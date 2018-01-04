Star Tracks

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Lands in L.A., Plus Mandy Moore, Millie Bobby Brown & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

GC Images

L.A. STATE OF MIND

Khloé Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, sports an all-black ensemble at LAX Airport.

WENN

THIS IS HAPPY

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore is spotted filming a scene at a car dealership in L.A.

Universal Orlando Resort

PUT A SPELL ON YOU

Hat's off! Millie Bobby Brown gets animated at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Univeral Orlando Resort.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

Get Out's director Jordan Peele and star Daniel Kaluuya arrive at Variety's Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

MEGA

BUNDLE UP

On Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and longtime love Jason Sudeikis brave the freezing temps in New York City.

Vince Flores/StarTraks

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Jessica Chastain shines bright while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The Image Direct

AND SCENE!

Priyanka Chopra warms up with a cup of tea while filming Quantico in N.Y.C.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

LADY IN RED

Yara Shahidi heads to Good Morning America to promote her new TV series, Grown-ish.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

MAD ABOUT YOU

On Tuesday, Mad Men alumna Jessica Paré arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Gett

LOVE YOUR SELFIE

Jessica Chastain meets with fans at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Tuesday.

Courtesy

FINDING PARADISE

Former E! News staffer Catt Sadler soaks up the sun during a picture-perfect vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

KEEP IT BRIGHT

Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, takes the stage at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Tuesday.

WENN

SUIT YOURSELF

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke slips on a blazer before catching a flight out of LAX Airport.

Splash News Online

ON HOLIDAY

Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach during her Brazilian getaway on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

OH, BABY

Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, who are expecting their first child together, take a stroll through West Hollywood on Tuesday.

BackGrid

A KISS TO REMEMBER

Gerard Butler and his girlfriend get affectionate during a lunch date in Tulum, Mexico.

James Devaney/Getty

WHAT A VIEW

Ben Stiller brings along son Quinlin to take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

ames Devaney/Getty

BOW DOWN

Also sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game: Ansel Elgort, who shows his admiration for the team on Tuesday.

BackGrid

BEACHIN' IT

Wearing a blue two-piece, model Taylor Hill takes a moment to unwind at the beach in Hawaii.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

FIND YOUR VOICE

Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs come together for The Voice UK launch photocall in London on Wednesday.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

HUGS ALL AROUND

Sam Rockwell and Gary Oldman have nothing but love for each other at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Rich Fury/Getty

FEELING GREEN

Salma Hayek puts her chic style on full display while attending the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

DOUBLE WINS

Lady Bird costars Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet reunited and posed with their awards at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday.

James Devaney/Getty

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna are mirror images of each other at their night out at the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

RIDE ON

Liev Schreiber enjoys a bike ride through New York City on a chilly Tuesday.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

WALK IT OUT

Savannah Guthrie and her newly minted Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb walk out of the N.Y.C. studio on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

FUR SURE

Emily Ratajkowski struts her stuff during a chilly Tuesday out in New York City.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

GOOD DAY

Back in black! Danica Patrick stops by Good Morning America on Tuesday.

BackGrid

TOP OF THE WORLD

The Greatest Showman star Hugh Jackman poses for a pic atop Sydney's Harbour Bridge.

Splash News Online

MAKING A SPLASH

Richard Gere goes for a dip in the ocean during his Mexican getaway on New Year's Day.

Splash News Online

SHOP GIRL

Rooney Mara goes shopping in West Hollywood.

WENN

'ANGEL' AMONG US

Stella Maxwell wears her "Angel" bomber jacket while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday.

Splash News Online

STRONG VIBES

Chris Hemsworth enjoys a morning surfing sesh in Byron Bay. 

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP

Candice Swanepoel puts her growing baby bump on full display during a stroll through Bahia, Brazil.

MEGA

KEEP IT ABS-OLUTE 

The Bachelor's Matty J and Laura Byrne show off their svelte physiques on Bondi Beach in Sydney.

BackGrid

SWEET SMOOCH

Ali Larter and husband Hayes MacArthur share a kiss during a romantic walk in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Jerod Harris/Getty

FLOWER POWER

On Monday, the 2018 Grand Marshal Gary Sinise participates in the Tournament of Roses parade.

Splash News Online

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

Keanu Reeves picks up his order from L.A.'s Greenblatt's Deli on New Year's Day.

The Image Direct

PUPPY LOVE

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards totes her fur baby while out and about in Aspen, Colorado.

BackGrid

COMING TOGETHER

Nina Dobrev and her friend bundle up during their visit to Aspen, Colorado.

Splash

BEACH BODY

Mark Wahlberg warms up the new year, hitting the beach in Barbados with his family on Monday.

A NEW START

Pals Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper team up on Sunday night to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City's Times Square live on CNN.

MHD/PacificCoastNews

GOING GRAY

A casual Elle Fanning grabs a ride home following a New Year's Eve party at Chateau Marmont in L.A.

Pichichipixx.com/Splash

POOL SHARK

Hailey Baldwin dons a pink bikini to lounge poolside in Miami on Monday.

