Star Tracks: James Franco Enjoys a Day Out in Beverly Hills, Plus Ashley Judd, Pippa Middleton & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @julesemm

MEGA

OUT & ABOUT

James Franco laughs it off during a Beverly Hills outing on Tuesday.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Ashley Judd is all smiles as she speaks onstage at the Hope For Depression Research Foundation's 11th Annual Luncheon Seminar on Wednesday in New York.

Allan Bregg/Splash News Online

STEP IN LINE

Krysten Ritter embraces the cold New York City temperatures on Wednesday as she leaves BUILD studios on Wednesday.

Jack Abuin/Splash News Online

ON THE BOOKS

Emily Mortimer strikes a pose as she arrives at the Spanish photocall for The Bookshop on Wednesday in Madrid. 

Cindy Ord/Getty

KEEP IT SIRIUS

Daddy's Home 2 stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg stop by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

INSTARimages.com

NEED A RIDE?

Pippa Middleton goes for a scenic bike ride in London on Tuesday.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

DANCE PARTY

Alicia Keys busts a move while performing onstage at the 8th Annual Concert For UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in San Francisco on Tuesday.

BackGrid

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Jessica Alba, who is expecting her third child (a boy!), puts her growing baby bump on display in L.A. on Tuesday.

Jillian Sollazzo/WWD/Shutterstock

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Mary-Kate Olsen and husband Olivier Sarkozy cozy up to one another at the Minnie Muse collection launch event on Tuesday.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

GO WITH THE FLOW

Kate Middleton attends the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS London on Wednesday.

Lagerhaus/WireImage

MAN OF THE HOUR

Drake reaches out to his fans during a performance in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

DAPPER DUDES

Ethan Hawke and Alessandro Nivola suit up for the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Kevin and Danielle Jonas celebrate daughter Valentina's 1st birthday party with sister Alena and WaterWipes.

MJ Photos/WWD/Shutterstock

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Chrissy Teigen can't help but be in good spirits while making her way to the Forevermark Diamonds Tribute Collection launch event on Tuesday.

Mauricio Santana/Getty

GUITAR HERO

Chris Martin of Coldplay is all smiles while performing in São Paolo, Brazil, on Tuesday. 

Derek Storm/Splash News Online

YOU GO, GIRL

Iliza Shlesinger cuddles her pup while headed to BUILD Studios to promote Girl Logic, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

TWINNING MOMENT

Director Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey attend a taping of Queen Sugar aftershow on Tuesday in West Hollywood. 

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

LAUGH IT OFF

On Tuesday, Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala.

Splash News Online

FRONT AND CENTER

Katy Perry gets silly during a Witness tour concert performance. 

MEGA

HAT'S OFF

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery keeps it casual during a stroll through L.A. on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

ON THE RUN

Jennifer Lopez goes for a run while filming scenes for her upcoming movie, Second Act, in Queens, New York.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

DINNER DATE

Father-to-be Alec Baldwin and Sheryl Crow strike a pose as they attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation event celebrating its 25th anniversary and honoring the legendary singer, on Tuesday in New York.

Jennifer Graylock/Getty

SHINE BRIGHT

Ashley Graham hams it up for photographers as she attends the Forevermark Tribute event on Tuesday in New York.

Bryan Bedder/Getty

HOSTS WITH THE MOST

John Oliver, Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah crack each other up as they arrive at the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Event on Tuesday at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

James Devaney/GC Images

BALL SO HARD

Tracy Morgan decides to get in on the action while attending the New York Knicks game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

SWEATING IT OUT

Chanel Iman got her cardio on in a matching Gymshark outfit with JJ Dancer at Playground LA in West Hollywood

Pacific Coast News

UNDER COVER

Matthew McConaughey is unrecognizable as he gets into character on the Miami Beach set of his new film, Beach Bum, on Tuesday.

Gladys Vega/Getty

SERVICE WITH A SMILE

Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda chats with locals as he and his parents, Luis and Luz Towns-Miranda, deliver food to victims of Hurricane Maria on Tuesday in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

GOLDEN COUPLE

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline are all smiles as they attend the 65th Annual BMI Country awards on Tuesday in Nashville.

John Shearer/Getty

TROPHY HUSBAND

Meanwhile, inside the event, Keith Urban accepts the BMI Champion Award onstage at Tuesday's awards ceremony.

