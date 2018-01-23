Star Tracks
Katy Perry Supports Her Disney Friends, Plus Emily Blunt, Ethan Hawke & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 192
DISNEY DARLINGS
It's a big day! Katy Perry and Mickey Mouse come out to support Minnie Mouse as the pop culture icon is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
2 of 192
THE FAB FOUR
Gang's all here! Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Will Poulter attend the London premiere of their film, Maze Runner: The Death Cure on Monday.
3 of 192
CAMERA CRAZY
The Miseducation of Cameron Post stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane have fun posing at the film's Sundance premiere on Monday.
4 of 192
THUMB-APPROVED
On Sunday, Ethan Hawke is spotted in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival.
5 of 192
FASHION FAN
Hello, beautiful! Emily Blunt attends Monday's Christian Dior Haute Couture show in Paris.
6 of 192
GUITAR HERO
Marcus Mumford (a.k.a. Carey Mulligan's longtime love) takes the stage with his band, Mumford & Sons, during iHeartRadio ALTer Ego event.
7 of 192
THE HOT SEAT
Evan Rachel Wood answers questions at the Saturday TIFF event, "In Conversation with Evan Rachel Wood" in Toronto.
8 of 192
'CAUSE SHE'S HAPPY
La Bella vita, indeed! Nothing can ruin Bella Hadid's joyful mood as she pops up her foot while attending the Dior Homme Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.
9 of 192
FRUIT FOR THOUGHT
Arnold Schwarzenegger feeds Andreas Gabalier a banana during the 27th Weisswurst party on Friday.
10 of 192
LOOK OF LOVE
Zoë Kazan looks up to her longtime partner, Paul Dano, at the Wildlife premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
11 of 192
EYE SEE YOU
Orlando Bloom and Oliver Rousteing keep their model gazes on the camera while attending the Balmain Homme Menswear aftershow as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.
12 of 192
CENTER OF ATTENTION
All eyes are on Keira Knightley as she poses with a backdrop of photographers at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Colette on Saturday.
13 of 192
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
The spotlight is on Jennifer Lopez, who performs onstage during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 on Saturday.
14 of 192
YOU GO, GIRL
Jane Fonda delivers a passionate speech as she takes the stage at the Respect Rally during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.
15 of 192
NURTURING NATURE
Nick Offerman holds a rescue puppy at the Sundance premieres of White Fang and Hedgehog's Home on Sunday.
16 of 192
WINTER READY
Rihanna stays bundled-up for the N.Y.C. weather after touching down at JFK Sunday.
17 of 192
PUP PRIORITIES
Liev Schreiber takes his dog to a New York City dog park.
18 of 192
BIG SPENDERS
Queen Latifah and longtime girlfriend Eboni Nichols do some Sunday shopping in New York City.
19 of 192
CHRISTMAS IN JANUARY
Kurt Russell is spotted filming his Netflix movie 12/24 in Toronto on Sunday.
20 of 192
SISTER SUPPORT
On Saturday in Park City, Maggie Gyllenhaal joins brother Jake Gyllenhaal at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his new movie Wildlife.
21 of 192
THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS
Who run the world? Girls! Scarlett Johansson speaks at the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles on Saturday.
22 of 192
FASHION FORWARD
Orlando Bloom attends the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 aftershow at Paris Fashion Week.
23 of 192
MARY IN THE MIDDLE
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh pose with Mary J. Blige at Netlix's toast to celebrate the 2017 awards season nominees in Los Angeles on Saturday.
24 of 192
JUMP FOR JOY
Lakeith Stanfield and Terry Crews attend the Sorry To Bother You premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.
25 of 192
GIRL POWER
Jessica Chastain compares feminist t-shirts with a fan outside the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City
26 of 192
SKI TIME
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the 78th Hahnenkamm Race, Alpine Skiing World Cup in Austria alongside son Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan on Saturday.
27 of 192
TENNESSEE TIME
Chris Young (left) and Gavin Degraw pose together at the grand opening of Nashville Underground in Nashville, Tennessee.
28 of 192
FASHION FRIENDS
Robert Pattinson ran into Bella Hadid while attending the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Saturday.
29 of 192
FUN IN THE SUN
Lane Cheek (left) and Nina Dobrev played around on the sand in Tulum, Mexico, on Friday.
30 of 192
SUNDANCE SEASON
(From left) Director Gus Van Sant, Jack Black, Jonah Hill and Joaquin Pheonix promoted their film Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot at The Grey Goose Blue Door during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.
31 of 192
REAL QUEENS
(From left) Phoebe Robinson, Issa Rae and Jessica Williams attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Winter Soiree during the Sundance Film Festival at Riverhorse On Main on Friday.
32 of 192
GERMAN ROOTS
Diane Kruger nabbed a statue at the Bayerischer Filmpreis 2018 at Prinzregententheater in Munich, Germany, on Friday.
33 of 192
CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?
Vin Diesel wears his heart on his sleeve while attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live on Friday in London.
34 of 192
FRIDAY FUN DAY
Naomi Watts is seen taking a stroll through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.
35 of 192
SPLISH SPLASH
Actress Naomie Harris catches waves while on vacation at the LUX Resort in the Maldives on Friday.
36 of 192
MAKE ME OVER
Karlie Kloss gets her makeup done on the West Hollywood set of a photoshoot.
37 of 192
HELLO, BERNADETTE!
Bernadette Peters steps into the title role of Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, taking over for Tony winner Bette Mider in first photos released Friday.
38 of 192
BOSS LADIES
On Thursday, Jada Pinkett Smith and Octavia Spencer attends the Feature Film Jury Orientation Breakfast during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
39 of 192
FRENCH CONNECTION
Hugh Jackman walks with a purpose in Paris, France on Friday.
40 of 192
HIT THE STREET
Bobby Cannavale braves the frigid New York City weather in a bathrobe on Friday while filming Martin Scorsese's new project, The Irishman.
41 of 192