EVGA / BACKGRID

IT'S A DATE

Still in Aspen, Colorado, Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie head to a New Year's Eve bash with friends on Sunday night.

Lester Cohen/WireImage

BUDDY UP

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle wrap up their two-man show, Controlled Danger, on New Year's Eve at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com

DROPPING THE BALL

Maria Menounos gets ready for her New Year's Eve hosting duties in Times Square.

Leo Marinho/Splash News

WISH YOU WERE HERE

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the waves in Brazil.

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

BUNDLED UP

Diana Ross stayed warm as she touched down in cold New York City.

Ore Huiying/Getty Images

FUTURE'S SO BRIGHT

Jamie Foxx gets ready to enter 2018 at LAVO Singapore's grand opening.

Splash News

HOUGH DOES SHE DO IT

Julianne Hough looked trim in leggings as she grabbed lunch in Los Angeles.

David Becker/WireImage

SWEET TREATS

Katie Holmes attends the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday.

Jackson Lee/Splash News

TRAVEL BUDDIES

Jennifer Lawrence cradles her pup Pippi while walking through John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FEELING SHADY

Hilary Duff runs errands in Los Angeles on Friday.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

BALLERS

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2018 press junket at Times Square in New York City on Friday.

Splash News and Pictures

SUN & SAND

Rosario Dawson hits the beach in Santa Monica, California.

BACKGRID

READY, SET, JET-SET!

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is spotted at LAX Airport ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Mike Coppola/Getty

COUNTING DOWN

Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy gear up for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with a press junket on Friday.

BACKGRID

SNOW PROBLEM

Rita Ora is all smiles as she and Andrew Watt take a walk through Aspen, Colorado.

Kimberly White/WireImage

WALK IT OUT

Jamie Chung goes for a walk in San Francisco on Thursday.

BACKGRID

BABY, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka keep a firm grasp on each other as they go shopping in Aspen, Colorado.

PA Images/INSTARimages

THE GREATEST CAST

Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron — all of whom star in The Greatest Showman — stop by The Graham Norton Show to discuss their film on Thursday.

JOCE/Bauergriffin

BIRTHDAY GAL

Nichelle Nichols looks glam as ever as she arrives for her 85th birthday celebration.

Picture Perfect Press/Splash News

LUNCH DATE

Halsey and boyfriend G-Eazy walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in Beverly Hills.

Gisela Schober/Getty

LOOKING FAB

Sharon Stone continues to slay the style game at the St. Moritz's Soul Award Gala as she poses for pics with son Roan and Martina Tomasini in Switzerland on Thursday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

SHOW IT OFF

On Thursday, Sarah Paulson and girlfriend Holland Taylor come out to N.Y.C.'s Joe's Pub to support Sandra Bernhard'snew show Sandemonium.

BACKGRID

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

On Thursday, John Stamos and pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh go for a morning walk with their dogs in Studio City, California. 

Paul Kane/Getty

SAY CHEESE

Tennis champ Roger Federer snaps a too-cute selfie with a Quokka at Rottnest Island on Thursday in Australia.

BACKGRID

LIFE'S A BEACH

Nicole Kidman kicks off her day with a run on the beach in Sydney, Australia.

INSTARimages

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Paul McCartney excitedly enjoys a dip in the ocean during a holiday vacation in St. Barts.

BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

THROWING SHADE

Sunglasses-clad couple Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are spotted in L.A. on Thursday.

Splash News

GOODIE BAG

Zoey Deutch shows her support for Planned Parenthood by putting her message-packed tote bag on full display during a juice run in L.A.

MEGA

ON THE LOOKOUT

On Thursday, Hailey Baldwin goes shopping with friends in Miami.

Splash News

GOING TO HOLLYWOOD

Dave Chapelle arrives to West Hollywood's Peppermint club for his comedy standup performance.

BACKGRID

OUT & ABOUT

Dakota and Elle Fanning enjoy some quality time together with mom Heather and Dakota's boyfriend Jamie Strachan in L.A.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

BACK IN BLACK

On Thursday, Ariel Winter keeps things low-key in a head-to-toe black ensemble in L.A.

Splash News Online

MAKING WAVES

Mark Wahlberg bares his abs as he and his family (not pictured) enjoy their tropical vacation in Barbados.

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka are spotted walking toward the snow slopes in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

MARVELOUS MORNING

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan stops by Good Morning America to talk about the Amazon Prime show.

WENN

WORKING ON HER FITNESS

Teri Hatcher is spotted out and about in her workout gear on Thursday.

BackGrid

HAND TO HOLD

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand during a winter stroll in Aspen, Colorado.

GoldenEye/Splash News Online

TAKING FLIGHT

Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons head inside LAX Airport to catch their flight.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

GUESS WHO'S COMING BACKSTAGE?

Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton pose with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk backstage at Broadway's hit musical, The Band's Visit, on Wednesday. 

BackGrid

OFF TO THE MARKET

Cindy Crawford picks up the essentials during a trip to Trancas Market in Malibu, California on Wednesday.

