Star Tracks: Karlie Kloss Goes on a Joyride, Plus Ryan Gosling, Selma Blair & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

RIDING DIRTY

Karlie Kloss is all smiles as she catches a ride on a motorcycle after walking the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan on Wednesday.

BEAR-Y PRETTY

Margot Robbie (and a giant furry friend!) strikes a pose as she arrives at the London premiere of Goodbye, Christopher Robin on Wednesday. 

SEAL OF APPROVAL

Michael Peña stops by BUILD Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

HAPPY GUYS

Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford laugh it off during their Blade Runner 2049 photo call on Wednesday in Paris.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Selma Blair spends some quality time with her pup in Studio City, California.

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Katy Perry and her squad of dancers perform during her "Witness: The Tour" show in Montreal on Tuesday.

STARRY NIGHT

Adriana Lima attends the American Beauty Star premiere at N.Y.C.'s Gramercy Terrace on Tuesday.

SHEER PERFECTION

Mel B sports a sheer lace jumpsuit at America's Got Talent Season 12 Finale Week on Tuesday in Hollywood.

BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE

Fuller House stars Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin have a girls night at Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen on Tuesday.

SCREEN TEAM

Emma Stone poses with tennis champ Bille Jean King, whom Stone portrays in Battle of the Sexes, at a special N.Y.C. screening of the film on Tuesday.

BRIGHT AND EARLY

Pamela Anderson is all smiles as she arrives for an interview with Good Morning Britain on Wednesday in London.

RED-Y OR NOT

Olivia Culpo brightens up her casual ensemble with pops of red while on her way to lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

CHECK IT OUT

Hillary Clinton waves to supporters as she leaves a taping of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday in New York City.

THE PLAY'S THE THING

Beyoncé keeps it chic as she heads to catch a Broadway show with daughter Blue Ivy (not pictured) on Tuesday night.

KICK UP YOUR HEELS

World of Dance's Jenna Dewan Tatum and Derek Hough ham it up for the cameras as they arrive at NBC's celebration for the show on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

HAND IN HAND

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka leave a romantic date night dinner at Dan Tana's restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

CATCH THE RAINBOW

Usher strikes a pose at the end of a rainbow mural while out and about on L.A.'s Melrose Avenue on Tuesday.

CENTER STAGE

Katharine McPhee hits a high note during her performance at the 2017 Grammy Museum Gala honoring David Foster on Tuesday in L.A.

CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?

Elsa Pataky gets playful with the cameras as she attends the Women'Secret campaign presentation on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.  

BEAUTY QUEEN

Rihanna is ready to celebrate as she attend the Fenty Beauty x Harvey Nichols Launch Event on Wednesday in London.

HITTING GOALS

On Tuesday, Jaden Smith and girlfriend Odessa Adlon dress in their best for The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards in N.Y.C.

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Priyanka Chopra takes the stage at The Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards on Tuesday.

CUTEST COUPLE

If we had to hand out an award for "Cutest Couple at the World of Dance Celebration," we would give it to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez for their adorable red carpet appearance on Tuesday.

GOING PLATINUM

Emma Stone debuts platinum hair as she films scenes for her new Netflix series, Maniac, on Tuesday in Westchester, New York.

BAGGAGE CLAIM

Selena Gomez totes bags on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's upcoming movie.

HE'S ON BOARD

In between college classes, Brooklyn Beckham is spotted out on his skateboard in N.Y.C.

UNLIKELY COUPLE

Marilyn Manson and Adriana Lima get cozy as they stop by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

FAMILY DAY

It's a family affair! Bella and Gigi Hadid come together backstage at the Tommy Hilfiger show during London Fashion Week on Tuesday.

OH, CROP

Olivia Munn sports a cropped sweater and turquoise pants in N.Y.C.

MEET CUTE

American Idol alumna Jordin Sparks surprises young leukemia survivors and their families at Burlington's Flagship New York City location as part of the store's 16th annual fundraising campaign with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

HITTING THE GYM

Ashlee Simpson works on her fitness on Tuesday in L.A.

POP A SQUAT

Adam Levine enjoys a game of golf with friends while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

GIRL POWER

Demi Lovato strikes a pose with her dancers following a performance on The Tonight Show on Monday.

TIME TO CELEBRATE

On Tuesday, Tony Bennett and Lucy Liu attend the American Theatre Wing Centennial Gala at Cipriani.

ROCK ON

Also at the Centennial Gala: Orange Is the New Black's Lea DeLaria, who rocks out at the Tuesday night.

SNACK ATTACK

A smiling Kelly Rowland snacks on some fruit while out and about in L.A.