Zak Hussein/SilverHub/Shutterstock

GLAM GODDESS

Gigi Hadid strikes a pose at the Maybelline party in London on Tuesday.

Shutterstock

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON

Jordana Brewster brings along son Julian to the Breeders Cup World Championships on Friday.

Steve Parsons/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

WHAT AN HONOR

Posing with Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory shows off her OBE Award, presented by Queen Elizabeth II, at an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

BEAR-Y CUTE

Criss Angel cuddles with an oversized plush bear at Foxwoods Resort Casino's 5th Annual "Stuff The Bus" Charitable Campaign.

The Image Direct

WALK THE WALK

Ryan Reynolds stays connected as he's spotted out and about in N.Y.C.

Alastair Grant/AP

HAPPY DAY

Rita Ora fist pumps after turning on the Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London on Tuesday.

AP/Shutterstock

CUT IT OUT

Nicole Kidman gets animated as she helps to unveil the shop windows for the Christmas season at the Le Printemps Haussmann on Tuesday.

Frank Augstein/AP

ROYAL WELCOME

Kate Middleton speaks to guests as she attends the 2017 Gala Dinner for The Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

CUDDLE BUDDIES

Brooklyn Beckham and on-again girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz pack on the PDA as the pair head to the Xbox One x VIP event on Monday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

GALA GALS

Host Carrie Coon pose and Rosie Perez pose at the 2nd Annual Space on Ryder Farm Gala on Monday.

Michael Kovac/Getty

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Elton John receives flowers from Chase Sullivan after receiving the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Harvard Foundation in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Monday.

Splash News Online

RED-Y TO SLAY

Emma Roberts channels her inner supermodel as exits an Italian restaurant in West Hollywood.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty

GETTING STRONGER

Stronger costars Tatiana Maslany and Jake Gyllenhaal come together at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of their new film on Monday in L.A.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR

On Monday, Karlie Kloss takes a look back while heading to the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards.

Rick Diamond/Getty

GUITAR HERO

Keith Urban is all smiles as he performs his music at the 55th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on Monday in Nashville.

BackGrid

SPOTTED!

Bella Thorne leaves her Sherman Oaks, California residence in a leopard-print dress on Monday.

David Livingston/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Violinist Lindsey Stirling and Olympic champion Kristi Yamaguchi pose with Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas on Monday.

Greg Doherty/Getty

ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE

Cute couple alert! Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are red carpet superstars as they take in the L.A. premiere of War Dog: A Soldier's Best Friend on Monday.

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

STRUM AWAY

Niall Horan delivers a memorable performance at The Fillmore in Miami Beach on Monday.

Dianne Manson/Getty

FULL OF ENERGY

Lorde riles up her New Zealand audience during her Melodrama tour on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

A WALK IN THE PARK

After tying the knot in an intimate ceremony with longtime love Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet is spotted walking a donkey near the couple's Topanga, California home.

MEGA

ALL I DO IS WIN

Kristen Stewart sports a spiky 'do while leaving an L.A. spa on Monday.

WENN

COFFEE BREAK

A casually dressed Vanessa Hudgens fuels up for the day ahead in L.A.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

HOLD ON TIGHT

Teyana Taylor shows her love for La La Anthony at the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards on Monday in Brooklyn, New York.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

BIG NIGHT

Deborah Ann Woll looks on at her The Punisher costar Jon Bernthal as the pair head to the N.Y.C. premiere of their Netflix show.

Chris Jackson/Getty

MEET & GREET

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles wave at the Sri Mahamariamman Temple during their trip to Penang, Malaysia on Tuesday.

Chris Putnam/Shutterstock

FUN TIMES

Paris Jackson is ethereal as ever while attending Australia's Melbourne Cup Carnival on Tuesday.

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

LUCKY IN LOVE

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez shine bright as they head to a New York dinner, presented by the Prostate Cancer Foundation, on Monday.

Splash News Online

NEW LOOK 

Blake Lively is nearly unrecognizable as she films The Rhythm Section in Dublin. 

Splash News Online

SWEET DREAMS 

On Monday, Kate Moss takes her puppy shopping at a London pet store. 

Splash News Online

CALIFORNIA GIRL 

Rachel Bilson is spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday. 

Sheraton

… AND BEYOND 

Shameless star Shanola Hampton films the new Sheraton Hotels series Beyond the Scenes.

