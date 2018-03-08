Lucy Hale Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Ellie Kemper, Lionel Richie & More

Star Tracks

Noam Galai/Getty

GAME FACE

Priyanka Chopra helps kick off Booking.com's "Book the U.S." List with a game of pool on Wednesday.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty

LENDING A HAND

On Wednesday, Lionel Ritchie attends his Hand and Footprints ceremony in Hollywood.

BAUER-GRIFFIN

BREAK A LEG!

Ellie Kemper proves she's stronger than she looks as she channels her eponymous Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt character on the set of the Netflix show on Wednesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is ready for his close-up at a Wednesday appearance to SiriusXM Studios.

Noam Galai/Getty

LAUGH ATTACK

Rachael Taylor and Krysten Ritter are caught in a candid moment during their chat about Netflix's Jessica Jones on Tuesday.

Splash News

OUT & ABOUT

Lucy Hale won't let the chilly N.Y.C. weather bring her down! The Life Sentence star strikes a pose as she leaves her hotel on Tuesday.

Victoria Jones/Getty

GOOD DAY

Kate Middleton — wearing a Seraphine Maternity dress — visited one of her key charities, Place2be, to open their new headquarters in London on Wednesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

AT THE MIC

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie let their voices be heard at WE Day UK on Wednesday.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

PANTSUIT NATION

Charlize Theron opts for an all-white ensemble at the world premiere of Gringo on Tuesday.

Jean Catuffe/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF SPORTS

Bella Hadid and David Beckham can't be bothered as the stars pay close attention at the UEFA Champions League Round on Tuesday.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

HERE FOR IT

Anya Taylor-Joy strikes a pose at a Special Betches' New York screening of Thoroughbreds on Tuesday.

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

RUB-A-DUB-DUB

Gringo stars Sharlto Copley, David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton can't get enough of one another at the film's premiere afterparty on Tuesday. 

Sara Jaye Weiss/REX/Shutterstock

LADY IN RED

Hailee Steinfeld pumps up the crowd as she celebrates National Cereal Day with a musical performance at N.Y.C.'s Kellogg's Cafe.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

TERRIFIC TRIO

Lucky guy! Justin Theroux is sandwiched between Emma Stone and Michelle Williams as the trio take in the Louis Vuitton show from the front row on Tuesday.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

KNOCK YOU OUT

Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer jokes around at Betches' New York screening of Thoroughbreds Tuesday night at the Roxy Hotel.

Victor Boyko/Getty

STYLE STARS

Rami Malek and his Bohemian Rhapsody costar, Lucy Boynton, attend the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

JUST LIKE ME

The resemblance is uncanny! Steve Aoki poses with his wax figure at the launch of the new DJ Experience at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas on Tuesday.

PHIL NOBLE/AFP/Getty

FLYING HIGH

Prince William sits in the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon jet during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Wednesday.

Arthur Edwards/Getty

A ROYAL VISIT

Prince Harry visited the Silverstone University Technical College to meet students and alumni, who are now working successfully in the motorsport industry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

LOOKING GOOD

Madonna supplies a little spritz to a customer at the MDNA SKIN Counter at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

IT'S A CINCH

Dressed in a black corset black dress, Lupita Nyong'o sports a cinched waist at the world premiere of Gringo on Tuesday.

SWEET SELFIE

James Van Der Beek and daughter Annabel have themselves a sweet father-daughter day on Tuesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

IT'S A GOOD LIFE

Lucy Hale stops by The Tonight Show to discuss her new show, Life Sentence, on Tuesday.

MEGA

CANDID CAMERA

Rose McGowan documents her trip to Piazza di Spagna in Italy on Tuesday.

Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock

SMILEY FACE

Tom Hardy takes the stage at the Regional Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards.

Antonio Barros/Splash News Online

SPOTTED!

Rachel Brosnahan opts for a polka-dot dress as she heads to the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

IN OPRAH WE TRUST

Bow down! Oprah Winfrey serves as the guest of honor at the 2018 MoMA David Rockefeller Award Luncheon, which celebrates the actress, on Tuesday.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FASHION DARLINGS

Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are one fashionable pair at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

BackGrid

WORK IT OUT

Olivia Wilde gears up for her morning workout in L.A.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

WHAT A WEEK

Paris Fashion Week is as star-studded as you think! Édgar Ramírez and Noomi Rapace come together at the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday.

Lia Toby/WENN

TIME TO CELEBRATE

She's here! Lara Croft herself — Alicia Vikander — poses for pics before heading inside for the London premiere of Tomb Raider.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

FULL SUPPORT

Also at the Tomb Raider premiere: Michael Fassbender, who attends the London event to support his new wife, Alicia Vikander.

