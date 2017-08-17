Star Tracks
Star Tracks: Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Step Out in N.Y.C., Plus Jennifer Lopez, Pink & More
WALK IT OUT
Iggy Azalea goes for a stroll through Calabasas, California on Wednesday.
2 of 135
TAKE THE WHEEL
Jamie Foxx is spotted driving in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
3 of 135
TAKE YOUR PIC
Eva Longoria stops for a selfie as she arrives for the Los Angeles premiere of Hamilton.
4 of 135
HOT MAMA
Fergie steps out in an abs-baring top on Wednesday in New York City.
5 of 135
UP IN ARMS
Kelly Rutherford gives her puppy a boost in New York City.
6 of 135
RETURNING TO WORK
On Wednesday, Ryan Reynolds heads back to the Vancouver Deadpool 2 set following the tragic death of stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris.
7 of 135
RIDE 'EM COWGIRL
On Tuesday in Aspen, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio join forces for a cowgirl-themed Victoria's Secret shoot.
8 of 135
COFFEE CUTIES
Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean happily go on a Los Angeles coffee run.
9 of 135
GAMES BEGIN
Olivia Munn gives a wave Wednesday on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games.
10 of 135
FOR THE 'GRAM
Sofia Richie poses for a picture in New York City.
11 of 135
GUITAR HEROES
Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran perform together in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
12 of 135
DATE NIGHT
Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren walk in sync on Wednesday in L.A.
13 of 135
SIGN LANGUAGE
Gisele Bündchen attends a Rosa Chá event on Wednesday in São Paulo, Brazil.
14 of 135
MODEL BEHAVIOR
Chanel Iman and Elsa Hosk slay the style competition at the premiere of the Amazon Prime Video original series The Tick.
15 of 135
HAPPY TO BE HERE
Ansel Elgort is all smiles as he poses with director Edgar Wright at the premiere of Baby Driver in Beijing, China on Wednesday.
16 of 135
BLOWN AWAY
On Thursday, a smiling Katie Holmes holds onto a balloon as host Jimmy Fallon cheers on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
17 of 135
TIME FOR THE WEEKND
All eyes are on The Weeknd as he performs at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday in L.A.
18 of 135
MAN OF THE HOUR
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes center stage as he and the cast of Hamilton take bows at the opening night curtain call for the show on Wednesday.
19 of 135
DANCING DUO
Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy attend the 2017 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show on Wednesday.
20 of 135
TAKING A BOW
You glow, girl! Sporting a bow-clad ensemble, Pink is positively beaming as she heads to Kiss FM studios in London.
21 of 135
ROYAL VISIT
Prince Charles and Prince William are all smiles after watching a performance at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
22 of 135
ON THE RUN
Rami Malek is caught filming an action shot for the upcoming season of Mr. Robot on Wednesday.
23 of 135
BATON BAE
Simon Baker takes part in a photocall to celebrate the arrival of the Commonwealth Baton at Longines in London.
24 of 135
FRUIT FOR THOUGHT
Olivia Munn snacks on a piece of watermelon on the Vancouver set of Buddy Games on Wednesday.
25 of 135
IN THIS TOGETHER
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head for a walk in N.Y.C.
26 of 135
STRAIGHT CHEESIN'
John Boyega shows off his megawatt smile at the European premiere of Detroit on Wednesday in London.
27 of 135
SELFIE QUEEN
Jennifer Lopez puts her short hair on display while snapping a selfie on the Brooklyn set of Shades of Blue.
28 of 135
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Brandy attends a photocall for her return to Broadway's Chicago on Wednesday.
29 of 135
BACK TO WORK
Anna Kendrick heads to the Toronto set of her new movie, A Simple Favor, on Wednesday.
30 of 135
BEACHIN' IT
I Feel Pretty costars Amy Schumer and Rory Scovel hang out on Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts.
31 of 135
STREET STYLE STAR
Alessandra Ambrosio is mad about plaid as she walks N.Y.C. streets on Tuesday.
32 of 135
PAW-SOME PALS
Alan Cumming is treated to a surprise visit from his dog, Lala, on the N.Y.C. set of Instinct.
33 of 135
PUPPY LOVE
Johnny Depp takes a moment out to pose with his furry friend during a driving scene for the film Richard Says Goodbye in Vancouver.
