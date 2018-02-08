Star Tracks

Star Tracks

Yara Shahidi Takes Cover, Plus Bella Hadid, Nicole Richie & More

By @gracegavilanes

Getty

UNDER MY UMBRELLA

Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi takes cover from the rain with a red umbrella in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

NEW YORK MINUTE

Model Kaia Gerber bundles up against the snowy New York City weather while out and about Wednesday.

Splash News Online

I, SPY

Bella Hadid rocks an all-black Matrix-inspired outfit while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

DO THE WAVE

Kate Middleton waves to photographers while arriving to open the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre on Wednesday in Wickford, England.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

COLOR ME IMPRESSED

Nicole Richie makes a bold style statement while attending the 2018 MAKERS Conference on Wednesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

LET ME TAKE A SELFIE

DANNIJO co-founders Jodie Snyder Morel and Danielle Snyder cozy up to actress Rachel Brosnahan for a photo as they celebrate at the RUFFINO Wines + DANNIJO "Always Sparkling" Dinner on Tuesday in New York.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

STRAIGHT STYLIN'

On Wednesday, Scott Eastwood stays warm in a hoodie at the Li-Ning Fall/Winter 2018 Collection Fashion Show.

Rachel Murray/Getty

TECH SAVVY

Supermodel Karlie Kloss gets passionate while speaking at the 2018 MAKERS Conference on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

TRES CHIC

Diane Kruger strikes a pose while arriving at the Trophées du Film Français 25th Ceremony in Paris on Tuesday.

Sam Santos/Getty

SILVER SCREEN QUEEN

Danai Gurira commands attention while talking about Black Panther at the film's Toronto premiere on Tuesday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

GOT THE BLUES

Abby Champion and boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger opt for coordinating couples outfits while attending the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2018 Men's Runway Show on Tuesday in New York.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

CALL THE SHOTS

Greta Gerwig takes the stage while being honored alongside fellow directors Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson on Tuesday during the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

Rachel Murray/Getty

MAKING A CHANGE

Jessica Biel speaks at the 2018 MAKERS Conference in L.A.

BackGrid

BACK TO NATURE

Sandra Bullock jokes around with her castmates in between takes on the Olympic, Washington set of her upcoming film, Bird Box!

MEGA

FEELING FLY

Kelly Rowland struts her stuff in a pair of short-shorts through the streets of Bondi, Australia on Tuesday.

MEGA

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Nick Offerman and Jeff Bridges get serious while filming a bank heist scene on the Vancouver, Canada set of their film, Bad Times at the El Royale.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

VINTAGE VIXEN

Dita Von Teese strikes a pose while arriving at the 2018 Femmy Awards on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

SHOW PEOPLE

Mariska Hargitay and son August Hermann stop backstage to chat with Dear Evan Hansen stars Laura Dreyfuss and Taylor Trensch after taking in the show on Tuesday in New York. 

Flight

SELFIE LOVE

Adriana Lima and boyfriend Metin Hara snap a quick selfie together during their ice cream date on Tuesday in Miami.

London Entertainment/Splash News Online

HEAR ME ROAR

Brie Larson keeps her focus before heading to lunch at Little Dom's Restaurant in Los Feliz, California.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

FRONT ROW FAVORITES

Why so serious? Ciara and husband Russell Wilson perfect their smizes during their appearance at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2018 Men's Runway Show on Tuesday.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

THROWING SHADES

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson dress their best for the Paris premiere of Fifty Shades Freed on Tuesday.

MEGA

MAKING A SPLASH

Surf's up for Simon Baker, who can't help but dive into the ocean with his surfboard in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday.

Bauer-Griffin/Splash News Online

GOOD MORNING

Miranda Kerr (and her baby bump!) is spotted making her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Noel Vasquez/Getty

EXTRA HAPPY

Rob Lowe is all smiles during his photo opp at Extra on Tuesday.

James Devaney/Getty

COURTSIDE CUTIES

So cute! Dakota Fanning and boyfriend Henry Frye pack on the PDA as the pair attend Tuesday's New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks game.

BackGrid

GIRLS DAY OUT

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell step out in matching outfits for their day at an L.A. spa.

