REX/Shutterstock

A WALK TO REMEMBER

Reese Witherspoon is spotted out and about in L.A. on Monday.

Splash News

DINNER DATE

James Corden and wife Julia Carey, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, exit Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood after dinner.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

HAPPY DAYS

UnREAL costars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Constance Zimmer reunite on the red carpet at Andrew Fitzsimon's Trans Cosmetic Donation Program launch event on Monday.

Janet Mayer/Star Max/GC Images

LONG HAIR, DON'T CARE

Dylan Sprouse lets his hair flow in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

FILM FRIENDS

Alan Cumming and Bridget Everett attend the N.Y.C. film screening of Patti Cake$ on Monday.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

WORK IT OUT

Scandal's Scott Foley joins trainer Gunnar Peterson for a workout at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Sarah Paulson and girfriend Holland Taylor go shopping in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Monday.

MEGA

DRIVER'S SEAT

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland is all smiles as she films scenes for the new season of the comedy show.

Splash News

THEATER TALK

Sienna Miller is spotted leaving The Apollo Theatre in London following her performance in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FIT & FAB

The couple who works out together, sticks together! Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French go for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.

Splash News

HELLO THERE

AnnaLynne McCord greets fans and photographers during a shopping trip in Venice Beach.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

FLOAT ON

Wearing a doughnut float around his waist, Justin Bieber meets with fans ahead of the 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game on Sunday.

INSTAR

DENIM DIVA

Demi Lovato makes her message loud and clear with the help of her embellished denim jacket at LAX Airport on Monday.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart fits right into her bright environment on Monday in N.Y.C.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

STRETCH IT OUT

Shay Mitchell works on her fitness during a workout with trainer Harley Pasternak at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in L.A.

ABC

COME TOGETHER

One big happy family! The cast and crew of Black-ish celebrates the start of production for the show's fourth season on Sunday.

Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

THIS IS THEM

Onscreen couple Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia discuss the upcoming season on a TV panel of This Is Us on Monday.

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

POWER WOMEN

They're here! The Handmaid's Tale cast — Samira Wiley, Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel and Reed Morano — laugh it off while attending a reception in honor of the show on Monday.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages

FEELING BLUE

Tia Mowry makes a style statement in a head-to-toe blue ensemble on Monday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Susan Sarandon stops by The Tonight Show on Monday.

INSTAR

PAY YOUR DUES

Kate Mara feeds her parking meter on Saturday in L.A.

Denise Truscello/Getty

HEAR ME OUT

The Weeknd basks in concertgoers' praise during his performance at the PUMA x XO Launch Event on Monday.

Splash News

TAKING FLIGHT

Gisele Bündchen stylishly makes her way through Guarulhos Airport in Sāo Paulo, Brazil.

MOVI Inc./Splash News

GINGHAM GAL

Emma Roberts sips on her iced coffee while taking a stroll through Studio City, California on Monday.

Splash News

IN SYNC

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel hold onto one another during a romantic stroll in N.Y.C.

Johnny Louis/WENN

LET'S CHAT

Adrian Grenier speaks out at the "WE RISE TOUR," hosted by Van Jones, on Monday.

MEGA

MANIAC MONDAYS

Emma Stone chows down her lunch as she films scenes for her upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

PLAY BALL

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay throws out the first ceremonial pitch as her fiancé, Bryan Absolo, documents the moment at a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Europa Press via Getty

HAND TO HOLD

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand in Formentera, Spain on Friday.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

BEAUTY QUEEN

Simone Biles strikes a pose at the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival in L.A. on Sunday.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

DIGGING IN

Breakfast of champions! Taraji P. Henson enjoys a bowl of Special K cereal backstage of the Today show on Sunday.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

WORK BUDDIES 

Lorde and Jack Antonoff take the stage at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco Sunday. 

Bobby Bank/Getty I

RIDE ALONG 

On Sunday in Lambertville, New Jersey, Tia Mowry hosts a "Family Dinner with Dawn" event. 

Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

DOUGH IT RIGHT 

Chrissy Teigen gets a sugar rush at the Los Angeles Beautycon Festival on Sunday.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

BREAK IT DOWN 

Star Tituss Burgess speaks at an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt For Your Consideration event Saturday in Los Angeles. 

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

FACE IT 

Tyra Banks poses in the Variety Portrait Studio Saturday at the L.A. Beautycon Festival. 

