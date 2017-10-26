Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Jessica Alba (and Her Baby Bump!) Take New York, Plus Niall Horan, Anna Kendrick & More
By Grace Gavilanes
OH, BABY!
An expectant Jessica Alba exits her New York City hotel on Wednesday.
2 of 182
IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS
Anna Kendrick shows every bit of holiday cheer as she slips into the titular role of Nicole in Disney's female-driven Santa Claus film on the movie's Vancouver set.
3 of 182
THE NEWLYWED GAME
Following her picture-perfect honeymoon with new husband Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander is spotted at a Miami airport.
4 of 182
MAKE A STATEMENT
Prince Harry is all smiles during a visit to GAME, which uses sports to create lasting social change and inspires people to become local community role models, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
5 of 182
RIDING DIRTY
Orlando Bloom goes for a bike ride with his pup while visiting Prague.
6 of 182
GUITAR HERO
A few days after releasing his debut solo album, Niall Horan hits a high note during a performance on Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.
7 of 182
WHITE OUT
On Wednesday, Mark Wahlberg stops by Despierta América to discuss his new film, Daddy's Home 2, on Wednesday.
8 of 182
WHO WEARS SHORT SHORTS?
Lady Gaga channels her inner old Hollywood siren with a coiffed bob and hot pants while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.
9 of 182
IN CHARACTER
Colton Haynes continues his tradition of wearing elaborate Halloween costumes as he celebrated the upcoming holiday in an over-the-top Marge Simpson look alongside Aisha Tyler as The Walking Dead's Negan at the Freixenet party at La Descarga on Tuesday.
10 of 182
FLUFF IT UP
Gavin Rossdale takes his furry friend for a stroll around Studio City, California, on Tuesday.
11 of 182
EASY BEING GREEN
Kendall Jenner masters the off-duty model look thanks to big sunglasses and sleek leggings in New York City on Tuesday.
12 of 182
TWO THUMBS UP
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hams it up for photographers after leaving dinner with his family on Tuesday in L.A.
13 of 182
WOMAN IN BLACK
Lily-Rose Depp strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2017 WWD Honors on Tuesday in New York.
14 of 182
A ROYAL APPOINTMENT
Prince Harry is all smiles as he meets with Queen Margrethe II at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday.
15 of 182
SPARKLE & SHINE
Jaime King walks the runway during the fashion show at the PAPER Magazine Runway Benefit For Make-A-Wish Foundation on Tuesday.
16 of 182
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Prince Jackson and sister Paris enjoy some brother-sister bonding time as they attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
17 of 182
KISS & TELL
On Tuesday, John Stamos and newly-minted fiancée Caitlin McHugh attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner.
18 of 182
BACK IN BLACK
Katharine McPhee is spotted on the L.A. set of Scorpion on Tuesday.
19 of 182
ROYAL ENCOUNTER
Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell greet Princess Charlene of Monaco with a bouquet of flowers at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala Kick Off Event.
20 of 182
HAIRY SITUATION
Power couple David and Victoria Beckham come out to support friend Eva Longoria as she hosts the grand opening of the new Ken Paves Salon.
21 of 182
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
The Weeknd riles up the crowd during his performance at Miami's American Airlines Arena on Tuesday.
22 of 182
NEED A LIFT?
S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore gives his costar, Lina Esco, a boost during the world premiere of their new show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
23 of 182
THE ULTIMATE FAN
Rob Lowe waves the Dodger flag on top of the Houston Astros dugout during game one of the World Series on Tuesday.
24 of 182
TAKING THE STAGE
Sean Penn makes a speech at the Nashville Shines for Haiti event, which benefits the actor's J/P Haitian relief organization on Tuesday.
25 of 182
DOING GOOD
Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher come together attend to attend the Nashville Shines for Haiti event on Tuesday.
26 of 182
WORK IT OUT
Jennifer Garner gears up to break a sweat during a Tuesday morning workout.
