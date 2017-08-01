Celebrity

Star Tracks: Blake Lively Enjoys a Day with Sister Robyn, Plus Rita Ora, Hugh Jackman & More

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 167

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

FLEX ZONE

Rosario Dawson shows off her toned arms at the New York City premiere of Netflix's The Defenders on Monday.

2 of 167

Backgrid

PUMP UP THE FUEL

Sarah Hyland debuts her fresh look after a trip to a West Hollywood salon on Monday.

3 of 167

INSTARimages.com

BUMP IT UP

Rose Byrne is spotted wearing a prosthetic baby bump while filming scenes for Juliet, Naked on Tuesday in Kent in the United Kingdom.

4 of 167

John Nacion/Splash News Online

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves come together at the special screening of the Oscar winner's new film, The Dark Tower, in New York City.

5 of 167

Don Arnold/WireImage

STARRY NIGHT

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Australian premiere of her new film, Top of the Lake: China Girl, on Monday.

6 of 167

Splash News Online

LOOK OF LOVE

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka share an adoring gaze as they arrive at Mastro's Steakhouse in L.A.

7 of 167

Atlantic Images/MEGA

HAND IN HAND

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino hold onto one another as the singer gears up for her world tour in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday.

8 of 167

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

SELFIE LOVE

Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox can't contain their excitement while snapping selfies at The Defenders premiere in N.Y.C. on Monday.

9 of 167

GC Images

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

On Monday, Kendall Jenner wears a super-sheer shirt as she takes a walk through N.Y.C.

10 of 167

Splash News Online

TAKE IT OFF

Cooling off? Justin Bieber goes shirtless in Beverly Hills.

11 of 167

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic

QUICK CHAT

After opening up about how her family helps her after filming "intense" scenes on Monday in N.Y.C., Jessica Biel heads to the series premiere of The Sinner. 

12 of 167

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

BELT IT OUT

Idris Elba and host Jimmy Fallon get on their knees while participating in "Google Translate Songs" during the actor's appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday.

13 of 167

Splash News Online

HOT WHEELS

Gerard Butler hops on his motorcycle to run errands around Beverly Hills.

14 of 167

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON

Halle Berry reunites with her onscreen son, played by Sage Correa, at the Hollywood premiere of Kidnap on Monday.

15 of 167

Star Max/GC Images

L.A. LADY

Brie Larson is all smiles as she greets photographers during a Monday in Los Angeles.

16 of 167

Splash News Online

MARKED UP

Bella Hadid admires her tiny rose tattoo at a New York City tattoo parlor.

17 of 167

REX/Shutterstock

GOING LIVE

A casually dressed Channing Tatum heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday in L.A. 

18 of 167

Splash News Online

NEW LOOK

Cara Santana debuts her newly minted bob in West Hollywood.

19 of 167

John Nacion/Splash News Online

SCREEN TIME

Abbey Lee Kershaw opts for a menswear-inspired look at N.Y.C.'s special screening of The Dark Tower.

20 of 167

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

RIDE ON

Alan Cumming rides a motorcycle on the New York City set of Instinct.

21 of 167

BackGrid

RUNNER'S HIGH

Hugh Jackman is spotted enjoying his vacation with a swim at Bondi Beach in Australia.

22 of 167

Matthew Eisman/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Olivia Palermo visits SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

23 of 167

INSTARimages.com

SISTER SUNDAYS 

On Sunday, Blake Lively and her sister, Robyn, are spotted leaving a Long Island restaurant. 

24 of 167

Matthew Eisman/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Elizabeth Olsen stops by Sway in the Morning on Monday in N.Y.C.

25 of 167

Splash News Online

AQUA WOMAN 

Rita Ora cools off in the water Sunday in Negril, Jamaica. 

26 of 167

The Image Direct

WALK AND ROMANCE

Louis Tomlinson and girlfriend Eleanor Calder walk hand-in-hand in New York City Sunday.

27 of 167

Pacific Coast News

TOP OF THE MORNING

Matthew McConaughey leaves his N.Y.C. hotel to promote his film, The Dark Tower, on Good Morning America.

28 of 167

The Image Direct

Olivia Munn and her furry crew make their way around Vancouver Airport on Monday. 

