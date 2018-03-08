Star Tracks
Lucy Hale Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Ellie Kemper, Lionel Richie & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes
1 of 118
GAME FACE
Priyanka Chopra helps kick off Booking.com's "Book the U.S." List with a game of pool on Wednesday.
2 of 118
LENDING A HAND
On Wednesday, Lionel Ritchie attends his Hand and Footprints ceremony in Hollywood.
3 of 118
BREAK A LEG!
Ellie Kemper proves she's stronger than she looks as she channels her eponymous Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt character on the set of the Netflix show on Wednesday.
4 of 118
RADIO HEAD
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is ready for his close-up at a Wednesday appearance to SiriusXM Studios.
5 of 118
LAUGH ATTACK
Rachael Taylor and Krysten Ritter are caught in a candid moment during their chat about Netflix's Jessica Jones on Tuesday.
6 of 118
OUT & ABOUT
Lucy Hale won't let the chilly N.Y.C. weather bring her down! The Life Sentence star strikes a pose as she leaves her hotel on Tuesday.
7 of 118
GOOD DAY
Kate Middleton — wearing a Seraphine Maternity dress — visited one of her key charities, Place2be, to open their new headquarters in London on Wednesday.
8 of 118
AT THE MIC
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie let their voices be heard at WE Day UK on Wednesday.
9 of 118
PANTSUIT NATION
Charlize Theron opts for an all-white ensemble at the world premiere of Gringo on Tuesday.
10 of 118
FOR THE LOVE OF SPORTS
Bella Hadid and David Beckham can't be bothered as the stars pay close attention at the UEFA Champions League Round on Tuesday.
11 of 118
HERE FOR IT
Anya Taylor-Joy strikes a pose at a Special Betches' New York screening of Thoroughbreds on Tuesday.
12 of 118
RUB-A-DUB-DUB
Gringo stars Sharlto Copley, David Oyelowo and Joel Edgerton can't get enough of one another at the film's premiere afterparty on Tuesday.
13 of 118
LADY IN RED
Hailee Steinfeld pumps up the crowd as she celebrates National Cereal Day with a musical performance at N.Y.C.'s Kellogg's Cafe.
14 of 118
TERRIFIC TRIO
Lucky guy! Justin Theroux is sandwiched between Emma Stone and Michelle Williams as the trio take in the Louis Vuitton show from the front row on Tuesday.
15 of 118
KNOCK YOU OUT
Real Housewives of New York's Ramona Singer jokes around at Betches' New York screening of Thoroughbreds Tuesday night at the Roxy Hotel.
16 of 118
STYLE STARS
Rami Malek and his Bohemian Rhapsody costar, Lucy Boynton, attend the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
17 of 118
JUST LIKE ME
The resemblance is uncanny! Steve Aoki poses with his wax figure at the launch of the new DJ Experience at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas on Tuesday.
18 of 118
FLYING HIGH
Prince William sits in the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon jet during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Wednesday.
19 of 118
A ROYAL VISIT
Prince Harry visited the Silverstone University Technical College to meet students and alumni, who are now working successfully in the motorsport industry.
20 of 118
LOOKING GOOD
Madonna supplies a little spritz to a customer at the MDNA SKIN Counter at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
21 of 118
IT'S A CINCH
Dressed in a black corset black dress, Lupita Nyong'o sports a cinched waist at the world premiere of Gringo on Tuesday.
22 of 118
SWEET SELFIE
James Van Der Beek and daughter Annabel have themselves a sweet father-daughter day on Tuesday.
23 of 118
IT'S A GOOD LIFE
Lucy Hale stops by The Tonight Show to discuss her new show, Life Sentence, on Tuesday.
24 of 118
CANDID CAMERA
Rose McGowan documents her trip to Piazza di Spagna in Italy on Tuesday.
25 of 118
SMILEY FACE
Tom Hardy takes the stage at the Regional Prince's Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards.
