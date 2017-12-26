Star Tracks
Mariah Carey Enjoys a Day of Shopping in Aspen, Plus Shakira, Kevin Hart & More!
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
MOMMY & ME
Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.
SNOW BUNNY
Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.
FLOWER POWER
With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.
WORK IT OUT
Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.
YES THEY CAN
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin supports the New York Jets during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
HAVING A BALL
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take the comedian's kids — Hendrix and Heaven — to watch a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Mom-to-be Eva Longoria gives a peek at her growing baby bump while heading to a grocery store in Miami Beach on Saunday.
BEAUTIFULLY BUNDLED
Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith keep their cool on Sunday during their families' annual visits to Aspen.
BLUE CHRISTMAS
Blac Chyna stands out in all-blue on Sunday night while leaving Karrueche Tran's holiday party at Paloma in West Hollywood.
GROCERY GAL
Emma Stone totes her bags following a grocery store run in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
ORDER UP!
A smiling Christina El Moussa serves guests on Friday at the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas celebration.
FRONT-ROW FANS
Heidi Klum and her son score the best seats in the house to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Saturday in L.A.
HAMILTON HOPS THE POND
Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage with three cast members of the London production of Hamilton after premiering it to the press there on Thursday night.
ALL CLEANED UP
Milla Jovovich is snapped in front of a dry cleaners on Friday while running errands in L.A.
MOM'S NIGHT OUT
After sharing her adorable family Christmas card, Blac Chyna hits the Poppy Club in West Hollywood on Friday night.
GOLDEN GIRLS
Goldie Hawn and her daughter-in-law continue their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with matching smiles on Friday.
SMILES FOR MILES
Issa Rae beams on Friday while heading to the hot seat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
LUNCH BUNCH
Kirsten Dunst also flashes a big grin on Friday during a lunch outing with family in Beverly Hills.
FRIDAY FUNDAY
Squeezing in some last-minute shopping? Selma Blair totes her packages and a coffee on Friday while out in L.A.
SANTA'S HELPERS
Are they on the nice list? Mike Will Made It, Eearz and Slim Jxmmi pose with Santa Claus at 2nd Annual Mike Will's Wish Fest at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Marietta on Thursday in Marietta Georgia.
KEEP IT POSITIVE
Rebel Wilson can't help but smile during a Friday out in New York City.
BLENDING IN
Kanye West sports a camo jacket for his visit to a Milan showroom on Friday.
JINGLE ALL THE WAY
Robin Thicke gets in the Christmas spirit during an impromptu photoshoot with Santa Claus on Thursday at A Children's Miracle Holiday event.
SHORT & SWEET
Sporting shorts and tights while running errands, Gwen Stefani bundles up in her coat.
COFFEE BREAK
Benji Madden goes on a coffee run with brother Joel (not pictured) on Friday.
WHEN IN SPAIN
On Thursday, Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attend the opening of the new Porcelanosa store in Madrid, Spain.
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Kristen Stewart fuels up before an hours-long search for Christmas gifts during a shopping trip with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.
WALK IT OUT
A sunglasses-clad Cameron Diaz shops for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills.
REAL TALK
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, opens up about her early modeling career during a Revolve event in L.A. on Thursday.
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
As his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, prepares to welcome her first child with boyfried Travis Scott, rapper Tyga squeezes in some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Stella Maxwell cradles her adorable pup as she heads to grab lunch with girlfriend Kristen Stewart in West Hollywood.
UNFORGETTABLE
Legends! Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar deliver a memorable performance at the TDE Annual Christmas Concert, a free event, in Watts, California.
PUPPY PAL
Ellen Pompeo totes her fur baby around L.A. on Thursday.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Absolo pack on the PDA during a beach outing in Miami.
CURTAIN CALL
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage after the opening night performance of Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theater on Thursday.
PICTURE PERFECT
Disney Channel's Peyton List shows Daisy Duck some love during a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Wednesday.
A WHOLE NEW WORLD
Olivia Holt makes a new friend while visiting The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida on Thursday.
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and Emma Greenwell flank executive producer Jessica Goldberg at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday at the Paley Center in L.A.
BALL SO HARD
Nick Cannon shows off his skills on the court at a photo shoot for She Ball on Thursday in Venice, California.
CHEERING SECTION
Anthony Bourdain shows some team spirit while watching the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
CHILLING COURTSIDE
Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothée Chalamet cheer on the home team at the Knicks game on Thursday.
WHAT A KNOCKOUT
UFC fighter Chuck Liddell faces off against cosplayer Lito Velasco as Spider-Man at A Children's Miracle Holiday, sponsored by Amity Medical Group and Vitamin Patch Club, on Thursday at the Foothill Regional Medical Center Tustin, California.
SITTING PRETTY
LaLa Anthony gets into the holiday spirit while hosting a Winter Wonderland charity event on Thursday in New York.
NEW YORK MINUTE
Hilary Duff bundles up against the cold New York City weather while out with on-again boyfriend, Matthew Koma, on Thursday.
CHECKING HER LIST
Molly Sims gets some shopping done in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
BEACHY KEEN
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo enjoy some fun in the sun while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.
SO FLY
Heidi Klum keeps it casual as she makes her way to LAX on Thursday.
READY TO ROCK
Ashlee Simpson leaves her Studio City, California, gym on Thursday in a Metallica sweatshirt.
HALLOWEEN IN DECEMBER?
A happy Bella Thorne is spotted out in orange and black in Los Angeles on Thursday.
TWO TO TANGO
Mariah Carey cozies up to boyfriend and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka while performing her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" holiday show on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
WATER WORLD
Simon Cowell and his partner, Lauren Silverman, relax with a Jet Ski ride while on vacation in Barbados on Tuesday.
SWEATER WEATHER
Olivia Wilde makes a statement with a red Christmas sweater bearing the word "Impeach," while shopping in New York City on Wednesday.
RUNNING FOR IT
A smiley Hugh Jackman gets his heart rate up during a beach day in Sydney.
DOG DAYS
Jerry O'Connell gives a furry friend a lift while on the set of Extra on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The actor is hosting the AKC National Championship Dog Show Presented by Royal Canin this New Year’s Day.
MOTOR SPORT
Drake feels the need for speed while on vacation in Miami Beach with fellow rappers DJ Khlaed and Diddy (not pictured) on Wednesday, before Khaled got into a Jet Ski accident and called on his pals for help.
GROWTH SPURT
Robert De Niro wears some serious platform shoes while filming The Irishman alongside Al Pacino on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
AS GOOD AS IT GETS
Helen Hunt enjoys the surf in Maui on Wednesday.
CLOWNING AROUND
Liam Neeson goofs off while visiting the New York City Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday.
LEAN ON ME
Rapper G-Eazy gets some support from girlfriend Halsey at the release party for his album, The Beautiful and Damned, on Tuesday in New York City.
UNDER COVER
Emma Stone tries to stay incognito while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
BODAK ... GREEN?
Cardi B wears a festive green look for a Wednesday Tonight Show appearance in New York City.
SHAPING UP
Elle Fanning fits in a Wednesday workout in L.A.
PEANUT(S) GALLERY
Andy Cohen rocks a festive Snoopy sweater in New York City on Wednesday.
PURCHASE PROTECTION
On Wednesday, Justin Bieber does some shopping in West Hollywood.
PUP WALK
Ethan Hawke keeps it casual while walking his dogs in New York City on Wednesday.
RED-Y OR NOT
Suki Waterhouse stops traffic in an all-red outfit as she heads to the #FREEPERIODS march to 10 Downing Street in London on Wednesday.
SEASON'S GREETINGS
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco get into the holiday spirit as they distribute presents to schoolchildren on Wednesday in Monaco.
WORK IT OUT
Vanessa Hudgens exits her Pilates class in L.A.
LACY LADY
Wearing a lace dress with a denim jacket, Kate Hudson is pictured heading into a theatre workshop on Tuesday.
ON HOLIDAY
Having fun in paradise! Simon Cowell and longtime love Lauren Silverman go jet skiing in Barbados.
HAND IT TO ME
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand as they arrive at JFK Airport in New York.
KNOW YOUR VOICE
Blake Shelton embraces The Voice winner Chloe Kohanski at the show's finale on Tuesday.
