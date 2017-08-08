Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Elizabeth Olsen & Aubrey Plaza Share the Spotlight, Plus Victoria Justice, Kate Mara & More

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 106

Splash News

LEAVING HER MARK

Kate Beckinsale meets with fans and gives her autograph at the New York City premiere of The Only Living Boy in New York.

2 of 106

Splash News

SMOOCHES FROM SHAQ

Shaquille O'Neal plants a kiss on Carpool Karaoke host James Corden as wife Julia Carey looks on, at the series launch party.

3 of 106

TheImageDirect

IN FULL COSTUME

Josh Brolin channels his Deadpool 2 character, Cable, on the film's set on Monday.

4 of 106

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

GIRLFRIENDS GATHERING

Lisa Edelstein discusses the upcoming season of her show, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, at BUILD Studios on Monday.

5 of 106

Mathieu Bitton/REX/Shutterstock

FUNNY PEOPLE

The most hilarious squad there ever was! Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Jeff Ross and Donnell Rawlings come out to support Dave Chappelle at his eponymous show in N.Y.C. 

6 of 106

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

SWEET TREATS 

Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah shows off trays of doughnuts during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Monday. 

7 of 106

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

HELLO THERE

Wendi McLendon-Covey channels her The Goldbergs character at the Sony Pictures Television and Crackle TCA Studio Day on Monday.

8 of 106

Splash News

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Natasha Bedingfield attends the Carpool Karaoke launch party in L.A.

9 of 106

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

ON THE SMALL SCREEN

Alex, Inc. star Zach Braff attends the Sony Pictures Television and Crackle TCA Studio Day on Monday.

10 of 106

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

SO EXCITED

Billy Eichner is as enthusiastic as ever during an appearance on Late Night with host Seth Meyers on Monday.

11 of 106

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GOING LIVE

On Monday, Emily Ratajkowski greets photographers as she makes her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

12 of 106

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

SISTER, SISTER

On Monday, Este and Danielle Haim of the band Haim enjoy a night out at the Carpool Karaoke launch party in L.A.

13 of 106

Todd Williamson/Getty

OH, BOY

The Only Living Boy in New York costars Cynthia Nixon and Kiersey Clemons cozy up to one another at the afterparty following the N.Y.C. premiere of their new film on Monday.

14 of 106

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

ROCKIN' OUT

Victoria Justice joins designer Betsey Johnson at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE Awards on Monday. 

15 of 106

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

TALK IT OUT

Adam Brody takes the stage to discuss Crackle's StartUp on Monday.

16 of 106

Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

PARTNERS IN CRIME

Elizabeth Olsen and Aubrey Plaza strike a pose at the New York Times-hosted ScreenTimes event on Monday.

17 of 106

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

'MOORE' TRAVEL

Demi Moore sports a chic jet-set outfit as she enters LAX Airport on Monday.

18 of 106

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

All the attention is on Eva Longoria, who takes the stage at the Accessories Council's 21st Annual celebration of the ACE Awards on Monday. 

19 of 106

Rochelle Brodin/Getty

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

Singer JJ Lin snaps a selfie with Kate Mara at Haute Living's event (sponsored by Westime), honoring the actress, on Monday in L.A.

20 of 106

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

GOING UP

Sarah Silverman smiles as she makes her way through LAX Airport on Monday.

21 of 106

REX/Shutterstock

BETTER MOMENT

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk takes the mic at a screening for the series on Monday.

22 of 106

Jonathan Leibson/Getty

FAB FOUR

The cast of Atypical — Brigette Lundy-Paine, Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Michael Rapaport — attend a screening of the Netflix series on Monday in L.A.

23 of 106

Matt Sayles/Invision for TrueCar/AP

FAMILY FUN

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, husband Kevin and their daughter, Molly, head to the Best Friends Animal Society Pet Adoption Center on Monday.

24 of 106

Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

MOMMY & ME

Molly Sims goes for a swing at the goop x Despicable Me 3 Capsule Collection on Sunday.

25 of 106

Splash News

KEEPING TRACK

Vanessa Hudgens keeps comfy in a tracksuit while out in Los Angeles on Monday. 

