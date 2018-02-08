Star Tracks
Yara Shahidi Takes Cover, Plus Bella Hadid, Nicole Richie & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 140
UNDER MY UMBRELLA
Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi takes cover from the rain with a red umbrella in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
2 of 140
NEW YORK MINUTE
Model Kaia Gerber bundles up against the snowy New York City weather while out and about Wednesday.
3 of 140
I, SPY
Bella Hadid rocks an all-black Matrix-inspired outfit while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
4 of 140
DO THE WAVE
Kate Middleton waves to photographers while arriving to open the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre on Wednesday in Wickford, England.
5 of 140
COLOR ME IMPRESSED
Nicole Richie makes a bold style statement while attending the 2018 MAKERS Conference on Wednesday.
6 of 140
LET ME TAKE A SELFIE
DANNIJO co-founders Jodie Snyder Morel and Danielle Snyder cozy up to actress Rachel Brosnahan for a photo as they celebrate at the RUFFINO Wines + DANNIJO "Always Sparkling" Dinner on Tuesday in New York.
7 of 140
STRAIGHT STYLIN'
On Wednesday, Scott Eastwood stays warm in a hoodie at the Li-Ning Fall/Winter 2018 Collection Fashion Show.
8 of 140
TECH SAVVY
Supermodel Karlie Kloss gets passionate while speaking at the 2018 MAKERS Conference on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
9 of 140
TRES CHIC
Diane Kruger strikes a pose while arriving at the Trophées du Film Français 25th Ceremony in Paris on Tuesday.
10 of 140
SILVER SCREEN QUEEN
Danai Gurira commands attention while talking about Black Panther at the film's Toronto premiere on Tuesday.
11 of 140
GOT THE BLUES
Abby Champion and boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger opt for coordinating couples outfits while attending the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2018 Men's Runway Show on Tuesday in New York.
12 of 140
CALL THE SHOTS
Greta Gerwig takes the stage while being honored alongside fellow directors Jordan Peele, Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson on Tuesday during the Santa Barbara Film Festival.
13 of 140
MAKING A CHANGE
Jessica Biel speaks at the 2018 MAKERS Conference in L.A.
14 of 140
BACK TO NATURE
Sandra Bullock jokes around with her castmates in between takes on the Olympic, Washington set of her upcoming film, Bird Box!
15 of 140
FEELING FLY
Kelly Rowland struts her stuff in a pair of short-shorts through the streets of Bondi, Australia on Tuesday.
16 of 140
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Nick Offerman and Jeff Bridges get serious while filming a bank heist scene on the Vancouver, Canada set of their film, Bad Times at the El Royale.
17 of 140
VINTAGE VIXEN
Dita Von Teese strikes a pose while arriving at the 2018 Femmy Awards on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
18 of 140
SHOW PEOPLE
Mariska Hargitay and son August Hermann stop backstage to chat with Dear Evan Hansen stars Laura Dreyfuss and Taylor Trensch after taking in the show on Tuesday in New York.
19 of 140
SELFIE LOVE
Adriana Lima and boyfriend Metin Hara snap a quick selfie together during their ice cream date on Tuesday in Miami.
20 of 140
HEAR ME ROAR
Brie Larson keeps her focus before heading to lunch at Little Dom's Restaurant in Los Feliz, California.
21 of 140
FRONT ROW FAVORITES
Why so serious? Ciara and husband Russell Wilson perfect their smizes during their appearance at the Tom Ford Fall/Winter 2018 Men's Runway Show on Tuesday.
22 of 140
THROWING SHADES
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson dress their best for the Paris premiere of Fifty Shades Freed on Tuesday.
23 of 140
MAKING A SPLASH
Surf's up for Simon Baker, who can't help but dive into the ocean with his surfboard in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday.
24 of 140
GOOD MORNING
Miranda Kerr (and her baby bump!) is spotted making her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live.
25 of 140
EXTRA HAPPY
Rob Lowe is all smiles during his photo opp at Extra on Tuesday.
26 of 140
COURTSIDE CUTIES
So cute! Dakota Fanning and boyfriend Henry Frye pack on the PDA as the pair attend Tuesday's New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks game.
27 of 140
GIRLS DAY OUT
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell step out in matching outfits for their day at an L.A. spa.
