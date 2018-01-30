Star Tracks

Michelle Williams Lands in New York, Plus Rose McGowan, David Beckham & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

1 of 136

The Image Direct

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Michelle Williams picks up her luggage from baggage claim on Monday at New York's JFK Airport.

2 of 136

MEGA

MELLOW IN YELLOW

Wearing a bright yellow sweater to combat a chilly Monday, Rose McGowan steps out in New York City.

3 of 136

SASCHA STEINBACH/EPA/Shutterstock

LOOKING GOOD

She's feelin' herself! Andie MacDowell strikes a pose at the Lambertz Monday Schoko Night 2018 on Monday.

4 of 136

INSTARimages.com

PLAY TIME 

David Beckham announces the launch of the Miami Major League Soccer Team on Monday. 

5 of 136

Jim Spellman/Getty

BUNNY BUSINESS

Domhnall Gleeson talks about Peter Rabbit on Monday at BUILD Studio in New York City. 

6 of 136

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

TAKING OFF 

John Krasinski is spotted at LAX Airport on Monday. 

7 of 136

The Image Direct

HOT WHEELS

Ride on! Justin Theroux is spotted out with a friend during a bike ride through New York City's Soho neighborhood.

8 of 136

Dave Benett/Getty

TOGETHER AGAIN

It's a The Holiday reunion! Kate Winslet, posing with her Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film, stands alongside former costar Jude Law at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2018.

9 of 136

Emma McIntyre/Getty

OFF TO THE GALA

On Saturday, I, Tonya star Margot Robbie arrives at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in L.A.

10 of 136

John Sciulli/Getty

IT'S A GOOD DAY

Reunited and it feels so good! Bridesmaids stars Rebel Wilson and Rose Byrne catch up while attending the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala on Saturday in L.A.

11 of 136

JB Lacroix/Getty

FIT & FAB

A glowing Demi Lovato stops by Fabletics on Saturday.

12 of 136

Mark Kolbe/Getty

STAY FOCUSED

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky keep their gazes on the tennis court as they watch the men's singles final match in Melbourne, Australia.

13 of 136

Dave Benett/Getty

HAPPY AS CAN BE

Call Me By Your Name costars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer enjoy themselves at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards on Sunday.

14 of 136

Frazer Harrison/Getty

MOM KNOWS BEST

Taking a dip! Allison Janney dips her onscreen daughter Anna Faris as the pair celebrate Mom's 100th episode on Saturday.

15 of 136

Backgrid

FOODIE PARADISE

Gordon Ramsay celebrates the opening of the world's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

16 of 136

Julia Reinhart/Getty

YOU CAN DO IT

Alicia Vikander is the epitome of optimism while attending a masterclass following the screening of her film, Euphoria, at during the Gothenburg Film Festival.

17 of 136

BackGrid

PARKING IT

Fresh off her Screen Actors Guild Award win, Nicole Kidman is spotted enjoying a Sunday jog in a Beverly Hills park. 

18 of 136

Splash News Online

SILVER FOX

Slay, Ruby, Slay! The Orange Is the New Black alumna Ruby Rose arrives at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles. 

19 of 136

The Image Direct

PINT-SIZED SWEATER WEATHER 

Priyanka Chopra carries her bundled-up pup in New York City on Friday. 

20 of 136

RTimages/Splash News Online

YOUNG & IN LOVE 

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner complement each other's outfits as they leave their New York City hotel.

21 of 136

KCR/Shutterstock

CLASSIC FASHION 

Giada De Laurentiis and Jewel follow through with the night's dress code at the annual Black and White Ball on Saturday in Las Vegas. 

22 of 136

MEGA

SATURDAYS ARE FOR STROLLS 

Selma Blair walks her dogs in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

23 of 136

Audible.au

WATER BOY

Michael Bolton makes a splash while re-recording one of his classic hits for Audible. 

24 of 136

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

MODEL ARMY

Catwalking besties Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid stroll arm-in-arm through New York City on Sunday.

25 of 136

MEGA

THE THREE MUSKETEERS 

On Friday in New York City, Hugh Jackman sings to himself while taking his two dogs for a walk. 

26 of 136

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

DATE NIGHT 

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala on Saturday in N.Y.C.

27 of 136

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

GREASE REUNION

Former costars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta strike a pose at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

28 of 136

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

SELFIE TIME

Drew Barrymore snaps a selfie with Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, Laura Linney and more at the goop Health Summit in N.Y.C. Saturday.

29 of 136

World Red Eye

ROCK STAR

Pharrell Williams, David Grutman, Jermaine Dupri & Post Malone at the LIV Boardwalk at Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday.

30 of 136

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

SINGING SENSATION

Dua Lipa performs onstage in N.Y.C. at Mastercard House on Saturday. 

