Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Newly Engaged Kit Harington Fuels Up for His Shopping Trip, Plus Selena Gomez, Katy Perry & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

Ray Crowder/GC Images

SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

Kit Harington fuels up with some coffee while shopping in London on Wednesday.

James Devaney/GC Images

MOVING ON UP

Selena Gomez enjoys her time on the N.Y.C. set of Woody Allen's new film on Wednesday.

James Devaney/GC Images

UNLIKELY TRIO

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan come together on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Ian McIlgorm/Shutterstock

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF

Jamie Dornan practices his swing on the golf course in St. Andrews, Scotland on Wednesday.

Dave Benett/Getty

WOMAN IN THE MIRROR

Cara Delevingne hides behind her new book, Mirror, Mirror, at Waterstones Piccadilly in London on Wednesday. 

Steve Mack/FilmMagic

SIGNING OFF

Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin stops by BUILD Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

TAKE YOUR PIC

Claire Foy hangs her head in shame as her father snaps a pic of the actress and her costar Andrew Garfield at the London Film Festival premiere of Breathe.

Jenny Anderson/WireImage

LET'S CHAT

Adrianne Palicki takes the mic at New York City's BUILD Studios on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MORNING WAKE-UP CALL

Katy Perry strikes a pose outside Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

MAKING AN IMPACT

Usher and a pint-sized fan exchange high fives at Extra studios on Tuesday.

Victor Boyko/Getty

GETTING COZY

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are one cute couple while attending the Miu Miu aftershow party during Paris Fashion Week.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

CARA, IS THAT YOU?

Cara Delevingne goes brunette while stopping by Global Radio Studios on Wednesday in London.

John Lamparski/Getty

JOINING THE BOOK CLUB 

Taking a break from signing copies of Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions at Barnes & Noble, Russell Brand reads up on Bill O'Reilly's book.

Araya Diaz/Getty

ALL OF THE LIGHTS

Odette Annable and Erin Cummings honor Breast Cancer Awareness month with an event at The Americana at Brand.

BackGrid

AFTERNOON STROLL

Naomi Watts is spotted out for a morning walk with her dogs in New York City on Tuesday.

Trae Patton/NBC

VOICE YOUR OPINION

Jennifer Hudson brings attention to her fellow The Voice coach during the "Blind Auditions" episode.

Pacific Coast News

BODY OF WORK

America's Got Talent judge Mel B shows off her svelte physique 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

CHARM SCHOOL

Laverne Cox poses with Sandra Caldwell and the cast of the play Charm on Tuesday after a performance at the Lortel Theater in New York City.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Chadwick Boseman, Sophia Bush, Marina Squerciati and Josh Gad crack each other up at an afterparty for the Los Angeles screening of the upcoming film, Marshall, on Tuesday.

Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

DNCE PARTY

JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas and Cole Whittle of DNCE get funky as they perform at the Westfield Century City reopening celebration on Tuesday in L.A.

Splash News Online

ON A ROLL

Brooklyn Beckham hits the streets of New York City — where he is studying at the Parsons School of Design — on his way to class on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

RED LETTER DAY

Emma Roberts rocks a back-to-school sweater while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

TAXI!

Dakota Johnson is all smiles as she and a friend catch a late-night cab while leaving the New York Film Festival on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

CENTER STAGE

Céline Dion gets emotional as she takes the stage two days after the massacre in Las Vegas, addressing the audience with a teary-eyed speech in tribute to the victims, during her performance on Tuesday night.

The Image Direct

PAWS-ITIVELY HAPPY

Olivia Wilde enjoys a fall walk through the park in New York City with her new dog, Elvis.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

TAKING A BREATHER

Andrew Garfield and The Crown star Claire Foy cozy up to one another as they attend a photo call for their new film, Breathe, on Tuesday during the 61st BFI London Film Festival. 

John Palmer/MediaPunch

FITNESS QUEEN

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima flexes while showing off her svelte physique at N.Y.C.'s Dogpound on Tuesday.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

HEAR ME OUT

Brandon Micheal Hall heads to BUILD Studios to discuss his role in The Mayor on Tuesday.