Roy Rochlin/Getty

WELCOME HOME

Meghan Trainor shares her affinity for Home Alone with a tee, while visiting N.Y.C.'s Music Choice on Tuesday.

Noam Galai/Getty

Shutterstock

HELLO THERE

Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child, stops by Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, on Tuesday.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

STOMPING GROUNDS

Elle Fanning takes the lead, with Kaia Gerber following suit, at Tuesday's Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

PICTURE-PERFECT PAIR

Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Alison Sudol stick together at the Miu Miu show.

Flight

TAKE YOUR PIC

A bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel is ready for her close-up at Miami Beach.

MEGA

PROFESSOR BECKHAM

David Beckham greets fans and photographers as he heads to an Adidas store in Paris, France for his MasterClass on Tuesday.

MEGA

OH CAPTAIN, MY SEA CAPTAIN

Gerard Butler takes the helm while filming scenes with Moragn Freeman (not pictured) for Angel Has Fallen on Tuesday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

FEELING THE LOVE

Hoda Kotb discusses her children's book, I've Loved You Forever, while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

Don Arnold/WireImage

EYE SEE YOU

Freida Pinto stays focused during a photoshoot at the Veuve Clicquot Awards on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

HAVING A BALL

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Trevante Rhodes catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

STAY WARM

Amber Tamblyn bundles up while walking her dog in New York City.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

THINK PINK

Still rocking her newly-dyed pink tresses, Kim Kardashian West strikes a pose at the release party for Marina Acton's new single "Fantasize" on Monday.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Sam Smith mingles with the legendary Julie Andrews, who was honored at Monday night's Raise Your Voice event.

Monica Schipper/Getty

WHAT THE HEALTH?

Seth Meyers takes the stage during the NYU Langone Health's 2018 FACES Gala.

KCS Presse/MEGA

BONJOUR, KAIA

Kaia Gerber rules the Chanel runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

MEGA

I'M SO EXCITED

In the midst of greeting fans and signing autographs, Katy Perry heads inside Jimmy Kimmel Live for her Monday interview.

Shutterstock

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Showing off her jet-setting style, Sienna Miller arrives at LAX Airport on Monday.

James Devaney/GC Images

LUX LADY

A seemingly worried Natalie Portman acts out while filming scenes for Vox Lux at Plumb Beach in Brooklyn, New York on Monday.

Europa Press/Getty

IN THIS TOGETHER

Real-life couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend a Tuesday photocall for their film, Loving Pablo, in Madrid, Spain.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

On Monday, Elle Fanning gets animated as photographers snap her picture in Paris, France.

GC Images

BACK IN BLACK

Victoria Beckham opts for an all-black ensemble as she continues to slay New York City with her flawless style on Monday.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

WALK IT OUT

Justin Theroux steps out in Paris, France on Monday.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

BARE MINIMUM

Katie Holmes goes for a makeup-free look while bundled up in New York City.

Noam Galai/Getty

GOING FOR THE GOLD

U.S. Women's Olympic Ice Hockey team members — Brianna Decker, Kacey Bellamy and Meghan Duggan — show off their Olympic gold medals check out the views at the top of the Empire State Building.

Andrew Toth/Getty

AT THE MIC

David Oyelowo stops by BUILD Studios to discuss his latest film, Gringo, on Monday.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

PEACE OUT

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre come in peace as they head inside the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week.

Peter White/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Kaia Gerber makes her way down the Valentino runway during Paris Fashion Week. 

GC Images

WELCOME TO NEW YORK

Gigi Hadid is all smiles at JFK Airport on Sunday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya make a good point while attending Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

NO FILTER

A bare-faced Ellen Pompeo glows during a Saturday walk through L.A.

Mindy Small/FilmMagic

SING OUT LOUD

Joined by her group of dancers, Demi Lovato belts out her hit songs during a Las Vegas performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pierre Suu/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION

The Alienist star Dakota Fanning proves she's stylish as ever at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.

Splash News Online

POWER PUNCH

Rose McGowan makes her way to the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week.

James Devaney/GC Images

STYLE STAR

Ever the fashionista, Victoria Beckham sports a turtleneck and dress combo in New York City on Sunday.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

HUG IT OUT

Kristin Scott Thomas and Stella McCartney share an embrace following the designer's show during Paris Fashion Week.

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty

BIG WIN

Penélope Cruz poses with her trophy at a photocall during the Cesar Awards in Paris, France.

Dave Benett/Getty

FAMILY NIGHT

Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka join her parents, Richard and Kathy Hilton, at a gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet, on Saturday.

Pierre Suu/Getty

ALL EYES ON NOOMI

Noomi Rapace attends the BYREDO x Off-White Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

WHAT'S THAT?