Bauer-Griffin/Splash News Online

'WILDE' ABOUT YOU

Olivia Wilde is spotted out and about in L.A.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

OH-SO DRESSY

Everyone can go home now — Rita Ora can't help but slay the style game at the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed in Paris on Tuesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

KICKING IT AROUND 

On Tuesday, Benedict Cumberbatch tests his soccer moves at the Active Communities Network program in London. 

Splash News

BROOKLYN BOYS 

Edward Norton and Bruce Willis film Motherless Brooklyn in N.Y.C. 

Tom Nicholson/REX/Shutterstock

MOVIE MOMENT

They clean up real good! Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz, who both star in The Mercy, attend the film's world premiere on Tuesday.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

THE WRITE STUFF

Gayle King, who serves as editor at large of O, The Oprah Magazine, poses with The New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow at Tuesday's American Magazine Media Conference.

David M. Russell/Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

HELLO THERE

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Secrest ride round and round while filming at their Live with Kelly and Ryan show's current location in Atlantis, Paradise Island.

JOHN NACION/startraks

MY OTHER HALF

Jillian Hervey and mom Vanessa Williams pose at Burlington and WomenHeart's event, offering free health screenings in New York City. 

Christopher Peterson/Splash News

ON THE BRIGHT SIDE 

A happy Yara Shahidi arrives for a Tuesday Build Series event in New York City. 

BACKGRID

HUG IT OUT

James Franco embraces girlfriend Isabel Pakzad as the pair gear up to go surfing, following his Oscars snub, on Monday. 

X17online

CATCHING UP

Jennifer Garner breaks out in laughter during a post-workout hangout with her friend (not pictured) on Monday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

WE LOVE YOUR WORK!

Oscar Isaac, Abbie Cornish, playwright Martin McDonagh and Darrell Britt-Gibson come together at the opening night party for McDonagh's new play Hangman on Monday in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

BIG FAN

Also at the opening night party for Hangman? A smiling Hugh Jackman.

MEGA

READY, SET, FOCUS

Hailey Clauson gives her full attention to her photographer while on a fashion shoot in Venice Beach on Monday.

Janet Mayer/StarTraks

HIGH ENERGY

Shameless star Emmy Rossum lets out a big laugh while attending the Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala on Monday.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Clint Eastwood feels the love as his six kids — Kyle, Alison and Scott are pictured here — support their dad at the world premiere of his latest film, The 15:17 to Paris.

Jonathan Leibson/BFA/Shutterstock

GIRLS NIGHT

Bria Vinaite and Valeria Cotto strike poses at The Hollywood Reporter's Academy Awards Nominees Night on Monday.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

LET THEM EAT CAKE

Brooklyn Beckham takes a bite out of girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz's 21st birthday cake at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex on Saturday.

Splash News Online

HAIRY SITUATION

A bearded Jared Leto looks chill as ever as he walks through Los Angeles.

Splash News Online

SIGN LANGUAGE

Lindsay Lohan keeps the peace during a family outing to dinner in N.Y.C.

Pacific Coast News

WORKOUT READY 

Sarah Hyland is spotted at her Los Angeles gym on Monday.

Rich Fury/Getty

GROWN WOMAN

Monday in Beverly Hills, Helen Mirren is honored at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

I'M A HUGGER

Kris Jenner and Rachel Zoe embrace at the designer's L.A. presentation on Monday. 

Rachel Murray/Getty

MAKE WAY 

Jill Soloway, Rashida Jones, Nina Shaw, Tina Tchen, Natalie Portman and Melina Matsoukas speak at The 2018 MAKERS Conference Monday in Los Angeles. 

Matt Stroshane/Disney Resorts/Getty

FAMILY MAGIC

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates his Super Bowl LII win with daughter Lily, 7 months, and wife Tori at Walt Disney World on Monday. 

Cindy Ord/Getty

IN THE BAG 

Chanel Iman teams up with Gilt.com at the U.S. launch of BLAKUS handbags Monday in New York City. 

Kevin Winter/Getty

AT PEACE

Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet arrives at the annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on Monday in Beverly Hills. 

Rich Fury/Getty

DREAM TEAM 

Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan arrive at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills. 

Neilson Barnard/Getty

POWER COUPLE 

Emily V. Gordon and husband Kumail Nanjiani pose at The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night in Beverly Hills on Monday. 

