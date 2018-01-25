Star Tracks
Shailene Woodley & Kate Hudson Cozy Up to Each Other, Plus Ashley Graham, Natalie Portman & More
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 192
FRONT ROW FRIENDS
Shailene Woodley and Kate Hudson cozy up to each another before watching the Valentino Spring Summer 2018 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday.
2 of 192
EASY BEING GREEN
Ashley Graham arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City.
3 of 192
SOLDIERING ON
Asa Butterfield hams it up while posing with the Chelsea Pensioners at a screening and Q&A of Journey's End on Wednesday in London.
4 of 192
HAPPY DAY
Ansel Elgort cracks a smile on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Wednesday.
5 of 192
LIFE'S A BEACH
Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly walk hand-in-hand during their recent stay at the Palafitos.
6 of 192
SWING, SWING
Natalie Portman squeezes in a workout in the form of tennis practice in L.A.
7 of 192
COURTSIDE CUTIES
Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have themselves a date night while watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Boston Celtics in L.A.
8 of 192
HUGS ALL AROUND
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke share an embrace at a party at Café Artois, hosted by Stella Artois, on Sunday during the Sundance Film Festival.
9 of 192
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Gigi Hadid is spotted strutting her stuff through New York City's Soho neighborhood.
10 of 192
BALLIN' TIME
This Is Us star Justin Hartley attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.
11 of 192
SNOW DAY
Naomi Watts stays hydrated with LIFEWTR in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival.
12 of 192
JUST LIKE THE MOVIES
Priyanka Chopra makes a stylish splash at the Sundance Film Festival, where her new film, A Kid Like Jake, premiered on Tuesday.
13 of 192
STRUM AWAY
On Tuesday, Pete Wentz performs a special acoutsic set ahead of Fall Out Boy's Mania album release.
14 of 192
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY
Kate Middleton (and her growing baby bump!) arrives at London's Kings College during a Wednesday visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute.
15 of 192
TAKE YOUR PIC
Tom Felton and George MacKay fool around during a photo opp at the Ophelia afterparty on Tuesday during the Sundance Film Festival.
16 of 192
ROMAN HOLIDAY
Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer arrive at the film's Italian photocall in Rome on Tuesday.
17 of 192
FRINGE BENEFITS
Mariah Carey bundles up against the New York chill with a giant fringed scarf while out and about on Tuesday.
18 of 192
WALK IT OUT
Ahead of the premiere of his new show, Waco, Taylor Kitsch is spotted in New York City with friends on Monday.
19 of 192
WHITE HOT
Hours before receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie strikes a pose at the Australian premiere of I, Tonya on Tuesday in Sydney.
20 of 192
HOWDY!
Rita Ora channels her inner cowgirl in a yellow velvet shirt, 10-gallon hat and chaps while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.
21 of 192
CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN
Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she and her beloved dog, Mary Jane, finish up a hike in Studio City, California, on Tuesday.
22 of 192
RETAIL THERAPY
Naya Rivera keeps it casual in an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
23 of 192
FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY
Elsa Hosk has a picture-perfect moment during an ordinary day in New York City's Soho neighborhood.
24 of 192
FRONT AND CENTER
All eyes are on Bella Hadid as she slays (like she always does) on the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday.
25 of 192
HEY, CUTIE
On Tuesday, Dylan McDermott enlists the company of his pup Otis during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York City.
26 of 192
STYLE STAR
Diane Kruger is a vision while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Tuesday.
27 of 192
BIG FISH
2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs makes a good point while playing around with a plush fish at the Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink press conference in Beijing, China.
28 of 192
WHY SO BLUE?
Dressed in head-to-toe blue, Ben Affleck goes shopping in New York City.
29 of 192
SUMMER VIBES
Kyle Cooke and girlfriend Amanda Batula pose for a selfie on the red carpet at the Summer House season 2 premiere party, held Monday at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown in NYC
30 of 192
TAKIGN COVER
Rita Ora goes incognito in a hooded romper and giant sunglasses while on her way to the Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday.
31 of 192
SPILL THE DEETS
On Monday, Jason Momoa is all smiles as he stops by The Tonight Show.
32 of 192
STRIKE A POSE
Naomi Watts attends the Ophelia premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.
33 of 192
CITY SLICKERS
Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch come together for the world premiere of Waco on Monday in N.Y.C.
34 of 192
COUNTRY STRONG
Keith Urban takes the stage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude on Monday.
35 of 192
FLOWERS FOR KATE
Kate Middleton is gifted a bouquet of flowers during her visit to London's Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday.
36 of 192
AT THE MIC
John Legend performs at the Monster cast party during the Sundance Film Festival.
37 of 192
FLYING HIGH
A smiling Evan Ross prepares to take flight as he walks through LAX Aiport.
38 of 192