26 of 118
SPOTTED!
Rachel Brosnahan opts for a polka-dot dress as she heads to the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
27 of 118
IN OPRAH WE TRUST
Bow down! Oprah Winfrey serves as the guest of honor at the 2018 MoMA David Rockefeller Award Luncheon, which celebrates the actress, on Tuesday.
28 of 118
FASHION DARLINGS
Zoe Kazan and Paul Dano are one fashionable pair at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
29 of 118
WORK IT OUT
Olivia Wilde gears up for her morning workout in L.A.
30 of 118
WHAT A WEEK
Paris Fashion Week is as star-studded as you think! Édgar Ramírez and Noomi Rapace come together at the Louis Vuitton show on Tuesday.
31 of 118
TIME TO CELEBRATE
She's here! Lara Croft herself — Alicia Vikander — poses for pics before heading inside for the London premiere of Tomb Raider.
32 of 118
FULL SUPPORT
Also at the Tomb Raider premiere: Michael Fassbender, who attends the London event to support his new wife, Alicia Vikander.
33 of 118
WELCOME HOME
Meghan Trainor shares her affinity for Home Alone with a tee, while visiting N.Y.C.'s Music Choice on Tuesday.
34 of 118
IT'S A GOOD LIFE
Following the success of Pretty Little Liars, the alum returns to BUILD Studios to discuss her new show, Life Sentence, on Tuesday.
35 of 118
HELLO THERE
Kate Middleton, who is expecting her third child, stops by Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, on Tuesday.
36 of 118
STOMPING GROUNDS
Elle Fanning takes the lead, with Kaia Gerber following suit, at Tuesday's Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week.
37 of 118
PICTURE-PERFECT PAIR
Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Alison Sudol stick together at the Miu Miu show.
38 of 118
TAKE YOUR PIC
A bikini-clad Bethenny Frankel is ready for her close-up at Miami Beach.
39 of 118
PROFESSOR BECKHAM
David Beckham greets fans and photographers as he heads to an Adidas store in Paris, France for his MasterClass on Tuesday.
40 of 118
OH CAPTAIN, MY SEA CAPTAIN
Gerard Butler takes the helm while filming scenes with Moragn Freeman (not pictured) for Angel Has Fallen on Tuesday.
41 of 118
FEELING THE LOVE
Hoda Kotb discusses her children's book, I've Loved You Forever, while stopping by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.
42 of 118
EYE SEE YOU
Freida Pinto stays focused during a photoshoot at the Veuve Clicquot Awards on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.
43 of 118
HAVING A BALL
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Trevante Rhodes catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.
44 of 118
STAY WARM
Amber Tamblyn bundles up while walking her dog in New York City.
45 of 118
THINK PINK
Still rocking her newly-dyed pink tresses, Kim Kardashian West strikes a pose at the release party for Marina Acton's new single "Fantasize" on Monday.
46 of 118
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Sam Smith mingles with the legendary Julie Andrews, who was honored at Monday night's Raise Your Voice event.
47 of 118
WHAT THE HEALTH?
Seth Meyers takes the stage during the NYU Langone Health's 2018 FACES Gala.
48 of 118
BONJOUR, KAIA
Kaia Gerber rules the Chanel runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
49 of 118
I'M SO EXCITED
In the midst of greeting fans and signing autographs, Katy Perry heads inside Jimmy Kimmel Live for her Monday interview.
50 of 118
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Showing off her jet-setting style, Sienna Miller arrives at LAX Airport on Monday.
51 of 118
LUX LADY
A seemingly worried Natalie Portman acts out while filming scenes for Vox Lux at Plumb Beach in Brooklyn, New York on Monday.
52 of 118
IN THIS TOGETHER
Real-life couple Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend a Tuesday photocall for their film, Loving Pablo, in Madrid, Spain.
53 of 118
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS
On Monday, Elle Fanning gets animated as photographers snap her picture in Paris, France.
