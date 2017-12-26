Star Tracks

Mariah Carey Enjoys a Day of Shopping in Aspen, Plus Shakira, Kevin Hart & More!

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

James Devaney/Getty

MOMMY & ME

Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

James Devaney/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.

BackGrid

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF

Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.

BackGrid

SNOW BUNNY

Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.

Chris Jackson/Getty

FLOWER POWER

With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.

MEGA

WORK IT OUT

Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.

Al Pereira/Getty

YES THEY CAN

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin supports the New York Jets during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

HAVING A BALL

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take the comedian's kids — Hendrix and Heaven — to watch a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Splash News

BUMP IN THE ROAD

Mom-to-be Eva Longoria gives a peek at her growing baby bump while heading to a grocery store in Miami Beach on Saunday.

EVGA/BACKGRID

BEAUTIFULLY BUNDLED

Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith keep their cool on Sunday during their families' annual visits to Aspen. 

Splash News

BLUE CHRISTMAS

Blac Chyna stands out in all-blue on Sunday night while leaving Karrueche Tran's holiday party at Paloma in West Hollywood. 

INSTARimages.com

GROCERY GAL

Emma Stone totes her bags following a grocery store run in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

ORDER UP!

A smiling Christina El Moussa serves guests on Friday at the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas celebration. 

Splash News and Pictures

FRONT-ROW FANS

Heidi Klum and her son score the best seats in the house to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Saturday in L.A.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

HAMILTON HOPS THE POND

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage with three cast members of the London production of Hamilton after premiering it to the press there on Thursday night.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

ALL CLEANED UP

Milla Jovovich is snapped in front of a dry cleaners on Friday while running errands in L.A.

Photographer Group/Splash News

MOM'S NIGHT OUT

After sharing her adorable family Christmas card, Blac Chyna hits the Poppy Club in West Hollywood on Friday night.

T.M/Splash News

GOLDEN GIRLS

Goldie Hawn and her daughter-in-law continue their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with matching smiles on Friday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

SMILES FOR MILES

Issa Rae beams on Friday while heading to the hot seat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

Splash News

LUNCH BUNCH

Kirsten Dunst also flashes a big grin on Friday during a lunch outing with family in Beverly Hills. 

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

FRIDAY FUNDAY

Squeezing in some last-minute shopping? Selma Blair totes her packages and a coffee on Friday while out in L.A.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

SANTA'S HELPERS

Are they on the nice list? Mike Will Made It, Eearz and Slim Jxmmi pose with Santa Claus at 2nd Annual Mike Will's Wish Fest at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Marietta on Thursday in Marietta Georgia. 

The Image DIrect

KEEP IT POSITIVE

Rebel Wilson can't help but smile during a Friday out in New York City.

BackGrid

BLENDING IN

Kanye West sports a camo jacket for his visit to a Milan showroom on Friday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Robin Thicke gets in the Christmas spirit during an impromptu photoshoot with Santa Claus on Thursday at A Children's Miracle Holiday event.

Splash News Online

SHORT & SWEET

Sporting shorts and tights while running errands, Gwen Stefani bundles up in her coat.

MEGA

COFFEE BREAK

Benji Madden goes on a coffee run with brother Joel (not pictured) on Friday.

Daniel Perez Garcia-Santos/WireImage

WHEN IN SPAIN

On Thursday, Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attend the opening of the new Porcelanosa store in Madrid, Spain.

MEGA

SHOPPER'S WORLD

Kristen Stewart fuels up before an hours-long search for Christmas gifts during a shopping trip with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

BackGrid

WALK IT OUT

A sunglasses-clad Cameron Diaz shops for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills.

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

REAL TALK

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, opens up about her early modeling career during a Revolve event in L.A. on Thursday.

BackGrid

SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

As his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, prepares to welcome her first child with boyfried Travis Scott, rapper Tyga squeezes in some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.

BackGrid

GIRL'S BEST FRIEND

Stella Maxwell cradles her adorable pup as she heads to grab lunch with girlfriend Kristen Stewart in West Hollywood.

Splash News Online

UNFORGETTABLE

Legends! Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar deliver a memorable performance at the TDE Annual Christmas Concert, a free event, in Watts, California.

INSTARimages.com

PUPPY PAL

Ellen Pompeo totes her fur baby around L.A. on Thursday.

MEGA

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Absolo pack on the PDA during a beach outing in Miami.

Dave Benett/Getty

CURTAIN CALL

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage after the opening night performance of Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theater on Thursday.

Steven Diaz/Disney Parks

PICTURE PERFECT

Disney Channel's Peyton List shows Daisy Duck some love during a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Wednesday.

