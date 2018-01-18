Star Tracks
A Rare Sighting: Kanye West Is Caught Smiling, Plus Carey Mulligan, David Beckham & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes
1 of 160
OUTDOOR OFFICE
On Wednesday, Devon Windsor gets to work at a Miami Beach photo shoot.
2 of 160
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
Spotted: David Beckham exits a Louis Vuitton store during Paris Fashion Week. A gift for wife Victoria, perhaps?
3 of 160
CITY LIFE
Elsa Pataky and husband Chris Hemsworth depart their hotel in New York City Wednesday.
4 of 160
A GOOD SIGN
Carey Mulligan signs a poster at the Wednesday premiere of Collateral in London.
5 of 160
FRONT ROW FAVORITES
Stranger Things' Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe bond over fashion at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.
6 of 160
HE'S GLOWING
Although it's rare to see Kanye West smiling while out and about, the newly-minted dad-of-three couldn't help himself.
7 of 160
FUN & GAMES
Princess Kate plays with students at Bond Primary School in London while observing the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative on Wednesday.
8 of 160
STYLISH COUPLE
Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney take in all the stylish sights at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
9 of 160
LOVE ON TOP
Like mother, like daughter! Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn share a sweet moment at Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection Launch on Tuesday.
10 of 160
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand following their dinner date in Malibu, California.
11 of 160
STORY TIME
Édgar Ramírez and his The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story costar Darren Criss get animated before chatting about their show on Tuesday.
12 of 160
JUMP ON IT
Jason Derulo gets his dance on at a Zumba class at L.A.'s The Beat Box Studio on Tuesday.
13 of 160
PLEASED TO MEET YOU
Kate Middleton comes face to face with 9-year-old Ava Watt, who presents the Duchess of Cambridge with a gift, during her hospital visit on Wednesday.
14 of 160
WHY SO BLUE?
Keri Russell brings along son River to The Blue Man Group show, where they met with the performers backstage.
15 of 160
QUICK CHAT
Sharon Stone and a friend are spotted in the midst of talking at an event for HBO's Mosaic at N.Y.C.'s 92Y.
16 of 160
CAPED CRUSADER
Wearing a cape for a Tuesday appearance, Morena Baccarin attends a N.Y.C. celebration honoring the 2018 Producers Guild Award nominees.
17 of 160
GAME OF STYLE
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams is the epitome of a style star while stopping by London's Lorraine show on Wednesday.
18 of 160
SITTING PRETTY
Fergie keeps her eye on the camera during a Tuesday appearance at L.A.'s Young Hollywood Studio.
19 of 160
STELLAR STARS
Katy Perry poses with Stella McCartney at the designer's presentation in L.A. Tuesday.
20 of 160
WHITE OUT
Olivia Munn gives a wave to photographers at Tuesday's Stella McCartney presentation.
21 of 160
OFFSPRING ANTICS
Ava Phillippe and Paris Jackson enjoy themselves at the Stella McCartney presentation.
22 of 160
MAIN MAN
Jake Gyllenhaal stays hydrated while walking his dog in New York City.
23 of 160
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Blac Chyna shows off her outfit at West Hollywood's Blind Dragon.
24 of 160
WAVES & ROMANCE
Miley Cyrus and longtime love Liam Hemsworth frolic in the waves at Byron Bay in Australia.
25 of 160
STAYING STRONG
Elsa Pataky and husband Chris Hemsworth pose at the New York City premiere of their new movie 12 Strong.
26 of 160
THE WAIT IS OVER
Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz star in Waitress together for the first time on Tuesday in New York City.
27 of 160
ALIENIST INVASION
Stars Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning and Daniel Bruhl celebrate at the afterparty following the N.Y.C. premiere of TNT's The Alienist on Tuesday.
28 of 160
CHI TOWN
On Tuesday in New York City, Kandi Burruss poses backstage after making her Broadway debut in Chicago.
29 of 160
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Parents-to-be John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh cuddle up to each other at Childhelp's 14th Annual Drive the Dream Gala, where the actor was being honored with a lifetime achievement award.
30 of 160
FULL ATTENTION
Chris Hemsworth channels his inner Thor by holding onto his onscreen counterpart's hammer during a Tuesday appearance on Sway in the Morning.
31 of 160
BRING ON THE SHIMMER
Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet for IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 on Tuesday.
32 of 160
BOTTOMS UP
Cheers! Matt Damon attends the Stella Artois & Water.Org Pre-Super Bowl Party on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
33 of 160
CATCHING UP
Justin Timberlake playfully puts 1 OAK NYC owner Richie Akiva in a chokehold as Busta Rhymes looks on, at a preview event of the singer's new single, "Supplies."
34 of 160
FIT & FAB
Nicole Richie works on her fitness on Tuesday in L.A.
