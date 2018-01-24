Star Tracks
Bella Hadid Slays All Day in Paris, Plus Ben Affleck, Diane Kruger & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 169
FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY
Elsa Hosk has a picture-perfect moment during an ordinary day in New York City's Soho neighborhood.
2 of 169
FRONT AND CENTER
All eyes are on Bella Hadid as she slays (like she always does) on the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday.
3 of 169
HEY, CUTIE
On Tuesday, Dylan McDermott enlists the company of his pup Otis during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York City.
4 of 169
STYLE STAR
Diane Kruger is a vision while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Tuesday.
5 of 169
BIG FISH
2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs makes a good point while playing around with a plush fish at the Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink press conference in Beijing, China.
6 of 169
WHY SO BLUE?
Dressed in head-to-toe blue, Ben Affleck goes shopping in New York City.
7 of 169
SUMMER VIBES
Kyle Cooke and girlfriend Amanda Batula pose for a selfie on the red carpet at the Summer House season 2 premiere party, held Monday at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown in NYC
8 of 169
SPILL THE DEETS
On Monday, Jason Momoa is all smiles as he stops by The Tonight Show.
9 of 169
STRIKE A POSE
Naomi Watts attends the Ophelia premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.
10 of 169
CITY SLICKERS
Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch come together for the world premiere of Waco on Monday in N.Y.C.
11 of 169
COUNTRY STRONG
Keith Urban takes the stage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude on Monday.
12 of 169
FLOWERS FOR KATE
Kate Middleton is gifted a bouquet of flowers during her visit to London's Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday.
13 of 169
AT THE MIC
John Legend performs at the Monster cast party during the Sundance Film Festival.
14 of 169
FLYING HIGH
A smiling Evan Ross prepares to take flight as he walks through LAX Aiport.
15 of 169
JUST KEEP FLEXING
A very toned Mark Wahlberg heads to his doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Monday.
16 of 169
MAN OF THE HOUR
Paul Rudd strikes a pose before heading inside to show off his bowling skills at the 6th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit at Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge in N.Y.C.
17 of 169
PRETTY IN PINK
The always-gorgeous Kaia Gerber struts her stuff down the Chanel Haute Couture runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
18 of 169
BEACHIN' IT
Soaking up the sun is the only thing on Joel Edgerton's to-do list, as the shirtless actor enjoys a day at Bondi Beach.
19 of 169
FESTIVAL FRIENDS
Jon Hamm joins mother-son duo Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith at the premiere of the budding actor's Skate Kitchen during the Sundance Film Festival.
20 of 169
NOTHING BUT LOVE
Heidi Klum congratulates Minnie Mouse while the pop culture icon gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
21 of 169
STYLE SISTERS
Fashion icons Poppy Delevingne and Olivia Palermo are caught in a candid moment while attending the Swarovski Eyewear Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday.
22 of 169
WHEN IN UTAH
Wearing similar sweaters, Emmy Rossum and Gabourey Sidibe attends Politics, Film and TV Reception, co-hosted by Refinery29, on Sunday.
23 of 169
LET'S CHAT
Damsel's Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson have a conversation about their new film with The Hollywood Reporter during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.
24 of 169
POP OF COLOR
On Monday, an always-stylish Gigi Hadid is spotted turning N.Y.C. streets into her own personal runway.
25 of 169
MAMA KNOWS BEST
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, embraces her adorable baby bump at the Monster premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.
26 of 169
PARTY ON
Emma Roberts comes out to support longtime love Evan Peters at the afterparty following the premiere of Peters' movie American Animals during the Sundance Film Festival.
27 of 169
DISNEY DARLINGS
It's a big day! Katy Perry and Mickey Mouse come out to support Minnie Mouse as the pop culture icon is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.
28 of 169
THE FAB FOUR
Gang's all here! Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Will Poulter attend the London premiere of their film, Maze Runner: The Death Cure on Monday.
29 of 169
CAMERA CRAZY
The Miseducation of Cameron Post stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane have fun posing at the film's Sundance premiere on Monday.
30 of 169
THUMB-APPROVED
On Sunday, Ethan Hawke is spotted in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival.
31 of 169
FASHION FAN
Hello, beautiful! Emily Blunt attends Monday's Christian Dior Haute Couture show in Paris.
