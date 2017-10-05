Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Newly Engaged Kit Harington Fuels Up for His Shopping Trip, Plus Selena Gomez, Katy Perry & More
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
Kit Harington fuels up with some coffee while shopping in London on Wednesday.
MOVING ON UP
Selena Gomez enjoys her time on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's new film on Wednesday.
UNLIKELY TRIO
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan come together on Good Morning America on Wednesday.
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Jamie Dornan practices his swing on the golf course in St. Andrews, Scotland on Wednesday.
WOMAN IN THE MIRROR
Cara Delevingne hides behind her new book, Mirror, Mirror, at Waterstones Piccadilly in London on Wednesday.
SIGNING OFF
Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin stops by BUILD Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
TAKE YOUR PIC
Claire Foy hangs her head in shame as her father snaps a pic of the actress and her costar Andrew Garfield at the London Film Festival premiere of Breathe.
LET'S CHAT
Adrianne Palicki takes the mic at New York City's BUILD Studios on Wednesday.
MORNING WAKE-UP CALL
Katy Perry strikes a pose outside Good Morning America on Wednesday.
MAKING AN IMPACT
Usher and a pint-sized fan exchange high fives at Extra studios on Tuesday.
GETTING COZY
John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are one cute couple while attending the Miu Miu aftershow party during Paris Fashion Week.
CARA, IS THAT YOU?
Cara Delevingne goes brunette while stopping by Global Radio Studios on Wednesday in London.
JOINING THE BOOK CLUB
Taking a break from signing copies of Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions at Barnes & Noble, Russell Brand reads up on Bill O'Reilly's book.
ALL OF THE LIGHTS
Odette Annable and Erin Cummings honor Breast Cancer Awareness month with an event at The Americana at Brand.
AFTERNOON STROLL
Naomi Watts is spotted out for a morning walk with her dogs in New York City on Tuesday.
VOICE YOUR OPINION
Jennifer Hudson brings attention to her fellow The Voice coach during the "Blind Auditions" episode.
BODY OF WORK
America's Got Talent judge Mel B shows off her svelte physique
CHARM SCHOOL
Laverne Cox poses with Sandra Caldwell and the cast of the play Charm on Tuesday after a performance at the Lortel Theater in New York City.
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Chadwick Boseman, Sophia Bush, Marina Squerciati and Josh Gad crack each other up at an afterparty for the Los Angeles screening of the upcoming film, Marshall, on Tuesday.
DNCE PARTY
JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE get funky as they perform at the Westfield Century City reopening celebration on Tuesday in L.A.
ON A ROLL
Brooklyn Beckham hits the streets of New York City — where he is studying at the Parsons School of Design — on his way to class on Tuesday.
RED LETTER DAY
Emma Roberts rocks a back-to-school sweater while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
TAXI!
Dakota Johnson is all smiles as she and a friend catch a late-night cab while leaving the New York Film Festival on Tuesday.
CENTER STAGE
Céline Dion gets emotional as she takes the stage two days after the massacre in Las Vegas, addressing the audience with a teary-eyed speech in tribute to the victims, during her performance on Tuesday night.
PAWS-ITIVELY HAPPY
Olivia Wilde enjoys a fall walk through the park in New York City with her new dog, Elvis.
TAKING A BREATHER
Andrew Garfield and The Crown star Claire Foy cozy up to one another as they attend a photo call for their new film, Breathe, on Tuesday during the 61st BFI London Film Festival.
FITNESS QUEEN
Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima flexes while showing off her svelte physique at N.Y.C.'s Dogpound on Tuesday.
HEAR ME OUT
Brandon Micheal Hall heads to BUILD Studios to discuss his role in The Mayor on Tuesday.
THINK PINK
Zendaya is pretty in pink as she is seen leaving Good Morning America on Tuesday.
SISTER, SISTER
Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning turn the Miu Miu show into a bonding event during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
WHATEVER, I'M GETTING CHEESE FRIES
Tina Fey hands out cheese fries on Mean Girls Day (Oct. 3) to celebrate the box office opening of Broadway's Mean Girls, The Musical.
POWER COUPLE
Shona Rhimes and former First Lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo together during the Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017 on Tuesday.
PASSPORT TO PARIS
Maggie Gyllenhaal shows off her style at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
FESTIVAL FAVORITE
Jake Gyllenhaal keeps his eyes on the cameras while attending the premiere of Stronger at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.
JUST LANDED
Nina Dobrev and pup Maverick touch down in Toronto, where she's filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Lucky Day, on Monday.
STARRY NIGHT
Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler perform "No Freedom" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show to honor the Las Vegas shooting victims.
FEELING BLUE
Bella Hadid is spotted in Paris on Tuesday.
FAMILY NIGHT
Will Smith and his sons, Jaden and Trey, head to the opening party for the Louis Vuitton Vendome Store during Paris Fashion Week.
SPECIAL DELIVERY
Ricky Martin delivers aid to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico's Loiza community on Monday.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Priyanka Chopra walks her pup during a day of shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles.
BEST FRIENDS FOREVER
Style mavens and close friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams attend the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
HOT WHEELS
On Monday, Margot Robbie attends Nissan's Futures 3.0 event.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Malin Akerman chat at the World Childhood Foundation USA 2017 Thank You Gala on Monday.
SING OUT LOUD
Katy Perry belts out her hit songs while performing at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
BIRTHDAY FUN
Joined by husband Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson celebrates her 33rd birthday at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.