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

ALL SMILES

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Candace Cameron Bure poses with Happy the Dog on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

BEST OF THE BEST

Also at the Teen Choice Awards: Millie Bobby Brown and friend Maddie Ziegler share a sweet hug. 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

FEELING GOOD

Cole Sprouse gives a thumbs up on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

SAY 'CHEESE'

Rita Ora shows off her pearly whites at the Teen Choice Awards. 

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto

PIECE OF PIE

Sweet moment! Al Roker joins Waitress The Musical star Betsy Wolfe on Broadway on Friday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

HONORABLE MENTION

In his first appearance since announcing his split from wife Anna Faris, Chris Pratt holds up his Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

GV Cruz/Getty

GANG'S ALL HERE

Carmelo Anthony is all smiles while getting acquainted with SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star as part of Worldwide Day of Play on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty

TREE HUGGER

Tina Fey hugs it out with Groot of Guardians of the Galaxy fame outside of the film's "Mission: Breakout" attraction at Disneyland on Sunday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

WHAT'S NEXT?

America Ferrera shares her approval as she takes the stage at the 2017 Sundance NEXT FEST on Saturday in L.A.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

FEELING EXTRA

Marlon Wayans squeezes in a group selfie with fans on the set of Extra on Friday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

WHY SO SERIOUS?

Michael Peña and Kumail Nanjiani are mirror images of one another at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Tyler Posey grabs a handful of confetti as fellow actor Tyler Hoechlin smiles for the camera at the Teen Choice Awards.

Adam Bettcher/Getty

KEEP ME POSTED

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas makes her message clear during a Post-It event on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

FAB FOUR

So much star power! On Saturday, Alicia Keys Justin Timberlake, Rashida Jones and Chris Rock come together for a group photo at the Apollo in Hamptons 2017 event.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

PURR-FECT PALS

Nicky Hilton Rothschild cuddles with a kitten at the Roller Rabbit Charity Shopping Event, benefitting Animal Haven, on Saturday.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

EXPRESS YOUR SELFIE

Say cheese! Chance the Rapper gets animated while documenting the 88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade on Saturday in Chicago.

ZUMA

REACHING OUT

Pink lends a hand during her performance in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

PARTY PEOPLE

(From left) Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Alex Rodriguez attend Apollo in the Hamptons 2017, hosted by Ronald O. Perelman at The Creeks, on Saturday in East Hampton, New York. 

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Image

BOOK CLUB

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin attend Authors Night 2017 at the East Hampton Library in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.

Splash News

LEAP OF FAITH

Tom Cruise films a stunt for Mission Impossible: 6 in London.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

GARDEN PARTY

Frieda Pinto looked chic at the Elephant Family Benefit in New York City on Saturday.

Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

FAN LOVE

Zendaya poses with a young fan at BeautyCon in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Splash News

SEEING DOUBLE 

Jennifer Lopez leaves fans seeing double when talking with her lookalike stunt double on the New York City set of her hit NBC series Shades of Blue.

Media-Mode/Splash News

DOWN UNDER AND OFF FOR A RUN 

A shirtless Hugh Jackman (right) and his Speedo-wearing trainer jog on Bondi Beach in New South Wales, Australia.

EXTRA! EXTRA!

Gabrielle Union looks extra beautiful in a long blue floral jacket and matching pants while visiting Extra at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

GET THIS PARTY STARTED 

Pink performs her new single "What About Us?" live on stage during a concert at the Waldbuehne in Berlin, Germany.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

QUANTIC-OH

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a plunging white gown while stopping by the Guild Hall Summer Gala 2017 in East Hampton, New York.

INSTARimages

EASY BREEZY

Groovy! Amy Adams keeps it casual while on her way to a meeting in Burbank, California, on Friday. 

INSTARimages

FULL OF HART

Ashley Hart strikes a pose during a photoshoot for Levi's in Sydney, Australia.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

ROYAL AFFAIR

John Lithgow attends The Crown's "For Your Consideration" Celebration and Q&A event in L.A.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto

ROCK THE MIC

Jamie Foxx speaks onstage at the 2017 Market America International Convention on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Mike Coppola/WireImage

GOOD TIMES

Jack Antonoff of Bleachers makes a good point while performing on Good Morning America on Friday.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

RED-Y OR NOT

Jessie J beams as she creates a beat to unlock a preview of her new song as part of her collaboration with M&Ms Bite Size Beats on Thursday in L.A.