54 of 118
BACK IN BLACK
Victoria Beckham opts for an all-black ensemble as she continues to slay New York City with her flawless style on Monday.
55 of 118
WALK IT OUT
Justin Theroux steps out in Paris, France on Monday.
56 of 118
BARE MINIMUM
Katie Holmes goes for a makeup-free look while bundled up in New York City.
57 of 118
GOING FOR THE GOLD
U.S. Women's Olympic Ice Hockey team members — Brianna Decker, Kacey Bellamy and Meghan Duggan — show off their Olympic gold medals check out the views at the top of the Empire State Building.
58 of 118
AT THE MIC
David Oyelowo stops by BUILD Studios to discuss his latest film, Gringo, on Monday.
59 of 118
PEACE OUT
Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dhowre come in peace as they head inside the Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week.
60 of 118
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Kaia Gerber makes her way down the Valentino runway during Paris Fashion Week.
61 of 118
WELCOME TO NEW YORK
Gigi Hadid is all smiles at JFK Airport on Sunday.
62 of 118
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Ethan Hawke and daughter Maya make a good point while attending Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards.
63 of 118
NO FILTER
A bare-faced Ellen Pompeo glows during a Saturday walk through L.A.
64 of 118
SING OUT LOUD
Joined by her group of dancers, Demi Lovato belts out her hit songs during a Las Vegas performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
65 of 118
FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION
The Alienist star Dakota Fanning proves she's stylish as ever at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.
66 of 118
POWER PUNCH
Rose McGowan makes her way to the Vivienne Westwood show during Paris Fashion Week.
67 of 118
STYLE STAR
Ever the fashionista, Victoria Beckham sports a turtleneck and dress combo in New York City on Sunday.
68 of 118
HUG IT OUT
Kristin Scott Thomas and Stella McCartney share an embrace following the designer's show during Paris Fashion Week.
69 of 118
BIG WIN
Penélope Cruz poses with her trophy at a photocall during the Cesar Awards in Paris, France.
70 of 118
FAMILY NIGHT
Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka join her parents, Richard and Kathy Hilton, at a gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet, on Saturday.
71 of 118
ALL EYES ON NOOMI
Noomi Rapace attends the BYREDO x Off-White Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week.
72 of 118
WHAT'S THAT?
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez head to Yankee Stadium to attend "Project Destined," in collaboration with Here to Here, on Sunday.
73 of 118
(ALMOST) APRIL IN PARIS
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe arrives at the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019.
74 of 118
HOLLYWOOD HANG OUT
From left: George Clooney, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell and Jack Black pose together at the 16th annual 'Night Before' party to benefit MPTF. The event raised $5 million last night to support MPTF in providing social services and financial assistance to the entertainment community.
75 of 118
STANDING OUT
Rose McGowan attends the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood ready-to-wear fall/winter 2018/2019 fashion week show in Paris.
76 of 118
CHANNELING CHANEL
Kristen Stewart attends the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner in Los Angeles.
77 of 118
FIRST, A SELFIE
Jospeh Gordon-Levitt (left) snags Spike Lee for a selfie at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
78 of 118
PARTY PALS
Angela Bassett (left) and Rosario Dawson attend the first annual gala hosted by MAISON-DE-MODE.COM and Perrier Jouet to celebrate Sustainable Style.
79 of 118
MAMA'S BOY
Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham had a mother-son day out in New York City on Saturday.
80 of 118
HELLO THERE
Lupita Nyong'o (left) and Janelle Monae struck a post at the Fem the Future brunch in Los Angeles on Friday.
81 of 118
DATE NIGHT
Cash Warren and Jessica Alba stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
82 of 118
WONDER WOMEN
Viola Davis (left) and Emma Stone celebrated with Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker at the 11th Annual Women In Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party at Crustacean in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
83 of 118
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK
Cher attended the 40th annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Australia on Saturday.
84 of 118
SISTER, SISTER
Bella and Gigi Hadid look after each other in between shows during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.
