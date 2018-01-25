Star Tracks

Shailene Woodley & Kate Hudson Cozy Up to Each Other, Plus Ashley Graham, Natalie Portman & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 192

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FRIENDS

Shailene Woodley and Kate Hudson cozy up to each another before watching the Valentino Spring Summer 2018 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Wednesday. 

2 of 192

BackGrid

EASY BEING GREEN

Ashley Graham arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City. 

3 of 192

Dave J Hogan/Getty

SOLDIERING ON 

Asa Butterfield hams it up while posing with the Chelsea Pensioners at a screening and Q&A of Journey's End on Wednesday in London. 

4 of 192

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

HAPPY DAY

Ansel Elgort cracks a smile on the N.Y.C. set of The Goldfinch on Wednesday.

5 of 192

Courtesy Palafitos

LIFE'S A BEACH

Malin Akerman and fiancé Jack Donnelly walk hand-in-hand during their recent stay at the Palafitos. 

6 of 192

Splash News Online

SWING, SWING

Natalie Portman squeezes in a workout in the form of tennis practice in L.A.

7 of 192

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

COURTSIDE CUTIES

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery have themselves a date night while watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Boston Celtics in L.A.

8 of 192

Phillip Faraone/Getty

HUGS ALL AROUND

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke share an embrace at a party at Café Artois, hosted by Stella Artois, on Sunday during the Sundance Film Festival.

9 of 192

Raymond Hall/GC Images

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Gigi Hadid is spotted strutting her stuff through New York City's Soho neighborhood.

10 of 192

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

BALLIN' TIME

This Is Us star Justin Hartley attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

11 of 192

Jesse Bauer/StarTraks

SNOW DAY

Naomi Watts stays hydrated with LIFEWTR in Park City, Utah during the Sundance Film Festival.

12 of 192

Jason Merritt/Getty

JUST LIKE THE MOVIES

Priyanka Chopra makes a stylish splash at the Sundance Film Festival, where her new film, A Kid Like Jake, premiered on Tuesday.

13 of 192

Scott Dudelson/Getty

STRUM AWAY

On Tuesday, Pete Wentz performs a special acoutsic set ahead of Fall Out Boy's Mania album release.

14 of 192

Chris Jackson/Getty

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

Kate Middleton (and her growing baby bump!) arrives at London's Kings College during a Wednesday visit to the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute.

15 of 192

Michael Kovac/Getty

TAKE YOUR PIC

Tom Felton and George MacKay fool around during a photo opp at the Ophelia afterparty on Tuesday during the Sundance Film Festival.

16 of 192

Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name costar Armie Hammer arrive at the film's Italian photocall in Rome on Tuesday.

17 of 192

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

FRINGE BENEFITS

Mariah Carey bundles up against the New York chill with a giant fringed scarf while out and about on Tuesday.

18 of 192

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Ahead of the premiere of his new show, Waco, Taylor Kitsch is spotted in New York City with friends on Monday.

19 of 192

Don Arnold/WireImage

WHITE HOT

Hours before receiving her first-ever Oscar nomination, Margot Robbie strikes a pose at the Australian premiere of I, Tonya on Tuesday in Sydney.

20 of 192

MEGA

HOWDY!

Rita Ora channels her inner cowgirl in a yellow velvet shirt, 10-gallon hat and chaps while out and about in New York City on Tuesday.

21 of 192

BackGrid

CLIMB EVERY MOUNTAIN

Miley Cyrus is all smiles as she and her beloved dog, Mary Jane, finish up a hike in Studio City, California, on Tuesday.

22 of 192

BackGrid

RETAIL THERAPY

Naya Rivera keeps it casual in an all-black outfit while out shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

23 of 192

Peter Parker/Splash News Online

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY

Elsa Hosk has a picture-perfect moment during an ordinary day in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

24 of 192

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT AND CENTER

All eyes are on Bella Hadid as she slays (like she always does) on the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday.

25 of 192

Brad Barket/Getty

HEY, CUTIE

On Tuesday, Dylan McDermott enlists the company of his pup Otis during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York City.

26 of 192

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

STYLE STAR

Diane Kruger is a vision while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Tuesday.

27 of 192

VCG/Getty

BIG FISH

2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs makes a good point while playing around with a plush fish at the Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink press conference in Beijing, China.

28 of 192

GC Images

WHY SO BLUE?

Dressed in head-to-toe blue, Ben Affleck goes shopping in New York City.

29 of 192

Travis Keyes

SUMMER VIBES

Kyle Cooke and girlfriend Amanda Batula pose for a selfie on the red carpet at the Summer House season 2 premiere party, held Monday at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown in NYC

30 of 192

SPlash News Online

TAKIGN COVER

Rita Ora goes incognito in a hooded romper and giant sunglasses while on her way to the Chanel Fashion Show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Tuesday.

31 of 192

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

SPILL THE DEETS

On Monday, Jason Momoa is all smiles as he stops by The Tonight Show.

32 of 192

George Pimentel/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

Naomi Watts attends the Ophelia premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

33 of 192

Jim Spellman/WireImage

CITY SLICKERS

Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch come together for the world premiere of Waco on Monday in N.Y.C.

34 of 192

Jason Kempin/Getty

COUNTRY STRONG

Keith Urban takes the stage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude on Monday.

35 of 192

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

FLOWERS FOR KATE

Kate Middleton is gifted a bouquet of flowers during her visit to London's Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday.

36 of 192

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

AT THE MIC

John Legend performs at the Monster cast party during the Sundance Film Festival.

37 of 192

BackGrid

FLYING HIGH

A smiling Evan Ross prepares to take flight as he walks through LAX Aiport.

38 of 192