all smiles as she and Zoey Deutch strike a pose at the Communities In Schools Annual Celebration on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
TWO OF A KIND

After the announcement of her new late-night talk show, Busy Philipps is all smiles as she and Zoey Deutch strike a pose at the Communities In Schools Annual Celebration on Tuesday in L.A.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Actor-director Kevin Smith gets animated while telling Stephen Colbert a story during Tuesday&#8217;s taping of <i>The Late Show</i> in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
TALKING IT UP

Actor-director Kevin Smith gets animated while telling Stephen Colbert a story during Tuesday’s taping of The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade made a style statement as they arrive at the Hollywood screening of her new film, <i>Breaking In,</i> on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
COUTURE COUPLE

Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade made a style statement as they arrive at the Hollywood screening of her new film, Breaking In, on Tuesday.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty
<p>Also at the <i>Breaking In</i> screening, Ariel Winter keeps it simple and chic in a sexy column gown.</p>
pinterest
FEELING GREEN

Also at the Breaking In screening, Ariel Winter keeps it simple and chic in a sexy column gown.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty
<p>Olympic medal-winning ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani are all smiles as they speak onstage at the Champions in Life Benefit Gala on Tuesday evening in New York.</p>
pinterest
FAMILY AFFAIR

Olympic medal-winning ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani are all smiles as they speak onstage at the Champions in Life Benefit Gala on Tuesday evening in New York.

Amy Sussman/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson strike a dramatic pose onstage during a press night performance of the musical &#8220;Chess&#8221; on Tuesday night in London.</p>
pinterest
CHECKMATE!

Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson strike a dramatic pose onstage during a press night performance of the musical “Chess” on Tuesday night in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Drake shows off his team spirit while cheering on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday as they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the AIR Canada Center during the NBA Playoffs semifinals.</p>
pinterest
NUMBER ONE FAN

Drake shows off his team spirit while cheering on the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday as they face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the AIR Canada Center during the NBA Playoffs semifinals.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty
<p>Camila Cabello gets the crowd moving while performing at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
DANCING QUEEN

Camila Cabello gets the crowd moving while performing at The Fillmore in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Shutterstock
<p><i>The Handmaid&#8217;s Tale </i>star<i>&nbsp;</i>Yvonne Strahovski cracks up on Tuesday as she goofs around between takes on the Melboune set of her new film, <i>Angel of Mine</i>.</p>
pinterest
LAUGH OUT LOUD

The Handmaid’s Tale star Yvonne Strahovski cracks up on Tuesday as she goofs around between takes on the Melboune set of her new film, Angel of Mine.

Splash News
<p>Sarah Jessica Parker and Laverne Cox cozy up to each other at the Planned Parenthood&#8217;s 2018 Spring Into Action Gala on Tuesday in New York.</p>
pinterest
SPRING FLING

Sarah Jessica Parker and Laverne Cox cozy up to each other at the Planned Parenthood’s 2018 Spring Into Action Gala on Tuesday in New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Ryan Reynolds shows off her megawatt smile at a <em>Deadpool 2</em> photo call in South Korea on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CENTER OF ATTENTION

Ryan Reynolds shows off her megawatt smile at a Deadpool 2 photo call in South Korea on Tuesday.

Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock
<p>A makeup-free Sarah Paulson is spotted grabbing lunch with friend Amanda Peet (not pictured) in L.A.</p>
pinterest
LUNCH DATE

A makeup-free Sarah Paulson is spotted grabbing lunch with friend Amanda Peet (not pictured) in L.A.

Flight Photo Agency
<p>Miley Cyrus comes out to Nordstrom at The Grove to celebrate the Converse x Miley Cyrus Pop-Up Shop on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CUT IT OUT

Miley Cyrus comes out to Nordstrom at The Grove to celebrate the Converse x Miley Cyrus Pop-Up Shop on Tuesday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Newly-minted mom-of-two Nicky Hilton Rothschild sports a spring-ready outfit on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
MOM KNOWS BEST

Newly-minted mom-of-two Nicky Hilton Rothschild sports a spring-ready outfit on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

John Sheene/ACE Pictures/INSTAR
<p><em>The Karate Kid</em>&#8216;s Ralph Macchio and William Zabka show off their skills with Jenny McCarthy on the comedian&#8217;s SiriusXM show on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
CLOSE ENCOUNTER

The Karate Kid‘s Ralph Macchio and William Zabka show off their skills with Jenny McCarthy on the comedian’s SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Pregnant Eva Longoria and Anna Faris, who costar in <em>Overboard</em>, share a sweet embrace on Monday.</p>
pinterest
GOING OVERBOARD

