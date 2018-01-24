Star Tracks

Bella Hadid Slays All Day in Paris, Plus Ben Affleck, Diane Kruger & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 169

Peter Parker/Splash News Online

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY

Elsa Hosk has a picture-perfect moment during an ordinary day in New York City's Soho neighborhood.

2 of 169

Dominique Maitre/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT AND CENTER

All eyes are on Bella Hadid as she slays (like she always does) on the Alexandre Vauthier show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday.

3 of 169

Brad Barket/Getty

HEY, CUTIE

On Tuesday, Dylan McDermott enlists the company of his pup Otis during an appearance at BUILD Studios in New York City.

4 of 169

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

STYLE STAR

Diane Kruger is a vision while attending the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show on Tuesday.

5 of 169

VCG/Getty

BIG FISH

2 Broke Girls actress Beth Behrs makes a good point while playing around with a plush fish at the Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink press conference in Beijing, China.

6 of 169

GC Images

WHY SO BLUE?

Dressed in head-to-toe blue, Ben Affleck goes shopping in New York City.

7 of 169

Travis Keyes

SUMMER VIBES

Kyle Cooke and girlfriend Amanda Batula pose for a selfie on the red carpet at the Summer House season 2 premiere party, held Monday at Fishbowl at Dream Midtown in NYC

8 of 169

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/Getty

SPILL THE DEETS

On Monday, Jason Momoa is all smiles as he stops by The Tonight Show.

9 of 169

George Pimentel/Getty

STRIKE A POSE

Naomi Watts attends the Ophelia premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

10 of 169

Jim Spellman/WireImage

CITY SLICKERS

Melissa Benoist and Taylor Kitsch come together for the world premiere of Waco on Monday in N.Y.C.

11 of 169

Jason Kempin/Getty

COUNTRY STRONG

Keith Urban takes the stage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude on Monday.

12 of 169

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

FLOWERS FOR KATE

Kate Middleton is gifted a bouquet of flowers during her visit to London's Roe Green Junior School on Tuesday.

13 of 169

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

AT THE MIC

John Legend performs at the Monster cast party during the Sundance Film Festival.

14 of 169

BackGrid

FLYING HIGH

A smiling Evan Ross prepares to take flight as he walks through LAX Aiport.

15 of 169

BackGrid

JUST KEEP FLEXING

A very toned Mark Wahlberg heads to his doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills on Monday.

16 of 169

Roy Rochlin/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

Paul Rudd strikes a pose before heading inside to show off his bowling skills at the 6th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit at Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge in N.Y.C.

17 of 169

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

PRETTY IN PINK

The always-gorgeous Kaia Gerber struts her stuff down the Chanel Haute Couture runway during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

18 of 169

MEGA

BEACHIN' IT

Soaking up the sun is the only thing on Joel Edgerton's to-do list, as the shirtless actor enjoys a day at Bondi Beach.

19 of 169

Sonia Recchia/Getty

FESTIVAL FRIENDS

Jon Hamm joins mother-son duo Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith at the premiere of the budding actor's Skate Kitchen during the Sundance Film Festival.

20 of 169

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

NOTHING BUT LOVE

Heidi Klum congratulates Minnie Mouse while the pop culture icon gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

21 of 169

Julien Hekimian/Getty

STYLE SISTERS

Fashion icons Poppy Delevingne and Olivia Palermo are caught in a candid moment while attending the Swarovski Eyewear Dinner as part of Paris Fashion Week on Monday. 

22 of 169

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

WHEN IN UTAH

Wearing similar sweaters, Emmy Rossum and Gabourey Sidibe attends Politics, Film and TV Reception, co-hosted by Refinery29, on Sunday.

23 of 169

John Parra/Getty

LET'S CHAT

Damsel's Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson have a conversation about their new film with The Hollywood Reporter during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

24 of 169

BackGrid

POP OF COLOR

On Monday, an always-stylish Gigi Hadid is spotted turning N.Y.C. streets into her own personal runway.

25 of 169

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

MAMA KNOWS BEST

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, embraces her adorable baby bump at the Monster premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday.

26 of 169

Michael Kovac/Getty

PARTY ON

Emma Roberts comes out to support longtime love Evan Peters at the afterparty following the premiere of Peters' movie American Animals during the Sundance Film Festival.

27 of 169

Shutterstock

DISNEY DARLINGS

It's a big day! Katy Perry and Mickey Mouse come out to support Minnie Mouse as the pop culture icon is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

28 of 169

James Gourley/Shutterstock

THE FAB FOUR

Gang's all here! Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Will Poulter attend the London premiere of their film, Maze Runner: The Death Cure on Monday.

29 of 169

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

CAMERA CRAZY 

The Miseducation of Cameron Post stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Sasha Lane have fun posing at the film's Sundance premiere on Monday.

30 of 169

J. Merritt/Getty

THUMB-APPROVED 

On Sunday, Ethan Hawke is spotted in Park City during the Sundance Film Festival. 

31 of 169

Victor Boyko/Getty

FASHION FAN 

Hello, beautiful! Emily Blunt attends Monday's Christian Dior Haute Couture show in Paris. 

