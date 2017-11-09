Star Tracks
Star Tracks: James Franco Enjoys a Day Out in Beverly Hills, Plus Ashley Judd, Pippa Middleton & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
OUT & ABOUT
James Franco laughs it off during a Beverly Hills outing on Tuesday.
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Ashley Judd is all smiles as she speaks onstage at the Hope For Depression Research Foundation's 11th Annual Luncheon Seminar on Wednesday in New York.
STEP IN LINE
Krysten Ritter embraces the cold New York City temperatures on Wednesday as she leaves BUILD studios on Wednesday.
ON THE BOOKS
Emily Mortimer strikes a pose as she arrives at the Spanish photocall for The Bookshop on Wednesday in Madrid.
KEEP IT SIRIUS
Daddy's Home 2 stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg stop by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.
NEED A RIDE?
Pippa Middleton goes for a scenic bike ride in London on Tuesday.
DANCE PARTY
Alicia Keys busts a move while performing onstage at the 8th Annual Concert For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in San Francisco on Tuesday.
BUMP, THERE IT IS!
Jessica Alba, who is expecting her third child (a boy!), puts her growing baby bump on display in L.A. on Tuesday.
LOVE IS IN THE AIR
Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy cozy up to one another at the Minnie Muse collection launch event on Tuesday.
GO WITH THE FLOW
Kate Middleton attends the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS London on Wednesday.
MAN OF THE HOUR
Drake reaches out to his fans during a performance in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.
DAPPER DUDES
Ethan Hawke and Alessandro Nivola suit up for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Kevin and Danielle Jonas celebrate daughter Valentina's 1st birthday party with sister Alena and WaterWipes.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Chrissy Teigen can't help but be in good spirits while making her way to the Forevermark Diamonds Tribute Collection launch event on Tuesday.
GUITAR HERO
Chris Martin of Coldplay is all smiles while performing in São Paolo, Brazil, on Tuesday.
YOU GO, GIRL
Iliza Shlesinger cuddles her pup while headed to BUILD Studios to promote Girl Logic, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
TWINNING MOMENT
Director Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey attend a taping of Queen Sugar aftershow on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
LAUGH IT OFF
On Tuesday, Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala.
FRONT AND CENTER
Katy Perry gets silly during a Witness tour concert performance.
HAT'S OFF
Stranger Things actor Joe Keery keeps it casual during a stroll through L.A. on Tuesday.
ON THE RUN
Jennifer Lopez goes for a run while filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Second Act, in Queens, New York.
DINNER DATE
Father-to-be Alec Baldwin and Sheryl Crow strike a pose as they attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation event celebrating its 25th anniversary and honoring the legendary singer, on Tuesday in New York.
SHINE BRIGHT
Ashley Graham hams it up for photographers as she attends the Forevermark Tribute event on Tuesday in New York.
HOSTS WITH THE MOST
John Oliver, Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah crack each other up as they arrive at the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Event on Tuesday at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.
BALL SO HARD
Tracy Morgan decides to get in on the action while attending the New York Knicks game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
SWEATING IT OUT
Chanel Iman got her cardio on in a matching Gymshark outfit with JJ Dancer at Playground LA in West Hollywood
UNDER COVER
Matthew McConaughey is unrecognizable as he gets into character on the Miami Beach set of his new film, Beach Bum, on Tuesday.
SERVICE WITH A SMILE
Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda chats with locals as he and his parents, Luis and Luz Towns-Miranda, deliver food to victims of Hurricane Maria on Tuesday in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.
GOLDEN COUPLE
Luke Bryan and wife Caroline are all smiles as they attend the 65th Annual BMI Country awards on Tuesday in Nashville.
TROPHY HUSBAND
Meanwhile, inside the event, Keith Urban accepts the BMI Champion Award onstage at Tuesday's awards ceremony.
GLAM GODDESS
Gigi Hadid strikes a pose at the Maybelline party in London on Tuesday.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON
Jordana Brewster brings along son Julian to the Breeders Cup World Championships on Friday.
WHAT AN HONOR
Posing with Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory shows off her OBE Award, presented by Queen Elizabeth II, at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
BEAR-Y CUTE
Criss Angel cuddles with an oversized plush bear at Foxwoods Resort Casino's 5th Annual "Stuff The Bus" Charitable Campaign.
WALK THE WALK
Ryan Reynolds stays connected as he's spotted out and about in N.Y.C.
HAPPY DAY
Rita Ora fist pumps after turning on the Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London on Tuesday.
CUT IT OUT
Nicole Kidman gets animated as she helps to unveil the shop windows for the Christmas season at the Le Printemps Haussmann on Tuesday.
ROYAL WELCOME
Kate Middleton speaks to guests as she attends the 2017 Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.
CUDDLE BUDDIES
Brooklyn Beckham and on-again girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz pack on the PDA as the pair head to the Xbox One x VIP event on Monday in N.Y.C.
GALA GALS
Host Carrie Coon pose and Rosie Perez pose at the 2nd Annual Space on Ryder Farm Gala on Monday.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Elton John receives flowers from Chase Sullivan after receiving the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Harvard Foundation in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Monday.
RED-Y TO SLAY
Emma Roberts channels her inner supermodel as exits an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood.
GETTING STRONGER
Stronger costars Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal come together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of their new film on Monday in L.A.
SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR
On Monday, Karlie Kloss takes a look back while heading to the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.
GUITAR HERO
Keith Urban is all smiles as he performs his music at the 55th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on Monday in Nashville.
SPOTTED!
Bella Thorne leaves her Sherman Oaks, California residence in a leopard-print dress on Monday.
TERRIFIC TRIO
Violinist Lindsey Stirling and Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi pose with Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas on Monday.
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE
Cute couple alert! Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are red carpet superstars as they take in the L.A. premiere of War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend on Monday.
STRUM AWAY
Niall Horan delivers a memorable performance at The Fillmore in Miami Beach on Monday.
FULL OF ENERGY
Lorde riles up her New Zealand audience during her Melodrama tour on Tuesday.
A WALK IN THE PARK
After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony with longtime love Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet is spotted walking a donkey near the couple's Topanga, California home.
ALL I DO IS WIN
Kristen Stewart sports a spiky 'do while leaving an L.A. spa on Monday.
COFFEE BREAK
A casually dressed Vanessa Hudgens fuels up for the day ahead in L.A.
HOLD ON TIGHT
Teyana Taylor shows her love for La La Anthony at the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on Monday in Brooklyn, New York.
BIG NIGHT
Deborah Ann Woll looks on at her The Punisher costar Jon Bernthal as the pair head to the N.Y.C. premiere of their Netflix show.
MEET & GREET
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles wave at the Sri Mahamariamman Temple during their trip to Penang, Malaysia on Tuesday.
FUN TIMES
Paris Jackson is ethereal as ever while attending Australia's Melbourne Cup Carnival on Tuesday.
LUCKY IN LOVE
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez shine bright as they head to a New York dinner, presented by the Prostate Cancer Foundation, on Monday.
NEW LOOK
Blake Lively is nearly unrecognizable as she films The Rhythm Section in Dublin.
SWEET DREAMS
On Monday, Kate Moss takes her puppy shopping at a London pet store.
CALIFORNIA GIRL
Rachel Bilson is spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday.
… AND BEYOND
Shameless star Shanola Hampton films the new Sheraton Hotels series Beyond the Scenes.