RUNNING ERRANDS
Ashley Greene goes grocery shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
PAWS-ITIVELY AWESOME
Parker Posey brings along her dog, Gracie, to the first annual Paw Prints Paw-liday screening at IFC Center on Tuesday.
SEEN & HEARD
Lea Michele plugs in during a walk in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
LET'S CHAT
Christian Slater stops by London's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday.
STARS OF THE SHOW
Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill are all smiles as they arrive at the Chinese premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Wednesday at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
SHINE BRIGHT
Noomi Rapace, Will Smith and Joel Edgerton strike a pose at the press conference for their new Netflix movie, Bright, on Wednesday in Tokyo.
HANG TEN
Helen Hunt catches some waves with her daughters (not pictured) while out surfing in Maui on Tuesday.
TEAM SPIRIT
Bella Hadid bundles up against New York's chilly weather in hockey gear as she heads to the Rangers game on Tuesday night with sister Gigi (not pictured).
LA VITA BELLA
Rebel Wilson shows off her Bella pride as she leaves a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.
CAFFEINE RUSH
Dakota Fanning keeps warm in a gray coat while spending time with her boyfriend in New York City on Tuesday.
ABS-OLUTELY FABULOUS
Kaia Gerber shows off her toned abs in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
VEGAS, BABY!
Lady Gaga toasts with a glass of champagne after signing a deal for a Las Vegas residency at MGM's Park Theater in 2018 on Tuesday.
NO BONES ABOUT IT
Jerry O'Connell goofs around with a furry friend while hosting the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin — which will premiere on New Year's Day on Animal Planet — on Saturday in Orlando.
HAIRY SITUATION
Zac Efron debuts some new facial hair at the Australian premiere of The Greatest Showman on Wednesday.
WHEN IN AUSTRALIA ...
Stick your tongue out! Right? Zendaya got in touch with her silly side while snapping selfies with fans on Wednesday at the Sydney premiere of The Greatest Showman.
RUFF DAY
Kate Upton clocks in some hiking time with her dog on Tuesday.
MAKING WAVES
Karlie Kloss is spotted out and about in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Tuesday.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Liam Payne sports a long sleeved shirt while out and about in N.Y.C.
BUMP IT UP
Nicky Hilton Rothschild shows off her growing baby bump during a Tuesday outing in New York City.
DRINK UP
Joshua Jackson fuels up with a morning smoothie in L.A.
BALANCING ACT
A smiling Halsey holds onto her crutches as she arrives to New York City's Good Morning America.
HIGH FIVE
Time to celebrate! Pitch Perfect 3's Anna Camp meets with Captain Morgan on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
HORSIN' AROUND
Katy Perry takes a ride on the carousel at Disney World on Monday.
On Monday, Pitch Perfect 3 star Hana Mae Lee stops by Hallmark's Home & Family to discuss her new film.
OH WHAT FUN!
Anna Kendrick and Darlene Love join Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots in a performance of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" with classroom instruments on Monday.
WHAT AN HONOR
Kobe Bryant is joined by wife Vanessa and daughters Gianna, Natalia and Bianka at the basketball player's Lakers jersey retirement ceremony on Monday in L.A.
LONDON CALLING
Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Stephen Daldry are all smiles while at a London screening of Wonder Wheel on Monday.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen arrives for his appearance on The Tonight Show.
WHY SO BLUE?
Mark Wahlberg attends the L.A. premiere of All the Money in the World on Monday.
FEELING ENERGIZED
Lady Gaga pumps up the audience during her Joanne tour performance on Monday in Inglewood, California.
LEADING LADIES
Laura Dern and Kristen Wiig pose for pics together at Monday's premiere of Downsizing.
BALLIN' TIME
Jack Nicholson, son Ray and new parents Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish take in the L.A. Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors game on Monday.
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Rosamund Pike is spotted in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Monday.
STYLE TWINS
A pregnant Jessica Alba embraces her baby bump during a hangout with Olivia Munn.
STAGE PRESENCE
Bow down! Miley Cyrus takes the stage during The Voice finale.
AROUND THE WORLD
All the Money in the World costars Charlie Plummer and Michelle Williams come together at the film's Beverly Hills premiere on Monday.