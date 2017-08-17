Star Tracks

BackGrid

WALK IT OUT

Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

TAKE THE WHEEL 

Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Splash News Online

TAKE YOUR PIC

Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.

Splash News Online

HOT MAMA

Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City. 

Splash News Online

UP IN ARMS

Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City. 

MEGA

RETURNING TO WORK 

On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris

MEGA

RIDE 'EM COWGIRL 

On Tuesday in Aspen, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio join forces for a cowgirl-themed Victoria's Secret shoot. 

Splash News Online

COFFEE CUTIES

Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean happily go on a Los Angeles coffee run. 

TheImageDirect.com

GAMES BEGIN 

Olivia Munn gives a wave Wednesday on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games.  

Splash News Online

FOR THE 'GRAM

Sofia Richie poses for a picture in New York City. 

Taylor Hill/WireImage

GUITAR HEROES

Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran perform together in Brooklyn on Wednesday. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

DATE NIGHT

Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren walk in sync on Wednesday in L.A.

Daniel Vorley/Getty

SIGN LANGUAGE

Gisele Bündchen attends a Rosa Chá event on Wednesday in São Paulo, Brazil.

Todd Williamson/Getty

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk slay the style competition at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video original series The Tick. 

VCG/Getty

HAPPY TO BE HERE

Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he poses with director Edgar Wright at the premiere of Baby Driver in Beijing, China on Wednesday.

Theo Wargo/Getty

BLOWN AWAY

On Thursday, a smiling Katie Holmes holds onto a balloon as host Jimmy Fallon cheers on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Timothy Norris/Getty

TIME FOR THE WEEKND

All eyes are on The Weeknd as he performs at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday in L.A.

Kevin Winter/Getty

MAN OF THE HOUR

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage as he and the cast of Hamilton take bows at the opening night curtain call for the show on Wednesday.

Michael Tullberg/Getty

DANCING DUO

Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday.

Splash News

TAKING A BOW

You glow, girl! Sporting a bow-clad ensemble, Pink is positively beaming as she heads to Kiss FM studios in London.

PA Images

ROYAL VISIT

Prince Charles and Prince William are all smiles after watching a performance at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

ON THE RUN

Rami Malek is caught filming an action shot for the upcoming season of Mr. Robot on Wednesday.

Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

BATON BAE

Simon Baker takes part in a photocall to celebrate the arrival of the Commonwealth Baton at Longines in London.

Backgrid

FRUIT FOR THOUGHT

Olivia Munn snacks on a piece of watermelon on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games on Wednesday.

Ron Asadorian/Splash News Online

IN THIS TOGETHER

Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head for a walk in N.Y.C.

Dave Benett/Getty

STRAIGHT CHEESIN'

John Boyega shows off his megawatt smile at the European premiere of Detroit on Wednesday in London.

Splash News Online

SELFIE QUEEN

Jennifer Lopez puts her short hair on display while snapping a selfie on the Brooklyn set of Shades of Blue.

Walter McBride/WireImage

BETTER FROM THE BACK

Brandy attends a photocall for her return to Broadway's Chicago on Wednesday.

The Image Direct

BACK TO WORK

Anna Kendrick heads to the Toronto set of her new movie, A Simple Favor, on Wednesday. 

Backgrid

BEACHIN' IT

I Feel Pretty costars Amy Schumer and Rory Scovel hang out on Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts.

Timur Emek/GC Images

STREET STYLE STAR

Alessandra Ambrosio is mad about plaid as she walks N.Y.C. streets on Tuesday.

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

PAW-SOME PALS

Alan Cumming is treated to a surprise visit from his dog, Lala, on the N.Y.C. set of Instinct.

Backgrid

PUPPY LOVE

Johnny Depp takes a moment out to pose with his furry friend during a driving scene for the film Richard Says Goodbye in Vancouver.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

FUNNY TALK

Leslie Jones, host Jimmy Fallon and actor Keegan-Michael Key play "True Confessions" on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

The Image Direct

TERRIFIC TRIO

Jake Gyllenhaal is spotted out in N.Y.C. walking with a friend and his dog, Atticus, on Monday. 

London Entertainment/Splash News Online

CARRY ON

Eva Longoria keeps in casual for a flight out of LAX Airport.

Splash News Online

FUELING UP

Emily Ratjkowski looks flawless as ever as she gears up to pump gas in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GOING LIVE

A smiling Chrissy Metz makes waves as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.

J. Webber/Splash News Online

FULLY CONNECTED

A bundled-up Leonardo DiCaprio plugs in as he walks through N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Village.

Noam Galai/Getty

LOUD & CLEAR

Following her performance in Broadway's 1984, Olivia Wilde joins Michael Moore and a group of protesters outside Trump Tower on Tuesday.

Barry King/Getty

GETTING COZY

Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell embrace at the L.A. screening of Shot Caller on Tuesday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

OH, BROTHER

Nick and Kevin Jonas catch up during a walk in New York City on Tuesday.

Pacific Coast News

MINDFUL MOVEMENT

Kaley Cuoco sports a "Heavily Meditated" muscle tank following a yoga class on Tuesday in L.A.

Pacific Coast News

FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF

Sarah Hyland dresses the part as she dodges golf balls while filming a scene for Modern Family on Monday in L.A.

Pacific Coast News

LET'S BOOGIE

Dwyane Wade hits the ocean with his boogie board in Malibu on Tuesday.

Splash News

PHONING IT IN

Jennifer Garner takes a phone call while heading to a spa in L.A.

Splash News

HAT'S OFF

Jenna Dewan Tatum enjoys her day following a breakfast date with her friend in Sherman Oaks, California.

Splash News

THIS IS FAMILY

Brian Tyree, Sterling K. Brown and the actor's son, Andrew, attend a FYC Panel Event for This Is Us in L.A.

Nick Swift

CRUISE CONTROL

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line reach new heights on Saturday night while performing at Wrigley Field on the Chicago stop of their Smooth tour, presented in part by Old Camp Whiskey. 

BACKGRID

TRAVEL BU

After being spotted with ex Katy Perry at an Ed Sheeran concert, Orlando Bloom catches a flight out of LAX Airport.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

COOL KIDS CLUB

Liam Payne and Zedd feel the music while shooting the music video for "Get Low" in London on Tuesday.

Ben Gabbe/Getty

GUITAR HERO

Glee alum Chord Overstreet performs during The Elvis Duran Morning Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

REX/Shutterstock

A WALK TO REMEMBER

Reese Witherspoon is spotted out and about in L.A. on Monday.

Splash News

DINNER DATE

James Corden and wife Julia Carey, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, exit Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood after dinner.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

HAPPY DAYS

UnREAL costars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Constance Zimmer reunite on the red carpet at Andrew Fitzsimon's Trans Cosmetic Donation Program launch event on Monday.

Janet Mayer/Star Max/GC Images

LONG HAIR, DON'T CARE

Dylan Sprouse lets his hair flow in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

FILM FRIENDS

Alan Cumming and Bridget Everett attend the N.Y.C. film screening of Patti Cake$ on Monday.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

WORK IT OUT

Scandal's Scott Foley joins trainer Gunnar Peterson for a workout at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Curtis Means/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Sarah Paulson and girfriend Holland Taylor go shopping in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Monday.

MEGA

DRIVER'S SEAT

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland is all smiles as she films scenes for the new season of the comedy show.

Splash News

THEATER TALK

Sienna Miller is spotted leaving The Apollo Theatre in London following her performance in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

FIT & FAB

The couple who works out together, sticks together! Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French go for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.

Splash News

HELLO THERE

AnnaLynne McCord greets fans and photographers during a shopping trip in Venice Beach.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty

FLOAT ON

Wearing a doughnut float around his waist, Justin Bieber meets with fans ahead of the 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game on Sunday.

