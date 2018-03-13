Star Tracks

Kerry Washington Returns to D.C. for Scandal, Plus Nicole Kidman, Tim McGraw & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @lydsprice

MAI/Shutterstock

WELCOME BACK

Dressed as her Scandal character Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington returns to Washington, D.C. to film scenes for the show.

2 of 144

Robert O'neil / Splash

TOUCHING DOWN 

Tom Brady arrives at Good Morning America in N.Y.C. 

3 of 144

Felipe Ramales/Splash

WORK & PLAY 

Nicole Kidman embraces a dog on the New York City set of The Goldfinch

4 of 144

Jesse Grant/Getty

GOOD POINT

Fresh off his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Mark Hamill focuses his attention on something at SXSW while attending the Monday premiere of The Director and The Jedi, which tells the story of how Star Wars: The Last Jedi was made.

5 of 144

James Devaney/GC

HOLD UP

Luke Wilson makes his way to the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Monday.

6 of 144

Tara Mays/Deadline/Shutterstoc

LET'S TALK

This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley are caught in an adorably candid moment at the Deadline Studio at SXSW, presented by MoviePass, on Monday.

7 of 144

Flynet/Splash

ON THE MEND

Tim McGraw is spotted out on Monday after collapsing from dehydration during his Sunday performance in Dublin.

8 of 144

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty I

FAMILY MATTERS

Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann enlist their daughters Iris and Maude as their plus-ones at the Blockers premiere at the SXSW Conference on Friday.

9 of 144

Amy E. Price/Getty

AT THE MIC

Lena Dunham is all smiles as she takes the stage to discuss social media — and how she has "19 people ready to stop me from tweeting" — at a Authenticity and Media talk during SXSW on Saturday.

10 of 144

Christopher Polk/Getty

PUPPY LOVE

Paris Hilton introduces the iHeartRadio Music Awards audience to her adorable pup Diamond Baby on Sunday.

11 of 144

Jerritt Clark/Getty

MEET THE PARENTS

Tristan Thompson, his mom Andrea, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner come together to celebreate the athlete's birthday at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex on Saturday.

12 of 144

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

WINNING BIG

Go Cardi! Cardi B looks as happy as can be as she accepts her best new artist trophy at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday.

13 of 144

Christopher Polk/Getty

PINK LADY

On Sunday, Camila Cabello channels Madonna in "Material Girl" during her "Havana" performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

14 of 144

GC Images

SIGN LANGUAGE

Ariana Grande keeps the peace as she strikes a pose on Saturday in L.A.

15 of 144

Phillip Faraone/Getty

FAMILY NIGHT

On Saturday, Maria Shriver brings her daughter Christina, whom she shares with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Celebrity Fight Night XXIV.

16 of 144

Rich Fury/Getty

FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS

Josh Duhamel speaks at The Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Gala on Saturday. 

17 of 144

Samir Hussein/Wireimage

BEST BUNNIES 

James Corden poses with a VIP at a Sunday screening of Peter Rabbit in London. 

18 of 144

Christopher Polk/Getty

FABULOUS IN FUR 

Paw Works ambassadors Kaley Cuoco and Brad Goreski mingle at the James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala in Westlake Village on Saturday. 

19 of 144

Kim Raff/Getty

SLOPE STYLE 

On Saturday, Matt Iseman, Mia Swier and Darren Criss gear up for the Operation Smile Park City ski challenge.

20 of 144

Joe Scarnici/Getty

GET TECHNICAL 

Matthew McConaughey and Ashton Kutcher attend the SXSW Sound Ventures Tech Competition on Saturday. 

21 of 144

Christopher Polk/Getty

CANINE CARE 

Kaley Cuoco and Katharine McPhee mingle with furry guests at the Paw Works James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala. 

22 of 144

Will Heath/NBC

WORKING WEEKENDS

Leslie Jones and host Sterling K. Brown take the Saturday Night Live stage in N.Y.C. 

23 of 144

Robin Marchant/Getty

PIE DAY 

Jim Gaffigan stops by the Pizza Hut SXSW lounge on Sunday. 

24 of 144

Christopher Polk/Getty

NO PROBLEMS 

Chance The Rapper, who took home the innovator award, and Khalid come together the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood on Sunday. 

25 of 144

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

HEAVEN SENT 

Angles In America actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the play's National Theatre American Associates Celebratory Gala Sunday in New York City. 

26 of 144

Splash News

SUITED UP

Kendall Jenner heads into sister Khloé Kardashian's baby shower at the Hotel Bel-Air.

27 of 144

John Parra/Getty Images

LADIES WHO LUNCH

From Left: Eiza Gonzalez, Issa Rae, Joan Smalls and Tessa Thompson attend the 4th Annual Veuve Clicquot Carnaval at Museum Park in Miami, Florida. 

28 of 144

Ignat/Bauer Griffin LLC

ON THE MOVE

Gigi Hadid steps out in workout wear in New York City.

29 of 144

Al Pereira/Getty Images

ALL DRESSED UP

Anderson Cooper (left) and Hugh Jackman pose together at the 2018 Windward School Benefit at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, where the CNN host was honored.

30 of 144

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

BETTER THAN A MEDAL

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is honored with the Visibilty Award during the Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Dinner.

31 of 144

AM/Splash News

STONE'S THROW

Sharon Stone walked arm-in-arm with her boyfriend Angelo Boffa while carrying a soccer ball during a beach outing in Miami on Friday. Stone, who turns 60 on Saturday, wore a massive diamond ring on her ring finger, sparking speculation that she was engaged.

32 of 144

Charles Sykes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

CUTE COSTARS

Rosie Perez and Josh Radnor promoted their new show Rise at NBC's midseason press day in New York City.

33 of 144

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

CUDDLE UP

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski looked adorable at the premiere of their film A Quiet Place at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

34 of 144

Sam Tabone/WireImage

SING IT

Ed Sheeran performed at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday.

35 of 144

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

CHI-TASTIC

Lena Waithe, Jason Mitchell and Common partied for their new series The Chi at a screening.

36 of 144

Alessio Botticelli/GC

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

An unrecognizable Nicole Kidman is spotted on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Friday.

37 of 144

Instar Images

CUTE JET-SETTERS

Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish can't get enough of each other at LAX Airport. 

38 of 144

Ryan Emberley/Getty

COLOR BURST

Helen Mirren stylishly attends the L'Oreal Paris Canadian Women of Worth Awards Gala on Thursday.

39 of 144

Monica Schipper/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

Caitlyn Jenner makes her way down the red carpet at the 2018 World Values Network Champions of Jewish Values Awards Gala on Thursday.

40 of 144

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MORNING MOOD

New mom Mindy Kaling heads to Good Morning America to promote her new film, A Wrinkle In Time, on Friday.

41 of 144

JB Lacroix/ Getty

YES SHE CAN

Lauren Conrad joins Hannah Skvarla to bring attention to Time's Up while celebrating International Women's Day on Thursday.

42 of 144

Gary Gershoff/Getty

MOVIE CHAT

A Wrinkle In Time star Storm Reid discusses the film at BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

43 of 144

Michael Simon/Startraks

WORK IT OUT

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga works on her fitness at N.Y.C's Fhitting Room on Thursday.

44 of 144

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Krysten Ritter discusses all things Jessica Jones at The Paley Center for Media event on Thursday.

45 of 144

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

LIFT ME HIGHER

Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott help each other out as they celebrate the launch of their first custom framing program, Scott Living, on Thursday.

46 of 144

Frazer Harrison/Getty

GUITAR HERO

Nick Jonas shows off his Ultimate Tour Bus, which is featured on Booking.com 'Book the U.S.' List, on Thursday. 

47 of 144

Brandon Williams/Getty

SIGNING OFF

Dianna De La Garza autographs her first novel, Falling with Wings, to her daughter, Demi Lovato on Thursday in L.A.

48 of 144

Miikka Skaffari/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

All eyes are on Patrick Dempsey as the Grey's Anatomy alum talks during Gatepath's 10th Annual Power of Possibilities Recognition Event on Thursday.

49 of 144

Emma McIntyre/Getty

DOUBLE THE LOVE

Courtney Love and her look-alike daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, attend the Other People's Children launch and store opening event on Thursday.

50 of 144

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

PARTY PEOPLE

Common serves as host at The African Getdown party on Thursday in L.A.

51 of 144

Manny Carabel/Getty

LOVE ALL AROUND

Molly Ringwald arrives at 20th Century Fox & Wingman's screening of Love, Simon on Thursday.

52 of 144

Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

STANNING FOR STEIN 

Hilaria Baldwin celebrates International Women's Day by visiting the Gertrude Stein monument in New York City. 

53 of 144

Wenn

AMERICAN WOMEN 

Heidi Klum, Mel B and Tyra Banks drive around Pasadena while filming America's Got Talent on Friday. 

54 of 144

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

ANYTHING FOR LOVE 

Alexandra Shipp, Pouya Shahbazian, Nick Robinson, Jack Antonoff, Katherine Langford and Greg Berlanti gather at the Thursday premiere of Love, Simon in N.Y.C. 

55 of 144

Splash

I'M REAL 

Alexander Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave a Los Angeles restaurant after their Thursday dinner. 

56 of 144

Walter McBride/Getty

FAMILY NIGHT OUT

Lucy DeVito tags along with her parents, Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito, at the New York premiere opening night of David Rabe's Good for Otto, presented by The New Group.

57 of 144

Raymond Hall/GC

HAPPY PAIR

Cute couple alert! Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are all smiles as they arrive to the United Nations HQ on Thursday.

58 of 144

Rachel Murray/Getty

GIVE ME MOORE 

Demi Moore is honored by Visionary Women on International Women's Day in Beverly Hills. 

59 of 144

Michael Kovac/Getty

MUSCLE UP 

Girl Rising Chief Creative Officer Martha Adams poses with newly-announced ambassadors Andra Day and David Oyelowo in Los Angeles Thursday. 

60 of 144

Teri Hatcher/Instagram

MYSTERY MACHING 

Teri Hatcher is spotted hanging out in her Scooby-Doo decorated van in Malibu after denying reports that she is broke and homeless.

61 of 144

ROGER WONG/INSTAR Images

BECAUSE I'M HAPPY  

A sunglasses-clad Reese Witherspoon is positively glowing in N.Y.C. 

62 of 144

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

DREAM GIRL 

Jennifer Hudson rocks a fun purple blazer and strawberry-embroidered dress for a Friday appearance on Lorraine in London. 

63 of 144

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC

IN SYNC

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie are spotted out and about in L.A. on Thursday.

64 of 144

Splash News Online

PEACE OUT

Sharon Stone is as happy as can be at LAX Airport.

65 of 144

BackGrid

KEEPING IT CASUAL 

Following news that she and Justin Bieber are hitting pause on their relationship, Selena Gomez is spotted out in Hollywood on Thursday. 

66 of 144

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

NAVY LADY

New mom Mindy Kaling attends an NBC press junket in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

67 of 144

Derek Storm/Splash News Online

FIRE FIGHTER

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is the literal embodiment of the fire emoji as he joins Duracell and the FDNY to remind people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

68 of 144

Noam Galai/Getty

DEAR FUTURE HUSBAND 

Spouses-to-be Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor get close at SiriusXM's New York City studios on Thursday. 

69 of 144

BackGrid

FITTING IT IN 

Ashlee Simpson departs a Thursday workout session in Los Angeles. 

70 of 144

The Image Direct

FIT & FAB

Jennifer Garner is glowing as she heads to her L.A. gym on Thursday.

71 of 144

Jeff Spicer/Getty

LONDON CALLING 

Jennifer Hudson stops for a pic after a Thursday BUILD panel discussion in London. 

72 of 144

Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock

STARS AMONG US

Mark Hamill is joined by Star Wars character R2-D2 as the actor receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

73 of 144

Derek Storm/Everett

WORK OR PLEASURE?

Olympic skater Adam Rippon enjoys N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center Skating Rink on Tursday. 

74 of 144

Neilson Barnard/Getty

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung attend the launch of "Mickey the True Original" campaign on Wednesday.

75 of 144

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLIN' COUPLE

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson cozy up to each other at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in L.A.

76 of 144

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

CLEAR VIEW

Josh Duhamel, who currently stars in the film Love, Simon, attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

77 of 144

Neilson Barnard/Getty

MINI ME

He wants to be just like you! Chance the Rapper mimics Mickey Mouse at the "Mickey the True Original" campaign celebration at Disneyland.

78 of 144

Noel Vasquez/Getty

MEDAL HEAD

Happy Wednesday indeed! Mario Lopez strikes a pose with Lindsey Vonn and her Olympic medal on Extra.

79 of 144

Neilson Barnard/Getty

THREE'S COMPANY

Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jason Schwartzman come together to celebrate the launch of "Mickey the True Original" campaign on Wednesday.

80 of 144

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

GIRLS DAY

Jimmy Fallon transforms into "Sara" as he and guest John Cena star in Ew!'s latest installment on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

81 of 144

Rob Kim

HISTORY LESSON

Timeless star Abigail Spencer explores the New-York Historical Society's Center for Women's History ahead of the PEOPLE Presents NBC’s Timeless Premiere Event: Celebrating Women in History on Wednesday.

82 of 144

Michael Tullberg/Getty

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Pregnant Sister, Sister alum Tia Mowry-Hardict shows off her growing baby bump as husband Cory embraces her belly at the Wednesday premiere of Crackle's The Oath in Culver City, California.

83 of 144