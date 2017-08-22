Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Channing Tatum & Adam Driver Hold On Tight, Plus Kate Hudson, Anna Kendrick & More
AQUAMEN
Boomer Phelps, 15 months, takes a ride on dad Michael Phelps at the Huggies Little Swimmer Swim Class on Monday in New York City.
THINK PINK
Kate Mara is spotted toting a bouquet of flowers in Studio City, California on Monday.
BUZZ AROUND TOWN
Kate Hudson (and her freshly shaven head!) is all smiles as she films scenes for Sia's next project, Sister, in L.A.
THE BIG NIGHT
Costars Adam Driver and Channing Tatum get in position at the London premiere of Logan Lucky on Monday.
ON PLATFORM
Anna Kendrick gets a boost in blue pumps as she arrives at Good Morning America on Monday in New York City.
WALK IT OUT
Shortly after it was confirmed that he is expecting his first child, Cameron Douglas takes his dog out for a walk in N.Y.C.
HEY THERE
Following their dinner date, Ben Affleck greets photographers as he is seen leaving Lindsay Shookus's house in N.Y.C.
DOUBLE THE FURRY FUN
Gavin Rossdale brings along with dogs to celebrate son Zuma's birthday on Sunday.
BEACH BABE
Christina Milian glows as she enjoys a day out in Miami Beach on Sunday.
FEELING APP-Y
Nina Agdal shares a laugh with CEO Tarik Sansal in N.Y.C., where he's previewing the new Romio app.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Dressed to impress! Chanel Iman sports a matching ensemble as she spends time in N.Y.C. with family.
WHO'S THAT GIRL?
Margot Robbie looks completely unrecognizable as she transforms into Queen Elizabeth I for her new film, Mary Queen of Scots.
BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE
Bow down! Pink performs during V Festival 2017 in Chelmsford, England on Saturday.
MIRROR, MIRROR
On Friday, Mackenzie Davis and Gugu Mbatha-Raw attend a Q&A for their Emmy-nominated limited series, Black Mirror: San Junipero.
SHE MEANS BUSINESS
Topping off her chic-casual look with a hat, Kate Upton is spotted grabbing lunch with friends (not pictured) at Sarabeth's in N.Y.C. on Friday.
BORN TO PERFORM
DJ Khaled carries son Asahd at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival on Sunday.
BEST ON BROADWAY
Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato meet Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Michael Park at a Saturday performance in New York City.
THAT'S A RAP
JAY-Z performs at the V Festival in Chelmsford, England on Sunday.
GIRL TO GIRL
Tyra Banks and Willow Smith hang at the Girl Cult Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.
OUT OF THE HOUSE
John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier reunite at the Hollywood Forever screening of Some Like It Hot on Saturday.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Mariah Carey brings her son Moroccan, 6, to the Madison Square Garden stage on Saturday.
ORANGE & BLACK
Tinashe takes the stage at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival Saturday in Wantagh, New York.
OFF THE MARKET
Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrate their engagement in Miami on Saturday.
A NIGHT AT THE THEATER
On Friday in London, Hayley Atwell attends the press night performance of Against.
TAKE THE LEAP
Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Leap!, on Saturday.
GOOD TIME GIRL
Selena Gomez hosted a Saturday Q&A for Good Time with the film's director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear at the Arclight Hollywood.
JUST LANDED
Channing Tatum was spotted arriving in London on Saturday.
GOOD FORM
Bella Thorne attended Billboard Hot 100 Festival in Jones Beach, New York, on Saturday.
GOLDEN GIRLS
Christie Brinkley (left) and Reese Witherspoon attend a screening of Home Again in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.
BOOK CLUB
Anna Kendrick promoted her new book, Scrappy Little Nobody, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City on Saturday.
DATE NIGHT
Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian attend Cinespia's screening of Some Like It Hot held at Hollywood Forever on Saturday.
BOSTON PRIDE
Matt Damon touched down in Los Angeles on Friday.
JET-SETTER
Heidi Klum was spotted at LAX in Los Angeles on Friday.
PARTY PALS
America Ferrera and Lin-Manuel Miranda posed for a photo at the 32nd Annual Imagen Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.
RAIN OR SHINE
Demi Lovato got cover from the rain while out in New York City on Friday.
POSTER BOY
Ansel Elgort showed off a signed poster during a screening for Baby Driver in Tokyo on Saturday.
FULL OF WONDER
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.
DOLL FACE
Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.
BAGGAGE CLAIM
Katie Holmes goes for a shopping trip in N.Y.C.
DISNEY DARLINGS
American Idol winners Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen cuts the celebratory ribbon with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to kick off a new season of the show on Thursday.
RIDE ON
Hilary Rhoda rides her bicycle through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
CITY SLICKERS
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their night out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
SHINE ON
LeAnn Rimes is positively glowing while in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
HEY, GIRL
Kelly Rowland makes waves as she arrives at a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills.
BASKETBALL BUDDIES
Justin Bieber joins in a group pic with the NY Liberty players at a WNBA game.
TWO OF A KIND
The resemblance is uncanny! Groundhog Day star Andy Karl gets his own portrait made at the Broadway Wall of Fame at Tony's di Napoli restaurant on Thursday in N.Y.C.
BELT IT OUT
Shawn Mendes takes the stage during a performance on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.
SPEAKING OUT
Salma Hayek speaks her mind during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in L.A.
DAD KNOWS BEST
Kobe Bryant heads to a WNBA game with his daughters.
BUMP IT UP
Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, who are expecting their first child together, enjoy a frozen yogurt outing on Thursday.
MR. DAPPER
Mr. Robot star Rami Malek stops by The Tonight Show on Thursday.
BREAK A LEG
Equipped with crutches, Idris Elba exits Sexy Fish restaurant on Thursday.
GAZE AWAY
Olivia Culpo attends the PrettyLittleThing x Olivia Culpo launch event on Thursday in L.A.
FLOWER POWER
On Thursday, Heidi Klum is surrounded by pretty pink roses during the unveiling of her latest Heidi Klum Intimates Campaign in L.A.
SHE'S A MANIAC
Emma Stone can't help but smile as she takes a walk on the New York City set of Maniac.
RADIO HEADS
Demi Lovato and The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show's eponymous host discusses the singer's upcoming album on Thursday in N.Y.C.
LET'S CHAT
Common stops by BUILD Studios to speak about 13th on Thursday in N.Y.C.
TAKING SHOTS
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes a seat as he opens up about his upcoming film, Shot Caller, on Thursday in BUILD Studios.
WALK IT OUT
Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.
TAKE THE WHEEL
Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.
HOT MAMA
Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City.
UP IN ARMS
Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City.
RETURNING TO WORK
On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris.