28 of 140
'WILDE' ABOUT YOU
Olivia Wilde is spotted out and about in L.A.
29 of 140
OH-SO DRESSY
Everyone can go home now — Rita Ora can't help but slay the style game at the premiere of Fifty Shades Freed in Paris on Tuesday.
30 of 140
KICKING IT AROUND
On Tuesday, Benedict Cumberbatch tests his soccer moves at the Active Communities Network program in London.
31 of 140
BROOKLYN BOYS
Edward Norton and Bruce Willis film Motherless Brooklyn in N.Y.C.
32 of 140
MOVIE MOMENT
They clean up real good! Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz, who both star in The Mercy, attend the film's world premiere on Tuesday.
33 of 140
THE WRITE STUFF
Gayle King, who serves as editor at large of O, The Oprah Magazine, poses with The New Yorker contributor Ronan Farrow at Tuesday's American Magazine Media Conference.
34 of 140
HELLO THERE
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Secrest ride round and round while filming at their Live with Kelly and Ryan show's current location in Atlantis, Paradise Island.
35 of 140
MY OTHER HALF
Jillian Hervey and mom Vanessa Williams pose at Burlington and WomenHeart's event, offering free health screenings in New York City.
36 of 140
ON THE BRIGHT SIDE
A happy Yara Shahidi arrives for a Tuesday Build Series event in New York City.
37 of 140
HUG IT OUT
James Franco embraces girlfriend Isabel Pakzad as the pair gear up to go surfing, following his Oscars snub, on Monday.
38 of 140
CATCHING UP
Jennifer Garner breaks out in laughter during a post-workout hangout with her friend (not pictured) on Monday.
39 of 140
WE LOVE YOUR WORK!
Oscar Isaac, Abbie Cornish, playwright Martin McDonagh and Darrell Britt-Gibson come together at the opening night party for McDonagh's new play Hangman on Monday in New York City.
40 of 140
BIG FAN
Also at the opening night party for Hangman? A smiling Hugh Jackman.
41 of 140
READY, SET, FOCUS
Hailey Clauson gives her full attention to her photographer while on a fashion shoot in Venice Beach on Monday.
42 of 140
HIGH ENERGY
Shameless star Emmy Rossum lets out a big laugh while attending the Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala on Monday.
43 of 140
A FAMILY AFFAIR
Clint Eastwood feels the love as his six kids — Kyle, Alison and Scott are pictured here — support their dad at the world premiere of his latest film, The 15:17 to Paris.
44 of 140
GIRLS NIGHT
Bria Vinaite and Valeria Cotto strike poses at The Hollywood Reporter's Academy Awards Nominees Night on Monday.
45 of 140
LET THEM EAT CAKE
Brooklyn Beckham takes a bite out of girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz's 21st birthday cake at L.A.'s Beauty & Essex on Saturday.
46 of 140
HAIRY SITUATION
A bearded Jared Leto looks chill as ever as he walks through Los Angeles.
47 of 140
SIGN LANGUAGE
Lindsay Lohan keeps the peace during a family outing to dinner in N.Y.C.
48 of 140
WORKOUT READY
Sarah Hyland is spotted at her Los Angeles gym on Monday.
49 of 140
GROWN WOMAN
Monday in Beverly Hills, Helen Mirren is honored at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards.
50 of 140
I'M A HUGGER
Kris Jenner and Rachel Zoe embrace at the designer's L.A. presentation on Monday.
51 of 140
MAKE WAY
Jill Soloway, Rashida Jones, Nina Shaw, Tina Tchen, Natalie Portman and Melina Matsoukas speak at The 2018 MAKERS Conference Monday in Los Angeles.
52 of 140
FAMILY MAGIC
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates his Super Bowl LII win with daughter Lily, 7 months, and wife Tori at Walt Disney World on Monday.
53 of 140
IN THE BAG
Chanel Iman teams up with Gilt.com at the U.S. launch of BLAKUS handbags Monday in New York City.
54 of 140
AT PEACE
Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet arrives at the annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on Monday in Beverly Hills.
55 of 140
DREAM TEAM
Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan arrive at AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills.
56 of 140
POWER COUPLE
Emily V. Gordon and husband Kumail Nanjiani pose at The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night in Beverly Hills on Monday.
57 of 140
BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS
Arizona Muse hosts the Tuesday breakfast launch of Chinti & Parker's collaboration with Women for Women International in London.