32 of 169

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

GUITAR HERO

Marcus Mumford (a.k.a. Carey Mulligan's longtime love) takes the stage with his band, Mumford & Sons, during  iHeartRadio ALTer Ego event.

33 of 169

GP Images/Getty

THE HOT SEAT

Evan Rachel Wood answers questions at the Saturday TIFF event, "In Conversation with Evan Rachel Wood" in Toronto.

34 of 169

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

'CAUSE SHE'S HAPPY

La Bella vita, indeed! Nothing can ruin Bella Hadid's joyful mood as she pops up her foot while attending the Dior Homme Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

35 of 169

Gisela Schober/Getty

FRUIT FOR THOUGHT

Arnold Schwarzenegger feeds Andreas Gabalier a banana during the 27th Weisswurst party on Friday.

36 of 169

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Zoë Kazan looks up to her longtime partner, Paul Dano, at the Wildlife premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

37 of 169

Victor Boyko/Getty

EYE SEE YOU

Orlando Bloom and Oliver Rousteing keep their model gazes on the camera while attending the Balmain Homme Menswear aftershow as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday. 

38 of 169

George Pimentel/Getty

CENTER OF ATTENTION

All eyes are on Keira Knightley as she poses with a backdrop of photographers at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Colette on Saturday.

39 of 169

Christopher Polk/Getty

ROUND OF APPLAUSE

The spotlight is on Jennifer Lopez, who performs onstage during Calibash Los Angeles 2018 on Saturday.

40 of 169

Michael Loccisano/Getty

YOU GO, GIRL

Jane Fonda delivers a passionate speech as she takes the stage at the Respect Rally during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

41 of 169

Sonia Recchia/Getty

NURTURING NATURE 

Nick Offerman holds a rescue puppy at the Sundance premieres of White Fang and Hedgehog's Home on Sunday. 

42 of 169

BackGrid

WINTER READY 

Rihanna stays bundled-up for the N.Y.C. weather after touching down at JFK Sunday. 

43 of 169

Splash News Online

PUP PRIORITIES 

Liev Schreiber takes his dog to a New York City dog park. 

44 of 169

Splash News Online

BIG SPENDERS 

Queen Latifah and longtime girlfriend Eboni Nichols do some Sunday shopping in New York City. 

45 of 169

The Image Direct

CHRISTMAS IN JANUARY 

Kurt Russell is spotted filming his Netflix movie 12/24 in Toronto on Sunday. 

46 of 169

George Pimentel/Getty

SISTER SUPPORT

On Saturday in Park City, Maggie Gyllenhaal joins brother Jake Gyllenhaal at the Sundance Film Festival premiere of his new movie Wildlife

47 of 169

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

THIS ONE'S FOR THE GIRLS 

Who run the world? Girls! Scarlett Johansson speaks at the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

48 of 169

Victor Boyko/Getty Image

FASHION FORWARD

Orlando Bloom attends the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 aftershow at Paris Fashion Week.

49 of 169

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

MARY IN THE MIDDLE

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh pose with Mary J. Blige at Netlix's toast to celebrate the 2017 awards season nominees in Los Angeles on Saturday.

50 of 169

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

JUMP FOR JOY

Lakeith Stanfield and Terry Crews attend the Sorry To Bother You premiere during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday.

51 of 169

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

GIRL POWER

Jessica Chastain compares feminist t-shirts with a fan outside the Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City

52 of 169

People Picture/Willi Schneider/REX/Shutterstock

SKI TIME

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the 78th Hahnenkamm Race, Alpine Skiing World Cup in Austria alongside son Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan on Saturday.

53 of 169

http://www.bassphotography.com

TENNESSEE TIME

Chris Young (left) and Gavin Degraw pose together at the grand opening of Nashville Underground in Nashville, Tennessee.

54 of 169

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

FASHION FRIENDS

Robert Pattinson ran into Bella Hadid while attending the Dior Homme fashion show in Paris on Saturday.

55 of 169

Splash News

FUN IN THE SUN

Lane Cheek (left) and Nina Dobrev played around on the sand in Tulum, Mexico, on Friday.

56 of 169

 

SUNDANCE SEASON

(From left) Director Gus Van Sant, Jack Black, Jonah Hill and Joaquin Pheonix promoted their film Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot at The Grey Goose Blue Door during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday. 

57 of 169

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

REAL QUEENS

(From left) Phoebe Robinson, Issa Rae and Jessica Williams attend HBO's 2 Dope Queens Winter Soiree during the Sundance Film Festival at Riverhorse On Main on Friday.

58 of 169

Hannes Magerstaedt/WireImage/Getty Images

GERMAN ROOTS

Diane Kruger nabbed a statue at the Bayerischer Filmpreis 2018 at Prinzregententheater in Munich, Germany, on Friday.

59 of 169

PA Images/Sipa USA

CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?

Vin Diesel wears his heart on his sleeve while attending the world premiere of Fast & Furious Live on Friday in London.

60 of 169

Gotham/GC Images

FRIDAY FUN DAY

Naomi Watts is seen taking a stroll through New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Friday.

61 of 169