Justin Theroux Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Christie Brinkley, Amy Adams & More

WINE ABOUT IT

It's wine-o'clock for Christie Brinkley, who brought along a bottle of prosecco to promote her skincare line on Good Day New York on Monday.

THE GOOD LIFE 

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore attends a Monday BUILD Studio event in New York City. 

NOT SO SIRIUS 

Laverne Cox stops by SiriusXM's "Sway in the Morning" in New York City on Monday.

BACK IN BLACK

Rooney Mara, who stars in Mary Magdalene, opts for an all-black ensemble for a special screening of the film at London's National Gallery.

COFFEE BREAK

Taking a break from hitting the runways during Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid fuels up with a to-go cup of coffee.

RUNNING ERRANDS

Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo go grocery shopping in West Hollywood on Monday.

IN THE GAMES 

On Monday in Monaco, Benedict Cumberbatch speaks at a press conference ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards. 

OUT & ABOUT

Justin Theroux is photographed with his bike in New York City for the first time since he and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation.

GOING GLOBAL 

Spider Sharpless brings Alanis Morissette on the court during the Harlem Globetrotters' Los Angeles game on Sunday. 

RIGHT 'ROUND 

Miles Brown hangs with the Harlem Globetrotters at their L.A. game. 

CHOW HOUNDS 

Katie Lee and her dog, Gus, take the stage at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Sunday. 

GLAM GUILD

Anna Camp arrives at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Saturday in L.A

LOVERS' LANE 

On Sunday, Dianna Agron and husband Winston Marshall walk hand-in-hand in New York City.

READY TO RIDE 

Eva Herzigova plays with props at the race car-themed Tommy Hilfiger Milan Fashion Week show. 

TOMMY'S GIRL 

Gigi Hadid greets fans at the Tommy Hilfiger store during Milan Fashion Week. 

YOU GOLD, GIRL 

Issa Rae and Tameka Foster pose at the American Black Film Festival Honors, sponsored in part by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège and Hennessy X.O, in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

PINK & PLUSH 

Jada Pinkett-Smith leaves her Sunday dinner with a handful of roses in Los Angeles.

YOUR TIME 

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Lena Waithe presents A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay with an award at the American Black Film Festival Honors.  

KEEPING IT COOL 

Matthew Rhys attends a N.Y.C. Red Wings vs. Rangers game with girlfriend Keri Russell and her son River, 10. 

AND SHE'S OFF!

Kate Beckinsale gets animated as she makes her way through London's Heathrow Airport.

SITTING PRETTY

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, gets candid about pregnancy and post-partum depression at L.A.'s Create & Cultivate conference.

SIGN LANGUAGE

Nick Lachey and son Camden are mirror images of each other as they strike poses at the Monster Jam Celebrity Event on Saturday.

PARTNERS IN SONG

Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste belt it out at the Montclair Film '70s Mixtape Party on Saturday.

MEDAL HEADS

On Sunday, Olympic athletes — Lindsey Vonn of the United States and Pita Taufatofua of Tonga, among others — attend the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Kim Kardashian West, who opened up about her favorite (and least favorite!) parts about being famous, opts for a blazer for her appearance at L.A.'s Create & Cultivate conference on Saturday.

KIDDING AROUND

Chris Pratt and son Jack show their approval and excitement while attending the Monster Jam Celebrity Event on Saturday.

MAJOR KEY ALERT

The first-ever Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Jaret Winokur poses with housekey votes at the show's afterparty in Hollywood.

BOSS LADIES

Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ming-Na Wen, Maurissa Tancharoen, Elizabeth Henstridge and Chloe Bennet are all smiles as they attend the 100th episode celebration of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Saturday in Hollywood.

CENTER STAGE

All eyes are on Oprah Winfrey as the legendary talk show host takes the stage with A Wrinkle in Time costar Reese Witherspoon and director Ava DuVernay at the film's Sunday press conference.

FRIENDS TO THE END 

Mario Lopez makes a new friend in Snoopy as the Extra host and his family head to an event honoring Peanuts characters at Knotts Berry Farm on Sunday.

