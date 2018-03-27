Star Tracks
Pregnant Eva Longoria Relaxes with Husband José Bastón, Plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Hugh Grant and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 150
MANIC MONDAY
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stylishly steps out in New York City on Monday.
2 of 150
DAPPER DUDE
Liam Hemsworth arrives at the amfAR gala in Hong Kong.
3 of 150
GOOD LOOKS
Something grabs Hugh Grant's attention during 2018's BFI Flare.
4 of 150
BEACH BABY
On Monday, parents-to-be José Bastón and wife Eva Longoria relax on the beach in Miami.
5 of 150
FUNNY BONES
Shanina Shaik and Alessandra Ambrosio take the stage at the amfAR Hong Kong Gala on Monday.
6 of 150
CALL ME
Girls and Star Wars alum Adam Driver takes an important phone call while filming scenes for Noah Baumbach's Untitled Movie Project in N.Y.C.
7 of 150
LENDING A HAND
There are no hard feelings here! Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Kisner shake hands after the actor and Bubba Watson defeated the athlete during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play.
8 of 150
SUIT & TIE
While his longtime love, Miley Cyrus, attended the March For Our Lives in D.C., Liam Hemsworth made an entrance MGM Cotai dinner on Sunday.
9 of 150
OFF TO BROADWAY
Lea DeLaria and Anna Chlumsky come together at the opening night of Broadway's "Angels In America", which stars Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, on Sunday.
10 of 150
BUMP, THERE IT IS!
Pregnant Kirsten Dunst goes for a walk with her pup in L.A. on Saturday.
11 of 150
JOINING THE FIGHT
Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin show their support for gun violence prevention by joining Saturday's March For Our Lives event in L.A.
12 of 150
LIFE'S A BEACH
Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla enjoy nice long walks on the beach during their romantic Miami getaway.
13 of 150
MOM KNOWS BEST
Mom costars Allison Janney and Anna Faris hold on tight to each other while attending Saturday's PaleyFest in L.A.
14 of 150
BIG NIGHT
Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and James McArdle take a bow during the "Angels in America" opening night curtain call on Sunday.
15 of 150
LOUD & CLEAR
Christie Brinkley sports a "No Guns" hat while out and about in New York City on Saturday — the day of the March For Our Lives.
16 of 150
BACK IN ACTION
Stars John Goodman and Roseanne Barr celebrate at the Burbank premiere of the Roseanne reboot on Friday.
17 of 150
MR. BLUE SKY
Ed Sheeran takes the stage in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.
18 of 150
SCHOOL COLORS
Sisters Noah and Miley Cyrus support Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the March For Our Lives in D.C. on Saturday.
19 of 150
STANDING STRONG
Common and Andra Day perform at the March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C.
20 of 150
FIRST CHOICE
On Saturday in Inglewood, Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink attend the Kids' Choice Awards.
21 of 150
EASY BEING GREEN
Laurie Hernandez is a good sport about being slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards.
22 of 150
KEEP LAUGHING
Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller arrive at the actor's Hilarity For Charity event in Los Angeles on Saturday.
23 of 150
FAMILY BUSINESS
Siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber attend Spotify's "Louder Together" event in Saturday in Los Angeles.
24 of 150
MONEY MAKERS
G-Eazy performs with girlfriend Halsey Saturday in Miami.
25 of 150
POSING PERFECTION
On Saturday in Las Vegas, Olivia Culpo poses at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch and model search celebration at Encore Beach Club.
26 of 150
LADY IN RED
Selena Gomez opted for a retro outfit at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.
27 of 150
DOUBLE THE SLIME
Heidi Klum (L) and Mel B (R) were surprised with some green goo while onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.
28 of 150
STANDING SIDE BY SIDE
Ariana Grande met with students at the March For Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. on Saturday.
29 of 150
FUNNY LADIES
Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Peretti posed on the red carpet at the Hilarity for Charity Sixth Annual variety show in Los Angeles on Saturday.
30 of 150
SCRUBS REUNION
Sarah Chalke and Zach Braff were together again in Los Angeles at Spotify's "Louder Together" event.
31 of 150
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Weight Watchers member and board member Oprah Winfrey shares her personal experience and celebrates the success of Weight Watchers members at an intimate luncheon in Santa Barbara, California.
32 of 150
FEELING PUFFY
Bella Hadid looks chic as she runs errands in New York City on Friday.
33 of 150
DADDY-SON TIME
Liev Schreiber (second from left) and Jon Stewart (third from left) take their children to a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden on Friday.
34 of 150
FUN HOUSE
Diplo (left) and Shaq took the stage at Shaq's Fun House in Miami on Friday.
35 of 150
I SEE LONDON, I SEE FRANCE
Megan Fox visits Forever 21 to promote her new role as brand ambassador for Frederick's of Hollywood in Glendale, California, on Friday.
36 of 150
PARTY BOY
Scott Disick hosts an event at JEWEL nightclub in the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday
37 of 150
MARVELOUS WOMAN
Brie Larson slips into character as Captain Marvel on the L.A. set of the superhero film on Friday.
38 of 150
HIPPIE HIPPIE CHIC
Heather Graham hams it up for the camera while heading to dinner with some friends in West Hollywood on Thursday.
39 of 150
ON THE RUN
Naomi Watts hits the streets of New York City while out and about on Friday.
40 of 150
WALK AND ROLL
A newly single Justin Theroux keeps it casual while spending the day out and about in New York on Friday.
41 of 150
CAFFEINE RUSH
Lucy Hale is all smiles while on a quick coffee run in L.A. on Friday.
42 of 150
'BUILD' ME UP
Teyana Taylor sports a denim-on-denim look for her BUILD Series appearance on Friday.
43 of 150
BACK TO SCHOOL
On Friday, Lucy Liu partners up with LIFEWTR's #BringArtBackToSchools campaign during a visit to a New York City public school.
44 of 150
TOGETHER AGAIN
Jenna Fischer returns to the small screen with her new series, Splitting Up Together, which she promotes during Friday's BUILD Series.
45 of 150
WHY SO SIRIUS?
On Friday, Asia Kate Dillon keeps a poker face while visiting SiriusXM Studios.
46 of 150
FUELING UP
Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke drink their coffee during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.
47 of 150
CITY SLICKERS
Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun get close following the Day Owl Rosé screening of Thorne's movie, Midnight Sun, at an afterparty at New York City's The Skylark.
48 of 150
PORTRAIT OF A COUPLE
Laura Prepon and longtime love Ben Foster arrive at a Final Portrait screening in New York City.
49 of 150
DREAM TEAM
Burt Reynolds cozies up to Chevy Chase at the L.A. premiere of The Last Movie Star on Thursday.
50 of 150
BACK IN BLACK
Robin Wright attends the 2018 Reemtsma Liberty Award on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.
51 of 150
CASUAL WEAR
America's Got Talent judge Mel B covers up in a print-happy, form-fitting onesie on Thursday.
52 of 150
LACY LADY
Kate Hudson strikes a pose at a dinner in honor of her company, Fabletics, on Thursday in London.
53 of 150
LOOK OF LOVE
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski exchange adoring glances at the Final Portrait film screening on Thursday.
54 of 150
LOOKING UP
Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his the Man of the Woods tour on Thursday.
55 of 150
LADY IN RED
Dressed in an all-red Carey Mulligan attends the Self-Portrait store opening afterparty on Thursday.
56 of 150
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Drew Barrymore wears her heart on her sleeve — or, in this case, her sign — while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Santa Clarita Diet on Thursday in L.A.
57 of 150
LADIES NIGHT
Courteney Cox, Ellen Pompeo and Felicity Huffman strike a pose as they arrive at the UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Gala on Thursday in Los Angeles.
58 of 150
ARRIVE IN STYLE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, where they attended an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space, on Friday.
59 of 150
WALK THIS WAY
Ruby Rose keeps it casual while out and about in West Hollywood on Thursday.
60 of 150
BABY ON BOARD
Parents-to-be Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt show off her growing baby bump on Thursday as they arrive at the New York City premiere of A Final Portrait.
61 of 150
PICTURE PERFECT
Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cozy up to one another at the film's premiere on Thursday.
62 of 150
WINTER WONDERLAND
Victoria Justice embraces the snow on Thursday by enjoying a day of ice skating in Rockefeller Center.
63 of 150
A TOAST TO YOU
Matt Damon raises a glass while attending the "Water Ripples" By Stella Artois Art Installation Unveiling event on Thursday in N.Y.C.
64 of 150
SHOW PEOPLE
Meghan McCain and Clay Aiken strike a pose as they arrive at the opening night after party for Frozen on Broadway on Thursday evening.
65 of 150
ICE, ICE BABY
Andrew Rannells gets suited up for the opening night party celebrating the premiere of Frozen on Broadway on Thursday.
66 of 150
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY
New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share an umbrella to shield themselves from the rain in L.A.
67 of 150
GOOD SIGN
On Thursday, Demi Lovato signs the wall at Music Choice's N.Y.C. Studio.
68 of 150
READY TO BURN
Karlie Kloss heads to her New York City gym for a Wednesday workout.
69 of 150
GIRL POWER
Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix arrive at Tokyo International Airport.
70 of 150
COPY CAT
Blake Shelton cuddles up with Jason Crabb as the country crooner attempts to mimic the portrait of Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff behind them, during the Trace Adkins benefit for Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.
71 of 150
GET SOME SUN
Midnight Sun costars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne pose in New York City on Thursday.
72 of 150
BIG NIGHT
Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, who are both returning to Big Little Lies season 2, support the show's producer Bruna Papandrea's new company Made Up Stories, on Tuesday in L.A.
73 of 150
DATE NIGHT
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden clean up real good at the Hollywood premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising on Wednesday.
74 of 150
PARTY PEOPLE
Ashley Greene and Gregg Sulkin come together at the POPSUGAR x Freeform Mermaid Museum VIP Night on Wednesday.
75 of 150
TERRIFIC TRIO
Netflix's Game Over, Man! costars Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine look dapper as ever at the movie's L.A. premiere on Wednesday.
76 of 150<