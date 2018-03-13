Kerry Washington Returns to D.C. for Scandal, Plus Nicole Kidman, Tim McGraw & More

Star Tracks
WELCOME BACK
Dressed as her Scandal character Olivia Pope, Kerry Washington returns to Washington, D.C. to film scenes for the show.
2 of 144
TOUCHING DOWN
Tom Brady arrives at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
3 of 144
WORK & PLAY
Nicole Kidman embraces a dog on the New York City set of The Goldfinch.
4 of 144
GOOD POINT
Fresh off his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, Mark Hamill focuses his attention on something at SXSW while attending the Monday premiere of The Director and The Jedi, which tells the story of how Star Wars: The Last Jedi was made.
5 of 144
HOLD UP
Luke Wilson makes his way to the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Monday.
6 of 144
LET'S TALK
This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley are caught in an adorably candid moment at the Deadline Studio at SXSW, presented by MoviePass, on Monday.
7 of 144
ON THE MEND
Tim McGraw is spotted out on Monday after collapsing from dehydration during his Sunday performance in Dublin.
8 of 144
FAMILY MATTERS
Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann enlist their daughters Iris and Maude as their plus-ones at the Blockers premiere at the SXSW Conference on Friday.
9 of 144
AT THE MIC
Lena Dunham is all smiles as she takes the stage to discuss social media — and how she has "19 people ready to stop me from tweeting" — at a Authenticity and Media talk during SXSW on Saturday.
10 of 144
PUPPY LOVE
Paris Hilton introduces the iHeartRadio Music Awards audience to her adorable pup Diamond Baby on Sunday.
11 of 144
MEET THE PARENTS
Tristan Thompson, his mom Andrea, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner come together to celebreate the athlete's birthday at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex on Saturday.
12 of 144
WINNING BIG
Go Cardi! Cardi B looks as happy as can be as she accepts her best new artist trophy at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday.
13 of 144
PINK LADY
On Sunday, Camila Cabello channels Madonna in "Material Girl" during her "Havana" performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
14 of 144
SIGN LANGUAGE
Ariana Grande keeps the peace as she strikes a pose on Saturday in L.A.
15 of 144
FAMILY NIGHT
On Saturday, Maria Shriver brings her daughter Christina, whom she shares with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Celebrity Fight Night XXIV.
16 of 144
FIGHT FOR YOUR RIGHTS
Josh Duhamel speaks at The Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Gala on Saturday.
17 of 144
BEST BUNNIES
James Corden poses with a VIP at a Sunday screening of Peter Rabbit in London.
18 of 144
FABULOUS IN FUR
Paw Works ambassadors Kaley Cuoco and Brad Goreski mingle at the James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala in Westlake Village on Saturday.
19 of 144
SLOPE STYLE
On Saturday, Matt Iseman, Mia Swier and Darren Criss gear up for the Operation Smile Park City ski challenge.
20 of 144
GET TECHNICAL
Matthew McConaughey and Ashton Kutcher attend the SXSW Sound Ventures Tech Competition on Saturday.
21 of 144
CANINE CARE
Kaley Cuoco and Katharine McPhee mingle with furry guests at the Paw Works James Paw 007 Ties & Tails Gala.
22 of 144
WORKING WEEKENDS
Leslie Jones and host Sterling K. Brown take the Saturday Night Live stage in N.Y.C.
23 of 144
PIE DAY
Jim Gaffigan stops by the Pizza Hut SXSW lounge on Sunday.
24 of 144
NO PROBLEMS
Chance The Rapper, who took home the innovator award, and Khalid come together the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood on Sunday.
25 of 144
HEAVEN SENT
Angles In America actor Andrew Garfield arrives at the play's National Theatre American Associates Celebratory Gala Sunday in New York City.
26 of 144
SUITED UP
Kendall Jenner heads into sister Khloé Kardashian's baby shower at the Hotel Bel-Air.