35 of 160
MODEL LADIES
Hello gorgeous! Adriana Lima and her fellow supermodel, Karolina Kurkova, strike poses at IWC Schaffhausen on Tuesday.
36 of 160
DAPPER DUDE
Bradley Cooper suits up for IWC Schaffhausen on Tuesday.
37 of 160
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Katie Holmes ditches makeup for a visit to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.
38 of 160
SUNNY DAY
Following her workout class, Brooke Burke-Charvet soaks up the sun at the park in Malibu, California.
39 of 160
BUMP IT UP
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump during a walk with husband John Legend in Beverly Hills.
40 of 160
HONORABLE MENTION
Mandy Moore comes out to support NAACP Image Awards nominee and This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown at the annual ceremony.
41 of 160
NO PANTS PARTY
Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Madonna with an oversized tee during a shopping trip in Byron Bay.
42 of 160
JE T'AIME PARIS
I, Tonya star Margot Robbie is stunning as she arrives at the film's premiere in Paris, France on Monday.
43 of 160
GOOD MORNING
A hot cup of coffee is a sure-fire way to warm up, as Naomi Watts proved to be true in N.Y.C.
44 of 160
PEACE & LOVE
Sterling K. Brown strikes a pose alongside Daniel Kaluuya, who won an outstanding actor in a motion picture NAACP Image Award for his performance in Get Out, at the annual ceremony.
45 of 160
BIG NIGHT OUT
The couple who wear matching outfits together, stick together! A smiling Terry Crews and equally-happy wife Rebecca enjoy their time at Monday's NAACP Image Awards.
46 of 160
PLUGGED IN
Dressed in comfy jet-setting gear, Suki Waterhouse has travel on the brain as she makes her way through LAX Airport on Monday.
47 of 160
PHOTO FINISH
Ryan Reynolds is a natural in front of the camera at the Piaget booth during the #SIHH2018 on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.
48 of 160
AN EDUCATION
Prince William and wife Kate Middleton make a visit to Coventry University's Science and Health building on Tuesday in England.
49 of 160
WHEN IN CHINA
Actress Li BingBing playfully takes cover with some help from her Guardians of the Tomb costar Kellan Lutz at the film's premiere in Beijing, China on Monday.
50 of 160
HELLO GORGEOUS
June Ambrose makes a wow-worthy entrance as she transforms into a stylish caped crusader at the 49th NAACP Image Awards on Monday.
51 of 160
REUNITED …
… and it feels so good! Former Key & Peele costars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele come together at the NAACP Image Awards afterparty on Monday night.
52 of 160
'BERRY' NICE
An always-flawless Halle Berry takes the stage at the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards.
53 of 160
WHAT TIME IS IT?
The ever-dapper Diego Luna and Benedict Cumberbatch show off their watches at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Gala on Monday in Switzerland.
54 of 160
DATE NIGHT
Adam DeVine and girlfriend Chloe Bridges attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets on Monday.
55 of 160
GIVING BACK
American Pickers star Danielle Colby and boyfriend Jeremy Scheuch helps with relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and are seen here posing with resident Sor Carmen, the woman behind Casa de Todos — an orphanage and shelter for women and children suffering from domestic abuse.
56 of 160
MAD ABOUT YOU
Mad Men star Jon Hamm has some fun with his live-read of Audible's Stinker Lets Loose at SF Sketchfest on Sunday.
57 of 160
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Breckin Meyer and a friend head to a dog park in West Hollywood on Monday.
58 of 160
L.A. STATE OF MIND
A bare-faced Jessica Biel gears up to take flight as she makes her way through LAX Airport.
59 of 160
RUN THE WORLD
Perfect form! Chris Pratt is spotted mid-run as he races a horse during a shoot in L.A.
60 of 160
OH SNAP
Chris Hemsworth snaps a selfie with a fan outside Good Morning America's studios on Monday.
61 of 160
I AM WOMAN
American Woman's Alicia Silverstone takes the stage to discuss her upcoming sitcom during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association press tour.
62 of 160
BACK IN BLACK
Joe Manganiello goes incognito in an all-black ensemble for a breakfast run in Beverly Hills.
63 of 160
DOING GOOD
Siblings Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jussie Smollet show their support for Time's Up during the 2018 Kingdom Day Parade, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
64 of 160
MAKING A STATEMENT
Also at the event? Natalie Portman, who wears a Time's Up tee to the parade.
65 of 160
ART ATTACK
Artist Ashley Longshore fan-girls over Blake Lively during the celebratory launch event of The Pop Artist's Exhibit on
66 of 160
CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?
Game on! Jon Stewart and son Nathan look stunned as they sit courtside at the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans game on Sunday in N.Y.C.
67 of 160