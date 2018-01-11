Star Tracks

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Are Too-Cute on the Red Carpet, Plus Jon Bon Jovi, Sienna Miller & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By @gracegavilanes and @julesemm

Posted on

More

1 of 154

Tristan Fewings/Getty

RELATIONSHIP GOALS

So cute! Rita Wilson comes out to support husband Tom Hanks at the premiere of his new film, The Post, in London on Wednesday.

2 of 154

BackGrid

BEANIE BABE

Sienna Miller layers up during a coffee run while hanging out with a friend in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

3 of 154

MEGA

BEACHY KEEN

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her rock-hard abs during a photo shoot on Wednesday on the beach in the Bahamas.

4 of 154

Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

THE DOCTOR IS IN

Prince William and lead surgeon Asif Chaudry check out a da Vinci XI machine prior to a highly complex robotic cancer operation to remove a tumor of the esophagus from a patient, during his visit to the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in London on Wednesday.

5 of 154

Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

STEP IN LINE

Mariska Hargitay means serious business while filming an upcoming episode of Law and Order: SVU on Gerritsen Beach in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

6 of 154

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

HOMETOWN HEROES

Musicians Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi are all smiles after grabbing lunch together in New York on Wednesday. 

7 of 154

Shutterstock

FURRY FRIENDS

Kate Middleton visits students at Reach Academy Feltham in London — and meets a cute pup in the process.

8 of 154

BackGrid

TAKE CARE

Positively glowing! Courteney Cox leaves a beauty spa in Beverly Hills.

9 of 154

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Angelina Jolie brings along kids Shiloh and Zahara as her dates to the National Board of Review Awards Gala on Tuesday.

10 of 154

Splash News Online

HAND TO HOLD

Nina Agdal spends time with boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook as the pair walk around New York City's Soho neighborhood.

11 of 154

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

STRIKE A POSE

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot attends the 2018 National Board Of Review Awards Gala in N.Y.C.

12 of 154

Brandon Magnus/Getty

BELT IT OUT

Iggy Azalea performs during a Monster Inc. CES party at Omnia Nightclub in Las Vegas.  

13 of 154

Splash News Online

PRETTY IN PINK

Gigi Hadid sports an oversized pink jacket during a day out in N.Y.C.

14 of 154

BackGrid

ON HOLIDAY

A bikini-clad Alessandra Ambrosio hits the beach in Brazil on Tuesday.

15 of 154

MEGA

LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Bella Hadid and dad Mohamed are caught in a sweet candid moment as they leave Il Pastaio for lunch.

16 of 154

BackGrid

BUMP IN THE ROAD

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel is as happy as can be as she and fellow model Doutzen Kroes enjoy a beach outing in Brazil.

17 of 154

Kevin Mazur/Getty

BROTHERLY LOVE

Also at the National Board of Review Gala, James Franco keeps his brother and collaborator Dave Franco close as they attend the evening's awards ceremony.

18 of 154

Andrew Toth/Getty

BABY ON BOARD

Coco Rocha flaunts her growing baby bump with help from designer Christian Siriano on Tuesday at the 81st Annual YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund National Merit Scholarship Awards Dinner, where Siriano was being honored.

19 of 154

Mike Coppola/Getty

LOOK OF LOVE

Elizabeth Chambers only has eyes for husband Armie Hammer as the pair poses for photographers outside the National Board of Review Gala on Tuesday.

20 of 154

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

HUG IT OUT

An emotional Meryl Streep embraces Robert De Niro as the pair take the stage at Tuesday's National Board of Review Awards Gala.

21 of 154

Roy Rochlin/Getty

CHI TOWN'S FINEST

Actress and writer Lena Waithe arrives at an event for her new show, The Chi, on Tuesday at New York's 92nd Street Y.

22 of 154

Rich Fury/Getty

ACTING OUT

Mary J. Blige and Sandra Bullock strike a pose at a special screening of Mudbound on Tuesday in West Hollywood. 

23 of 154

Brad Barket/Getty

FAMILY MATTERS

Taraji P. Henson gets some love from her on-screen son, Jussee Smollet, while visiting the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in New York.

24 of 154

Michael Loccisano/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Tyra Banks shows off her signature "smize" while stopping by the BUILD Studio in New York City to talk about the return of America's Next Top Model on Tuesday.

25 of 154

Kevin Mazur/Getty

TEA FOR TWO

Get Out stars Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya strike a pose at the National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

26 of 154

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

SPEAK OUT

Rose McGowan is all smiles as she discusses her new series, Citizen Rose, on Tuesday as part of the TCA Winter Press Tour in Beverly Hills.

27 of 154

The Image Direct

GOLDEN GIRL

Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Saoirse Ronan heads out for the day in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

28 of 154

ZUMA

SMILE FOR THE CAMERA

Meghan Markle and fiancé Prince Harry greet fans while visiting London's Reprezent 107.3FM on Tuesday. 

29 of 154

Brad Barket/Getty

ON AIR 

Jason Mitchell chats on SiriusXM Tuesday in New York City. 

30 of 154

Splash News Online

BRIGHT, SUNSHINY DAY 

Gal Gadot steps out in N.Y.C. sporting a trench coat and bright red lips. 

31 of 154

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

NOTHING BUT NET

Ashley Graham wears a mesh top for an appearance on The View in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

32 of 154

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

LOOKING GREAT

Nicole Richie and her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins, who plays her co-anchor on the show, attend the NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Tuesday.

33 of 154

Dave Benett/Getty

FUNNY PEOPLE

Rita Ora and Idris Elba share a laugh at the GQ London Men's Fashion Week closing dinner on Monday night.

34 of 154

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

CRIME FIGHTERS

The stars of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story — Darren Criss, Penélope Cruz, Édgar Ramirez and Ricky Martin — come together at the series' premiere in L.A. on Monday night despite the new controversy surrounding the show.

35 of 154

David Livingston/Getty

AMERICAN ANTICS

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie pose at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday. 

36 of 154

Courtesy

MIC CHECK

Taraji P. Henson talks up her new role (and executive producer gig) in Proud Mary during a private dinner at ZUMA in New York City, sponsored by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, on Monday night.

37 of 154

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

ACTING UP

Patrick Wilson, Liam Neeson and Vera Farmiga gather for a photo at the New York City premiere of The Commuter on Monday. 

38 of 154

BackGrid

CROP TOPS & COFFEE

Hailey Baldwin goes for a Monday caffeine run in Los Angeles. 

39 of 154

Splash News Online

ROSEANNE'S REUNION

Roseanne Barr finds herself flanked by her two Beckys — Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke — during the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday.

40 of 154

Courtesy Audible

STORY TELLER

Vivica A. Fox hangs out in the recording booth on Monday while reading aloud from her memoir, Every Day I'm Hustling, for Audible.

41 of 154

Jesse Grant/Getty

TRUE BELIEVERS

On Monday, Joel McHale and Bryan Fuller celebrate Gillian Anderson as she receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

42 of 154

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

'BUILD'-ING BLOCKS

O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber talk about their new movie Den of Thieves on Monday at the Build Studio in N.Y.C.

43 of 154

Splash News Online

SOLO MISSION

After walking the Golden Globes red carpet with girlfriend Diane Kruger, Norman Reedus heads out for an adventure in L.A. on Monday.

44 of 154

Dave Benett/Getty

BRITISH BEST

Letitia Wright and Natalie Dormer arrive at the BAFTA nominations announcement in London on Tuesday. 

45 of 154

MEGA

GRAHAM GLAM

Ashley Graham is her usual glamorous self while leaving The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Monday.

46 of 154

Splash News Online

AIRPORT EXPRESS

Following Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers arrive in New York City on Monday.

47 of 154

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

GETTING THE BOOT

Kelly Ripa finds herself flanked by Jake Shears and J Harrison Ghee backstage on Broadway Monday night following Shears' debut in the show Kinky Boots.

48 of 154

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

WEATHER READY

On Monday in Los Angeles, Amy Adams steps out with her umbrella. 

49 of 154

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

TOTAL GAMER

Apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas performs during halftime at Monday's Clippers vs. Hawks basketball game at the Staples Center in L.A.

50 of 154

Splash News Online

DIAMOND DIVA

Amber Rose kicks back on Monday night while hanging at Ace of Diamonds in West Hollywood.

51 of 154

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

BELLY LAUGHS

Who bumped best? American Housewife's Diedrich Bader and Katy Mixon face off at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA winter press tour winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Monday. 

52 of 154

Amy Graves/Getty

UP TO MY NECK

Jon Hamm attends Friday's Above the Penthouse Welcome at W Hollywood. 

53 of 154

Courtesy

IN THE PAST

Julie Bowen reunites with her former Ed costar Lesley Boone at the HBO Luxury Lounge featuring Ancestry in L.A. over the weekend.

54 of 154

David Livingston/Getty

YOGA MOM

Pregnant Ali Fedotowsky shows off her moves on Home & Family on Monday in Universal City, California.

55 of 154

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

GOOD DAY

Liam Neeson stops by Good Morning America on Monday.

56 of 154

Splash News Online

GUESS WHO'S BACK?

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges film a scene for their upcoming movie, Ben Is Back, on Monday in N.Y.C.

57 of 154

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

TV TALK

Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson, stars of Splitting Up Together, speak onstage during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

58 of 154

BackGrid

A LITTLE TLC

A bikini-clad Brooke Hogan shows off her toned physique while relaxing at the SLS South Beach Hotel.

59 of 154

The Image Direct

HAT'S OFF

During a chilly New York morning, Blake Lively bundles up on Monday.

60 of 154

BackGrid

BUMPIN' AROUND

Doutzen Kroes joins fellow model Candice Swanepoel, who is currently pregnant, on the beach in Brazil.

61 of 154

Splash News Online

PUPPY LOVE

Pregnant Eva Longoria goes for an early morning walk with her pup.

62 of 154

Frazer Harrison/Getty

FULL OF LOVE

The Florida Project's Brooklynn Prince and Willem Dafoe share a sweet embrace at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party on Saturday.

63 of 154

WENN

FULL SUPPORT

Rebel Wilson comes out to support the Los Angeles Rams during their Saturday game against the Atlanta Falcons.

64 of 154

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

WORK HARD, PLAY HARD

Lin-Manuel Miranda helps distribute toys to kids at the Celebraion of Three Kings Day event on Saturday.

65 of 154

London Ent/Splash News Online

HAVING A BALL

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take their kids out to take in a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday.

66 of 154

Tara Ziemba/Getty

GOOD POINT

Master of None's Lena Waithe and actress Asia Kate Dillon attend the Showtime Golden Globe Nominees Celebration event on Saturday.

67 of 154

The Image Direct

WALK IT OUT

Ellen Page and wife Emma Portner hug it out during an L.A. stroll on Friday.

68 of 154

Erika Goldring/Getty

CHEERS!

Ian Somerhalder participates in a Q&A during Wizard World Comic Con on Saturday.

69 of 154

Harry How/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Snoop Dogg takes the mic for his halftime performance during the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams game on Saturday.

70 of 154

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

TAKE A SEAT

Jack Black and son Thomas attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

71 of 154