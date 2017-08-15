Star Tracks
A WALK TO REMEMBER
Reese Witherspoon is spotted out and about in L.A. on Monday.
DINNER DATE
James Corden and wife Julia Carey, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, exit Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood after dinner.
HAPPY DAYS
UnREAL costars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Constance Zimmer reunite on the red carpet at Andrew Fitzsimon's Trans Cosmetic Donation Program launch event on Monday.
LONG HAIR, DON'T CARE
Dylan Sprouse lets his hair flow in N.Y.C. on Monday.
FILM FRIENDS
Alan Cumming and Bridget Everett attend the N.Y.C. film screening of Patti Cake$ on Monday.
WORK IT OUT
Scandal's Scott Foley joins trainer Gunnar Peterson for a workout at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.
LOVE IS IN THE AIR
Sarah Paulson and girfriend Holland Taylor go shopping in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Monday.
DRIVER'S SEAT
Modern Family's Sarah Hyland is all smiles as she films scenes for the new season of the comedy show.
THEATER TALK
Sienna Miller is spotted leaving The Apollo Theatre in London following her performance in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
FIT & FAB
The couple who works out together, sticks together! Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French go for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.
HELLO THERE
AnnaLynne McCord greets fans and photographers during a shopping trip in Venice Beach.
FLOAT ON
Wearing a doughnut float around his waist, Justin Bieber meets with fans ahead of the 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game on Sunday.
DENIM DIVA
Demi Lovato makes her message loud and clear with the help of her embellished denim jacket at LAX Airport on Monday.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart fits right into her bright environment on Monday in N.Y.C.
STRETCH IT OUT
Shay Mitchell works on her fitness during a workout with trainer Harley Pasternak at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in L.A.
COME TOGETHER
One big happy family! The cast and crew of Black-ish celebrates the start of production for the show's fourth season on Sunday.
THIS IS THEM
Onscreen couple Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia discuss the upcoming season on a TV panel of This Is Us on Monday.
POWER WOMEN
They're here! The Handmaid's Tale cast — Samira Wiley, Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel and Reed Morano — laugh it off while attending a reception in honor of the show on Monday.
FEELING BLUE
Tia Mowry makes a style statement in a head-to-toe blue ensemble on Monday.
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT
Susan Sarandon stops by The Tonight Show on Monday.
PAY YOUR DUES
Kate Mara feeds her parking meter on Saturday in L.A.
HEAR ME OUT
The Weeknd basks in concertgoers' praise during his performance at the PUMA x XO Launch Event on Monday.
TAKING FLIGHT
Gisele Bündchen stylishly makes her way through Guarulhos Airport in Sāo Paulo, Brazil.
GINGHAM GAL
Emma Roberts sips on her iced coffee while taking a stroll through Studio City, California on Monday.
IN SYNC
Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel hold onto one another during a romantic stroll in N.Y.C.
LET'S CHAT
Adrian Grenier speaks out at the "WE RISE TOUR," hosted by Van Jones, on Monday.
MANIAC MONDAYS
Emma Stone chows down her lunch as she films scenes for her upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, on Monday in N.Y.C.
PLAY BALL
The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay throws out the first ceremonial pitch as her fiancé, Bryan Absolo, documents the moment at a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers on Friday.
HAND TO HOLD
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand in Formentera, Spain on Friday.
BEAUTY QUEEN
Simone Biles strikes a pose at the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival in L.A. on Sunday.
DIGGING IN
Breakfast of champions! Taraji P. Henson enjoys a bowl of Special K cereal backstage of the Today show on Sunday.
WORK BUDDIES
Lorde and Jack Antonoff take the stage at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco Sunday.
RIDE ALONG
On Sunday in Lambertville, New Jersey, Tia Mowry hosts a "Family Dinner with Dawn" event.
DOUGH IT RIGHT
Chrissy Teigen gets a sugar rush at the Los Angeles Beautycon Festival on Sunday.
BREAK IT DOWN
Star Tituss Burgess speaks at an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt For Your Consideration event Saturday in Los Angeles.
