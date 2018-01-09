Star Tracks

Blake Lively Braves the N.Y.C. Cold, Plus Julia Roberts, Liam Neeson & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 142

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

GOOD DAY

Liam Neeson stops by Good Morning America on Monday.

2 of 142

Splash News Online

GUESS WHO'S BACK?

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges film a scene for their upcoming movie, Ben Is Back, on Monday in N.Y.C.

3 of 142

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, stars of Splitting Up Together, speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

4 of 142

BackGrid

A LITTLE TLC

A bikini-clad Brooke Hogan shows off her toned physique while relaxing at the SLS South Beach Hotel.

5 of 142

The Image Direct

HAT'S OFF

During a chilly New York morning, Blake Lively bundles up on Monday.

6 of 142

BackGrid

BUMPIN' AROUND

Doutzen Kroes joins fellow model Candice Swanepoel, who is currently pregnant, on the beach in Brazil.

7 of 142

Splash News Online

PUPPY LOVE

Pregnant Eva Longoria goes for an early morning walk with her pup.

8 of 142

Frazer Harrison/Getty

FULL OF LOVE

The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince and Willem Dafoe share a sweet embrace at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party on Saturday.

9 of 142

WENN

FULL SUPPORT

Rebel Wilson comes out to support the Los Angeles Rams during their Saturday game against the Atlanta Falcons.

10 of 142

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

WORK HARD, PLAY HARD

Lin-Manuel Miranda helps distribute toys to kids at the Celebraion of Three Kings Day event on Saturday.

11 of 142

London Ent/Splash News Online

HAVING A BALL

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take their kids out to take in a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday.

12 of 142

Tara Ziemba/Getty

GOOD POINT

Master of None's Lena Waithe and actress Asia Kate Dillon attend the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration event on Saturday.

13 of 142

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner hug it out during an L.A. stroll on Friday.

14 of 142

Erika Goldring/Getty

CHEERS!

Ian Somerhalder participates in a Q&A during Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday.

15 of 142

Harry How/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Snoop Dogg takes the mic for his halftime performance during the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams game on Saturday.

16 of 142

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

TAKE A SEAT

Jack Black and son Thomas attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

17 of 142

Paras Griffin/Getty

SING OUT LOUD

Jason Derulo performs onstage in concert during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! event on Saturday.

18 of 142

Bruce Glikas/Getty

GETTING GLAM

Frankie Grande, who channels Dr. Frank-N-Furter, and "The Narrator" Marissa Jaret Winokur pose backstage at the sold-out production of The Rocky Horror Show on Saturday. 

19 of 142

Erika Goldring/Getty

CENTER STAGE

All eyes are on Katy Perry as she gives a performance at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday.

20 of 142

Gladys Vega/Getty

GIVING BACK

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce the donation of $2 million to various primary health centers in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

21 of 142

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

TEA FOR THREE

From left: Sonequa Martin-Green, Issa Rae, and Deniese Davis pose together at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles.

22 of 142

Rich Polk/Getty Images

MAKING BEAUTIFUL MUSIC

John Legend (left) performs with Common during the Art of Elysium Gala.

23 of 142

Emma McIntyre/WireImage

FAST FRIENDS

Timothée Chalamet and Salma Hayek cozied up for a friendly photo at the Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.

24 of 142

Michael Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

THE HIGHEST BIDDER

Brad Pitt gets into the auction at the Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala benefiting J/P Haitian Relief Organization.

25 of 142

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

PERFECT IN PINK

Sadie Sink (left) and Constance Wu attend Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls with Dior at A.O.C in Los Angeles.

26 of 142

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

TOAST TO POST

Jennifer Lawrence and Ludacris attended a special reception for the Post that was hosted by David O. Russell and Collen Camp in Los Angeles on Friday.

27 of 142

 

PARTY PEOPLE

Abbie Cornish (left) and Nicole Kidman attended the 7th AACTA International Awards at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Friday.

