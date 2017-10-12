Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Julianne Hough Puts Her Washboard Abs on Display, Plus Tara Reid, Priyanka Chopra & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

BODY OF WORK

Julianne Hough puts her svelte physique on display following a workout on Wednesday.

GIRL POWER

Freida Pinto takes the stage while speaking at Glamour's "The Girl Project" on Wednesday, the International Day of the Girl, in New York City.

TAKING COVER

David Arquette stops by Sway in Morning at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

HAND IN HAND

Newlyweds Jamie Bell and Kate Mara show each other plenty of love as they arrive at the European premiere of Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool on Wednesday during the BFI London Film Festival. 

FEELING GOOD

While promoting Goodbye Christopher Robin, Margot Robbie signs autographs following her Good Morning America appearance on Wednesday.

WHEN IN ITALY

The always-chic Priyanka Chopra is spotted in Italy, where she is filming season 3 of Quantico on Wednesday.

EYE ON THE PIES

Tara Reid and Thomas Ian Nicholas have a mini American Pie reunion while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.

HEADING TO BROADWAY

Anna Camp and husband Skylar Astin are caught in a candid moment at the opening night afterparty for Broadway's Time and The Conways at ESpace.

HOLD ON TIGHT

Walking hand-in-hand, Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka enjoy a romantic date together. 

YOU GLOW, GIRL

Blake Lively shines bright as she attends a special screening of All I See Is You on Tuesday.

WE ALL SCREAM FOR ICE CREAM

Brooklyn Beckham treats himself to an ice cream cone in between classes in N.Y.C.

LOOK OF LOVE

Matt Damon and wife Luciana exchange loving glances at the L.A. premiere of Thor: Ragnarok.

THROWING SHADE

A sunglasses-clad Jeremy Renner is cool and casual at the Isina Global Gala on Tuesday.

IN SYNC

Suki Waterhouse and boyfriend Diego Luna take a stroll through N.Y.C.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Chris Evans and his dog, Dodger, spend time together as the actor works on the upcoming Avengers movie on Tuesday.

WHAT A CATCH

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are seen leaving Catch restaurant in L.A.

SIGNING OFF

Ricky Martin comes face to face with his Ocean Drive cover at an event honoring Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

CHEERING SECTION

Madonna and son David Banda show off their team spirit while watching the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Portugal and Switzerland on Tuesday at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon.

WHAT A KNOCKOUT

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner and Larry Holmes put up their dukes as they ham it up at the launch of the TAG Heuer x Muhammad Ali Limited Edition Timepieces on Tuesday in London.

HITTING A HIGH NOTE

Liam Payne serenades the crowd while performing at the Z100 Jingle Ball kickoff event in New York City on Tuesday.

LOOK OF LOVE

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus cuddle up as they make a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok in L.A. on Tuesday.

MOTHERLY LOVE

Judith Light shows her onscreen son, Jay Duplass, some affection as they talk onstage at an exclusive Season 4 SAG screening of Transparent on Thursday.

SEALED WITH A KISS

Love is in the air! Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky share a sweet moment as they make their way down the carpet at the Thor: Ragnarok premiere.

GOLDEN GIRL

Inside the theater, Cate Blanchett steals the show as she and costar Mark Ruffalo strike a pose before the screening.

SUITED AND BOOTED

Olivia Munn keeps it simple and chic as she makes her way through LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

LA BELLA VITA

Katie Holmes enjoys a relaxing stroll through the streets of Verona, Italy on Tuesday. 

MATCHY MATCHY

Pink and the eponymous radio host of The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show flaunt their matching styles on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR

Hello, gorgeous! Molly Sims has a model moment as she makes her way to BUILD Studios on Tuesday.

HELLO THERE

Director Mel Brooks and choreographer Susan Stroman attend the opening night of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein  in London on Tuesday.

RADIO HEAD

Mandy Moore stops by SiriusXM Studios to discuss This Is Us on Tuesday.

LAUGH ATTACK

James Franco breaks out in laughter during a lunch date with a friend in New York City on Tuesday.

BUMP IT UP

A pregnant Brooklyn Decker is spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

WORK IT OUT

Alessandra Ambrosio breaks a sweat in a "Train Like An Angel" event in preparation for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday.

CALL ME MAYBE

Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer attend the Mayor of London Gala & UK Premiere of Call Me By Your Name during the 61st BFI London Film Festival.

JUST BREATHE

All smiles here! Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy attend the New York screening of Breathe on Monday.

HAVING A BALL

Frankie Shaw practices her basketball skills at the Smilf premiere afterparty in L.A. on Monday.

COOL GIRLS CLUB

Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding come together at Leo's at The Arts Club launch party in London.

MIAMI VIBES

Following her trip to aid Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, Bethenny Frankel soaks up the sun in Miami on Monday.

COURTSIDE CUTIES

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, actor Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan break into laughter during a Houston Rockets and New York Knicks basketball game on Monday night.

A LOOK BACK

Mellow in yellow! Kate Bosworth arrives at the Hollywood premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' Jane on Monday.

LENDING A HAND

Jean-Claude Van Damm and Kat Foster high-five one another while speaking onstage during the Beyond Fest screening and panel of Amazon Prime Video's exclusive series Jean-Claude Van Johnson on Monday.

STRIKE A POSE

Emmy Rossum is a master smizer at the L.A. premiere of Smilf on Monday.

SPILLING TEA

Jason Ritter is all smiles as he visits BUILD Studios to discuss Kevin (Probably) Saves the World on Monday.

SNACK ATTACK

Jackie Chan treats himself to soda and popcorn ahead of the N.Y.C. screening of The Foreigner on Monday.

