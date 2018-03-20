Star Tracks
Pregnant Eva Longoria Is the Ultimate 'Mama Bear', Plus Hugh Jackman, Serena Williams & More
AT THE MIC
Three cheers for Serena Williams! The tennis champ and new mom takes the stage at a press conference at the future home of the Miami Open, on Monday.
2 of 168
SHINE BRIGHT
Olivia Cooke sparkles in a silver gown at the London premiere of Ready Player One.
3 of 168
PASSING THROUGH
Hugh Jackman arrives at the airport in Los Angeles.
4 of 168
ON THE DOT
Eva Mendes rocks a polka dot jumpsuit for a day out in N.Y.C.
5 of 168
MOM'S THE WORD
Pregnant Eva Longoria dresses her baby bump in a "Mama Bear" shirt as she directs scenes for her new show, Grand Hotel.
6 of 168
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
On Monday, Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger are all smiles as they promote their film, Midnight Sun, on Despierta América.
7 of 168
VALLEY GIRL
Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew poses at a PaleyFest screening of the show Sunday in L.A.
8 of 168
BUILDING AN EMPIRE
Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill shows off his best film award in the winners room at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, in London on Sunday.
9 of 168
CONSIDER THIS
Outlander costars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend a Starz FYC event for their show on Sunday.
10 of 168
PARTY PEOPLE
Following his health scare, Rick Ross returns to the stage at LIV in Miami.
11 of 168
PUPPY LOVE
Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter is all smiles as she carries her dog outside LAX Airport.
12 of 168
BALLIN' TIME
Jerry Ferrara and Regina King attend a New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday.
13 of 168
HUG IT OUT
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Bosworth share an embrace at the 2018 Sun Valley Film Festival
14 of 168
TRAVEL TIME
Hat's off! Orlando Bloom is spotted at LAX Airport on Friday.
15 of 168
BRIGHTEN UP
Paris Jackson picks up a bouquet in Malibu on Sunday.
16 of 168
GO WITH THE FLOW
Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst is out and about Saturday in Los Angeles.
17 of 168
LIFE AT SEA
Selena Gomez basks in the Sydney sun on a boat.
18 of 168
CUTE COMPANION
Live Schreiber takes his dog for a walk in New York City.
19 of 168
MOTHER'S GLOW
A pregnant Eva Longoria is joined by mom Ella Eva Mireles for a Sunday out in Miami.
20 of 168
DUTY CALLS
Chris Evans heads to a Sunday performance of his New York City play, Lobby Hero.
21 of 168
CAN'T MISS ME
Katy Perry wears bright red at her Rio de Janeiro concert.
22 of 168
PIECE IT TOGETHER
Ansel Elgort films The Goldfinch in New York City on Sunday.
23 of 168
THEATER FANATIC
On Sunday, Naomi Watts comes out for opening night of Harry Clarke in N.Y.C.
24 of 168
WHOLE LOT OF LOVE
Love, Simon stars Katherine Langford and Nick Robinson pose at the Sydney premiere on Sunday.
25 of 168
LAUGHING MATTER
The Orville's Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki speak onstage during the 25th Annual PaleyFest on Saturday.
26 of 168
FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC
T.I. heads to SXSW for the Saturday premiere of the hip-hop docuseries Rapture.
27 of 168
CUDDLE BUDDIES
Can you feel the love? Paris Hilton cuddles her pup, Diamond Baby, as she and fiancé Chris Zylka come out to support the heiress' sister Nicky at her and Tolani's launch event in L.A.
28 of 168
TAKE TWO
Maggie Gyllenhaal is spotted in character as she films scenes for season 2 of HBO's The Deuce on Friday.
29 of 168
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki come together at the Australian premiere of Peter Rabbit on Saturday.
30 of 168
SUITED UP
Daisy Ridley wore a tux for the 2018 Empire Awards red carpet in London, England.
31 of 168
POEM READING
Bill Murray participates in poem reading before the "Isle of Dogs" premiere at The Driskill Hotel on Saturday in Austin, Texas.
32 of 168
EGG HUNT
Jaime King, Emma Roberts, Selma Blair and her son Arthur Bleick attend AKID Brand's 3rd Annual 'The Egg Hunt' at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Saturday.
33 of 168
HAPPY GUYS
Armie Hammer poses with Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards in Universal City, California on Saturday
34 of 168
SMILE
Hilary Swank and Deepak Chopra attend the Liberatum Mexico Festival 2018 Gala Dinner in Mexico City on Saturday.
35 of 168
FESTIVE FUN
Kate Mara wears a green hat on Saint Patrick's Day in New York City
36 of 168
SPOTTED
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend a party for The Americans in New York City on Friday.
37 of 168
COZY COUPLE
Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth attend the Sun Valley Film Festival Pioneer Award party for the actress in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Friday.
38 of 168
CASUAL FRIDAY
Julianne Hough ran errands in Los Angeles on Friday.
39 of 168
CENTER STAGE
Demi Lovato performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.
40 of 168
BRAVING THE COLD
Constance Wu was spotted leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Friday.
41 of 168
PEACE & LOVE
Ben Mendelsohn and Lena Waithe pose together at the READY PLAYER ONE Challenge: The Maze event in L.A. on Friday.
42 of 168
ON THE RADIO
Charlie Puth stops by the Z100 studio for an appearance on The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Friday in N.Y.C.
43 of 168
BUNDLE UP
Hilary Duff rocks a cozy coat on the N.Y.C. set of Younger on Friday.
44 of 168
HAT’S ALL FOLKS!
Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner get all dressed up to attend the Gold Cup Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival on Friday.
45 of 168
HELLO SUNSHINE
Karlie Kloss brightens up a gloomy New York morning with her bright yellow dress while leaving the TODAY show on Friday.
46 of 168
TALK THAT TALK
Keith Urban is all smiles as he speaks onstage at during the "Creation and Connection: A Conversation with Keith Urban" session on Friday as part of the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.
47 of 168
STAR POWER
Jane Fonda gets passionate while giving a speech to celebrate RuPaul being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in L.A.
48 of 168
BLUE JEAN BABIES
Ali Larter and Busy Phillips strike a pose on Thursday as they arrive at the Levi's x Girlgaze ishapemyworld Event in L.A.
49 of 168
TEAM PLAYERS
Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet get their game faces on as they watch the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
50 of 168
FASHIONABLE FAMILY
Victoria Beckham gets a guiding hand from son Brooklyn on Thursday as the pair head out in London.
51 of 168
SCENE STEALERS
Bill Hader gets animated as he tells a story during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday ahead of his return to Saturday Night Live.
52 of 168
ON THE MIC
Bill Murray takes to the stage to entertain the audience at the Second Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC! A Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver on Thursday in N.Y.C.
53 of 168
AMERICAN FRIENDS
American Horror Story star Billie Lourd cozies up to American Crime Story’s Darren Criss as the pair attend the FX All-Star Party in New York on Thursday.
54 of 168
IN LIVING COLOR
Blac Chyna brightens up her Thursday with a rainbow-striped outfit and red boots while out and about in Los Angeles.
55 of 168
COWGIRL CHIC
AnnaLynne McCord goes country at the grand opening of Farmhouse LA on Thursday.
56 of 168
TRIPLE THREAT
Nicole Threatt, Dr Dre and Truly Young strike a pose while attending a London screening of Dre’s HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones, on Thursday.
57 of 168
PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE
Emmy Rossum gives her furry friend a lift while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
58 of 168
ISLAND HOPPING
Jimmy Buffet brings Margaritaville to Broadway by serenading the audience during the Opening Night curtain call of the new musical, Escape to Margaritaville, on Thursday.
59 of 168
HUG IT OUT
Scott Eastwood and John Boyega share a hug at the Pacific Rim Uprising premiere in London on Thursday.
60 of 168
BIG SMILES
Gemini stars Lola Kirke, John Cho and Zoe Kravitz pose together at the premiere of their film in L.A. on Thursday.
61 of 168