Julianne Hough Takes the Stage, Plus Chrissy Teigen, Olivia Munn & More

@gracegavilanes and @julesemm

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

MORNING GLORY

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she arrives at Today on Wednesday in New York City.

2 of 149

Everett

STAGE PRESENCE

Julianne Hough is all smiles on the stage for #BlogHer18 Health & Wellness Conference in New York City on Wednesday.

3 of 149

Andrew Toth/Getty

HEAR ME OUT

Rita Ora pokes fun as she and Liam Payne, who recorded a song for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, discuss all things music at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

4 of 149

The Image Direct

PUMP IT UP

Olivia Munn stops for gas in L.A. on Wednesday.

5 of 149

Pacific Coast News

ABS-OLUTE GOALS

Brooke Burke-Charvet flaunts her super-svelte physique during a beach photoshoot in Malibu, California.

6 of 149

Michael Simon/StarTraks

FELINE GREAT

Beth Stern snuggles up to some adorable cats during an appearance on Good Day New York on Wednesday to promote the upcoming Kitten Bowl.

7 of 149

Allan Bregg/Splash News Online

PLAID ABOUT YOU

Bella Hadid makes a major style statement in a plaid raincoat in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

8 of 149

Craig Barritt/Getty

TIME TO CELEBRATE

Anna Kendrick strikes a pose at the Hilton and American Express event at the Conrad New York on Tuesday.

9 of 149

James Devaney/Getty

HAVING A BALL

Tracy Morgan and former football player Plaxico Burress clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside at the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets game on Tuesday.

10 of 149

BackGrid

CATCHING UP

Fellow Aussies Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman's leading lady, Deborra-lee Furness, walk hand-in-hand after having lunch together in N.Y.C.

11 of 149

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A LOOK BACK

Kerry Washington is all smiles as she stops by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.

12 of 149

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

CAN'T GET ENOUGH

Katie Lowes poses backstage with her playbill from the hit Broadway musical, Come From Away, on Tuesday.

13 of 149

Neilson Barnard/Getty

THE FAB FOUR

What a group! Derek Hough, Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Ne-Yo attend a photoshoot on Tuesday for their new NBC show, World of Dance.

14 of 149

Dave Benett/Getty

'FANTASTIC' NIGHT

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton, who costar in the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, put on their best fashion faces while attending the 'Alexa Chung Fantastic' collection party on Tuesday.

15 of 149

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

RED-HOT MAMA

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shows off her growing baby bump following a Tuesday appaearance on The Tonight Show.

16 of 149

Getty

FASHION'S FINEST

Olivia Culpo is ever the fashionista as she stylishly walks through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on Tuesday.

17 of 149

John Shearer/Getty

FEEL THE MUSIC

Luke Bryan takes the stage to announce his "What Makes You Country" tour on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

18 of 149

MEGA

LEAVING ON A JET PLANE

After picking up a Grammy Award on Sunday night for his song "Redbone," Donald Glover arrives at LAX Airport for a flight on Tuesday.

19 of 149

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

FAN SERVICE

Camila Cabello stops to take some selfies with fans while heading to Narita International Airport in Chiba, Japan on Wednesday.

20 of 149

Splash News Online

HAT'S THE TICKET!

Rita Ora bundles up against the frigid New York City temperatures with the help of a giant furry hat while on her way to the Empire State Building on Tuesday.

21 of 149

Splash News Online

LADY WHO LUNCHES

Olivia Wilde keeps it casual while on her way to a lunch date in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

22 of 149

Splash News Online

HELLO SUNSHINE

Madison Beer brightens up the afternoon by pairing her yellow hoodie with a bouquet of flowers in Hollywood on Tuesday.

23 of 149

London Entertainment/Splash News Online

ON THE BALL

Adam Sandler shows off his skills on the basketball court during a pickup game on Tuesday in Santa Monica.

24 of 149

Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

PEACE AND LOVE

Miley Cyrus is all smiles while arriving at Madison Square Garden for the Elton John: I'm Still Standing — A Grammy Salute event.

25 of 149

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

STRUT YOUR STUFF

Model Iskra Lawrence turns the sidewalk into a catwalk while leaving MTV studios after a Tuesday appearance on TRL.

26 of 149

The Image Direct

SMOKE BREAK

A nearly unrecognizable Ansel Elgort jokes around with costar Ashleigh Cummings in between takes of The Goldfinch on the film's New York set on Tuesday.

