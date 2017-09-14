Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Catherine Zeta-Jones Brings Her Look-alike Daughter to Fashion Week, Plus Nicole Kidman, Jamie Sigler & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By

Posted on

More

1 of 220

WENN

STAYING POSITIVE

A smiling Chris Pratt leaves a church service in Beverly Hills amid separation from Anna Faris.

2 of 220

Splash News Online

CHEERS!

With a beverage in hand, Sofia Richie greets photographers.

3 of 220

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan/Getty

FAB FOUR

We didn't think it was possible to squeeze in so many stylish ladies in one photo, but Jennifer Morrison, Victoria Justice, Dylan Penn and Olivia Culpo proved us wrong at the Marchesa fashion show on Wednesday.

4 of 220

Jim Spellman/WireImage

FUNNY GUY

On Wednesday, Keri Russell has eyes for her longtime love Matthew Rhys, who made the actress laugh at the mother! premiere in N.Y.C. 

5 of 220

Carl Timpone/BFA/Shutterstock

TIME TO SMIZE

Gorgeous gal! Kendall Jenner keeps her eye contact on point at the Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

6 of 220

Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

COUPLED UP

Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy get cozy at the V109 Launch Party at Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City.

7 of 220

Splash News Online

LADY IN RED

Angelina Jolie goes for a bold red lip following the N.Y.C. premiere of First They Killed My Father.

8 of 220

Dave Allocca/StarPix/Shutterstock

BLONDE AMBITION

Emma Stone stands out in a sheer black ensemble while attending the N.Y.C. premiere of mother! on Wednesday.

9 of 220

Splash News Online

DENIM DIVA

Rihanna makes a style statement ahead of her Diamond Charity event in N.Y.C.

10 of 220

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock

MIDDLE GROUND

Tyson Ritter and Nolan Walsh join Rosario Dawson, who takes center stage at the Hooch Thursday Boot Co presentation during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

11 of 220

Ben Gabbe/Getty

PROUD PARENTS 

On Wednesday, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend the Marc Jacobs New York Fashion Week show, where their daughter Kaia Gerber graced the runway. 

12 of 220

Taylor Hill/Getty

MOVIE NIGHT 

Jennifer Lawrence and director-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky pose at the New York City premiere of mother! on Wednesday. 

13 of 220

MEGA

WORK IN PROGRESS

Minnie Driver rocks curlers on the Los Angeles set of Speechless on Wednesday. 

14 of 220

Greg Doherty/Getty

LEGGO LEGO 

Dave Franco hangs with the Green Ninja at a photo call for The LEGO Ninjago Movie on Wednesday in Carlsbad, California. 

15 of 220

Brad Barket/Getty

TALK THE TALK 

Katie Couric and Maria Sharapova attend their Wednesday interview event in New York City. 

16 of 220

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

KISS SANDWICH 

Ashley Graham and Kate Upton smooch Michael Kors at his Smartwatches celebration in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

17 of 220

Mike Pont/Getty

FINE FIANCÉE

Bachelorette stars Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay attend OK! Magazine's New York Fashion Week bash on Wednesday. 

18 of 220

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

FAMILY FIRST

On Wednesday in New York City, Anwar, Gigi and Bella Hadid support mom Yolanda at a book signing for Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease

19 of 220

Walter McBride/FilmMagic

QUEEN OF KINGS 

Halle Berry is radiant at the Wednesday Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Kings

20 of 220

Richard Buxo/Splash News Online

FAN SERVICE

Selena Gomez is all smiles as she arrives at a special meet and greet event at the Coach House on Fifth Avenue in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

21 of 220

Derek Storm/Everett

LIVING LIFE

TLC's Tionne T-Boz Watkins promotes her book, A Sick Life, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

22 of 220