Steven Diaz/Disney Parks

A WHOLE NEW WORLD

Olivia Holt makes a new friend while visiting The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida on Thursday.

David Livingston/Getty

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and Emma Greenwell flank executive producer Jessica Goldberg at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday at the Paley Center in L.A.

Maury Phillips/Getty

BALL SO HARD

Nick Cannon shows off his skills on the court at a photo shoot for She Ball on Thursday in Venice, California.

James Devaney/Getty

CHEERING SECTION

Anthony Bourdain shows some team spirit while watching the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

James Devaney/Getty

CHILLING COURTSIDE

Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothée Chalamet cheer on the home team at the Knicks game on Thursday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

WHAT A KNOCKOUT

UFC fighter Chuck Liddell faces off against cosplayer Lito Velasco as Spider-Man at A Children's Miracle Holiday, sponsored by Amity Medical Group and Vitamin Patch Club, on Thursday at the Foothill Regional Medical Center Tustin, California.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

LaLa Anthony gets into the holiday spirit while hosting a Winter Wonderland charity event on Thursday in New York.

BackGrid

NEW YORK MINUTE

Hilary Duff bundles up against the cold New York City weather while out with on-again boyfriend, Matthew Koma, on Thursday.

Splash News Online

CHECKING HER LIST

Molly Sims gets some shopping done in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

MEGA

BEACHY KEEN

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo enjoy some fun in the sun while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.

Splash News Online

SO FLY

Heidi Klum keeps it casual as she makes her way to LAX on Thursday. 

Splash News Online

READY TO ROCK

Ashlee Simpson leaves her Studio City, California, gym on Thursday in a Metallica sweatshirt. 

Splash News Online

HALLOWEEN IN DECEMBER?

A happy Bella Thorne is spotted out in orange and black in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Splash News Online

TWO TO TANGO

Mariah Carey cozies up to boyfriend and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka while performing her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" holiday show on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

MEGA

WATER WORLD

Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman, relax with a Jet Ski ride while on vacation in Barbados on Tuesday.

MEGA

SWEATER WEATHER

Olivia Wilde makes a statement with a red Christmas sweater bearing the word "Impeach," while shopping in New York City on Wednesday.

BackGrid

RUNNING FOR IT

A smiley Hugh Jackman gets his heart rate up during a beach day in Sydney. 

Splash News Online

DOG DAYS

Jerry O'Connell gives a furry friend a lift while on the set of Extra on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The actor is hosting the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin this New Year’s Day.

Splash News Online

MOTOR SPORT

Drake feels the need for speed while on vacation in Miami Beach with fellow rappers DJ Khlaed and Diddy (not pictured) on Wednesday, before Khaled got into a Jet Ski accident and called on his pals for help.

BackGrid

GROWTH SPURT

Robert De Niro wears some serious platform shoes while filming The Irishman alongside Al Pacino on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

BackGrid

AS GOOD AS IT GETS

Helen Hunt enjoys the surf in Maui on Wednesday.  

Monica Schipper/Getty

CLOWNING AROUND

Liam Neeson goofs off while visiting the New York City Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday.

Mike Vitelli/BFA/Shutterstock

LEAN ON ME

Rapper G-Eazy gets some support from girlfriend Halsey at the release party for his album, The Beautiful and Damned, on Tuesday in New York City.

The Image Direct

UNDER COVER

Emma Stone tries to stay incognito while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

BODAK ... GREEN?

Cardi B wears a festive green look for a Wednesday Tonight Show appearance in New York City.

BackGrid

SHAPING UP

Elle Fanning fits in a Wednesday workout in L.A. 

BackGrid

PEANUT(S) GALLERY

Andy Cohen rocks a festive Snoopy sweater in New York City on Wednesday. 

BackGrid

PURCHASE PROTECTION

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber does some shopping in West Hollywood.

MEGA

PUP WALK

Ethan Hawke keeps it casual while walking his dogs in New York City on Wednesday. 

BackGrid

RED-Y OR NOT

Suki Waterhouse stops traffic in an all-red outfit as she heads to the #FREEPERIODS march to 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SEASON'S GREETINGS

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco get into the holiday spirit as they distribute presents to schoolchildren on Wednesday in Monaco.

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Vanessa Hudgens exits her Pilates class in L.A.

The Image Direct

LACY LADY

Wearing a lace dress with a denim jacket, Kate Hudson is pictured heading into a theatre workshop on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

ON HOLIDAY

Having fun in paradise! Simon Cowell and longtime love Lauren Silverman go jet skiing in Barbados.

Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

HAND IT TO ME

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand as they arrive at JFK Airport in New York.

Trae Patton/NBC

KNOW YOUR VOICE

Blake Shelton embraces The Voice winner Chloe Kohanski at the show's finale on Tuesday.

MEGA

RUNNING ERRANDS

Ashley Greene goes grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Media Punch/INSTARimages.com

PAWS-ITIVELY AWESOME

Parker Posey brings along her dog, Gracie, to the first annual Paw Prints Paw-liday screening at IFC Center on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

SEEN & HEARD

Lea Michele plugs in during a walk in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

LET'S CHAT

Christian Slater stops by London's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.

VCG/Getty

STARS OF THE SHOW

Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill are all smiles as they arrive at the Chinese premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Wednesday at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Jun Sato/WireImage

SHINE BRIGHT

Noomi Rapace, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton strike a pose at the press conference for their new Netflix movie, Bright, on Wednesday in Tokyo.

BackGrid

HANG TEN

Helen Hunt catches some waves with her daughters (not pictured) while out surfing in Maui on Tuesday.

BackGrid

TEAM SPIRIT

Bella Hadid bundles up against New York's chilly weather in hockey gear as she heads to the Rangers game on Tuesday night with sister Gigi (not pictured).

Splash News Online

LA VITA BELLA

Rebel Wilson shows off her Bella pride as she leaves a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

CAFFEINE RUSH

Dakota Fanning keeps warm in a gray coat while spending time with her boyfriend in New York City on Tuesday.

Pacific Coast News

ABS-OLUTELY FABULOUS

Kaia Gerber shows off her toned abs in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Alex Dolan

VEGAS, BABY!

Lady Gaga toasts with a glass of champagne after signing a deal for a Las Vegas residency at MGM's Park Theater in 2018 on Tuesday.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

NO BONES ABOUT IT

Jerry O'Connell goofs around with a furry friend while hosting the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin — which will premiere on New Year's Day on Animal Planet — on Saturday in Orlando.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

HAIRY SITUATION

Zac Efron debuts some new facial hair at the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman on Wednesday.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

WHEN IN AUSTRALIA ...

Stick your tongue out! Right? Zendaya got in touch with her silly side while snapping selfies with fans on Wednesday at the Sydney premiere of The Greatest Showman.

MEGA

RUFF DAY

Kate Upton clocks in some hiking time with her dog on Tuesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MAKING WAVES

Karlie Kloss is spotted out and about in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Liam Payne sports a long sleeved shirt while out and about in N.Y.C.

GC Images

BUMP IT UP

Nicky Hilton Rothschild shows off her growing baby bump during a Tuesday outing in New York City.

Splash News Online

DRINK UP

Joshua Jackson fuels up with a morning smoothie in L.A.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

BALANCING ACT

A smiling Halsey holds onto her crutches as she arrives to New York City's Good Morning America.

Bryan Bedder/Getty

HIGH FIVE

Time to celebrate! Pitch Perfect 3's Anna Camp meets with Captain Morgan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

David Roark/Disney Parks/Getty

HORSIN' AROUND

Katy Perry takes a ride on the carousel at Disney World on Monday.

David Livingston/Getty

On Monday, Pitch Perfect 3 star Hana Mae Lee stops by Hallmark's Home & Family to discuss her new film.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

OH WHAT FUN!

Anna Kendrick and Darlene Love join Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in a performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with classroom instruments on Monday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

WHAT AN HONOR

Kobe Bryant is joined by wife Vanessa and daughters Gianna, Natalia and Bianka at the basketball player's Lakers jersey retirement ceremony on Monday in L.A.

Dave Benett/Getty

LONDON CALLING

Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Stephen Daldry are all smiles while at a London screening of Wonder Wheel on Monday.

Splash News Online

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen arrives for his appearance on The Tonight Show.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

WHY SO BLUE?

Mark Wahlberg attends the L.A. premiere of All the Money in the World on Monday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

FEELING ENERGIZED

Lady Gaga pumps up the audience during her Joanne tour performance on Monday in Inglewood, California.

Christopher Polk/Getty

LEADING LADIES

Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig pose for pics together at Monday's premiere of Downsizing.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

Jack Nicholson, son Ray and new parents Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish take in the L.A. Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors game on Monday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Rosamund Pike is spotted in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.

BackGrid

STYLE TWINS

A pregnant Jessica Alba embraces her baby bump during a hangout with Olivia Munn.

Tyler Golden/NBC

STAGE PRESENCE

Bow down! Miley Cyrus takes the stage during The Voice finale.

Kevin Winter/Getty

AROUND THE WORLD

All the Money in the World costars Charlie Plummer and Michelle Williams come together at the film's Beverly Hills premiere on Monday.