FACE IT
Tyra Banks poses in the Variety Portrait Studio Saturday at the L.A. Beautycon Festival.
ALL SMILES
On Sunday in Los Angeles, Candace Cameron Bure poses with Happy the Dog on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.
BEST OF THE BEST
Also at the Teen Choice Awards: Millie Bobby Brown and friend Maddie Ziegler share a sweet hug.
FEELING GOOD
Cole Sprouse gives a thumbs up on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.
SAY 'CHEESE'
Rita Ora shows off her pearly whites at the Teen Choice Awards.
PIECE OF PIE
Sweet moment! Al Roker joins Waitress The Musical star Betsy Wolfe on Broadway on Friday.
HONORABLE MENTION
In his first appearance since announcing his split from wife Anna Faris, Chris Pratt holds up his Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.
GANG'S ALL HERE
Carmelo Anthony is all smiles while getting acquainted with SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star as part of Worldwide Day of Play on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
TREE HUGGER
Tina Fey hugs it out with Groot of Guardians of the Galaxy fame outside of the film's "Mission: Breakout" attraction at Disneyland on Sunday.
WHAT'S NEXT?
America Ferrera shares her approval as she takes the stage at the 2017 Sundance NEXT FEST on Saturday in L.A.
FEELING EXTRA
Marlon Wayans squeezes in a group selfie with fans on the set of Extra on Friday.
WHY SO SERIOUS?
Michael Peña and Kumail Nanjiani are mirror images of one another at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Tyler Posey grabs a handful of confetti as fellow actor Tyler Hoechlin smiles for the camera at the Teen Choice Awards.
KEEP ME POSTED
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas makes her message clear during a Post-It event on Sunday.
FAB FOUR
So much star power! On Saturday, Alicia Keys Justin Timberlake, Rashida Jones and Chris Rock come together for a group photo at the Apollo in Hamptons 2017 event.
PURR-FECT PALS
Nicky Hilton Rothschild cuddles with a kitten at the Roller Rabbit Charity Shopping Event, benefitting Animal Haven, on Saturday.
EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE
Say cheese! Chance the Rapper gets animated while documenting the 88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade on Saturday in Chicago.
REACHING OUT
Pink lends a hand during her performance in Berlin, Germany on Friday.
PARTY PEOPLE
(From left) Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2017, hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks, on Saturday in East Hampton, New York.
BOOK CLUB
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend Authors Night 2017 at the East Hampton Library in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.
LEAP OF FAITH
Tom Cruise films a stunt for Mission Impossible: 6 in London.
GARDEN PARTY
Frieda Pinto looked chic at the Elephant Family Benefit in New York City on Saturday.
FAN LOVE
Zendaya poses with a young fan at BeautyCon in Los Angeles on Saturday.
SEEING DOUBLE
Jennifer Lopez leaves fans seeing double when talking with her lookalike stunt double on the New York City set of her hit NBC series Shades of Blue.
DOWN UNDER AND OFF FOR A RUN
A shirtless Hugh Jackman (right) and his Speedo-wearing trainer jog on Bondi Beach in New South Wales, Australia.
EXTRA! EXTRA!
Gabrielle Union looks extra beautiful in a long blue floral jacket and matching pants while visiting Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood.
GET THIS PARTY STARTED
Pink performs her new single "What About Us?" live on stage during a concert at the Waldbuehne in Berlin, Germany.
QUANTIC-OH
Quantico star Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a plunging white gown while stopping by the Guild Hall Summer Gala 2017 in East Hampton, New York.
EASY BREEZY
Groovy! Amy Adams keeps it casual while on her way to a meeting in Burbank, California, on Friday.
FULL OF HART
Ashley Hart strikes a pose during a photoshoot for Levi's in Sydney, Australia.
ROYAL AFFAIR
John Lithgow attends The Crown's "For Your Consideration" Celebration and Q&A event in L.A.
ROCK THE MIC
Jamie Foxx speaks onstage at the 2017 Market America International Convention on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
GOOD TIMES
Jack Antonoff of Bleachers makes a good point while performing on Good Morning America on Friday.
