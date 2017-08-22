Star Tracks

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

AQUAMEN 

Boomer Phelps, 15 months, takes a ride on dad Michael Phelps at the Huggies Little Swimmer Swim Class on Monday in New York City. 

NSTARimages.com

THINK PINK

Kate Mara is spotted toting a bouquet of flowers in Studio City, California on Monday.

BackGrid

BUZZ AROUND TOWN

Kate Hudson (and her freshly shaven head!) is all smiles as she films scenes for Sia's next project, Sister, in L.A.

Dave Benett/Getty

THE BIG NIGHT 

Costars Adam Driver and Channing Tatum get in position at the London premiere of Logan Lucky on Monday. 

Raymond Hall/GC Images

ON PLATFORM 

Anna Kendrick gets a boost in blue pumps as she arrives at Good Morning America on Monday in New York City. 

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

WALK IT OUT

Shortly after it was confirmed that he is expecting his first child, Cameron Douglas takes his dog out for a walk in N.Y.C. 

Splash News Online

HEY THERE

Following their dinner date, Ben Affleck greets photographers as he is seen leaving Lindsay Shookus's house in N.Y.C.

MEGA

DOUBLE THE FURRY FUN

Gavin Rossdale brings along with dogs to celebrate son Zuma's birthday on Sunday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

BEACH BABE

Christina Milian glows as she enjoys a day out in Miami Beach on Sunday.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

FEELING APP-Y

Nina Agdal shares a laugh with CEO Tarik Sansal in N.Y.C., where he's previewing the new Romio app.

Splash News Online

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Dressed to impress! Chanel Iman sports a matching ensemble as she spends time in N.Y.C. with family.

Splash News Online

WHO'S THAT GIRL?

Margot Robbie looks completely unrecognizable as she transforms into Queen Elizabeth I for her new film, Mary Queen of Scots.  

Samir Hussein/WireImage

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE

Bow down! Pink performs during V Festival 2017 in Chelmsford, England on Saturday.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

MIRROR, MIRROR

On Friday, Mackenzie Davis and Gugu Mbatha-Raw attend a Q&A for their Emmy-nominated limited series, Black Mirror: San Junipero.

MEGA

SHE MEANS BUSINESS

Topping off her chic-casual look with a hat, Kate Upton is spotted grabbing lunch with friends (not pictured) at Sarabeth's in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

BORN TO PERFORM

DJ Khaled carries son Asahd at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival on Sunday. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BEST ON BROADWAY 

Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato meet Dear Evan Hansen stars Ben Platt and Michael Park at a Saturday performance in New York City. 

Jim Dyson/Getty

THAT'S A RAP

JAY-Z performs at the V Festival in Chelmsford, England on Sunday. 

Christopher Polk/Getty

GIRL TO GIRL

Tyra Banks and Willow Smith hang at the Girl Cult Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty

OUT OF THE HOUSE

John Stamos, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier reunite at the Hollywood Forever screening of Some Like It Hot on Saturday. 

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

ALL IN THE FAMILY 

Mariah Carey brings her son Moroccan, 6, to the Madison Square Garden stage on Saturday. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

ORANGE & BLACK

Tinashe takes the stage at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival Saturday in Wantagh, New York. 

Pacific Coast News

OFF THE MARKET

OFF THE MARKETBachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrate their engagement in Miami on Saturday. 

Dave Benett/Getty

A NIGHT AT THE THEATER

On Friday in London, Hayley Atwell attends the press night performance of Against. 

Todd Williamson/Getty

TAKE THE LEAP

Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, Leap!, on Saturday. 

Eric Charbonneau

GOOD TIME GIRL

Selena Gomez hosted a Saturday Q&A for Good Time with the film's director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear at the Arclight Hollywood.

Steve Bagness/Splash News

JUST LANDED

Channing Tatum was spotted arriving in London on Saturday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

GOOD FORM

Bella Thorne attended Billboard Hot 100 Festival in Jones Beach, New York, on Saturday.

