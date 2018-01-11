Star Tracks
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Too-Cute on the Red Carpet, Plus Jon Bon Jovi, Sienna Miller & More
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
RELATIONSHIP GOALS
So cute! Rita Wilson comes out to support husband Tom Hanks at the premiere of his new film, The Post, in London on Wednesday.
BEANIE BABE
Sienna Miller layers up during a coffee run while hanging out with a friend in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
BEACHY KEEN
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her rock-hard abs during a photo shoot on Wednesday on the beach in the Bahamas.
THE DOCTOR IS IN
Prince William and lead surgeon Asif Chaudry check out a da Vinci XI machine prior to a highly complex robotic cancer operation to remove a tumor of the esophagus from a patient, during his visit to the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London on Wednesday.
STEP IN LINE
Mariska Hargitay means serious business while filming an upcoming episode of Law and Order: SVU on Gerritsen Beach in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
HOMETOWN HEROES
Musicians Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are all smiles after grabbing lunch together in New York on Wednesday.
FURRY FRIENDS
Kate Middleton visits students at Reach Academy Feltham in London — and meets a cute pup in the process.
TAKE CARE
Positively glowing! Courteney Cox leaves a beauty spa in Beverly Hills.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
Angelina Jolie brings along kids Shiloh and Zahara as her dates to the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday.
HAND TO HOLD
Nina Agdal spends time with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook as the pair walk around New York City's Soho neighborhood.
STRIKE A POSE
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot attends the 2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala in N.Y.C.
BELT IT OUT
Iggy Azalea performs during a Monster Inc. CES party at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas.
PRETTY IN PINK
Gigi Hadid sports an oversized pink jacket during a day out in N.Y.C.
ON HOLIDAY
A bikini-clad Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach in Brazil on Tuesday.
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Bella Hadid and dad Mohamed are caught in a sweet candid moment as they leave Il Pastaio for lunch.
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Pregnant Candice Swanepoel is as happy as can be as she and fellow model Doutzen Kroes enjoy a beach outing in Brazil.
BROTHERLY LOVE
Also at the National Board of Review Gala, James Franco keeps his brother and collaborator Dave Franco close as they attend the evening's awards ceremony.
BABY ON BOARD
Coco Rocha flaunts her growing baby bump with help from designer Christian Siriano on Tuesday at the 81st Annual YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund National Merit Scholarship Awards Dinner, where Siriano was being honored.
LOOK OF LOVE
Elizabeth Chambers only has eyes for husband Armie Hammer as the pair poses for photographers outside the National Board of Review Gala on Tuesday.
HUG IT OUT
An emotional Meryl Streep embraces Robert De Niro as the pair take the stage at Tuesday's National Board of Review Awards Gala.
CHI TOWN'S FINEST
Actress and writer Lena Waithe arrives at an event for her new show, The Chi, on Tuesday at New York's 92nd Street Y.
ACTING OUT
Mary J. Blige and Sandra Bullock strike a pose at a special screening of Mudbound on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
FAMILY MATTERS
Taraji P. Henson gets some love from her on-screen son, Jussee Smollet, while visiting the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York.
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Tyra Banks shows off her signature "smize" while stopping by the BUILD Studio in New York City to talk about the return of America's Next Top Model on Tuesday.
TEA FOR TWO
Get Out stars Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya strike a pose at the National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
SPEAK OUT
Rose McGowan is all smiles as she discusses her new series, Citizen Rose, on Tuesday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in Beverly Hills.
GOLDEN GIRL
Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Saoirse Ronan heads out for the day in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
SMILE FOR THE CAMERA
Meghan Markle and fiancé Prince Harry greet fans while visiting London's Reprezent 107.3FM on Tuesday.
ON AIR
Jason Mitchell chats on SiriusXM Tuesday in New York City.
BRIGHT, SUNSHINY DAY
Gal Gadot steps out in N.Y.C. sporting a trench coat and bright red lips.
NOTHING BUT NET
Ashley Graham wears a mesh top for an appearance on The View in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
LOOKING GREAT
Nicole Richie and her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins, who plays her co-anchor on the show, attend the NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Tuesday.
FUNNY PEOPLE
Rita Ora and Idris Elba share a laugh at the GQ London Men's Fashion Week closing dinner on Monday night.
CRIME FIGHTERS
The stars of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin — come together at the series' premiere in L.A. on Monday night despite the new controversy surrounding the show.
AMERICAN ANTICS
American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie pose at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
MIC CHECK
Taraji P. Henson talks up her new role (and executive producer gig) in Proud Mary during a private dinner at ZUMA in New York City, sponsored by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, on Monday night.
ACTING UP
Patrick Wilson, Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga gather for a photo at the New York City premiere of The Commuter on Monday.
CROP TOPS & COFFEE
Hailey Baldwin goes for a Monday caffeine run in Los Angeles.
ROSEANNE'S REUNION
Roseanne Barr finds herself flanked by her two Beckys — Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — during the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
STORY TELLER
Vivica A. Fox hangs out in the recording booth on Monday while reading aloud from her memoir, Every Day I'm Hustling, for Audible.
TRUE BELIEVERS
On Monday, Joel McHale and Bryan Fuller celebrate Gillian Anderson as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
'BUILD'-ING BLOCKS
O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber talk about their new movie Den of Thieves on Monday at the Build Studio in N.Y.C.
SOLO MISSION
After walking the Golden Globes red carpet with girlfriend Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus heads out for an adventure in L.A. on Monday.
BRITISH BEST
Letitia Wright and Natalie Dormer arrive at the BAFTA nominations announcement in London on Tuesday.
GRAHAM GLAM
Ashley Graham is her usual glamorous self while leaving The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.
AIRPORT EXPRESS
Following Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive in New York City on Monday.
GETTING THE BOOT
Kelly Ripa finds herself flanked by Jake Shears and J Harrison Ghee backstage on Broadway Monday night following Shears' debut in the show Kinky Boots.
WEATHER READY
On Monday in Los Angeles, Amy Adams steps out with her umbrella.
TOTAL GAMER
Apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas performs during halftime at Monday's Clippers vs. Hawks basketball game at the Staples Center in L.A.
DIAMOND DIVA
Amber Rose kicks back on Monday night while hanging at Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood.
BELLY LAUGHS
Who bumped best? American Housewife's Diedrich Bader and Katy Mixon face off at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.
UP TO MY NECK
Jon Hamm attends Friday's Above the Penthouse Welcome at W Hollywood.
IN THE PAST
Julie Bowen reunites with her former Ed costar Lesley Boone at the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring Ancestry in L.A. over the weekend.
YOGA MOM
Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky shows off her moves on Home & Family on Monday in Universal City, California.
GOOD DAY
Liam Neeson stops by Good Morning America on Monday.
GUESS WHO'S BACK?
Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges film a scene for their upcoming movie, Ben Is Back, on Monday in N.Y.C.
TV TALK
Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, stars of Splitting Up Together, speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
A LITTLE TLC
A bikini-clad Brooke Hogan shows off her toned physique while relaxing at the SLS South Beach Hotel.
HAT'S OFF
During a chilly New York morning, Blake Lively bundles up on Monday.
BUMPIN' AROUND
Doutzen Kroes joins fellow model Candice Swanepoel, who is currently pregnant, on the beach in Brazil.
PUPPY LOVE
Pregnant Eva Longoria goes for an early morning walk with her pup.
FULL OF LOVE
The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince and Willem Dafoe share a sweet embrace at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party on Saturday.
FULL SUPPORT
Rebel Wilson comes out to support the Los Angeles Rams during their Saturday game against the Atlanta Falcons.
WORK HARD, PLAY HARD
Lin-Manuel Miranda helps distribute toys to kids at the Celebraion of Three Kings Day event on Saturday.
HAVING A BALL
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take their kids out to take in a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday.
GOOD POINT
Master of None's Lena Waithe and actress Asia Kate Dillon attend the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration event on Saturday.
WALK IT OUT
Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner hug it out during an L.A. stroll on Friday.
CHEERS!
Ian Somerhalder participates in a Q&A during Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday.
SPEAKING OUT
Snoop Dogg takes the mic for his halftime performance during the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams game on Saturday.
TAKE A SEAT
Jack Black and son Thomas attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