26 of 106

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

FEEL THE RAIN

Brett Eldredge embraces the rain while performing on NBC's Today Show on Monday in N.Y.C.

27 of 106

Splash News

OUT OF OFFICE

Michael Strahan leaves the New York City Good Morning America studios on Monday. 

28 of 106

Splash News

WORKING IT 

Magge Gyllenhaal films The Kindergarten Teacher in New York City. 

29 of 106

Jackson Lee/GC Images

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Rita Ora's happy mood can't be ruined by the N.Y.C. rain on Monday.

30 of 106

Todd Williamson/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Jeff Bridges and his The Only Living Boy in New York costar, Callum Turner, share a candid moment at a special screening of their film on Sunday.

31 of 106

Araya Diaz/Getty

HAVING A BALL

Shay Mitchell attends the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Inaugural Play LA Fundraiser event on Saturday.

32 of 106

Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

DRUMMER BOY

Tom Holland bangs a drum during the Spider-Man: Homecoming film premiere in Tokyo, Japan.

33 of 106

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

SMILES ALL AROUND

On Saturday, Solange speaks onstage during the Black Girls Rock! event. 

34 of 106

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

OH, BABY

Beverly Mitchell brings along daughter Kenzie to The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature on Saturday.

35 of 106

WENN

STYLE TWEAK

Jason Ritter gets down on one knee for the sake of fashion at the ABC TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A. on Monday.

36 of 106

Splash News

LISTEN UP

A plugged-in Orlando Bloom sports a bright jacket in L.A.

37 of 106

Splash News

WEDDING GUESTS

All dressed up! Hillary and Bill Clinton head to the wedding of a friend in N.Y.C.

38 of 106

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty

GIVING ME 'LIFE'

Adrien Brody accepts the Pardo Life Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival Friday in Switzerland.

39 of 106

Robin Marchant/Getty

PEACE OUT 

Brandy attends the Lucky Brand's City Jam event in Chicago Saturday. 

40 of 106

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

BRING THE DRAMA

Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown get emotive at the Television Critics Association Awards on Saturday in Beverly Hills. 

41 of 106

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

FASHION FORWARD 

Host Kristin Chenoweth channels The Handmaid's Tale at the TCA Awards.

42 of 106

EPA

NATURAL WOMAN 

On Saturday in Los Angeles, Maya Rudolph walks the red carpet at The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature premiere with a four-legged friend.

43 of 106

Emma McIntyre/Getty

SQUIRREL FRIENDS 

Also at The Nut Job 2 premiere: Will Arnett meets an IRL likeness of his character, Surly. 

44 of 106

Paras Griffin/Getty

READY TO ROCK 

Black-ish costars Yara Shahidi and Anthony Anderson pose at Saturday's Black Girls Rock! event in Newark. 

45 of 106

CINDY BARRYMORE/startraksphoto

SPIN ME RIGHT 'ROUND 

Rumer Willis serves as DJ in Chicago on Saturday. 

46 of 106

Araya Diaz/Getty

FIGHT LIKE A GIRL 

Boxer Laila Ali hangs with kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Play LA Fundraiser on Saturday. 

47 of 106

Araya Diaz/Getty

SUN & SMILES 

Malin Akerman also has a ball at the Children's Hospital event.

48 of 106

ABC/Image Group LA via Getty

LAUGHING MATTER 

Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn dish on The Middle during the ABC press tour in Beverly Hills. 

49 of 106

John Salangsang/Invision/AP

MAIDS OF HONOR 

The Handmaid's Tale stars Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel attend the Summer TCA Awards Saturday in Beverly Hills. 

50 of 106

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

LIFE'S A BEACH

Eva Longoria keeps it breezy in a white shirt that doubles as her bikini cover-up in Miami on Sunday.

51 of 106

Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

TAKING THE STAGE

Ryan Seacrest serves as speaker of the house at the BCRF Paddle and Party for Pink Benefit event on Saturday in N.Y.C.