34 of 135
FUNNY TALK
Leslie Jones, host Jimmy Fallon and actor Keegan-Michael Key play "True Confessions" on The Tonight Show on Tuesday.
35 of 135
TERRIFIC TRIO
Jake Gyllenhaal is spotted out in N.Y.C. walking with a friend and his dog, Atticus, on Monday.
36 of 135
CARRY ON
Eva Longoria keeps in casual for a flight out of LAX Airport.
37 of 135
FUELING UP
Emily Ratjkowski looks flawless as ever as she gears up to pump gas in L.A.
38 of 135
GOING LIVE
A smiling Chrissy Metz makes waves as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday in L.A.
39 of 135
FULLY CONNECTED
A bundled-up Leonardo DiCaprio plugs in as he walks through N.Y.C.'s Greenwich Village.
40 of 135
LOUD & CLEAR
Following her performance in Broadway's 1984, Olivia Wilde joins Michael Moore and a group of protesters outside Trump Tower on Tuesday.
41 of 135
GETTING COZY
Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell embrace at the L.A. screening of Shot Caller on Tuesday.
42 of 135
OH, BROTHER
Nick and Kevin Jonas catch up during a walk in New York City on Tuesday.
43 of 135
MINDFUL MOVEMENT
Kaley Cuoco sports a "Heavily Meditated" muscle tank following a yoga class on Tuesday in L.A.
44 of 135
FORE THE LOVE OF GOLF
Sarah Hyland dresses the part as she dodges golf balls while filming a scene for Modern Family on Monday in L.A.
45 of 135
LET'S BOOGIE
Dwyane Wade hits the ocean with his boogie board in Malibu on Tuesday.
46 of 135
PHONING IT IN
Jennifer Garner takes a phone call while heading to a spa in L.A.
47 of 135
HAT'S OFF
Jenna Dewan Tatum enjoys her day following a breakfast date with her friend in Sherman Oaks, California.
48 of 135
THIS IS FAMILY
Brian Tyree, Sterling K. Brown and the actor's son, Andrew, attend a FYC Panel Event for This Is Us in L.A.
49 of 135
CRUISE CONTROL
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line reach new heights on Saturday night while performing at Wrigley Field on the Chicago stop of their Smooth tour, presented in part by Old Camp Whiskey.
50 of 135
TRAVEL BU
After being spotted with ex Katy Perry at an Ed Sheeran concert, Orlando Bloom catches a flight out of LAX Airport.
51 of 135
COOL KIDS CLUB
Liam Payne and Zedd feel the music while shooting the music video for "Get Low" in London on Tuesday.
52 of 135
GUITAR HERO
Glee alum Chord Overstreet performs during The Elvis Duran Morning Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
53 of 135
A WALK TO REMEMBER
Reese Witherspoon is spotted out and about in L.A. on Monday.
54 of 135
DINNER DATE
James Corden and wife Julia Carey, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, exit Madeo Restaurant in West Hollywood after dinner.
55 of 135
HAPPY DAYS
UnREAL costars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Constance Zimmer reunite on the red carpet at Andrew Fitzsimon's Trans Cosmetic Donation Program launch event on Monday.
56 of 135
LONG HAIR, DON'T CARE
Dylan Sprouse lets his hair flow in N.Y.C. on Monday.
57 of 135
FILM FRIENDS
Alan Cumming and Bridget Everett attend the N.Y.C. film screening of Patti Cake$ on Monday.
58 of 135
WORK IT OUT
Scandal's Scott Foley joins trainer Gunnar Peterson for a workout at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.
59 of 135
LOVE IS IN THE AIR
Sarah Paulson and girfriend Holland Taylor go shopping in New York City's Soho neighborhood on Monday.
60 of 135
DRIVER'S SEAT
Modern Family's Sarah Hyland is all smiles as she films scenes for the new season of the comedy show.
61 of 135
THEATER TALK
Sienna Miller is spotted leaving The Apollo Theatre in London following her performance in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
62 of 135
FIT & FAB
The couple who works out together, sticks together! Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French go for a stroll in L.A. on Monday.
63 of 135
HELLO THERE
AnnaLynne McCord greets fans and photographers during a shopping trip in Venice Beach.
64 of 135
FLOAT ON
Wearing a doughnut float around his waist, Justin Bieber meets with fans ahead of the 2017 Aces Charity Celebrity Basketball Game on Sunday.