HAVING FUN

Katy Perry looks joyful as ever as she performs onstage during the One 805 Kick Ash Bash, benefitting first responders at Bella Vista Ranch on Sunday.

ALL BUTTONED UP

Jennifer Lawrence attended the 20th Century Fox x The Wing event in N.Y.C. on Friday.

POSE AND TURN

Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin posed together at the Create & Cultivate Los Angeles conference on Saturday.

HAVING A GOOD TIME

Jordan Peele and comedian LilRel Howery answered questions at a special screening of Get Out in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

SELFIE TIME

Jenna Dewan Tatum took a selfie with Derek Hough and Sofia Carson at the Los Angeles Ballet Gala on Saturday.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Floyd Mayweather (far right) celebrates his birthday with Mariah Carey and Jamie Foxx (left) inside the Reserve in downtown Los Angeles.

MUST LOVE DOGS

Gigi Hadid held a dog as she walked the runway at the Tod's fashion show in Milan on Friday.

DENIM DAYS

Emmy Rossum stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week.

DINNER TIME

Drake grabbed dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday.

LATINA PRIDE

Aubrey Plaza spoke onstage during the 20th Annual National Hispanic Media Coalition in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

TAKE THE MIC

On Saturday, David Duchovny performed at Metro Threatre in Sydney.

MUSIC MAN

Ed Sheeran attends a photocall for his film, Songwriter, at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday.

GET LOW

Game Night's Billy Magnussen gets down while stopping by BUILD Studios on Friday.

CALL ME

Bethenny Frankel takes a phone call during a walk through Miami Beach on Friday.

TAKING THE STAGE

All eyes are on Amal Clooney as she speaks onstage at the Watermark Conference for Women on Friday.

SPOTTED!

Wearing a leopard-print coat, Jennifer Lawrence bundles up in New York City.

SURF'S UP

Joe Jonas embarks on a surfind sesh while at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.

STRIKE A POSE

Heather Graham stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her new film, Half Magic, on Friday.

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Bella Hadid takes lead at the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

SALT AND PEPPER

Josh Duhamel looks devilishly handsome at the premiere of Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. on Thursday in Hollywood.

DATE NIGHT

Michelle Monaghan and Peter White get cozy at a screening of The Vanishing of Sidney Hall on Thursday in L.A.

GOLDEN GIRL

Gold medal Olympian snowboarder Chloe Kim debuts her new Corn Flakes box during a Wenesday episode of The Tonight Show.

GIRL GANG

A Wrinkle In Time stars Mindy Kaling, Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid and Reese Witherspoon hit up Disneyland on Thursday ahead of their film's upcoming premiere.

CHEERS!

Idris Elba sips a Grey Goose espresso martini at an afterparty for his new film, Yardie, in Berlin, Germany on Thursday.

WATCH THE THRONE

Laverne Cox perches on a blue velvet chair during a visit to Macy's in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

SUITED UP

Chloë Grace Moretz rocks a printed pantsuit for the The Next Green Talents event in Milan on Thursday.

DO THE WAVE

Kelly Bensimon rocks a bikini on the beaches of Miami on Wednesday.

WORKING LATE

Selena Gomez is spotted on her way to the studio for a late night at work — while sporting a sweatshirt repping her birth season and year — in Westwood, Calif. on Thursday. 

BABY ON BOARD

Eva Longoria, who is expecting her first child, wears a black dress for a shopping trip in Los Angeles on Thursday.

OFF TO BROADWAY

Date night! Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick check out a Thursday night performance of Broadway's Hello Dolly.

TWINNING MOMENT

Sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis are mirror images of each other as the sibling pair attend Shopbop + Levi's Made & Crafted event celebrating their exclusive capsule collection in L.A.

TAKE A SEAT

Saoirse Ronan pays close attention during an appearance on London's This Morning.

TERRIFIC TRIO

They clean up real nice! Olivia Munn plays a glamorous third-wheel to newlyweds Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at Thursday's Breitling "Global Roadshow" event in New York City.

DAD KNOWS BEST

Harry Connick Jr. enlists daughter Charlotte as his date to the opening night celebration for Broadway's Hello Dolly at New York City's Sardis.

