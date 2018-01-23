Star Tracks

Katy Perry Supports Her Disney Friends, Plus Emily Blunt, Ethan Hawke & More

DISNEY DARLINGS

It's a big day! Katy Perry and Mickey Mouse come out to support Minnie Mouse as the pop culture icon is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

THE FAB FOUR

Gang's all here! Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Will Poulter attend the London premiere of their film, Maze Runner: The Death Cure on Monday.

CAMERA CRAZY 

The Miseducation of Cameron Post stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane have fun posing at the film's Sundance premiere on Monday.

THUMB-APPROVED 

On Sunday, Ethan Hawke is spotted in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival. 

FASHION FAN 

Hello, beautiful! Emily Blunt attends Monday's Christian Dior Haute Couture show in Paris. 

GUITAR HERO

Marcus Mumford (a.k.a. Carey Mulligan's longtime love) takes the stage with his band, Mumford & Sons, during  iHeartRadio ALTer Ego event.

THE HOT SEAT

Evan Rachel Wood answers questions at the Saturday TIFF event, "In Conversation with Evan Rachel Wood" in Toronto.

'CAUSE SHE'S HAPPY

La Bella vita, indeed! Nothing can ruin Bella Hadid's joyful mood as she pops up her foot while attending the Dior Homme Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

FRUIT FOR THOUGHT

Arnold Schwarzenegger feeds Andreas Gabalier a banana during the 27th Weisswurst party on Friday.

LOOK OF LOVE

Zoë Kazan looks up to her longtime partner, Paul Dano, at the Wildlife premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

EYE SEE YOU

Orlando Bloom and Oliver Rousteing keep their model gazes on the camera while attending the Balmain Homme Menswear aftershow as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. 

CENTER OF ATTENTION

All eyes are on Keira Knightley as she poses with a backdrop of photographers at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Colette on Saturday.

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

The spotlight is on Jennifer Lopez, who performs onstage during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 on Saturday.

YOU GO, GIRL

Jane Fonda delivers a passionate speech as she takes the stage at the Respect Rally during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

NURTURING NATURE 

Nick Offerman holds a rescue puppy at the Sundance premieres of White Fang and Hedgehog's Home on Sunday. 

WINTER READY 

Rihanna stays bundled-up for the N.Y.C. weather after touching down at JFK Sunday. 

PUP PRIORITIES 

Liev Schreiber takes his dog to a New York City dog park. 

BIG SPENDERS 

Queen Latifah and longtime girlfriend Eboni Nichols do some Sunday shopping in New York City. 

CHRISTMAS IN JANUARY 

Kurt Russell is spotted filming his Netflix movie 12/24 in Toronto on Sunday. 

SISTER SUPPORT

On Saturday in Park City, Maggie Gyllenhaal joins brother Jake Gyllenhaal at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his new movie Wildlife

THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS 

Who run the world? Girls! Scarlett Johansson speaks at the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

FASHION FORWARD

Orlando Bloom attends the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 aftershow at Paris Fashion Week.

MARY IN THE MIDDLE

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh pose with Mary J. Blige at Netlix's toast to celebrate the 2017 awards season nominees in Los Angeles on Saturday.

JUMP FOR JOY

Lakeith Stanfield and Terry Crews attend the Sorry To Bother You premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

GIRL POWER

Jessica Chastain compares feminist t-shirts with a fan outside the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City

SKI TIME

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the 78th Hahnenkamm Race, Alpine Skiing World Cup in Austria alongside son Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan on Saturday.

TENNESSEE TIME

Chris Young (left) and Gavin Degraw pose together at the grand opening of Nashville Underground in Nashville, Tennessee.

FASHION FRIENDS

Robert Pattinson ran into Bella Hadid while attending the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Saturday.

FUN IN THE SUN

Lane Cheek (left) and Nina Dobrev played around on the sand in Tulum, Mexico, on Friday.

SUNDANCE SEASON

(From left) Director Gus Van Sant, Jack Black, Jonah Hill and Joaquin Pheonix promoted their film Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot at The Grey Goose Blue Door during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. 

REAL QUEENS

(From left) Phoebe Robinson, Issa Rae and Jessica Williams attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Winter Soiree during the Sundance Film Festival at Riverhorse On Main on Friday.

GERMAN ROOTS

Diane Kruger nabbed a statue at the Bayerischer Filmpreis 2018 at Prinzregententheater in Munich, Germany, on Friday.

CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?

Vin Diesel wears his heart on his sleeve while attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live on Friday in London.

FRIDAY FUN DAY

Naomi Watts is seen taking a stroll through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.

SPLISH SPLASH

Actress Naomie Harris catches waves while on vacation at the LUX Resort in the Maldives on Friday.

MAKE ME OVER

Karlie Kloss gets her makeup done on the West Hollywood set of a photoshoot.

HELLO, BERNADETTE! 

Bernadette Peters steps into the title role of Broadway's Hello, Dolly!, taking over for Tony winner Bette Mider in first photos released Friday.

BOSS LADIES

On Thursday, Jada Pinkett Smith and Octavia Spencer attends the Feature Film Jury Orientation Breakfast during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. 

FRENCH CONNECTION

Hugh Jackman walks with a purpose in Paris, France on Friday.

HIT THE STREET

Bobby Cannavale braves the frigid New York City weather in a bathrobe on Friday while filming Martin Scorsese's new project, The Irishman. 

