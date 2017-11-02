Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Mariah Carey Makes Her Mark, Plus Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christie Brinkley & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @julesemm

Posted on

More

1 of 167

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

LEAVE YOUR MARK

Mariah Carey is all smiles while being honored at her hand and footprint ceremony in L.A. on Wednesday.

2 of 167

Daniel Boczarski/Getty

AT THE MIC

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends a press conference highlighting the needs of Puerto Rico and the impact of Chicago's humanitarian efforts on Wednesday.

3 of 167

Pacific Coast News

TOGETHER AGAIN

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber cruise around L.A. after sparking rumors of a rekindled romance.

4 of 167

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

MAKING WAVES

Ian McKellen greets fans and photographers at the Wednesday premiere of Ian McKellen: Playing the Part in Rome, Italy.

5 of 167

Dave J Hogan/Getty

NOT THE END

Hayley Atwell attends the London photocall for Howard's End on Wednesday.

6 of 167

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

TALK IT OUT

The cast of Stranger Things — including Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo — crack each other up as they stop by SiriusXM's Town Hall on Entertainment Weekly Radio on Wednesday in New York.

7 of 167

Splash News Online

ORANGE YOU GLAD

Christie Brinkley makes a statement in bright orange pants while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.

8 of 167

WENN

IN CHARACTER

Benedict Cumberbatch gets serious while filming on the Glasgow, Scotland set of Melrose on Wednesday. 

9 of 167

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

SPOOKTACULAR

Paris Hilton and Farrah Aldjufrie strike a pose as they celebrate Halloween at treats! Magazine's 7th Halloween Party on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

10 of 167

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos/Getty

TEAM SPIRIT

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher take center field with their flags held high as they attend Game 6 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Tuesday.

11 of 167

MEGA

NO BONES ABOUT IT

Gwen Stefani takes a low-key approach to Halloween as she rocks a skeleton sweatshirt to an L.A. studio on Tuesday.

12 of 167

MEGA

ROLLING DEEP

Newly-single Selena Gomez enjoys a bike ride with a friend through Studio City on Tuesday.

13 of 167

Splash News Online

LOOKING HOT!

Kelly Osbourne goes for a punny hot dog costume on Tuesday while heading to a Halloween party with her puppy.

14 of 167

Splash News Online

PLAY BALL!

Rob Lowe takes on an army of Astros fans as he arrives at Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium.

15 of 167

WENN

CALIFORNIA DREAMING

James Franco goes incognito with the help of a hat and glasses in L.A. on Tuesday. 

16 of 167

Charley Gallay/Getty

PIECE OF CAKE

Jessica Biel heads to Au Fudge to celebrate the restaurant's CAMP launch party on Monday.

17 of 167

Mike Coppola/Getty

GOOD POINT

Mike Meyers and Heather Graham pull out Halloween-inspired style stops at Heidi Klum's 18th Annual Halloween Party on Tuesday.

18 of 167

Theo Wargo/Getty

SETTING THE MOOD

Host Jimmy Fallon and guest, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, get ghoulish for a special Halloween-themed segment on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

19 of 167

Mike Coppola/Getty

THRILL OF THEIR LIVES

Heidi Klum channels Michael Jackson in his iconic "Thriller" music video at her 18th Annual Halloween Party, posing alongside a group of zombies at the event.

20 of 167

Splash News Online

A ROYAL VISIT

Prince Harry takes the stage at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago on Tuesday.

21 of 167

Dave J Hogan/Getty

LONDON CALLING

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams strikes a pose at the British Independent Film Awards on Wednesday in London.

22 of 167

George Pimentel/Getty

RED-Y OR NOT

Katy Perry dresses up while performing on her Witness tour on Tuesday in Toronto.

23 of 167

Taylor Hill/Getty

COSTUME PARTY

Ice-T and wife Coco get into the Halloween spirit at Heidi Klum's 18th annual Halloween Party on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

24 of 167

Splash News Online

LET ME TAKE A SELFIE

David Beckham poses for a photo with a group of young soccer players before challenging them to a pickup game in London on Tuesday.

25 of 167

Splash News Online

SEEING DOUBLE

Blake Shelton is all smiles as he poses with Hoda Kotb — in costume as Blake Shelton — during the Halloween special on the Today show on Tuesday.

26 of 167

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

TALK THAT TALK

Jeremy Piven gets animated as he stops by BUILD Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to chat about his new show, Wisdom of the Crowd. 

27 of 167

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

STRANGER VIBES

Millie Bobby Brown stops by BUILD Studios to discuss Netflix's Stranger Things on Tuesday.

28 of 167

Pacific Coast News

LIFE'S A BEACH

Matthew McConuaghey keeps his cool as he arrives at a Miami studio for his upcoming film, Beach Bum, on Tuesday.

29 of 167

Marco Provvisionato/IPA/Shutterstock

HELLO THERE

Dakota Fanning makes waves at the Rome Film Festival premiere of Please Stand By on Tuesday.

30 of 167

Emma McIntyre/Getty

TAKING THE HIGH ROAD

Kate Bosworth gives a twirl at the L.A. premiere of National Geographric's The Long Road Home on Monday.

31 of 167

Rich Fury/Getty

THIS IS LOVE

This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and his newly-minted wife, Chrishell Stause, pose together at the A Bad Moms Christmas premiere on Monday.

32 of 167

VCG/Getty

HEAR ME OUT

Liv Tyler lets her voice be heard at a promotional event for Triumph Essence on Monday in Shanghai, China.

