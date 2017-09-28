Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Selena Gomez Shares a Steamy Kiss in the Rain, Plus Ashley Graham, Prince Harry & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 227
MOVIE MOMENT
Selena Gomez and costar Timothee Chalamet exchange a steamy kiss in the rain while filming scenes for Woody Allen's new project in N.Y.C.
2 of 227
GAME ON!
Prince Harry — minus girlfriend Meghan Markle — is all smiles as he watches the day's events at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday.
3 of 227
CITY SLICKER
Nicole Richie stops by Today on Wednesday in New York City.
4 of 227
ON THE BALL
Natalie Portman practices her backhand during an afternoon tennis lesson with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.
5 of 227
TAXI!
Ashley Graham is not above hailing a cab in New York City on Wednesday.
6 of 227
BROOKLYN BOUND
Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE take a breather during Airbnb's New York City Experience launch event on Tuesday.
7 of 227
GOOD JOB
Prince Harry high fives Laura Mastel and Gabby Graves-Wake at the Cycling event during the 2017 Invictus Games.
8 of 227
FEELING GOOD
Kiefer Sutherland looks dapper as ever in New York City on Tuesday.
9 of 227
TV TEAM
The cast of Will & Grace — Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes — are one big happy group as they attend the Tribeca TV Festival.
10 of 227
SUIT YOURSELF
A suit-clad Melissa McCarthy films scenes for The Happytime Murders in Santa Monica, California.
11 of 227
MODEL BEHAVIOR
On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid presents her TommyXGigi Collection during the #TogetherTour event in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday.
12 of 227
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
Prince William, producer Katie Hall and Lionel Road Primary School students attend the world premiere of the BBC's Blue Planet II in London.
13 of 227
HAT'S OFF
Kate Hudson tops off her buzz cut with ahat at the Fabletics at Del Amo Fashion Center on Tuesday.
14 of 227
ALL YOU CAN EAT
Arnold Schwarzenegger treats himself to a pretzel and beer while celebrating Oktoberfest at Schuetzen Festzelt in Munic, Germany on Tuesday.
15 of 227
SPILL THE TEA
Tara Stiles, celebrity yogi and owner of Strala Yoga, leads a special "De-Stress Flow" yoga class to celebrate the launch of the new Lipton Wellness range.
16 of 227
WOMAN IN BLACK
Sofia Vergara is all smiles as s