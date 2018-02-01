Star Tracks
Julianne Hough Takes the Stage, Plus Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Munn & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes and Julia Emmanuele•@julesemm
Posted on
More
1 of 149
MORNING GLORY
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City.
2 of 149
STAGE PRESENCE
Julianne Hough is all smiles on the stage for #BlogHer18 Health & Wellness Conference in New York City on Wednesday.
3 of 149
HEAR ME OUT
Rita Ora pokes fun as she and Liam Payne, who recorded a song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, discuss all things music at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.
4 of 149
PUMP IT UP
Olivia Munn stops for gas in L.A. on Wednesday.
5 of 149
ABS-OLUTE GOALS
Brooke Burke-Charvet flaunts her super-svelte physique during a beach photoshoot in Malibu, California.
6 of 149
FELINE GREAT
Beth Stern snuggles up to some adorable cats during an appearance on Good Day New York on Wednesday to promote the upcoming Kitten Bowl.
7 of 149
PLAID ABOUT YOU
Bella Hadid makes a major style statement in a plaid raincoat in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
8 of 149
TIME TO CELEBRATE
Anna Kendrick strikes a pose at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on Tuesday.
9 of 149
HAVING A BALL
Tracy Morgan and former football player Plaxico Burress clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday.
10 of 149
CATCHING UP
Fellow Aussies Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman's leading lady, Deborra-lee Furness, walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in N.Y.C.
11 of 149
A LOOK BACK
Kerry Washington is all smiles as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.
12 of 149
CAN'T GET ENOUGH
Katie Lowes poses backstage with her playbill from the hit Broadway musical, Come From Away, on Tuesday.
13 of 149
THE FAB FOUR
What a group! Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Ne-Yo attend a photoshoot on Tuesday for their new NBC show, World of Dance.
14 of 149
'FANTASTIC' NIGHT
Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, who costar in the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, put on their best fashion faces while attending the 'Alexa Chung Fantastic' collection party on Tuesday.
15 of 149
RED-HOT MAMA
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump following a Tuesday appaearance on The Tonight Show.
16 of 149
FASHION'S FINEST
Olivia Culpo is ever the fashionista as she stylishly walks through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Tuesday.
17 of 149
FEEL THE MUSIC
Luke Bryan takes the stage to announce his "What Makes You Country" tour on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.
18 of 149
LEAVING ON A JET PLANE
After picking up a Grammy Award on Sunday night for his song "Redbone," Donald Glover arrives at LAX Airport for a flight on Tuesday.
19 of 149
FAN SERVICE
Camila Cabello stops to take some selfies with fans while heading to Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan on Wednesday.
20 of 149
HAT'S THE TICKET!
Rita Ora bundles up against the frigid New York City temperatures with the help of a giant furry hat while on her way to the Empire State Building on Tuesday.
21 of 149
LADY WHO LUNCHES
Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while on her way to a lunch date in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
22 of 149
HELLO SUNSHINE
Madison Beer brightens up the afternoon by pairing her yellow hoodie with a bouquet of flowers in Hollywood on Tuesday.
23 of 149
ON THE BALL
Adam Sandler shows off his skills on the basketball court during a pickup game on Tuesday in Santa Monica.
24 of 149
PEACE AND LOVE
Miley Cyrus is all smiles while arriving at Madison Square Garden for the Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute event.
25 of 149
STRUT YOUR STUFF
Model Iskra Lawrence turns the sidewalk into a catwalk while leaving MTV studios after a Tuesday appearance on TRL.
26 of 149
SMOKE BREAK
A nearly unrecognizable Ansel Elgort jokes around with costar Ashleigh Cummings in between takes of The Goldfinch on the film's New York set on Tuesday.
27 of 149
THE ROYAL WE
Prince William and a pregnant Princess Kate wave to schoolchildren while visiting the Matteusskolan School in Stockholm on Tuesday as part of their royal trip to Sweden.
28 of 149
FULL SUPPORT
Zoë Saldana poses with husband Marco Perego during a photo call to for Campari Red Diaries' short film, The Legend of Red Hand, on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.
29 of 149
STRAIGHT CHEESIN'
Dwayne Johnson gets playful while on the set of his new film.
30 of 149
THROW YOUR HANDS UP
Rose McGowan is feeling Brave as she promotes her new book on The View on Tuesday.
31 of 149
THE SWING OF THINGS
Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, tries her hand at hockey in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday.
32 of 149
WORK IT OUT
Kaley cuoco works on her fitness as she exits a yoga class in Studio City, California.
33 of 149
MAKING WAVES
Angelina Jolie greets fans and photographers as she leaves Guerlain store in Paris, France on Tuesday.
34 of 149
JUST ANOTHER MONDAY
Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile following a lunch date in L.A. on Monday.
35 of 149
DREAMING BIG
Common, Andra Day and Mark Ruffalo show their support for Dreamers while backstage at The People's State of The Union on Monday in N.Y.C.
36 of 149
SMILES ALL AROUND
Alexandra Daddario is positively glowing as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios.
37 of 149
PLEASED TO MEET YOU
On Monday, Angelina Jolie meets a fan while leaving the Guerlain store in Paris, France.
38 of 149
WHEN IN JAPAN
Director Guillermo del Toro and actress Rinko Kikuchi are gifted bouquets of flowers at the press conference for The Shape of Water in Tokyo, Japan.