58 of 140
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Liev Schreiber walks through New York City's Noho neighborhood on Monday.
59 of 140
FLOWER POWER
Naomi Watts picks up a bouquet of flowers in N.Y.C.
60 of 140
SOAK IT ALL IN
Soaking up the sun, Robert Pattinson goes for a jog on the beach during a trip to Half Moon Bay in Antigua.
61 of 140
SUIT YOURSELF
Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for Get Out, attends the 90th annual Academy Awards nominee luncheon on Monday.
62 of 140
STAGE PRESENCE
The cast of Broadway's Lobby Hero — Kenneth Lonergan, Michael Cera, Bryan Tyree Henry, Bel Powley, Chris Evans and Trip Cullman — come together for a photo opp in N.Y.C.
63 of 140
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Newlyweds Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger strike a pose before heading inside the Academy Awards nominees luncheon.
64 of 140
WHEN IN FRANCE
Rita Ora arrives at C a Vous TV show on Monday in Paris, France.
65 of 140
PUPPY LOVE
Aaron Carter is all smiles while shopping with his sister (not pictured) and his pup in Hollywood.
66 of 140
SITTING PRETTY
Saoirse Ronan takes a seat to discuss her career and Oscar-nominated performance in Lady Bird during The 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday.
67 of 140
HIGH PRAISE
Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins come out to support their director Guillermo del Toro, who was honored with the medallion for outstanding directorial achievement in feature film for The Shape of Water, at the 70th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards.
68 of 140
STARRY NIGHT
Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal get the surprise of a lifetime when they snap a group pic with Rihanna following Saturday's Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton in London.
69 of 140
BRING IT ON
Carrying a fan with the message #MasMujeres (translated to "#MoreWomen"), Penélope Cruz makes her way down the Goya Cinema Awards red carpet on Saturday in Madrid, Spain.
70 of 140
FLYING HIGH
Miles Teller shares who he's rooting for while attending the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert ahead of the Super Bowl.
71 of 140
BACK TO BLACK
On Monday, Lupita Nyong'o attends the press conference for the Seoul premiere of Black Panther.
72 of 140
FULL OF WONDER
Kate Upton casually channels Wonder Woman following a Sunday dinner in Beverly Hills.
73 of 140
BUCKLE UP
Kylie Minogue enjoys herself while riding shotgun with Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag in the BMW i8 Safety Car during the Santiago ePrix.
74 of 140
FULL ATTENTION
All eyes are on John Boyega as the Star Wars star appears on stage during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Saturday.
75 of 140
SING OUT LOUD
On Sunday, Jhené Aiko performs live on stage at KOKO in London.
76 of 140
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Gary Oldman visits the Dom Perignon Lounge after receiving the maltin modern master award from Ben Mendelsohn at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
77 of 140
SPEAKING OUT
Jennifer Lawrence hosts the "Unrigged Live!" event, presented by Represent.Us, during the 2018 Unrig the System Summit on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.
78 of 140
POSE PERFECTION
Style gurus Rachel Zoe, Joey Maalouf and Allegra Versace enjoyed a night out at the Jeremy Hotel to celebrate The Glam App re-launch
79 of 140
MAKING WAVES
Dania Ramirez greets photographers at the Virtuosos Awards during the 33rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
80 of 140
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Ciara takes a look back while attending the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on Saturday.
81 of 140
MAN OF THE HOUR
The crowd goes wild for Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman at a press conference for the film's Seoul premiere.
82 of 140
WHAT AN HONOR
Alan Cumming accepts the icon award at the SCAD aTVfest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday.
83 of 140
RETURN OF THE JEDI
Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Laura Dern visits Disneyland.
84 of 140
THE RIGHT DIRECTION
Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig pose together at the 70th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
85 of 140
DRAWING BIG SMILES
Shoshana Bean and Jesse Tyler Ferguson attend the Starlight Children's Foundation's Design-a-Gown event hosted by Michaels in Los Angeles.
86 of 140
THREE'S COMPANY
John Boyega, Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya visit the Dom Perignon Lounge before receiving the Virtuosos Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
87 of 140
IT GIRL
Cardi B attends Rolling Stone Live: Minneapolis presented by Mercedes-Benz and TIDAL and produced in partnership with Talent Resources Sports in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday.
88 of 140