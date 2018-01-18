Star Tracks

A Rare Sighting: Kanye West Is Caught Smiling, Plus Carey Mulligan, David Beckham & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 160

Flightphotoagency.com

OUTDOOR OFFICE 

On Wednesday, Devon Windsor gets to work at a Miami Beach photo shoot. 

2 of 160

Splash News Online

SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

Spotted: David Beckham exits a Louis Vuitton store during Paris Fashion Week. A gift for wife Victoria, perhaps?

3 of 160

GC Images

CITY LIFE 

Elsa Pataky and husband Chris Hemsworth depart their hotel in New York City Wednesday. 

4 of 160

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

A GOOD SIGN 

Carey Mulligan signs a poster at the Wednesday premiere of Collateral in London. 

5 of 160

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

FRONT ROW FAVORITES

Stranger Things' Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe bond over fashion at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.

6 of 160

X17online

HE'S GLOWING

Although it's rare to see Kanye West smiling while out and about, the newly-minted dad-of-three couldn't help himself.

7 of 160

Bauer-Griffin

FUN & GAMES

Princess Kate plays with students at Bond Primary School in London while observing the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative on Wednesday. 

8 of 160

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

STYLISH COUPLE

Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise Coigney take in all the stylish sights at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

9 of 160

Christopher Polk/Getty

LOVE ON TOP

Like mother, like daughter! Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn share a sweet moment at Stella McCartney's Autumn 2018 Collection Launch on Tuesday.

10 of 160

BackGrid

HOLDING ONTO YOU

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand following their dinner date in Malibu, California.

11 of 160

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

STORY TIME

Édgar Ramírez and his The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story costar Darren Criss get animated before chatting about their show on Tuesday.

12 of 160

David Livingston/Getty

JUMP ON IT

Jason Derulo gets his dance on at a Zumba class at L.A.'s The Beat Box Studio on Tuesday.

13 of 160

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

PLEASED TO MEET YOU

Kate Middleton comes face to face with 9-year-old Ava Watt, who presents the Duchess of Cambridge with a gift, during her hospital visit on Wednesday. 

14 of 160

Courtesy

WHY SO BLUE?

Keri Russell brings along son River to The Blue Man Group show, where they met with the performers backstage.

15 of 160

MEGA

QUICK CHAT

Sharon Stone and a friend are spotted in the midst of talking at an event for HBO's Mosaic at N.Y.C.'s 92Y.

16 of 160

Brad Barket/Getty

CAPED CRUSADER

Wearing a cape for a Tuesday appearance, Morena Baccarin attends a N.Y.C. celebration honoring the 2018 Producers Guild Award nominees.

17 of 160

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

GAME OF STYLE

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams is the epitome of a style star while stopping by London's Lorraine show on Wednesday.

18 of 160

Mary Clavering/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Fergie keeps her eye on the camera during a Tuesday appearance at L.A.'s Young Hollywood Studio.

19 of 160

John Salangsang/BFA/Shutterstock

STELLAR STARS

Katy Perry poses with Stella McCartney at the designer's presentation in L.A. Tuesday. 

20 of 160

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

WHITE OUT 

Olivia Munn gives a wave to photographers at Tuesday's Stella McCartney presentation. 

21 of 160

Katie Jones/WWD/Shutterstock

OFFSPRING ANTICS 

Ava Phillippe and Paris Jackson enjoy themselves at the Stella McCartney presentation. 

22 of 160

Splash News Online

MAIN MAN 

Jake Gyllenhaal stays hydrated while walking his dog in New York City. 

23 of 160

Splash News Online

BETTER FROM THE BACK 

Blac Chyna shows off her outfit at West Hollywood's Blind Dragon. 

24 of 160

Splash News Online

WAVES & ROMANCE 

Miley Cyrus and longtime love Liam Hemsworth frolic in the waves at Byron Bay in Australia. 

25 of 160

Mike Coppola/WireImage

STAYING STRONG 

Elsa Pataky and husband Chris Hemsworth pose at the New York City premiere of their new movie 12 Strong

26 of 160

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

THE WAIT IS OVER

Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz star in Waitress together for the first time on Tuesday in New York City. 

27 of 160

Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

ALIENIST INVASION 

Stars Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning and Daniel Bruhl celebrate at the afterparty following the N.Y.C. premiere of TNT's The Alienist on Tuesday. 

28 of 160

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

CHI TOWN 

On Tuesday in New York City, Kandi Burruss poses backstage after making her Broadway debut in Chicago

29 of 160

Gudenschwager Photography, Inc

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Parents-to-be John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh cuddle up to each other at Childhelp's 14th Annual Drive the Dream Gala, where the actor was being honored with a lifetime achievement award.

30 of 160

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

FULL ATTENTION

Chris Hemsworth channels his inner Thor by holding onto his onscreen counterpart's hammer during a Tuesday appearance on Sway in the Morning.

31 of 160

Venturelli/WireImage

BRING ON THE SHIMMER

Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet for IWC Schaffhausen at SIHH 2018 on Tuesday.

32 of 160

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

BOTTOMS UP

Cheers! Matt Damon attends the Stella Artois & Water.Org Pre-Super Bowl Party on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

33 of 160

Courtesy

CATCHING UP

Justin Timberlake playfully puts 1 OAK NYC owner Richie Akiva in a chokehold as Busta Rhymes looks on, at a preview event of the singer's new single, "Supplies."