27 of 144
LADIES WHO LUNCH
From Left: Eiza Gonzalez, Issa Rae, Joan Smalls and Tessa Thompson attend the 4th Annual Veuve Clicquot Carnaval at Museum Park in Miami, Florida.
28 of 144
ON THE MOVE
Gigi Hadid steps out in workout wear in New York City.
29 of 144
ALL DRESSED UP
Anderson Cooper (left) and Hugh Jackman pose together at the 2018 Windward School Benefit at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, where the CNN host was honored.
30 of 144
BETTER THAN A MEDAL
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is honored with the Visibilty Award during the Human Rights Campaign 2018 Los Angeles Dinner.
31 of 144
STONE'S THROW
Sharon Stone walked arm-in-arm with her boyfriend Angelo Boffa while carrying a soccer ball during a beach outing in Miami on Friday. Stone, who turns 60 on Saturday, wore a massive diamond ring on her ring finger, sparking speculation that she was engaged.
32 of 144
CUTE COSTARS
Rosie Perez and Josh Radnor promoted their new show Rise at NBC's midseason press day in New York City.
33 of 144
CUDDLE UP
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski looked adorable at the premiere of their film A Quiet Place at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, on Friday.
34 of 144
SING IT
Ed Sheeran performed at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday.
35 of 144
CHI-TASTIC
Lena Waithe, Jason Mitchell and Common partied for their new series The Chi at a screening.
36 of 144
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
An unrecognizable Nicole Kidman is spotted on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Friday.
37 of 144
CUTE JET-SETTERS
Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish can't get enough of each other at LAX Airport.
38 of 144
COLOR BURST
Helen Mirren stylishly attends the L'Oreal Paris Canadian Women of Worth Awards Gala on Thursday.
39 of 144
STRIKE A POSE
Caitlyn Jenner makes her way down the red carpet at the 2018 World Values Network Champions of Jewish Values Awards Gala on Thursday.
40 of 144
MORNING MOOD
New mom Mindy Kaling heads to Good Morning America to promote her new film, A Wrinkle In Time, on Friday.
41 of 144
YES SHE CAN
Lauren Conrad joins Hannah Skvarla to bring attention to Time's Up while celebrating International Women's Day on Thursday.
42 of 144
MOVIE CHAT
A Wrinkle In Time star Storm Reid discusses the film at BUILD Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.
43 of 144
WORK IT OUT
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga works on her fitness at N.Y.C's Fhitting Room on Thursday.
44 of 144
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Krysten Ritter discusses all things Jessica Jones at The Paley Center for Media event on Thursday.
45 of 144
LIFT ME HIGHER
Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott help each other out as they celebrate the launch of their first custom framing program, Scott Living, on Thursday.
46 of 144
GUITAR HERO
Nick Jonas shows off his Ultimate Tour Bus, which is featured on Booking.com 'Book the U.S.' List, on Thursday.
47 of 144
SIGNING OFF
Dianna De La Garza autographs her first novel, Falling with Wings, to her daughter, Demi Lovato on Thursday in L.A.
48 of 144
SPEAKING OUT
All eyes are on Patrick Dempsey as the Grey's Anatomy alum talks during Gatepath's 10th Annual Power of Possibilities Recognition Event on Thursday.
49 of 144
DOUBLE THE LOVE
Courtney Love and her look-alike daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, attend the Other People's Children launch and store opening event on Thursday.
50 of 144
PARTY PEOPLE
Common serves as host at The African Getdown party on Thursday in L.A.
51 of 144
LOVE ALL AROUND
Molly Ringwald arrives at 20th Century Fox & Wingman's screening of Love, Simon on Thursday.
52 of 144
STANNING FOR STEIN
Hilaria Baldwin celebrates International Women's Day by visiting the Gertrude Stein monument in New York City.
53 of 144
AMERICAN WOMEN
Heidi Klum, Mel B and Tyra Banks drive around Pasadena while filming America's Got Talent on Friday.
54 of 144
ANYTHING FOR LOVE
Alexandra Shipp, Pouya Shahbazian, Nick Robinson, Jack Antonoff, Katherine Langford and Greg Berlanti gather at the Thursday premiere of Love, Simon in N.Y.C.
55 of 144
I'M REAL
Alexander Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave a Los Angeles restaurant after their Thursday dinner.
56 of 144
FAMILY NIGHT OUT
Lucy DeVito tags along with her parents, Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito, at the New York premiere opening night of David Rabe's Good for Otto, presented by The New Group.
57 of 144
HAPPY PAIR
Cute couple alert! Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin are all smiles as they arrive to the United Nations HQ on Thursday.
58 of 144
GIVE ME MOORE
Demi Moore is honored by Visionary Women on International Women's Day in Beverly Hills.
59 of 144
MUSCLE UP
Girl Rising Chief Creative Officer Martha Adams poses with newly-announced ambassadors Andra Day and David Oyelowo in Los Angeles Thursday.
60 of 144
MYSTERY MACHING
Teri Hatcher is spotted hanging out in her Scooby-Doo decorated van in Malibu after denying reports that she is broke and homeless.
61 of 144
BECAUSE I'M HAPPY
A sunglasses-clad Reese Witherspoon is positively glowing in N.Y.C.
62 of 144
DREAM GIRL
Jennifer Hudson rocks a fun purple blazer and strawberry-embroidered dress for a Friday appearance on Lorraine in London.
63 of 144
IN SYNC
Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie are spotted out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
64 of 144
PEACE OUT
Sharon Stone is as happy as can be at LAX Airport.
65 of 144
KEEPING IT CASUAL
Following news that she and Justin Bieber are hitting pause on their relationship, Selena Gomez is spotted out in Hollywood on Thursday.
66 of 144
NAVY LADY
New mom Mindy Kaling attends an NBC press junket in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
67 of 144
FIRE FIGHTER
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia is the literal embodiment of the fire emoji as he joins Duracell and the FDNY to remind people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.
68 of 144
DEAR FUTURE HUSBAND
Spouses-to-be Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor get close at SiriusXM's New York City studios on Thursday.
69 of 144
FITTING IT IN
Ashlee Simpson departs a Thursday workout session in Los Angeles.
70 of 144
FIT & FAB
Jennifer Garner is glowing as she heads to her L.A. gym on Thursday.
71 of 144
LONDON CALLING
Jennifer Hudson stops for a pic after a Thursday BUILD panel discussion in London.
72 of 144
STARS AMONG US
Mark Hamill is joined by Star Wars character R2-D2 as the actor receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
73 of 144
WORK OR PLEASURE?
Olympic skater Adam Rippon enjoys N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Center Skating Rink on Tursday.
74 of 144
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung attend the launch of "Mickey the True Original" campaign on Wednesday.
75 of 144
BALLIN' COUPLE
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson cozy up to each other at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in L.A.
76 of 144
CLEAR VIEW
Josh Duhamel, who currently stars in the film Love, Simon, attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
77 of 144
MINI ME
He wants to be just like you! Chance the Rapper mimics Mickey Mouse at the "Mickey the True Original" campaign celebration at Disneyland.
78 of 144
MEDAL HEAD
Happy Wednesday indeed! Mario Lopez strikes a pose with Lindsey Vonn and her Olympic medal on Extra.
79 of 144
THREE'S COMPANY
Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jason Schwartzman come together to celebrate the launch of "Mickey the True Original" campaign on Wednesday.
80 of 144
GIRLS DAY
Jimmy Fallon transforms into "Sara" as he and guest John Cena star in Ew!'s latest installment on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
81 of 144
HISTORY LESSON
Timeless star Abigail Spencer explores the New-York Historical Society's Center for Women's History ahead of the PEOPLE Presents NBC’s Timeless Premiere Event: Celebrating Women in History on Wednesday.
82 of 144
BUMP, THERE IT IS!
Pregnant Sister, Sister alum Tia Mowry-Hardict shows off her growing baby bump as husband Cory embraces her belly at the Wednesday premiere of Crackle's The Oath in Culver City, California.