85 of 118
PHOTO FINISH
Alicia Vikander is ready for her close-up at the Tomb Raider photocall in Berlin, Germany on Friday.
86 of 118
FLYING HIGH
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves stay in sync as they touch down in L.A. for Sunday's Oscars.
87 of 118
LOOKING GOOD
Have you seen a more dapper guy? Milo Ventimiglia takes that honor at the 2018 ICG Publicist Awards.
88 of 118
WHITE OUT
Noomi Rapace is a vision in white at The Salle Pleyel in Paris, France.
89 of 118
PURPLE REIGN
Penélope Cruz proves she's Hollywood royalty while making her way down Friday's Cesar Awards red carpet in a purple gown.
90 of 118
LUNCH BREAK
A bare-faced Olivia Wilde is seen in West Hollywood, where she caught up with a friend for lunch on Thursday.
91 of 118
STAYING CLOSE
Their onscreen characters may have a complicated relationship in I, Tonya, but Allison Janney and Margot Robbie have nothing but love for each other at Thursday's 2018 Gersh Oscar Party.
92 of 118
WINNING BIG
The cast of Orange Is the New Black — Yael Stone, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks and Lea DeLaria — come together to celebrate their film, TV & web series award during the Australian LGBTI Awards.
93 of 118
SHOP 'TIL THEY DROP
Ruby Rose and girlfriend Jessica Origliasso get some shopping done in Beverly Hills.
94 of 118
BURST OF COLOR
Miley Cyrus sports a multi-colored sweater during her trip to Porter Ranch, California.
95 of 118
HITTING THE BEACH
A bikini-clad Kelly Rowland soaks up the sun in Sydney, Australia.
96 of 118
RISE UP
Ed Sheeran pumps up the crowd as he kicks off his tour in Australia on Friday.
97 of 118
SUIT YOURSELF
Karlie Kloss means business while posing for pics at the Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills.
98 of 118
GOOD NIGHT
Brad Pitt attends the 2018 Gersh Oscar Party at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont
99 of 118
ON THE CATWALK
Bella Hadid looks fierce as she walks the runway at the Off-White show during Paris Fashion Week.
100 of 118
HEROES AMONG US
Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland poses for photos with patients during a visit to the LAC+USC Medical Center in L.A. on Thursday in support of Marvel's The Universe Unites initiative.
101 of 118
SISTERS IN ARMS
Lupita Nyong'o cracks up with Danai Gurira as she presents her Black Panther costar with an award at the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon on Thursday in Beverly Hills.
102 of 118
SHE'S LIT
Nina Agdal returned from holiday to a rainy Los Angeles so picked herself up some warmth at the Kari Feinstein Style Lounge.
103 of 118
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Meanwhile, Janelle Monáe strikes a pose at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood luncheon on Thursday.
104 of 118
BABY ON BOARD
On the red carpet, Tia Mowry-Hardrict cradles her growing baby bump as she poses for photographers.
105 of 118
THREE'S COMPANY
J.J. Abrams and Mark Hamill show Kathy Griffin some love as the three of them arrive at the Oscar Wilde Awards 2018 on Thursday in Santa Monica.
106 of 118
HAT'S OFF!
Zendaya makes a statement in a vintage-inspired suit while attending the Vanity Fair and Lancome Paris Toast Women in Hollywood event on Thursday in West Hollywood.
107 of 118
ROCK AND ROLL STAR
Also at the event, Paris Jackson channels her inner rockstar in a fringed dress with smokey eye makeup.
108 of 118
TRIPLE THREAT
Alia Shawkat, Aubrey Plaza and Zoë Kravitz cozy up to one another as they attend the Vanity Fair and Lancome event on Thursday.
109 of 118
HUDDLE UP!
Pink, daughter Willow, and her backup dancers circle up before kicking off the Beautiful Trauma tour on Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona.
110 of 118