33 of 167

Rich Fury/Getty

SIGNING OFF

Mila Kunis is all smiles as she stops to meet with fans ahead of the A Bad Moms Christmas premiere on Monday.

34 of 167

Theo Wargo/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan head to the world premiere of Rolling Stone Stories from the Edge on Monday in N.Y.C.

35 of 167

Venturelli/Getty

SHINE BRIGHT

On Monday, Dakota Fanning attends the Telethon Gala during the 12th Rome Film Fest. 

36 of 167

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

TWO THUMBS UP

Director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth approve of Monday night's screening of Thor: Ragnarok, presented by Cinema Society & FIJI Water, at The Whitby Hotel.

37 of 167

James Devaney/GC Images

BALL SO HARD

Ansel Elgort and a friend celebrate at the Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks basketball game on Monday.

38 of 167

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

WHAT A WORLD

The pair who wears Halloween couple costumes together, sticks together! Anna Camp and husband Skylar Astin attend Bette Midler's 2017 Hulaween event in Wayne's World fashion.

39 of 167

David Livingston/Getty

ALL DRESSED UP

Frankie Muniz and dancing pro Witney Carson pose together at Dancing with the Stars on Monday.

40 of 167

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty

THE SWING OF THINGS

Mom-to-be Kate Middleton shows off her forehand while playing tennis at a Tennis for Kids session during a visit at the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre on Tuesday in London.

41 of 167

BackGrid

I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM

Angelina Jolie satisfies her sweet tooth with an ice cream run in L.A. on Monday.

42 of 167

Shelift.org

STRIKE A POSE

Bachelor alumna Sarah Herron and her fellow SheLift ladies take on the desert trails in Utah, where they stayed in Safari Style Tents at Under Canvas Moab for their Fall Retreat.

43 of 167

Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

RIGHT BACK AT YA

Kristen Bell strikes a pose as she arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas on Monday.

44 of 167

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

DOG DAYS

At the film's afterparty on Monday, Kathryn Hahn and Susan Sarandon cuddle up with a furry friend for photos.

45 of 167

MEGA

HIPPIE GO LUCKY

Jennifer Lawrence opts for a boho chic look while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

46 of 167

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock

UNDER COVER

Molly Gordon, Beanie Feldstein and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt get into character while celebrating at Bette Midler's Halloween Party on Monday in New York.

47 of 167

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

HALLOWEEN QUEEN

Meanwhile, Bette Midler was queen of the night as she posed with David Evans Shaw at her Halloween bash, which benefits the New York Restoration Project at Cathedral of St. John the Divine.

48 of 167

Splash News Online

NEW YORK MINUTE

Kaia Gerber bundles up against the chilly fall weather while out and about in New York on Monday.

49 of 167

Splash News Online

ON A ROLL

Newly-single Selena Gomez goes for a bike ride before playing basketball with kids at a Los Angeles school during a surprise visit on Monday.

50 of 167

Karwai Tang/WireImage

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Sharon Osbourne helps husband Ozzy look picture-perfect while walking the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday. 

51 of 167

Splash News Online

MORNING DUTY 

Chris Hemsworth leaves the N.Y.C. Good Morning America studios after a Monday appearance.

52 of 167

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

COOL MOM 

An expectant Nicky Hilton Rothschild goes all-black in New York City on Monday.

53 of 167

The Image Direct

COFFEE FOR TWO

Ben Foster and fiancée Laura Prepon, who welcomed a baby together in August, step out in New York City on Monday. 

54 of 167

Rob Kim/Getty

LET'S CHAT

Jeremy Piven stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

55 of 167

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

John Leguizamo and Mario Batali join forces on Monday's episode of The Chew.

56 of 167

Rob Kim/Getty

NOT SO SIRIUS

Thomas Sadoski is all smiles as he poses for pictures at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

57 of 167

Kevin Tachman/Getty

TWO OF A KIND

Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron attend the TWO X TWO for AIDS and Art 2017 event on Saturday in Dallas.

58 of 167

Kevin Tachman/Getty

PAIRED OFF

Also at the TWO X TWO event: Thomas Hartland-Mackie and wife Nasiba Adilova pose with Elizabeth Chambers and husband Armie Hammer.

59 of 167

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

PLAYING DRESS-UP 

On Friday, Paris and Prince Jackson get into the Halloween spirit for the annual Costume For A Cause celebration in Los Angeles.

60 of 167

MEGA

GOOD LOOKING OUT 

Karina Smirnoff has some fun on a Santa Monica lifeguard tower on Sunday.

61 of 167

Splash News Online

LOVE & LAUGHTER

Jamie Bell and wife Kate Mara share a giggle at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in L.A.

62 of 167

Splash News Online

LEGENDS ONLY 

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West channel Michael Jackson and Madonna on Saturday. 

63 of 167

WENN

SEEING IS BELIEVING 

Benedict Cumberbatch sports an eyepatch on the Glasgow set of Melrose. 

64 of 167

James Devaney/WireImage

OPEN COURT 

Jack Brooksbank, girlfriend Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding react to the action at Friday's Nets vs. Knicks game in N.Y.C.

65 of 167

Johnny Louis/WireImage

HAND-IN-HAND

Gabrielle Union meets fans and signs copies of her book, We're Going to Need More Wine, in Coral Gables on Friday. 

66 of 167

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

FEELING STRONGER

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman, whom the actor portrays in Stronger, attend the 12th Rome Film Fest on Saturday.

67 of 167

Kevin Tachman/Getty

MAKING WAVES

Heidi Klum greets photographers at the TWO X TWO for AIDS event on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

68 of 167