ALL LOVE
Andra Day puckers up while posing with actor Chadwick Boseman at the student screening of Marshall at Compton High School on Tuesday.
WALK IT OUT
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky squeeze in some time together during a stroll through Venice, California.
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Emmy Rossum keeps things casual as she walks through L.A. on Monday.
HITTING THE RUNWAY
Kaia Gerber opens the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday — as her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, cheers her on from the front row.
WOMAN IN BLACK
Elle Fanning is spotted out and about in New York City on Monday.
HAND TO HOLD
Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand in New York City on Monday.
MEET & GREET
Jennifer Connelly arrives at the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique as part of Paris Fashion Week.
GUITAR HERO
Keith Urban performs "Bridge Over Troubled" during the Nashville Candlelight Vigil for Las Vegas on Monday.
WHEN IN PARIS
On Monday, Cate Blanchett arrives at the opening night of The Louis Vuitton Boutique at Paris Fashion Week.
AMERICAN ATTITUDE
Jaden Smith has fun with photographers while out in Paris during Fashion Week.
UPHILL FROM HERE
Skier Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston on Monday.
TRÉS CHIC
Olivia Culpo attends the Paris Fashion Week Altuzarra show on Monday
LET'S CHAT
Sarah Silverman chats with host Andy Cohen on his eponymous SiriusXM show on Monday in N.Y.C.
MAJOR MILESTONE
The Grey's Anatomy cast come together to celebrate the show's 300th episode in Los Angeles.
TAKING THE SPOTLIGHT
Billy Crudup attends David Cale's Harry Clarke Cast Meet & Greet in N.Y.C.
KEEPING IT REAL
Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are all smiles while stopping by SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show.
IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT
Sienna Miller and Liv Tyler come together at a special screening of Saturday Night Fever on Sunday in London.
SO VOGUE
Robin Wright joins Naomi Campbell's model squad while the pair attend the Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
TRAVEL BUDDIES
Jennifer Lawrence and her pup are spotted at LAX Airport on Sunday.
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Emily Ratajkowski goes for a cleavage-baring look while attending a Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week.
COFFEE RUN
A bare-faced Katie Holmes kicks off her day with a cup of coffee in N.Y.C.
BEY HAPPY
Beyoncé is all smiles as she leaves ABC Kitchen with husband JAY-Z in New York City.
WHIP IT
Bella Thorne is excited for the scares at Knott's Scary Farm Celebrity Night Friday in Buena Park, California.
RIGHT ON TIME
On Friday, Kaia Gerber poses in a glitzy dress at the Omega "Her Time" event at Paris Fashion Week.
DADDY'S GIRL
Miley Cyrus hugs dad Billy Ray Cyrus at a Friday celebration for her new album, Younger Now, in Nashville.
GOOD SPORTS
Former President Barack Obama takes in the Invictus Games with Prince Harry on Friday in Toronto.
ALL GLAM
On Saturday, Alessandra Ambrosio wears a radiant black dress to the Zurich Film Festival premiere of Dyson.
MOVIE MAN
Christian Slater arrives at the San Sebastián Film Festival closure gala on Saturday.
GOING DOWN UNDER
Macklemore takes the stage ahead of the NRL Grand Final match in Sydney on Sunday.
WALK THE WALK
On Sunday, Amber Rose is accompanied by boyfriend 21 Savage at her third Annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles.
MOTHERLY LOVE
Bow down! Glenn Close's daughter Annie Maude Starke shows her love for her famous mom at the Zurich Film Festival premiere of The Wife and the Golden Icon Award Ceremony on Sunday.
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Cute couple alert! Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani enjoy a night out in Oklahoma.
SO PUMPED
Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry get animated while attendng the Wheelchair Basketball Finals during the Invictus Games on Saturday.
STRIKE A POSE
A lingerie-clad Blac Chyna comes out to support bestie Amber Rose during the third Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk on Sunday.
COUPLE GOALS
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the Loving Pablo photocall during the65th San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday in San Sebastian, Spain.
PARTY GIRL
Leslie Jones is spotted leaving the SNL afterparty in New York City early Sunday morning.
HE'S A WINNER
James Franco receives the Concha de Oro Award for The Disaster Artist during the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival at Kursaal on Saturday in San Sebastian, Spain.
BACK IN BLACK
Cate Blanchett attended the Givenchy Spring/Summer '18 fashion show in Paris on Sunday.
CHIC STARS
Helen Mirren (left) and Jane Fonda attend the L'Oreal Paris fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
A WARM MILEY WELCOME
Miley Cyrus attends a welcome home party alongside her mom Trish to celebrate her new album Younger Now hosted by Spotify at Nashville's Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on Friday.
MODERN SCARE-LY
Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden pose alongside her Modern Family costar Nolan Gould and some scary characters Friday at Knott's Scary Farm in Los Angeles.
SHOOT IT LIKE BECKHAM
David Beckham takes a selfie with a fan Friday at the Adidas Brand Center in Milan, Italy.
WIFE SNAP
The Wife stars Glenn Close and Annie Starke pose for photographers at the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain Saturday.
THINKING 'BOUT NYC
British singer Dua Lipa ("Thinking 'Bout You") rocked out at her iHeartRadio LIVE performance on Thursday night in New York City.
TALK THAT TALK
Oscar winner Alicia Vikander gets animated as she speaks at the ZFF Masters event on Friday as part of the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.
FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC
Dua Lipa appears on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z-100 Radio in New York City.