28 of 142

Bauergriffin.com

GOLDEN GIRL

Reese Witherspoon flashed a big smile while running errands  in Los Angeles ahead of the Golden Globes on Friday.

29 of 142

Dan Steinberg/REX/Shutterstock

KEEPING IT CASUAL

Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville attend a special party for Darkest Hour at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood on Friday.

30 of 142

Amy Graves/Getty Images

GETTING COZY

Jon Hamm was spotted at the Above the Penthouse party for h.Club Los Angeles members at the The Residences At W Hollywood on Friday.

31 of 142

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Aubrey Plaza discusses her new TV show, Legion, during Friday's TCA Press Tour.

32 of 142

Steve Granitz/WireImage

PEACE OUT

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia keeps the peace while attending the 18th annual AFI Awards on Friday.

33 of 142

Kevin Winter/Getty

ACTING OUT

Meanwhile, actresses Octavia Spencer and Chrissy Metz meet up inside the event.

34 of 142

Kevin Winter/Getty

THE LOOK OF LOVE

The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon have a date night at the AFI Awards.

35 of 142

The Image Direct

NAILED IT

Kaley Cuoco is seen leaving a nail salon in L.A. on Thursday.

36 of 142

Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

ALL EYES ON BROOKLYNN

Brooklynn Prince, who stars in The Florida Project, is as cute as can be at the AFI Awards luncheon on Friday.

37 of 142

Donato Sardella/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Say cheese! James Franco and Emilia Clarke come together at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio on Thursday.

38 of 142

Donato Sardella/Getty

FULL OF WONDER

Also at W Magazine's party: Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

39 of 142

Donato Sardella/Getty

RISING STAR

Elizabeth Olsen and rising star Brooklynn Prince embrace at W Magazine's fête, which honored its "Best Performances" issue.

40 of 142

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

PRETTY WOMAN

Jamie Chung attends the FOX Winter All-Star Party. 

41 of 142

Mary Clavering/Getty

ALL TIED UP

On Thursday, Garrett Hedlund suits up for his visit to the Young Hollywood Studio. 

42 of 142

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Ireland Baldwin strikes a pose while celebrating W Magazine's "Best Performances" issue.

43 of 142

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

IT'S ABOUT TIME

Greta Gerwig, whose directorial debut Lady Bird has been garnering critical acclaim, speaks with the film's star Saoirse Ronan, onstage during a TimesTalks event on Thursday.

44 of 142

David Livingston/Getty

IT TAKES TWO

A sunglasses-clad Corey Feldman attends a screening of A Tale of Two Coreys — a film based on his and late friend Corey Haim's lives in Hollywood — on Thursday.

45 of 142

Donato Sardella/Getty

FASHION'S FINEST

Jesse Metcalfe and longtime love Cara Santana prove they're smizing pros at W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" portfolio.

46 of 142

MEGA

WET AND WILD

Willow Smith hits the beach with brother Jaden (not pictured) and friends while enjoying a post-New Year's vacation in Hawaii on Thursday.

47 of 142

Donato Sardella/Getty

SHINING STAR

Tracee Ellis Ross shines bright in a sparkly silver suit while attending W Magazine's celebration of its "Best Performances" issue on Thursday in L.A. 

48 of 142

BackGrid

TWO OF A KIND

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie enjoy a low-key date night on Thursday in Calabasas, California. 

49 of 142

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

SITTING PRETTY

Mila Kunis and Seth Green get serious while speaking onstage at the Family Guy panel on Thursday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in L.A. 

50 of 142

BackGrid

LIFE'S A BEACH

Michelle Rodriguez is all smiles as she goes for a dip while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday. 

51 of 142

Donato Sardella/Getty

ARM IN ARM

Newlyweds Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley enjoy a night out on the town at W Magazine's Best Performances celebration on Thursday. 