29 of 167

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Nick Offerman wears a patriotic outfit to perform at Sunday's Newport Folk Festival in Rhode island. 

30 of 167

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Luke Bryan takes the stage at Watershed Sunday in George, Washington. 

31 of 167

MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid rock similar styles while out in New York City on Sunday.

32 of 167

MEGA

A KISS TO REMEMBER

Liam Hemsworth plants a smooch on Rebel Wilson's lips while filming Isn't It Romantic in N.Y.C.

33 of 167

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Stars Dove Cameron and Corbin Bleu hang out backstage at Mamma Mia Sunday in Los Angeles. 

34 of 167

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, fellow Mamma Mia cast members Lea Delaria and Jennifer Nettles cozy up. 

35 of 167

MEGA

Vito Schnabel and girlfriend Heidi Klum spend Saturday in Venice.

36 of 167

David Kirouac/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

On Thursday, Kate Upton greets the crowd at the Montreal Formula ePrix.

37 of 167

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Marc Anthony performs at the International Champions Cup in Miami on Saturday. 

38 of 167

Splash News Online

Alessandra Ambrosio is spotted on a Saturday jog in Santa Monica. 

39 of 167

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Solange Knowles is radiant in red as she performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Friday in N.Y.C.

40 of 167

Rachel Murray/Getty

Like mother, like daughter! Tiffani Thiessen and her look-alike daughter, Harper, decorate lunch boxes during the star's Num Noms event on Sunday.

41 of 167

LA Dodgers

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend enjoy the Dodgers vs. the Giants game from the iHeartRadio suite on Sunday.

42 of 167

Jason Kempin/Getty

Molly Sims and Brooke Shields attend The GOOD + Foundation's Hamptons Summer Dinner in East Hampton, New York on Saturday.

43 of 167

NBA

NBA champion Kevin Durant visits the Taj Mahal on his first-ever trip to India.

44 of 167

Rachel Murray/Getty

Mario Lopez and his two kids — Gia and Dominic — attend the Num Noms event, hosted by Saved by the Bell costar Tiffani Thiessen, on Sunday in West Hollywood.

45 of 167

Darren Staples/Getty

British Prime Minister Theresa May greets Princess Kate ahead of a ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Commisions's Tyne Cot Cemetery on Monday.

46 of 167

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Jonah Hill feels the music as he makes his way through New York City's NoHo neighborhood on Sunday.

47 of 167

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey attend The Dark Tower photo call on Sunday.

48 of 167

Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

John Mayer gives concertgoers a performance to remember at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Saturday.

49 of 167

Joshua Blanchard/Getty

Chelsea Handler is all smiles as she gears up to have a discussion with Tomi Lahren during Politicon on Saturday.

50 of 167

Jerod Harris/Getty

Drake Bell sports sunglasses as he performs at the Supergirl Pro Concert Series on Sunday in Oceanside, California.

51 of 167

Splash News

Gigi Hadid made a chic appearance in New York City on Saturday.

52 of 167

Splash News

Mark Wahlberg films All the Money in the World in London.

53 of 167

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Melissa Joan Hart (left) and Anna Chlumsky attend The GOOD+ Foundation's Hamptons Summer Dinner co-hosted by NET-A-PORTER in East Hampton, New York, on Saturday.

54 of 167

Jared Siskin/Patrick

Susan Nicole Downey and Robert Downey Jr. attend The 24th Annual Watermill Center Summer Benefit ANDAuction at The Watermill Center in Water Mill, New York, on Saturday.

55 of 167

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

(From left) Elisabeth Moss, Alice Englert, and Nicole Kidman talk about  Top of the Lake: China Girl at the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California.

56 of 167

Splash News

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were all smiles on Friday, walking hand-in-hand as they strolled the streets of New York City. 

57 of 167

Aurora Rose/WWD

Molly Sims poses at the OCRFA 19th Annual Super Saturday in New York on Saturday.

58 of 167

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

What Would Diplo Do? executive producer and Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek jumps high at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, where Viceland and A+E Networks were celebrating their portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour. 

59 of 167

Splash News

Céline Dion looked chic as can be, stepping out from the Royal Monceau hotel on Friday in a flowing white blouse and embellished black pencil skirt — with gold belt.

60 of 167