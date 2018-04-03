Gabrielle Union Strikes a Pose, Plus Lucy Hale, Miguel and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Grace Gavilanes and Lydia Price
April 03, 2018 06:00 AM
Rise star Auli'I Cravalho meets fans at a New York City BUILD Series event.
ON THE RISE

Rise star Auli'I Cravalho meets fans at a New York City BUILD Series event. 

Splash News
Naomi Watts enjoys a day in the sun as she goes for a swim at a beach in Mexico.
BEACH BABE

Naomi Watts enjoys a day in the sun as she goes for a swim at a beach in Mexico.

MEGA
Lucy Hale and her dog leave LAX on Monday.
FLUFF IT UP 

Lucy Hale and her dog leave LAX on Monday. 

Starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Tracy Morgan stops by SiriusXM for a Monday chat in N.Y.C.
TALK IT OUT 

Tracy Morgan stops by SiriusXM for a Monday chat in N.Y.C. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
The always-fabulous Gabrielle Union toasts to the Miami Open with Moët & Chandon.
CHEERS TO YOU!

The always-fabulous Gabrielle Union toasts to the Miami Open with Moët & Chandon.

World Red Eye for Moët & Chandon
Miguel performs at LIV night club.
GOOD POINT

Miguel performs at LIV night club.

Seth Browarnik/Startraks
Darren Criss checks out the views in Mexico City on Saturday.
SITTING, WAITING, WISHING

Darren Criss checks out the views in Mexico City on Saturday.

Liliana Ampudia Mendez/Shutterstock
Andy Cohen shows off his Snoopy mug while walking his dog, Wacha, in N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Saturday.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Andy Cohen shows off his Snoopy mug while walking his dog, Wacha, in N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Saturday. 

MEGA
Christina Milian goes makeup-free during an errand run through L.A.
HAPPY AS CAN BE

Christina Milian goes makeup-free during an errand run through L.A.

Splash News
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performs during the Capitol One JamFest at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival.
JAM ON

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performs during the Capitol One JamFest at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
Diddy and French Montana were spotted arriving to Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood.
RAPPERS' DELIGHT

Diddy and French Montana were spotted arriving to Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Splash News
Nick Jonas is caught in a pensive pose as he exits Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.
THE THINKER

Nick Jonas is caught in a pensive pose as he exits Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Splash News
John Legend takes the stage as Jesus Christ in the live adaptation of rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.
SUPERSTAR VIBES

John Legend takes the stage as Jesus Christ in the live adaptation of rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
Demi Lovato belts out her hit songs at a concert at Miami's American Airlines Arena.
FIND YOUR VOICE

Demi Lovato belts out her hit songs at a concert at Miami's American Airlines Arena.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock
Bob Guiney celebrates the grand opening of Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos.
IN THE MIDDLE

Bob Guiney celebrates the grand opening of Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos.

Palace Resorts
Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber are one cute couple during their Miami vacation.
MODEL COUPLE

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber are one cute couple during their Miami vacation. 

BACKGRID
Tamera Mowry-Housley celebrates her sister Tia Mowry-Hardict's at the mama-to-be's Los Angeles baby shower on Saturday.
SISTER, DAUGHTER 

Tamera Mowry-Housley celebrates her sister Tia Mowry-Hardict's at the mama-to-be's Los Angeles baby shower on Saturday. 

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is pretty in pink in Paris, France on Saturday.
THINK PINK

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is pretty in pink in Paris, France on Saturday.

MEGA
Sofia Vergara shops in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
RETAIL RUN 

Sofia Vergara shops in Beverly Hills on Sunday. 

BACKGRID
An excited Lea Michele arrives at boyfriend Zandy Reich's Los Angeles store.
CAN'T STOP SMILING 

An excited Lea Michele arrives at boyfriend Zandy Reich's Los Angeles store. 

Splash News
On Sunday, Alessandra Ambrosio heads to a grocery store in L.A.
STOCKING UP 

On Sunday, Alessandra Ambrosio heads to a grocery store in L.A. 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott take kids Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 13 months, to meet the Easter Bunny on Sunday in Westlake, N.Y.
GOOD EGGS 

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott take kids Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 13 months, to meet the Easter Bunny on Sunday in Westlake, N.Y. 

Michael Simon/startraks
Brooklyn and David Beckham watch the Miami Open Mens Finals on Friday.
FAN BOYS 

Brooklyn and David Beckham watch the Miami Open Mens Finals on Friday. 

Michele Eve/Splash News
Venus Willams and boyfriend Nicolas Hammond walk hand-in-hand in New York City on Sunday.
PERFECT MATCH 

Venus Willams and boyfriend Nicolas Hammond walk hand-in-hand in New York City on Sunday.

Splash News
On Sunday in New York City, Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong'o, Kenny Leon, Angela Bassett and Lauren Ridloff gather backstage at Children of a Lesser God.
LESS IS MORE

On Sunday in New York City, Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong'o, Kenny Leon, Angela Bassett and Lauren Ridloff gather backstage at Children of a Lesser God

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Jennifer Lopez watches the Dodgers take on the Giants on Sunday in Los Angeles.
TAKE ME OUT 

Jennifer Lopez watches the Dodgers take on the Giants on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Victor Decolongon/Getty
Katy Perry performs during her concert at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong on Friday.
GOLDEN GAL

Katy Perry performs during her concert at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong on Friday.

VCG/Getty Images
Dakota Fanning and Henry Frye attend New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
COURTSIDE FUN

Dakota Fanning and Henry Frye attend New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

James Devaney/Getty Images
Kris Jenner supports Kim Kardashian West at the KKWxMario Dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
GLAM NIGHT 

Kris Jenner supports Kim Kardashian West at the KKWxMario Dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday. 