Pregnant Eva Longoria and Anna Faris, who costar in Overboard, share a sweet embrace on Monday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em> star Lea DeLaria hosts the Lambda Legal&#8217;s National Liberty Awards on Monday in New York City.</p>
pinterest
PEACE & LOVE

Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria hosts the Lambda Legal’s National Liberty Awards on Monday in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Ellen Pompeo partners up with Young Living Essential Oils to introduce the brand&#8217;s baby care line, Seedlings, on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
OH, BABY

Ellen Pompeo partners up with Young Living Essential Oils to introduce the brand’s baby care line, Seedlings, on Tuesday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>Jim Jarmusch and Debbie Harry attend the N.Y.C. premiere of <em>Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
REAL COOL

Jim Jarmusch and Debbie Harry attend the N.Y.C. premiere of Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat on Monday.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal head to&nbsp;The Eugene O&#8217;Neill Theater Center&#8217;s 18th Annual Monte Cristo Awards, where the star was honored, on Monday.</p>
pinterest
MAN OF THE HOUR

Lin-Manuel Miranda and wife Vanessa Nadal head to The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s 18th Annual Monte Cristo Awards, where the star was honored, on Monday.

Bryan Bedder/Getty
<p>Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee take the stage to announce the 2018 Tony Awards nominations on Tuesday morning.</p>
pinterest
BIG DEAL

Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee take the stage to announce the 2018 Tony Awards nominations on Tuesday morning.

John Nacion/Startraks
<p>Adrienne Warren, who plays Tina Turner in the London musical production of the singer&#8217;s life and career, channels the legend during a <em>This Morning</em> performance on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
BEING TINA

Adrienne Warren, who plays Tina Turner in the London musical production of the singer’s life and career, channels the legend during a This Morning performance on Tuesday.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
<p>Alia Shawkat makes her way to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event on Monday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
BACK IN BLACK

Alia Shawkat makes her way to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event on Monday in L.A.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>On Monday, James Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kylie Minogue do a little jig on <em>The Late Late Show</em>.</p>
pinterest
HAPPY DANCE

On Monday, James Corden, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kylie Minogue do a little jig on The Late Late Show.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Mandy Patinkin takes the stage during the National Dance Institute Annual Gala on Monday.</p>
pinterest
SPEAKING OUT

Mandy Patinkin takes the stage during the National Dance Institute Annual Gala on Monday.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>James Marsden is ready for his close-up at the Museum of Contemporary Art on Monday in Sydney, Australia.</p>
pinterest
WHEN IN AUSTRALIA

James Marsden is ready for his close-up at the Museum of Contemporary Art on Monday in Sydney, Australia.

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Olympian Mirai Nagasu and dancing pro Alan Bersten strike a pose ahead of their inaugural performance on&nbsp;<em>Dancing with the Stars: Athletes</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

Olympian Mirai Nagasu and dancing pro Alan Bersten strike a pose ahead of their inaugural performance on Dancing with the Stars: Athletes on Monday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Sofia Richie, who is dating Scott Disick, enjoys a shopping trip on Monday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
SHOP TILL YOU DROP

Sofia Richie, who is dating Scott Disick, enjoys a shopping trip on Monday in L.A.

BACKGRID
<p>Melissa McCarthy documents her experience at world premiere of <em>Life of the Party</em> on Monday.</p>
pinterest
TAKE YOUR PIC

Melissa McCarthy documents her experience at world premiere of Life of the Party on Monday.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Michael Douglas attends The Eugene O&#8217;Neill Theater Center&#8217;s 18th Annual Monte Cristo Awards, honoring Lin-Manuel Miranda, on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
HONORABLE NIGHT

Michael Douglas attends The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s 18th Annual Monte Cristo Awards, honoring Lin-Manuel Miranda, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Bryan Bedder/Getty
<p>Vin Diesel addresses photographers ahead of the&nbsp;Film Society of Lincoln Center&#8217;s 45th Chaplin Award Gala on Monday.</p>
pinterest
YOU TALKING TO ME?

Vin Diesel addresses photographers ahead of the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s 45th Chaplin Award Gala on Monday.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
<p>Taylor Hackford, Helen Mirren and Tony Bennett come together at the Film Society of Lincoln Center&#8217;s 45th Chaplin Award Gala.</p>
pinterest
GALA GROUP

Taylor Hackford, Helen Mirren and Tony Bennett come together at the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s 45th Chaplin Award Gala.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Sam Smith belts out his hit songs during a Monday night performance at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.</p>
pinterest
SING OUT LOUD

Sam Smith belts out his hit songs during a Monday night performance at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns
<p>Bella and Gigi Hadid&#8217;s mama, Yolanda, treats the N.Y.C. sidewalks as her own runway on Monday.</p>
pinterest
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s mama, Yolanda, treats the N.Y.C. sidewalks as her own runway on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p><em>The Voice</em> coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson clean up real nice for the show&#8217;s Monday taping.</p>
pinterest
HOLD ON TIGHT

The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson clean up real nice for the show’s Monday taping.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty
<p>Lucy Liu makes waves in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
MEET & GREET

Lucy Liu makes waves in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>&#8216;NSYNC members Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake reunit as they&#8217;re honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HI, HI, HI!

