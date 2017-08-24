Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Mariah Carey Touches Down in Toronto, Plus David Beckham, Olivia Munn & More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
ALL ME
Kate Upton signs photos at the premiere of her new movie, The Layover, Wednesday in Hollywood.
SO ROMANTIC
Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth film scenes for their film Isn't It Romantic in New York City on Wednesday.
AFTER HOURS
William H. Macy and Alexandra Daddario hang at The Layover premiere afterparty, hosted by SVEDKA Vodka, at Hollywood's The Highlight Room on Wednesday.
WORK & PLAY
On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez takes selfies with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on the New York City set of Shared of Blue.
COUNTRY MUSIC'S FINEST
Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild take the stage at the 11th Annual ACM Honors on Wednesday.
IN LIVING COLOR
Bella Thorne steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
BUMP IT UP
A pregnant Brooklyn Decker arrives at a Women's Equality Day panel event in New York City on Wednesday.
OH, CANADA
Mariah Carey arrives in Toronto ahead of her performance.
PURSE FIRST
Céline Dion greets fans at the Montreal launch of her new purse collection on Wednesday.
MULTITASKING MAN
Vin Diesel takes a photo while biking through Central Park in N.Y.C.
TOUCHING DOWN
A smiling Channing Tatum arrives at LAX Airport.
BIG NEWS
John Legend speaks onstage at the announcement of the AXE Senior Orientation program on Wednesday.
SIGNING OFF
Alyssa Milano strikes a pose while signing autographs during her "Touch by Alyssa Milano" launch event on Wednesday.
PEACE & LOVE
Jackie Cruz is a burst of color as she and Nathalie Emmanuel attend the Contemporary Figurative Expressionist Artist's Fernando Garcia Debut Reception on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
READ ON
Theo Rossi celebrates the new comic book Schick Hydrobot & the Transformers launch at Midtown Comics in New York City.
THROWING SHADE
A sunglasses-clad Miley Cyrus keeps her cool in a studded Alice + Olivia denim jacket and denim cutoffs while backstage during Wednesday rehearsals for the MTV Video Music Awards.
GUITAR HERO
John Mayer feels the music while performing on The Search for Everything World Tour on Wednesday in Wantagh, New York.
EXTRA LOVE
Jared Leto shares his approval as he snaps a selfie with a fan during his appearance on Extra on Wednesday.
DOWNWARD DOG
Lance Bass and his dog, Dale, squeeze in some yoga at a Natural Balance Pet Foods event on Wednesday in L.A.