RED-Y OR NOT
Jessie J beams as she creates a beat to unlock a preview of her new song as part of her collaboration with M&Ms Bite Size Beats on Thursday in L.A.
PUPPY LOVE
Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay only has eyes for fiancé Bryan Abasolo as the pair play with puppies at the launch of BARK at Target on Thursday.
STRANGER THAN FICTION
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown waves to fans as she arrives for a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in New York.
DANCING ON THE CEILING
Lionel Richie keeps the party going all night long as he performs at the BB&T Center in Florida on Thursday.
AMERICAN DREAM
Christie Brinkley joins a procession from the theater to the afterparty as award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore celebrates his Broadway opening night in The Terms of My Surrender on Thursday.
NEW YORK MINUTE
Entourage star Adrian Grenier keeps it casual while out and about in New York City on Thursday.
FAMILY PORTRAIT
Parenthood costars Mae Whitman and Ray Romano reunite at the L.A. premiere of Romano's new show, Get Shorty, on Thursday.
FAMILY MATTERS
Rapper Tyga enjoys some father-son bonding time with son King Cairo at a sneak peek of Netflix's True And The Rainbow Kingdom on Friday in L.A.
COLD SHOULDER
Nina Dobrev strikes a pose for photographers as she leaves dinner at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday.
PEACE OUT
UnREAL star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman attends OUT Magazine's OUT POWER 50 Gala and Award Presentation on Thursday.
BALLIN' TIME
Aja Naomi King poses with a Sandals Resorts beach ball while attending a private L.A. event for the Ed Sheeran concert on Thursday.
RAISE A GLASS!
Becca Tillie and JoJo Fletcher enjoy a champagne toast at a Sole Society event on Thursday in L.A.
LOOK OF LOVE
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend exchange loving gazes while attending the INTERMIX x A.L.C "On Duty" Launch Dinner event on Thursday in L.A.
DAPPER DUDE
Also at Thursday's INTERMIX x A.L.C "On Duty" Launch Dinner event: Dancing with the Stars champ Nyle DiMarco, who sticks to a smart casual outfit.
LITTLE LAMBS
Mariah Carey and her kids — twins Moroccan and Monroe — enjoy a night out at Miami's Sugar Factory following her concert on Thursday.
IN REAL LIFE
Bryan Cranston promotes his book, A Life in Parts, during a signing and discussion event on Thursday.
FIT FAMILY
They sure do know how to pack a punch! Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, Ella and Natasha, celebrate his partnership with UFC Gym in Miami Beach on Thursday.
PIANO WOMAN
On Wednesday, a cheerful Regina Spektor performs at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on Wednesday.
SITTING PRETTY
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Justin Theroux enjoy the best seats in the house while watching Wiz Khalifa's set at Sziget Festival on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary.
PAW-SOME BUDDIES
Naomi Watts is all smiles as she brings along her adorable dog around New York City.
CASUAL THURSDAY
Nightcrawler star Jake Gyllenhaal steps out in a Yankees cap and sunglasses on Thursday in New York City.
ADOPTABLE, ADORABLE
Andy Cohen beams while holding a puppy at a North Shore Animal League America “Dog Days of Summer” adoption event on Thursday in New York City.
SIGNATURE MOVE
Arriving at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Thursday, Kate Upton happily signs an autograph for a fan.
WORK IT OUT
Nina Agdal runs errands in New York City following a workout.
HAPPY TO SEE YOU
Kelly Rowland strolls to the premiere of Netflix’s new children’s series, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, on Thursday.
SINLESS SMILES
On the way to promote her new USA Network drama series, The Sinner, Jessica Biel leaves her hotel, with a Juice Press smoothie in-hand, on Thursday in New York City.
RUNNING OFF
A shirtless Scott Eastwood squeezes in a light workout during a beach outing on Wednesday in L.A.
DINE & DASH
Nick Jonas exits Craig's restaurant after having dinner at the eatery on Wednesday.
GOOD POINT
Pink performs at Sziget Festival 2017 on Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary.
