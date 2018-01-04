Star Tracks
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Lands in L.A., Plus Mandy Moore, Millie Bobby Brown & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.
THIS IS HAPPY
This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.
PUT A SPELL ON YOU
Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.
MOVIE MOMENT
Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
BUNDLE UP
On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
AND SCENE!
Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.
LADY IN RED
Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.
MAD ABOUT YOU
On Tuesday, Mad Men alumna Jessica Paré arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
LOVE YOUR SELFIE
Jessica Chastain meets with fans at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday.
FINDING PARADISE
Former E! News staffer Catt Sadler soaks up the sun during a picture-perfect vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
KEEP IT BRIGHT
Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, takes the stage at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Tuesday.
SUIT YOURSELF
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke slips on a blazer before catching a flight out of LAX Airport.
ON HOLIDAY
Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach during her Brazilian getaway on Tuesday.
OH, BABY
Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, who are expecting their first child together, take a stroll through West Hollywood on Tuesday.
A KISS TO REMEMBER
Gerard Butler and his girlfriend get affectionate during a lunch date in Tulum, Mexico.
WHAT A VIEW
Ben Stiller brings along son Quinlin to take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.
BOW DOWN
Also sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game: Ansel Elgort, who shows his admiration for the team on Tuesday.
BEACHIN' IT
Wearing a blue two-piece, model Taylor Hill takes a moment to unwind at the beach in Hawaii.
FIND YOUR VOICE
Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs come together for The Voice UK launch photocall in London on Wednesday.
HUGS ALL AROUND
Sam Rockwell and Gary Oldman have nothing but love for each other at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
FEELING GREEN
Salma Hayek puts her chic style on full display while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
DOUBLE WINS
Lady Bird costars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet reunited and posed with their awards at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday.
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna are mirror images of each other at their night out at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Tuesday.
RIDE ON
Liev Schreiber enjoys a bike ride through New York City on a chilly Tuesday.
WALK IT OUT
Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.
FUR SURE
Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.
GOOD DAY
Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.
TOP OF THE WORLD
The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.
MAKING A SPLASH
Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.
SHOP GIRL
Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.
'ANGEL' AMONG US
Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.
STRONG VIBES
Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay.
BUMP IT UP
Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.
KEEP IT ABS-OLUTE
The Bachelor's Matty J and Laura Byrne show off their svelte physiques on Bondi Beach in Sydney.
SWEET SMOOCH
Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur share a kiss during a romantic walk in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.
FLOWER POWER
On Monday, the 2018 Grand Marshal Gary Sinise participates in the Tournament of Roses parade.
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
Keanu Reeves picks up his order from L.A.'s Greenblatt's Deli on New Year's Day.
PUPPY LOVE
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards totes her fur baby while out and about in Aspen, Colorado.
COMING TOGETHER
Nina Dobrev and her friend bundle up during their visit to Aspen, Colorado.
BEACH BODY
Mark Wahlberg warms up the new year, hitting the beach in Barbados with his family on Monday.
A NEW START
Pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper team up on Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square live on CNN.
GOING GRAY
A casual Elle Fanning grabs a ride home following a New Year's Eve party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.
POOL SHARK
Hailey Baldwin dons a pink bikini to lounge poolside in Miami on Monday.
IT'S A DATE
Still in Aspen, Colorado, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie head to a New Year's Eve bash with friends on Sunday night.
BUDDY UP
John Mayer and Dave Chappelle wrap up their two-man show, Controlled Danger, on New Year's Eve at The Forum in Inglewood, California.
DROPPING THE BALL
Maria Menounos gets ready for her New Year's Eve hosting duties in Times Square.
WISH YOU WERE HERE
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the waves in Brazil.
BUNDLED UP
Diana Ross stayed warm as she touched down in cold New York City.
FUTURE'S SO BRIGHT
Jamie Foxx gets ready to enter 2018 at LAVO Singapore's grand opening.
HOUGH DOES SHE DO IT
Julianne Hough looked trim in leggings as she grabbed lunch in Los Angeles.
SWEET TREATS
Katie Holmes attends the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday.
TRAVEL BUDDIES
Jennifer Lawrence cradles her pup Pippi while walking through John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.
FEELING SHADY
Hilary Duff runs errands in Los Angeles on Friday.
BALLERS
Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 press junket at Times Square in New York City on Friday.
SUN & SAND
Rosario Dawson hits the beach in Santa Monica, California.
READY, SET, JET-SET!
Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is spotted at LAX Airport ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.
COUNTING DOWN
Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy gear up for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with a press junket on Friday.
SNOW PROBLEM
Rita Ora is all smiles as she and Andrew Watt take a walk through Aspen, Colorado.
WALK IT OUT
Jamie Chung goes for a walk in San Francisco on Thursday.
BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka keep a firm grasp on each other as they go shopping in Aspen, Colorado.
THE GREATEST CAST
Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron — all of whom star in The Greatest Showman — stop by The Graham Norton Show to discuss their film on Thursday.
BIRTHDAY GAL
Nichelle Nichols looks glam as ever as she arrives for her 85th birthday celebration.
LUNCH DATE
Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in Beverly Hills.
LOOKING FAB
Sharon Stone continues to slay the style game at the St. Moritz's Soul Award Gala as she poses for pics with son Roan and Martina Tomasini in Switzerland on Thursday.
SHOW IT OFF
On Thursday, Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor come out to N.Y.C.'s Joe's Pub to support Sandra Bernhard'snew show Sandemonium.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
On Thursday, John Stamos and pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh go for a morning walk with their dogs in Studio City, California.
SAY CHEESE
Tennis champ Roger Federer snaps a too-cute selfie with a Quokka at Rottnest Island on Thursday in Australia.
LIFE'S A BEACH
Nicole Kidman kicks off her day with a run on the beach in Sydney, Australia.
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Paul McCartney excitedly enjoys a dip in the ocean during a holiday vacation in St. Barts.
THROWING SHADE
Sunglasses-clad couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are spotted in L.A. on Thursday.
GOODIE BAG
Zoey Deutch shows her support for Planned Parenthood by putting her message-packed tote bag on full display during a juice run in L.A.
ON THE LOOKOUT
On Thursday, Hailey Baldwin goes shopping with friends in Miami.
GOING TO HOLLYWOOD
Dave Chapelle arrives to West Hollywood's Peppermint club for his comedy standup performance.
OUT & ABOUT
Dakota and Elle Fanning enjoy some quality time together with mom Heather and Dakota's boyfriend Jamie Strachan in L.A.
BACK IN BLACK
On Thursday, Ariel Winter keeps things low-key in a head-to-toe black ensemble in L.A.
MAKING WAVES
Mark Wahlberg bares his abs as he and his family (not pictured) enjoy their tropical vacation in Barbados.
WALK IT OUT
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are spotted walking toward the snow slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.
MARVELOUS MORNING
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan stops by Good Morning America to talk about the Amazon Prime show.
WORKING ON HER FITNESS
Teri Hatcher is spotted out and about in her workout gear on Thursday.
HAND TO HOLD
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand during a winter stroll in Aspen, Colorado.
TAKING FLIGHT
Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons head inside LAX Airport to catch their flight.
GUESS WHO'S COMING BACKSTAGE?
Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton pose with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk backstage at Broadway's hit musical, The Band's Visit, on Wednesday.
OFF TO THE MARKET
Cindy Crawford picks up the essentials during a trip to Trancas Market in Malibu, California on Wednesday.
