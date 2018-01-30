Star Tracks
Michelle Williams Lands in New York, Plus Rose McGowan, David Beckham & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 136
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Michelle Williams picks up her luggage from baggage claim on Monday at New York's JFK Airport.
2 of 136
MELLOW IN YELLOW
Wearing a bright yellow sweater to combat a chilly Monday, Rose McGowan steps out in New York City.
3 of 136
LOOKING GOOD
She's feelin' herself! Andie MacDowell strikes a pose at the Lambertz Monday Schoko Night 2018 on Monday.
4 of 136
PLAY TIME
David Beckham announces the launch of the Miami Major League Soccer Team on Monday.
5 of 136
BUNNY BUSINESS
Domhnall Gleeson talks about Peter Rabbit on Monday at BUILD Studio in New York City.
6 of 136
TAKING OFF
John Krasinski is spotted at LAX Airport on Monday.
7 of 136
HOT WHEELS
Ride on! Justin Theroux is spotted out with a friend during a bike ride through New York City's Soho neighborhood.
8 of 136
TOGETHER AGAIN
It's a The Holiday reunion! Kate Winslet, posing with her Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film, stands alongside former costar Jude Law at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2018.
9 of 136
OFF TO THE GALA
On Saturday, I, Tonya star Margot Robbie arrives at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in L.A.
10 of 136
IT'S A GOOD DAY
Reunited and it feels so good! Bridesmaids stars Rebel Wilson and Rose Byrne catch up while attending the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala on Saturday in L.A.
11 of 136
FIT & FAB
A glowing Demi Lovato stops by Fabletics on Saturday.
12 of 136
STAY FOCUSED
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky keep their gazes on the tennis court as they watch the men's singles final match in Melbourne, Australia.
13 of 136
HAPPY AS CAN BE
Call Me By Your Name costars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer enjoy themselves at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards on Sunday.
14 of 136
MOM KNOWS BEST
Taking a dip! Allison Janney dips her onscreen daughter Anna Faris as the pair celebrate Mom's 100th episode on Saturday.
15 of 136
FOODIE PARADISE
Gordon Ramsay celebrates the opening of the world's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
16 of 136
YOU CAN DO IT
Alicia Vikander is the epitome of optimism while attending a masterclass following the screening of her film, Euphoria, at during the Gothenburg Film Festival.
17 of 136
PARKING IT
Fresh off her Screen Actors Guild Award win, Nicole Kidman is spotted enjoying a Sunday jog in a Beverly Hills park.
18 of 136
SILVER FOX
Slay, Ruby, Slay! The Orange Is the New Black alumna Ruby Rose arrives at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles.
19 of 136
PINT-SIZED SWEATER WEATHER
Priyanka Chopra carries her bundled-up pup in New York City on Friday.
20 of 136
YOUNG & IN LOVE
Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner complement each other's outfits as they leave their New York City hotel.
21 of 136
CLASSIC FASHION
Giada De Laurentiis and Jewel follow through with the night's dress code at the annual Black and White Ball on Saturday in Las Vegas.
22 of 136
SATURDAYS ARE FOR STROLLS
Selma Blair walks her dogs in Los Angeles on Saturday.
23 of 136
WATER BOY
Michael Bolton makes a splash while re-recording one of his classic hits for Audible.
24 of 136
MODEL ARMY
Catwalking besties Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid stroll arm-in-arm through New York City on Sunday.
25 of 136
THE THREE MUSKETEERS
On Friday in New York City, Hugh Jackman sings to himself while taking his two dogs for a walk.
26 of 136
DATE NIGHT
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.
27 of 136
GREASE REUNION
Former costars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta strike a pose at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.
28 of 136
SELFIE TIME
Drew Barrymore snaps a selfie with Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Laura Linney and more at the goop Health Summit in N.Y.C. Saturday.
29 of 136
ROCK STAR
Pharrell Williams, David Grutman, Jermaine Dupri & Post Malone at the LIV Boardwalk at Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday.
30 of 136
SINGING SENSATION
Dua Lipa performs onstage in N.Y.C. at Mastercard House on Saturday.
31 of 136
CHILL OUT
Katie Holmes is all bundled-up while making her way through N.Y.C.
32 of 136
SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND
Lorde poses with a plaque commemorating her single, "Royals," becoming RIAA Diamond certified, on Friday.
33 of 136
CITY GAL
Bryce Dallas Howard attends the goop Health Summit on Saturday in N.Y.C.
34 of 136
ALL EYES ON JAMIE
Jamie Foxx attends his in-store shopping event at Prive Revaux on Friday.
35 of 136
TREAT YOURSELF
On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora celebrate ahead of the Grammys with the new Classic Chicken Sandwich, currently available on McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.
36 of 136
HELLO GORGEOUS
Rita Ora brightens up the cold New York day by rocking an all-orange outfit while out and about on Friday.
37 of 136
ROCK THE MIC
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is all smiles while stopping by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Friday.
38 of 136
MUSIC MAN
Sam Smith leaves his mark on a guitar while hanging out backstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday in New York.
39 of 136
A ROYAL VISIT
Princess Charlene of Monaco snuggles up to Princess Gabriella as the pair attend the ceremony of Sainte-Devote on Friday.
40 of 136
FEELING 100
On Friday, the Chicago P.D. family — Jason Beghe, Amy Morton, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda, Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squeciati, Patrick John Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer — come together to celebrate their show's 100th episode.
41 of 136
RIDE ON
Wearing a puffer jacket, Ben Affleck heads to his car in L.A.
42 of 136
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz share a sweet moment while attending the Producers and Engineers Wing 11th Annual Grammy week event at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room.
43 of 136
BACK IN BLACK
Alessandra Ambrosio is stunning while attending the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Partnership with NET-A-PORTER on Thursday.
44 of 136
PARTY PEOPLE
Jason Weinberg, Diane Kruger, Jason Wu and publisher Jason Binn attend DuJour's party celebrating its cover star, Kruger.
45 of 136
FEEL THE MUSIC
Danielle Brooks attends Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music event on Thursday.
46 of 136
FAMILY MATTERS
Andy Garcia and daughter Dominik head to the premiere of Desolation in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
47 of 136
PUT YOUR HANDS UP
On Thursday, Jamie Foxx attends the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in partnership with NET-A-PORTER in Beverly Hills.
48 of 136
GET YOUR PARTY ON
Ben Platt attends Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday.
49 of 136
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Bella Hadid is spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.
50 of 136
BOOK CLUB
On Thursday, James Corden, who voices Peter Rabbit in an upcoming movie, reads to students at a New York City school and announces Blue Jacket Day, a Feb. 3 event to encourage children's literacy.
51 of 136
TERRIFIC TRIO
Marine Vacth, Jake Gyllenhaal and François Ozon come together at an afterparty at Omar's following the premiere of Double Lover on Thursday.
52 of 136
HAND TO HOLD
Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, who are expecting their first child together, grab lunch in Beverly Hills.
53 of 136
VINTAGE VIXEN
Vanessa Hudgens travels back in time with a vintage-inspired look while out and about in New York City on Thursday.
54 of 136
OPEN WIDE!
Seth Meyers takes a huge bite of a rainbow cake slice during a segment with baker Amirah Kassem during Thursday's taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers.
55 of 136
BLUE JEAN BABY
Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual while running errands in Hollywood on Thursday.
56 of 136
BABY ON BOARD
Tia Mowry cradles her growing baby bump as she and author Deb Perelman attend Life Hack Academy Live, presented by Ford EcoSport, on Thursday in N.Y.C.
57 of 136
SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED
Miley Cyrus is all smiles while signing autographs at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of The Year event in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
58 of 136
TALK ABOUT IT
Writer and actress Lena Waithe takes the stage to discuss her new show, The Chi, at a Film Independent at LACMA screening event in L.A. on Thursday.
59 of 136
BUMP IT UP!
Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst shows off her growing baby bump while out to lunch with a friend on Thursday in L.A.
60 of 136
SCHOOL OF ROCK
Keith Urban takes a break from signing autographs to pose for photographers at the Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares event on Thursday.
61 of 136
JET SETTER
Katie Holmes strikes a pose as she attends a Grammy event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, on Thursday in New York City.
62 of 136
HIT THE RUNWAY
Model Kaia Gerber bundles up as she arrives at LAX Aiport on Thursday for a flight.
63 of 136
KISSES FOR THE MISSUS
Mila Kunis gets treated to her very own celebration at Harvard University in honor of her newly-minted title: 2018's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.
64 of 136
CHIC BAG LADY
Chloe Grace Moretz makes a stylish entrance using her carry-on from Away and her Louis Vuitton to carve a path through the crowd at the Salt Lake City airport.
65 of 136
CLEAN SWEEP
Bethenny Frankel and Nick Cannon come together to kick off the debut of Febreze's Super Bowl ad at a New York event.
66 of 136
DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER
Wearing a red sweater featuring a diamond, Priyanka Chopra is spotted out and about in New York City.
67 of 136
SHINING BRIGHT
The dreary winter weather can't keep Elle MacPherson from sporting fun prints, like she did on Thursday while arriving to the 21st Annual Raising Star Awards.
68 of 136
COMING TOGETHER
Game of Thrones star Lena Headey attends the discussion with Secretary of State for Integration about the course of the International Rescue Committee with refugee women at the offices of Care.com.
69 of 136
LOOKING BACK
Karlie Kloss takes a look back at Carolina Herrera's launch event for the fragrance "Good Girl" on Thursday in London.
70 of 136
ALL THE LOVE
Joel McHale can't hide his affection for Matt Walsh during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture.
71 of 136
GAME FACE
On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is physically annoyed as she and producer Michael D. Ratner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers (her beau Blake Griffin plays for the team!) and the Boston Celtics.
72 of 136
WACO PAIRING
Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch celebrate the world premiere screening of Waco on Wednesday night.
73 of 136
MAN'S BEST FRIEND
Jeremy Piven totes around his adorable french bulldog, Bubba, as the pair exits a vegan restaurant in L.A.
74 of 136
SMILEY FACE
Emmy Rossum smiles for photographers while making her way inside to the A Futile and Stupid Gesture premiere screening during the Sundance Film Festival.
75 of 136
UP, UP AND AWAY
Something catches Domnhall Gleeson and Rick Glassman while the pair catches the premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Wednesday.
76 of 136
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Pregnant Coco Rocha and her daughter Ioni adorably strut their stuff at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
77 of 136
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Colbie Smulders and her husband, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, attend the season 2 premiere of Netflix's One Day at a Time.
78 of 136
TIME TO RISE
Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, is seen reading Together We Rise, which celebrates the 1-year anniversary of the Women's March.
79 of 136
SPEAKING OUT
Anne Heche gets candid while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of The Brave on Wednesday.
80 of 136
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Demi Lovato looks out into the crowd during a performance for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers on Wednesday.
81 of 136
LAUGH PARTNER
Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin enjoy a Wednesday night out in New York City.
82 of 136
REAL TALK
On Sunday, Ashley Judd speaks at Univision Communications' "Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins" panel at the Sundance Film Festival.
83 of 136
BODY POSITIVE
Dylan McDermott and girlfriend Maggie Q meet In The Body of The World writer-star Eve Ensler backstage at a Wednesday performance in N.Y.C.
84 of 136
ALL AROUND THE WORLD
Usher speaks at a Global Citizen event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.
85 of 136
CITY BUSY
Maggie Gyllenhaal walks and talks in New York City on Wednesday.
86 of 136
THE 'BERET' WAY
Christina Aguilera heads to a Wednesday dinner in West Hollywood.
87 of 136
SNOW DAY
Suki Waterhouse grabs some LIFEWTR as she leaves her Park City, Utah hotel.
88 of 136
BOLD & BEAUTIFUL
Gal Gadot attends the Wednesday launch of Revlon's Live Boldy campaign in New York City.
89 of 136