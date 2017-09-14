Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Catherine Zeta-Jones Brings Her Look-alike Daughter to Fashion Week, Plus Nicole Kidman, Jamie Sigler & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
STAYING POSITIVE
A smiling Chris Pratt leaves a church service in Beverly Hills amid separation from Anna Faris.
CHEERS!
With a beverage in hand, Sofia Richie greets photographers.
FAB FOUR
We didn't think it was possible to squeeze in so many stylish ladies in one photo, but Jennifer Morrison, Victoria Justice, Dylan Penn and Olivia Culpo proved us wrong at the Marchesa fashion show on Wednesday.
FUNNY GUY
On Wednesday, Keri Russell has eyes for her longtime love Matthew Rhys, who made the actress laugh at the mother! premiere in N.Y.C.
TIME TO SMIZE
Gorgeous gal! Kendall Jenner keeps her eye contact on point at the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.
COUPLED UP
Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy get cozy at the V109 Launch Party at Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.
LADY IN RED
Angelina Jolie goes for a bold red lip following the N.Y.C. premiere of First They Killed My Father.
BLONDE AMBITION
Emma Stone stands out in a sheer black ensemble while attending the N.Y.C. premiere of mother! on Wednesday.
DENIM DIVA
Rihanna makes a style statement ahead of her Diamond Charity event in N.Y.C.
MIDDLE GROUND
Tyson Ritter and Nolan Walsh join Rosario Dawson, who takes center stage at the Hooch Thursday Boot Co presentation during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.
PROUD PARENTS
On Wednesday, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show, where their daughter Kaia Gerber graced the runway.
MOVIE NIGHT
Jennifer Lawrence and director-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky pose at the New York City premiere of mother! on Wednesday.
WORK IN PROGRESS
Minnie Driver rocks curlers on the Los Angeles set of Speechless on Wednesday.
LEGGO LEGO
Dave Franco hangs with the Green Ninja at a photo call for The LEGO Ninjago Movie on Wednesday in Carlsbad, California.
TALK THE TALK
Katie Couric and Maria Sharapova attend their Wednesday interview event in New York City.
KISS SANDWICH
Ashley Graham and Kate Upton smooch Michael Kors at his Smartwatches celebration in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
FINE FIANCÉE
Bachelorette stars Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay attend OK! Magazine's New York Fashion Week bash on Wednesday.
FAMILY FIRST
On Wednesday in New York City, Anwar, Gigi and Bella Hadid support mom Yolanda at a book signing for Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease.
QUEEN OF KINGS
Halle Berry is radiant at the Wednesday Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Kings.
FAN SERVICE
Selena Gomez is all smiles as she arrives at a special meet and greet event at the Coach House on Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
LIVING LIFE
TLC's Tionne T-Boz Watkins promotes her book, A Sick Life, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