32 of 169
GUITAR HERO
Marcus Mumford (a.k.a. Carey Mulligan's longtime love) takes the stage with his band, Mumford & Sons, during iHeartRadio ALTer Ego event.
33 of 169
THE HOT SEAT
Evan Rachel Wood answers questions at the Saturday TIFF event, "In Conversation with Evan Rachel Wood" in Toronto.
34 of 169
'CAUSE SHE'S HAPPY
La Bella vita, indeed! Nothing can ruin Bella Hadid's joyful mood as she pops up her foot while attending the Dior Homme Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.
35 of 169
FRUIT FOR THOUGHT
Arnold Schwarzenegger feeds Andreas Gabalier a banana during the 27th Weisswurst party on Friday.
36 of 169
LOOK OF LOVE
Zoë Kazan looks up to her longtime partner, Paul Dano, at the Wildlife premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.
37 of 169
EYE SEE YOU
Orlando Bloom and Oliver Rousteing keep their model gazes on the camera while attending the Balmain Homme Menswear aftershow as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.
38 of 169
CENTER OF ATTENTION
All eyes are on Keira Knightley as she poses with a backdrop of photographers at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Colette on Saturday.
39 of 169
ROUND OF APPLAUSE
The spotlight is on Jennifer Lopez, who performs onstage during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 on Saturday.
40 of 169
YOU GO, GIRL
Jane Fonda delivers a passionate speech as she takes the stage at the Respect Rally during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.
41 of 169
NURTURING NATURE
Nick Offerman holds a rescue puppy at the Sundance premieres of White Fang and Hedgehog's Home on Sunday.
42 of 169
WINTER READY
Rihanna stays bundled-up for the N.Y.C. weather after touching down at JFK Sunday.
43 of 169
PUP PRIORITIES
Liev Schreiber takes his dog to a New York City dog park.
44 of 169
BIG SPENDERS
Queen Latifah and longtime girlfriend Eboni Nichols do some Sunday shopping in New York City.
45 of 169
CHRISTMAS IN JANUARY
Kurt Russell is spotted filming his Netflix movie 12/24 in Toronto on Sunday.
46 of 169
SISTER SUPPORT
On Saturday in Park City, Maggie Gyllenhaal joins brother Jake Gyllenhaal at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his new movie Wildlife.
47 of 169
THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS
Who run the world? Girls! Scarlett Johansson speaks at the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles on Saturday.
48 of 169
FASHION FORWARD
Orlando Bloom attends the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 aftershow at Paris Fashion Week.
49 of 169
MARY IN THE MIDDLE
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh pose with Mary J. Blige at Netlix's toast to celebrate the 2017 awards season nominees in Los Angeles on Saturday.
50 of 169
JUMP FOR JOY
Lakeith Stanfield and Terry Crews attend the Sorry To Bother You premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.
51 of 169
GIRL POWER
Jessica Chastain compares feminist t-shirts with a fan outside the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City
52 of 169
SKI TIME
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the 78th Hahnenkamm Race, Alpine Skiing World Cup in Austria alongside son Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan on Saturday.
53 of 169
TENNESSEE TIME
Chris Young (left) and Gavin Degraw pose together at the grand opening of Nashville Underground in Nashville, Tennessee.
54 of 169
FASHION FRIENDS
Robert Pattinson ran into Bella Hadid while attending the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Saturday.
55 of 169
FUN IN THE SUN
Lane Cheek (left) and Nina Dobrev played around on the sand in Tulum, Mexico, on Friday.
56 of 169
SUNDANCE SEASON
(From left) Director Gus Van Sant, Jack Black, Jonah Hill and Joaquin Pheonix promoted their film Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot at The Grey Goose Blue Door during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.
57 of 169
REAL QUEENS
(From left) Phoebe Robinson, Issa Rae and Jessica Williams attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Winter Soiree during the Sundance Film Festival at Riverhorse On Main on Friday.
58 of 169
GERMAN ROOTS
Diane Kruger nabbed a statue at the Bayerischer Filmpreis 2018 at Prinzregententheater in Munich, Germany, on Friday.
59 of 169
CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?
Vin Diesel wears his heart on his sleeve while attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live on Friday in London.
60 of 169
FRIDAY FUN DAY
Naomi Watts is seen taking a stroll through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.
61 of 169