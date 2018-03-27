Star Tracks

Pregnant Eva Longoria Relaxes with Husband José Bastón, Plus Alessandra Ambrosio, Hugh Grant and More

MANIC MONDAY

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stylishly steps out in New York City on Monday.

DAPPER DUDE 

Liam Hemsworth arrives at the amfAR gala in Hong Kong. 

GOOD LOOKS

Something grabs Hugh Grant's attention during 2018's BFI Flare.

BEACH BABY 

On Monday, parents-to-be José Bastón and wife Eva Longoria relax on the beach in Miami.

FUNNY BONES 

Shanina Shaik and Alessandra Ambrosio take the stage at the amfAR Hong Kong Gala on Monday. 

CALL ME

Girls and Star Wars alum Adam Driver takes an important phone call while filming scenes for Noah Baumbach's Untitled Movie Project in N.Y.C.

LENDING A HAND

There are no hard feelings here! Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Kisner shake hands after the actor and Bubba Watson defeated the athlete during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play.

SUIT & TIE

While his longtime love, Miley Cyrus, attended the March For Our Lives in D.C., Liam Hemsworth made an entrance MGM Cotai dinner on Sunday.

OFF TO BROADWAY

Lea DeLaria and Anna Chlumsky come together at the opening night of Broadway's "Angels In America", which stars Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, on Sunday. 

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Pregnant Kirsten Dunst goes for a walk with her pup in L.A. on Saturday.

JOINING THE FIGHT

Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin show their support for gun violence prevention by joining Saturday's March For Our Lives event in L.A.

LIFE'S A BEACH

Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla enjoy nice long walks on the beach during their romantic Miami getaway.

MOM KNOWS BEST

Mom costars Allison Janney and Anna Faris hold on tight to each other while attending Saturday's PaleyFest in L.A.

BIG NIGHT

Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and James McArdle take a bow during the "Angels in America" opening night curtain call on Sunday.

LOUD & CLEAR

Christie Brinkley sports a "No Guns" hat while out and about in New York City on Saturday — the day of the March For Our Lives.

BACK IN ACTION 

Stars John Goodman and Roseanne Barr celebrate at the Burbank premiere of the Roseanne reboot on Friday. 

MR. BLUE SKY 

Ed Sheeran takes the stage in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday. 

SCHOOL COLORS 

Sisters Noah and Miley Cyrus support Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the March For Our Lives in D.C. on Saturday. 

STANDING STRONG

Common and Andra Day perform at the March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C. 

FIRST CHOICE

On Saturday in Inglewood, Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink attend the Kids' Choice Awards.

EASY BEING GREEN

Laurie Hernandez is a good sport about being slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards. 

KEEP LAUGHING 

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller arrive at the actor's Hilarity For Charity event in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

FAMILY BUSINESS

Siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber attend Spotify's "Louder Together" event in Saturday in Los Angeles.

MONEY MAKERS 

G-Eazy performs with girlfriend Halsey Saturday in Miami. 

POSING PERFECTION 

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Olivia Culpo poses at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch and model search celebration at Encore Beach Club. 

LADY IN RED

Selena Gomez opted for a retro outfit at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

DOUBLE THE SLIME

Heidi Klum (L) and Mel B (R) were surprised with some green goo while onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.

STANDING SIDE BY SIDE

Ariana Grande met with students at the March For Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

FUNNY LADIES

Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Peretti posed on the red carpet at the Hilarity for Charity Sixth Annual variety show in Los Angeles on Saturday.

SCRUBS REUNION

Sarah Chalke and Zach Braff were together again in Los Angeles at Spotify's "Louder Together" event.

LADIES WHO LUNCH

Weight Watchers member and board member Oprah Winfrey shares her personal experience and celebrates the success of Weight Watchers members at an intimate luncheon in Santa Barbara, California.

FEELING PUFFY

Bella Hadid looks chic as she runs errands in New York City on Friday.

DADDY-SON TIME

Liev Schreiber (second from left) and Jon Stewart (third from left) take their children to a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden on Friday.

FUN HOUSE

Diplo (left) and Shaq took the stage at Shaq's Fun House in Miami on Friday.

I SEE LONDON, I SEE FRANCE

Megan Fox visits Forever 21 to promote her new role as brand ambassador for Frederick's of Hollywood in Glendale, California, on Friday.

PARTY BOY

Scott Disick hosts an event at JEWEL nightclub in the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday

MARVELOUS WOMAN

Brie Larson slips into character as Captain Marvel on the L.A. set of the superhero film on Friday.

HIPPIE HIPPIE CHIC

Heather Graham hams it up for the camera while heading to dinner with some friends in West Hollywood on Thursday.

ON THE RUN

Naomi Watts hits the streets of New York City while out and about on Friday.

WALK AND ROLL

A newly single Justin Theroux keeps it casual while spending the day out and about in New York on Friday.

CAFFEINE RUSH

Lucy Hale is all smiles while on a quick coffee run in L.A. on Friday.  

'BUILD' ME UP

Teyana Taylor sports a denim-on-denim look for her BUILD Series appearance on Friday.

BACK TO SCHOOL

On Friday, Lucy Liu partners up with LIFEWTR's #BringArtBackToSchools campaign during a visit to a New York City public school.

TOGETHER AGAIN

Jenna Fischer returns to the small screen with her new series, Splitting Up Together, which she promotes during Friday's BUILD Series.

WHY SO SIRIUS?

On Friday, Asia Kate Dillon keeps a poker face while visiting SiriusXM Studios.

FUELING UP

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke drink their coffee during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.

CITY SLICKERS

Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun get close following the Day Owl Rosé screening of Thorne's movie, Midnight Sun, at an afterparty at New York City's The Skylark.

PORTRAIT OF A COUPLE

Laura Prepon and longtime love Ben Foster arrive at a Final Portrait screening in New York City.

DREAM TEAM

Burt Reynolds cozies up to Chevy Chase at the L.A. premiere of The Last Movie Star on Thursday.

BACK IN BLACK

Robin Wright attends the 2018 Reemtsma Liberty Award on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.

CASUAL WEAR

America's Got Talent judge Mel B covers up in a print-happy, form-fitting onesie on Thursday.

LACY LADY

Kate Hudson strikes a pose at a dinner in honor of her company, Fabletics, on Thursday in London.

LOOK OF LOVE

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski exchange adoring glances at the Final Portrait film screening on Thursday.

LOOKING UP

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during his the Man of the Woods tour on Thursday.

LADY IN RED

Dressed in an all-red Carey Mulligan attends the Self-Portrait store opening afterparty on Thursday.

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

Drew Barrymore wears her heart on her sleeve — or, in this case, her sign — while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Santa Clarita Diet on Thursday in L.A.

LADIES NIGHT

Courteney Cox, Ellen Pompeo and Felicity Huffman strike a pose as they arrive at the UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Gala on Thursday in Los Angeles.

ARRIVE IN STYLE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, where they attended an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space, on Friday.

WALK THIS WAY

Ruby Rose keeps it casual while out and about in West Hollywood on Thursday.

BABY ON BOARD

Parents-to-be Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt show off her growing baby bump on Thursday as they arrive at the New York City premiere of A Final Portrait.

PICTURE PERFECT

Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cozy up to one another at the film's premiere on Thursday.

WINTER WONDERLAND

Victoria Justice embraces the snow on Thursday by enjoying a day of ice skating in Rockefeller Center.

A TOAST TO YOU

Matt Damon raises a glass while attending the "Water Ripples" By Stella Artois Art Installation Unveiling event on Thursday in N.Y.C.

SHOW PEOPLE

Meghan McCain and Clay Aiken strike a pose as they arrive at the opening night after party for Frozen on Broadway on Thursday evening.

ICE, ICE BABY

Andrew Rannells gets suited up for the opening night party celebrating the premiere of Frozen on Broadway on Thursday. 

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk share an umbrella to shield themselves from the rain in L.A.

GOOD SIGN 

On Thursday, Demi Lovato signs the wall at Music Choice's N.Y.C. Studio.

READY TO BURN 

Karlie Kloss heads to her New York City gym for a Wednesday workout. 

GIRL POWER

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix arrive at Tokyo International Airport.

COPY CAT

Blake Shelton cuddles up with Jason Crabb as the country crooner attempts to mimic the portrait of Minnie Pearl and Roy Acuff behind them, during the Trace Adkins benefit for Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee.

GET SOME SUN 

Midnight Sun costars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Bella Thorne pose in New York City on Thursday. 

BIG NIGHT

Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, who are both returning to Big Little Lies season 2, support the show's producer Bruna Papandrea's new company Made Up Stories, on Tuesday in L.A.

DATE NIGHT

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden clean up real good at the Hollywood premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising on Wednesday.

PARTY PEOPLE

Ashley Greene and Gregg Sulkin come together at the POPSUGAR x Freeform Mermaid Museum VIP Night on Wednesday.

TERRIFIC TRIO

Netflix's Game Over, Man! costars Blake Anderson, Anders Holm and Adam DeVine look dapper as ever at the movie's L.A. premiere on Wednesday.