65 of 135
DENIM DIVA
Demi Lovato makes her message loud and clear with the help of her embellished denim jacket at LAX Airport on Monday.
66 of 135
CENTER OF ATTENTION
Riverdale star Lili Reinhart fits right into her bright environment on Monday in N.Y.C.
67 of 135
STRETCH IT OUT
Shay Mitchell works on her fitness during a workout with trainer Harley Pasternak at the first-ever Propel Co:Labs Fitness Festival in L.A.
68 of 135
COME TOGETHER
One big happy family! The cast and crew of Black-ish celebrates the start of production for the show's fourth season on Sunday.
69 of 135
THIS IS THEM
Onscreen couple Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia discuss the upcoming season on a TV panel of This Is Us on Monday.
70 of 135
POWER WOMEN
They're here! The Handmaid's Tale cast — Samira Wiley, Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Alexis Bledel and Reed Morano — laugh it off while attending a reception in honor of the show on Monday.
71 of 135
FEELING BLUE
Tia Mowry makes a style statement in a head-to-toe blue ensemble on Monday.
72 of 135
TONIGHT'S THE NIGHT
Susan Sarandon stops by The Tonight Show on Monday.
73 of 135
PAY YOUR DUES
Kate Mara feeds her parking meter on Saturday in L.A.
74 of 135
HEAR ME OUT
The Weeknd basks in concertgoers' praise during his performance at the PUMA x XO Launch Event on Monday.
75 of 135
TAKING FLIGHT
Gisele Bündchen stylishly makes her way through Guarulhos Airport in Sāo Paulo, Brazil.
76 of 135
GINGHAM GAL
Emma Roberts sips on her iced coffee while taking a stroll through Studio City, California on Monday.
77 of 135
IN SYNC
Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel hold onto one another during a romantic stroll in N.Y.C.
78 of 135
LET'S CHAT
Adrian Grenier speaks out at the "WE RISE TOUR," hosted by Van Jones, on Monday.
79 of 135
MANIAC MONDAYS
Emma Stone chows down her lunch as she films scenes for her upcoming Netflix series, Maniac, on Monday in N.Y.C.
80 of 135
PLAY BALL
The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay throws out the first ceremonial pitch as her fiancé, Bryan Absolo, documents the moment at a baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers on Friday.
81 of 135
HAND TO HOLD
Paris Hilton and boyfriend Chris Zylka walk hand-in-hand in Formentera, Spain on Friday.
82 of 135
BEAUTY QUEEN
Simone Biles strikes a pose at the 5th Annual Beautycon Festival in L.A. on Sunday.
83 of 135
DIGGING IN
Breakfast of champions! Taraji P. Henson enjoys a bowl of Special K cereal backstage of the Today show on Sunday.
84 of 135
WORK BUDDIES
Lorde and Jack Antonoff take the stage at the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco Sunday.
85 of 135
RIDE ALONG
On Sunday in Lambertville, New Jersey, Tia Mowry hosts a "Family Dinner with Dawn" event.
86 of 135
DOUGH IT RIGHT
Chrissy Teigen gets a sugar rush at the Los Angeles Beautycon Festival on Sunday.
87 of 135
BREAK IT DOWN
Star Tituss Burgess speaks at an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt For Your Consideration event Saturday in Los Angeles.
88 of 135
FACE IT
Tyra Banks poses in the Variety Portrait Studio Saturday at the L.A. Beautycon Festival.
89 of 135
ALL SMILES
On Sunday in Los Angeles, Candace Cameron Bure poses with Happy the Dog on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.
90 of 135
BEST OF THE BEST
Also at the Teen Choice Awards: Millie Bobby Brown and friend Maddie Ziegler share a sweet hug.
91 of 135
FEELING GOOD
Cole Sprouse gives a thumbs up on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet.
92 of 135
SAY 'CHEESE'
Rita Ora shows off her pearly whites at the Teen Choice Awards.
93 of 135
PIECE OF PIE
Sweet moment! Al Roker joins Waitress The Musical star Betsy Wolfe on Broadway on Friday.
94 of 135
HONORABLE MENTION
In his first appearance since announcing his split from wife Anna Faris, Chris Pratt holds up his Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday.
95 of 135
GANG'S ALL HERE
Carmelo Anthony is all smiles while getting acquainted with SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star as part of Worldwide Day of Play on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
96 of 135