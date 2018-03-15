Star Tracks
Alicia Vikander Talks Tomb Raider, Plus Jenny McCarthy, Naomi Watts & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
More
1 of 200
BUILD ME UP
During her Tomb Raider press tour, Alicia Vikander stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her starring role in the movie reboot on Wednesday.
2 of 200
GOING GREEN
It's (seemingly) easy being green for Jenny McCarthy who sports a leprechaun outfit ahead of St. Patrick's Day, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
3 of 200
WALK THIS WAY
A bundled-up Naomi Watts looks happy as she walks through New York City.
4 of 200
OUT AND ABOUT
On Wednesday, Caitriona Balfe waves to fans while shooting Outlander in Glasgow.
5 of 200
LISTENING TO INSTINCT
Alan Cumming visit Build Studio in N.Y.C. To talk about his show Instinct.
6 of 200
THREE GENERATIONS
Sir Paul McCartney arrives at a London screening of My Generation with grandson Arthur Alistair Donald and daughter Mary McCartney on Wednesday.
7 of 200
HELLO, DEMI
And the crowd goes wild! Demi Lovato performs during the Detroit stop in her Tell Me You Love Me tour on Tuesday.
8 of 200
COOL GUYS CLUB
Robert De Niro and Bradley Cooper attend "A Legacy Of Changing Lives" event, presented by the Fulfillment Fund, on Tuesday.
9 of 200
GETTING CLOSE
Lady Bird's Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt are too-cute on the red carpet as they attend the Hollywood premiere of The Orchard's Flower on Tuesday.
10 of 200
BARE-FACED BEAUTY
Ashley Graham opts for a makeup-free look as she makes her way through LAX Airport to catch a flight.
11 of 200
TV TALK
On the heels of Black Panther's mega-success, Angela Bassett stops by The Late Show on Tuesday.
12 of 200
LISTEN UP
Joining Jimmy Buffet (not pictured) in their joint conversation, Lin-Manuel Miranda speaks during SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.
13 of 200
IT'S A STRETCH
Vanessa Hudgens stretches before dancing her heart out during the In The Heights cast's rehearsal for the Broadway show on Tuesday.
14 of 200
MIC DROP
And that's a wrap! Justin Timberlake ends his The Man of the Woods tour show in Toronto with a well-deserved mic drop.
15 of 200
FEEL THE LOVE
Olympian Gus Kenworthy arrives at a special L.A. screening of Love, Simon on Tuesday.
16 of 200
PLAYING AROUND
Jack Antonoff strums away onstage at Love, Simon's special screening in L.A.
17 of 200
CELEBRATING SPARKLE
Sofia Vergara attends the Lorraine Schwartz launch of The Eye Bangle in Hollywood on Tuesday.
18 of 200
SHINING SISTERS
Robyn Lively and sister Blake Lively pose at the Lorraine Schwartz launch.
19 of 200
'NO EXCUSES'
Meghan Trainor arrives at Capital Radio's London studios on Wednesday.
20 of 200
'YOU AND I'
On Sunday, Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino cuddle on the beach in Malibu.
21 of 200
REFORMED PARTY
Star Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater pose at the SXSW premiere of First Reformed on Tuesday.
22 of 200
REAL GEMS
Heidi Klum and Rita Ora come out for the Tuesday Lorraine Schwartz launch in West Hollywood.
23 of 200
SUIT UP
Bella Hadid heads to a Tuesday Dior party in Hollywood.
24 of 200
GAME TIME
Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan join one another at a Tokyo screening of Jumanji on Wednesday.
25 of 200
IN LOVE
Actor Josh Duhamel poses at a Century City screening of his new movie Love, Simon on Tuesday.
26 of 200
FLOWER POWER
Lea Thompson and Henry Winkler embrace at the Tuesday premiere of Flower in Hollywood.
27 of 200
SARTORIAL SUPERSTAR
Victoria Beckham treats the Paris streets like her own runway on Tuesday.
28 of 200
MOM KNOWS BEST
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava come together at the London premiere of A Wrinkle In Time on Tuesday.
29 of 200
ROYAL ENCOUNTER
Prince Harry talks with Metropolitan Police officers as he and brother Prince William (not pictured) host the winners of the Met Excellence Awards on Tuesday.
30 of 200
HERE WE GO
Martin Freeman attends the Into Film Awards on Tuesday.
31 of 200
RED-Y FOR IT?
A makeup-free Julianne Hough continues to rock her bold auburn hair on Tuesday.
32 of 200
BEANIE GUY
Jonah Hill stays warm in a beanie and puffer coat while out and about in chilly New York City.
33 of 200
YOU GO, GIRL
Gwyneth Paltrow is a girl on the go as she leaves a business meeting in L.A.
34 of 200
COMMON TYPE
Common attends a session all about new TV series The Chi during SXSW on Monday.
35 of 200
WHITE OUT
Cate Blanchett makes a very stylish statement while attending the Si Passione By Giorgio Armani Launch on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.
36 of 200
ALL DRESSED UP
Alicia Vikander attends the Hollywood premiere of Tomb Raider on Monday.
37 of 200