Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Brooklyn Beckham Keeps the Peace, Plus Cara Delevingne, Ryan Seacrest & More
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
Before They Were Famous: 8 Celebs Who Worked for Other Stars Prior to Hitting It Big
1 of 185
PEACE OUT
Brooklyn Beckham keeps the peace for the paparazzi while fueling up on some iced coffee in L.A. on Wednesday.
2 of 185
COSTAR POWER
Cara Delevingne and her Valerian costar Dane DeHaan hit Mexico City on Wednesday to promote their new film.
3 of 185
SPEED RACER
Ryan Seacrest and Carrie Ann Inaba feel the need for speed while racing box cars in New York on Tuesday for Live with Kelly and Ryan.
4 of 185
ON THE AIR
Ashley Benson stops by SiriusXM in New York on Wednesday.
5 of 185
HITTING THE GYM
Ashley Tisdale works on her fitness in Studio City on Wednesday morning.
6 of 185
PEACE AND LOVE
Flo Rida gets the party started while celebrating the start of El Clasico Miami with Belvedere Vodka in Miami.
7 of 185
LOOK WHO IT IS
John Early has a total fan moment with his costar Toni Collette at The Cinema Society & SVEDKA's screening of Fun Mom Dinner.
8 of 185
SO FUN
Also at The Cinema Society & SVEDKA's screening of Fun Mom Dinner: Molly Shannon, who poses for photographers on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
9 of 185
MOVIE MOMENT
On Tuesday, Lori Loughlin attends the premiere of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Garage Sale Mystery.
10 of 185
HAT'S OFF
Chloë Grace Moretz makes her message clear, showing off her "Planned Parenthood Makes America Great Again" hat, in L.A. on Tuesday.
11 of 185
DAPPER DUDES
John Krasinski, Will Poulter and John Boyega reunite at a special N.Y.C. screening of Detroit on Tuesday.
12 of 185
DATE NIGHT
James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, hold hands following the What Would Diplo Do? star's appearance on Watch What Happens Live.
13 of 185
LADY IN BLACK
Kate Beckinsale is spotted wearing an all-black ensemble as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live.
14 of 185
HANGING OUT
Ryan Reynolds slips on his Deadpool costume while filming scenes for the movie's sequel on Tuesday.
15 of 185
BREAKING OUT
Usain Bolt busts a move during a press conference in London.
16 of 185
CAFFEINE RUSH
Jeremy Renner raises his cup — of coffee — while arriving at an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
17 of 185
STRETCH IT OUT
Shay Mitchell squeezes in a workout at the SoFit gym at the Sofitel Los Angeles on Monday before the Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival.
18 of 185
MADE IN THE SHADE
Mom-to-be Mindy Kaling is all smiles as she keeps cool in between takes on Tuesday on the set of The Mindy Project in L.A.
19 of 185
DRUMROLL PLEASE …
Fred Armisen takes a turn behind the drums as part of the 8G Band during Monday's taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers.
20 of 185
SO HAPPY TOGETHER
Kellie Pickler and husband Kyle Jacobs discuss their new show, I Love Kellie Pickler, at BUILD Studios on Tuesday in New York.
21 of 185
FAMILY AFFAIR
Mom-to-be Jamie-Lynn Sigler enjoys some bonding time with her son, Beau Kyle Dykstra, alongside Jordana Brewster and her son, Julian, at the premiere of Amazon Studios' Lost In Oz on Tuesday in L.A.
22 of 185
GOOD OLD COUNTRY BOY
Country star Hunter Hayes strikes a pose at the 2017 Billboard Country Power Players reception in Nashville on Tuesday.
23 of 185
GIRL POWER
Meanwhile, Cam and Jessie James Decker cuddle up to one another inside the reception on Tuesday.
24 of 185
PUPPY LOVE
Supermodel Kate Upton shows her beloved dog Harley plenty of affection during an appearance on Tuesday's Good Day New York.
25 of 185
GUITAR HERO
Chris Martin of Coldplay gets the crowd on their feet during a concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Tuesday.
26 of 185
ELIZABETH GOES EAST
Promoting her new films Wind River and Ingrid Goes West, Elizabeth Olsen steps out in New York City on Tuesday.
27 of 185
IN THE ZONE
Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio goes for a jog Monday in Santa Monica, L.A.
28 of 185
POST-WORKOUT PERFECTION
Hailey Baldwin looks abs-olutely flawless while recovering from a workout at Gotham Gym in New York City on Tuesday.
29 of 185
ANGELS AMONG US
Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt strikes a pose during Tuesday’s launch of “Body By Victoria” in Los Angeles.
30 of 185
SCENT OF A WOMAN
Jessica Chastain is all smiles in New York City on Tuesday for the debut of Ralph Lauren’s new fragrance Woman, which has a campaign featuring the actress.
31 of 185
THE JONAS BRUNCHERS
Two-thirds of the Jonas Brothers — Joe and Nick — meet up for brunch at Sherman Oaks’ Sweet and Butter on Tuesday.
32 of 185
THROWING SHADES
Jennifer Lopez films an intense scene for the upcoming third season of NBC’s Shades of Blue in New York City on Tuesday.
33 of 185
GOING GREEN
Sporting a dark green jacket and pants, Detroit star Will Poulter grins in New York City on Tuesday.
34 of 185
Rosario Dawson shows off her toned arms at the New York City premiere of Netflix's The Defenders on Monday.
35 of 185
Sarah Hyland debuts her fresh look after a trip to a West Hollywood salon on Monday.
36 of 185
Rose Byrne is spotted wearing a prosthetic baby bump while filming scenes for Juliet, Naked on Tuesday in Kent in the United Kingdom.
37 of 185
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves come together at the special screening of the Oscar winner's new film, The Dark Tower, in New York City.
38 of 185
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Australian premiere of her new film, Top of the Lake: China Girl, on Monday.
39 of 185
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka share an adoring gaze as they arrive at Mastro's Steakhouse in L.A.
40 of 185
Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino hold onto one another as the singer gears up for her world tour in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday.
41 of 185
Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox can't contain their excitement while snapping selfies at The Defenders premiere in N.Y.C. on Monday.
42 of 185
On Monday, Kendall Jenner wears a super-sheer shirt as she takes a walk through N.Y.C.
43 of 185
Cooling off? Justin Bieber goes shirtless in Beverly Hills.
44 of 185
After opening up about how her family helps her after filming "intense" scenes on Monday in N.Y.C., Jessica Biel heads to the series premiere of The Sinner.