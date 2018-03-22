Star Tracks
Ryan Seacrest & Carrie-Ann Inaba Catch Snowflakes, Plus John Krasinski, Mark Hamill & More
RUNNING OUT OF TIME
... Swizz Beatz most certainly isn't. The artist attends the Zenith press conference at the Baselworld luxury watch trade fair on Wednesday.
LET IT SNOW
Ryan Seacrest and Dancing with the Stars' Carrie-Ann Inaba catch snowflakes outside the New York City studio of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
SERIOUS BUSINESS
Mark Hamill, a.k.a. Luke Skywalker, tries out his lightsaber at the Wednesday opening of the Skywalk at the top of The Rock Of Gibraltar.
LOOK YOUR BEST
This Is Us actor Justin Hartley, in partnership with Gillette, share the year's top grooming trends on Tuesday.
GET ANIMATED
John Krasinski keeps the audience on their toes during an appearance on Despierta America on Wednesday.
GRAND SLAM
Caroline Wozniaki is feeling the love as she celebrates the dedication of the Caroline Wozniaki Courts at the Fisher Island Club in Miami on Wednesday.
SNOW QUEEN
Dove Comeron braves the freezing winter temperatures to stop by the AOL Build Studios in New York on Wednesday.
STARRY NIGHT
Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman and Gwyneth Paltrow attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
SISTER, SISTER
Dakota and Elle Fanning are the ultimate power siblings at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner.
YOU ARE STRONG
On Wednesday, Drew Barrymore is all smiles as she leaves The Daily Show with her "You Are Strong" clutch.
MEET & GREET
In one of her final engagements before welcoming her third child, Kate Middleton wears a bright green dress on Wednesday for an event in partnership with the Royal Foundation where discussed childhood mental health with experts.
REACH FOR THE STARS
On Tuesday, Jason Schwartzman takes a stretching break at the N.Y.C. screening of Isle Of Dogs.
RED-Y FOR ANYTHING
Putting her fiery red hair on full display, Bella Thorne steps out in a blizzard for an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
ALL EYES ON ANTONIO
Antonio Banderas attends a Genius Picasso photo call in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.