‘NSYNC members Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake reunit as they’re honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Shania Twain entertains the <i>Today</i> audience in New York City on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
IMPRESSING US 

Shania Twain entertains the Today audience in New York City on Monday. 

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock
<p>Katherine Heigl means serious business on the set of <i>Suits </i>on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUITS UP

Katherine Heigl means serious business on the set of Suits on Sunday. 

The Image Direct
<p>Tim Allen poses alongside his animated counterpart, <em>Toy Story</em>&#8216;s Buzz Lightyear, at Disney following his <em>Good Morning America</em> interview&nbsp;about the all-new <a href="https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/destinations/hollywood-studios/toy-story-land/">Toy Story Land</a> opening June 30 at Walt Disney World.</p>
pinterest
MEET YOUR MATCH

Tim Allen poses alongside his animated counterpart, Toy Story‘s Buzz Lightyear, at Disney following his Good Morning America interview about the all-new Toy Story Land opening June 30 at Walt Disney World.

Chloe Rice/Disney Parks/Getty
<p>Allen Maldonado, Melvin Jackson Jr. and Tracy Morgan get down at the afterparty for the TBS&#8217; FYC Event for <em>The Last O.G.</em> and <em>Search Party</em>.</p>
pinterest
O.G. GROUP

Allen Maldonado, Melvin Jackson Jr. and Tracy Morgan get down at the afterparty for the TBS’ FYC Event for The Last O.G. and Search Party.

Leon Bennett/Getty
<p>On Monday, a bikini-clad Bella Hadid relaxes poolside in Miami Beach.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
'BELLA' OF THE BEACH 

On Monday, a bikini-clad Bella Hadid relaxes poolside in Miami Beach. 

MEGA
<p>Clive Owen attends a special screening of <em>Anon</em> on Monday in London.</p>
pinterest
IT'S A TIE

Clive Owen attends a special screening of Anon on Monday in London.

Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Anthony Anderson and onscreen wife Tracee Ellis Ross, who star in <em>Black-ish</em>, attend the FYC event for the ABC show on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
CLOSE CO-STARS

Anthony Anderson and onscreen wife Tracee Ellis Ross, who star in Black-ish, attend the FYC event for the ABC show on Saturday.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>Jessica Biel and Alison Brie adorably team up for a joint photo shoot at Variety&#8217;s Actors on Actors event on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
SITTING PRETTY

Jessica Biel and Alison Brie adorably team up for a joint photo shoot at Variety’s Actors on Actors event on Saturday.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Lindsay Lohan and mom Dina walk side by side as they leave N.Y.C.&#8217;s Per Se restaurant.</p>
pinterest
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Lindsay Lohan and mom Dina walk side by side as they leave N.Y.C.’s Per Se restaurant.

Splash News
<p>Christina Aguilera poses for pics outside the Red Bull racing garage ahead of the&nbsp;Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
IN CHARGE

Christina Aguilera poses for pics outside the Red Bull racing garage ahead of the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday.

Mark Thompson/Getty
<p>Cardi B, who is currently expecting her first child, puts her baby bump on display during a Saturday performance at the Broccoli City Festival.</p>
pinterest
HAPPY MAMA

Cardi B, who is currently expecting her first child, puts her baby bump on display during a Saturday performance at the Broccoli City Festival.

Brian Stukes/Getty
<p>Kyle MacLachlan gets excited during a run-in with <em>Stranger Things</em> actor David Harbour at Variety&#8217;s Actors on Actors event in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
ANIMATED ENCOUNTER

Kyle MacLachlan gets excited during a run-in with Stranger Things actor David Harbour at Variety’s Actors on Actors event in L.A. on Sunday.

Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have themselves a BFF date on Miami Beach on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
BEACH BABES

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have themselves a BFF date on Miami Beach on Sunday.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>And the award for Hollywood&#8217;s cutest couple goes to &#8230; Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi! The pair complement each other&#8217;s outfits for a dinner date in West Hollywood.</p>
pinterest
DATE NIGHT

And the award for Hollywood’s cutest couple goes to … Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi! The pair complement each other’s outfits for a dinner date in West Hollywood.

BACKGRID
<p>Josh Duhamel looks back as he&#8217;s spotted at a gas station.</p>
pinterest
FUELING UP

Josh Duhamel looks back as he’s spotted at a gas station.