SPEAKING OUT

On Monday, Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel joins Paris Jackson onstage at the during Global Citizen Live! in N.Y.C. 

ONE WITH NATURE

On Monday, Kirsten Dunst tops her look off with baby's breath at the premiere of A24's Woodshock.

BARE-FACED BEAUTY

A bare-faced Elle Fanning keeps things casual during a shopping trip in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

HAND TO HOLD

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp, who recently reconciled after breaking up three years ago, walk hand-in-hand in N.Y.C.

OH, CANADA

Emmy winners Laura Dern and Jean-Marc Valle are as happy as can be at the Canadian Consulate's Celebration for the Canadian Nominees of the 2017 Emmys.

WHAT AN HONOR

Annie Lennox accepts the George Harrison Award from Harrison's wife Olivia during Global Citizen Live! on Monday.

SMILEY FACE

A vest-clad Naomi Watts starts her day in N.Y.C. on a positive note.

WHO'S WHO?

Reese Witherspoon and her look-alike daughter, Ava, are total twins as they arrive at LAX Airport.

MAKING WAVES

On Tuesday, Ryan Gosling greets photographers at a photo call for his film, Blade Runner.

FASHIONABLE COUPLE

Salma Hayek and husband Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Christopher Kane show during London Fashion week.

CITY SLICKERS

Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner go for a stroll in N.Y.C.

LOOK OF LOVE

Jenna Dewan Tatum adoringly gazes at husband Channing at the World Premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle on Monday in London.

HEADS UP

Rita Ora gets playful as she exits the BBC Radio 1 studio in London.

BLUE VELVET 

Bella Hadid rocks a blue tracksuit while in London for Fashion Week. 

FASHION FORWARD 

FKA twigs leaves a London Fashion Week event on Monday. 

IN THE HOUSE 

Fuller House actors Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier gather outside Good Morning America in N.Y.C. 

PEACE OUT

Pedro Pascal leaves his London hotel on Monday. 

'MOORE' GLAM

Julianne Moore and Halle Berry shine bright at the Kingsman: The Golden Circle premiere in London.

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Fergie has landed! The superstar performer shows off her jet-set style as she arrives at New York's JFK Airport.

HEAVY MEDAL

Joel McHale shows off his medal after participating in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon on Sunday.

JUMPING FOR JOY

Jason Derulo takes flight during KAABOO Del Mar on Sunday.

A BATTLE TO REMEMBER

Emma Stone and tennis legend Billie Jean King, who the Oscar winner portrays in Battle of the Sexes, attend the film's premiere on Saturday.

OH, BABY

Like father, like son! DJ Khaled and his son, Asahd, sport matching outfits while attending VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers.

LIFE OF COLOR

Chris Hemsworth poses with the cast of Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA - A Waking Dream of Mexico" after their Saturday performance in Atlanta, Georgia.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Elizabeth Olsen and boyfriend Robbie Arnett make their romance official with their first public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Gersh Emmy Party on Friday.

STAGE PRESENCE

Fergie slays her performance on the world stage during the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil on Saturday.

TAKING THE LEAD

Hailey Baldwin walks the runway at the Topshop show during London Fashion Week on Sunday.

BUILD ME UP

Justin Theroux attends the premiere of The LEGO Ninjago Movie on Saturday in Westwood, California.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mariah Carey takes the stage at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers ceremony for an unforgettable performance.

SWEET MOMENT

Olivia Wilde and Reed Birney of Broadway's 1984 fame celebrate the show's 101st performance.

GIRLS RULE

... and Pharrell Williams knows it's true! The musician puts the spotlight on Kelly Rowland and Monica at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers event on Sunday. 

SIGNING OFF

Olivia Munn leaves her mark while attending the premiere for her new film, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, on Saturday.

GOING FOR A RIDE

Talk about fitness goals! Zac Efron participates in the Nautica Malibu Triathlon on Sunday.

DOING GOOD

On Saturday, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Michael B. Jordan at Lupus L.A.'s MBJAM 17 event.

FALL CHILL

Nicki Minaj performed at the Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York City on Saturday.

PINK LADY

Rihanna covered up while leaving Cecconi's Waterfront Restaurant in Brooklyn on Saturday.

BACK IN BERLIN

Ryan Gosling (left) and Harrison Ford attend a photo call for Blade Runner 2049 in Berlin on Sunday.

IT'S SHOWTIME

Liev Schreiber (left) and William H. Macy attend Showtime's Emmy Eve Nominee Dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday.

SPOTTED

Zendaya (left) and Kerry Washington linked up at the Women Making History Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday.

GIRLS REUNITE

Lena Dunham and Zosia Mamet embrace in NYC at the party for the 2nd Anniversary of Lenny in partnership with Cole Haan on Friday.

