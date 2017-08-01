Celebrity
Star Tracks: Blake Lively Enjoys a Day with Sister Robyn, Plus Rita Ora, Hugh Jackman & More
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
FLEX ZONE
Rosario Dawson shows off her toned arms at the New York City premiere of Netflix's The Defenders on Monday.
PUMP UP THE FUEL
Sarah Hyland debuts her fresh look after a trip to a West Hollywood salon on Monday.
BUMP IT UP
Rose Byrne is spotted wearing a prosthetic baby bump while filming scenes for Juliet, Naked on Tuesday in Kent in the United Kingdom.
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves come together at the special screening of the Oscar winner's new film, The Dark Tower, in New York City.
STARRY NIGHT
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Australian premiere of her new film, Top of the Lake: China Girl, on Monday.
LOOK OF LOVE
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka share an adoring gaze as they arrive at Mastro's Steakhouse in L.A.
HAND IN HAND
Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino hold onto one another as the singer gears up for her world tour in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday.
SELFIE LOVE
Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox can't contain their excitement while snapping selfies at The Defenders premiere in N.Y.C. on Monday.
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
On Monday, Kendall Jenner wears a super-sheer shirt as she takes a walk through N.Y.C.
TAKE IT OFF
Cooling off? Justin Bieber goes shirtless in Beverly Hills.
QUICK CHAT
After opening up about how her family helps her after filming "intense" scenes on Monday in N.Y.C., Jessica Biel heads to the series premiere of The Sinner.
BELT IT OUT
Idris Elba and host Jimmy Fallon get on their knees while participating in "Google Translate Songs" during the actor's appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday.
HOT WHEELS
Gerard Butler hops on his motorcycle to run errands around Beverly Hills.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON
Halle Berry reunites with her onscreen son, played by Sage Correa, at the Hollywood premiere of Kidnap on Monday.
L.A. LADY
Brie Larson is all smiles as she greets photographers during a Monday in Los Angeles.
MARKED UP
Bella Hadid admires her tiny rose tattoo at a New York City tattoo parlor.
GOING LIVE
A casually dressed Channing Tatum heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday in L.A.
NEW LOOK
Cara Santana debuts her newly minted bob in West Hollywood.
SCREEN TIME
Abbey Lee Kershaw opts for a menswear-inspired look at N.Y.C.'s special screening of The Dark Tower.
RIDE ON
Alan Cumming rides a motorcycle on the New York City set of Instinct.
RUNNER'S HIGH
Hugh Jackman is spotted enjoying his vacation with a swim at Bondi Beach in Australia.
RADIO HEAD
Olivia Palermo visits SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
SISTER SUNDAYS
On Sunday, Blake Lively and her sister, Robyn, are spotted leaving a Long Island restaurant.
SPEAKING OUT
Elizabeth Olsen stops by Sway in the Morning on Monday in N.Y.C.
AQUA WOMAN
Rita Ora cools off in the water Sunday in Negril, Jamaica.
WALK AND ROMANCE
Louis Tomlinson and girlfriend Eleanor Calder walk hand-in-hand in New York City Sunday.
TOP OF THE MORNING
Matthew McConaughey leaves his N.Y.C. hotel to promote his film, The Dark Tower, on Good Morning America.
Olivia Munn and her furry crew make their way around Vancouver Airport on Monday.
Nick Offerman wears a patriotic outfit to perform at Sunday's Newport Folk Festival in Rhode island.
Luke Bryan takes the stage at Watershed Sunday in George, Washington.
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rock similar styles while out in New York City on Sunday.
A KISS TO REMEMBER
Liam Hemsworth plants a smooch on Rebel Wilson's lips while filming Isn't It Romantic in N.Y.C.
Stars Dove Cameron and Corbin Bleu hang out backstage at Mamma Mia Sunday in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, fellow Mamma Mia cast members Lea Delaria and Jennifer Nettles cozy up.
Vito Schnabel and girlfriend Heidi Klum spend Saturday in Venice.
On Thursday, Kate Upton greets the crowd at the Montreal Formula ePrix.
Marc Anthony performs at the International Champions Cup in Miami on Saturday.
Alessandra Ambrosio is spotted on a Saturday jog in Santa Monica.
Solange Knowles is radiant in red as she performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Friday in N.Y.C.
Like mother, like daughter! Tiffani Thiessen and her look-alike daughter, Harper, decorate lunch boxes during the star's Num Noms event on Sunday.
This Is Us star Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend enjoy the Dodgers vs. the Giants game from the iHeartRadio suite on Sunday.
Molly Sims and Brooke Shields attend The GOOD + Foundation's Hamptons Summer Dinner in East Hampton, New York on Saturday.
NBA champion Kevin Durant visits the Taj Mahal on his first-ever trip to India.
Mario Lopez and his two kids — Gia and Dominic — attend the Num Noms event, hosted by Saved by the Bell costar Tiffani Thiessen, on Sunday in West Hollywood.
British Prime Minister Theresa May greets Princess Kate ahead of a ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Commisions's Tyne Cot Cemetery on Monday.
Jonah Hill feels the music as he makes his way through New York City's NoHo neighborhood on Sunday.
Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey attend The Dark Tower photo call on Sunday.
John Mayer gives concertgoers a performance to remember at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday.
Chelsea Handler is all smiles as she gears up to have a discussion with Tomi Lahren during Politicon on Saturday.
Drake Bell sports sunglasses as he performs at the Supergirl Pro Concert Series on Sunday in Oceanside, California.
Gigi Hadid made a chic appearance in New York City on Saturday.
Mark Wahlberg films All the Money in the World in London.
Melissa Joan Hart (left) and Anna Chlumsky attend The GOOD+ Foundation's Hamptons Summer Dinner co-hosted by NET-A-PORTER in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.
Susan Nicole Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend The 24th Annual Watermill Center Summer Benefit ANDAuction at The Watermill Center in Water Mill, New York, on Saturday.
(From left) Elisabeth Moss, Alice Englert, and Nicole Kidman talk about Top of the Lake: China Girl at the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were all smiles on Friday, walking hand-in-hand as they strolled the streets of New York City.
Molly Sims poses at the OCRFA 19th Annual Super Saturday in New York on Saturday.
What Would Diplo Do? executive producer and Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek jumps high at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, where Viceland and A+E Networks were celebrating their portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour.
Céline Dion looked chic as can be, stepping out from the Royal Monceau hotel on Friday in a flowing white blouse and embellished black pencil skirt — with gold belt.
