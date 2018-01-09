Blake Lively Braves the N.Y.C. Cold, Plus Julia Roberts, Liam Neeson & More

Star Tracks
GOOD DAY
Liam Neeson stops by Good Morning America on Monday.
GUESS WHO'S BACK?
Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges film a scene for their upcoming movie, Ben Is Back, on Monday in N.Y.C.
TV TALK
Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, stars of Splitting Up Together, speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
A LITTLE TLC
A bikini-clad Brooke Hogan shows off her toned physique while relaxing at the SLS South Beach Hotel.
HAT'S OFF
During a chilly New York morning, Blake Lively bundles up on Monday.
BUMPIN' AROUND
Doutzen Kroes joins fellow model Candice Swanepoel, who is currently pregnant, on the beach in Brazil.
PUPPY LOVE
Pregnant Eva Longoria goes for an early morning walk with her pup.
FULL OF LOVE
The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince and Willem Dafoe share a sweet embrace at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party on Saturday.
FULL SUPPORT
Rebel Wilson comes out to support the Los Angeles Rams during their Saturday game against the Atlanta Falcons.
WORK HARD, PLAY HARD
Lin-Manuel Miranda helps distribute toys to kids at the Celebraion of Three Kings Day event on Saturday.
HAVING A BALL
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take their kids out to take in a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday.
GOOD POINT
Master of None's Lena Waithe and actress Asia Kate Dillon attend the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration event on Saturday.
WALK IT OUT
Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner hug it out during an L.A. stroll on Friday.
CHEERS!
Ian Somerhalder participates in a Q&A during Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday.
SPEAKING OUT
Snoop Dogg takes the mic for his halftime performance during the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams game on Saturday.
TAKE A SEAT
Jack Black and son Thomas attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
SING OUT LOUD
Jason Derulo performs onstage in concert during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! event on Saturday.
GETTING GLAM
Frankie Grande, who channels Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and "The Narrator" Marissa Jaret Winokur pose backstage at the sold-out production of The Rocky Horror Show on Saturday.
CENTER STAGE
All eyes are on Katy Perry as she gives a performance at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday.
GIVING BACK
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce the donation of $2 million to various primary health centers in Puerto Rico on Sunday.
TEA FOR THREE
From left: Sonequa Martin-Green, Issa Rae, and Deniese Davis pose together at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.
MAKING BEAUTIFUL MUSIC
John Legend (left) performs with Common during the Art of Elysium Gala.
FAST FRIENDS
Timothée Chalamet and Salma Hayek cozied up for a friendly photo at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.
THE HIGHEST BIDDER
Brad Pitt gets into the auction at the Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization.
PERFECT IN PINK
Sadie Sink (left) and Constance Wu attend Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls with Dior at A.O.C in Los Angeles.
TOAST TO POST
Jennifer Lawrence and Ludacris attended a special reception for the Post that was hosted by David O. Russell and Collen Camp in Los Angeles on Friday.
PARTY PEOPLE
Abbie Cornish (left) and Nicole Kidman attended the 7th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Friday.
GOLDEN GIRL
Reese Witherspoon flashed a big smile while running errands in Los Angeles ahead of the Golden Globes on Friday.
KEEPING IT CASUAL
Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville attend a special party for Darkest Hour at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on Friday.
GETTING COZY
Jon Hamm was spotted at the Above the Penthouse party for h.Club Los Angeles members at the The Residences At W Hollywood on Friday.
TV TALK
Aubrey Plaza discusses her new TV show, Legion, during Friday's TCA Press Tour.
PEACE OUT
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia keeps the peace while attending the 18th annual AFI Awards on Friday.
ACTING OUT
Meanwhile, actresses Octavia Spencer and Chrissy Metz meet up inside the event.
THE LOOK OF LOVE
The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon have a date night at the AFI Awards.
NAILED IT
Kaley Cuoco is seen leaving a nail salon in L.A. on Thursday.
ALL EYES ON BROOKLYNN
Brooklynn Prince, who stars in The Florida Project, is as cute as can be at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday.
STARRY NIGHT
Say cheese! James Franco and Emilia Clarke come together at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio on Thursday.
FULL OF WONDER
Also at W Magazine's party: Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.
RISING STAR
Elizabeth Olsen and rising star Brooklynn Prince embrace at W Magazine's fête, which honored its "Best Performances" issue.
PRETTY WOMAN
Jamie Chung attends the FOX Winter All-Star Party.
ALL TIED UP
On Thursday, Garrett Hedlund suits up for his visit to the Young Hollywood Studio.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Ireland Baldwin strikes a pose while celebrating W Magazine's "Best Performances" issue.
IT'S ABOUT TIME
Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird has been garnering critical acclaim, speaks with the film's star Saoirse Ronan, onstage during a TimesTalks event on Thursday.
IT TAKES TWO
A sunglasses-clad Corey Feldman attends a screening of A Tale of Two Coreys — a film based on his and late friend Corey Haim's lives in Hollywood — on Thursday.
FASHION'S FINEST
Jesse Metcalfe and longtime love Cara Santana prove they're smizing pros at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio.
WET AND WILD
Willow Smith hits the beach with brother Jaden (not pictured) and friends while enjoying a post-New Year's vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.
SHINING STAR
Tracee Ellis Ross shines bright in a sparkly silver suit while attending W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" issue on Thursday in L.A.
TWO OF A KIND
Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoy a low-key date night on Thursday in Calabasas, California.
SITTING PRETTY
Mila Kunis and Seth Green get serious while speaking onstage at the Family Guy panel on Thursday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in L.A.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Michelle Rodriguez is all smiles as she goes for a dip while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday.
ARM IN ARM
Newlyweds Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley enjoy a night out on the town at W Magazine's Best Performances celebration on Thursday.
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan crack each other up while attending the Chinese press conference and premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday in Beijing.
ON THE LINE
Golden Globe nominee Jude Law makes a style statement in a striped blazer while out and about in L.A. on Thursday.
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez only have eyes for each other as they head to the gym on Thursday in L.A.
GOOD DAY
Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.
BREAKFAST CLUB
Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.
COFFEE BREAK
Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.
SO CHILL
Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.
THEY SEE ME ROLLING
Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.
DREAM COME TRUE
Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.
PRETTY IN PLAID
Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.
BUT FIRST, A SELFIE
Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.
GROWN WOMAN
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.
HELLO HANDSOME
Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday.
RUN AWAY WITH ME
Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara run across the street while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
CHI-TOWN
Writer/producer Lena Waithe and star Lonnie Chavis celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of The Chi in L.A.
FAMILY GAMES
On Wednesday, Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes bring son Jake, 10, to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in L.A.
FIERCE & FIT
Kate Mara heads to her Los Angeles gym.
OUR TIME
Jessica Chastain reps the Time's Up anti-harrassment movement while out in L.A. on Wednesday.
BACK TO BLACK
On Wednesday, Jack Black keeps his gaze on the camera during a screening of The Polka Dot King during the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.
LIFE'S A BEACH
While parts of the U.S. are experiencing an arctic chill, model Izabel Goulart soaks up the sun during her vacation in Brazil.
LADY OF THE HOUR
Lady Bird director and star Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, respectively, attend the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.
LOOKING GOOD
The ever-dapper Common suits up for the L.A. premiere of Showtime's The Chi on Wednesday.
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.
THIS IS HAPPY
This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.
PUT A SPELL ON YOU
Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.
MOVIE MOMENT
Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
BUNDLE UP
On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
AND SCENE!
Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.
LADY IN RED
Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.
