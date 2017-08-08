American Horror Story star Emma Roberts poses in front of a colorful summer secene at the Domino x American Express Platinum event on Friday in Bridgehampton, New York.
Dame Helen Mirren takes a tour of the town of Vernole in Leece, Italy.
Wild 'N Out star Nick Cannon hangs on the court at Real 92.3's celebrity basketball game at L.A. LIVE Microsoft Square — the event which kicks off the the 9th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament Weekend.
Alyssa Milano stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.
On Friday, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performs on Good Morning America.
Samira Wiley and Ryan Hansen crack each other up as they speak onstage about their YouTube Red series, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, on Friday at the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tourin Beverly Hills.
Gabby Douglas is all smiles as she attends the Post-it Brand Make It Stick For Back-to-School event at Staples in Burbank, California on Friday.
Chelsea Clinton signs copies of her book, She Persisted, at BookHampton on Friday.
On Thursday, Top Chef winner Richard Blais was spotted at Santa Margherita’s She Shed Event in Brooklyn.
Whoopi Goldberg poses for photos with some dedicated Sister Act fans at an outdoor screening of the classic comedy on Thursday at the Westfield World Trade Center in New York City.
Alexa Ray Joel is all smiles as she tucks into some chips and dip at Popchips' Skinny Chipping Summer Party on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Jenna Dewan Tatum joins the photographers on the red carpet to take pictures of her husband, Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin at the L.A. premiere of Comrade Detective on Thursday.
John Boyega gets plenty of love from his sister, Grace, on Thursday as the pair attend a special screening of his new film, Detroit, in L.A.
Bailee Madison and Alex Lange only have eyes for one another at the x karla launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Julianne Moore chats with Amy Astley at the Architectural Digest September Style Issue party in New York on Thursday.
Katie Holmes keeps it casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.
John Mayer gets into the groove while performing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday as part of his Search For Everything world tour.
Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt strike a pose at the red carpet premiere Amazon's Comrade Detective on Thursday in L.A.
Leslie Mann signs a blown-up cover of Los Angeles Confidential — with her face on it! — at the Los Angeles Confidential Celebrates Fashion Island's 50th Anniversary event in Newport Beach, California on Thursday.
Superstore star America Ferrera gives a wave at the NBC's TCA tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
Also at the NBC Press Tour: The cast of Will and Grace — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes — show each other some love. The show's revival is set to start production this week.
Alessandra Ambrosio causes a racket during a game of tennis in Santa Monica on Thursday.
Kevin Hart "plays" a game of "poker" against some fierce competitors, including a cardboard cutout of Usain Bolt, for a comedy skit at the Laugh Out Loud launch event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
Elsewhere at the Laugh Out Loud launch: Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French match in black and white.
Tracee Ellis Ross is a vision in white while leaving an event in Los Angeles.
Fresh off her honeymoon, Julianne Hough takes her dog, Lexi, for a walk in West Hollywood.
Robert Pattinson looks sleek in a navy suit before an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Thursday.
Michelle Rodriguez keeps it casual in jeans and a sweatshirt in L.A. on Thursday.
An expecting Jessica Alba basks in a sunny N.Y.C Thursday.
World of Dance host Jenna Dewan Tatum heads back to her New York City hotel.
Derek Hough feeds a Los Angeles parking meter on Thursday.
Today host Hoda Kotb embraces Raven-Symone during Kotb's The Hoda Show SiriusXM show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Man Made Music Founder Joel Beckerman and NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart and Bo Rinehart attend a live Q&A on Wednesday.
95 of 106
The cast of This Is Us — comprised of Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ron Cephas Jones and Chris Sullivan — attend their show's panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour on Wednesday.
Izzy Bizu performs at Baby's All Right in Brookyn, New York on Monday.
Kate Walsh keeps her hands full as she walks around Los Angeles on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Jesse Metcalfe steps out in New York City.
Chelsea Handler takes the stage at Wednesday's Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills.
Also at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Intergalactic franchise royals Sir Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill hang together.
Elisabeth Moss and Kathryn Hahn pose at the Wednesday Grants Banquet.
Natasha Bedingfield enjoys the Maison St-Germain Los Angeles debut on Wednesday.
Kim Kardashian West graces a fan's selfie Wednesday in New York City.
On Wednesday in New York City, Darren Criss comes out bright and early for The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show.
Jane Fonda is spotted on the set of Book Club Wednesday.
13 Reasons Why stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette speak onstage at the Wednesday Hollywood Foreign Press Association Banquet.