Splash News
<p>Mandy Moore signs a picture at a <i>Variety</i> Actors on Actors event in L.A. on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
THIS IS ME

Mandy Moore signs a picture at a Variety Actors on Actors event in L.A. on Sunday. 

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Tamera Mowry arrives at the Daytime Emmy Awards&nbsp;Sunday in Los Angeles.</p>
pinterest
DAY SHIFT 

Tamera Mowry arrives at the Daytime Emmy Awards Sunday in Los Angeles.

David Livingston/Getty
<p>On Sunday in Los Angeles,<i> American Idol </i>judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and a Snow White-channeling Katy Perry arrive at the show.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WHISTLE WHILE YOU WORK 

On Sunday in Los Angeles, American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and a Snow White-channeling Katy Perry arrive at the show. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>John Slattery joins a panel discussion of <i>Lessons From a School Shooting</i> during the Tribeca Film Festival.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
HERE TO LEARN 

John Slattery joins a panel discussion of Lessons From a School Shooting during the Tribeca Film Festival. 

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>On Sunday in Los Angeles, Diane Keaton comes out for The&nbsp;People Concern&#8217;s Celebrating Change Gala.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TIME FOR CHANGE 

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Diane Keaton comes out for The People Concern’s Celebrating Change Gala. 

Tiffany Rose/Getty
<p>Daytime Emmy Awards co-host Mario Lopez brings daughter Gia, 7, to the stage on&nbsp;Sunday.</p>
pinterest
BRING YOUR DAUGHTER TO WORK DAY   

Daytime Emmy Awards co-host Mario Lopez brings daughter Gia, 7, to the stage on Sunday.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty
<p>Carrie Underwood performs the national anthem at the Stanley Cup playoffs in Nashville on&nbsp;Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
ICE QUEEN 

Carrie Underwood performs the national anthem at the Stanley Cup playoffs in Nashville on Sunday. 

John Russell/NHLI/Getty
<p>Tiffany Haddish arrives at a TBS event for her show <i>The Last O.G. </i>and <i>Search Party</i> on<i>&nbsp;</i>Sunday in Burbank.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
AN ORIGINAL 

Tiffany Haddish arrives at a TBS event for her show The Last O.G. and Search Party on Sunday in Burbank. 

Leon Bennett/Getty
<p>Outstanding game show host winner Wayne&nbsp;Brady celebrates with daughter Maile, 15, at&nbsp;Sunday&#8217;s Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
DEALMAKER

Outstanding game show host winner Wayne Brady celebrates with daughter Maile, 15, at Sunday’s Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. 

Randy Shropshire/Getty
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow and&nbsp;Girlboss founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso linked up at the 2018 Girlboss Rally at Magic Box in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
PRETTY IN PINK

Gwyneth Paltrow and Girlboss founder and CEO Sophia Amoruso linked up at the 2018 Girlboss Rally at Magic Box in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
<p>Idris Elba was ready for the road at the ABB FIA Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix in Paris on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SUITING UP 

Idris Elba was ready for the road at the ABB FIA Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix in Paris on Saturday. 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<p>Jennifer Garner spent time with City Year AmeriCorps members at the City Year Los Angeles&#8217; Spring Break: Destination Education fundraiser at Sony Studios on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
GIVING BACK

Jennifer Garner spent time with City Year AmeriCorps members at the City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education fundraiser at Sony Studios on Saturday. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
<p>After hosting the&nbsp;White House Correspondents&#8217; Dinner on Saturday &mdash; and <a href="http://people.com/politics/trump-says-michelle-wolf-bombed-white-house-correspondents-dinner/">sparking a controversy with her jokes</a>&nbsp;&mdash; Michelle Wolf attended Netflix&#8217;s afterparty. Wolf&#8217;s weekly series,&nbsp;<em>The Break</em>, debuts May 27 on the streaming giant.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
TALK OF THE TOWN

After hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday — and sparking a controversy with her jokes — Michelle Wolf attended Netflix’s afterparty. Wolf’s weekly series, The Break, debuts May 27 on the streaming giant. 

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
<p>Yvette Nicole Brown and Octavia Spencer were among the stars at City Year Los Angeles&#8217; Spring Break: Destination Education at Sony Studios on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SAY CHEESE!

Yvette Nicole Brown and Octavia Spencer were among the stars at City Year Los Angeles’ Spring Break: Destination Education at Sony Studios on Saturday. 

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
<p>Kate Winslet got in on the fun at the&nbsp;Longines Masters of New York at Nassau Coliseum on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
OUT ON THE TOWN

Kate Winslet got in on the fun at the Longines Masters of New York at Nassau Coliseum on Friday. 