H.O.V.A. HITS N.Y.C. 

JAY-Z performed Friday night for the opening of the Meadows Music and Arts Festival at Citi Field in Queens, New York. 

EMMY BESTIES 

Sophia Bush and Tracee Ellis Ross look glam at the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party at Sunset Tower on Friday in West Hollywood, California.

TORONTO TITANS 

Ellen Page and Kate Mara were all laughs at the premiere of My Days of Mercy at the Toronto International Film Festival Friday. 

DESPERATE IN THE BIG APPLE

Deperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria was spotted out and about in New York City on Friday.

SUNNY DAZE

Miranda Kerr is clearly feeling bright and sunny as she rocks a yellow floral dress while out and about in New York on Friday.

CAFFEINE RUSH

Nick Jonas heads to the studio on Friday after grabbing a cup of coffee.

ON THE LINE

Tatiana Maslany waves to fans as she arrives at BUILD Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday to talk about her new film, Stronger.

RIDE ON

David Beckham goes for a ride on his motorcycle while out and about in Manchester on Friday.

RADIO HEAD

Eva Longoria stops by Sway in the Morning on Friday in N.Y.C.

SELFIE ESTEEM

Christina Milian strikes a pose with a fan while appearing on Today on Friday in New York City.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

Chloë Grace Moretz films some rainy scenes for the movie The Widow in Dublin, Ireland.

BOW DOWN

Annie Starke bows down to mom and The Wife costar Glenn Close at their film's premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival.

GETTING HANDSY

The LEGO Ninjago Movie cast — Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen, Olivia Munn, Michael Pena, Justin Theroux, Abbi Jacobson, Dave Franco and Jackie Chan — get handsy at their film's Thursday premiere.

MUSIC ROYALTY

Beyoncé and JAY-Z serve up relationship goals while supporting Rihanna at the singer's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball, benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation, on Thursday in N.Y.C.

FULL SUPPORT

Keith Urban takes the stage as he attends Little Big Town's Nashville Music City Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony on Thursday.

HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU

Jake Gyllenhaal enlists Boston Marathon bombing survivor, Jeff Bauman — who he portrays in the film Stronger — as his date to the N.Y.C. premiere of the movie on Thursday.

ALL EYES ON RIHANNA

Rihanna welcomes guests to her 3rd Annual Diamond Ball on Thursday in New York City.

TAKING A BOW

Jamie Foxx is ever-dapper in a bow tie at Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball on Thursday.

THIS IS FAMILY

This Is Us costars Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz come together at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night on Thursday.

HAVING A BALL

Emily Ratajkowski sports a bob as she makes her way to Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball on Thursday.

SHOW MAN

Benedict Cumberbatch shows off his playbill as he poses backstage after Thursday's performance of Michael Moore: The Terms of My Surrender on Broadway.

STRANGER THAN FICTION

Stranger Things breakout stars Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer strike a pose as they arrive at the Audi Emmys celebration on Thursday in Hollywood.

BELT IT OUT

Maren Morris feels the music at a private concert for SiriusXM on Tuesday in New York City.

PICTURE PERFECT

William H. Macy plays photographer alongside wife Felicity Huffman as the couple celebrate their Emmy nominations at the Hollywood Reporter and SAG-Aftra Emmy Nominees Night in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

DOG DAYS

Nina Dobrev's furry friend steals focus as the pair arrive at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday in L.A.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Angelina Jolie is the center of attention as she poses alongside her children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and the cast and crew behind her new film, First They Killed My Father at its New York premiere on Thursday.

A FINE ROMANCE

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend strike a pose as they head back to their London hotel after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday with a romantic date night.

FALL VIBES

Leonardo DiCaprio is all smiles as he enjoys a sunny fall day with a walk in New York’s Central Park on Thursday.

NEW YORK MINUTE

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner keep casual while out and about in New York City on Thursday.

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Fuller House stars Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron-Bure and Andrea Barber crack each other up as they speak onstage at the The Paley Center for Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest fall TV previews event on Thursday in L.A.

ON THE DOT

Eva Mendes attends the launch of her fall collection with new extended sizes for New York & Company in Cerritos, California on Thursday.

ON SET

Blake Lively slips into an orange jumpsuit during a basketball game scene for her upcoming movie, A Simple Favor, on Wednesday.

LOVE TO LAUGH

Prince William jokes with patient Theresa Jones while formally opening the new Urgent Care and Trauma Centre at the Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. 

STANDING STRONG 

Selena Gomez is seen hard at work on the New York City set of Woody Allen's new movie following her announcement that she underwent a kidney transplant