39 of 149
SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE
Former Today anchor Tamron Hall takes the stage at the National CARES Mentoring Movement's third annual For the Love of Our Children Gala.
40 of 149
NEED A LIFT?
Magician Hans Klok gives Pamela Anderson a lift during the 20th Lambertz Monday Night event in Germany on Monday.
41 of 149
DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY
On Monday, Jason Derulo takes the stage alongside celebrity choreographer Matt Steffanina to show off some moves at L.A.'s The Avalon Club.
42 of 149
CATCHING UP
The newly engaged Darren Criss discusses his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story with Late Night host Seth Meyers.
43 of 149
WARM REGARDS
Stan Lee and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman share an adorably candid moment at the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday.
44 of 149
POP OF COLOR
Following her mesmerizing Grammys performance, Lady Gaga makes a serious fashion statement while she leaves her N.Y.C. hotel on Monday.
45 of 149
TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS
During her Monday errand run, Paris Jackson makes a detour to grab a to-go smoothie.
46 of 149
IN THIS TOGETHER
John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, leave New York City restaurant Eleven Madison.
47 of 149
A COLLAB TO REMEMBER
Zedd and Maren Morris, who collaborated on the song "The Middle," stop by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.
48 of 149
PARTY OF FIVE
The cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Anthoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown — come together to discuss the long-awaited reboot on Monday.
49 of 149
READY, SET, JET
Spotted: Pierce Brosnan catches a flight out of LAX Airport on Monday.
50 of 149
CHECK IT OUT
This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia squeezes in some shopping while running errands in Hollywood.
51 of 149
NEW YORK STATE OF MIND
Jennifer Connelly and husband Paul Bettany attend The People's State Of The Union on Monday in New York City.
52 of 149
ALL IN THE FAMILY
So sweet! Jessica Chastain poses alongside her grandmother Marilyn Herst during a Q&A event for Molly's Game on Tuesday.
53 of 149
HAND TO HOLD
New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walk hand-in-hand in L.A. on Monday.
54 of 149
OH WHAT A NIGHT
On Tuesday, Bryan Cranston poses for photos before making it inside The Critics' Circle Theatre Awards.
55 of 149
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Michelle Williams picks up her luggage from baggage claim on Monday at New York's JFK Airport.
56 of 149
MELLOW IN YELLOW
Wearing a bright yellow sweater to combat a chilly Monday, Rose McGowan steps out in New York City.
57 of 149
LOOKING GOOD
She's feelin' herself! Andie MacDowell strikes a pose at the Lambertz Monday Schoko Night 2018 on Monday.
58 of 149
PLAY TIME
David Beckham announces the launch of the Miami Major League Soccer Team on Monday.
59 of 149
BUNNY BUSINESS
Domhnall Gleeson talks about Peter Rabbit on Monday at BUILD Studio in New York City.
60 of 149
TAKING OFF
John Krasinski is spotted at LAX Airport on Monday.
61 of 149
HOT WHEELS
Ride on! Justin Theroux is spotted out with a friend during a bike ride through New York City's Soho neighborhood.
62 of 149
TOGETHER AGAIN
It's a The Holiday reunion! Kate Winslet, posing with her Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film, stands alongside former costar Jude Law at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2018.
63 of 149
OFF TO THE GALA
On Saturday, I, Tonya star Margot Robbie arrives at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in L.A.
64 of 149
IT'S A GOOD DAY
Reunited and it feels so good! Bridesmaids stars Rebel Wilson and Rose Byrne catch up while attending the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala on Saturday in L.A.
65 of 149
FIT & FAB
A glowing Demi Lovato stops by Fabletics on Saturday.
66 of 149
STAY FOCUSED
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky keep their gazes on the tennis court as they watch the men's singles final match in Melbourne, Australia.
67 of 149
HAPPY AS CAN BE
Call Me By Your Name costars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer enjoy themselves at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards on Sunday.
68 of 149
MOM KNOWS BEST
Taking a dip! Allison Janney dips her onscreen daughter Anna Faris as the pair celebrate Mom's 100th episode on Saturday.
69 of 149
FOODIE PARADISE
Gordon Ramsay celebrates the opening of the world's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
70 of 149
YOU CAN DO IT
Alicia Vikander is the epitome of optimism while attending a masterclass following the screening of her film, Euphoria, at during the Gothenburg Film Festival.
71 of 149
PARKING IT
Fresh off her Screen Actors Guild Award win, Nicole Kidman is spotted enjoying a Sunday jog in a Beverly Hills park.
72 of 149
SILVER FOX
Slay, Ruby, Slay! The Orange Is the New Black alumna Ruby Rose arrives at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles.
73 of 149
PINT-SIZED SWEATER WEATHER
Priyanka Chopra carries her bundled-up pup in New York City on Friday.
74 of 149
YOUNG & IN LOVE
Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner complement each other's outfits as they leave their New York City hotel.
75 of 149
CLASSIC FASHION
Giada De Laurentiis and Jewel follow through with the night's dress code at the annual Black and White Ball on Saturday in Las Vegas.
76 of 149
SATURDAYS ARE FOR STROLLS
Selma Blair walks her dogs in Los Angeles on Saturday.
77 of 149
WATER BOY
Michael Bolton makes a splash while re-recording one of his classic hits for Audible.
78 of 149
MODEL ARMY
Catwalking besties Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid stroll arm-in-arm through New York City on Sunday.
79 of 149