27 of 182
ON AIR
Gail Simmons visits the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
28 of 182
BEACH BABE
Liam Hemsworth enjoys a day at the beach during a day off from shooting his new film, Killerman, in Savannah, Georgia.
29 of 182
SCENE & HEARD
So sweet! Mariska Hargitay and Brooke Shields hug it out on the N.Y.C. set of Law & Order: SVU.
30 of 182
STAGE PRESENCE
Patti LaBelle performs at Foxwoods Resorts Casino on Saturday.
31 of 182
COWBOY VIBES
Ryan Gosling is unrecognizable as he channels his inner cowboy on the Atlanta set of First Man.
32 of 182
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Stella Maxwell perfects her yoga pose while participating in a Train Like An Angel event, ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, on Tuesday.
33 of 182
A WALK TO REMEMBER
Real Housewives of New York City alumna Kelly Bensimon is all smiles as she and her pup go for a stroll on Monday.
34 of 182
BURST OF COLOR
Elle Fanning and Brie Larson pull out all the style stops at the InStyhle Awards on Monday.
35 of 182
SPEAKING OUT
Cate Blanchett takes the stage to accept the Style Icon Award at the third annual InStyle Awards on Monday.
36 of 182
TIME TO PARTY
Ben Schwartz attends the Visa ID Intelligence launch party at Money 20/20 on Monday.
37 of 182
SHOWING OFF
Ahead of their Netflix show's season 2 premiere, Stranger Things stars Dacre Montgomery, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery stop by Young Hollywood Studio on Monday in L.A.
38 of 182
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Zendaya is a vision as she makes her way down the InStyle Awards red carpet on Monday in L.A.
39 of 182
TOGETHER AGAIN
Reunited — and it feels so good! Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato catch up and pose for photos together at the third annual InStyle Awards on Monday.
40 of 182
MAKING WAVES
Former One Direction member Niall Horan greets fans and photographers before heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live.
41 of 182
STARRY NIGHT
On Monday, Miles Teller and Haley Bennett arrive at the L.A. premiere of Thank You For Your Service.
42 of 182
FOR THE LOVE OF KARL
Huddling together for a group photo, Gigi Hadid, sister Bella and mother Yolanda attend V Magazine's intimate dinner in honor of designer Karl Lagerfeld.
43 of 182
FRIENDS 'TIL THE END
BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have some fun on the Queens, New York set of their new film, Second Act.
44 of 182
HUG IT OUT
Jaimie Alexander shares an embrace with her stunt double, Heidi Schnappauf at the 10th Annual Action Icon Awards on Sunday.
45 of 182
BUNDLED UP
Liev Schreiber keeps his pup close during a bike ride through New York City's Soho neighborhood.
46 of 182
IT'S NOT EASY BEING GREEN
... but it might just be for Kourtney Kardashian, who grabbed an iced matcha drink in West Hollywood.
47 of 182
WHEN IN SPAIN
Anne Hathaway is unrecognizable on the Mallorca, Spain set of her new movie, Nasty Women, on Monday.
48 of 182
DOUBLE DIVAS
Mariah Carey and Naomi Campbell pump up the glam at V Magazine's intimate dinner in honor of Karl Lagerfeld in N.Y.C. on Monday.
49 of 182
CAFFEINE BOOST
Sofia Vergara and host Mario Lopez fuel up with cups of coffee during the Modern Family star's Monday appearance on Extra.
50 of 182
CHEERS!
Josh Henderson hosts a private dinner and tasting experience with Hennessy Paradis Impérial at NOBU in Dallas, Texas.
51 of 182
BEAUTY & THE BUS
Jennifer Lopez is spotted filming her new movie Second Act in N.Y.C.
52 of 182
TWO BY TWO
On Monday, Dakota Fanning and a mystery man step out together in New York City.
53 of 182
S'MORE & MORE
On Monday, Prince Harry warms up by a fire with the young people of Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston, England.
54 of 182
GRAND ENTRANCE
Catherine Zeta-Jones sparkles as she strikes a dramatic pose on the red carpet at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 on Monday in London.
55 of 182