James Devaney/GC Images

THINK PINK

Zendaya is pretty in pink as she is seen leaving Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Victor Boyko/Getty

SISTER, SISTER

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning turn the Miu Miu show into a bonding event during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

WHATEVER, I'M GETTING CHEESE FRIES

Tina Fey hands out cheese fries on Mean Girls Day (Oct. 3) to celebrate the box office opening of Broadway's Mean Girls, The Musical.

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

POWER COUPLE

Shona Rhimes and former First Lady Michelle Obama pose for a photo together during the Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017 on Tuesday.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

PASSPORT TO PARIS

Maggie Gyllenhaal shows off her style at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Alexander Koerner/Getty

FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Jake Gyllenhaal keeps his eyes on the cameras while attending the premiere of Stronger at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.

Pacific Coast News

JUST LANDED

Nina Dobrev and pup Maverick touch down in Toronto, where she's filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Lucky Day, on Monday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

STARRY NIGHT

Miley Cyrus and Adam Sandler perform "No Freedom" on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show to honor the Las Vegas shooting victims.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

FEELING BLUE

Bella Hadid is spotted in Paris on Tuesday.

INSTARimages.com

FAMILY NIGHT

Will Smith and his sons, Jaden and Trey, head to the opening party for the Louis Vuitton Vendome Store during Paris Fashion Week.

Gladys Vega/Getty

SPECIAL DELIVERY

Ricky Martin delivers aid to Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico's Loiza community on Monday.

BackGrid

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Priyanka Chopra walks her pup during a day of shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

BEST FRIENDS FOREVER

Style mavens and close friends Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams attend the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique during Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

John Phillips/Getty

HOT WHEELS

On Monday, Margot Robbie attends Nissan's Futures 3.0 event.

Cindy Ord/Getty

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Malin Akerman chat at the World Childhood Foundation USA 2017 Thank You Gala on Monday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

SING OUT LOUD

Katy Perry belts out her hit songs while performing at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Jerritt Clark

BIRTHDAY FUN

Joined by husband Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson celebrates her 33rd birthday at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles.

Leon Bennett/Getty

ALL LOVE

Andra Day puckers up while posing with actor Chadwick Boseman at the student screening of Marshall at Compton High School on Tuesday.

BackGrid

WALK IT OUT

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky squeeze in some time together during a stroll through Venice, California.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Emmy Rossum keeps things casual as she walks through L.A. on Monday.

INSTARimages.com

HITTING THE RUNWAY

Kaia Gerber opens the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday — as her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, cheers her on from the front row.

Splash News Online

WOMAN IN BLACK

Elle Fanning is spotted out and about in New York City on Monday.

Splash News Online

HAND TO HOLD

Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand in New York City on Monday.

Splash News Online

MEET & GREET

Jennifer Connelly arrives at the opening of the Louis Vuitton boutique as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Rick Diamond/Getty

GUITAR HERO

Keith Urban performs "Bridge Over Troubled" during the Nashville Candlelight Vigil for Las Vegas on Monday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

WHEN IN PARIS

On Monday, Cate Blanchett arrives at the opening night of The Louis Vuitton Boutique at Paris Fashion Week. 

Spread Pictures/BackGrid

AMERICAN ATTITUDE 

Jaden Smith has fun with photographers while out in Paris during Fashion Week. 

Paul Marotta/Getty

UPHILL FROM HERE

Skier Lindsey Vonn speaks at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Boston on Monday. 

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

TRÉS CHIC 

Olivia Culpo attends the Paris Fashion Week Altuzarra show on Monday 

Ben Gabbe/Getty

LET'S CHAT

Sarah Silverman chats with host Andy Cohen on his eponymous SiriusXM show on Monday in N.Y.C.

Eddy Chen/ABC

MAJOR MILESTONE

The Grey's Anatomy cast come together to celebrate the show's 300th episode in Los Angeles.

Jason Smith/Everett

TAKING THE SPOTLIGHT

Billy Crudup attends David Cale's Harry Clarke Cast Meet & Greet in N.Y.C.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

KEEPING IT REAL

Melissa Gorga, Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are all smiles while stopping by SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show.

Dave Benett/Getty

IT'S SATURDAY NIGHT

Sienna Miller and Liv Tyler come together at a special screening of Saturday Night Fever on Sunday in London.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SO VOGUE

Robin Wright joins Naomi Campbell's model squad while the pair attend the Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. 

INSTARimages.com

TRAVEL BUDDIES

Jennifer Lawrence and her pup are spotted at LAX Airport on Sunday.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Emily Ratajkowski goes for a cleavage-baring look while attending a Vogue party during Paris Fashion Week.

Splash News Online

COFFEE RUN

A bare-faced Katie Holmes kicks off her day with a cup of coffee in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online

BEY HAPPY

Beyoncé is all smiles as she leaves ABC Kitchen with husband JAY-Z in New York City.

David Livingston/Getty

WHIP IT 

Bella Thorne is excited for the scares at Knott's Scary Farm Celebrity Night Friday in Buena Park, California. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

RIGHT ON TIME 

On Friday, Kaia Gerber poses in a glitzy dress at the Omega "Her Time" event at Paris Fashion Week. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

DADDY'S GIRL 

Miley Cyrus hugs dad Billy Ray Cyrus at a Friday celebration for her new album, Younger Now, in Nashville. 

Chris Jackson/Getty

GOOD SPORTS 

Former President Barack Obama takes in the Invictus Games with Prince Harry on Friday in Toronto. 

Alexander Koerner/Getty

ALL GLAM

On Saturday, Alessandra Ambrosio wears a radiant black dress to the Zurich Film Festival premiere of Dyson

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

MOVIE MAN 

Christian Slater arrives at the San Sebastián Film Festival closure gala on Saturday. 

Cameron Spencer/Getty

GOING DOWN UNDER 

Macklemore takes the stage ahead of the NRL Grand Final match in Sydney on Sunday. 

David Livingston/Getty

WALK THE WALK 

On Sunday, Amber Rose is accompanied by boyfriend 21 Savage at her third Annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles. 

Andreas Rentz/Getty

MOTHERLY LOVE 

Bow down! Glenn Close's daughter Annie Maude Starke shows her love for her famous mom at the Zurich Film Festival premiere of The Wife and the Golden Icon Award Ceremony on Sunday. 

Backgrid

HOLDING ONTO YOU

Cute couple alert! Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani enjoy a night out in Oklahoma.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

SO PUMPED

Miles Teller and fiancée Keleigh Sperry get animated while attendng the Wheelchair Basketball Finals during the Invictus Games on Saturday.

David Livingston/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

A lingerie-clad Blac Chyna comes out to support bestie Amber Rose during the third Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk on Sunday.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

COUPLE GOALS

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the Loving Pablo photocall during  the65th San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday in San Sebastian, Spain. 

247PAPS.TV/Splash News

PARTY GIRL

Leslie Jones is spotted leaving the SNL afterparty in New York City early Sunday morning.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

HE'S A WINNER

James Franco receives the Concha de Oro Award for The Disaster Artist during the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival at Kursaal on Saturday in San Sebastian, Spain. 

BACK IN BLACK

Cate Blanchett attended the Givenchy Spring/Summer '18 fashion show in Paris on Sunday.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

CHIC STARS

Helen Mirren (left) and Jane Fonda attend the L'Oreal Paris fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A WARM MILEY WELCOME

Miley Cyrus attends a welcome home party alongside her mom Trish to celebrate her new album Younger Now hosted by Spotify at Nashville's Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on Friday. 

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

MODERN SCARE-LY

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden pose alongside her Modern Family costar Nolan Gould and some scary characters Friday at Knott's Scary Farm in Los Angeles. 

Alberto Scarpinato/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

SHOOT IT LIKE BECKHAM

David Beckham takes a selfie with a fan Friday at the Adidas Brand Center in Milan, Italy. 

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

WIFE SNAP

The Wife stars Glenn Close and Annie Starke pose for photographers at the 65th San Sebastian Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain Saturday.

Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio

THINKING 'BOUT NYC

British singer Dua Lipa ("Thinking 'Bout You") rocked out at her iHeartRadio LIVE performance on Thursday night in New York City.

Andreas Rentz/Getty

TALK THAT TALK

Oscar winner Alicia Vikander gets animated as she speaks at the ZFF Masters event on Friday as part of the 13th Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland.

Derek Storm/Splash News Online

FOR THE LOVE OF MUSIC

Dua Lipa appears on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Z-100 Radio in New York City.

