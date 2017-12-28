Star Tracks
Katharine McPhee Kisses Boyfriend David Foster, Plus Kaia Gerber, Hilary Duff & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 149
HAND TO HOLD
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka walk hand-in-hand during a winter stroll in Aspen, Colorado.
2 of 149
TAKING FLIGHT
Kirsten Dunst and fiancé Jesse Plemons head inside LAX Airport to catch their flight.
3 of 149
GUESS WHO'S COMING BACKSTAGE?
Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton pose with Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk backstage at Broadway's hit musical, The Band's Visit, on Wednesday.
4 of 149
OFF TO THE MARKET
Cindy Crawford picks up the essentials during a trip to Trancas Market in Malibu, California on Wednesday.
5 of 149
FRONT AND CENTER
Sitting courtside, Flea takes a moment to chat before taking in the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
6 of 149
CARRY ON
Lily-Rose Depp are spotted arriving in Paris, France to celebrate mom Vanessa Paradis' birthday.
7 of 149
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna Camille Grammer goes paddleboarding in Hawaii on Christmas Day.
8 of 149
ON HOLIDAY
Minka Kelly is spotted wearing a one-piece during a visit to a beach in Hawaii on Tuesday.
9 of 149
TIME TO INDULGE
An abs-baring Olivia Culpo treats herself to a spa day in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.
10 of 149
JUST ANOTHER DAY
What day is it? Zendaya sports a "Tuesday" sweater on Wednesday.
11 of 149
FAMILY FUN DAY
We can hardly handle the cuteness! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown heads to a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii with his wife and little ones on Wednesday.
12 of 149
FLEX ZONE
Christina Milian shows off her true strength during a workout in L.A.
13 of 149
THINKING PINK
On Wednesday, Paris Hilton braves the cold in Aspen, Colorado for a day of skiing with boyfriend Chris Zylka.
14 of 149
A KISS TO REMEMBER
Cute couple alert! Katharine McPhee plants a smooch on boyfriend David Foster, marking one of their first-ever public displays of affection as a couple on Thursday in Paris.
15 of 149
STRUT YOUR STUFF
Kaia Gerber exhibits model behavior following her breakfast date with a friend in L.A. on Wednesday.
16 of 149
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Izabel Goulart and boyfriend Kevin Trapp enjoy some snorkeling in Brazil on Christmas Day.
17 of 149
TREAT YOURSELF
On Wednesday, Hilary Duff destresses as the holiday season comes to a close, at a spa.
18 of 149
GINGHAM GAL
Wearing a gingham-print bikini, Rebecca Gayheart and husband Eric Dane hit the beach in Hawaii for a getaway tropical vacation.
19 of 149
TROPICAL VIBES
A smiling Mark Wahlberg is seen enjoying a vacation with his family (not pictured) in Barbados.
20 of 149
VIEWING PARTY
Lin-Manuel Miranda meets with fans following a London performance of Hamilton on Wednesday.
21 of 149
TIME TO UNWIND
Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon takes a dip in Miami Beach on Wednesday.
22 of 149
TODAY'S THE DAY
Justin Webb and Sarah Montague pose with Prince Harry as he guest edits BBC Radio 4's Today program on Wednesday.
23 of 149
CHEERS!
With juice in hand, Olivia Munn is spotted leaving a Miami restaurant after grabbing lunch with parents-to-be Eva Longoria and José Bastón.
24 of 149
WHEN IN ASPEN
Kevin Costner and wife Christine are all smiles as they go for a walk in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday.
25 of 149
FUNNY BUSINESS
A radiant Ellen DeGeneres is seen out and about in Beverly Hills.
26 of 149
ON A STROLL
Katy Perry steps out with a mystery man in Denmark.
27 of 149
HUG IT OUT
Dierks Bentley shares an embrace with the Phoenix Suns mascot during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies.
28 of 149
WE ARE FAMILY
Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson walk hand-in-hand as they visit Aspen, Colorado.
29 of 149
LIFE'S A BEACH
Bachelor in Paradise alumna Corinne Olympios spends Christmas Day with family on Miami Beach.
30 of 149
A QUICK BREAK
Talk about an epic holiday! Hailee Steinfeld goes paddleboarding with her family on Christmas Day in Hawaii.
31 of 149
SHEER PERFECTION
Karrueche Tran is glowing as she enjoys her holiday party in Hollywood.
32 of 149
SITTING PRETTY
Priyanka Chopra takes the stage during a UNICEF event on Saturday.
33 of 149
MOMMY & ME
Shakira cuddles with son Sasha as the famous family take in a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.
34 of 149
TERRIFIC TRIO
Also at the basketball game: John Mellencamp, girlfriend Meg Ryan and the actress' son Jack Quaid, who clock in some bonding time while sitting courtside.
35 of 149
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Matthew Morrison unwinds on Christmas Day with a game of golf in Hawaii.
36 of 149
SNOW BUNNY
Mariah Carey is all smiles as she goes shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Monday.
37 of 149
FLOWER POWER
With a bouquet of flowers in hand, Kate Middleton attends the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.
38 of 149
WORK IT OUT
Pregnant Eva Longoria works on her fitness with husband José Bastón during a walk on Miami Beach.
39 of 149
YES THEY CAN
Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin supports the New York Jets during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
40 of 149
HAVING A BALL
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko take the comedian's kids — Hendrix and Heaven — to watch a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
41 of 149
BUMP IN THE ROAD
Mom-to-be Eva Longoria gives a peek at her growing baby bump while heading to a grocery store in Miami Beach on Saunday.
42 of 149
BEAUTIFULLY BUNDLED
Goldie Hawn and Melanie Griffith keep their cool on Sunday during their families' annual visits to Aspen.
43 of 149
BLUE CHRISTMAS
Blac Chyna stands out in all-blue on Sunday night while leaving Karrueche Tran's holiday party at Paloma in West Hollywood.
44 of 149
GROCERY GAL
Emma Stone totes her bags following a grocery store run in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
45 of 149
ORDER UP!
A smiling Christina El Moussa serves guests on Friday at the Los Angeles Mission's Christmas celebration.
46 of 149
FRONT-ROW FANS
Heidi Klum and her son score the best seats in the house to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers basketball game on Saturday in L.A.
47 of 149
HAMILTON HOPS THE POND
Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the stage with three cast members of the London production of Hamilton after premiering it to the press there on Thursday night.
48 of 149
ALL CLEANED UP
Milla Jovovich is snapped in front of a dry cleaners on Friday while running errands in L.A.
49 of 149
MOM'S NIGHT OUT
After sharing her adorable family Christmas card, Blac Chyna hits the Poppy Club in West Hollywood on Friday night.
50 of 149
GOLDEN GIRLS
Goldie Hawn and her daughter-in-law continue their family vacation in Aspen, Colorado, with matching smiles on Friday.
51 of 149
SMILES FOR MILES
Issa Rae beams on Friday while heading to the hot seat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
52 of 149
LUNCH BUNCH
Kirsten Dunst also flashes a big grin on Friday during a lunch outing with family in Beverly Hills.
53 of 149
FRIDAY FUNDAY
Squeezing in some last-minute shopping? Selma Blair totes her packages and a coffee on Friday while out in L.A.
54 of 149
SANTA'S HELPERS
Are they on the nice list? Mike Will Made It, Eearz and Slim Jxmmi pose with Santa Claus at 2nd Annual Mike Will's Wish Fest at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Marietta on Thursday in Marietta Georgia.
55 of 149
KEEP IT POSITIVE
Rebel Wilson can't help but smile during a Friday out in New York City.
56 of 149
BLENDING IN
Kanye West sports a camo jacket for his visit to a Milan showroom on Friday.
57 of 149
JINGLE ALL THE WAY
Robin Thicke gets in the Christmas spirit during an impromptu photoshoot with Santa Claus on Thursday at A Children's Miracle Holiday event.
58 of 149
SHORT & SWEET
Sporting shorts and tights while running errands, Gwen Stefani bundles up in her coat.
59 of 149
COFFEE BREAK
Benji Madden goes on a coffee run with brother Joel (not pictured) on Friday.
60 of 149
WHEN IN SPAIN
On Thursday, Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel attend the opening of the new Porcelanosa store in Madrid, Spain.
61 of 149
SHOPPER'S WORLD
Kristen Stewart fuels up before an hours-long search for Christmas gifts during a shopping trip with girlfriend Stella Maxwell.
62 of 149
WALK IT OUT
A sunglasses-clad Cameron Diaz shops for Christmas gifts in Beverly Hills.
63 of 149
REAL TALK
Chrissy Teigen, who is expecting her second child with husband John Legend, opens up about her early modeling career during a Revolve event in L.A. on Thursday.
64 of 149
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP
As his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, prepares to welcome her first child with boyfried Travis Scott, rapper Tyga squeezes in some last-minute shopping in Beverly Hills.
65 of 149
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Stella Maxwell cradles her adorable pup as she heads to grab lunch with girlfriend Kristen Stewart in West Hollywood.
66 of 149
UNFORGETTABLE
Legends! Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar deliver a memorable performance at the TDE Annual Christmas Concert, a free event, in Watts, California.
67 of 149
PUPPY PAL
Ellen Pompeo totes her fur baby around L.A. on Thursday.
68 of 149
CUTE COUPLE ALERT
Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Absolo pack on the PDA during a beach outing in Miami.
69 of 149
CURTAIN CALL
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage after the opening night performance of Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theater on Thursday.
70 of 149
PICTURE PERFECT
Disney Channel's Peyton List shows Daisy Duck some love during a day at Magic Kingdom Park in Florida on Wednesday.
71 of 149
A WHOLE NEW WORLD
Olivia Holt makes a new friend while visiting The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida on Thursday.
72 of 149
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and Emma Greenwell flank executive producer Jessica Goldberg at the season 3 premiere of The Path on Thursday at the Paley Center in L.A.
73 of 149
BALL SO HARD
Nick Cannon shows off his skills on the court at a photo shoot for She Ball on Thursday in Venice, California.
74 of 149
CHEERING SECTION
Anthony Bourdain shows some team spirit while watching the New York Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
75 of 149
CHILLING COURTSIDE
Meanwhile, Ansel Elgort, girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothée Chalamet cheer on the home team at the Knicks game on Thursday.
76 of 149
WHAT A KNOCKOUT
UFC fighter Chuck Liddell faces off against cosplayer Lito Velasco as Spider-Man at A Children's Miracle Holiday, sponsored by Amity Medical Group and Vitamin Patch Club, on Thursday at the Foothill Regional Medical Center Tustin, California.
77 of 149
SITTING PRETTY
LaLa Anthony gets into the holiday spirit while hosting a Winter Wonderland charity event on Thursday in New York.
78 of 149
NEW YORK MINUTE
Hilary Duff bundles up against the cold New York City weather while out with on-again boyfriend, Matthew Koma, on Thursday.
79 of 149
CHECKING HER LIST
Molly Sims gets some shopping done in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
80 of 149
BEACHY KEEN
Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo enjoy some fun in the sun while on vacation in Miami on Thursday.
81 of 149
SO FLY
Heidi Klum keeps it casual as she makes her way to LAX on Thursday.
82 of 149
READY TO ROCK
Ashlee Simpson leaves her Studio City, California, gym on Thursday in a Metallica sweatshirt.
83 of 149