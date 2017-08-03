Star Tracks

Star Tracks: Brooklyn Beckham Keeps the Peace, Plus Cara Delevingne, Ryan Seacrest & More

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

PEACE OUT

Brooklyn Beckham keeps the peace for the paparazzi while fueling up on some iced coffee in L.A. on Wednesday.

COSTAR POWER

Cara Delevingne and her Valerian costar Dane DeHaan hit Mexico City on Wednesday to promote their new film.

SPEED RACER 

Ryan Seacrest and Carrie Ann Inaba feel the need for speed while racing box cars in New York on Tuesday for Live with Kelly and Ryan

ON THE AIR

Ashley Benson stops by SiriusXM in New York on Wednesday.

HITTING THE GYM

Ashley Tisdale works on her fitness in Studio City on Wednesday morning.

PEACE AND LOVE

Flo Rida gets the party started while celebrating the start of El Clasico Miami with Belvedere Vodka in Miami.

LOOK WHO IT IS

John Early has a total fan moment with his costar Toni Collette at The Cinema Society & SVEDKA's screening of Fun Mom Dinner.

SO FUN

Also at The Cinema Society & SVEDKA's screening of Fun Mom Dinner: Molly Shannon, who poses for photographers on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

MOVIE MOMENT

On Tuesday, Lori Loughlin attends the premiere of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Garage Sale Mystery.

HAT'S OFF

Chloë Grace Moretz makes her message clear, showing off her "Planned Parenthood Makes America Great Again" hat, in L.A. on Tuesday.

DAPPER DUDES

John Krasinski, Will Poulter and John Boyega reunite at a special N.Y.C. screening of Detroit on Tuesday.

DATE NIGHT

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, hold hands following the What Would Diplo Do? star's appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

LADY IN BLACK

Kate Beckinsale is spotted wearing an all-black ensemble as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

HANGING OUT

Ryan Reynolds slips on his Deadpool costume while filming scenes for the movie's sequel on Tuesday.

BREAKING OUT

Usain Bolt busts a move during a press conference in London.

CAFFEINE RUSH

Jeremy Renner raises his cup — of coffee — while arriving at an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

STRETCH IT OUT

Shay Mitchell squeezes in a workout at the SoFit gym at the Sofitel Los Angeles on Monday before the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival.

MADE IN THE SHADE

Mom-to-be Mindy Kaling is all smiles as she keeps cool in between takes on Tuesday on the set of The Mindy Project in L.A.

DRUMROLL PLEASE …

Fred Armisen takes a turn behind the drums as part of the 8G Band during Monday's taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

SO HAPPY TOGETHER

Kellie Pickler and husband Kyle Jacobs discuss their new show, I Love Kellie Pickler, at BUILD Studios on Tuesday in New York.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Mom-to-be Jamie-Lynn Sigler enjoys some bonding time with her son, Beau Kyle Dykstra, alongside Jordana Brewster and her son, Julian, at the premiere of Amazon Studios' Lost In Oz on Tuesday in L.A.

GOOD OLD COUNTRY BOY

Country star Hunter Hayes strikes a pose at the 2017 Billboard Country Power Players reception in Nashville on Tuesday.

GIRL POWER

Meanwhile, Cam and Jessie James Decker cuddle up to one another inside the reception on Tuesday.

PUPPY LOVE

Supermodel Kate Upton shows her beloved dog Harley plenty of affection during an appearance on Tuesday's Good Day New York.

GUITAR HERO

Chris Martin of Coldplay gets the crowd on their feet during a concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Tuesday. 

ELIZABETH GOES EAST

Promoting her new films Wind River and Ingrid Goes West, Elizabeth Olsen steps out in New York City on Tuesday.

IN THE ZONE

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio goes for a jog Monday in Santa Monica, L.A.

POST-WORKOUT PERFECTION

Hailey Baldwin looks abs-olutely flawless while recovering from a workout at Gotham Gym in New York City on Tuesday.

ANGELS AMONG US

Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt strikes a pose during Tuesday’s launch of “Body By Victoria” in Los Angeles.

SCENT OF A WOMAN

Jessica Chastain is all smiles in New York City on Tuesday for the debut of Ralph Lauren’s new fragrance Woman, which has a campaign featuring the actress.

THE JONAS BRUNCHERS

Two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers — Joe and Nick — meet up for brunch at Sherman Oaks’ Sweet and Butter on Tuesday.

THROWING SHADES

Jennifer Lopez films an intense scene for the upcoming third season of NBC’s Shades of Blue in New York City on Tuesday.

GOING GREEN

Sporting a dark green jacket and pants, Detroit star Will Poulter grins in New York City on Tuesday. 

Rosario Dawson shows off her toned arms at the New York City premiere of Netflix's The Defenders on Monday.

Sarah Hyland debuts her fresh look after a trip to a West Hollywood salon on Monday.

Rose Byrne is spotted wearing a prosthetic baby bump while filming scenes for Juliet, Naked on Tuesday in Kent in the United Kingdom.

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves come together at the special screening of the Oscar winner's new film, The Dark Tower, in New York City.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the Australian premiere of her new film, Top of the Lake: China Girl, on Monday.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka share an adoring gaze as they arrive at Mastro's Steakhouse in L.A.

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino hold onto one another as the singer gears up for her world tour in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday.

Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox can't contain their excitement while snapping selfies at The Defenders premiere in N.Y.C. on Monday.

On Monday, Kendall Jenner wears a super-sheer shirt as she takes a walk through N.Y.C.

Cooling off? Justin Bieber goes shirtless in Beverly Hills.

After opening up about how her family helps her after filming "intense" scenes on Monday in N.Y.C., Jessica Biel heads to the series premiere of The Sinner. 