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Sadie Sink celebrates her 16th birthday backstage with cast of Broadway show The Play That Goes Wrong in New York City on Saturday.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Sadie Sink celebrates her 16th birthday backstage with cast of Broadway show The Play That Goes Wrong in New York City on Saturday.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian West runs errands in Calabasas, California.
FEELING BLUE

Kim Kardashian West runs errands in Calabasas, California.

Splash News
Megan Wollover and Tracy Morgan hug on the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Last O.G. on Thursday.
PROM POSE

Megan Wollover and Tracy Morgan hug on the red carpet at the New York premiere of The Last O.G. on Thursday.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Lucy Hale walks through Los Angeles International Airport while carrying her bags.
CARRY ON

Lucy Hale walks through Los Angeles International Airport while carrying her bags.

REX/Shutterstock
DJ Khaled performs onstage in Miami on Friday.
MAJOR KEY

DJ Khaled performs onstage in Miami on Friday.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock
Brian Cranston jokes around with Stephen Colber on The Late Show on Friday.
BE MY GUEST

Brian Cranston jokes around with Stephen Colber on The Late Show on Friday.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Parents' day out! Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah take in the Miami Marlins Opening Day on Thursday.
WHEN IN MIAMI

Parents' day out! Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah take in the Miami Marlins Opening Day on Thursday.

Seth Browarnik/startraks
A stylish Jamie Chung grabs breakfast in Beverly Hills.
BREAKFAST CLUB

A stylish Jamie Chung grabs breakfast in Beverly Hills.

Jesse Bauer/startraks
Jesse McCartney is all smiles as he stops by the SiriusXM Studios in New York on Friday to talk about his new single.
ON THE RADIO

Jesse McCartney is all smiles as he stops by the SiriusXM Studios in New York on Friday to talk about his new single.

Matthew Eisman/Getty
A Wrinkle In Time star Storm Reid kicks off the holiday weekend by volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission's Easter Celebration on Friday.
SEASON'S EATINGS

A Wrinkle In Time star Storm Reid kicks off the holiday weekend by volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission's Easter Celebration on Friday.

Vince Flores/startraks
Liev Schreiber goes for a bike ride around New York City on Thursday.
AND HE'S OFF!

Liev Schreiber goes for a bike ride around New York City on Thursday.

The Image Direct
Lake Bell enlists husband Scott Campbell as her date to the first anniversary of Beboe, hosted by the actress, on Thursday.
DINNER DATE

Lake Bell enlists husband Scott Campbell as her date to the first anniversary of Beboe, hosted by the actress, on Thursday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
Doctor Who's David Tennant and Peter Capaldi arrive at a special screening of You, Me and Him on Thursday in London.
GO YOU

Doctor Who's David Tennant and Peter Capaldi arrive at a special screening of You, Me and Him on Thursday in London.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
Cary Elwes poses with legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan at the L.A. premiere of HBO's Andre The Giant on Thursday.
LIVING LEGEND

Cary Elwes poses with legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan at the L.A. premiere of HBO's Andre The Giant on Thursday.

Kevin Winter/Getty
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi celebrate the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation at a party held at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails.
FOR SHORE

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi celebrate the premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation at a party held at HYDE Sunset: Kitchen + Cocktails.

Rich Polk/Getty
Ahead of National Prom Day, Tracy Morgan and wife Megan Wollover mimic their best prom poses at the New York premiere of Morgan's new show, The Last O.G.
PROM POSIN'

Ahead of National Prom Day, Tracy Morgan and wife Megan Wollover mimic their best prom poses at the New York premiere of Morgan's new show, The Last O.G.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Simon Pegg stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday.
UP FOR IT

Simon Pegg stops by SiriusXM Studios on Thursday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Leslie Odom Jr. is all smiles as he reads from his book, Failing Up, at Agness Scott College on Thursday.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Leslie Odom Jr. is all smiles as he reads from his book, Failing Up, at Agness Scott College on Thursday.

Paras Griffin/Getty
Katharine McPhee strikes a pose at a photo call for Broadway's "Waitress", which she will be starring in, on Thursday.
WAITING

Katharine McPhee strikes a pose at a photo call for Broadway's "Waitress", which she will be starring in, on Thursday.

Walter McBride/Getty
Brooks Laich gives his wife, Julianne Hough, a lift as the pair goof around at an event Propel event to show 'How Gatorade Does Water' on Thursday in L.A.
TWO TO TANGO

Brooks Laich gives his wife, Julianne Hough, a lift as the pair goof around at an event Propel event to show 'How Gatorade Does Water' on Thursday in L.A.

Michael Simon/startraks
James Bay feels the music as he performs onstage at L.A.'s The Belasco Theater on Wednesday.
GUITAR HERO

James Bay feels the music as he performs onstage at L.A.'s The Belasco Theater on Wednesday.

Scott Dudelson/Getty
Nev Schulman, wife Laura and their daughter, Cleo, are one fashionable family as they attend the MoMoCha opening on Thursday in N.Y.C.
TOT-ALLY AWESOME

Nev Schulman, wife Laura and their daughter, Cleo, are one fashionable family as they attend the MoMoCha opening on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Samantha Nandez/BFA/Shutterstock
Coco Austin and Ice-T strike a pose during a night out at the International Auto Show Preview on Thursday in New York.
NEED FOR SPEED

Coco Austin and Ice-T strike a pose during a night out at the International Auto Show Preview on Thursday in New York.

Griffin Lipson/BFA/Shutterstock
Bryan Cranston gets animated while speaking onstage at a discussion at the Paley Center in New York on Thursday.
IN CHARACTER

Bryan Cranston gets animated while speaking onstage at a discussion at the Paley Center in New York on Thursday.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
Naomi Watts keeps it casual while running errands in New York City on Thursday.
SNACK BREAK

Naomi Watts keeps it casual while running errands in New York City on Thursday.

