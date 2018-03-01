Star Tracks

Pregnant Chrissy Teigem Bumps Around N.Y.C., Plus Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Raymond Hall/GC Images

BUMP IT UP

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, bumps around N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

RADIO HEAD

Jennifer Lawrence and Radio Andy host Andy Cohen strike a pose together after the Red Sparrow actress stopped by the SiriusXM show on Wednesday.

MEGA

JET SETTERS

Krysten Ritter holds her puppy close as she arrives at LAX Airport on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Alo Ceballos/GC Images

MAN'S BEST FRIEND

With a coffee cup in hand, Liev Schreiber walks with his dog in N.Y.C.

Splash News Online

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Bella Hadid struts her stuff through the streets of Paris after a meeting at the Dior office on Wednesday.

GC Images

GIRLS ON FILM

Natalie Portman and Raffey Cassidy gear up to film scenes for their upcoming movie, Vox Lux, on Wednesday.

BackGrid

COFFEE BREAK

Selena Gomez enjoys a sip of iced coffee before heading to her workout class in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF FASHION

Zoey Deutch gives a twirl as she arrives at the Christian Dior show on Tuesday as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Nathan Congleton/NBC

PAWS-ITIVELY ADORABLE

Sunny, the Today puppy (which will train to become a guide dog), is ready for his super-cute close-up during an appearance on Tuesday's show in New York.

David Livingston/Getty

TAILS A' WAGGING

Shemar Moore gets in some cuddle time with his pups while visiting Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

HEAVY MEDAL

Shaun White shows off his record-breaking gold medal to Renee Bargh as he stops by the Extra Hollywood studio on Tuesday for a taping.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

WOMAN IN BLACK

Jennifer Hudson strikes a pose for photographers as she arrives at the WCRF "An Unforgettable Evening" event on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Charley Gallay/Getty

ARM IN ARM

Meanwhile, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara cozy up to each other during a night on the town for the WCRF.

Emma McIntyre/Getty

LADIES MAN

Later in the night, Pitbull shows off his pop star swagger while treating the guests to a performance.

Bobby Bank/GC Images

WHAT A CHARACTER

Natasha Lyonne gets animated on Tuesday while filming Russian Doll with costar Elizabeth Ashley on the film's New York set.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

HELLO THERE

Alicia Vikander is all smiles as she arrives at a photocall for her new film, Tomb Raider, on Tuesday in Madrid.

Chris Jackson/Getty

SISTERS IN ARMS

Meghan Markle and her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton crack each other up while attending the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday in London.

Michael McCarthy

WHAT AN HONOR

Carla Hall and Marcus Samuelsson join Jose Andrés — who was being honored at the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) annual benefit in N.Y.C. — for a not-so-serious photo opp.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

FULL HEARTS

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin enlists her look-alike daughter Olivia as her date to the Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Tuesday.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FAVORITE

Zoë Kravitz takes in the Saint Laurent show from the front row during Paris Fashion Week, on Tuesday.

MEGA

'WILDE' ABOUT YOU

Olivia Wilde can't help but crack a smile while looking at something on her phone during a walk through L.A.

Don Arnold/WireImage

MEET & GREET

Scott Eastwood and John Boyega attend a Pacific Rim Uprising fan event on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia.

Splash News Online

SO METAL

Halle Berry shines bright in a metallic dress at the 6th Annual ICON MANN Pre-Oscar Dinner on Tuesday.

BackGrid

WELCOME BACK

Gigi Gorgeous' longtime love, Nats Getty, departs LAX Airport with the YouTuber (not pictured) on Tuesday.

Photographer Group/Splash News Online

DINNER DATE

A newly-married Emily Ratajkowski is positively glowing as she heads to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood.

Anna Maria Tinghino/Soevermedia/Shutterstock

LADY IN RED

Bella Thorne slays in a red gown at the Tuesday premiere of Midnight Sun in Rome, Italy.

Shahar Azran/WireImage

WAKANDA FOREVER

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates joins Black Panther costars Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o onstage at New York City's Apollo Theater.

INSTARimages.com

JE T'AIME PARIS

Gigi Hadid steps out on Tuesday as she takes some time for herself before hitting the runway during Paris Fashion Week. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

SLAYING THE GAME

Kaia Gerber struts her stuff during the Saint Laurent show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Andrew Toth/Getty

TV TALK

All eyes are on Morena Baccarin as she stops by BUILD Studios to discuss her show, Gotham, on Tuesday.

Rachel Murray/Getty

LADIES WHO BRUNCH

Padma Lakshmi, former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer and Chelsea Handler squeeze in for a group selfie at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch.

Rachel Murray/Getty

WHO RUN THE WORLD?

Also in attendance at EMILY's List's "Resist, Run, Win" Pre-Oscars Brunch? Emmy Rossum and Kathryn Hahn, who are all smiles at the Tuesday event.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

PERFECT PAIR

Cute couple alert! Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie complement each other's styles at the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards on Tuesday in Monaco.

Shutterstock

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Jennifer Lawrence strikes a pose at the N.Y.C. premiere of Red Sparrow on Monday.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News Online

PINK LADY

Janelle Monáe thinks pink at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Famke Janssen and Cuba Gooding Jr. attend the Avión and Watchbox's screening of Louisiana Caviar at Mailroom in N.Y.C.

Marcus Ingram/WireImage

LAUGH IT OFF

Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry come together at the premiere of Atlanta Robbin' on Monday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay takes a selfie with a fan at the film's L.A. premiere.

Anna Maria Tinghino/Soevermedia/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

Bella Thorne makes it out to the photocall for her film, Midnight Sun, on Tuesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

A DUET TO REMEMBER

Jimmy Fallon joins Tonight Show guest Kelly Clarkson in belting out the Google Translate version of "Stronger" on Monday.

Christopher Polk/Getty

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Eva Longoria joyfully cradles her growing baby bump at the Monday premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in L.A.

Dave Benett/Getty

STRONG WOMEN

On Monday, Stella McCartney and Liv Tyler strike poses at the launch of Bob Roth's 'Strength in Stillness,' hosted by the stars, in London.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

MAKING WAVES

Anne Hathaway greets photographers while making her way through the AHC photocall on Tuesay in Seoul, South Korea.

James Devaney/Getty

FOR THE LOVE OF SELFIES

Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan squeeze in for a group selfie as the comedians squeeze together while sitting courtside at Monday's New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors game.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Coolest mom ever! Reese Witherspoon brings her look-alike daughter, Ava, as her date to the L.A. premiere of Disney's A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

Cindy Ord/Getty

HOLD ME CLOSER

Rachael Ray and her pup share a cuddly embrace as the pair celebrate the 10th anniversary of her pet food brand, Nutrish (available in PetSmart stores now), on Monday in N.Y.C.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

DREAM COME TRUE

Salma Hayek treats her daughter, Valentina, to the ultimate celeb perk: getting to meet Oprah Winfrey (!) at the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time.

BackGrid

BACK TO WORK

Mary Elizabeth Winstead gear up to film scenes for her upcoming movie, Gemini Man, on Monday.

Splash News Online

BALLIN' TIME

Joined by brother Nick (not pictured), Joe Jonas is seen enjoying a game of lawn bowls at the Bondi Beach bowling club.

Shutterstock

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Kate Middleton visits the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) on Tuesday to learn more about the college's global health programs aimed to reduce maternal and newborn mortality worldwide.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa bring daughters Natalia and Gianna to the L.A. premiere of A Wrinkle in Time on Monday.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

AT THE MIC

Laverne Cox speaks on a panel at the exclusive premiere event for Lifetime's new show, Glam Masters, on Monday.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

CHEERS!

Brooke Shields celebrates at the launch party for her QVC clothing line, Brooke Shields Timeless, at N.Y.C.'s Bar SixtyFive at Rainbow Room.

Michael Simon/StarTraks

WINE ABOUT IT

It's wine-o'clock for Christie Brinkley, who brought along a bottle of prosecco to promote her skincare line on Good Day New York on Monday.

Monica Schipper/Getty

THE GOOD LIFE 

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore attends a Monday BUILD Studio event in New York City. 

Monica Schipper/Getty

NOT SO SIRIUS 

Laverne Cox stops by SiriusXM's "Sway in the Morning" in New York City on Monday.

PA Images/Sipa USA

BACK IN BLACK

Rooney Mara, who stars in Mary Magdalene, opts for an all-black ensemble for a special screening of the film at London's National Gallery.

Splash News Online

COFFEE BREAK

Taking a break from hitting the runways during Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid fuels up with a to-go cup of coffee.

MEGA

RUNNING ERRANDS

Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo go grocery shopping in West Hollywood on Monday.

BackGrid

IN THE GAMES 

On Monday in Monaco, Benedict Cumberbatch speaks at a press conference ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards. 

TheImageDirect.com

OUT & ABOUT

Justin Theroux is photographed with his bike in New York City for the first time since he and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation.

John Photography/Shutterstock

GOING GLOBAL 

Spider Sharpless brings Alanis Morissette on the court during the Harlem Globetrotters' Los Angeles game on Sunday. 

John Photography/Shutterstock

RIGHT 'ROUND 

Miles Brown hangs with the Harlem Globetrotters at their L.A. game. 

South Beach Photo/Shutterstock

CHOW HOUNDS 

Katie Lee and her dog, Gus, take the stage at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Sunday. 

Art Garcia/Sipa USA

GLAM GUILD

Anna Camp arrives at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards Saturday in L.A

The Image Direct

LOVERS' LANE 

On Sunday, Dianna Agron and husband Winston Marshall walk hand-in-hand in New York City.