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Julianne Moore and Jurnee Smollett-Bell snapped a photo at the Time&#8217;s Up event during the&nbsp;Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
SELFIE TIME

Julianne Moore and Jurnee Smollett-Bell snapped a photo at the Time’s Up event during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Saturday. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e went all out for her appearance at YouTube&#8217;s screening of her project&nbsp;<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdH2Sy-BlNE"><em>Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture by Janelle Monae</em></a> at the&nbsp;YouTube Space in Los Angeles on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
QUEEN

Janelle Monáe went all out for her appearance at YouTube’s screening of her project Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture by Janelle Monae at the YouTube Space in Los Angeles on Friday. 

John Sciulli/Getty Images
<p>Chris Lane wore an all-white ensemble complete with ripped jeans for his performance at the Stagecoach country music festival in&nbsp;Indio, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
COUNTRY CROONER 

Chris Lane wore an all-white ensemble complete with ripped jeans for his performance at the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, on Friday. 

Mitchell Brown/Goldevoice
<p>Guy Fieri brought his cooking skills to the Stagecoach country music festival in&nbsp;Indio, California, on Friday.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
WELCOME TO FLAVORTOWN

Guy Fieri brought his cooking skills to the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, on Friday. 

Neil Husvar/Goldenvoice
<p>Idris Elba and fianc&eacute;e Sabrina Dhowre cuddle up to each other at the ABB Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix cocktail party&nbsp;on Friday in Paris.</p>
pinterest
CITY OF LOVE

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre cuddle up to each other at the ABB Formula E Qatar Airways Paris E-Prix cocktail party on Friday in Paris.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Kevin Bacon rocks out with his brother Michael &mdash; better known as the Bacon Brother Band &mdash; during rehearsals for the White House&nbsp;Correspondents Dinner on Friday in Washington D.C.</p>
pinterest
JAM SESH

Kevin Bacon rocks out with his brother Michael — better known as the Bacon Brother Band — during rehearsals for the White House Correspondents Dinner on Friday in Washington D.C.

Rick Diamond/Getty
<p>Georgia May Jagger enjoys a snow cone in L.A.</p>
pinterest
ICE, ICE BABY

Georgia May Jagger enjoys a snow cone in L.A.

Splash News
<p>Tyler Perry helps to honor Cicely Tyson as she places her feet in cement at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Tyler Perry helps to honor Cicely Tyson as she places her feet in cement at her Hand and Footprint Ceremony in L.A. 

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
1 of 176

Advertisement
1 of 176 Vivien Killilea/Getty

LAUGHING MATTERS

On Sunday, Dave Chappelle attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party.

Advertisement
2 of 176 Ben Gabbe/Getty

GETTING COZY

Colin Firth and wife Livia are one cute couple at the N.Y.C. screening of the Forever 

3 of 176 Rich Polk/Getty

POWER WOMEN

On Saturday, Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie look glamorous as ever while they catch up at the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party. 

Advertisement
4 of 176 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

LET'S TALK

All eyes are on Michelle Obama as she chats onstage with Tracee Ellis Ross at The United State of Women Summit on Saturday.

Advertisement
5 of 176 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

TOO CUTE

Natasha Lyonne and Jordin Sparks fawn over their adorable new furry friend at the premiere of Show Dogs on Saturday.

Advertisement
6 of 176 John Shearer/Getty

COUNTRY STRONG

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure poses with Luke Bryan backstage at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday.

Advertisement
7 of 176 Dave Kotinsky/Getty

HOLD UP

Stephen Colbert and Ethan Hawke get in their positions while arriving at the Montclair Film Festival on Sunday.

Advertisement
8 of 176 Scott Legato/Getty

STAGE PRESENCE

Jack Black takes the stage with Kyle Gass of Tenacious D during a performance at the Shaky Knees Festival on Sunday.

Advertisement
9 of 176 Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

On Saturday, while promoting his new film, Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds shows off his dance moves with Samantha Togni on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars, in Rome, Italy.

Advertisement
10 of 176 Ben Gabbe/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli celebrate achievements in the LGBTQ community at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday.

Advertisement
11 of 176 Amanda Edwards/Getty

FEELING THE LOVE 

Ali Fedotowsky, who is currently expecting her second child, attends The Open Heart Foundation’s event in Malibu with husband Kevin Manno and daughter Molly, 22 months, on Sunday.

Advertisement
12 of 176 BACKGRID

BIRTHDAY BOY

Amal and George Clooney celebrate the actor’s birthday with a Sunday night dinner in New York City. 

Advertisement
13 of 176 Gotham/GC Images

SUNDAY SMILES

Emilia Clarke enjoys a Sunday out in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
14 of 176 Gotham/GC Images

SHADY LADY 

Diane Kruger steps out in New York City on Sunday.

Advertisement
15 of 176 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

LOVE STORY 

On Sunday, Sarah Paulson and partner Holland Taylor head back to their N.Y.C. hotel.

