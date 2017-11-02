Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Mariah Carey Makes Her Mark, Plus Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christie Brinkley & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes and Julia Emmanuele
LEAVE YOUR MARK
Mariah Carey is all smiles while being honored at her hand and footprint ceremony in L.A. on Wednesday.
AT THE MIC
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends a press conference highlighting the needs of Puerto Rico and the impact of Chicago's humanitarian efforts on Wednesday.
TOGETHER AGAIN
On Wednesday, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber cruise around L.A. after sparking rumors of a rekindled romance.
MAKING WAVES
Ian McKellen greets fans and photographers at the Wednesday premiere of Ian McKellen: Playing the Part in Rome, Italy.
NOT THE END
Hayley Atwell attends the London photocall for Howard's End on Wednesday.
TALK IT OUT
The cast of Stranger Things — including Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo — crack each other up as they stop by SiriusXM's Town Hall on Entertainment Weekly Radio on Wednesday in New York.
ORANGE YOU GLAD
Christie Brinkley makes a statement in bright orange pants while out and about in New York City on Wednesday.
IN CHARACTER
Benedict Cumberbatch gets serious while filming on the Glasgow, Scotland set of Melrose on Wednesday.
SPOOKTACULAR
Paris Hilton and Farrah Aldjufrie strike a pose as they celebrate Halloween at treats! Magazine's 7th Halloween Party on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
TEAM SPIRIT
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher take center field with their flags held high as they attend Game 6 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Tuesday.
NO BONES ABOUT IT
Gwen Stefani takes a low-key approach to Halloween as she rocks a skeleton sweatshirt to an L.A. studio on Tuesday.
ROLLING DEEP
Newly-single Selena Gomez enjoys a bike ride with a friend through Studio City on Tuesday.
LOOKING HOT!
Kelly Osbourne goes for a punny hot dog costume on Tuesday while heading to a Halloween party with her puppy.
PLAY BALL!
Rob Lowe takes on an army of Astros fans as he arrives at Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday at Dodgers Stadium.
CALIFORNIA DREAMING
James Franco goes incognito with the help of a hat and glasses in L.A. on Tuesday.
PIECE OF CAKE
Jessica Biel heads to Au Fudge to celebrate the restaurant's CAMP launch party on Monday.
GOOD POINT
Mike Meyers and Heather Graham pull out Halloween-inspired style stops at Heidi Klum's 18th Annual Halloween Party on Tuesday.
SETTING THE MOOD
Host Jimmy Fallon and guest, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, get ghoulish for a special Halloween-themed segment on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.
THRILL OF THEIR LIVES
Heidi Klum channels Michael Jackson in his iconic "Thriller" music video at her 18th Annual Halloween Party, posing alongside a group of zombies at the event.
A ROYAL VISIT
Prince Harry takes the stage at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago on Tuesday.
LONDON CALLING
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams strikes a pose at the British Independent Film Awards on Wednesday in London.
RED-Y OR NOT
Katy Perry dresses up while performing on her Witness tour on Tuesday in Toronto.
COSTUME PARTY
Ice-T and wife Coco get into the Halloween spirit at Heidi Klum's 18th annual Halloween Party on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
LET ME TAKE A SELFIE
David Beckham poses for a photo with a group of young soccer players before challenging them to a pickup game in London on Tuesday.
SEEING DOUBLE
Blake Shelton is all smiles as he poses with Hoda Kotb — in costume as Blake Shelton — during the Halloween special on the Today show on Tuesday.
TALK THAT TALK
Jeremy Piven gets animated as he stops by BUILD Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday to chat about his new show, Wisdom of the Crowd.
STRANGER VIBES
Millie Bobby Brown stops by BUILD Studios to discuss Netflix's Stranger Things on Tuesday.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Matthew McConuaghey keeps his cool as he arrives at a Miami studio for his upcoming film, Beach Bum, on Tuesday.
HELLO THERE
Dakota Fanning makes waves at the Rome Film Festival premiere of Please Stand By on Tuesday.
TAKING THE HIGH ROAD
Kate Bosworth gives a twirl at the L.A. premiere of National Geographric's The Long Road Home on Monday.
THIS IS LOVE
This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and his newly-minted wife, Chrishell Stause, pose together at the A Bad Moms Christmas premiere on Monday.
HEAR ME OUT
Liv Tyler lets her voice be heard at a promotional event for Triumph Essence on Monday in Shanghai, China.
SIGNING OFF
Mila Kunis is all smiles as she stops to meet with fans ahead of the A Bad Moms Christmas premiere on Monday.
DATE NIGHT
Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan head to the world premiere of Rolling Stone Stories from the Edge on Monday in N.Y.C.
SHINE BRIGHT
On Monday, Dakota Fanning attends the Telethon Gala during the 12th Rome Film Fest.
TWO THUMBS UP
Director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth approve of Monday night's screening of Thor: Ragnarok, presented by Cinema Society & FIJI Water, at The Whitby Hotel.
BALL SO HARD
Ansel Elgort and a friend celebrate at the Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks basketball game on Monday.
WHAT A WORLD
The pair who wears Halloween couple costumes together, sticks together! Anna Camp and husband Skylar Astin attend Bette Midler's 2017 Hulaween event in Wayne's World fashion.
ALL DRESSED UP
Frankie Muniz and dancing pro Witney Carson pose together at Dancing with the Stars on Monday.
THE SWING OF THINGS
Mom-to-be Kate Middleton shows off her forehand while playing tennis at a Tennis for Kids session during a visit at the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Centre on Tuesday in London.
I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM
Angelina Jolie satisfies her sweet tooth with an ice cream run in L.A. on Monday.
STRIKE A POSE
Bachelor alumna Sarah Herron and her fellow SheLift ladies take on the desert trails in Utah, where they stayed in Safari Style Tents at Under Canvas Moab for their Fall Retreat.
RIGHT BACK AT YA
Kristen Bell strikes a pose as she arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas on Monday.
DOG DAYS
At the film's afterparty on Monday, Kathryn Hahn and Susan Sarandon cuddle up with a furry friend for photos.
HIPPIE GO LUCKY
Jennifer Lawrence opts for a boho chic look while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.
UNDER COVER
Molly Gordon, Beanie Feldstein and Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt get into character while celebrating at Bette Midler's Halloween Party on Monday in New York.
HALLOWEEN QUEEN
Meanwhile, Bette Midler was queen of the night as she posed with David Evans Shaw at her Halloween bash, which benefits the New York Restoration Project at Cathedral of St. John the Divine.
NEW YORK MINUTE
Kaia Gerber bundles up against the chilly fall weather while out and about in New York on Monday.
ON A ROLL
Newly-single Selena Gomez goes for a bike ride before playing basketball with kids at a Los Angeles school during a surprise visit on Monday.
LOVE IS IN THE AIR
Sharon Osbourne helps husband Ozzy look picture-perfect while walking the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday.
MORNING DUTY
Chris Hemsworth leaves the N.Y.C. Good Morning America studios after a Monday appearance.
COOL MOM
An expectant Nicky Hilton Rothschild goes all-black in New York City on Monday.
COFFEE FOR TWO
Ben Foster and fiancée Laura Prepon, who welcomed a baby together in August, step out in New York City on Monday.
LET'S CHAT
Jeremy Piven stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
John Leguizamo and Mario Batali join forces on Monday's episode of The Chew.
NOT SO SIRIUS
Thomas Sadoski is all smiles as he poses for pictures at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.
TWO OF A KIND
Chelsea Handler and Charlize Theron attend the TWO X TWO for AIDS and Art 2017 event on Saturday in Dallas.
PAIRED OFF
Also at the TWO X TWO event: Thomas Hartland-Mackie and wife Nasiba Adilova pose with Elizabeth Chambers and husband Armie Hammer.
PLAYING DRESS-UP
On Friday, Paris and Prince Jackson get into the Halloween spirit for the annual Costume For A Cause celebration in Los Angeles.
GOOD LOOKING OUT
Karina Smirnoff has some fun on a Santa Monica lifeguard tower on Sunday.
LOVE & LAUGHTER
Jamie Bell and wife Kate Mara share a giggle at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in L.A.
LEGENDS ONLY
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West channel Michael Jackson and Madonna on Saturday.
SEEING IS BELIEVING
Benedict Cumberbatch sports an eyepatch on the Glasgow set of Melrose.
OPEN COURT
Jack Brooksbank, girlfriend Princess Eugenie and Ellie Goulding react to the action at Friday's Nets vs. Knicks game in N.Y.C.
HAND-IN-HAND
Gabrielle Union meets fans and signs copies of her book, We're Going to Need More Wine, in Coral Gables on Friday.
FEELING STRONGER
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman, whom the actor portrays in Stronger, attend the 12th Rome Film Fest on Saturday.
MAKING WAVES
Heidi Klum greets photographers at the TWO X TWO for AIDS event on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