52 of 106

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

FAMILY MATTERS

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott enjoy family bonding time with their kids — Hattie, Finn and Stella — at The Lion King Sing-Along film screening on Saturday.

53 of 106

REX/Shutterstock

JETTING OFF

Emmy Rossum keeps it casual at LAX Airport on Saturday in L.A.

54 of 106

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

PUMP UP THE MUSIC

Taraji P. Henson pumps up the crowd from the DJ booth onstage at 2017 Black Girls Rock Award in New Jersey on Saturday.

55 of 106

Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

PARTY PAIR

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend Shayna Taylor cozy up at the BCRF Paddle and Party for Pink Benefit on Saturday in the Hamptons.

56 of 106

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

WHAT AN HONOR

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes join hundreds of fans to help set the Guiness World Record for the largest gathering of Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash cosplayers ever.

57 of 106

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

CRAFT TIME

Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe and Molly Sims have some crafty fun with their mini-mes at the Honest Company and The Great. celebrate The Great Adventure on Saturday in the Hamptons.

58 of 106

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

COMING TOGETHER

Lebron James and Drake don't look quite ready for a dip at their Pool Party in Toronto, Canada, for Caribana 2017 on Saturday.

59 of 106

Splash News

GOOD JEANS

Bella Hadid battles the summer heat in the Big Apple, rocking ripped jeans and a long-sleeve white crop top while hanging in downtown Manhattan. 

60 of 106

Tom Vickers

FUNNY PEOPLE

Girl's Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish and Jumanji star Kevin Hart are all smiles at the launch of Hart's new streaming comedy network Laugh Out Loud Network. 

 

61 of 106

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

TALK IT OUT

Jessica Alba stops by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for her first TV appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

62 of 106

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

HOT WHEELS

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts poses in front of a colorful summer secene at the Domino x American Express Platinum event on Friday in Bridgehampton, New York. 

63 of 106

DFF/Splash News

FLOWER POWER

Dame Helen Mirren takes a tour of the town of Vernole in Leece, Italy.

64 of 106

Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty Images

OUT & ABOUT

Wild 'N Out star Nick Cannon hangs on the court at Real 92.3's celebrity basketball game at L.A. LIVE Microsoft Square — the event which kicks off the the 9th Annual Nike Basketball 3ON3 Tournament Weekend. 

65 of 106

Roy Rochlin/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Alyssa Milano stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.

66 of 106

John Lamparski/Getty

MORNING MAN

On Friday, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic performs on Good Morning America

67 of 106

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

TV TALK

Samira Wiley and Ryan Hansen crack each other up as they speak onstage about their YouTube Red series, Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, on Friday at the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills. 

68 of 106

Emma McIntyre/Getty

KEEP ME POSTED

Gabby Douglas is all smiles as she attends the Post-it Brand Make It Stick For Back-to-School event at Staples in Burbank, California on Friday.

69 of 106

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

ALL BOOKED UP

Chelsea Clinton signs copies of her book, She Persisted, at BookHampton on Friday.

70 of 106

Stephanie Meiling/Santa Margherita

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

On Thursday, Top Chef winner Richard Blais was spotted at Santa Margherita’s She Shed Event in Brooklyn.

71 of 106

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

NUN OF YOUR BUSINESS

Whoopi Goldberg poses for photos with some dedicated Sister Act fans at an outdoor screening of the classic comedy on Thursday at the Westfield World Trade Center in New York City.

72 of 106

Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto

SNACK ATTACK

Alexa Ray Joel is all smiles as she tucks into some chips and dip at Popchips' Skinny Chipping Summer Party on Thursday in N.Y.C.

73 of 106

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

PHOTO FINISH

Jenna Dewan Tatum joins the photographers on the red carpet to take pictures of her husband, Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin at the L.A. premiere of Comrade Detective on Thursday.

74 of 106

Michael Tullberg/Getty

ALL IN THE FAMILY

John Boyega gets plenty of love from his sister, Grace, on Thursday as the pair attend a special screening of his new film, Detroit, in L.A.

75 of 106

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

THE LOOK OF LOVE

Bailee Madison and Alex Lange only have eyes for one another at the x karla launch party in Los Angeles on Thursday.

