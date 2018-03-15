Star Tracks

Alicia Vikander Talks Tomb Raider, Plus Jenny McCarthy, Naomi Watts & More

Mike Coppola/Getty

BUILD ME UP

During her Tomb Raider press tour, Alicia Vikander stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her starring role in the movie reboot on Wednesday.

2 of 200

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

GOING GREEN

It's (seemingly) easy being green for Jenny McCarthy who sports a leprechaun outfit ahead of St. Patrick's Day, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

3 of 200

Naomi Watts

WALK THIS WAY

A bundled-up Naomi Watts looks happy as she walks through New York City.

4 of 200

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

OUT AND ABOUT 

On Wednesday, Caitriona Balfe waves to fans while shooting Outlander in Glasgow. 

5 of 200

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

LISTENING TO INSTINCT

Alan Cumming visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. To talk about his show Instinct

6 of 200

Richard Young/Shutterstock

THREE GENERATIONS

Sir Paul McCartney arrives at a London screening of My Generation with grandson Arthur Alistair Donald and daughter Mary McCartney on Wednesday. 

7 of 200

Scott Legato/Getty

HELLO, DEMI

And the crowd goes wild! Demi Lovato performs during the Detroit stop in her Tell Me You Love Me tour on Tuesday.

8 of 200

Christopher Polk/Getty

COOL GUYS CLUB

Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper attend "A Legacy Of Changing Lives" event, presented by the Fulfillment Fund, on Tuesday.

9 of 200

Frazer Harrison/Getty

GETTING CLOSE

Lady Bird's Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt are too-cute on the red carpet as they attend the Hollywood premiere of The Orchard's Flower on Tuesday.

10 of 200

INSTARimages

BARE-FACED BEAUTY

Ashley Graham opts for a makeup-free look as she makes her way through LAX Airport to catch a flight.

11 of 200

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

TV TALK

On the heels of Black Panther's mega-success, Angela Bassett stops by The Late Show on Tuesday.

12 of 200

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

LISTEN UP

Joining Jimmy Buffet (not pictured) in their joint conversation, Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks during SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.

13 of 200

Walter McBride/Getty

IT'S A STRETCH

Vanessa Hudgens stretches before dancing her heart out during the In The Heights cast's rehearsal for the Broadway show on Tuesday.

14 of 200

Kevin Mazur/Getty

MIC DROP

And that's a wrap! Justin Timberlake ends his The Man of the Woods tour show in Toronto with a well-deserved mic drop.

15 of 200

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

FEEL THE LOVE

Olympian Gus Kenworthy arrives at a special L.A. screening of Love, Simon on Tuesday.

16 of 200

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

PLAYING AROUND

Jack Antonoff strums away onstage at Love, Simon's special screening in L.A.

17 of 200

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

CELEBRATING SPARKLE 

Sofia Vergara attends the Lorraine Schwartz launch of The Eye Bangle in Hollywood on Tuesday. 

18 of 200

Emma McIntyre/Getty

SHINING SISTERS

Robyn Lively and sister Blake Lively pose at the Lorraine Schwartz launch. 

19 of 200

Neil Mockford/GC Images

'NO EXCUSES'

Meghan Trainor arrives at Capital Radio's London studios on Wednesday. 

20 of 200

BACKGRID

'YOU AND I'

On Sunday, Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino cuddle on the beach in Malibu. 

21 of 200

Sean Mathis/Getty

REFORMED PARTY 

Star Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater pose at the SXSW premiere of First Reformed on Tuesday. 

22 of 200

Emma McIntyre/Getty

REAL GEMS 

Heidi Klum and Rita Ora come out for the Tuesday Lorraine Schwartz launch in West Hollywood. 

23 of 200

MEGA

SUIT UP 

Bella Hadid heads to a Tuesday Dior party in Hollywood. 

24 of 200

Aflo/Shutterstock

GAME TIME 

Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan join one another at a Tokyo screening of Jumanji on Wednesday. 

25 of 200

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

IN LOVE 

Actor Josh Duhamel poses at a Century City screening of his new movie Love, Simon on Tuesday. 

26 of 200

Steve Granitz/WireImage

FLOWER POWER 

Lea Thompson and Henry Winkler embrace at the Tuesday premiere of Flower in Hollywood. 

27 of 200

Joss Leclair/REX/Shutterstock

SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR

Victoria Beckham treats the Paris streets like her own runway on Tuesday.

28 of 200

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

MOM KNOWS BEST

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava come together at the London premiere of A Wrinkle In Time on Tuesday.

29 of 200

Adrian Dennis WPA-Pool/Getty

ROYAL ENCOUNTER

Prince Harry talks with Metropolitan Police officers as he and brother Prince William (not pictured) host the winners of the Met Excellence Awards on Tuesday.

30 of 200

Mike Marsland/WireImage

HERE WE GO

Martin Freeman attends the Into Film Awards on Tuesday.

31 of 200

TheImageDirect.com

RED-Y FOR IT?

A makeup-free Julianne Hough continues to rock her bold auburn hair on Tuesday.

32 of 200

Splash News

BEANIE GUY

Jonah Hill stays warm in a beanie and puffer coat while out and about in chilly New York City.

33 of 200

TheImageDirect.com

YOU GO, GIRL

Gwyneth Paltrow is a girl on the go as she leaves a business meeting in L.A.

34 of 200

Steve Rogers Photography/Getty

COMMON TYPE

Common attends a session all about new TV series The Chi during SXSW on Monday.

35 of 200

Don Arnold/WireImage

WHITE OUT

Cate Blanchett makes a very stylish statement while attending the Si Passione By Giorgio Armani Launch on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

36 of 200

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

ALL DRESSED UP

Alicia Vikander attends the Hollywood premiere of Tomb Raider on Monday.