27 of 149

Karwai Tang/WireImage

THE ROYAL WE

Prince William and a pregnant Princess Kate wave to schoolchildren while visiting the Matteusskolan School in Stockholm on Tuesday as part of their royal trip to Sweden.

28 of 149

Luca Bruno/AP/Shutterstock

FULL SUPPORT

Zoë Saldana poses with husband Marco Perego during a photo call to for Campari Red Diaries' short film, The Legend of Red Hand, on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.

29 of 149

Splash News Online

STRAIGHT CHEESIN'

Dwayne Johnson gets playful while on the set of his new film.

30 of 149

Broadimage/Shutterstock

THROW YOUR HANDS UP

Rose McGowan is feeling Brave as she promotes her new book on The View on Tuesday.

31 of 149

Chris Jackson/Getty

THE SWING OF THINGS

Kate Middleton, who is pregnant with her third child, tries her hand at hockey in Stockholm, Sweden on Monday. 

32 of 149

Splash News Online

WORK IT OUT

Kaley cuoco works on her fitness as she exits a yoga class in Studio City, California.

33 of 149

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

MAKING WAVES

Angelina Jolie greets fans and photographers as she leaves Guerlain store in Paris, France on Tuesday.

34 of 149

The Image Direct

JUST ANOTHER MONDAY

Wearing a hat and sunglasses, Leonardo DiCaprio keeps a low profile following a lunch date in L.A. on Monday.

35 of 149

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

DREAMING BIG

Common, Andra Day and Mark Ruffalo show their support for Dreamers while backstage at The People's State of The Union on Monday in N.Y.C.

36 of 149

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

SMILES ALL AROUND

Alexandra Daddario is positively glowing as she heads inside N.Y.C.'s BUILD Studios.

37 of 149

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

PLEASED TO MEET YOU

On Monday, Angelina Jolie meets a fan while leaving the Guerlain store in Paris, France.

38 of 149

AFLO/INSTARimages

WHEN IN JAPAN

Director Guillermo del Toro and actress Rinko Kikuchi are gifted bouquets of flowers at the press conference for The Shape of Water in Tokyo, Japan.

39 of 149

Bennett Raglin/Getty

SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Former Today anchor Tamron Hall takes the stage at the National CARES Mentoring Movement's third annual For the Love of Our Children Gala.

40 of 149

People Picture/Patric Fouad/Shutterstock

NEED A LIFT?

Magician Hans Klok gives Pamela Anderson a lift during the 20th Lambertz Monday Night event in Germany on Monday.

41 of 149

MOVI Inc.

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

On Monday, Jason Derulo takes the stage alongside celebrity choreographer Matt Steffanina to show off some moves at L.A.'s The Avalon Club.

42 of 149

Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

CATCHING UP

The newly engaged Darren Criss discusses his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story with Late Night host Seth Meyers.

43 of 149

O'Connor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

WARM REGARDS

Stan Lee and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman share an adorably candid moment at the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday.

44 of 149

Gotham/GC Images

POP OF COLOR

Following her mesmerizing Grammys performance, Lady Gaga makes a serious fashion statement while she leaves her N.Y.C. hotel on Monday.

45 of 149

REEL/MEGA

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS

During her Monday errand run, Paris Jackson makes a detour to grab a to-go smoothie.

46 of 149

Splash News

IN THIS TOGETHER

John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, leave New York City restaurant Eleven Madison.

47 of 149

Rob Kim/Getty

A COLLAB TO REMEMBER

Zedd and Maren Morris, who collaborated on the song "The Middle," stop by SiriusXM Studios on Monday.

48 of 149

Rob Kim/Getty

PARTY OF FIVE

The cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Anthoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown — come together to discuss the long-awaited reboot on Monday.

49 of 149

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

READY, SET, JET

Spotted: Pierce Brosnan catches a flight out of LAX Airport on Monday.

50 of 149

BACKGRID

CHECK IT OUT

This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia squeezes in some shopping while running errands in Hollywood.

51 of 149

Cindy Ord/Getty

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND

Jennifer Connelly and husband Paul Bettany attend The People's State Of The Union on Monday in New York City.

52 of 149

Don Arnold/WireImage

ALL IN THE FAMILY

So sweet! Jessica Chastain poses alongside her grandmother Marilyn Herst during a Q&A event for Molly's Game on Tuesday.

53 of 149

BACKGRID

HAND TO HOLD

New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk walk hand-in-hand in L.A. on Monday.

54 of 149

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

OH WHAT A NIGHT

On Tuesday, Bryan Cranston poses for photos before making it inside The Critics' Circle Theatre Awards.

55 of 149

The Image Direct

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Michelle Williams picks up her luggage from baggage claim on Monday at New York's JFK Airport.

56 of 149

MEGA

MELLOW IN YELLOW

Wearing a bright yellow sweater to combat a chilly Monday, Rose McGowan steps out in New York City.

57 of 149

SASCHA STEINBACH/EPA/Shutterstock

LOOKING GOOD

She's feelin' herself! Andie MacDowell strikes a pose at the Lambertz Monday Schoko Night 2018 on Monday.

58 of 149

INSTARimages.com

PLAY TIME 

David Beckham announces the launch of the Miami Major League Soccer Team on Monday. 

59 of 149

Jim Spellman/Getty

BUNNY BUSINESS

Domhnall Gleeson talks about Peter Rabbit on Monday at BUILD Studio in New York City. 

60 of 149

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

TAKING OFF 

John Krasinski is spotted at LAX Airport on Monday. 

61 of 149

The Image Direct

HOT WHEELS

Ride on! Justin Theroux is spotted out with a friend during a bike ride through New York City's Soho neighborhood.

62 of 149

Dave Benett/Getty

TOGETHER AGAIN

It's a The Holiday reunion! Kate Winslet, posing with her Dilys Powell Award for excellence in film, stands alongside former costar Jude Law at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2018.

63 of 149

Emma McIntyre/Getty

OFF TO THE GALA

On Saturday, I, Tonya star Margot Robbie arrives at the 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in L.A.

64 of 149

John Sciulli/Getty

IT'S A GOOD DAY

Reunited and it feels so good! Bridesmaids stars Rebel Wilson and Rose Byrne catch up while attending the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala on Saturday in L.A.

65 of 149

JB Lacroix/Getty

FIT & FAB

A glowing Demi Lovato stops by Fabletics on Saturday.

66 of 149

Mark Kolbe/Getty

STAY FOCUSED

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky keep their gazes on the tennis court as they watch the men's singles final match in Melbourne, Australia.

67 of 149

Dave Benett/Getty

HAPPY AS CAN BE

Call Me By Your Name costars Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer enjoy themselves at the London Film Critics' Circle Awards on Sunday.

68 of 149

Frazer Harrison/Getty

MOM KNOWS BEST

Taking a dip! Allison Janney dips her onscreen daughter Anna Faris as the pair celebrate Mom's 100th episode on Saturday.

69 of 149

Backgrid

FOODIE PARADISE

Gordon Ramsay celebrates the opening of the world's first Hell's Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

70 of 149

Julia Reinhart/Getty

YOU CAN DO IT

Alicia Vikander is the epitome of optimism while attending a masterclass following the screening of her film, Euphoria, at during the Gothenburg Film Festival.

71 of 149

BackGrid

PARKING IT

Fresh off her Screen Actors Guild Award win, Nicole Kidman is spotted enjoying a Sunday jog in a Beverly Hills park. 

72 of 149

Splash News Online

SILVER FOX

Slay, Ruby, Slay! The Orange Is the New Black alumna Ruby Rose arrives at the G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles. 

73 of 149

The Image Direct

PINT-SIZED SWEATER WEATHER 

Priyanka Chopra carries her bundled-up pup in New York City on Friday. 

74 of 149

RTimages/Splash News Online

YOUNG & IN LOVE 

Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner complement each other's outfits as they leave their New York City hotel.

75 of 149

KCR/Shutterstock

CLASSIC FASHION 

Giada De Laurentiis and Jewel follow through with the night's dress code at the annual Black and White Ball on Saturday in Las Vegas. 

76 of 149

MEGA

SATURDAYS ARE FOR STROLLS 

Selma Blair walks her dogs in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

77 of 149

Audible.au

WATER BOY

Michael Bolton makes a splash while re-recording one of his classic hits for Audible. 

78 of 149

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

MODEL ARMY

Catwalking besties Kendal Jenner and Bella Hadid stroll arm-in-arm through New York City on Sunday.

79 of 149