Splash News
Fall Out Boy guitarist Pete Wentz gets the crowd rocking while performing at the Manchester Arena on Thursday as part of the band's UK Tour.
MUSIC MAN

Fall Out Boy guitarist Pete Wentz gets the crowd rocking while performing at the Manchester Arena on Thursday as part of the band's UK Tour.

Splash News
Brie Larson hangs on tight to some ropes while filming scenes for the upcoming Captain Marvel film in Culver City on Thursday.
HANGING TOUGH

Brie Larson hangs on tight to some ropes while filming scenes for the upcoming Captain Marvel film in Culver City on Thursday.

WENN
Neil Patrick Harris and Allison Williams are all smiles as they pose for photos at the New York premiere for the second season of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events on Thursday.
PARTNERS IN CRIME

Neil Patrick Harris and Allison Williams are all smiles as they pose for photos at the New York premiere for the second season of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events on Thursday.  

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
A scruffy Bradley Cooper fits in a workout on Thursday in Los Angeles.
THURSDAY HUSTLE 

A scruffy Bradley Cooper fits in a workout on Thursday in Los Angeles. 

BACKGRID
Chrissy Teigen, who is Pampers Pure Collection's first-ever Creative Consultant, gets animated with this plush puppy.
CUDDLY CUTE

Chrissy Teigen, who is Pampers Pure Collection's first-ever Creative Consultant, gets animated with this plush puppy.

Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Emily Blunt stops by Good Morning America on Thursday to discuss her movie, A Quiet Place, which she stars in with husband John Krasinski.
KEEP QUIET

Emily Blunt stops by Good Morning America on Thursday to discuss her movie, A Quiet Place, which she stars in with husband John Krasinski.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
On Tuesday, Victoria Justice goes on a juice run in Studio City, California.
GOT JUICE?

On Tuesday, Victoria Justice goes on a juice run in Studio City, California.

Christopher Polk/Getty
Thursday in Sydney, Chic and Nile Rodgers join Lionel Richie at his tour stop.
'HELLO,' AUSTRALIA 

Thursday in Sydney, Chic and Nile Rodgers join Lionel Richie at his tour stop. 

Brandon Voight/Splash News
Director Kay Cannon joins actors John Cena and Geraldine Viswanathan at a BUILD Series discussion of Blockers in New York City on Thursday.
ON THE BLOCK 

Director Kay Cannon joins actors John Cena and Geraldine Viswanathan at a BUILD Series discussion of Blockers in New York City on Thursday. 

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Spotted: Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union walk on the movie set of a female-led Bad Boys spin-off.
BAD GIRLS

Spotted: Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union walk on the movie set of a female-led Bad Boys spin-off.

The Image Direct
A toast to Jeff Goldblum and Alan Cumming! The actors come together on Watch What Happens Live.
CHEERS!

A toast to Jeff Goldblum and Alan Cumming! The actors come together on Watch What Happens Live.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
Ludacris puts his game face on while attending the 2018 McDonald's All American Games in Atlanta, Georgia.
GAME ON

Ludacris puts his game face on while attending the 2018 McDonald's All American Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marcus Ingram/Getty
Sean Penn heads to Barnes & Noble in N.Y.C. to promote his new book, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff: A Novel.
PENNING A NOVEL

Sean Penn heads to Barnes & Noble in N.Y.C. to promote his new book, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff: A Novel.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
Jon Bass points out actress Alexandra Daddario at the Hollywood premiere of Best F(r)iends.
MOVIE NIGHT

Jon Bass points out actress Alexandra Daddario at the Hollywood premiere of Best F(r)iends.

Araya Diaz/Getty
Dawson's Creek alum Joshua Jackson certainly is! The actor is spotted out and about in N.Y.C.
ORANGE YOU GLAD?

Dawson's Creek alum Joshua Jackson certainly is! The actor is spotted out and about in N.Y.C.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
After revealing she signed and NDA and won't be revealing #WhoBitBeyoncé, Tiffany Haddish joins Anthony Anderson and LL Cool J at the launch of the artist's SiriusXM Channel, "Rock the Bells Radio" on Wednesday.
PEACE OUT

After revealing she signed and NDA and won't be revealing #WhoBitBeyoncé, Tiffany Haddish joins Anthony Anderson and LL Cool J at the launch of the artist's SiriusXM Channel, "Rock the Bells Radio" on Wednesday.

Neilson Barnard/Getty
Billy Joel celebrates his 50th consecutive show of his sold-out residency at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
BREAKING RECORDS

Billy Joel celebrates his 50th consecutive show of his sold-out residency at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty
Stars Jason Clarke, Kate Mara and Ed Hel
ACTING OUT 

Stars Jason Clarke, Kate Mara and Ed Helms gather at the premiere of Chappaquiddick in L.A. on Wednesday.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Sting surprises wife Trudie Styler during her <i>Lorraine </i>appearance&nbsp;Thursday in London.&nbsp;</p>
SWEET SURPRISE 

Sting surprises wife Trudie Styler during her Lorraine appearance Thursday in London. 

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., M.I.A. Arrives at MoMA's New Directors New Films 2018.&nbsp;</p>
MODERN WOMAN 

Wednesday in N.Y.C., M.I.A. Arrives at MoMA's New Directors New Films 2018. 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Jane Seymour poses at the&nbsp;National&nbsp;Film Awards in London on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GOWN ON THE TOWN 

Jane Seymour poses at the National Film Awards in London on Wednesday. 

James Shaw/Shutterstock
<p>Katy Perry is spotted out shopping in Tokyo.</p>
WITNESS

Katy Perry is spotted out shopping in Tokyo.