CUDDLE BUDDY

Add this to your "Reasons Why Supermodels Are the Luckiest" list: Gigi Hadid got to walk down Tod's show during Milan Fashion Week with an adorable pup in hand.

YOU GLOW, GIRL

Lucy Hale, an Avon ambassador, comes out to celebrate the launch of the brand's new Glow collection on Thursday.

IT'S ALL GOOD

Emma Roberts is emiting nothing but "good vibes" as she leaves her dance class on Thursday.

DREAM BIG

Common shows his support for Dreamers with his tee during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

POINT IT OUT

Darren Criss and Armie Hammer come together at the Breitling "Global Roadshow" event in New York City on Thursday.

LOOK OF LOVE

Idris Elba's newly-minted fiancée Sabrina Dhowre can't help but stare at her love at the Thursday premiere of Yardie during the Berlin Film Festival.

A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM 

On Thursday, Gael García Bernal attends the Berlin Film Festival premiere of Museum

CAFFEINE BOOST 

Hilary Duff grabs a coffee while filming Younger in New York City. 

PRETTY IN PINK

Naomi Watts thinks pink at Thursday's Golden Camera Awards in Hamburg.

FUN WITH FASHION

Lily Cole joins Livia Firth, founder and creative director of Eco-Age, at the VIP preview of the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange exhibition.

GOLDEN HOUR 

Liam Nesson attends the Golden Camera Awards in Hamburg on Thursday. 

MAKING MAGIC

Actor-director Heather Graham gets in the celebration spirit at the Half Magic premiere afterparty Wednesday in West Hollywood. 

BLUE CRUSHES

Iskra Lawrence and Nina Agdal twin in blue swimsuits at an AerieREAL photoshoot in Tulum, Mexico. 

POUNDING PAVEMENT

Aaron Paul goes for a Wednesday jog in West Hollywood. 

T-SHIRT TIME 

On Wednesday in Los Angeles, Jake Gyllenhaal keeps things lowkey while heading to a studio. 

HARD HEADED 

Gisele Bündchen puts safety first while visiting a N.Y.C. construction site on Wednesday. 

ROSE-COLORED VIEW

Halsey rocks pink sunglasses on Wednesday in Beverly Hills. 

HELLO, SUNSHINE

On Wednesday, a radiant Christie Brinkley attends a dinner for Alessia Antinori at New York City's Tutto il Giorno restaurant.

SMOOTH AS SILK 

Emily Ratajkowski heads to dinner in New York City Wednesday night. 

ON A BREAK

Ellie Kemper is spotted on the New York City set of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Wednesday. 

SUPERSTARS

Mom-to-be America Ferrera films Superstore alongside Ben Feldman in Los Angeles. 

TYING THINGS UP 

Pete Wentz sports a bun while enjoying an on-the-go snack in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MAGIC?

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer are beaming as they attend the West Hollywood premiere of Half Magic on Wednesday.

ORANGE YOU GLAMOROUS?

Kaia Gerber most certainly is! The model brightens up the runway as she channels Jackie Kennedy at the Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week.

GOOD NIGHT 

Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka come out to celebrate the Hollywood premiere of the actor's new film, Game Night, on Wednesday.

HIGH ROLLERS

Following their big BRIT Awards wins, Dua Lipa and Stormzy show off their trophies backstage. 

BELT IT OUT

Ed Sheeran, who shut down rumors he and fiancée Cherry Seaborn secretly wed, takes the BRIT Awards stage for his performance on Wednesday.

FAMILY FIRST

David Arquette comes out to support sister Patricia, who appears in Survivors Guide to Prison, at the film's N.Y.C. premiere on Wednesday. 

CATCHING UP

Joined by his girlfriend Cheryl, Liam Payne catches up with One Direction bandmate Niall Horan at London's Soho House on Wednesday, at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

WHO RUN THE WORLD?

Greta Gerwig! The Lady Bird director attends TheWrap's Women, Whiskey and Wisdom event honoring the year's female Oscar nominees.

WATER WORKS

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel shows off her svelte bikini body during a beach day in Miami.