Dave Benett/Getty

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS 

Arizona Muse hosts the Tuesday breakfast launch of Chinti & Parker's collaboration with Women for Women International in London.  

BackGrid

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Liev Schreiber walks through New York City's Noho neighborhood on Monday.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

FLOWER POWER

Naomi Watts picks up a bouquet of flowers in N.Y.C.

BackGrid

SOAK IT ALL IN

Soaking up the sun, Robert Pattinson goes for a jog on the beach during a trip to Half Moon Bay in Antigua.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

SUIT YOURSELF

Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for Get Out, attends the 90th annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on Monday.

Adam Nemser/StarTraks

STAGE PRESENCE

The cast of Broadway's Lobby Hero — Kenneth Lonergan, Michael Cera, Bryan Tyree Henry, Bel Powley, Chris Evans and Trip Cullman — come together for a photo opp in N.Y.C.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Newlyweds Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger strike a pose before heading inside the Academy Awards nominees luncheon.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

WHEN IN FRANCE

Rita Ora arrives at C a Vous TV show on Monday in Paris, France.

BackGrid

PUPPY LOVE

Aaron Carter is all smiles while shopping with his sister (not pictured) and his pup in Hollywood.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

SITTING PRETTY

Saoirse Ronan takes a seat to discuss her career and Oscar-nominated performance in Lady Bird during The 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

HIGH PRAISE

Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins come out to support their director Guillermo del Toro, who was honored with the medallion for outstanding directorial achievement in feature film for The Shape of Water, at the 70th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards.

David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty

STARRY NIGHT

Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal get the surprise of a lifetime when they snap a group pic with Rihanna following Saturday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton in London.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty

BRING IT ON

Carrying a fan with the message #MasMujeres (translated to "#MoreWomen"), Penélope Cruz makes her way down the Goya Cinema Awards red carpet on Saturday in Madrid, Spain.

Christopher Polk/Getty

FLYING HIGH

Miles Teller shares who he's rooting for while attending the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert ahead of the Super Bowl.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty

BACK TO BLACK

On Monday, Lupita Nyong'o attends the press conference for the Seoul premiere of Black Panther.

MEGA

FULL OF WONDER

Kate Upton casually channels Wonder Woman following a Sunday dinner in Beverly Hills.

Sam Bagnall/Getty

BUCKLE UP

Kylie Minogue enjoys herself while riding shotgun with Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag in the BMW i8 Safety Car during the Santiago ePrix.

Michael Kovac/Getty

FULL ATTENTION

All eyes are on John Boyega as the Star Wars star appears on stage during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SING OUT LOUD

On Sunday, Jhené Aiko performs live on stage at KOKO in London.

Michael Kovac/Getty

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Gary Oldman visits the Dom Perignon Lounge after receiving the maltin modern master award from Ben Mendelsohn at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Erika Goldring/Getty

SPEAKING OUT

Jennifer Lawrence hosts the "Unrigged Live!" event, presented by Represent.Us, during the 2018 Unrig the System Summit on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jonathan Leibson/BFA.com

POSE PERFECTION

Style gurus Rachel Zoe, Joey Maalouf and Allegra Versace enjoyed a night out at the Jeremy Hotel to celebrate The Glam App re-launch

Rebecca Sapp/Getty

MAKING WAVES

Dania Ramirez greets photographers at the Virtuosos Awards during the 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Christopher Polk/Getty

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Ciara takes a look back while attending the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

The crowd goes wild for Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman at a press conference for the film's Seoul premiere.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

WHAT AN HONOR

Alan Cumming accepts the icon award at the SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.

Jason Sudock/Disneyland Resorts/Getty Images

RETURN OF THE JEDI

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Laura Dern visits Disneyland.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

THE RIGHT DIRECTION

Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig pose together at the 70th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

DRAWING BIG SMILES

Shoshana Bean and Jesse Tyler Ferguson attend the Starlight Children's Foundation's Design-a-Gown event hosted by Michaels in Los Angeles.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

THREE'S COMPANY

John Boyega, Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya visit the Dom Perignon Lounge before receiving the Virtuosos Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

IT GIRL

Cardi B attends Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL and produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday.