76 of 106

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

FEELING HAPPY

Julianne Moore chats with Amy Astley at the Architectural Digest September Style Issue party in New York on Thursday.

77 of 106

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes keeps it casual while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

78 of 106

Gary Miller/Getty

John Mayer gets into the groove while performing at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday as part of his Search For Everything world tour.

79 of 106

Kevin Winter/Getty

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt strike a pose at the red carpet premiere Amazon's Comrade Detective on Thursday in L.A.

80 of 106

Greg Doherty/WireImage

Leslie Mann signs a blown-up cover of Los Angeles Confidential — with her face on it! — at the Los Angeles Confidential Celebrates Fashion Island's 50th Anniversary event in Newport Beach, California on Thursday.

81 of 106

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Superstore star America Ferrera gives a wave at the NBC's TCA tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.

82 of 106

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Also at the NBC Press Tour: The cast of Will and Grace — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes — show each other some love. The show's revival is set to start production this week. 

83 of 106

WENN

Alessandra Ambrosio causes a racket during a game of tennis in Santa Monica on Thursday.

84 of 106

Splash News

Kevin Hart "plays" a game of "poker" against some fierce competitors, including a cardboard cutout of Usain Bolt, for a comedy skit at the Laugh Out Loud launch event in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

85 of 106

Splash News

Elsewhere at the Laugh Out Loud launch: Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French match in black and white.

86 of 106

Splash News

Tracee Ellis Ross is a vision in white while leaving an event in Los Angeles.

87 of 106

Splash News

Fresh off her honeymoon, Julianne Hough takes her dog, Lexi, for a walk in West Hollywood.

88 of 106

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Robert Pattinson looks sleek in a navy suit before an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Thursday.

89 of 106

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Michelle Rodriguez keeps it casual in jeans and a sweatshirt in L.A. on Thursday.  

90 of 106

Splash News

YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE

An expecting Jessica Alba basks in a sunny N.Y.C Thursday.

91 of 106

Splash News

ALL AROUND THE WORLD

World of Dance host Jenna Dewan Tatum heads back to her New York City hotel. 

92 of 106

WENN

PARK IT 

Derek Hough feeds a Los Angeles parking meter on Thursday. 

93 of 106

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Today host Hoda Kotb embraces Raven-Symone during Kotb's The Hoda Show SiriusXM show in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

94 of 106

Mickey Alexander/Man Made Music

Man Made Music Founder Joel Beckerman and NEEDTOBREATHE's Bear Rinehart and Bo Rinehart attend a live Q&A on Wednesday.

95 of 106

Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The cast of This Is Us — comprised of Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ron Cephas Jones and Chris Sullivan — attend their show's panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour on Wednesday.

96 of 106

Jena Cumbo Photography

Izzy Bizu performs at Baby's All Right in Brookyn, New York on Monday.

97 of 106

GC Images

Kate Walsh keeps her hands full as she walks around Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

98 of 106

Janet Mayer/Star Max/GC Images

On Wednesday, Jesse Metcalfe steps out in New York City.

99 of 106

Kevin Winter/Getty

Chelsea Handler takes the stage at Wednesday's Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills. 

100 of 106

Todd Williamson/Getty

Also at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Intergalactic franchise royals Sir Patrick Stewart and Mark Hamill hang together. 

101 of 106

Todd Williamson/Getty

Elisabeth Moss and Kathryn Hahn pose at the Wednesday Grants Banquet. 

102 of 106

David Livingston/Getty

Natasha Bedingfield enjoys the Maison St-Germain Los Angeles debut on Wednesday. 

103 of 106

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West graces a fan's selfie Wednesday in New York City. 

104 of 106

Roy Rochlin/Getty

On Wednesday in New York City, Darren Criss comes out bright and early for The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show

105 of 106

APEX/MEGA

Jane Fonda is spotted on the set of Book Club Wednesday. 

106 of 106

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

13 Reasons Why stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette speak onstage at the Wednesday Hollywood Foreign Press Association Banquet. 

See Also

More