34 of 160

WENN

FIT & FAB

Nicole Richie works on her fitness on Tuesday in L.A.

35 of 160

Venturelli/WireImage

MODEL LADIES

Hello gorgeous! Adriana Lima and her fellow supermodel, Karolina Kurkova, strike poses at IWC Schaffhausen on Tuesday.

36 of 160

Venturelli/WireImage

DAPPER DUDE

Bradley Cooper suits up for IWC Schaffhausen on Tuesday.

37 of 160

MEGA

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Katie Holmes ditches makeup for a visit to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

38 of 160

Michael Simon/StarTraks

SUNNY DAY

Following her workout class, Brooke Burke-Charvet soaks up the sun at the park in Malibu, California.

39 of 160

BackGrid

BUMP IT UP

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump during a walk with husband John Legend in Beverly Hills.

40 of 160

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

HONORABLE MENTION

Mandy Moore comes out to support NAACP Image Awards nominee and This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown at the annual ceremony.

41 of 160

Splash News Online

NO PANTS PARTY

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to Madonna with an oversized tee during a shopping trip in Byron Bay.

42 of 160

PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

JE T'AIME PARIS

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie is stunning as she arrives at the film's premiere in Paris, France on Monday.

43 of 160

Splash News Online

GOOD MORNING

A hot cup of coffee is a sure-fire way to warm up, as Naomi Watts proved to be true in N.Y.C.

44 of 160

Marcus Ingram/Getty

PEACE & LOVE

Sterling K. Brown strikes a pose alongside Daniel Kaluuya, who won an outstanding actor in a motion picture NAACP Image Award for his performance in Get Out, at the annual ceremony.

45 of 160

Paras Griffin/Getty

BIG NIGHT OUT

The couple who wear matching outfits together, stick together! A smiling Terry Crews and equally-happy wife Rebecca enjoy their time at Monday's NAACP Image Awards.

46 of 160

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

PLUGGED IN

Dressed in comfy jet-setting gear, Suki Waterhouse has travel on the brain as she makes her way through LAX Airport on Monday.

47 of 160

Remy Steiner/Getty

PHOTO FINISH

Ryan Reynolds is a natural in front of the camera at the Piaget booth during the #SIHH2018 on Monday in Geneva, Switzerland.

48 of 160

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

AN EDUCATION

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton make a visit to Coventry University's Science and Health building on Tuesday in England.

49 of 160

VCG/Getty

WHEN IN CHINA

Actress Li BingBing playfully takes cover with some help from her Guardians of the Tomb costar Kellan Lutz at the film's premiere in Beijing, China on Monday.

50 of 160

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

HELLO GORGEOUS

June Ambrose makes a wow-worthy entrance as she transforms into a stylish caped crusader at the 49th NAACP Image Awards on Monday.

51 of 160

Paras Griffin/Getty

REUNITED …

… and it feels so good! Former Key & Peele costars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele come together at the NAACP Image Awards afterparty on Monday night.

52 of 160

Maury Phillips/Getty

'BERRY' NICE

An always-flawless Halle Berry takes the stage at the 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

53 of 160

Kristy Sparow/Getty

WHAT TIME IS IT?

The ever-dapper Diego Luna and Benedict Cumberbatch show off their watches at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Gala on Monday in Switzerland.

54 of 160

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

DATE NIGHT

Adam DeVine and girlfriend Chloe Bridges attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets on Monday.

55 of 160

Courtesy

GIVING BACK

American Pickers star Danielle Colby and boyfriend Jeremy Scheuch helps with relief efforts in Puerto Rico, and are seen here posing with resident Sor Carmen, the woman behind Casa de Todos — an orphanage and shelter for women and children suffering from domestic abuse.

56 of 160

Audible

MAD ABOUT YOU

Mad Men star Jon Hamm has some fun with his live-read of Audible's Stinker Lets Loose at SF Sketchfest on Sunday.

57 of 160

MEGA

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Breckin Meyer and a friend head to a dog park in West Hollywood on Monday.

58 of 160

BackGrid

L.A. STATE OF MIND

A bare-faced Jessica Biel gears up to take flight as she makes her way through LAX Airport.

59 of 160

MEGA

RUN THE WORLD

Perfect form! Chris Pratt is spotted mid-run as he races a horse during a shoot in L.A.

60 of 160

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

OH SNAP

Chris Hemsworth snaps a selfie with a fan outside Good Morning America's studios on Monday.

61 of 160

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

I AM WOMAN

American Woman's Alicia Silverstone takes the stage to discuss her upcoming sitcom during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association press tour.

62 of 160

BackGrid

BACK IN BLACK

Joe Manganiello goes incognito in an all-black ensemble for a breakfast run in Beverly Hills.

63 of 160

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

DOING GOOD

Siblings Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Jussie Smollet show their support for Time's Up during the 2018 Kingdom Day Parade, which honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

64 of 160

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

MAKING A STATEMENT

Also at the event? Natalie Portman, who wears a Time's Up tee to the parade.

65 of 160

Andrew Toth/Getty

ART ATTACK

Artist Ashley Longshore fan-girls over Blake Lively during the celebratory launch event of The Pop Artist's Exhibit on 

66 of 160

James Devaney/Getty

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?

Game on! Jon Stewart and son Nathan look stunned as they sit courtside at the New York Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans game on Sunday in N.Y.C.

67 of 160