52 of 142

Getty

LOST IN TRANSLATION

Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan crack each other up while attending the Chinese press conference and premiere of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Thursday in Beijing. 

53 of 142

BackGrid

ON THE LINE

Golden Globe nominee Jude Law makes a style statement in a striped blazer while out and about in L.A. on Thursday. 

54 of 142

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez only have eyes for each other as they head to the gym on Thursday in L.A. 

55 of 142

MEGA

GOOD DAY

Britney Spears sports a bright yellow two-piece during her tropical getawatin Hawaii.

56 of 142

Splash News Online

BREAKFAST CLUB

Jennifer Garner keeps things casual during a breakfast date with a friend on Thursday.

57 of 142

BackGrid

COFFEE BREAK

Pete Wentz, who is expecting his third child with girlfriend Meagan Camper, goes on a coffee run in Studio City, California.

58 of 142

BackGrid

SO CHILL

Rita Ora layers up as she lands in chilly London on Thursday.

59 of 142

Christopher Polk/Getty

THEY SEE ME ROLLING

Golden Globes host Seth Meyers rolls out the red carpet ahead of this Sunday's awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.

60 of 142

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

DREAM COME TRUE

Alyssa Milano and Ady Barkan attend the Los Angeles Supports a Dream Act Now! protest on Wednesday.

61 of 142

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

PRETTY IN PLAID

Jennifer Hudson shows off her chic-yet-casual style during an appearance on London's This Morning TV show on Thursday.

62 of 142

BackGrid

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Colin Farrell and his girlfriend head to grab something to eat together in L.A.

63 of 142

Jay L. Clendenin/Polaris

BUT FIRST, A SELFIE

Armie Hammer poses for pics with fans before attending the 18th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala.

64 of 142

Getty

GROWN WOMAN 

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi struts around N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

65 of 142

MEGA

FOR THE LOVE OF FITNESS

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley starts the new year off with a Tuesday pilates session.

66 of 142

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Garner grabs coffee to-go before taking on her morning workout.

67 of 142

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

HELLO HANDSOME

Michael B. Jordan wears all-black to the New York Film Critics Awards on Wednesday. 

68 of 142

BackGrid

RUN AWAY WITH ME

Meghan Trainor and fiancé Daryl Sabara run across the street while shopping in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

69 of 142

Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic

CHI-TOWN 

Writer/producer Lena Waithe and star Lonnie Chavis celebrate at the Wednesday premiere of The Chi in L.A. 

70 of 142

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

FAMILY GAMES

On Wednesday, Eddie Cibrian and wife LeAnn Rimes bring son Jake, 10, to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in L.A. 

71 of 142

Splash News Online

FIERCE & FIT 

Kate Mara heads to her Los Angeles gym.  

72 of 142

MEGA

OUR TIME 

Jessica Chastain reps the Time's Up anti-harrassment movement while out in L.A. on Wednesday. 

73 of 142

Vivien Killilea/Getty

BACK TO BLACK

On Wednesday, Jack Black keeps his gaze on the camera during a screening of The Polka Dot King during the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

74 of 142

Leo Marinho/Splash News Online

LIFE'S A BEACH

While parts of the U.S. are experiencing an arctic chill, model Izabel Goulart soaks up the sun during her vacation in Brazil.

75 of 142

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

LADY OF THE HOUR

Lady Bird director and star Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan, respectively, attend the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday.

76 of 142

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

LOOKING GOOD

The ever-dapper Common suits up for the L.A. premiere of Showtime's The Chi on Wednesday.

77 of 142

GC Images

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.

78 of 142

WENN

THIS IS HAPPY

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.

79 of 142

Universal Orlando Resort

PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.

80 of 142

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

81 of 142

MEGA

BUNDLE UP

On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.

82 of 142

Vince Flores/StarTraks

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

83 of 142

The Image Direct

AND SCENE!

Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.

84 of 142

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

LADY IN RED

Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.

85 of 142