Advertisement
16 of 176 Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

BY THE BOOK 

Diane Keaton is supported by daughter Dexter and son Duke at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Book Club.

Advertisement
17 of 176 Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

SPRING FORWARD 

Selma Blair and Ashley Olsen pose at the Dia Beacon Spring Benefit Saturday in New York. 

Advertisement
18 of 176 RTNY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens work side by side on the New York City set of Second Act

Advertisement
19 of 176 Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

DENIM DARLING 

Reese Witherspoon enjoys the Los Angeles sun on Sunday. 

Advertisement
20 of 176 Splash News

BENCHED

Michael B. Jordan is spotted out in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
21 of 176 Splash News

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER 

Kaia Gerber joins mom Cindy Crawford at the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pre-Met Gala party in New York City on Saturday.

Advertisement
22 of 176 Splash News

LOVEBIRDS

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez couldn’t stop smiling while holding hands in New York City on Saturday. 

Advertisement
23 of 176 Ability Films/Splash News

JAVA TIME 

Lady Gaga wore an all-black ensemble for her Saturday in Malibu, California.

Advertisement
24 of 176 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

MOMMY JOY

Whitney Port had a good laugh while holding her son, Sonny Rosenman, next to Gray Malin at the photographer’s celebration of his first children’s book, Be Our Guest!, in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Advertisement
25 of 176 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

PROUD

Adam Lambert, Laverne Cox, Ross Matthews, Alexis Michelle and Dusty Ray Bottoms attended the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday. 

Advertisement
26 of 176 Daniel Boczarski/Ram

BUILT LIKE A TRUCK

Taylor Kitsch checked out a Ram truck at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. 

Advertisement
27 of 176 PapCulture/Splash News

WERK

Rihanna worked a beige crop top and matching pants while stepping out in New York City on Saturday. 

Advertisement
28 of 176 Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

HELLO GABBY!

Empire star Gabourey Sidibe was all smiles on Friday at the hit Broadway musical Hello, Dolly! posing with star Bernadette Peters backstage at The Shubert Theatre.

Advertisement
29 of 176 Michael Hickey/Getty Images

READY TO ROCK

Kid Rock, Richie Sambora and Travis Tritt performed together Friday at the Barnstable Brown Gala in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advertisement
30 of 176 Austin Nelson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

ART MATTERS

Actor Seth Rogen hung with Shepard Fairey, American contemporary street artist and founder of OBEY Clothing, at the Beyond The Streets Showcase of Graffiti, Street Art and Beyond in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
31 of 176 Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

MOTHER-SON FASHION 

Uma Thurman and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke visited the Prada Resort 2019 Show in New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
32 of 176 Kevin Mazur/Getty

WORK IT OUT

Carrie Underwood celebrates her new CALIA Mother’s Day campaign on Thursday.

Advertisement
33 of 176 Cindy Ord/Getty

RISE AND SHINE  

Rise star Auli’i Cravalho hams it up for the cameras as she arrives at the Rising Stars at the GLAAD Media Awards event in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
34 of 176 Splash News

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber take a stroll through N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood.

Advertisement
35 of 176 The Image Direct

ARRIVE IN STYLE

Rihanna makes a major style statement while arriving at JFK Airport in New York on Friday.

Advertisement
36 of 176 Splash News

SUNNY DAZE

Sun’s out, legs out! Paris Jackson enjoys the sunny New York weather with a stroll throw Central Park on Friday.

Advertisement
37 of 176 Alexander Tamargo/Getty

DOS AMIGOS

Eugenio Derbez and Jaime Camil make a good point on the set of Despierta América in Miami on Friday to promote the film Overboard.

Advertisement
38 of 176 Splash News

SMILEY FACE

Elle Fanning smiles for the camera while on the N.Y.C. set of a photo shoot on Friday.

Advertisement
39 of 176 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

RADIO HEAD

All eyes are on Trevor Noah as he speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast presentation at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday.

Advertisement
40 of 176 Tom McGovern Photography

FUEL UP

Kate Upton runs errands around New York City while sipping on a High Brew Coffee.

Advertisement
41 of 176 Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Cara Delevingne and Scott Eastwood celebrate the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening on Thursday.

Advertisement
42 of 176 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

COOL GIRLS CLUB

Kristen Stewart and Margot Robbie come together at the Chanel Cruise Collection in Paris, France.

Advertisement
43 of 176 Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

ROCKING OUT

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber poses alongside the cast of “School of Rock” on the opening night of the show in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
44 of 176 Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty

LAUGHING MATTER

Kevin Hart enjoys his night out at a game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers during the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday.

Advertisement
45 of 176 John Lamparski/WireImage

STARRY NIGHT

Charlize Theron and Mackenzie Davis laugh it off at a special screening of Tully on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
46 of 176 Monica Schipper/Getty

LISTEN UP

Ava DuVernay speaks onstage at the Ms. Foundation 30th Annual Gloria Awards.

Advertisement
47 of 176 John Nacion/Startraks

GIRLS NIGHT OUT

Sarah Jessica Parker brings her daughters, Marion and Tabitha, on Thursday.

Advertisement
48 of 176 Chrissy Hampton/Getty

SHARP DRESSED MAN

Pierce Brosnan strikes a pose as he arrives at the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala event on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
49 of 176 Xander Deccio/ImageSPACE/SilverHub/Shutterstock

BLUE 'EM AWAY

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara are an adorably coordinating couple as they speak onstage at WE Day 2018 in Seattle on Thursday.

Advertisement
50 of 176 Leon Bennett/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Gabrielle Union enjoys some bonding time with her mother as the pair arrive at VH1’s 3rd Annual Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms cocktail reception on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
51 of 176 James Devaney/GC Images

HAM IT UP

Gina Rodriguez goofs off with co-star Lakeith Stanfield on Thursday as the pair film scenes for the upcoming Netflix movie, Someone Great, in New York City.

Advertisement
52 of 176 Desiree Navarro/Getty

GRIN AND BEAR IT

Sebastian Stan stops by the BUILD Studios in New York on Thursday in order to promote Avengers: Infinity War.

Advertisement
53 of 176 Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

PARTY ANIMALS

Melissa McCarthy makes a grand entrance thanks to an Ellen-covered-onesie as she stops by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.

Advertisement
54 of 176 Michael Kovac/Getty

REAL-LIFE FAIRY TALE

Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser are royally adorable as they arrive at the Beverly Hills premiere and afternoon tea celebration for their Lifetime movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.  

Advertisement
55 of 176 John Nacion/Startraks

SNACK ATTACK

Mario Cantone is all smiles before tucking into the Cantone Panini at the opening day event of the new Sergimmo Salumeria on Thursday in New York.

Advertisement
56 of 176 Larry Marano/Shutterstock

IN THE SHADE

Enrique Iglesias keeps it casual while stopping by the Hits 97.3 FM radio station in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Thursday.

Advertisement
57 of 176 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TALK THAT TALK

Sandra Bullock gets serious while speaking onstage at the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s 2018 Entertainment Lawyer of the Year Dinner on Thursday evening.

Advertisement
58 of 176 MEGA

NEVER LET GO

Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers hold on tight to each another during a romantic stroll along the Santa Monica pier on Thursday.

Advertisement
59 of 176 Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

RED-Y TO ROCK

Danielle Haim rocks out onstage during the Boston stop of Haim’s Sister, Sister, Sister Tour on Thursday evening.  

Advertisement
60 of 176 PA Images/Sipa

ROYAL WELCOME

Sir Paul McCartney meets with Queen Elizabeth II, who makes the legendary musician a Companion of Honour during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement
61 of 176 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Kendall Jenner keeps things subtle at the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
62 of 176 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

FASHION FAVORITE

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Chanel Cruise Collection in Paris, France.

Advertisement
63 of 176 Sandy Huffaker/AP

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Jason Derulo takes the stage at the Alumni Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where he was being honored, during the BGCA 2018 National Conference.

Advertisement
64 of 176 Vince Flores/Startraks

STARS AMONG US

Mila Kunis comes out to support friend Zoë Saldana at the actress’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Thursday.

Advertisement
65 of 176 Phillip Faraone/Getty

AT THE MIC

Breaking Bad alum RJ Mitte speaks onstage during the Ability panel at the 4th Annual Bentonville Film Festival.

Advertisement
66 of 176 John Shearer/Getty

POWER COUPLE

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are one happy couple as they attend the All Access program at The Country Music Hall Of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater.

Advertisement
67 of 176 Splash News

UPTOWN GIRL 

Ava Phillippe makes her way around N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
68 of 176 Allswell

MOM'S THE WORD

Busy Philipps joins Allswell and moms across the country to #BanTheBrunch and spend Mother’s Day in bed.

Advertisement
69 of 176 Rich Fury/Forum Photos

MAN OF THE STAGE

Justin Timberlake performs during the Inglewood stop of his Man of the Woods tour, powered by Verizon’s rewards program, Verizon Up. 

Advertisement
70 of 176 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

'STEP ONE' 

Kinky Boots star David Cook gets support from Carrie Underwood backstage at a Wednesday performance in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
71 of 176 Myrna M. Suarez/Getty

DRINK TO THAT 

Christie Brinkley parties at the Las Vegas launch of her Bellissima Apertifs and Bambinos on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
72 of 176 Walter McBride/WireImage

THEATER KIDS 

Lobby Hero stars Michael Cera and Brian Tyree Henry gather at the Tony Awards Meet The Nominees event. 

Advertisement
73 of 176 Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

MY DEAR

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Lena Waithe and Justin Simien celebrate at the Dear White People Vol. 2 premiere afterparty. 

Advertisement
74 of 176 Jeff Spicer/AP/Shutterstock

PHOTO OPP 

Helena Christensen is photographed at a Huawei masterclass even in London on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
75 of 176 Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/Shutterstock

ART LOVERS

Claire Danes, who is pregnant with her second child, and husband Hugh Dancy attend Art21’s 21st Birthday Gala Tuesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
76 of 176 Vince Flores/Startraks

IN THE PALM OF MY HAND 

World of Dance co-stars Jenna Dewan Tatum and Derek Hough show off their skills at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day. 

Advertisement
77 of 176 Jon Kopaloff/Getty

LOOK FIERCE

Liam Hemsworth takes a page out of Tyra Banks’ smizing handbook while posing for pics at the world premiere of Andy Iron’s Kissed By God on Wednesday.

Advertisement
78 of 176 Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

SEE YA LATER, ALLIGATOR

Jimmy Fallon gets to hold an alligator with the help of the Irwin family — comprised of Bindi, Terri and Robert — on The Tonight Show.

Advertisement
79 of 176 Flight Photo Agency

SAY CHEESE

Selma Blair smiles at photographers after a lunch date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
80 of 176 Kevin Winter/Getty

TWINNING STARS

Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlin are caught in an adorably candid moment at the For Your Consideration event for Showtime’s Twin Peaks on Wednesday.

Advertisement
81 of 176 Jenny Anderson/Getty

NOMINATION STATIONS 

Lead actor nominee Andrew Garfield arrives at the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Junket in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
82 of 176 Jacopo Raule/Getty

BY SEA

Matthew Modine and Cote de Pablo pose at the Riviera International Film Festival in Sestri Levante, Italy on Wednesday. 

Advertisement
83 of 176 Roy Rochlin/Getty

CON WOMEN

The Con Is On costars Alice Eve and Uma Thurman enjoy each other’s company at the New York screening of their new film, presented by Cinema Society, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
84 of 176 Flight Photo Agency

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón, is full of love as she runs some errands in L.A.

Advertisement
85 of 176 Gerardo Mora/Getty

IT GOES FAST

The Fast & Furious cast — Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson — come together at Universal Studios to debut the franchise’s new ride, Fast & Furious — Supercharged. 

Advertisement
86 of 176 Franziska Krug/Getty

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Kaia Gerber strikes a pose at the OMEGA Tresor Event on Wednesday.

Advertisement
87 of 176 Nancy Rivera/INSTAR

TALKING POINTS

Charlize Theron takes the stage at a TimesTalks event to discuss her newest film, Tully, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
88 of 176 Desiree Navarro/Getty

GOOD VIBES

On Wednesday, Mark Ruffalo keeps the peace at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event for Anything.

Advertisement
89 of 176 Michael Loccisano/Getty

MEET THE PRESS

Tony Award nominees Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond  celebrate at the Meet the Nominees Luncheon event on Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement
90 of 176 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

LET'S BRUNCH

Sarah Silverman strikes her fiercest pose while attending the 2018 Hulu Upfront Brunch in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
91 of 176 Ben Gabbe/Getty

TAILOR MADE

Brooklyn Beckham proves he’s a pro at smizing at Levi’s Tailor Shop launch event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
92 of 176 Mike Coppola/Getty

MAIDS OF HONOR

The Handmaid’s Tale costars Elisabeth Moss and Samira Wiley pose for photos at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday in New York.

Advertisement
93 of 176 Pacific Coast News

TAKING FLIGHT

Melissa Benoist breaks into a giggle fit as she gears up to film the latest episode of Supergirl on the show’s Vancouver set on Wednesday.

Advertisement
94 of 176 Splash News

PURPLE REIGN

Priyanka Chopra keeps the peace while out and about in New York.

Advertisement
95 of 176 Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock

BACK TO COLLEGE

Bradley Cooper takes the stage at Temple University, where he is invited to speak on College Signing Day on Wednesday.

Advertisement
96 of 176 Phillip Faraone/Getty

NAVY LADY

Geena Davis wows on the blue carpet at the 4th Annual Bentonville Film Festival on Tuesday.

Advertisement
97 of 176 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

FAB FOUR

NE-YO, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough attend the FYC event for NBC’s World of Dance on Tuesday.

Advertisement
98 of 176 Raymond Hall/GC Images

NEW YORKER AT HEART

Justin Theroux and longtime friend Amy Sedaris (not pictured) hail a cab in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement