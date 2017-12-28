Star Tracks

Star Tracks

Katharine McPhee Kisses Boyfriend David Foster, Plus Kaia Gerber, Hilary Duff & More

By @gracegavilanes

HAND TO HOLD

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand during a winter stroll in Aspen, Colorado.

TAKING FLIGHT

Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons head inside LAX Airport to catch their flight.

GUESS WHO'S COMING BACKSTAGE?

Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton pose with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk backstage at Broadway's hit musical, The Band's Visit, on Wednesday. 

OFF TO THE MARKET

Cindy Crawford picks up the essentials during a trip to Trancas Market in Malibu, California on Wednesday.

FRONT AND CENTER

Sitting courtside, Flea takes a moment to chat before taking in the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

CARRY ON

Lily-Rose Depp are spotted arriving in Paris, France to celebrate mom Vanessa Paradis' birthday.

ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Camille Grammer goes paddleboarding in Hawaii on Christmas Day.

ON HOLIDAY

Minka Kelly is spotted wearing a one-piece during a visit to a beach in Hawaii on Tuesday.

TIME TO INDULGE

An abs-baring Olivia Culpo treats herself to a spa day in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.

JUST ANOTHER DAY

What day is it? Zendaya sports a "Tuesday" sweater on Wednesday.

FAMILY FUN DAY

We can hardly handle the cuteness! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown heads to a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii with his wife and little ones on Wednesday.

FLEX ZONE

Christina Milian shows off her true strength during a workout in L.A.

THINKING PINK

On Wednesday, Paris Hilton braves the cold in Aspen, Colorado for a day of skiing with boyfriend Chris Zylka.

A KISS TO REMEMBER

Cute couple alert! Katharine McPhee plants a smooch on boyfriend David Foster, marking one of their first-ever public displays of affection as a couple on Thursday in Paris.

STRUT YOUR STUFF

Kaia Gerber exhibits model behavior following her breakfast date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.

HOLDING ONTO YOU

Izabel Goulart and boyfriend Kevin Trapp enjoy some snorkeling in Brazil on Christmas Day.

TREAT YOURSELF

On Wednesday, Hilary Duff destresses as the holiday season comes to a close, at a spa.

GINGHAM GAL

Wearing a gingham-print bikini, Rebecca Gayheart and husband Eric Dane hit the beach in Hawaii for a getaway tropical vacation.

TROPICAL VIBES

A smiling Mark Wahlberg is seen enjoying a vacation with his family (not pictured) in Barbados.

VIEWING PARTY

Lin-Manuel Miranda meets with fans following a London performance of Hamilton on Wednesday.

TIME TO UNWIND

Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon takes a dip in Miami Beach on Wednesday.

TODAY'S THE DAY

Justin Webb and Sarah Montague pose with Prince Harry as he guest edits BBC Radio 4's Today program on Wednesday.

CHEERS!

With juice in hand, Olivia Munn is spotted leaving a Miami restaurant after grabbing lunch with parents-to-be Eva Longoria and José Bastón.

WHEN IN ASPEN

Kevin Costner and wife Christine are all smiles as they go for a walk in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday.

FUNNY BUSINESS

A radiant Ellen DeGeneres is seen out and about in Beverly Hills.

ON A STROLL

Katy Perry steps out with a mystery man in Denmark.

HUG IT OUT

Dierks Bentley shares an embrace with the Phoenix Suns mascot during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.

WE ARE FAMILY

Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand as they visit Aspen, Colorado.

LIFE'S A BEACH

Bachelor in Paradise alumna Corinne Olympios spends Christmas Day with family on Miami Beach.

A QUICK BREAK

Talk about an epic holiday! Hailee Steinfeld goes paddleboarding with her family on Christmas Day in Hawaii.

SHEER PERFECTION

Karrueche Tran is glowing as she enjoys her holiday party in Hollywood.

SITTING PRETTY

Priyanka Chopra takes the stage during a UNICEF event on Saturday.

MOMMY & ME

Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

TERRIFIC TRIO

Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF

Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.

SNOW BUNNY

Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.

FLOWER POWER

With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.

WORK IT OUT

Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.

YES THEY CAN

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin supports the New York Jets during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

HAVING A BALL

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take the comedian's kids — Hendrix and Heaven — to watch a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

BUMP IN THE ROAD

Mom-to-be Eva Longoria gives a peek at her growing baby bump while heading to a grocery store in Miami Beach on Saunday.

BEAUTIFULLY BUNDLED

Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith keep their cool on Sunday during their families' annual visits to Aspen. 

BLUE CHRISTMAS

Blac Chyna stands out in all-blue on Sunday night while leaving Karrueche Tran's holiday party at Paloma in West Hollywood. 

GROCERY GAL

Emma Stone totes her bags following a grocery store run in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

ORDER UP!

A smiling Christina El Moussa serves guests on Friday at the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas celebration. 

FRONT-ROW FANS

Heidi Klum and her son score the best seats in the house to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Saturday in L.A.

HAMILTON HOPS THE POND

Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage with three cast members of the London production of Hamilton after premiering it to the press there on Thursday night.

ALL CLEANED UP

Milla Jovovich is snapped in front of a dry cleaners on Friday while running errands in L.A.

MOM'S NIGHT OUT

After sharing her adorable family Christmas card, Blac Chyna hits the Poppy Club in West Hollywood on Friday night.

GOLDEN GIRLS

Goldie Hawn and her daughter-in-law continue their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with matching smiles on Friday.

SMILES FOR MILES

Issa Rae beams on Friday while heading to the hot seat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

LUNCH BUNCH

Kirsten Dunst also flashes a big grin on Friday during a lunch outing with family in Beverly Hills. 

FRIDAY FUNDAY

Squeezing in some last-minute shopping? Selma Blair totes her packages and a coffee on Friday while out in L.A.

SANTA'S HELPERS

Are they on the nice list? Mike Will Made It, Eearz and Slim Jxmmi pose with Santa Claus at 2nd Annual Mike Will's Wish Fest at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Marietta on Thursday in Marietta Georgia. 

KEEP IT POSITIVE

Rebel Wilson can't help but smile during a Friday out in New York City.

BLENDING IN

Kanye West sports a camo jacket for his visit to a Milan showroom on Friday.

JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Robin Thicke gets in the Christmas spirit during an impromptu photoshoot with Santa Claus on Thursday at A Children's Miracle Holiday event.

SHORT & SWEET

Sporting shorts and tights while running errands, Gwen Stefani bundles up in her coat.

COFFEE BREAK

Benji Madden goes on a coffee run with brother Joel (not pictured) on Friday.

WHEN IN SPAIN

On Thursday, Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attend the opening of the new Porcelanosa store in Madrid, Spain.

SHOPPER'S WORLD

Kristen Stewart fuels up before an hours-long search for Christmas gifts during a shopping trip with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.

WALK IT OUT

A sunglasses-clad Cameron Diaz shops for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills.

REAL TALK

Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, opens up about her early modeling career during a Revolve event in L.A. on Thursday.

SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

As his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, prepares to welcome her first child with boyfried Travis Scott, rapper Tyga squeezes in some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.

GIRL'S BEST FRIEND

Stella Maxwell cradles her adorable pup as she heads to grab lunch with girlfriend Kristen Stewart in West Hollywood.

UNFORGETTABLE

Legends! Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar deliver a memorable performance at the TDE Annual Christmas Concert, a free event, in Watts, California.

PUPPY PAL

Ellen Pompeo totes her fur baby around L.A. on Thursday.

CUTE COUPLE ALERT

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Absolo pack on the PDA during a beach outing in Miami.

CURTAIN CALL

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage after the opening night performance of Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theater on Thursday.

PICTURE PERFECT

Disney Channel's Peyton List shows Daisy Duck some love during a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Wednesday.

A WHOLE NEW WORLD

Olivia Holt makes a new friend while visiting The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida on Thursday.

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and Emma Greenwell flank executive producer Jessica Goldberg at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday at the Paley Center in L.A.

BALL SO HARD

Nick Cannon shows off his skills on the court at a photo shoot for She Ball on Thursday in Venice, California.

CHEERING SECTION

Anthony Bourdain shows some team spirit while watching the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

CHILLING COURTSIDE

Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothée Chalamet cheer on the home team at the Knicks game on Thursday.

WHAT A KNOCKOUT

UFC fighter Chuck Liddell faces off against cosplayer Lito Velasco as Spider-Man at A Children's Miracle Holiday, sponsored by Amity Medical Group and Vitamin Patch Club, on Thursday at the Foothill Regional Medical Center Tustin, California.

SITTING PRETTY

LaLa Anthony gets into the holiday spirit while hosting a Winter Wonderland charity event on Thursday in New York.

NEW YORK MINUTE

Hilary Duff bundles up against the cold New York City weather while out with on-again boyfriend, Matthew Koma, on Thursday.

CHECKING HER LIST

Molly Sims gets some shopping done in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. 

BEACHY KEEN

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo enjoy some fun in the sun while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.

SO FLY

Heidi Klum keeps it casual as she makes her way to LAX on Thursday. 

READY TO ROCK

Ashlee Simpson leaves her Studio City, California, gym on Thursday in a Metallica sweatshirt. 