Courtesy

PUPPY LOVE

Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay only has eyes for fiancé Bryan Abasolo as the pair play with puppies at the launch of BARK at Target on Thursday.

Splash News

STRANGER THAN FICTION

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown waves to fans as she arrives for a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday in New York.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

DANCING ON THE CEILING

Lionel Richie keeps the party going all night long as he performs at the BB&T Center in Florida on Thursday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

AMERICAN DREAM

Christie Brinkley joins a procession from the theater to the afterparty as award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore celebrates his Broadway opening night in The Terms of My Surrender on Thursday.

The Image Direct

NEW YORK MINUTE

Entourage star Adrian Grenier keeps it casual while out and about in New York City on Thursday.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

FAMILY PORTRAIT

Parenthood costars Mae Whitman and Ray Romano reunite at the L.A. premiere of Romano's new show, Get Shorty, on Thursday.

WENN

FAMILY MATTERS

Rapper Tyga enjoys some father-son bonding time with son King Cairo at a sneak peek of Netflix's True And The Rainbow Kingdom on Friday in L.A.

Splash News

COLD SHOULDER

Nina Dobrev strikes a pose for photographers as she leaves dinner at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Michael Kovac/Getty

PEACE OUT

UnREAL star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman attends OUT Magazine's OUT POWER 50 Gala and Award Presentation on Thursday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

Aja Naomi King poses with a Sandals Resorts beach ball while attending a private L.A. event for the Ed Sheeran concert on Thursday.

Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

RAISE A GLASS!

Becca Tillie and JoJo Fletcher enjoy a champagne toast at a Sole Society event on Thursday in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend exchange loving gazes while attending the INTERMIX x A.L.C "On Duty" Launch Dinner event on Thursday in L.A.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

DAPPER DUDE

Also at Thursday's INTERMIX x A.L.C "On Duty" Launch Dinner event: Dancing with the Stars champ Nyle DiMarco, who sticks to a smart casual outfit.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

LITTLE LAMBS

Mariah Carey and her kids — twins Moroccan and Monroe — enjoy a night out at Miami's Sugar Factory following her concert on Thursday.

Michael Tullberg/Getty

IN REAL LIFE

Bryan Cranston promotes his book, A Life in Parts, during a signing and discussion event on Thursday.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto

FIT FAMILY

They sure do know how to pack a punch! Alex Rodriguez and his daughters, Ella and Natasha, celebrate his partnership with UFC Gym in Miami Beach on Thursday.

PA Images/INSTARimages

PIANO WOMAN

On Wednesday, a cheerful Regina Spektor performs at London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on Wednesday.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SITTING PRETTY

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Justin Theroux enjoy the best seats in the house while watching Wiz Khalifa's set at Sziget Festival on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary. 

Kristin Callahan/ACE Picture/REX/Shutterstock

PAW-SOME BUDDIES

Naomi Watts is all smiles as she brings along her adorable dog around New York City.

The Image Direct

CASUAL THURSDAY

Nightcrawler star Jake Gyllenhaal steps out in a Yankees cap and sunglasses on Thursday in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

ADOPTABLE, ADORABLE

Andy Cohen beams while holding a puppy at a North Shore Animal League America “Dog Days of Summer” adoption event on Thursday in New York City.

Splash News

SIGNATURE MOVE

Arriving at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Thursday, Kate Upton happily signs an autograph for a fan.

Splash News

WORK IT OUT

Nina Agdal runs errands in New York City following a workout.

BACKGRID

HAPPY TO SEE YOU

Kelly Rowland strolls to the premiere of Netflix’s new children’s series, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, on Thursday.

BACKGRID

SINLESS SMILES

On the way to promote her new USA Network drama series, The Sinner, Jessica Biel leaves her hotel, with a Juice Press smoothie in-hand, on Thursday in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/GC Images

RUNNING OFF

A shirtless Scott Eastwood squeezes in a light workout during a beach outing on Wednesday in L.A.

Splash News

DINE & DASH

Nick Jonas exits Craig's restaurant after having dinner at the eatery on Wednesday. 

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

GOOD POINT

Pink performs at Sziget Festival 2017 on Wednesday in Budapest, Hungary.

