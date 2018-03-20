Star Tracks

Pregnant Eva Longoria Is the Ultimate 'Mama Bear', Plus Hugh Jackman, Serena Williams & More

AT THE MIC

Three cheers for Serena Williams! The tennis champ and new mom takes the stage at a press conference at the future home of the Miami Open, on Monday.

SHINE BRIGHT

Olivia Cooke sparkles in a silver gown at the London premiere of Ready Player One.

PASSING THROUGH 

Hugh Jackman arrives at the airport in Los Angeles. 

ON THE DOT 

Eva Mendes rocks a polka dot jumpsuit for a day out in N.Y.C. 

MOM'S THE WORD

Pregnant Eva Longoria dresses her baby bump in a "Mama Bear" shirt as she directs scenes for her new show, Grand Hotel.

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

On Monday, Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger are all smiles as they promote their film, Midnight Sun, on Despierta América.

VALLEY GIRL 

Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew poses at a PaleyFest screening of the show Sunday in L.A. 

BUILDING AN EMPIRE

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor Mark Hamill shows off his best film award in the winners room at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, in London on Sunday.

CONSIDER THIS

Outlander costars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend a Starz FYC event for their show on Sunday.

PARTY PEOPLE

Following his health scare, Rick Ross returns to the stage at LIV in Miami.

PUPPY LOVE

Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter is all smiles as she carries her dog outside LAX Airport.

BALLIN' TIME

Jerry Ferrara and Regina King attend a New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday.

HUG IT OUT

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Bosworth share an embrace at the 2018 Sun Valley Film Festival

TRAVEL TIME 

Hat's off! Orlando Bloom is spotted at LAX Airport on Friday. 

BRIGHTEN UP 

Paris Jackson picks up a bouquet in Malibu on Sunday.

GO WITH THE FLOW

Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst is out and about Saturday in Los Angeles. 

LIFE AT SEA

Selena Gomez basks in the Sydney sun on a boat. 

CUTE COMPANION

Live Schreiber takes his dog for a walk in New York City. 

MOTHER'S GLOW

A pregnant Eva Longoria is joined by mom Ella Eva Mireles for a Sunday out in Miami. 

DUTY CALLS

Chris Evans heads to a Sunday performance of his New York City play, Lobby Hero

CAN'T MISS ME

Katy Perry wears bright red at her Rio de Janeiro concert. 

PIECE IT TOGETHER 

Ansel Elgort films The Goldfinch in New York City on Sunday. 

THEATER FANATIC 

On Sunday, Naomi Watts comes out for opening night of Harry Clarke in N.Y.C.

WHOLE LOT OF LOVE

Love, Simon stars Katherine Langford and Nick Robinson pose at the Sydney premiere on Sunday. 

LAUGHING MATTER

The Orville's Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki speak onstage during the 25th Annual PaleyFest on Saturday.

FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC

T.I. heads to SXSW for the Saturday premiere of the hip-hop docuseries Rapture.

CUDDLE BUDDIES

Can you feel the love? Paris Hilton cuddles her pup, Diamond Baby, as she and fiancé Chris Zylka come out to support the heiress' sister Nicky at her and Tolani's launch event in L.A.

TAKE TWO

Maggie Gyllenhaal is spotted in character as she films scenes for season 2 of HBO's The Deuce on Friday.

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Margot Robbie and Elizabeth Debicki come together at the Australian premiere of Peter Rabbit on Saturday.

SUITED UP

Daisy Ridley wore a tux for the 2018 Empire Awards red carpet in London, England.

POEM READING 

Bill Murray participates in poem reading before the "Isle of Dogs" premiere at The Driskill Hotel on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

EGG HUNT

Jaime King, Emma Roberts, Selma Blair and her son Arthur Bleick attend AKID Brand's 3rd Annual 'The Egg Hunt' at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on Saturday.

HAPPY GUYS

Armie Hammer poses with Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards in Universal City, California on Saturday

SMILE

Hilary Swank and Deepak Chopra attend the Liberatum Mexico Festival 2018 Gala Dinner in Mexico City on Saturday.

FESTIVE FUN

Kate Mara wears a green hat on Saint Patrick's Day in New York City

SPOTTED

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend a party for The Americans in New York City on Friday.

COZY COUPLE

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth attend the Sun Valley Film Festival Pioneer Award party for the actress in Sun Valley, Idaho, on Friday.

CASUAL FRIDAY

Julianne Hough ran errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

CENTER STAGE

Demi Lovato performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday.

BRAVING THE COLD

Constance Wu was spotted leaving Good Morning America in New York City on Friday.

PEACE & LOVE

Ben Mendelsohn and Lena Waithe pose together at the READY PLAYER ONE Challenge: The Maze event in L.A. on Friday.

ON THE RADIO

Charlie Puth stops by the Z100 studio for an appearance on The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Friday in N.Y.C.

BUNDLE UP

Hilary Duff rocks a cozy coat on the N.Y.C. set of Younger on Friday.

HAT’S ALL FOLKS!

Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner get all dressed up to attend the Gold Cup Day of the 2018 Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

HELLO SUNSHINE

Karlie Kloss brightens up a gloomy New York morning with her bright yellow dress while leaving the TODAY show on Friday.

TALK THAT TALK

Keith Urban is all smiles as he speaks onstage at during the "Creation and Connection: A Conversation with Keith Urban" session on Friday as part of the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.

STAR POWER

Jane Fonda gets passionate while giving a speech to celebrate RuPaul being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday in L.A.

BLUE JEAN BABIES

Ali Larter and Busy Phillips strike a pose on Thursday as they arrive at the Levi's x Girlgaze ishapemyworld Event in L.A.

TEAM PLAYERS

Ansel Elgort and Timothée Chalamet get their game faces on as they watch the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

FASHIONABLE FAMILY

Victoria Beckham gets a guiding hand from son Brooklyn on Thursday as the pair head out in London.

SCENE STEALERS

Bill Hader gets animated as he tells a story during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday ahead of his return to Saturday Night Live.

ON THE MIC

Bill Murray takes to the stage to entertain the audience at the Second Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC! A Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver on Thursday in N.Y.C.

AMERICAN FRIENDS

American Horror Story star Billie Lourd cozies up to American Crime Story’s Darren Criss as the pair attend the FX All-Star Party in New York on Thursday.

IN LIVING COLOR

Blac Chyna brightens up her Thursday with a rainbow-striped outfit and red boots while out and about in Los Angeles.

COWGIRL CHIC

AnnaLynne McCord goes country at the grand opening of Farmhouse LA on Thursday.

TRIPLE THREAT

Nicole Threatt, Dr Dre and Truly Young strike a pose while attending a London screening of Dre’s HBO documentary, The Defiant Ones, on Thursday.

PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE

Emmy Rossum gives her furry friend a lift while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.

ISLAND HOPPING

Jimmy Buffet brings Margaritaville to Broadway by serenading the audience during the Opening Night curtain call of the new musical, Escape to Margaritaville, on Thursday.

HUG IT OUT

Scott Eastwood and John Boyega share a hug at the Pacific Rim Uprising premiere in London on Thursday.

BIG SMILES

Gemini stars Lola Kirke, John Cho and Zoe Kravitz pose together at the premiere of their film in L.A. on Thursday.