INSTAR

DENIM DIVA

Demi Lovato makes her message loud and clear with the help of her embellished denim jacket at LAX Airport on Monday.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

CENTER OF ATTENTION

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart fits right into her bright environment on Monday in N.Y.C.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

STRETCH IT OUT

Shay Mitchell works on her fitness during a workout with trainer Harley Pasternak at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in L.A.

ABC

COME TOGETHER

One big happy family! The cast and crew of Black-ish celebrates the start of production for the show's fourth season on Sunday.

Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock

THIS IS THEM

Onscreen couple Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia discuss the upcoming season on a TV panel of This Is Us on Monday.

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

POWER WOMEN

They're here! The Handmaid's Tale cast — Samira Wiley, Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel and Reed Morano — laugh it off while attending a reception in honor of the show on Monday.

ROGER WONG/INSTARimages

FEELING BLUE

Tia Mowry makes a style statement in a head-to-toe blue ensemble on Monday.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT

Susan Sarandon stops by The Tonight Show on Monday.

INSTAR

PAY YOUR DUES

Kate Mara feeds her parking meter on Saturday in L.A.

Denise Truscello/Getty

HEAR ME OUT

The Weeknd basks in concertgoers' praise during his performance at the PUMA x XO Launch Event on Monday.

Splash News

TAKING FLIGHT

Gisele Bündchen stylishly makes her way through Guarulhos Airport in Sāo Paulo, Brazil.

MOVI Inc./Splash News

GINGHAM GAL

Emma Roberts sips on her iced coffee while taking a stroll through Studio City, California on Monday.

Splash News

IN SYNC

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel hold onto one another during a romantic stroll in N.Y.C.

Johnny Louis/WENN

LET'S CHAT

Adrian Grenier speaks out at the "WE RISE TOUR," hosted by Van Jones, on Monday.

MEGA

MANIAC MONDAYS

Emma Stone chows down her lunch as she films scenes for her upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, on Monday in N.Y.C.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

PLAY BALL

The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay throws out the first ceremonial pitch as her fiancé, Bryan Absolo, documents the moment at a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Europa Press via Getty

HAND TO HOLD

Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand in Formentera, Spain on Friday.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

BEAUTY QUEEN

Simone Biles strikes a pose at the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival in L.A. on Sunday.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

DIGGING IN

Breakfast of champions! Taraji P. Henson enjoys a bowl of Special K cereal backstage of the Today show on Sunday.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

WORK BUDDIES 

Lorde and Jack Antonoff take the stage at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco Sunday. 

Bobby Bank/Getty I

RIDE ALONG 

On Sunday in Lambertville, New Jersey, Tia Mowry hosts a "Family Dinner with Dawn" event. 

Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

DOUGH IT RIGHT 

Chrissy Teigen gets a sugar rush at the Los Angeles Beautycon Festival on Sunday.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

BREAK IT DOWN 

Star Tituss Burgess speaks at an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt For Your Consideration event Saturday in Los Angeles. 

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

FACE IT 

Tyra Banks poses in the Variety Portrait Studio Saturday at the L.A. Beautycon Festival. 

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

ALL SMILES

On Sunday in Los Angeles, Candace Cameron Bure poses with Happy the Dog on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

BEST OF THE BEST

Also at the Teen Choice Awards: Millie Bobby Brown and friend Maddie Ziegler share a sweet hug. 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

FEELING GOOD

Cole Sprouse gives a thumbs up on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

SAY 'CHEESE'

Rita Ora shows off her pearly whites at the Teen Choice Awards. 

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto

PIECE OF PIE

Sweet moment! Al Roker joins Waitress The Musical star Betsy Wolfe on Broadway on Friday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

HONORABLE MENTION

In his first appearance since announcing his split from wife Anna Faris, Chris Pratt holds up his Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.

GV Cruz/Getty

GANG'S ALL HERE

Carmelo Anthony is all smiles while getting acquainted with SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star as part of Worldwide Day of Play on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