Patrick Lewis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

GOLDEN GIRLS

Christie Brinkley (left) and Reese Witherspoon attend a screening of Home Again in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

BOOK CLUB

Anna Kendrick promoted her new book, Scrappy Little Nobody, at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in New York City on Saturday.

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

DATE NIGHT

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian attend Cinespia's screening of Some Like It Hot held at Hollywood Forever on Saturday.

INSTARimages.com

BOSTON PRIDE

Matt Damon touched down in Los Angeles on Friday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

JET-SETTER

Heidi Klum was spotted at LAX in Los Angeles on Friday.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

PARTY PALS

America Ferrera and Lin-Manuel Miranda posed for a photo at the 32nd Annual Imagen Awards in Los Angeles on Friday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

RAIN OR SHINE

Demi Lovato got cover from the rain while out in New York City on Friday.

AFLO/INSTARimages.com

POSTER BOY

Ansel Elgort showed off a signed poster during a screening for Baby Driver in Tokyo on Saturday.

Splash News Online

FULL OF WONDER

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot heads to dinner at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

SHOPPER'S WORLD

Common is seen out and about during a shopping trip on Thursday in N.Y.C.

JP Yim/Getty

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Brandy tears up as she recieves a bouquet of flowers after her Broadway performance in Chicago on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

DOLL FACE

Blac Chyna attends her figurine dolls launch on Thursday in L.A.

Splash News Online

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Katie Holmes goes for a shopping trip in N.Y.C. 

David Roark/Disney Resorts

DISNEY DARLINGS

American Idol winners Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks and Kris Allen cuts the celebratory ribbon with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to kick off a new season of the show on Thursday.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

RIDE ON

Hilary Rhoda rides her bicycle through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

CITY SLICKERS

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy their night out in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

SHINE ON

LeAnn Rimes is positively glowing while in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News Online

HEY, GIRL

Kelly Rowland makes waves as she arrives at a sushi dinner in Beverly Hills.

WNBA

BASKETBALL BUDDIES

Justin Bieber joins in a group pic with the NY Liberty players at a WNBA game. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

TWO OF A KIND

The resemblance is uncanny! Groundhog Day star Andy Karl gets his own portrait made at the Broadway Wall of Fame at Tony's di Napoli restaurant on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Mike Coppola/Getty

BELT IT OUT

Shawn Mendes takes the stage during a performance on Thursday in Newark, New Jersey.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Salma Hayek speaks her mind during a visit to SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in L.A.

WNBA

DAD KNOWS BEST

Kobe Bryant heads to a WNBA game with his daughters.

Backgrid

BUMP IT UP

Topher Grace and wife Ashley Hinshaw, who are expecting their first child together, enjoy a frozen yogurt outing on Thursday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

MR. DAPPER

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek stops by The Tonight Show on Thursday.

MEGA

BREAK A LEG

Equipped with crutches, Idris Elba exits Sexy Fish restaurant on Thursday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

GAZE AWAY

Olivia Culpo attends the PrettyLittleThing x Olivia Culpo launch event on Thursday in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

FLOWER POWER

On Thursday, Heidi Klum is surrounded by pretty pink roses during the unveiling of her latest Heidi Klum Intimates Campaign in L.A.

Splash News Online

SHE'S A MANIAC

Emma Stone can't help but smile as she takes a walk on the New York City set of Maniac.

Bennett Raglin/Getty

RADIO HEADS

Demi Lovato and The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show's eponymous host discusses the singer's upcoming album on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

LET'S CHAT

Common stops by BUILD Studios to speak about 13th on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

TAKING SHOTS

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau takes a seat as he opens up about his upcoming film, Shot Caller, on Thursday in BUILD Studios.

BackGrid

WALK IT OUT

Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

TAKE THE WHEEL 

Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Splash News Online

TAKE YOUR PIC

Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.

Splash News Online

HOT MAMA

Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City. 

Splash News Online

UP IN ARMS

Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City. 

MEGA

RETURNING TO WORK 

On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris

