The Bachelor's Arie & Lauren Set a Wedding Date, Plus Lucy Hale, Rihanna and More

DOG DAYS
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
OUT & ABOUT
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
SELFIE ESTEEM
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
HUDDLE UP
Michael Loccisano/Getty
LONDON CALLING
INSTARimages
AT THE MIC
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
FORE!
John Rainford/WENN
PEACE OUT
Jesse Bauer/Startraks
ON CALL
Splash News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Janet Mayer/Splash News
THE LONG WALK
SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
NEW COUPLE ALERT
Rich Fury/Getty
TALKING HEADS
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
GETTING COZY
Phillip Faraone/Getty
STAGE PRESENCE
Chris McKay/Getty
STICKING TOGETHER
Charley Gallay/Getty
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Franco Origlia/Getty
L.A. LADIES
John Sciulli/Getty
SISTER, SISTER
Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
TABLE FOR TWO
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
WOMAN IN BLACK
Jose Perez/INSTARimages
DO THE WAVE
MEGA
HAM IT UP
Broadimage/Shutterstock
READY TO ROCK
Alan J Davidson/SHM/Shutterstock
SEEING DOUBLE
Zoltan Balogh/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
CAUSE CELEB
John Sciulli/Getty
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
WORK OF ART
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
PUPPY LOVE
Madison McGaw/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
PRODUCT PLACEMENT
Robert O'Neil/Splash News
WHIP MY HAIR
Splash News
FRINGE BENEFITS
Presley Ann/WireImage
CHEF'S TABLE
Michael Loccisano/Getty
NEVER SOLO
Aurora Rose/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
SHE'S A COOL MOM
Splash News Online
PARTY OF SIX
Mike Coppola/Getty
AMERICA, THE BEAUTIFUL
GC Images
LIFE'S A BEACH
Sara Jaye Weiss/StarTraks
COOL & CASUAL
Splash News Online
ON THE AIR
Ben Gabbe/Getty
GO, GIRL!
Matthew Eisman/Getty
TREAT YOURSELF
BACKGRID
SUIT YOURSELF
Jenny Anderson/Getty
FUN TIMES AHEAD
The Image Direct
SAY CHEESE!
Monica Schipper/Getty
CLOWNING AROUND
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
GIGGLE FIT
Phillip Faraone/Getty
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
Jim Spellman/WireImage
IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE
Matt Sullivan/Getty
FUNNY FACE
Bobby Bank/GC Images
FEELING GREEN
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
TAKE A SEAT
Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
FASHIONABLE FOLKS
Hannah Turner-Harts/Patrick McMullan/Getty
YOU'RE BLOCKED
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
GOING LIVE
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Anthony Behar/Sipa
DOING GOOD
Michael Kovac/Getty
WHO'S THAT GUY?
Dave Benett/Getty
SUPERSTAR CHARACTERS
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
LAUGH IT OFF
Cindy Ord/Getty
NO SHADE
Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock
ROYALLY PLEASED
Carlos Alvarez/Getty
MAD ABOUT PLAID
Manny Carabel/WireImage
HAND TO HOLD
Splash News Online
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Splash News Online
HERE I AM
Eduardo Parra/WireImage
HOT WHEELS
Courtesy
BOW DOWN
Chris Jackson/Getty
FEELING IT
Splash News Online
TALL TALES
JB Lacroix/ Getty
GOING FOR GOLD
Marcus Ingram/Getty
UP AND AT 'EM
Vince Flores/Startraks
PLAYING WITH THE BIG BOYS
Splash News
MOTHER-DAUGHTER NIGHT OUT
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty
PINK SUNDAY
Michael Simon/Startraks
TV BUFFS
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock
NEW LOOK
Paras Griffin/Getty
TERRIFIC TRIO
Rich Fury/Getty
TEAM MARY
Brian Killian/Getty
HEADING BACKSTAGE
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
FAMILY FUN DAY
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
LISTEN UP
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
LIVING LEGEND
Kevin Mazur/BBMA18/WireImage
HUG IT OUT
Michael Simon/Startraks
MOM'S THE WORD
Dia Dipasupil/Getty
LET'S CHILL
Broadimage/Shutterstock
POP PALS
Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images
HOST WITH THE MOST
Splash News
FAB FOUR
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Image
SO NOT INSECURE
Aurora Rose/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
CANNES YOU FEEL IT?
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
ALL EYES ON ALESSANDRA
Mike Marsland/WireImage
HEY, BUDDY
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
HAPPY AS CAN BE
Splash News Online
COOL GIRLS CLUB
MOVI Inc
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Splash News Online
SISTER, SISTER
Cindy Ord/Getty
THINK PINK
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
DOUBLE THE CUTENESS
BACKGRID
GIRL POWER
Kevin Mazur/Getty
DAPPER DUO
Gisela Schober/Getty
LIVING LEGEND
INSTARimages
GOOD NIGHT
INSTARimages
FEEL THE MUSIC
Terence Patrick/CBS
LOOSEN UP
Dave Benett/WireImage
SITTING PRETTY
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
THREE OF A KIND
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
FUNNY PEOPLE
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
YOU BLUE IT!