Venturelli/WireImage

READY TO RIDE 

Eva Herzigova plays with props at the race car-themed Tommy Hilfiger Milan Fashion Week show. 

INSTARimages.com

TOMMY'S GIRL 

Gigi Hadid greets fans at the Tommy Hilfiger store during Milan Fashion Week. 

Laura Cowart

YOU GOLD, GIRL 

Issa Rae and Tameka Foster pose at the American Black Film Festival Honors, sponsored in part by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège and Hennessy X.O, in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

MEGA

PINK & PLUSH 

Jada Pinkett-Smith leaves her Sunday dinner with a handful of roses in Los Angeles.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

YOUR TIME 

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Lena Waithe presents A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay with an award at the American Black Film Festival Honors.  

JD Images/Shutterstock

KEEPING IT COOL 

Matthew Rhys attends a N.Y.C. Red Wings vs. Rangers game with girlfriend Keri Russell and her son River, 10. 

BackGrid

AND SHE'S OFF!

Kate Beckinsale gets animated as she makes her way through London's Heathrow Airport.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, gets candid about pregnancy and post-partum depression at L.A.'s Create & Cultivate conference.

Ari Perilstein/Getty

SIGN LANGUAGE

Nick Lachey and son Camden are mirror images of each other as they strike poses at the Monster Jam Celebrity Event on Saturday.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

PARTNERS IN SONG

Stephen Colbert and Jon Batiste belt it out at the Montclair Film '70s Mixtape Party on Saturday.

Dan Istitene/Getty

MEDAL HEADS

On Sunday, Olympic athletes — Lindsey Vonn of the United States and Pita Taufatofua of Tonga, among others — attend the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Kim Kardashian West, who opened up about her favorite (and least favorite!) parts about being famous, opts for a blazer for her appearance at L.A.'s Create & Cultivate conference on Saturday.

Ari Perilstein/Getty

KIDDING AROUND

Chris Pratt and son Jack show their approval and excitement while attending the Monster Jam Celebrity Event on Saturday.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

MAJOR KEY ALERT

The first-ever Celebrity Big Brother winner Marissa Jaret Winokur poses with housekey votes at the show's afterparty in Hollywood.

Christopher Polk/Getty

BOSS LADIES

Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Ming-Na Wen, Maurissa Tancharoen, Elizabeth Henstridge and Chloe Bennet are all smiles as they attend the 100th episode celebration of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Saturday in Hollywood.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

CENTER STAGE

All eyes are on Oprah Winfrey as the legendary talk show host takes the stage with A Wrinkle in Time costar Reese Witherspoon and director Ava DuVernay at the film's Sunday press conference.

Jerod Harris/Getty

FRIENDS TO THE END 

Mario Lopez makes a new friend in Snoopy as the Extra host and his family head to an event honoring Peanuts characters at Knotts Berry Farm on Sunday.

Scott Dudelson/Getty

HAVING FUN

Katy Perry looks joyful as ever as she performs onstage during the One 805 Kick Ash Bash, benefitting first responders at Bella Vista Ranch on Sunday.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

ALL BUTTONED UP

Jennifer Lawrence attended the 20th Century Fox x The Wing event in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

POSE AND TURN

Chrissy Teigen and Jen Atkin posed together at the Create & Cultivate Los Angeles conference on Saturday.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

HAVING A GOOD TIME

Jordan Peele and comedian LilRel Howery answered questions at a special screening of Get Out in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

SELFIE TIME

Jenna Dewan Tatum took a selfie with Derek Hough and Sofia Carson at the Los Angeles Ballet Gala on Saturday.

Mr. Canon/Splash News

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Floyd Mayweather (far right) celebrates his birthday with Mariah Carey and Jamie Foxx (left) inside the Reserve in downtown Los Angeles.

Davide Maestri/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

MUST LOVE DOGS

Gigi Hadid held a dog as she walked the runway at the Tod's fashion show in Milan on Friday.

BG005/Bauergriffin.com

DENIM DAYS

Emmy Rossum stepped out in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Flynet/Splash News

DINNER TIME

Drake grabbed dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Friday.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

LATINA PRIDE

Aubrey Plaza spoke onstage during the 20th Annual National Hispanic Media Coalition in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

Don Arnold/WireImage

TAKE THE MIC

On Saturday, David Duchovny performed at Metro Threatre in Sydney.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

MUSIC MAN

Ed Sheeran attends a photocall for his film, Songwriter, at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

GET LOW

Game Night's Billy Magnussen gets down while stopping by BUILD Studios on Friday.

BackGrid

CALL ME

Bethenny Frankel takes a phone call during a walk through Miami Beach on Friday.

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

TAKING THE STAGE

All eyes are on Amal Clooney as she speaks onstage at the Watermark Conference for Women on Friday.