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez head to Yankee Stadium to attend "Project Destined," in collaboration with Here to Here, on Sunday.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

(ALMOST) APRIL IN PARIS

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe arrives at the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD HANG OUT

From left: George Clooney, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell and Jack Black pose together at the 16th annual 'Night Before' party to benefit MPTF. The event raised $5 million last night to support MPTF in providing social services and financial assistance to the entertainment community.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

STANDING OUT

Rose McGowan attends the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion week show in Paris.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

CHANNELING CHANEL

Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner in Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

FIRST, A SELFIE

Jospeh Gordon-Levitt (left) snags Spike Lee for a selfie at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

PARTY PALS

Angela Bassett (left) and Rosario Dawson attend the first annual gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet to celebrate Sustainable Style.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

MAMA'S BOY

Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham had a mother-son day out in New York City on Saturday.

REX/Shutterstock

HELLO THERE

Lupita Nyong'o (left) and Janelle Monae struck a post at the Fem the Future brunch in Los Angeles on Friday.

SAF/Splash News

DATE NIGHT

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

WONDER WOMEN

Viola Davis (left) and Emma Stone celebrated with Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker at the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

JOEL CARRETT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

Cher attended the 40th annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Australia on Saturday.

Shutterstock

SISTER, SISTER

Bella and Gigi Hadid look after each other in between shows during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Wenzel Georg/action press/Shutterstock

PHOTO FINISH

Alicia Vikander is ready for her close-up at the Tomb Raider photocall in Berlin, Germany on Friday.

X17online

FLYING HIGH

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves stay in sync as they touch down in L.A. for Sunday's Oscars.

Sara De Boer/StarTraks

LOOKING GOOD

Have you seen a more dapper guy? Milo Ventimiglia takes that honor at the 2018 ICG Publicist Awards.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

WHITE OUT

Noomi Rapace is a vision in white at The Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.

SAMSONTHOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty

PURPLE REIGN

Penélope Cruz proves she's Hollywood royalty while making her way down Friday's Cesar Awards red carpet in a purple gown.

BackGrid

LUNCH BREAK

A bare-faced Olivia Wilde is seen in West Hollywood, where she caught up with a friend for lunch on Thursday.

Lester Cohen/Getty

STAYING CLOSE

Their onscreen characters may have a complicated relationship in I, Tonya, but Allison Janney and Margot Robbie have nothing but love for each other at Thursday's 2018 Gersh Oscar Party.

Maree Williams/Getty

WINNING BIG

The cast of Orange Is the New Black — Yael Stone, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks and Lea DeLaria — come together to celebrate their film, TV & web series award during the Australian LGBTI Awards.

BackGrid

SHOP 'TIL THEY DROP

Ruby Rose and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso get some shopping done in Beverly Hills.

Splash News Online

BURST OF COLOR

Miley Cyrus sports a multi-colored sweater during her trip to Porter Ranch, California.

BackGrid

HITTING THE BEACH

A bikini-clad Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun in Sydney, Australia.

Paul Kane/Getty

RISE UP

Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd as he kicks off his tour in Australia on Friday.

All Access Photo/Splash News Online

SUIT YOURSELF

Karlie Kloss means business while posing for pics at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills.

Lester Cohen/Getty

GOOD NIGHT

Brad Pitt attends the 2018 Gersh Oscar Party at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont

Francois G. Durand/WireImage

ON THE CATWALK

Bella Hadid looks fierce as she walks the runway at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

HEROES AMONG US

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland poses for photos with patients during a visit to the LAC+USC Medical Center in L.A. on Thursday in support of Marvel's The Universe Unites initiative.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

SISTERS IN ARMS

Lupita Nyong'o cracks up with Danai Gurira as she presents her Black Panther costar with an award at the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

SHE'S LIT

Nina Agdal returned from holiday to a rainy Los Angeles so picked herself up some warmth at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood luncheon on Thursday.

Phillip Faraone/Getty

BABY ON BOARD

On the red carpet, Tia Mowry-Hardrict cradles her growing baby bump as she poses for photographers.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

THREE'S COMPANY

J.J. Abrams and Mark Hamill show Kathy Griffin some love as the three of them arrive at the Oscar Wilde Awards 2018 on Thursday in Santa Monica.

John Shearer/Getty

HAT'S OFF!

Zendaya makes a statement in a vintage-inspired suit while attending the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood event on Thursday in West Hollywood.

John Shearer/Getty

ROCK AND ROLL STAR

Also at the event, Paris Jackson channels her inner rockstar in a fringed dress with smokey eye makeup.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

TRIPLE THREAT

Alia Shawkat, Aubrey Plaza and Zoë Kravitz cozy up to one another as they attend the Vanity Fair and Lancome event on Thursday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

HUDDLE UP!

Pink, daughter Willow, and her backup dancers circle up before kicking off the Beautiful Trauma tour on Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona.