31 of 136

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

CHILL OUT

Katie Holmes is all bundled-up while making her way through N.Y.C.

32 of 136

Noam Galai/Getty Images

SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND

Lorde poses with a plaque commemorating her single, "Royals," becoming RIAA Diamond certified, on Friday.

33 of 136

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

CITY GAL

Bryce Dallas Howard attends the goop Health Summit on Saturday in N.Y.C.

34 of 136

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

ALL EYES ON JAMIE

Jamie Foxx attends his in-store shopping event at Prive Revaux on Friday.

35 of 136

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

TREAT YOURSELF

On Saturday, Hailey Baldwin and Rita Ora celebrate ahead of the Grammys with the new Classic Chicken Sandwich, currently available on McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.

36 of 136

Splash News Online

HELLO GORGEOUS

Rita Ora brightens up the cold New York day by rocking an all-orange outfit while out and about on Friday. 

37 of 136

Jason Kempin/Getty

ROCK THE MIC

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan is all smiles while stopping by the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Friday. 

38 of 136

Robin Marchant/Getty

MUSIC MAN

Sam Smith leaves his mark on a guitar while hanging out backstage during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of the Year event on Friday in New York. 

39 of 136

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

A ROYAL VISIT

Princess Charlene of Monaco snuggles up to Princess Gabriella as the pair attend the ceremony of Sainte-Devote on Friday.

40 of 136

Timothy Hiatt/Getty

FEELING 100

On Friday, the Chicago P.D. family — Jason Beghe, Amy Morton, LaRoyce Hawkins, Jon Seda, Tracy Spiridakos, Marina Squeciati, Patrick John Flueger and Jesse Lee Soffer — come together to celebrate their show's 100th episode.

41 of 136

Splash News Online

RIDE ON

Wearing a puffer jacket, Ben Affleck heads to his car in L.A.

42 of 136

Kevin Mazur/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz share a sweet moment while attending the Producers and Engineers Wing 11th Annual Grammy week event at N.Y.C.'s Rainbow Room.

43 of 136

Donato Sardella/Getty

BACK IN BLACK

Alessandra Ambrosio is stunning while attending the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in Partnership with NET-A-PORTER on Thursday.

44 of 136

Sean Zanni/Getty

PARTY PEOPLE

Jason Weinberg, Diane Kruger, Jason Wu and publisher Jason Binn attend DuJour's party celebrating its cover star, Kruger.

45 of 136

Bennett Raglin/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Danielle Brooks attends Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music event on Thursday.

46 of 136

David Livingston/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Andy Garcia and daughter Dominik head to the premiere of Desolation in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

47 of 136

Donato Sardella/Getty

PUT YOUR HANDS UP

On Thursday, Jamie Foxx attends the Learning Lab Ventures Gala in partnership with NET-A-PORTER in Beverly Hills.

48 of 136

Jared Siskin/Getty

GET YOUR PARTY ON

Ben Platt attends Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammy Party on Thursday.

49 of 136

GC Images

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Bella Hadid is spotted in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Thursday.

50 of 136

Courtesy The Grove LA

BOOK CLUB

On Thursday, James Corden, who voices Peter Rabbit in an upcoming movie, reads to students at a New York City school and announces Blue Jacket Day, a Feb. 3 event to encourage children's literacy.

51 of 136

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Marine Vacth, Jake Gyllenhaal and François Ozon come together at an afterparty at Omar's following the premiere of Double Lover on Thursday.

52 of 136

Splash News Online

HAND TO HOLD

Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón, who are expecting their first child together, grab lunch in Beverly Hills.

53 of 136

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

VINTAGE VIXEN

Vanessa Hudgens travels back in time with a vintage-inspired look while out and about in New York City on Thursday. 

54 of 136

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

OPEN WIDE!

Seth Meyers takes a huge bite of a rainbow cake slice during a segment with baker Amirah Kassem during Thursday's taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers

55 of 136

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BLUE JEAN BABY 

Reese Witherspoon keeps it casual while running errands in Hollywood on Thursday.

56 of 136

Donald Bowers/Getty

BABY ON BOARD

Tia Mowry cradles her growing baby bump as she and author Deb Perelman attend Life Hack Academy Live, presented by Ford EcoSport, on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

57 of 136

Kris Connor/Getty

SIGNED, SEALED, DELIVERED

Miley Cyrus is all smiles while signing autographs at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of The Year event in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

58 of 136

Araya Diaz/WireImage

TALK ABOUT IT 

Writer and actress Lena Waithe takes the stage to discuss her new show, The Chi, at a Film Independent at LACMA screening event in L.A. on Thursday. 

59 of 136

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP!

Mom-to-be Kirsten Dunst shows off her growing baby bump while out to lunch with a friend on Thursday in L.A. 

60 of 136

Kris Connor/Getty

SCHOOL OF ROCK

Keith Urban takes a break from signing autographs to pose for photographers at the Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares event on Thursday. 

61 of 136

Bryan Bedder/Getty

JET SETTER

Katie Holmes strikes a pose as she attends a Grammy event, sponsored by Delta Air Lines, on Thursday in New York City. 

62 of 136

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

HIT THE RUNWAY

Model Kaia Gerber bundles up as she arrives at LAX Aiport on Thursday for a flight. 

63 of 136

Bill Davila/StarTraks

KISSES FOR THE MISSUS

Mila Kunis gets treated to her very own celebration at Harvard University in honor of her newly-minted title: 2018's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

64 of 136

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

CHIC BAG LADY

Chloe Grace Moretz makes a stylish entrance using her carry-on from Away and her Louis Vuitton to carve a path through the crowd at the Salt Lake City airport.

65 of 136

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

CLEAN SWEEP

Bethenny Frankel and Nick Cannon come together to kick off the debut of Febreze's Super Bowl ad at a New York event.

66 of 136

Splash News Online

DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

Wearing a red sweater featuring a diamond, Priyanka Chopra is spotted out and about in New York City.

67 of 136

MEGA

SHINING BRIGHT

The dreary winter weather can't keep Elle MacPherson from sporting fun prints, like she did on Thursday while arriving to the 21st Annual Raising Star Awards. 

68 of 136

Bruel-Bild/DDP/INSTARimages.com

COMING TOGETHER

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey attends the discussion with Secretary of State for Integration about the course of the International Rescue Committee with refugee women at the offices of Care.com.

69 of 136

Mike Marsland/WireImage

LOOKING BACK

Karlie Kloss takes a look back at Carolina Herrera's launch event for the fragrance "Good Girl" on Thursday in London.

70 of 136

Mat Hayward/Getty

ALL THE LOVE

Joel McHale can't hide his affection for Matt Walsh during the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture.

71 of 136

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

GAME FACE

On Wednesday, Kendall Jenner is physically annoyed as she and producer Michael D. Ratner attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers (her beau Blake Griffin plays for the team!) and the Boston Celtics.

72 of 136

Chance Yeh/Getty

WACO PAIRING

Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch celebrate the world premiere screening of Waco on Wednesday night.

73 of 136

Flight

MAN'S BEST FRIEND

Jeremy Piven totes around his adorable french bulldog, Bubba, as the pair exits a vegan restaurant in L.A. 

74 of 136

Jason Merritt/Getty

SMILEY FACE

Emmy Rossum smiles for photographers while making her way inside to the A Futile and Stupid Gesture premiere screening during the Sundance Film Festival.

75 of 136

Mat Hayward/Getty

UP, UP AND AWAY

Something catches Domnhall Gleeson and Rick Glassman while the pair catches the premiere of Netflix's A Futile and Stupid Gesture on Wednesday.

76 of 136

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Pregnant Coco Rocha and her daughter Ioni adorably strut their stuff at the Jean-Paul Gaultier show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

77 of 136

Frazer Harrison/Getty

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Colbie Smulders and her husband, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam, attend the season 2 premiere of Netflix's One Day at a Time.

78 of 136

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

TIME TO RISE

Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter, Ava Phillippe, is seen reading Together We Rise, which celebrates the 1-year anniversary of the Women's March.

79 of 136

Vincent Sandoval/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Anne Heche gets candid while attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of The Brave on Wednesday.

80 of 136

Cindy Ord/Getty

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Demi Lovato looks out into the crowd during a performance for American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard cardmembers on Wednesday.

81 of 136

Raymond Hall/GC Images

LAUGH PARTNER 

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin enjoy a Wednesday night out in New York City. 

82 of 136

Univision

REAL TALK 

On Sunday, Ashley Judd speaks at Univision Communications' "Behind the Camera: Where Diversity Begins" panel at the Sundance Film Festival. 

83 of 136

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BODY POSITIVE 

Dylan McDermott and girlfriend Maggie Q meet In The Body of The World writer-star Eve Ensler backstage at a Wednesday performance in N.Y.C. 

84 of 136

David Biedert

ALL AROUND THE WORLD 

Usher speaks at a Global Citizen event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday. 

85 of 136

MEGA

CITY BUSY 

Maggie Gyllenhaal walks and talks in New York City on Wednesday. 

86 of 136

MEGA

THE 'BERET' WAY 

Christina Aguilera heads to a Wednesday dinner in West Hollywood. 

87 of 136

Michael Simon/StarTraks

SNOW DAY

Suki Waterhouse grabs some LIFEWTR as she leaves her Park City, Utah hotel. 

88 of 136

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

BOLD & BEAUTIFUL 

Gal Gadot attends the Wednesday launch of Revlon's Live Boldy campaign in New York City. 

89 of 136