SISTER, SISTER

On Monday, Gigi Hadid and birthday girl Bella enjoy a night out to ring in the supermodel's 21st year in N.Y.C.

WHO'S WHO?

Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott play tug-of-war with Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater prior to the show's Monday episode.

PEACE OUT

Travis Barker and daughter Alabama visit the Young Hollywood Studio on Monday.

GOLDEN GODDESS

All eyes are on Kesha as she performs in her N.Y.C. concert during her Rainbow tour on Monday.

A STAR AMONG US

On Sunday, Margot Robbie attends the red carpet at the I, Tonya premiere during the Hamptons International Film Festival.

WONDER MAN

Luke Evans attends the Professor Marston and the Wonder Women meet and greet at New York's Forbidden Planet on Monday.

AND THEY'RE OFF!

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale and her pup, Elvis, are spotted at a Vancouver airport after visiting her parents in Memphis, Tennessee.

AROUND TOWN

Ben Affleck and girlfriend Lindsay Shookus go shopping for artwork in N.Y.C.

CAMERA READY 

On Monday, Hilaria Baldwin and daughter Carmen, 4, play at the launch of the L.O.L. Surprise Unboxing Video Booth at Toys "R" Us in New York City. 

TECH TALK

Lee Chan, will.i.am, Mike Dennison chat during the 4th Annual Fashion Tech Forum Conference on Friday.

WORLD WONDERS

On Monday, actors Luke Evans, Bella Heathcote, Rebecca Hall and director Angela Robinson of Professor Marsto and the Wonder Woman talk about their new movie at BUILD Studio in New York City. 

CAN'T HELP BUT SMILE

Oh happy day! Christina Milian is in good spirits as she runs errands in Beverly Hills.

HAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT

Christie Brinkley celebrates World Smile Day with Smile Trains supporters in Chicago on Friday. 

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Bella Hadid is all smiles as she celebrates her 21st birthday with friends in N.Y.C. on Monday.

THIS IS FAMILY

This Is Us costars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz come together to attend The Rape Foundation Annual Brunch on Sunday.

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL

Say cheese! Saoirse Ronan snaps a selfie with a fan at the On Chesil Beach premiere during the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday.

CUTE COUPLE

Michael Caine and wife Shakira attend an afterparty for My Generation in London on Sunday.

BRAVE MEN

On Sunday, Jeff Bridges greets police officers at the L.A. premiere of Only the Brave.

FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Diane Kruger attends the In the Fade premiere during the 25th Annual Hamptons International Film Festival.

SHARING THE LOVE

Janet Jackson and Ja'net Dubois are all smiles on Sunday at Jackson's State of the World Tour afterparty.

TAKING THE LEAD

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner take the stage at a Wind River Q&A on Sunday.

FEELING ARTSY

Busy Philipps, whose BFF Michele Williams dyed her hair pink, spends quality time with her daughter at the P.S. ARTS Express Yourself event.

FINDING BALANCE

New mom Amanda Seyfried goes paddleboarding in Croatia.

SHINE BRIGHT

Sonequa Martin-Green strikes a pose at New York City's PaleyFest on Sunday.

DANCING DUO

BC Jean and husband Mark Ballas pose at Sunday's Jump Jive & Thrive event in L.A.

CON WOMAN

Jaimie Alexander attends New York City Comic Con on Sunday. 

TALKING TRUTH 

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny enjoy themselves on the Comic Con panel for The X-Files on Sunday. 

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

On Sunday, former Glee stars Darren Criss and Lea Michele perform together at Elsie Fest in New York City. 

NOTHING BUT FUN 

Auli'i Cravalho and Alan Cumming share an embrace at Elsie Fest on Sunday. 

LIFE'S A PEACH 

Nas performs at Atlanta's A3C Festival on Sunday. 

AMERICAN FAN 

Chris Martin holds up an America flag at a Sunday concert in San Diego. 

FAIR LADY 

On Sunday in London, Elizabeth Hurley attends the Future Dreams "Make Your Mark" ladies lunch. 

NAME CALLING 

Costars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer pose at a BFI London Film Festival photo call for Call Me By Your Name on Monday. 

SATURDAY STROLL

Pippa Middleton keeps it casual during a shopping trip in London on Saturday. 

DANCE PALS

Natalie Portman (left) and Rashida Jones attend the L.A. Dance Project Gala in Los Angeles on Satuday.

COMIC-CON CHAT

John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish are interviewed on stage at Amazon Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Comic Con 2017 panel at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on Saturday.

PUTT PUTT

Jamie Dornan takes part in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, on Sunday.

PEEK-A-BOO

Demi Lovato makes a fashion statement in New York City on Friday.

SWEATER GIRL

Aubrey Plaza leaves BBC Radio One Studios in London on Sunday.

MESSING AROUND

Connie Britton, Mariska Hargitay and Sophia Bush embrace their friend Debra Messing as she's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles Friday. 

BLACK AND WHITE AND SEEN ALL OVER 

Cate Blanchett swings by the BFI London Film Festival in England on Friday, wearing a white blouse with black ruffle details and matching black pants. 

MAJOR KEY ALERT

Cardi B, DJ Khaled and Asahd Khaled attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach' Jackie Gleason Theater on Friday, where Cardi B won big — picking up the awards for single of the year, best new hip-hop artist and hustler of the year.

KATIE MAKES HERSELF AT HOME

Katie Holmes relaxes on a green satin couch while attend Intimissimi On Ice 2017 in Verona, Italy Friday.

HAMPTONS HANGOUT

Jennifer Garner and Maika Monroe pose on the red carpet for The Tribes of Palos Verdes at UA2 East Hampton Cinema 6 during day two of the Hamptons International Film Festival 2017 in New York Friday. 