Splash News
<p>Amber Heard takes a break on the Los Angeles set of <i>Run Away With Me</i>.&nbsp;</p>
ON THE RUN

Amber Heard takes a break on the Los Angeles set of Run Away With Me

Splash News
<p>John&nbsp;Mellencamp and on-again girlfriend Meg Ryan enjoy shopping in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
DITTY 'BOUT JOHN & MEG 

John Mellencamp and on-again girlfriend Meg Ryan enjoy shopping in New York City. 

Splash News
<p>Jourdan Dunn rides a horse of the set of a Drake music video.&nbsp;</p>
SADDLE UP 

Jourdan Dunn rides a horse of the set of a Drake music video. 

Splash News
<p>Andie Macdowell attends the&nbsp;Wednesday&nbsp;afterparty for&nbsp;the Etienne Aigner and Ruffino's screening of <i>Love After Love </i>in N.Y.C.</p>
AFTER HOURS

Andie Macdowell attends the Wednesday afterparty for the Etienne Aigner and Ruffino's screening of Love After Love in N.Y.C.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>A stylish Jaden Smith films in Tokyo on&nbsp;Thursday.</p>
PATCHED UP 

A stylish Jaden Smith films in Tokyo on Thursday.

Jun Sato/WireImage
<p>Zach Braff stops by SiriusXM Studios to chat about his new show, <em>Alex, Inc.</em>, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
RADIO HEAD

Zach Braff stops by SiriusXM Studios to chat about his new show, Alex, Inc., on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Following her appearance on <em>Access Hollywood</em>, where <a href="http://people.com/style/olivia-culpo-confirms-danny-amendola-breakup/">she addressed her recent split from football player Danny Amendola</a>, Olivia Culpo goes on a coffee run in L.A.</p>
WHITE OUT

Following her appearance on Access Hollywood, where she addressed her recent split from football player Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo goes on a coffee run in L.A.

Michael Simon/startraks
<p>Hilary Swank waves to photographers as she gears up for her appearance on <em>The Late Late Show</em> on Wednesday.</p>
SHE'S LATE

Hilary Swank waves to photographers as she gears up for her appearance on The Late Late Show on Wednesday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p><em>Jane the Virgin</em>'s Jaime Camil is all smiles as he arrives at the&nbsp;5th Annual California Fire Foundation Gala.</p>
WELL SUITED

Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil is all smiles as he arrives at the 5th Annual California Fire Foundation Gala.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Victoria Beckham enjoys a fashionable afternoon at the Martin Margiella exhibit at the Mus&eacute;e des Arts D&eacute;coratifs in Paris on Friday.</p>
CHECK ON IT

Victoria Beckham enjoys a fashionable afternoon at the Martin Margiella exhibit at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris on Friday.

Splash News
<p>After <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg2bspEjkaS/?hl=en&amp;taken-by=sarahmgellar">jokingly admitting that she bit Beyonc&eacute;</a>, Sarah Michelle Gellar is seen leaving a Brentwood salon with a new 'do.&nbsp;</p>
NEW HAIR, NEW ME

After jokingly admitting that she bit Beyoncé, Sarah Michelle Gellar is seen leaving a Brentwood salon with a new 'do. 

BACKGRID
<p>Following his BUILD appearance on Wednesday, Neil Patrick Harris makes a quick pit stop to snap a selfie with a fan.</p>
SELFIE EXPRESSION

Following his BUILD appearance on Wednesday, Neil Patrick Harris makes a quick pit stop to snap a selfie with a fan.

Splash News
<p>Jordana Brewster is all smiles while stopping by BUILD Studios in New York on Friday.</p>
SITTING PRETTY

Jordana Brewster is all smiles while stopping by BUILD Studios in New York on Friday.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>Gigi Hadid struts her stuff while leaving her hotel in Paris with model sister Bella (not pictured) on Friday.</p>
PASSPORT TO PARIS

Gigi Hadid struts her stuff while leaving her hotel in Paris with model sister Bella (not pictured) on Friday.

MEGA
<p>Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott and Emma Thompson get the surprise of a lifetime (or so it seems) during a screening of <em>King Lear</em> in London.</p>
SURPRISE, SURPRISE

Florence Pugh, Andrew Scott and Emma Thompson get the surprise of a lifetime (or so it seems) during a screening of King Lear in London.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Amal Clooney means business as she walks through New York City in a leather trench coat.</p>
READY FOR BUSINESS

Amal Clooney means business as she walks through New York City in a leather trench coat.

Splash News
<p>Recently engaged&nbsp;Darren Criss runs errands around Hollywood in brightly colored Sanuk Chiba Quest shoes</p>
HERE COMES THE GROOM

Recently engaged Darren Criss runs errands around Hollywood in brightly colored Sanuk Chiba Quest shoes

David Sparks/StartraksPhoto
<p>Tony Shalhoub films scenes for <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> on the set of the Amazon Prime series in Paris, France.</p>
A MARVELOUS DAY

Tony Shalhoub films scenes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on the set of the Amazon Prime series in Paris, France.

MEGA
<p>A smiling Jessica Biel is caught in a candid moment as she looks both ways before crossing the street, following a lunch at N.Y.C.'s The Smile.</p>
HAPPY AS CAN BE

A smiling Jessica Biel is caught in a candid moment as she looks both ways before crossing the street, following a lunch at N.Y.C.'s The Smile.

Splash News
<p>Holly Taylor is in the hot seat as she answers questions about <em>The Americans</em> at BUILD Studios on Tuesday.</p>
THINK PINK

Holly Taylor is in the hot seat as she answers questions about The Americans at BUILD Studios on Tuesday.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Power couple Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks partner up to announce the 2018 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.</p>
COUNTRY STRONG

Power couple Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks partner up to announce the 2018 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.

John Shearer/WireImage
<p>Sporting matching ensembles, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber have date night at a West Hollywood restaurant on Tuesday.</p>
MEET YOUR MATCH

Sporting matching ensembles, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber have date night at a West Hollywood restaurant on Tuesday.

BACKGRID
<p>Bella Thorne stops by <em>Extra</em>, where she not only promoted her latest film, <em>Midnight Sun</em>, but also did a little jig to commemorate the occasion.</p>
JUMPING FOR JOY

Bella Thorne stops by Extra, where she not only promoted her latest film, Midnight Sun, but also did a little jig to commemorate the occasion.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Ashley Judd attends the ANA Inspirations Women's Talk in Los Angeles.</p>
AIM TO INSPIRE

Ashley Judd attends the ANA Inspirations Women's Talk in Los Angeles.

Bauer Griffin/Splash News
<p>The cast of <i>Roseanne </i>&mdash; including Michael Fishman, Sarah Chalke, Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Lecy Goranson &mdash; cozy up to SiriusXM host Sandra Bernhard after a Town Hall session on Tuesday in New York City to celebrate the show's premiere.</p>
FAMILY REUNION

The cast of Roseanne — including Michael Fishman, Sarah Chalke, Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Lecy Goranson — cozy up to SiriusXM host Sandra Bernhard after a Town Hall session on Tuesday in New York City to celebrate the show's premiere.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Samantha Bee is all smiles while chatting with Stephen Colbert during an appearance on <i>The Late Show </i>on Tuesday in New York.</p>
BUSY BEE

Samantha Bee is all smiles while chatting with Stephen Colbert during an appearance on The Late Show on Tuesday in New York.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Writer/director Tyler Perry cracks up while posing for photos alongside Taraji P. Henson at the New York premiere of their new film, <i>Acrimony</i>, on Tuesday.</p>
SO A-MUSE-ING

Writer/director Tyler Perry cracks up while posing for photos alongside Taraji P. Henson at the New York premiere of their new film, Acrimony, on Tuesday.

Mike Coppola/WireImage
<p>Hailey Baldwin struts her stuff through the streets of West Hollywood while on her way to dinner with friends on Tuesday.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Hailey Baldwin struts her stuff through the streets of West Hollywood while on her way to dinner with friends on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Adam DeVine and girlfriend Chloe Bridges cheer on the Los Angeles Clippers as they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in L.A.</p>
GAME FACES

Adam DeVine and girlfriend Chloe Bridges cheer on the Los Angeles Clippers as they face off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in L.A.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>A very stylish Kelly Rowland is all smiles while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
RETAIL THERAPY

A very stylish Kelly Rowland is all smiles while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Thirty Seconds to Mars front man Jared Leto gets the crowd on their feet while performing at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday.</p>
ROCK THE MIC

Thirty Seconds to Mars front man Jared Leto gets the crowd on their feet while performing at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Helen Hunt and Kathy Bresnahan strike a pose for photographers while attending the afterparty for the West Hollywood premiere of <i>The Miracle Season </i>on Tuesday.</p>
GRIN AND BEAR IT

Helen Hunt and Kathy Bresnahan strike a pose for photographers while attending the afterparty for the West Hollywood premiere of The Miracle Season on Tuesday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>David Tennant keeps the nation entertained while hosting The Breakfast Show on London's Absolute Radio on Wednesday morning.</p>
HOST WITH THE MOST

David Tennant keeps the nation entertained while hosting The Breakfast Show on London's Absolute Radio on Wednesday morning.

Neil Mockford/Getty
<p>Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, shows off her growing baby bump while en route to <em>Today</em> on Tuesday.</p>
HELLO, MAMA

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, shows off her growing baby bump while en route to Today on Tuesday.

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com
<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sports a bright outfit while out and about in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.</p>
MODEL BEHAVIOR

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sports a bright outfit while out and about in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.

Getty
<p>Lola Kirke is all smiles as she talks Gemini during her appearance at BUILD Studios on Tuesday.</p>
PRETTY IN PINK

Lola Kirke is all smiles as she talks Gemini during her appearance at BUILD Studios on Tuesday.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Joke's on you! <em>This Is Us</em> actress Chrissy Metz takes the stage while attending her Philadelphia book tour stop for her memoir, <em>This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today</em>.</p>
THIS IS CHRISSY

Joke's on you! This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz takes the stage while attending her Philadelphia book tour stop for her memoir, This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
<p>Calvin Harris and model&nbsp;Aarika Wolf go out for a ride on a jet ski in Cancun, Mexico.</p>
HOLDING ONTO YOU

Calvin Harris and model Aarika Wolf go out for a ride on a jet ski in Cancun, Mexico.

<p>Bella Hadid keeps a low profile in a head-to-toe black outfit in N.Y.C.</p>
BACK IN BLACK

Bella Hadid keeps a low profile in a head-to-toe black outfit in N.Y.C.

GC Images
<p>Aubrey Plaza comes out to support Chris Evans&nbsp;at the opening night afterparty for the play "Lobby Hero", which the actor stars in on Broadway.</p>
SHOW TIME

Aubrey Plaza comes out to support Chris Evans at the opening night afterparty for the play "Lobby Hero", which the actor stars in on Broadway.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Andie MacDowell attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of <em>Love After Love</em> on Monday.</p>
THERE SHE IS

Andie MacDowell attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Screening of Love After Love on Monday.

Araya Diaz/Getty
<p>All eyes are on Alan Cumming as he speaks about <em>After Louie</em> at the&nbsp;SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event.</p>
AT THE MIC

All eyes are on Alan Cumming as he speaks about After Louie at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Kate Mara and Jason Clarke stop by SiriusXM Studios to chat about their new movie,&nbsp;<em>Chappaquiddick</em>.</p>
THINGS ARE LOOKING UP

Kate Mara and Jason Clarke stop by SiriusXM Studios to chat about their new movie, Chappaquiddick.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Looking like the personification of pop art, Izabel Goulart heads to a birthday party in Brazil while wearing a multi-colored pantsuit.</p>
COLOR ME IMPRESSED

Looking like the personification of pop art, Izabel Goulart heads to a birthday party in Brazil while wearing a multi-colored pantsuit.

BackGrid
<p>Model Hailey Clauson works on her fitness at Venice Beach following a<em> Sports Illustrated</em> photo shoot on Tuesday.</p>
NO PAIN, NO GAIN

Model Hailey Clauson works on her fitness at Venice Beach following a Sports Illustrated photo shoot on Tuesday.

BackGrid
<p>Director Greta Gerwig comes out to support her <em>Lady Bird</em> star at MCC Theater's "Miscast Gala 2018 honoring Laurie Metcalf" on Monday.</p>
WINNING BIG

Director Greta Gerwig comes out to support her Lady Bird star at MCC Theater's "Miscast Gala 2018 honoring Laurie Metcalf" on Monday.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Pregnant Eva Longoria sports a form-fitting white dress while filming her new TV show, <em>Grand Hotel</em>, in Miami on Monday.</p>
BUMP IT UP

Pregnant Eva Longoria sports a form-fitting white dress while filming her new TV show, Grand Hotel, in Miami on Monday.

FLIGHT
<p><em>Baby Driver</em> actress&nbsp;Eiza Gonz&aacute;lez keeps an eye on her two pups during a Monday stroll in L.A.</p>
TOO CUTE

Baby Driver actress Eiza González keeps an eye on her two pups during a Monday stroll in L.A.

The Image Direct
<p>Reunited, and it feels so good! <em>Back to the Future</em>'s Christopher Lloyd gets reacquainted with the Delorean at the Hollywood premiere of <em>Ready Player One</em>.</p>
DRIVER'S SEAT

Reunited, and it feels so good! Back to the Future's Christopher Lloyd gets reacquainted with the Delorean at the Hollywood premiere of Ready Player One.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p><em>Scrubs</em> costars Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke have themselves a little reunion at a PaleyFest event for <em>Roseanne</em> on Monday.</p>
Scrubs costars Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke have themselves a little reunion at a PaleyFest event for Roseanne on Monday.

Mike Coppola/WireImage
<p>Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson and Lyriq Bent head to BUILD Studios to discuss their latest fiilm, <em>Acrimony,</em> on Monday.</p>
GOOD POINT

Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson and Lyriq Bent head to BUILD Studios to discuss their latest fiilm, Acrimony, on Monday.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
<p>Sam Rockwell strikes a pose at the opening night afterparty for the Broadway play, "Lobby Hero", in N.Y.C.</p>
HERO MAN

Sam Rockwell strikes a pose at the opening night afterparty for the Broadway play, "Lobby Hero", in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Ryan Reynolds keeps things casual as he steps out of his New York City apartment.&nbsp;</p>
EMPIRE STATE OF MIND

Ryan Reynolds keeps things casual as he steps out of his New York City apartment. 

Splash News Online
<p><strong></strong>Olivia Cooke goes for an all-red ensemble as she makes her way down the purple carpet at the Hollywood premiere of <em>Ready Player One</em>.</p>
RED-Y OR NOT

Olivia Cooke goes for an all-red ensemble as she makes her way down the purple carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Ready Player One.

Neilson Barnard/Getty
<p>Michael Cera is all smiles as he takes a bow and receives a bouquet of flowers during the Broadway opening night performance of "Lobby Hero" on Monday.</p>
ROUND OF APPLAUSE

Michael Cera is all smiles as he takes a bow and receives a bouquet of flowers during the Broadway opening night performance of "Lobby Hero" on Monday.

Walter McBride/WireImage
<p>Matt Bomer makes a political statement with his shirt during a coffee run in L.A.</p>
THE RESISTANCE

Matt Bomer makes a political statement with his shirt during a coffee run in L.A.

Splash News Online
<p>During a chilly day in New York City, Liev Schreiber goes for a walk with his dog and a friend on Monday.</p>
DOG DAY AFTERNOON

During a chilly day in New York City, Liev Schreiber goes for a walk with his dog and a friend on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>... and Schreiber wasn't the only one spending quality time with his pooch! Jeremy Piven is spotted out in L.A. with his furry friend.</p>
WALK THE WALK

... and Schreiber wasn't the only one spending quality time with his pooch! Jeremy Piven is spotted out in L.A. with his furry friend.

BackGrid
<p>Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stylishly steps out in New York City on Monday.</p>
MANIC MONDAY

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stylishly steps out in New York City on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Liam Hemsworth arrives at the amfAR gala in Hong Kong.&nbsp;</p>
DAPPER DUDE 

Liam Hemsworth arrives at the amfAR gala in Hong Kong. 

JAYNE RUSSELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>Something grabs Hugh Grant's attention during 2018's&nbsp;BFI Flare.</p>
GOOD LOOKS

Something grabs Hugh Grant's attention during 2018's BFI Flare.

Splash News Online
<p>On Monday, parents-to-be Jos&eacute; Bast&oacute;n and wife Eva Longoria relax on the beach in Miami.</p>
BEACH BABY 

On Monday, parents-to-be José Bastón and wife Eva Longoria relax on the beach in Miami.

BackGrid
<p>Shanina Shaik and Alessandra Ambrosio take the stage at the amfAR Hong Kong Gala on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
FUNNY BONES 

Shanina Shaik and Alessandra Ambrosio take the stage at the amfAR Hong Kong Gala on Monday. 

Clint Spaulding/Getty
<p><em>Girls</em> and <em>Star Wars</em> alum Adam Driver takes an important phone call while filming scenes for&nbsp;Noah Baumbach's Untitled Movie Project in N.Y.C.</p>
CALL ME

Girls and Star Wars alum Adam Driver takes an important phone call while filming scenes for Noah Baumbach's Untitled Movie Project in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online
<p>There are no hard feelings here! Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Kisner shake hands after the actor and Bubba Watson defeated the athlete during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play.</p>
LENDING A HAND

There are no hard feelings here! Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Kisner shake hands after the actor and Bubba Watson defeated the athlete during the final round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Match Play.

Richard Heathcote/Getty
<p>While his longtime love, Miley Cyrus, attended <a href="http://people.com/crime/emma-gonzalez-moment-silence-march-for-our-lives/">the March For Our Lives</a> in D.C., Liam Hemsworth made an entrance&nbsp;MGM Cotai dinner on Sunday.</p>
SUIT & TIE

While his longtime love, Miley Cyrus, attended the March For Our Lives in D.C., Liam Hemsworth made an entrance MGM Cotai dinner on Sunday.

VCG/Getty
<p>Lea DeLaria and Anna Chlumsky come together at the opening night of Broadway's "Angels In America", which stars Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
OFF TO BROADWAY

Lea DeLaria and Anna Chlumsky come together at the opening night of Broadway's "Angels In America", which stars Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, on Sunday. 

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Pregnant Kirsten Dunst goes for a walk with her pup in L.A. on Saturday.</p>
BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Pregnant Kirsten Dunst goes for a walk with her pup in L.A. on Saturday.

MEGA
<p>Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin show their support for gun violence prevention by joining Saturday's March For Our Lives event in L.A.</p>
JOINING THE FIGHT

Jaden Smith, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin show their support for gun violence prevention by joining Saturday's March For Our Lives event in L.A.

Presley Ann/WireImage
<p>Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla enjoy nice long walks on the beach during their romantic Miami getaway.</p>
LIFE'S A BEACH

Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla enjoy nice long walks on the beach during their romantic Miami getaway.

BackGrid
<p><em>Mom</em> costars Allison Janney and Anna Faris hold on tight to each other while attending Saturday's PaleyFest in L.A.</p>
MOM KNOWS BEST

Mom costars Allison Janney and Anna Faris hold on tight to each other while attending Saturday's PaleyFest in L.A.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
<p>Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and James McArdle take a bow during the "Angels in America" opening night curtain call on Sunday.</p>
BIG NIGHT

Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and James McArdle take a bow during the "Angels in America" opening night curtain call on Sunday.

Walter McBride/Getty
<p>Christie Brinkley sports a "No Guns" hat while out and about in New York City on Saturday&nbsp;&mdash; the day of the March For Our Lives.</p>
LOUD & CLEAR

Christie Brinkley sports a "No Guns" hat while out and about in New York City on Saturday — the day of the March For Our Lives.

The Image Direct
<p>Stars John Goodman and Roseanne Barr celebrate at the Burbank premiere of the <i>Roseanne </i>reboot on&nbsp;Friday.&nbsp;</p>
BACK IN ACTION 

Stars John Goodman and Roseanne Barr celebrate at the Burbank premiere of the Roseanne reboot on Friday. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Ed Sheeran takes the stage in Auckland, New Zealand on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
MR. BLUE SKY 

Ed Sheeran takes the stage in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday. 

Phil Walter/Getty
<p>Sisters Noah and Miley Cyrus support Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the&nbsp;March For&nbsp;Our Lives in D.C. on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SCHOOL COLORS 

Sisters Noah and Miley Cyrus support Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at the March For Our Lives in D.C. on Saturday. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Common and Andra Day perform at the March For Our Lives&nbsp;demonstration&nbsp;in Washington, D.C.&nbsp;</p>
STANDING STRONG

Common and Andra Day perform at the March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C. 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty
<p>On Saturday in&nbsp;Inglewood, <i>Stranger Things</i> stars Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink attend the Kids' Choice Awards.</p>
FIRST CHOICE

On Saturday in Inglewood, Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink attend the Kids' Choice Awards.

Chris Polk/Getty
<p>Laurie Hernandez is a good sport about being slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards.&nbsp;</p>
EASY BEING GREEN

Laurie Hernandez is a good sport about being slimed at the Kids' Choice Awards. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller arrive at the actor's Hilarity For Charity event in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
KEEP LAUGHING 

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller arrive at the actor's Hilarity For Charity event in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Rachel Murray/Getty
<p>Siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber attend Spotify's "Louder Together" event in Saturday in Los Angeles.</p>
FAMILY BUSINESS

Siblings Kaia and Presley Gerber attend Spotify's "Louder Together" event in Saturday in Los Angeles.

John Sciulli/Getty
<p>G-Eazy performs with girlfriend Halsey Saturday in Miami.&nbsp;</p>
MONEY MAKERS 

G-Eazy performs with girlfriend Halsey Saturday in Miami. 

John Parra/Getty
<p>On Saturday in Las Vegas, Olivia Culpo poses at the <i>Sports Illustrated </i>Swimsuit Issue launch and model search celebration&nbsp;at&nbsp;Encore Beach Club.&nbsp;</p>
POSING PERFECTION 

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Olivia Culpo poses at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch and model search celebration at Encore Beach Club. 

David Becker/Getty
<p>Selena Gomez opted for a retro outfit at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.</p>
LADY IN RED

Selena Gomez opted for a retro outfit at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

BACKGRID
<p>Heidi Klum (L) and Mel B (R) were surprised with some green goo while onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
DOUBLE THE SLIME

Heidi Klum (L) and Mel B (R) were surprised with some green goo while onstage at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
<p>Ariana Grande met with students at&nbsp;the March For Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. on Saturday.</p>
STANDING SIDE BY SIDE

Ariana Grande met with students at the March For Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. on Saturday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Peretti posed on the red carpet at the Hilarity for Charity Sixth Annual variety show in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
FUNNY LADIES

Sarah Silverman and Chelsea Peretti posed on the red carpet at the Hilarity for Charity Sixth Annual variety show in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Sarah Chalke and Zach Braff were together again in Los Angeles at&nbsp;Spotify's "Louder Together" event.</p>
SCRUBS REUNION

Sarah Chalke and Zach Braff were together again in Los Angeles at Spotify's "Louder Together" event.

John Sciulli/Getty Images
<p>Weight Watchers member and board member Oprah Winfrey shares her personal experience and celebrates the success of Weight Watchers members at an intimate luncheon in Santa Barbara, California.</p>
LADIES WHO LUNCH

Weight Watchers member and board member Oprah Winfrey shares her personal experience and celebrates the success of Weight Watchers members at an intimate luncheon in Santa Barbara, California.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Bella Hadid looks chic as she runs errands in New York City on Friday.</p>
FEELING PUFFY

Bella Hadid looks chic as she runs errands in New York City on Friday.

Felipe Ramales/Splash News
<p>Liev Schreiber (second from left) and Jon Stewart (third from left) take their children to a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden on Friday.</p>
DADDY-SON TIME

Liev Schreiber (second from left) and Jon Stewart (third from left) take their children to a New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden on Friday.

James Devaney/Getty Images
<p>Diplo (left) and Shaq took the stage at Shaq's Fun House in Miami on Friday.</p>
FUN HOUSE

Diplo (left) and Shaq took the stage at Shaq's Fun House in Miami on Friday.

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
<p>Megan Fox visits Forever 21 to promote her new role as brand ambassador for Frederick's of Hollywood in Glendale, California, on Friday.</p>
I SEE LONDON, I SEE FRANCE

Megan Fox visits Forever 21 to promote her new role as brand ambassador for Frederick's of Hollywood in Glendale, California, on Friday.

Brandon Williams/Getty Images
<p>Scott Disick hosts an event at JEWEL nightclub in the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday</p>
PARTY BOY

Scott Disick hosts an event at JEWEL nightclub in the ARIA Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
<p>Brie Larson slips into character as Captain Marvel on the L.A. set of the superhero film on Friday.</p>
MARVELOUS WOMAN

Brie Larson slips into character as Captain Marvel on the L.A. set of the superhero film on Friday.

BackGrid
<p>Heather Graham hams it up for the camera while heading to dinner with some friends in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
HIPPIE HIPPIE CHIC

Heather Graham hams it up for the camera while heading to dinner with some friends in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Naomi Watts hits the streets of New York City while out and about on Friday.</p>
ON THE RUN

Naomi Watts hits the streets of New York City while out and about on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>A newly single Justin Theroux keeps it casual while spending the day out and about in New York on Friday.</p>
WALK AND ROLL

A newly single Justin Theroux keeps it casual while spending the day out and about in New York on Friday.

The Image Direct
<p>Lucy Hale is all smiles while on a quick coffee run in L.A. on Friday. &nbsp;</p>
CAFFEINE RUSH

Lucy Hale is all smiles while on a quick coffee run in L.A. on Friday.  

The Image Direct
<p>Teyana Taylor sports a denim-on-denim look for her BUILD Series appearance on Friday.</p>
'BUILD' ME UP

Teyana Taylor sports a denim-on-denim look for her BUILD Series appearance on Friday.

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com
<p>On Friday,&nbsp;Lucy Liu partners up with LIFEWTR's #BringArtBackToSchools campaign during a visit to a New York City public school.</p>
BACK TO SCHOOL

On Friday, Lucy Liu partners up with LIFEWTR's #BringArtBackToSchools campaign during a visit to a New York City public school.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Jenna Fischer returns to the small screen with her new series, <em>Splitting Up Together</em>, which she promotes during Friday's BUILD Series.</p>
TOGETHER AGAIN

Jenna Fischer returns to the small screen with her new series, Splitting Up Together, which she promotes during Friday's BUILD Series.

Derek Storm/Everett Collection
<p>On Friday,&nbsp;Asia Kate Dillon keeps a poker face while visiting SiriusXM Studios.</p>
WHY SO SIRIUS?

On Friday, Asia Kate Dillon keeps a poker face while visiting SiriusXM Studios.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend&nbsp;Erin Darke drink their coffee during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.</p>
FUELING UP

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke drink their coffee during a stroll through N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
<p>Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun get close following the Day Owl Ros&eacute; screening of Thorne's movie, <em>Midnight Sun</em>, at an afterparty at New York City's The Skylark.</p>
CITY SLICKERS

Bella Thorne and boyfriend Mod Sun get close following the Day Owl Rosé screening of Thorne's movie, Midnight Sun, at an afterparty at New York City's The Skylark.

BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Burt Reynolds cozies up to&nbsp;Chevy Chase at the L.A. premiere of<em> The Last Movie Star</em> on Thursday.</p>
DREAM TEAM

Burt Reynolds cozies up to Chevy Chase at the L.A. premiere of The Last Movie Star on Thursday.

Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection
<p>Robin Wright attends the 2018&nbsp;Reemtsma Liberty Award on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.</p>
BACK IN BLACK

Robin Wright attends the 2018 Reemtsma Liberty Award on Thursday in Berlin, Germany.

Isa Foltin/Getty
<p><em>America's Got Talent</em> judge Mel B covers up in a print-happy, form-fitting onesie on Thursday.</p>
CASUAL WEAR

America's Got Talent judge Mel B covers up in a print-happy, form-fitting onesie on Thursday.

MEGA
