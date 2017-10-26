Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Jessica Alba (and Her Baby Bump!) Take New York, Plus Niall Horan, Anna Kendrick & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

OH, BABY!

An expectant Jessica Alba exits her New York City hotel on Wednesday.

IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE CHRISTMAS

Anna Kendrick shows every bit of holiday cheer as she slips into the titular role of Nicole in Disney's female-driven Santa Claus film on the movie's Vancouver set.

THE NEWLYWED GAME

Following her picture-perfect honeymoon with new husband Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander is spotted at a Miami airport.

MAKE A STATEMENT

Prince Harry is all smiles during a visit to GAME, which uses sports to create lasting social change and inspires people to become local community role models, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

RIDING DIRTY

Orlando Bloom goes for a bike ride with his pup while visiting Prague.

GUITAR HERO

A few days after releasing his debut solo album, Niall Horan hits a high note during a performance on Hits 1 at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Wednesday.

WHITE OUT

On Wednesday, Mark Wahlberg stops by Despierta América to discuss his new film, Daddy's Home 2, on Wednesday.

WHO WEARS SHORT SHORTS?

Lady Gaga channels her inner old Hollywood siren with a coiffed bob and hot pants while out and about in L.A. on Tuesday.

IN CHARACTER

Colton Haynes continues his tradition of wearing elaborate Halloween costumes as he celebrated the upcoming holiday in an over-the-top Marge Simpson look alongside Aisha Tyler as The Walking Dead's Negan at the Freixenet party at La Descarga on Tuesday.

FLUFF IT UP

Gavin Rossdale takes his furry friend for a stroll around Studio City, California, on Tuesday.

EASY BEING GREEN

Kendall Jenner masters the off-duty model look thanks to big sunglasses and sleek leggings in New York City on Tuesday.

TWO THUMBS UP

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo hams it up for photographers after leaving dinner with his family on Tuesday in L.A.

WOMAN IN BLACK

Lily-Rose Depp strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2017 WWD Honors on Tuesday in New York.

A ROYAL APPOINTMENT

Prince Harry is all smiles as he meets with Queen Margrethe II at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Wednesday. 

SPARKLE & SHINE

Jaime King walks the runway during the fashion show at the PAPER Magazine Runway Benefit For Make-A-Wish Foundation on Tuesday.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Prince Jackson and sister Paris enjoy some brother-sister bonding time as they attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

KISS & TELL

On Tuesday, John Stamos and newly-minted fiancée Caitlin McHugh attend the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner. 

BACK IN BLACK

Katharine McPhee is spotted on the L.A. set of Scorpion on Tuesday.

ROYAL ENCOUNTER

Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell greet Princess Charlene of Monaco with a bouquet of flowers at the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala Kick Off Event.

HAIRY SITUATION

Power couple David and Victoria Beckham come out to support friend Eva Longoria as she hosts the grand opening of the new Ken Paves Salon.

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

The Weeknd riles up the crowd during his performance at Miami's American Airlines Arena on Tuesday.

NEED A LIFT?

S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore gives his costar, Lina Esco, a boost during the world premiere of their new show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

THE ULTIMATE FAN

Rob Lowe waves the Dodger flag on top of the Houston Astros dugout during game one of the World Series on Tuesday.

TAKING THE STAGE

Sean Penn makes a speech at the Nashville Shines for Haiti event, which benefits the actor's J/P Haitian relief organization on Tuesday.

DOING GOOD

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher come together attend to attend the Nashville Shines for Haiti event on Tuesday.

WORK IT OUT

Jennifer Garner gears up to break a sweat during a Tuesday morning workout.

ON AIR

Gail Simmons visits the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

BEACH BABE

Liam Hemsworth enjoys a day at the beach during a day off from shooting his new film, Killerman, in Savannah, Georgia.

SCENE & HEARD

So sweet! Mariska Hargitay and Brooke Shields hug it out on the N.Y.C. set of Law & Order: SVU.

STAGE PRESENCE

Patti LaBelle performs at Foxwoods Resorts Casino on Saturday.

COWBOY VIBES

Ryan Gosling is unrecognizable as he channels his inner cowboy on the Atlanta set of First Man.

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Stella Maxwell perfects her yoga pose while participating in a Train Like An Angel event, ahead of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, on Tuesday.

A WALK TO REMEMBER

Real Housewives of New York City alumna Kelly Bensimon is all smiles as she and her pup go for a stroll on Monday.

BURST OF COLOR

Elle Fanning and Brie Larson pull out all the style stops at the InStyhle Awards on Monday.

SPEAKING OUT

Cate Blanchett takes the stage to accept the Style Icon Award at the third annual InStyle Awards on Monday.

TIME TO PARTY

Ben Schwartz attends the Visa ID Intelligence launch party at Money 20/20 on Monday.

SHOWING OFF

Ahead of their Netflix show's season 2 premiere, Stranger Things stars Dacre Montgomery, Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery stop by Young Hollywood Studio on Monday in L.A.

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Zendaya is a vision as she makes her way down the InStyle Awards red carpet on Monday in L.A.

TOGETHER AGAIN

Reunited — and it feels so good! Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato catch up and pose for photos together at the third annual InStyle Awards on Monday.

MAKING WAVES

Former One Direction member Niall Horan greets fans and photographers before heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

STARRY NIGHT

On Monday, Miles Teller and Haley Bennett arrive at the L.A. premiere of Thank You For Your Service.

FOR THE LOVE OF KARL

Huddling together for a group photo, Gigi Hadid, sister Bella and mother Yolanda attend V Magazine's intimate dinner in honor of designer Karl Lagerfeld.

FRIENDS 'TIL THE END 

BFFs Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini have some fun on the Queens, New York set of their new film, Second Act.

HUG IT OUT

Jaimie Alexander shares an embrace with her stunt double, Heidi Schnappauf at the 10th Annual Action Icon Awards on Sunday.

BUNDLED UP

Liev Schreiber keeps his pup close during a bike ride through New York City's Soho neighborhood.

IT'S NOT EASY BEING GREEN

... but it might just be for Kourtney Kardashian, who grabbed an iced matcha drink in West Hollywood.

WHEN IN SPAIN

Anne Hathaway is unrecognizable on the Mallorca, Spain set of her new movie, Nasty Women, on Monday.

DOUBLE DIVAS

Mariah Carey and Naomi Campbell pump up the glam at V Magazine's intimate dinner in honor of Karl Lagerfeld in N.Y.C. on Monday.

CAFFEINE BOOST

Sofia Vergara and host Mario Lopez fuel up with cups of coffee during the Modern Family star's Monday appearance on Extra.

CHEERS!

Josh Henderson hosts a private dinner and tasting experience with Hennessy Paradis Impérial at NOBU in Dallas, Texas. 

BEAUTY & THE BUS

Jennifer Lopez is spotted filming her new movie Second Act in N.Y.C.

TWO BY TWO

On Monday, Dakota Fanning and a mystery man step out together in New York City.

S'MORE & MORE

On Monday, Prince Harry warms up by a fire with the young people of Myplace at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston, England.

GRAND ENTRANCE

Catherine Zeta-Jones sparkles as she strikes a dramatic pose on the red carpet at the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 on Monday in London.