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock
LOOK OF LOVE
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty
MILLION DOLLAR MAN
Joe Buglewicz/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON
Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
ARRIVE IN STYLE
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
ON THE STRIP
Splash News
PUNK PRINCESS
Eugene Gologursky/Getty
DO THE CANNES CANNES
Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/WireImage
KEEP ON ROLLING
Dave Benett/Getty
TRIPLE THREAT
Jim Spellman/WireImage
PARTY WITH PUMA
Vivien Killilea/Getty
LET THEM EAT CAKE
Michael Simon/Startraks
HAND IN HAND
BACKGRID
HEAR ME OUT
Vincent Sandoval/Getty
OH, BABY
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
READY TO PLAY?
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
RUNNING LATE
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
ROAD TRIP
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty
STAR POWER
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty
WEDDING FEVER
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
BLOWN AWAY
LMJ/SilverHub/Shutterstock
GREATEST LOVE
JN Davidson/SHM/Shutterstock
GOOD JEANS
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
'GO,' GIRL
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
GOING SHEER
Aurora Rose/REX/Shutterstock
MAKING AN ENTRANCE
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
POWER PLAYER
Ryan Miller/REX/Shutterstock
WALK THE WALK
GoldenEye/London Entertainment/Splash News
CREW LOVE
Kevin Mazur/Getty
TAXI!
Splash News
WORK IT OUT
MEGA
TRIPLE THREAT
John Phillips/Getty
MELLOW YELLOW
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
YES SHE CANNES
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
GOING BARE
MEGA
SIDE BY SIDE
INSTARimages
LOOKING DAPPER
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
NEW JERSEY'S FINEST
Gary Gellman/Gellman Images
DRINK UP
Monica Schipper/Getty
HUG IT OUT
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty
LET'S CHAT
Monica Schipper/Getty
SCREEN QUEENS
Jared Siskin/Getty
KIDDING AROUND
myFace
CHEERS!
Michael Simon/Startraks
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
Terence Patrick/CBS
FAMILY MATTERS
Gisela Schober/Getty
TAKE YOUR PIC
Jared Siskin/Getty
BOW DOWN
Antony Jones/Getty
'CAUSE HE'S HAPPY!
Taylor Hill/Getty
VALLEY GANG
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
BELT IT OUT
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
DO THE WAVE
Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
ROCK THE MIC
Alejandro Garcia/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
ON THE RUN
John Sheene/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
HOME RUN!
Patrick Semansky/AP/REX/Shutterstock
FASHIONABLE FRIENDS
LMJ/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock
SHOCK AND AWE
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
SNACK ATTACK
Splash News Online
NEW YORK MINUTE
Splash News Online
SHINE BRIGHT
Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
THREE'S COMPANY
Don Arnold/WireImage
READ ALL ABOUT IT
Jim Spellman/WireImage
TERRIFIC TRIO
Anthony Ghnassia/Getty
FAMILY FUN NIGHT
Kevin Mazur/Getty
SING OUT LOUD
Kevin Mazur/Getty
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
John Lamparski/WireImage
LOOK OF LOVE
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
A DAY TO REMEMBER
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
KEEPING WARM
The Image Direct
SOAKING UP THE SUN
Splash News Online
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
HAVING A BALL
Bob Levey/Getty
OH SHOOT
Tristan Fewings/Getty
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
GOOD STUFF
Chance Yeh/Getty
RING THE ALARM
Roy Rochlin/Getty
TOGETHER AGAIN
Ben Gabbe/Getty
GOING SOLO
Splash News Online
HOLD ME CLOSE
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
THERE SHE IS
Kevin Mazur/Getty
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE
Ben Gabbe/Getty
A LOOK BACK
George Pimentel/WireImage
FRUIT FOR THOUGHT
Jim Spellman/WireImage
ROLL WITH IT
Splash News Online
LEAN ON ME
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
LET'S DO THIS
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
PEACE OUT
Matthew Eisman/Getty
GANG'S ALL HERE
Desiree Navarro/WireImage
RADIO STAR
Splash News Online
JETTING OFF
Robert Kamau/GC Images
IT'S AN HONOR
Brian Stukes/Getty
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Dave Benett/Getty
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Larry Marano/Shutterstock
FLOWER GIRL
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR
Caroline McCredie/Getty
SIRIUS BUSINESS
Slaven Vlasic/Getty
ROCKING OUT
Amanda Edwards/Getty
ON THE BLOCK
GC Images
SEEING DOUBLE
Dave Benett/Getty
JUDGES & JURY
Allen Berezovsky/Getty
READY TO ROAR
BackGrid
WELCOME TO MY HOUSE
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
HEATING UP
George Pimentel/WireImage
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Dave Benett/Getty
POOL BOYS
Denise Truscello/WireImage
GETTING MOBBED
MEGA
WATCH THE HAIR
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
SUNKISSED ON THE RIVIERA
Ming Yeung/Getty Images
WITH WIND IN HER HAIR
James McCauley/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
WERQ
Santiago Felipe/FilmMagic
EVERYBODY GET SILLY
2018 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved
FRIENDS IN FRANCE
Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images
RED HOT RIDE
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
SINGIN' IN SEQUIN
imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock
NOTHING BUT LAUGHS
Rachel Murray/Getty Images
CONNIE'S COMMENCEMENT
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
MELLOW IN YELLOW
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
MOM'S THE WORD
Dave Benett/Getty
STYLE STAR
George Pimentel/WireImage
BUILD ME UP
Jamie McCarthy/Getty
1 of 228
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement