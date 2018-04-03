Gabrielle Union Strikes a Pose, Plus Lucy Hale, Miguel and More

ON THE RISE
Splash News
BEACH BABE
MEGA
FLUFF IT UP
Starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
TALK IT OUT
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
CHEERS TO YOU!
World Red Eye for Moët & Chandon
GOOD POINT
Seth Browarnik/Startraks
SITTING, WAITING, WISHING
Liliana Ampudia Mendez/Shutterstock
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
MEGA
HAPPY AS CAN BE
Splash News
JAM ON
Michael Loccisano/Getty
RAPPERS' DELIGHT
Splash News
THE THINKER
Splash News
SUPERSTAR VIBES
Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
FIND YOUR VOICE
Larry Marano/Shutterstock
IN THE MIDDLE
Palace Resorts
MODEL COUPLE
BACKGRID
SISTER, DAUGHTER
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
THINK PINK
MEGA
RETAIL RUN
BACKGRID
CAN'T STOP SMILING
Splash News
STOCKING UP
Broadimage/Shutterstock
GOOD EGGS
Michael Simon/startraks
FAN BOYS
Michele Eve/Splash News
PERFECT MATCH
Splash News
LESS IS MORE
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
TAKE ME OUT
Victor Decolongon/Getty
GOLDEN GAL
VCG/Getty Images
COURTSIDE FUN
James Devaney/Getty Images
GLAM NIGHT
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
FEELING BLUE
Splash News
PROM POSE
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
CARRY ON
REX/Shutterstock
MAJOR KEY
Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock
BE MY GUEST
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
WHEN IN MIAMI
Seth Browarnik/startraks
BREAKFAST CLUB
Jesse Bauer/startraks
ON THE RADIO
Matthew Eisman/Getty
SEASON'S EATINGS
Vince Flores/startraks
AND HE'S OFF!
The Image Direct
DINNER DATE
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
GO YOU
Dave J Hogan/Getty
LIVING LEGEND
Kevin Winter/Getty
FOR SHORE
Rich Polk/Getty
PROM POSIN'
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
UP FOR IT
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Paras Griffin/Getty
WAITING
Walter McBride/Getty
TWO TO TANGO
Michael Simon/startraks
GUITAR HERO
Scott Dudelson/Getty
TOT-ALLY AWESOME
Samantha Nandez/BFA/Shutterstock
NEED FOR SPEED
Griffin Lipson/BFA/Shutterstock
IN CHARACTER
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
SNACK BREAK
Splash News
MUSIC MAN
Splash News
HANGING TOUGH
WENN
PARTNERS IN CRIME
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
THURSDAY HUSTLE
BACKGRID
CUDDLY CUTE
Amy Sussman/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
KEEP QUIET
Raymond Hall/GC Images
GOT JUICE?
Christopher Polk/Getty
'HELLO,' AUSTRALIA
Brandon Voight/Splash News
ON THE BLOCK
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
BAD GIRLS
The Image Direct
CHEERS!
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
GAME ON
Marcus Ingram/Getty
PENNING A NOVEL
Michael Loccisano/Getty
MOVIE NIGHT
Araya Diaz/Getty
ORANGE YOU GLAD?
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
PEACE OUT
Neilson Barnard/Getty
BREAKING RECORDS
Myrna M. Suarez/Getty
ACTING OUT
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
SWEET SURPRISE
Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
MODERN WOMAN
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
GOWN ON THE TOWN
James Shaw/Shutterstock
WITNESS
Splash News
ON THE RUN
Splash News
DITTY 'BOUT JOHN & MEG
Splash News
SADDLE UP
Splash News
AFTER HOURS
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty
PATCHED UP
Jun Sato/WireImage
RADIO HEAD
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
WHITE OUT
Michael Simon/startraks
SHE'S LATE
Terence Patrick/CBS
WELL SUITED
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
CHECK ON IT
Splash News
NEW HAIR, NEW ME
BACKGRID
SELFIE EXPRESSION
Splash News
SITTING PRETTY
Theo Wargo/Getty
PASSPORT TO PARIS
MEGA
SURPRISE, SURPRISE
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
READY FOR BUSINESS
Splash News
HERE COMES THE GROOM
David Sparks/StartraksPhoto
A MARVELOUS DAY
MEGA
HAPPY AS CAN BE
Splash News
THINK PINK
Andrew Toth/Getty
COUNTRY STRONG
John Shearer/WireImage
MEET YOUR MATCH
BACKGRID
JUMPING FOR JOY
Noel Vasquez/Getty
AIM TO INSPIRE
Bauer Griffin/Splash News
FAMILY REUNION
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
BUSY BEE
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
SO A-MUSE-ING
Mike Coppola/WireImage
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Splash News
GAME FACES
Allen Berezovsky/Getty
RETAIL THERAPY
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
ROCK THE MIC
Samir Hussein/WireImage
GRIN AND BEAR IT
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
HOST WITH THE MOST
Neil Mockford/Getty
HELLO, MAMA
DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Getty
PRETTY IN PINK
Andrew Toth/Getty
THIS IS CHRISSY
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
HOLDING ONTO YOU
BACK IN BLACK
GC Images
SHOW TIME
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
THERE SHE IS
Araya Diaz/Getty
AT THE MIC
Noam Galai/Getty
THINGS ARE LOOKING UP
Cindy Ord/Getty
COLOR ME IMPRESSED
BackGrid
NO PAIN, NO GAIN
BackGrid
WINNING BIG
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
BUMP IT UP
FLIGHT
TOO CUTE
The Image Direct
DRIVER'S SEAT
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Mike Coppola/WireImage
GOOD POINT
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
HERO MAN
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
EMPIRE STATE OF MIND
Splash News Online
RED-Y OR NOT
Neilson Barnard/Getty
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Walter McBride/WireImage
THE RESISTANCE
Splash News Online
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
The Image Direct
WALK THE WALK
BackGrid
MANIC MONDAY
The Image Direct
DAPPER DUDE
JAYNE RUSSELL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
GOOD LOOKS
Splash News Online
BEACH BABY
BackGrid
FUNNY BONES
Clint Spaulding/Getty
CALL ME
Splash News Online
LENDING A HAND
Richard Heathcote/Getty
SUIT & TIE
VCG/Getty
OFF TO BROADWAY
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
BUMP, THERE IT IS!
MEGA
JOINING THE FIGHT
Presley Ann/WireImage
LIFE'S A BEACH
BackGrid
MOM KNOWS BEST
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
BIG NIGHT
Walter McBride/Getty
LOUD & CLEAR
The Image Direct
BACK IN ACTION
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
MR. BLUE SKY
Phil Walter/Getty
SCHOOL COLORS
Kevin Mazur/Getty
STANDING STRONG
Chip Somodevilla/Getty
FIRST CHOICE
Chris Polk/Getty
EASY BEING GREEN
Kevin Winter/Getty
KEEP LAUGHING
Rachel Murray/Getty
FAMILY BUSINESS
John Sciulli/Getty
MONEY MAKERS
John Parra/Getty
POSING PERFECTION
David Becker/Getty
LADY IN RED
BACKGRID
DOUBLE THE SLIME
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
STANDING SIDE BY SIDE
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
FUNNY LADIES
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
SCRUBS REUNION
John Sciulli/Getty Images
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
FEELING PUFFY
Felipe Ramales/Splash News
DADDY-SON TIME
James Devaney/Getty Images
FUN HOUSE
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
I SEE LONDON, I SEE FRANCE
Brandon Williams/Getty Images
PARTY BOY
Denise Truscello/Getty Images
MARVELOUS WOMAN
BackGrid
HIPPIE HIPPIE CHIC
Splash News Online
ON THE RUN
Splash News Online
WALK AND ROLL
The Image Direct
CAFFEINE RUSH
The Image Direct
'BUILD' ME UP
DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com
BACK TO SCHOOL
Michael Simon/StarTraks
TOGETHER AGAIN
Derek Storm/Everett Collection
WHY SO SIRIUS?
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
FUELING UP
Alo Ceballos/GC Images
CITY SLICKERS
BFA/Shutterstock
DREAM TEAM
Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection
BACK IN BLACK
Isa Foltin/Getty
CASUAL WEAR
MEGA
1 of 185
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement